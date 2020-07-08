2016 U.N. Stamp Program

Jul 8, 2020, 11 AM

The six U.N. for LGBT Equality stamps were issued on Feb. 5, 2016.

Jan. 8, International Year of the Monkey. Pane of 10 $1.20 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 25, page 30. Scott New York 1126.

Feb. 5, Free and Equal, U.N. for LGBT Equality. Six stamps (49¢, $1.20, 1 franc, 1.50fr, 0.68, 0.80). Linn’s, Feb. 29, page 16. Scott New York 1127-1128; Geneva 613-614; Vienna 579-580.

March 8, U.N. Women, He For She. Six stamps (49¢, $1.20, 1fr, 2fr, 0.68, 0.80). Linn’s, March 14, page 18. Scott New York 1129-1130; Geneva 615-616; Vienna 581-582.

April 22, Angry Birds/U.N. Honorary Ambassador for Green. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, May 16, page 20. Scott New York 1131a-j.

April 29, International Dance Day. Six stamps in sheets of six (47¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 0.68, 0.80). Linn’s, May 9, page 22. Scott New York 1132a-f, 1133a-f; Geneva 617a-f, 618a-f; Vienna 583a-f, 584a-f.

May 12, United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s 50th anniversary. 0.80 stamp in pane of 10 with labels showing the work of UNIDO. Linn’s, June 6, page 24. Scott Vienna 585.

May 28, International Day of U.N. Peacekeepers. Six stamps (47¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 0.68, 0.80). Linn’s, May 30, page 18. Scott New York 1134-1135; Geneva 619-620; Vienna 586-587.

May 30, World Stamp Show, UNPA/New York 65th Anniversary. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels that can be personalized. Linn’s, May 30, page 24. Scott New York 1136a-j.

July 20, Postal Stationery. 0.68 postal envelope. Linn’s, Aug. 15, page 38. Scott Vienna U19.

July 20, Postal Stationery. Revalued 1.50fr postal card. Linn’s, Aug. 15, page 38. Scott Geneva UX23.

July 22, Olympic Truce, U.N. Sport for Peace and Development. Six panes of six stamps (47¢, $1.15, 1fr, 2fr, 0.68, 1.70). Linn’s, Aug. 1, page 18. Scott New York 1137-1140; Geneva 621-624; Vienna 588-591.

Aug. 10, Thailand 2016 32nd Asian International Stamp Exhibition. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in different currencies ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Aug. 8, page 10. Scott New York 1141a-c.

Sept. 8, World Heritage/Czech Republic (UNESCO). Six stamps (47¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 0.68, 1.70) and three prestige booklets. Linn’s, Sept. 5, page 20. Scott New York 1142-1144; Geneva 625-627; Vienna 592-594.

*Sept. 23, 20th Anniversary of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Pane of 10 0.80 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Nov. 28, page 10. Scott Vienna 595.

*Sept. 24, COP17 World Wildlife Conference - Eye on Africa. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Oct. 24, page 14. Scott New York 1145a-d; Geneva 628a-d; Vienna 596a-d.

*Oct. 6, World Post Day. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Nov. 7, page 16. Scott New York 1146a-j.

*Oct. 24, U.N. Day/Sustainable Development Goals. Three panes of 17 stamps (47¢, 1fr, 0.68). Linn’s, Nov. 7, page 18. Scott New York 1147a-q; Geneva 629a-q; Vienna 597a-q.

*Dec. 2, 20th 33rd Asian International Stamp Exhibition/Monkey King. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in different currencies ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Dec. 26, page 12. Scott New York 1148a-c.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. Details of each issue listed are given in the cited issues of Linn’s.

INFORMATION FROM THE

U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.