2016 Canada Stamp Program

Jan. 11, Year of the Monkey. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in a pane of 25 (Scott 2884) and booklet of 10 (2886). Linn’s Jan. 25, page 10.

Jan. 11, UNESCO World Heritage sites. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Landscape of Grand Pre (Scott 2890), SGang Gwaay (2891), Old Town Lunenburg (2892), Rideau Canal (2893), Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump (2894) in booklets of 30, booklets of 10 and souvenir sheet of five (2889). Linn’s Feb. 1, page 16.

Jan. 11, Queen Elizabeth II. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in a booklet of 10 (Scott 2888). Linn’s Feb. 1, page 16.

Feb. 1, Year of the Monkey. One $2.50 stamp in booklet panes of six (Scott 2887); single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in a booklet of 10 (2886); souvenir sheet with $2.50 stamp (2885) and $2.50 Year of the Ram stamp from 2015 (2802b, souvenir sheet 2885a); and a nondenominated ($2.50) international rate postal card. Linn’s Jan. 25, page 10.

Feb. 1, No. 2 Construction Battalion/Black History. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 2895). Linn’s Feb. 8, page 12.

March 1, Hydrangeas. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott 2899-2890); and a coil of 50 (2897-2898); souvenir sheet with the two stamps (2896); two nondenominated ($2.50) international-rate postal cards. Linn’s March 7, page 10.

March 8, Centennial of Women’s Suffrage. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 2901). Linn’s March 28, page 20.

April 13, Photography. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott 2904-2908), $1.20 stamp in a booklet of six (2909-2910), $2.50 stamp in a booklet of six, souvenir sheet of three (2903); souvenir sheet of four (2902), seven international-rate postal cards. Linn’s, April 4, page 8.

May 5, Star Trek 50th Anniversary. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps showing actors from the series in a booklet of 10 (Scott 2917-2921); pane of five stamps showing the actors, one nondenominated permanent-rate stamp, the others with new denominations of $1, $1.20, $1.80, $2.50 (2912); two nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamps showing starships in coils of 50 (2913-2914); souvenir sheet with the two nondenominated starship stamps (2911); souvenir sheet of two $5 lenticular stamps (2922); prestige booklet with 15 stamps in five panes, including the two nondenominated starship stamps (2915-2916). Linn’s May 23, page 1.

May 26, Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Animals of Canada. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 (Scott 2924-2928), souvenir sheet of five (2923). Linn’s June 13, page 10.

July 12, Birds of Canada. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 (Scott 2930-2934), souvenir sheet of five (2929), five international-rate postal cards. Linn’s June 13, page 10.

*Sept. 8, Haunted Canada. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Bell Island Hag (Scott 2936), Dungarvon Whooper (2937), Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre (2939), Lady in White (2938), Phantom Bell Ringers (2940), booklet of 10, souvenir sheet of five (2935), and five international rate postal cards. Linn’s Sept. 26, page 22.

*Sept. 24, NHL/Great Canadian Forwards. Six nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Sidney Crosby (Scott 2942), Phil Esposito (2943), Guy Lafleur (2944), Steve Yzerman (2945), Mark Messier (2946), Darryl Sittler (2947) in booklet of six, souvenir sheet of six stamps and three labels (2941), and six oversize $1.80 souvenir sheets showing the same goalies (2948-2953). Linn’s Oct. 24, page 16.

*Sept. 26, Canada Post Community Foundation. Single nondenominated (85¢)+10¢ permanent semipostal stamp (Scott B23-B24), booklet of 10. Linn’s Oct. 10, page 12.

*Nov. 1, Christmas. A nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamp Santa Claus stamp (Scott 2956), a $1.20 Christmas Tree stamp (2957), and $2.50 Dove stamp (2958), booklet of 12 for the permanent stamp and booklets of six for the $1.20 and $2.50 stamps, souvenir sheet of three (2954). Linn’s Nov. 28, page 20.

*Nov. 1, Christmas: Madonna and Child. Single nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamp (Scott 2955). Linn’s Nov. 28, page 20.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.