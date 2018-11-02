2019 Canada Stamp Program

Nov 1, 2019, 12 PM

Canada Post issued its second set of From Far and Wide definitive stamps Jan. 14. The $1.27 stamp paying the new rate to the United States shows Smoke Lake at Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario.

Jan. 14, Queen Elizabeth II. Definitive stamp. Nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3137). Linn’s, Feb. 4, page 20.

Jan. 14, From Far and Wide. Five nondenominated permanent-rate (90¢) stamps in booklets of 10 and coils of 100 die cut perf 8 and coils of 5,000 die cut perf 9: Tombstone Territorial Park (Scott 3153, 3144, 3139), Quittinirpaaq National Park (3154 3146, 3141), Little Limestone Lake Provincial Park (3155, 3148, 3143), Athabasca Falls (3155, 3145, 3140), and Mahone Bay (3157, 3142, 3147); coils of 50 $1.05 Castle Butte, Big Muddy Badlands in (3149); separate booklets of six and coils of 50: $1.27 Smoke Lake, Algonquin Provincial Park (3158, 3150), $1.90 Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve (3159, 3151), and $2.65 Iceberg Alley (3160, 3152); souvenir sheet, contains all nine stamps se-tenant (3138). Linn’s, Feb. 4, page 8.

Jan. 18, Year of the Pig. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (90¢) stamp in a pane of 25 (Scott 3161) and booklet of 10 (3163), one $2.65 stamp in booklets of six (3164) and souvenir sheet of one (3162); souvenir sheet with $2.65 stamp and $2.50 Year of the Dog stamp from 2017 (souvenir sheet 3162a, Year of the Dog stamp 3053b); and two nondenominated ($2.65) international rate postal cards. Linn’s, Feb. 4, page 1.

Jan. 25, Black History Month/Albert Jackson. Nondenominated permanent-rate (90¢) stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3165). Linn’s, Feb. 18, page 37.

Feb. 14, Gardenias. Two nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10 and coils of 50 (pink background Scott 3169, 3167, blue green background 3170, 3168); and souvenir sheet of two (3166). Linn’s, Feb. 25, page 14.

March 27, Canadians in Flight. Five nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps: aircraft designer Elizabeth ‘Elsie’ MacGill (Scott 3172), World War I flying ace William George Barker (3173), bush pilot C.H. ‘Punch’ Dickins (3174), Avro Canada CF-105 Arrow fighter-interceptor jet (3175), and Lazair ultralight planes (3176) in booklets of 10, and souvenir sheet of five (3171). Linn’s, April 22, page 1.

April 17 Sweet Canada. Five nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10: sugar pie (Scott 3177a), butter tart (3177b), Saskatoon berry pie (3177c), Nanaimo bar (3177d) and blueberry grunt (3177e); and souvenir sheet of five (3177). Linn’s, April 29, page 12.

April 25, Vancouver’s Asahi Baseball Team. Single nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklets of 10 (Scott 3178). Linn’s, May 13, page 14.

May 23, Endangered Turtles. Two nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10: spotted turtle (Scott 3179a)and Blanding’s turtle (3179b); and souvenir sheet of two (Scott 3179). Linn’s, May 13, page 18.

June 17, Historic Covered Bridges. Five nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10: Hartland Bridge (Scott 3181), Powerscourt Bridge (Scott 3182), Felix-Gabriel-Marchand Bridge (Scott 3183), West Montrose Bridge (Scott 3184) and Ashnola No. 1 Bridge (Scott 3185); and souvenir sheet of five (3180). Linn’s, June 17, page 18.

June 27, Moon Landing 50th Anniversary. Two nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10: command and service modules, Earth (Scott 3188), and lunar module and moon (Scott 3189); and panes of six (3186-3187). Linn’s, July 15, page 36.

July 24, Bears. Four nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of eight (four different designs): grizzly bear, polar bear, black bear, Kermode or spirit bear; and pane of four. Linn’s, July 8, page 1.

Sept. 21, Leonard Cohen. Three nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklet of 10; pane of six with three nondenonimated permanent-rate stamps, $1.27, $1.90 and $2.65 stamps. Linn’s, Oct. 14, page 1.

Sept. 23, Canada Post Community Foundation. Two se-tenant nondenominated (90¢)+10¢ permanent semipostal stamps in a booklet of 10. Linn’s, Oct. 21, page 44.

*Nov. 4, Christmas/Shiny and Bright. Nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 12; $1.27 in booklet of six; $2.65 in booklet of six; souvenir sheet, contains all three stamps. Linn’s, Nov. 18, page 34.

*Nov. 4, Christmas/Magi. Nondenominated (90¢) permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 12. Linn’s, Nov. 18, page 34.

*Nov. 6, Red River Resistance and Joining of the Metis Nation to the Canadian Federation 150th Anniversaries. Nondenominated permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10.

*Nov. 14, Hanukkah. Nondenominated permanent-rate stamp in booklet of 10.

