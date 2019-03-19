Oct 4, 2019, 12 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration issued three definitive stamps March 15 on the subjects of “Stop Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,” “Gender Equality” and “Migration.”

Jan. 11, International Year of the Pig. Pane of 10 $1.15 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 7, page 15. Scott New York 1209.

Feb. 1, Postal Stationery. Revalued 55¢ envelopes, standard and large. Linn’s, Feb. 25, page 21. Scott New York U42-U43.

Feb. 21, World Languages. Three panes of six stamps each (55¢, 1 franc, 0.80). Linn’s, Jan. 7, page 15. Scott New York 1210; Geneva 661; Vienna 632.

March 15, Definitive/Stop Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, Gender Equality and Migration. Three stamps (85¢, 1.50fr, 1.80). Linn’s, March 11, page 11. Scott New York 1211; Geneva 662; Vienna 633.

April 26, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.15, 1.50fr, 0.90). Linn’s, April 8, page 12.

May 20, World Bee Day. Three souvenir sheets of one stamp each ($3, 2.60fr, 2.70). Linn’s, June 3, page 14.

May 31, Definitive/Kofi Annan. $1.30 stamp. Linn’s, May 13, page 1.

June 11, UNDP Animal Goodwill Ambassadors/China 2019 World Stamp Exhibition. Three panes of three stamps each ($1.15, 2fr, 1.80) featuring the panda twins Qiqi and Diandian. Linn’s, June 24, page 17.

June 28, International Labor Organization 100th Anniversary. Nine stamps in three se-tenant strips of five (55¢, 1fr, 0.80) and a souvenir card. Linn’s, June 24, page 14.

July 31, UNDP Animal Goodwill Ambassadors/Singpex 2019 36th Asian International Exhibition. Three panes of three stamps each ($1.15, 2fr, 1.80) featuring the panda twins Qiqi and Diandian. Linn’s, June 24, page 17.

Aug. 23, Vienna International Center and UNPA/Vienna 40th Anniversary. Pane of 10 0.90 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Aug. 12, page 1.

Aug. 24, Postal Stationery. 0.90 envelope, joint issue with Austria. Linn’s, Aug. 12, page 1.

*Sept. 6, Climate Change: A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win. Six stamps (55¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 0.80, 0.90) and three souvenir sheets ($1.15, 2fr, 1.80). Linn’s, Sept. 23, page 8.

*Oct. 2, Definitive/Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary. $2.75. Linn’s, Sept. 30, page 1.

*Oct. 18, UNPA/Geneva 50th Anniversary. Pane of 10 1.50fr stamps with se-tenant labels.

Oct. 24, World Heritage/Cuba. Six stamps (55¢, $1.15, 1fr, 1.50fr, 0.90, 1.80) and three prestige booklets.

*?, Hello Kitty and Global Goals. Three panes of six stamps each ($1.15, 2fr, 1.80).

INFORMATION FROM THE U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION



United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.