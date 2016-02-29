May 13, 2020, 5 PM

Canada Post introduced new Far and Wide definitive stamps Jan. 15. The first set in the series includes five permanent stamps, indicated by the "P" inside the red maple leaf, paying the basic domestic rate.

Jan. 15, Year of the Dog. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (85¢) stamp in a pane of 25 (Scott 3052) and booklet of 10 (3054), one $2.50 stamp (3055) in booklets of six and souvenir sheet of one (3053); souvenir sheet with $2.50 stamp and $2.50 Year of the Rooster stamp from 2017 (Scott 2960); and two nondenominated ($2.50) international rate postal cards. Linn’s, Jan. 22, page 8.

Jan. 15, From Far and Wide. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: “jellybean” houses in St. John’s (Scott 3057, 3062, 3071), Hopewell Rocks (3058, 3063, 3074), MacMillan Provincial Park (3059, 3064, 3072), Covehead Harbour in Prince Edward Island National Park (3061, 3066, 3073), and Perce Rock in parc national de I’Ile-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Perce (3060, 3065, 3075) in booklets of 30, booklets of 10 and coils of 100; $1 Pisew Falls Provincial Park in coils of 50 (3070); $1.20 Point Pelee National Park (3067, 3076), $1.80 Naats’ihch’oh National Park Reserve (3068, 3077) and $2.50 Arctic Bay on Baffin Island (3069, 3078) in separate booklets of six and coils of 50; souvenir sheet, contains all nine stamps se-tenant (3056). Linn’s, Jan. 22, page 12.

Jan. 24, Women in Winter Sports. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Nancy Greene (Scott 3080), Sharon and Shirley Firth (3081), Danielle Goyette (3082), Clara Hughes (3083) and Sonja Gaudet (3084) in booklets of 10, souvenir sheet, contains all five stamps (3079). Linn’s, Feb. 12, page 1.

Feb. 1, Black History/Kay Livingstone and Lincoln Alexander. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: Livingstone (Scott 3085) and Alexander (3086) in separate booklets of 10. Linn’s, Feb. 12, page 8.

March 1, Lotus Flowers. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10 (Scott 3090-3091), coils of 50 (3088-3089), and souvenir sheet of two (3087). Linn’s, March 12, page 11.

April 5, Canadian Illustrators. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps showing the following artwork: Best Friends by Anita Kunz (Scott 3093), Stage Fright by Blair Drawson (3094), Untitled by James Hill (3095), Untitled by Will Davies (3096), It’s Not a Stream of Consciousness by Gerard DuBois (3097) in booklets of 10, souvenir sheet, contains all five stamps (3092). Linn’s, March 26, page 1.

April 20, Queen Elizabeth II 65th Anniversary of Coronation. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3098). Linn’s, April 30, page 16.

May 1, Native Bees. Two se-tenant nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10 (Scott 3099-3100). Linn’s, May 7, page 1.

May 18, Junior Hockey Memorial Cup 100th Anniversary. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3101). Linn’s, June 4, page 10.

June 29, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada 150th Anniversary. Two nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10 (Scott 3103-3104) and a souvenir sheet of two (3102). Linn’s, July 23, page 12.

July 13, Sharks in Canadian Waters. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: white shark (Scott 3106), basking shark (3107), Greenland shark (3108), blue shark (3109) and shortfin mako shark (3110) in booklets of 10 and a souvenir sheet of five (3105). Linn’s, July 30, page 12.

July 26, Weather Wonders. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: steam fog (Scott 3112), waterspout (3113), lenticular clouds (3114), and light pillars (3115) and moon halo (3116) in booklets of 10 and a souvenir sheet of five (3111). Linn’s, July 30, page 8.

Aug. 20, Birds of Canada. Birds of Canada. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps: black-capped chickadee (3118), whooping crane (3119), Canada goose (3120), snowy owl (3121) and Steller’s jay (3122) in booklet of 10, souvenir sheet of five (3117), five international-rate postal cards. Linn’s, Aug. 27, page 1.

Sept. 14, Emergency Responders. Five nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps in a booklet of 10: Canadian Armed Forces( Scott 3124), firefighters (3135), paramedics (3126), police officers (3127), search and rescue personnel (3128), souvenir sheet of five (3123). Linn’s, Oct. 1, page 12.

Sept. 24, Canada Post Community Foundation. Nondenominated (85¢)+10¢ permanent semipostal stamps in a booklet of 10 (Scott B27). Linn’s, Sept. 10, page 14.

*Oct. 10, Bighorn Sheep. $4 definitive souvenir sheet of four (Scott 3129). Linn’s, Sept. 17, page 60.

*Oct. 24, 100th anniversary of the Armistice 1918-2018. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3131) and souvenir sheet of five (Scott 3130). Linn’s, Nov. 12, page 1.

*Nov. 2, Christmas: Warm and Cozy. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 12 (Scott 3134); $1.20 in booklet of six (Scott 3135), $2.50 in booklet of six (Scott 3136); souvenir sheet, contains all three stamps (Scott 3132). Linn’s, Nov. 12, page 12.

*Nov. 2, Christmas: Away in a Manger. Nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 12 (Scott 3133). Linn’s, Nov. 12, page 12.