2017 U.S. Stamp Program

The United States Postal Service increased the cost of a forever stamp by 2¢, to 49¢, effective Jan. 22.

January (USPS reports Nov. 3, 2016, issue date), Northern Cardinal. One (47¢) forever stamped envelope, No. 10 size; AP; Linn’s, Jan. 23, page 1; USPS item No. 882105 (pack of 12); Scott U694.

Jan. 5, Year of the Rooster. One (47¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 12; BCA; Lunar New Year series; Seattle, WA 98134; Linn’s Dec. 26, 2016, page 1; USPS item No. 552004 (pane of 12), 552016 (FDC at 91¢), 552021 (color postmark FDC at $1.62), 552006 (press sheet with die cuts at $33.84); Scott 5154.

Jan. 7, Love Skywriting. One (47¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Chino, CA 91710; Linn’s, Jan. 2, page 12; USPS item No. 561604 (pane of 20), 561616 (FDC at 91¢), 561621 (color postmark FDC at $1.62), 561606 (press sheet with die cuts at $75.20); Scott 5155.

Jan. 22, Liliuokalani Gardens. One $6.65 Priority Mail flat-rate stamped envelope, American Landmarks series; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, March 13, page 15; USPS item No. 232705 (pack of five at $33.25), 232716 (FDC at $7.09); Scott U695.

Jan. 22, Liliuokalani Gardens. One $6.65 Priority Mail definitive stamp, pane of four, American Landmarks series, AP; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Feb. 6, page 16; USPS item No. 119904 (pane of four), 119916 (FDC at $7.09), 119921 (color postmark FDC at $7.80); Scott 5156.

Jan. 22, Gateway Arch. One $23.75 Priority Mail Express definitive stamp, pane of four, AP; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Feb. 6, page 16; USPS item No. 111304 (pane of four), 111316 (FDC at $24.19), 111321 (color postmark FDC at $24.90); Scott 5157.

Jan. 27, U.S. Flag. Five (49¢) forever definitive stamps (single design); pane of 10 (BCA), double-sided pane of 20 (AP, BCA), coil of 100 (AP, BCA), ATM pane of 18 (AP); Norcross, GA 30071; Linn’s, Jan. 23, page 22; USPS item No. 674704 (pane of 10), 672002 (BCA double-sided pane of 20), 672004 (AP double-sided pane of 20), 749802 (BCA coil of 100), 749804 (AP coil of 100), sold out (ATM pane of 18), 672016 (FDC from pane of 20 at 93¢), 749816 (FDC from coil at 93¢); Scott 5158 (BCA coil), 5159 (AP coil), 5160 (BCA pane), 5161 (AP pane), 5162 (AP ATM pane).

Jan. 28, Seashells. Eight (34¢) postcard-rate definitive stamps, pane of 20, coil of 100: Queen Conch (Scott 5163 pane, 5169 coil), Pacific Calico Scallop (5164 pane, 5170 coil), Alphabet Cone (5165 pane, 5167 coil), Zebra Nerite (5166 pane, 5168 coil); AP; San Diego, CA 92199; Linn’s, Jan. 23, page 10; USPS item No. 119604 (pane), 749900 (coil), 119616 (two-stamp FDC, set of four from pane at $4.48), 749916 (two-stamp FDC, set of four from coil at $4.48).

Feb. 1, Dorothy Height. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20, Black Heritage series; AP; Washington, DC 20005; Linn’s, Jan. 30, page 1; USPS item No. 474304 (pane of 20), 474316 (FDC at 93¢), 474321 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 474306 (press sheet with die cuts at $58.80); Scott 5171.

Feb. 10, USA Star. One (5¢) Nonprofit mail stamp in coils of 3,000 and 10,000; AP; Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310; Linn’s, Feb. 6, page 10; USPS item No. 755103 (strip of 25 at $1.25), 755104 (coil of 3,000), 760204 (coil of 10,000); Scott 5172.

Feb. 16, Oscar de la Renta. Eleven (49¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 11; Oscar de la Renta signature and: photo of de la Renta (Scott 5173a), dark pink fabric with silver vine pattern and no pleats (5173b), green fabric dress (5173c), silver pattern on black fabric (5173d), red fabric dress (5173e), floral pattern on green background (5173f), dark blue fabric (5173g), floral pattern on white background (5173h), yellow fabric dress (5173i), dark pink with silver flower pattern and pleats at bottom (5173j), pink fabric with no pattern (5173k); AP; New York, NY 10199; Linn’s, Feb. 13, page 14; USPS item No. 562704 (pane), 562716 (FDC set of 11 at $10.23), 562721 (color postmark FDC set of 11 at $18.04), 562706 (press sheet with die cuts at $48.51).

Feb. 18, Uncle Sam’s Hat. One (21¢) additional ounce-rate definitive stamp; pane of 20; BCA; Mesa, AZ 85201; Linn’s, Feb. 13, page 10; USPS item No. 119704 (pane), 119716 (FDC at $1.14); Scott 5174.

Feb. 20, John F. Kennedy. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 12; BCA; Boston, MA 02205; Linn’s, Feb. 13, page 12; USPS item No. 474604 (pane), 474616 (FDC at 93¢), 474621 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 474606 (press sheet with die cuts at $47.04); Scott 5175.

Feb. 24, Grapes. One 5¢ definitive stamp, pane of 20; AP; Grapevine, TX 76051; Linn’s, Feb. 27, page 17; USPS item No. 111404 (pane), 111416 (FDC at 98¢); Scott 5177.

March 1, Nebraska Statehood. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; AP; Lincoln, NE 68501; Linn’s, Feb. 27, page 10; USPS item No. 474404 (pane), 474416 (FDC at 93¢), 474421 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 474406 (press sheet with die cuts at $58.80); Scott 5179.

March 3, Barn Swallow. One (49¢) definitive stamped envelope; multiple formats; AP; Reno, NV 89510; Linn’s, Feb. 27, page 21; USPS item Nos. (moisture-activated adhesive flap) 291504 (No. 10), 291604 (No. 10 window), 291104 (No. 9), 291204 (No. 9 window), 280704 (No. 6¾), 280804 (No. 6¾ window); (self-adhesive flap) 291304 (No. 10), 291404 (No. 10 window), 290904 (No. 9), 291004 (No. 9 window), 280504 (No. 6¾), 280604 (No. 6¾ window); (moisture-activated adhesive flap, all first-day covers at 73¢) 291516 (No. 10 FDC), 291616 (No. 10 window FDC), 291116 (No. 9 FDC), 291216 (No. 9 window FDC), 280716 (No. 6¾ FDC), 280816 (No. 6¾ window FDC); (self-adhesive flap) 291316 (No. 10 FDC), 291416 (No. 10 window FDC), 290916 (No. 9 FDC), 291016 (No. 9 window FDC), 280516 (No. 6¾ FDC), 280616 (No. 6¾ window FDC); Scott U696.

March 7, WPA Posters. Ten (49¢) forever commemorative stamps, double-sided pane of 20: See America (Scott 5180), Work Pays (5181), Field Day (5182), Puerto Rico (5183), Municipal AIrports (5184), Foreign Trade Zone (5185), Visit the Zoo (5186), Work with Care (5187), The National Parks (5188), Hiking (5189); AP; Hyde Park, NY 12538; Linn’s, March 6, page 1; USPS item No. 674604 (pane), 674616 (FDC set of 10 at $9.30), 674621 (color postmark FDC set of 10 at $16.40), 674606 (press sheet with die cuts at $78.40).

March 23, Pears. One 10¢ definitive stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Cleveland, OH 44101; Linn’s, March 13, page 10; USPS item No. 111504 (pane of 20), 111516 (FDC at $1.03); Scott 5178.

March 31, Mississippi Statehood. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; AP; Gulfport, MS 39503; Linn’s, March 27, page 12; USPS item No. 474804 (pane), 474816 (FDC at 93¢), 474821 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 474806 (press sheet with die cuts at $58.80); Scott 5190.

April 11, Robert Panara. One (70¢) 2-ounce rate stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Rochester, NY 14692; Linn’s, April 3, page 1; USPS item No. 114004 (pane), 114016 (FDC at $1.14), 114021 (color postmark FDC at $1.85); Scott 5191.

April 20, Delicioso. Six (49¢) forever definitive stamps showing tamales (Scott 5192), flan (5193), sancocho (5194), empanadas (5195), chile relleno (5196), ceviche (5197); double-sided pane of 20; BCA; Albuquerque, NM 87101; Linn’s, April 10, page 1; USPS item No. 672704 (pane), 672716 (FDC set of six at $5.58), 672721 (color postmark FDC set of six at $9.84), 672706 (press sheet with die cuts at $78.40).

April 28, Green Succulent. One ($1.15) global forever stamp depicting echeveria plant, pane of 10; AP; San Francisco, CA 94188; Linn’s, April 24, page 1; May 1, page 15; USPS item No. 564504 (pane), 564516 (FDC at $1.59), 564521 (color postmark FDC at $2.30); Scott 5198.

May 2, Boutonniere. One (49¢) forever special stamp; pane of 20; BCA; St. Louis, MO 63155; Linn’s, May 1, page 16; USPS item No. 563304 (pane), 563316 (FDC at 93¢), 563321 (color postmark FDC at $1.64); Scott 5199.

May 2, Corsage. One (70¢) 2-ounce rate special stamp, pane of 20; BCA; St. Louis, MO 63155; Linn’s, May 1, page 16; USPS item No. 563004 (pane), 563016 (FDC at $1.14), 563021 (color postmark FDC at $1.85); Scott 5200.

May 5, Strawberries. One 3¢ stamp, coil of 10,000; AP; Acton, MA 01720; Linn’s, May 1, page 10; USPS item No. 760315 (strip of 500), 760304 (coil of 10,000), 760316 (FDC at 96¢); Scott 5201.

May 23, Henry David Thoreau. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Concord, MA 01742; Linn’s, May 8, page 10; USPS item No. 475104 (pane), 475116 (FDC at 93¢), 475121 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 475106 (press sheet with die cuts at $88.20); Scott 5202.

June 14, Sports Balls. Eight (49¢) round forever commemorative stamps showing football (Scott 5203), volleyball (5204), soccer ball (5205), golf ball (5206), baseball (5207), basketball (5208), tennis ball (5209), kickball (5210); pane of 16; AP; Hartford, WI 53027; Linn’s, June 5, page 1; USPS item No. 474904 (pane), 474916 (FDC set of eight at $7.44), 474921 (color postmark FDC set of eight at $13.12), 474906 (press sheet with die cuts at $62.72).

June 20, Total Solar Eclipse. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 16; BCA; Laramie, WY 82072; Linn’s, May 22, page 1; June 12, page 10; USPS item No. 475304 (pane), 475316 (FDC at 93¢), 475321 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 475306 (press sheet with die cuts at $62.72); Scott 5211.

June 26, Canada Geese. Two $25 federal migratory waterfowl hunting and conservation stamps issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior, moisture-activated pane of 20 (Scott RW84) and self-adhesive pane of one (RW84A); AP; Little Rock, AR 72210; Linn’s, June 26, page 10; USPS item No. 335601 (moisture activated single stamp), 335604 (pane of 20), 335704 (pane of one), 335606 (pane of 20 press sheet at $1,950), 335706 (pane of one press sheet at $585).

July 12, Andrew Wyeth. Twelve (49¢) commemorative forever stamps; Wind from the Sea (Scott 5212a), Big Room (5212b), Christina’s World (5212c), Alvaro and Christina (5212d), Frostbitten (5212e), Sailor’s Valentine (5212f), Soaring (5212g), North Light (5212h), Spring Fed (5212i), The Carry (5212j), Young Bull (5212k), My Studio (5212l); pane of 12; AP; Chadds Ford, PA 19317; Linn’s, July 3, page 1; USPS item No. 475004 (pane), 475016 (FDC set of 12 at $11.16), 475021 (color postmark FDC set of 12 at $19.68), 475006 (press sheet with die cuts at $52.92).

July 15, Disney Villains. Ten (49¢) commemorative forever stamps showing the Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Scott 5213), Honest John (5214), Lady Tremaine (5215), the Queen of Hearts (5216), Captain Hook (5217), Maleficent (5218), Cruella De Vil (5219), Ursula (5220), Gaston (5221), Scar (5222); pane of 20; AP; Anaheim, CA 92803; Linn’s, July 10, page 1; July 24, page 11; USPS item No. 475404 (pane), 475416 (FDC set of 10 at $9.30), 475421 (color postmark FDC set of 10 at $16.40), 475406 (press sheet with die cuts at $58.80).

July 26, Sharks. Five (49¢) forever commemorative stamps showing shortfin mako shark (Scott 5223), whale shark (5224), pelagic thresher shark (5225), scalloped hammerhead shark (5226), great white shark (5227); pane of 20; BCA; Newport, KY 41071; Linn’s, July 24, page 1; USPS item No. 474504 (pane), 474516 (FDC set of five at $4.65), 4745021 (color postmark FDC set of five at $8.20), 474506 (press sheet with die cuts at $88.20).

Aug. 3, Protect Pollinators. Five (49¢) forever commemorative stamps showing monarch butterfly on purple coneflower (Scott 5228), Western honeybee on golden ragwort (5229), monarch butterfly on red zinnia (5230), Western honeybee on purple aster (5231), monarch butterfly on goldenrod (5232); pane of 20; AP; Richmond, VA 23232; Linn’s, July 31, page 1; USPS item No. 475204 (pane), 475216 (FDC set of five at $4.65), 475221 (color postmark FDC set of five at $8.20), 475206 (press sheet with die cuts at $88.20).

Aug. 11, Azulillo Chilean Blue Crocus. One (34¢) forever postal card and one (68¢) double reply postal card; AP; Independence, OH 44131; Linn’s, Aug. 7, page 1; USPS item No. 250004 (single at 38¢), 250400 (double at 76¢), 250500 (uncut sheet of 40 single cards at $15.20), 250016 (single FDC at 50¢), 250416 (double FDC at 88¢); Scott UX647 (postal card), UY54 (double reply card).

Aug. 16, Flowers from the Garden. Eight (49¢) forever definitive stamps showing red camellias (Scott 5237 pane, 5233 coil), white hydrangeas with roses (5238 pane, 5236 coil), peonies (5239 pane, 5234 coil), blue hydrangeas (5240 pane, 5235 coil); coils of 3,000 and 10,000, double-sided pane of 20; BCA; Sioux Falls, SD 57104; Linn’s, Aug. 14, page 1; USPS item No. 672104 (double-sided pane), 760104 (coil of 10,000), 755004 (coil of 3,000), 755015 (strip of 500), 755003 (strip of 25 with plate number), 672116 (pane FDC set of four at $3.72), 672121 (pane color postmark FDC set of four at $6.56), 672106 (press sheet with die cuts at $78.40), 760116 (coil FDC set of four at $3.72), 760121 (coil color postmark FDC set of four at $6.56).

Sept. 1, Father Ted Hesburgh. Two (49¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20 (Scott 5241), coil of 50 (5242); AP; Notre Dame, IN 46556; Linn’s, Aug. 28, page 1; USPS item No. 474704 (pane), 474716 (pane FDC at 93¢), 474721 (pane color postmark FDC at $1.64), 799404 (coil of 50), 799416 (coil FDC at 93¢), 799421 (coil color postmark FDC at $1.64), 475106 (press sheet with die cuts at $88.20).

Oct. 4, The Snowy Day. Four (49¢) forever stamps showing little boy Peter forming a snowball (Scott 5243), sliding down hill (5244), making snow angel (5245), looking at footprints (5246); double-sided pane of 20; AP; Brooklyn, NY 11201; Linn’s, Sept. 25, page 1; USPS item No. 676104 (double-sided pane), 676116 (FDC set of four at $3.72), 676121 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.56), 676106 (press sheet with die cuts at $78.40).

Oct. 5, Christmas Carols. Four (49¢) forever stamps showing Christmas cookies (Scott 5247), sleeping lamb (5248), horse (5249), Santa and child (5250); double-sided pane of 20; BCA; New York, NY 10199; Linn’s, Oct. 2, page 1; USPS item No. 677304 (double-sided pane), 677316 (FDC set of four at $3.72), 677321 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.56), 677306 (press sheet with die cuts at $78.40).

Oct. 13, National Museum of African American History and Culture. One (49¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Washington, DC 20005; Linn’s, Sept. 4, page 1; Linn’s, Sept. 25, page 12; Oct. 16, page 24; USPS item No. 474204 (pane), 474216 (FDC at 93¢), 474221 (color postmark FDC at $1.64), 474206 (press sheet with die cuts at $88.20); Scott 5251.

Oct. 20, History of Hockey. Four (49¢) forever commemorative stamps showing modern-day hockey player (Scott 5252, souvenir sheet stamp 5252a), old-time hockey player (5253, souvenir sheet stamp 5253a); in pane of 20 and in souvenir sheet of two; joint issue with Canada; AP; Detroit, MI 48233; Linn’s, Oct. 16, page 24; Oct. 23, page 1; Oct. 30, page 18; USPS item No. 475504 (pane of 20), 564604 (souvenir sheet), 475516 (FDC set of two at $1.86), 475521 (color postmark FDC set of two at $3.28), 475506 (press sheet with die cuts at $58.80).

*Nov. 30, Alzheimer’s. One (49¢+11¢) semipostal stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Baltimore, MD 21224; Linn’s, Oct. 23, page 8; Nov. 27, page 1; USPS item No. 564204 (pane), 564216 (FDC at $1.04); Scott B6.

