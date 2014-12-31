2017 U.N. Stamp Program

Jul 8, 2020, 11 AM

Ballet was among the dances featured on the United Nations Postal Administration's March 23, 2017, International Dance issue.

Jan. 13, International Year of the Rooster. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 30, page 16. Scott 1149.

Feb. 3, Flags. Two se-tenant blocks of four $1.15 stamps each. Linn’s, Jan. 2, page 16; March 6, page 14. Scott New York 1150-1153a (flags of Albania, Benin, Bulgaria, Comoros); 1154-1157a (flags of Congo Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia, Iraq).

March 20, International Day of Happiness/The Smurfs. Two panes of 10 stamps with se-tenant labels ($1.15, 80¢). Linn’s, April 10, page 14. Scott New York 1158a-j; Vienna 598a-j.

March 23, International Dances. Six stamps in sheets of six (49¢, $1.15, 1 franc, 1.50fr, 68¢, 80¢). Linn’s, March 27, page 16. Scott New York 1159a-f, 1160a-f; Geneva 630a-f, 631a-f; Vienna 599a-f, 600a-f.

March 30, 34th Asian International Stamp Exhibition in Melbourne, Australia. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in different currencies ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, April 24, page 17. Scott New York 1161a-c.

April 13, Postal Stationery. 49¢ postal envelope in two sizes, standard and large. Linn’s, May 1, page 42. Scott New York U38-U39.

May 11, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.15, 1.50fr, 80¢), joint issue with Romania. Linn’s, May 8, page 14. Scott New York 1162-1165; Geneva 632-635; Vienna 601-604.

June 5, World Environment Day/United Nations Environment Programme 45th Anniversary/Beautiful Landscapes of Canada. Six stamps (49¢, $1.15, 1fr, 2fr, 68¢, 1.70) and a souvenir card. Linn’s, June 12, page 15. Scott New York 1166-1167; Geneva 636-637; Vienna 605-606.

June 21, International Day of Yoga. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels that can be personalized. Linn’s, June 26, page 13. Scott New York 1168.

Aug. 3, World Heritage/Silk Road. Six stamps (49¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 80¢, 1.70) and three prestige booklets. Linn’s, Aug. 14, page 10. Scott New York 1169-1171; Geneva 638-640; Vienna 607-609.

Aug. 24, UNPA at the Traunsee 35 Years. Pane of 10 68¢ stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Aug. 14, page 18. Scott Vienna 610.

Sept. 21, International Day of Peace. Six stamps (49¢, $1.15, 1fr, 2fr, 68¢, 1.70) and three souvenir sheets ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Sept. 11, page 12. Scott New York 1172-1174; Geneva 641-643; Vienna 611-613.

*Oct. 16, World Food Day. Six stamps (49¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 68¢, 80¢). Linn’s, Oct. 30, page 18. Scott New York 1175-1176; Geneva 644-645; Vienna 614-615.

*Oct. 27, The Universal Declaration of Human Rights Translation. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in different currencies ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Nov. 6, page 1. Scott New York 1177a-c.

*Nov. 9, Paris Autumn Philatelic Salon. Souvenir sheet with three stamps ($1.15, 2fr, 1.70). Linn’s, Nov. 13, page 11. Scott New York 1178a-c.

•

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information.

Details of each issue listed are given in the cited issues of Linn’s.

•

INFORMATION FROM THE

U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.