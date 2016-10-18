2016 U.S. Stamp Program

Oct 18, 2016, 11 AM

Forever stamp prices changed as the result of a 2¢ first-class letter rate decrease April 10, which reduced the price of a single forever stamp from 49¢ to 47¢.

Jan. 12, Quilled Paper Heart. One (49¢) forever special stamp; pane of 20; Love series; SSP; Dallas, TX 75260; Linn’s Jan. 11, page 1; USPS item No. 586304 (pane), 586316 (FDC at 93¢), 586321 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.64) sold out (press sheet with die cuts), sold out (press sheet without die cuts); Scott 5036.

Jan. 17, Red Pears. One 10¢ definitive stamp in coil of 10,000; BCA; Washington, DC 20090; Linn’s Feb. 8, page 1; USPS item No. 799304 (full coil at $1,000), 799315 (strip of 500 at $50); 799316 (FDC at $1.03); Scott 5039.

Jan. 17, La Cueva del Indio. One $6.45 Priority Mail definitive stamp; pane of 10; American Landmarks series; AP; Washington, DC 20090; Linn’s Feb. 8, page 22; USPS item No. 119104 (pane), 119116 (FDC at $6.89), 119121 (digital color postmark FDC at $7.60), 119106 (press sheet with die cuts at $387), sold out (press sheet without die cuts at $387); Scott 5040.

Jan. 17, La Cueva del Indio. One $6.45 Priority Mail stamped envelope; Washington, DC.; USPS item No. 232616 (FDC at $6.89); Scott U693.

Jan. 17, Columbia River Gorge. One $22.95 Priority Mail Express definitive stamp; pane of 10; BCA; Linn’s Feb. 8, page 22; Washington, DC 20090; USPS item No. 119304 (pane), 119316 (FDC at $23.39), 119321 (digital color postmark FDC at $24.10), 119306 (press sheet with die cuts at $688.50), sold out (press sheet without die cuts at $688.50); Scott 5041.

Jan. 29, Botanical Art. Ten (49¢) forever definitive stamps: corn lilies (Scott 5042), streaked tulips on dark background (5043), solid color tulips (5044), dahlias (5045), stocks (5046), roses (5047), Japanese irises (5048), streaked tulips on pale background (5049), petunias (5050), jonquils (5051); pane of 10, AP; double-sided pane of 20 (convertible booklet format); Atlanta, GA 30303; Linn’s Jan. 25, page 1; USPS item No. 678704 (pane of 10); 680604 (double-sided pane of 20), 680616 (FDC set of 10 at $9.30), 680621 (digital color postmark FDC set of 10 at $16.40) 680606 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20), sold out (press sheet without die cuts).

Jan. 29, U.S. Flag. Four (49¢) forever definitive stamps (single design); pane of 10 (SSP), double-sided pane of 20 (AP, SSP), coil of 100 (AP, SSP); Washington, DC 20090; Linn’s Feb. 22, page 12; USPS item No. 679104 (pane of 10), 680504 (AP double-sided pane of 20), 680502 (SSP double-sided pane of 20), 787304 (AP coil of 100), 787302 (SSP coil of 100), 680516 (FDC from pane of 20 at 93¢), 787316 (FDC from coil at 93¢); Scott 5052 (SSP coil), 5053 (AP coil), 5054 (SSP pane), 5055 (AP pane).

Feb. 2, Richard Allen. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 20; Black Heritage series; Philadelphia, PA 19153; Linn’s Feb. 1, page 10; AP; USPS item No. 473504 (pane); 473516 (FDC at 93¢); 473521 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.64); 473506 (press sheet with die cuts), sold out (press sheet without die cuts); Scott 5056.

Feb. 5, Year of the Monkey. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 12; BCA; Lunar New Year series; Jamaica, NY 11432; Linn’s Feb. 8, page 10; USPS item No. 586504 (pane of 12); 586516 (FDC at 93¢), 586521 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.64), sold out (press sheet with die cuts), sold out (press sheet without die cuts); Scott 5057.

Feb. 19, Grapes. One 5¢ definitive stamp in coil of 10,000; AP; Kansas City, MO 64121; Linn’s March 7, page 14; USPS item No. 781904 (full coil at $500), 781915 (strip of 500 at $25); Scott 5038.

Feb. 22, Moon. One ($1.15) global forever definitive stamp; pane of 10; BCA; Washington, DC 20090; Linn’s March 7, page 1; USPS item No. 589204 (pane of 10); 589216 (FDC at $1.64), 589221 (digital color postmark FDC at $2.35), 589206 (press sheet with die cuts at $115); Scott 5058.

March 29, Sarah Vaughan. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 16; Music Icons series; AP; Newark, NJ 07102; Linn’s March 28, page 1; USPS item No. 586404 (pane of 16); 586416 (FDC at 93¢), 586421 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.64), 586406 (press sheet with die cuts at $67.68); Scott 5059.

April 18, Shirley Temple. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 20; Legends of Hollywood series; AP; Los Angeles, CA 90052; Linn’s April 11, page 10; USPS item No. 473904 (pane of 20); 473916 (FDC at 91¢), 473921 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 473906 (press sheet with die cuts at $84.60); Scott 5060.

April 28, USA Star. One nondenominated (5¢) nonprofit rate definitive stamp; coil of 10,000; Dulles, VA 20103; AP; Linn’s April 11, page 12; USPS item 777500 (coil of 10,000), 777503 (strip of 25), 777516 (first-day cover); Scott 5061.

May 28, World Stamp Show-NY 2016. Two (47¢) forever commemorative stamps promoting stamp show; 12 blue stamps (Scott 5062) and 12 red stamps (5063) in folio of 24; New York, NY 10199; BCA; USPS item No. 586904 (folio of 24 stamps), 586916 (FDC set of two at $1.82), 586921 (digital color postmark FDC set of two at $3.24), 586906 (press sheet with die cuts at $45.12).

May 29, Repeal of the Stamp Act, 1766. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 10; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s May 23, page 13; USPS item No. 586704 (souvenir sheet of 10), 586716 (FDC at 91¢), 586721 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 586706 (press sheet with die cuts at $56.40); Scott 5064.

May 30, Service Cross Medals. Four (47¢) forever commemorative stamps: Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross, Air Force Cross, Coast Guard Cross; pane of 12; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s May 23, page 14; USPS item No. 561104 (pane), 561116 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 561121 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 561106 (press sheet with die cut at $67.68); Scott 5065.

May 31, Views of Our Planets. Eight (47¢) forever commemorative stamps showing Mercury (Scott 5069), Venus (5070), Earth (5071), Mars (5072), Jupiter (5073), Saturn (5074), Uranus (5075), Neptune (5076); pane of 16; New York, NY 10199; AP; Linn’s May 30, page 20; USPS item No. 473604 (pane), 473616 (FDC set of eight at $7.28), 473621 (digital color postmark FDC set of eight at $12.96), 473606 (press sheet with die cuts at $60.16).

May 31, Pluto Explored. Two (47¢) forever commemorative stamps in souvenir sheet of four showing Pluto (Scott 5077), New Horizons spacecraft (5078); New York, NY 10199; AP; Linn’s May 30, page 20; USPS item No. 586604 (souvenir sheet), 586616 (FDC set of two at $1.82), 586621 (digital color postmark FDC set of two at $3.24), 586606 (press sheet with die cuts at $26.32).

June 1, Classics Forever. Six (47¢) forever commemorative stamps with designs of classic stamps: 1851 12¢ George Washington (Scott 5079a), 1851 1¢ Benjamin Franklin (5079b), 1860 24¢ George Washington (5079c), 1860 90¢ George Washington (5079d), 1866 15¢ Abraham Lincoln (5079e), 1861 1¢ Benjamin Franklin (5079f); pane of six; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s May 30, page 1; USPS item No. 586804 (pane), 586816 (FDC set of six at $5.46), 586821 (digital color postmark FDC set of six at $9.72), 586806 (press sheet with die cuts at $28.20).

June 2, National Parks. Sixteen (47¢) forever commemorative stamps honoring national parks; pane of 16; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s May 30, page 22; USPS item No. 560604 (pane), 560616 (FDC set of 16 at $14.56), 560621 (digital color postmark FDC set of 16 at $25.92), 560606 (press sheet with die cuts at $67.68); Scott 5080.

June 3, Colorful Celebrations. Ten (47¢) forever definitive stamps showing light blue bird and flower (Scott 5081), orange birds and flowers (5082), purple flowers (5083), magenta four rounded flowers (5084), light blue flowers (5085), orange flowers (5086), purple hummingbirds and flowers (5087), magenta bird and flower (5088), magenta five flowers (5089), purple two doves with flower (5090); double-sided pane of 20; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s May 30, page 11; USPS item No. 681004 (pane), 681016 (FDC set of 10 at $9.10), 681021 (digital color postmark FDC set of 10 at $16.20), 681006 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20).

June 7, Indiana Statehood. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 20; Indianapolis, IN 46298; AP; Linn’s June 6, page 1; USPS item No. 473704 (pane) 473716 (FDC at 91¢), 473721 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 473706 (press sheet with die cuts at $56.40); Scott 5091.

June 10, Eid Greetings. One (47¢) forever special stamp; pane of 20; Dearborn, MI 48120; BCA; Linn’s June 6, page 14; USPS item No. 556204 (pane) 556216 (FDC at 91¢), 556221 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 556206 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5092.

June 26, Trumpeter Swans. Two $25 federal migratory waterfowl hunting and conservation stamps issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior, water-activated pane of 20 (Scott RW83) and self-adhesive pane of one (RW83A); Springfield, MO 65807; AP; Linn’s June 13, page 22; USPS item No. 335404 (pane of 20), 335504 (pane of one), 335406 (pane of 20 press sheet at $1,950), 335506 (pane of one press sheet at $585).

June 30, Soda Fountain Favorites. Five (47¢) forever definitive stamps: ice cream cone (Scott 5093), egg cream (5094), banana split (5095), root beer float (5096), hot fudge sundae (5097); pane of 20; Nashville, TN 37228; BCA; Linn’s June 27, page 11; USPS item No. 680804 (pane) 680816 (FDC set of five at $4.55), 680821 (digital color postmark FDC set of five at $8.10), 680806 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20).

July 6, Star Quilts. Two (25¢) presorted first-class definitive stamps; stamp with three red diamonds at base of outer blue points (Scott 5098), four red diamonds at base (5099); coils of 3,000 and 10,000; Washington, DC 20260; BCA; Linn’s July 4, page 10; USPS item No. 781000 (coil of 3,000), 799900 (coil of 10,000), 781003 (strip of 25 from coil of 3,000), 799903 (strip of 25 from coil of 10,000), 799916 (first-day cover with two stamps).

July 13, Jaime Escalante. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp; pane of 20; Washington, DC 20090; BCA; Linn’s July 11, page 10; USPS item No. 473804 (pane); 473816 (FDC at 91¢); 473821 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62); 473806 (press sheet with die cut at $84.60); Scott 5100.

July 15, Pickup Trucks. Four (47¢) forever definitive stamps: 1938 International Harvester D-2 (Scott 5101), 1953 Chevrolet (5102), 1948 Ford F-1 (5103), 1965 Ford F-100 (5104); double-sided pane of 20; Syracuse, NY 13220; BCA; Linn’s July 11, page 1; USPS item No. 680904 (double-sided pane), 680916 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 680921 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 680906 (press sheet with die cut at $75.20).

July 31, Henry James. One (89¢) 3-ounce rate definitive stamp; pane of 20; Literary Arts series; Dulles, VA 20103; BCA; Linn’s July 25, page 1; USPS item No. 119404 (pane of 20); 119416 (FDC at $1.33), 119417 (FDC with date error at $1.33), 119421 (digital color postmark FDC at $2.04), 119406 (press sheet with die cuts at $106.80), Scott 5105.

Aug. 2, Pets. Twenty (47¢) forever definitive stamps: puppy (Scott 5106), betta fish (5107), iguana (5108), hamster (5109), goldfish (5110), kitten (5111), rabbit (5112), tortoise (5113), guinea pigs (5114), parrot (5115), corn snake (5116), mouse (5117), hermit crab (5118), chinchilla (5119), gerbil (5120), gecko (5121), cat (5122), horse (5123), parakeets (5124), dogs (5125); double-sided pane of 20; Las Vegas, NV 89119; AP; Linn’s Aug. 1, page 12; USPS item No. 680704 (pane), 680716 (FDC set of 20 at $18.20), 680721 (digital color postmark FDC set of 20 at $32.40), 680706 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20).

Aug. 4, Songbirds in Snow. Four (47¢) forever definitive stamps: golden-crowned kinglets (Scott 5126), cedar waxwing (5127), northern cardinal (5128), red-breasted nuthatches (5129); double-sided pane of 20; Portland, OR 97208; AP; Linn’s Aug. 8, page 10; USPS item No. 681104 (pane), 681116 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 681121 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 681106 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20).

Aug. 12, Apples. One 1¢ definitive stamp; coils of 3,000 and 10,000; Kansas City, MO 64144; AP; Linn’s Aug. 22, page 14; USPS item No. 780015 (strip of 500 at $5), 782304 (coil of 3,000), 780004 (coil of 10,000); 780016 (FDC from coil of 10,000 at 92¢), Scott 5037.

Aug. 19, Patriotic Spiral. Two (47¢) forever definitive stamps, single design of 25 red stars and 25 blue stars surrounding one gold star; booklet of 10, Falls Church, VA 22046; coil of 10,000, Kansas City, MO 64144; AP; Linn’s Aug. 22, page 16; Sept. 5, page 23; USPS item No. 671304 (pane of 10), 7600013 (two strips of 10 from coil at $9.40), 760003 (strip of 25 with plate No. at $11.25), 760015 (strip of 500 at $235), 760004 (coil of 10,000), 671316 (FDC from pane at 91¢), 760016 (FDC from coil at 91¢), Scott 5130 (coil); 5131 (booklet).

Sept. 2, Star Trek. Four (47¢) forever commemorative stamps: insignia and starship (Scott 5132), crewman in transporter (5133), starship silhouette (5134), starship in hand salute (5135); pane of 20; New York, NY 10199; AP; Linn’s Aug. 29, page 14; USPS item No. 474004 (pane of 20), 474016 (FDC set of four at $3.64); 474021 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48); 474006 (press sheet with die cuts at $56.40).

Sept. 24, Eastern Tailed-Blue Butterfly. One nondenominated (68¢) nonmachineable surcharge rate definitive stamp; pane of 20; Kansas City, MO 64108; AP; Linn’s Oct. 3, page 16; USPS item No. 119504 (pane of 20); 119516 (FDC at $1.12), 119521 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.83); Scott 5136.

Sept. 29, Jack-O’-Lanterns. Four (47¢) forever definitive stamps showing jack-o’-lanterns with four teeth (Scott 5137), five teeth (5138), three teeth (5139), nine teeth (5140); double-sided pane of 20; Anoka, MN 55303; BCA; Linn’s Sept. 26, page 1; USPS item No. 681404 (double-sided pane), 681416 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 681421 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 681406 (press sheet with die cuts at $56.40).

Oct. 1, Kwanzaa. One (47¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; Charleston, SC 29403; BCA; Linn’s Sept. 26, page 12; USPS item No. 556604 (pane), 556616 (FDC at 91¢), 556621 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 556606 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5141.

Oct. 5, Diwali. One (47¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; New York, NY 10199; AP; Linn’s Sept. 12, page 1; USPS item No. 588804 (pane), 588816 (FDC at 91¢), 588821 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 588806 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5142.

Oct. 6, Holiday Window Views. Four (47¢) forever special stamps showing candle (Scott 5145), wreath (5146), star ornament (5147), Christmas tree (5148); double-sided pane of 20; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s Oct. 3, page 12; USPS item No. 681504 (double-sided pane); 681516 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 681521 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 681506 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20).

Oct. 7, Wonder Woman. Four (47¢) forever commemorative stamps: modern age (5149), bronze age (5150), silver age (5151), golden age (5152) depictions of Wonder Woman; pane of 20; New York, NY 10199; BCA; Linn’s Oct. 3, page 10; USPS item No. 474104 (pane), 474116 (FDC set of four at $3.64), 474121 (digital color postmark FDC set of four at $6.48), 474106 (press sheet with die cuts at $84.60).

Oct. 18, Florentine Madonna and Child. One (47¢) forever special stamp, double-sided pane of 20; Washington, DC 20002; AP; Linn’s Oct. 24, page 10; USPS item No. 681304 (double-sided pane of 20); 681316 (FDC at 91), 681321 (digital color postmark FDC at $6.48), 681306 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5143.

Nov. 1, Hanukkah. One (47¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; Boca Raton, FL 33432; BCA; Linn’s Oct. 31, page 12; USPS item No. 559904 (pane), 559916 (FDC at 91¢), 559921 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 559906 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5153.

Nov. 3, Nativity. One (47¢) forever special stamp, double-sided pane of 20; Washington, DC 20005; AP; Linn’s Oct. 31, page 10; USPS item No. 681204 (double-sided pane), 681216 (FDC at 91¢), 681221 (digital color postmark FDC at $1.62), 681206 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5144.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.

Stamp printing contractors are identified in the listings using the following abbreviations: AP (Ashton Potter USA Ltd.), BCA (Banknote Corporation of America) and SSP (Sennett Security Products).

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

