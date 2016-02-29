Mar 19, 2019, 3 PM

Jan. 12, Flags. Two se-tenant blocks of four $1.15 stamps each. Linn’s, Jan. 1, page 8. Scott New York 1179-1182 (flags of Lesotho, Libya, Mozambique, Romania); 1183-1186 (flags of Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Ukraine).

Feb. 2, International Year of the Dog. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 29, page 8. Scott New York 1187.

March 2, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.15, 1.50 francs, €0.80). Linn’s, Feb. 26, page 10. Scott New York 1188-1191; Geneva 646-649; Vienna 616-619.

April 6, World Health Day/World Health Organization 70th Anniversary. Six stamps (50¢, $1.15, 1fr, 2fr, €0.68, €1.70) and a souvenir card. Linn’s, April 2, page 12. Scott New York 1192-1193; Geneva 650-651; Vienna 620-621.

May 3, Definitive/Universal Declaration of Human Rights. $2.50. Linn’s, April 23, page 10. Scott New York 1194.

May 17, Swiss National Philatelic Exhibition/NABA Lugano 2018. Pane of 10 1.50fr stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, April 30, page 13. Scott Geneva 652.

May 25, Postal Stationery. Revalued 50¢ envelopes, standard and large. Scott New York U40-U41. Linn’s, Oct. 22, page 14.

May 26, Shota Rustaveli’s A Knight in the Panther’s Skin. Pane of 10 €0.80 UNPA/Vienna stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, May 14, page 12. Scott Vienna 622.

May 29, Definitive/What Are You Doing For Peace. 65¢. Linn’s, May 28, page 8. Scott New York 1195.

June 20, UNISPACE/50 Years After the First Global Conference in Outer Space. Six stamps (50¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, €0.68, €0.80) and three souvenir sheets ($1.15, 2fr, €1.70). Linn’s, June 25, page 12. Scott New York 1196-1198; Geneva 653-655; Vienna 623-625.

July 18, Definitive/Nelson Mandela Day. 2fr. Linn’s, July 11, page 11. Scott Geneva 656.

July 30, World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Pane of 10 €0.80 UNPA/Vienna stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Aug. 6, page 8.

Aug. 15, World Heritage/United Kingdom. Six stamps (50¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, €0.90, €0.80) and three prestige booklets. Linn’s, Aug. 13, page 12. Scott New York 1199-1201; Geneva 657-659; Vienna 626-628.

Aug. 23, Postal Stationery. Revalued €0.90 and €1.80 postal cards. Scott Vienna UX25-UX26. Linn’s, Oct. 22, page 14.

*Sept. 12, Thomas & Friends. Pane of 10 stamps. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Sept. 24, page 16. Scott New York 1202a-j.

*Sept. 21, Asian International Stamp Exhibition, Macau. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in three different currencies ($1.15, 2fr, €1.70). Linn’s, Sept. 10, page 8. Scott New York 1203a-c.

*Oct. 1, International Music Day/Musical Instruments. Three panes of 12 stamps each (50¢, 1fr, €0.80). Linn’s, Oct. 8, page 28. Scott New York 1204, Geneva 660; Vienna 629.

*Oct. 2, Definitives/Knotted Gun. UNPA/New York 1¢, UNPA/Vienna €0.90, €2.30. Linn’s, Oct. 8, page 28. Scott New York 1205, Vienna 630-631.

*Oct. 19, Diwali Festival. Pane of 10 $1.15 UNPA/New York stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Oct. 22, page 13. Scott New York 1206-2107.

*Nov. 23, Veronafil. Souvenir sheet with three stamps ($1.15, 2fr, €1.70). Linn’s Nov. 26, page 13. Scott New York 1208a-c.

*Nov. 28, Thailand 2018 World Stamp Exhibition in Bangkok/World Soil Day. Overprint on 2016 International Dance Day souvenir sheet of six $1.15 stamps. Linn’s Nov. 26, page 14. Scott New York 1133g.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information.

Details of each issue listed are given in the cited issues of Linn’s.

INFORMATION FROM THE

U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.