2019 U.S. Stamp Program

The cost of a forever stamp increased by 5¢, to 55¢, effective Jan. 27.

Jan. 10, Love Hearts Blossom. One (50¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; BCA; San Juan, PR 00909; Linn’s, Jan. 7, page 1; USPS item No. 565004 (pane), 565016 (FDC at 94¢), 565021 (color postmark FDC at $1.65), 565006 (press sheet at $88); Scott 5339.

Jan. 17, Year of the Boar. One (50¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 12; BCA; Lunar New Year series; Houston, TX 77074; Linn’s, Jan. 14, page 1; USPS item No. 564904 (pane), 564916 (FDC at 94¢), 564921 (color postmark FDC at $1.65), 564906 (press sheet at $39.60); Scott 5340.

Jan. 27, Uncle Sam’s Hat. One (15¢) additional ounce definitive stamp, coil of 100; BCA; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Feb. 4, page 21; USPS item No. 746904 (coil of 100), 746916 (FDC at $1.14); Scott 5341.

Jan. 27, U.S. Flag. Four (55¢) forever definitive stamps (single design), in two double-sided panes of 20 and two coils of 100; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Jan. 21, page 65; USPS item No. 682302 (BCA pane), 682304 (AP pane), 740102 (BCA coil), 740104 (AP coil), 682316 (pane stamp FDC at 99¢), 740116 (coil stamp FDC at 99¢); Scott 5342 (AP coil), 5343 (BCA coil), 5344 (AP pane), 5345 (BCA pane).

Jan. 27, California Dogface Butterfly. One (70¢) nonmachineable-surcharge rate definitive stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Oct. 10, 2016, page 1; Jan. 28, page 12; USPS item No. 120104 (pane), 120116 (FDC at $1.14); Scott 5346.

Jan. 27, Joshua Tree. One $7.35 Priority Mail flat-rate stamped envelope; American Landmarks series; Bell Inc. (printer); Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Jan. 28, page 8; USPS item No. 232905 (pack of five at $36.75), 232916 (FDC at $7.79); Scott U698.

Jan. 27, Joshua Tree. One $7.35 Priority Mail definitive stamp, pane of four; American Landmarks series; AP; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Jan. 28, page 8; USPS item USPS item No. 120001 (single stamp), 120004 (pane), 120016 (FDC at $7.79), 120021 (color postmark FDC at $8.50); Scott 5347.

Jan. 27, Bethesda Fountain. One $25.50 Priority Mail Express definitive stamp, pane of four; American Landmarks series; AP; Kansas City, MO 64108; Linn’s, Jan. 28, page 8; USPS item No. 129901 (single stamp), 129904 (pane), 129916 (FDC at $25.94), 129921 (color postmark FDC at $26.65); Scott 5348.

Jan. 28, Gregory Hines. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; Black Heritage series; AP; New York, NY 10199; Linn’s, Jan. 28, page 1; USPS item No. 477004 (pane), 477016 (FDC at 99¢), 477021 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 477006 (press sheet at $66); Scott 5349.

Feb. 15, Cactus Flowers. Ten (55¢) forever definitive stamps showing cactus flowers; large pale orange flower with lighter center (Scott 5350), six reddish flowers with yellow centers (5351), three yellow flowers with greenish centers (5352), pale violet bloom on narrow diagonal stalk (5353), smaller orange bloom on spiky plant (5354), two purple blooms with yellow centers (5355), two pale yellow blooms with white centers (5356), single purple bloom with pale center on round cactus with spikes (5357), pale flower with darker pink stripe on each petal (5358), two yellow flowers with red in center (5359); double-sided pane of 20; BCA; Mesa, AZ 85201; Linn’s, Feb. 11, page 8; USPS item No. 680004 (pane), 680016 (FDC set of 10 at $9.90), 680021 (color postmark FDC set of 10 at $17), 680006 (press sheet at $88).

Feb. 23, Alabama Statehood. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Huntsville, AL 35801; Linn’s, Feb. 25, page 8; USPS item No. 478404 (pane), 478416 (FDC at 99¢), 478421 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 478406 (press sheet at $66); Scott 5360.

March 22, Star Ribbon. Two (55¢) definitive forever stamps, coils of 3,000 and 10,000, pane of 20; BCA; Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181; Linn’s, March 11, page 1; USPS item No. 120604 (pane), 759904 (coil of 3,000), 759903 (strip of 25 with plate no. from coil of 3,000), 760504 (coil of 10,000), 760503 (strip of 25 with plate no. from coil of 10,000), 760516 (coil FDC at 99¢); 120616 (pane FDC at 99¢); Scott 5361 (pane), 5362 (coil).

March 29, Coral Reefs. Eight (35¢) postcard-rate definitive stamps in four designs showing elkhorn coral with two French angelfish (Scott 5363 pane, 5369 coil), brain coral with spotted moray eel (5364 pane, 5370 coil), pillar coral with a coney grouper and neon gobies (5365 pane, 5367 coil), staghorn coral with bluestriped grunts (5366 pane, 5368 coil); pane of 20 and coil of 100; AP; St. Louis, MO 63121; Linn’s, March 25, page 8; USPS item No. 120204 (pane), 745104 (coil of 100), 120216 (FDC set of four from pane at $4.56), 745116 (FDC set of four from coil at $4.56).

April 2, Marvin Gaye. One (55¢) commemorative forever stamp, pane of 16; Music Icons series; BCA; Los Angeles, CA 90052; Linn’s, April 1, page 1; USPS item No. 586104 (pane), 586116 (FDC at 99¢), 586121 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 586106 (press sheet at $79.20); Scott 5371.

April 10, Post Office Murals. Five (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 10; Air Mail, from Piggott, Ark. (Scott 5372); Antelope, from Florence, Colo. (5373); Sugarloaf Mountain, from Rockville, Md. (5374); Kiowas Moving Camp, from Anadarko, Okla. (5375); Mountains and Yucca, from Deming, N.M. (5376); AP; Piggott, AR 72454; Linn’s, April 8, page 10; USPS item No. 571104 (pane), 571116 (FDC set of five at $4.95), 571121 (color postmark FDC set of five at $8.50), 571106 (press sheet at $27.50).

April 23, Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker. One (55¢) commemorative forever stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Dallas, TX 75260; Linn’s, April 22, page 10; USPS item No. 478804 (pane); 478816 (FDC at 99¢), 478821 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 478806 (press sheet at $66); Scott 5377.

May 10, Transcontinental Railroad. Three (55¢) commemorative forever stamps, pane of 18; Jupiter locomotive (Scott 5378), golden spike (5379), No. 119 locomotive (5380); BCA; Promontory Summit, UT 84307; Linn’s, May 6, page 1; USPS item No. 570404 (pane), 570416 (FDC set of three at $2.97), 570421 (color postmark FDC set of three at $5.10), 570406 (press sheet at $39.60).

May 21, Wild and Scenic Rivers. Twelve (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 12 (Scott 5381); Merced River (5381a), Owyhee River (b), Koyukuk River (c), Niobrara River (d), Snake River (e), Flathead River (f), Missouri River (g), Skagit River (h), Deschutes River (i), Tlikakila River (j), Ontonagon River (k), Clarion River (l); BCA; Bend, OR 97701; Linn’s, May 13, page 12; USPS item No. 571504 (pane); 571516 (FDC set of 12 at $11.88), 571521 (color postmark FDC set of 12 at $20.40), 571506 (press sheet at $59.40).

May 31, Ellsworth Kelly. Ten (55¢) commemorative forever stamps, pane of 20; Yellow White (Scott 5382), Colors for a Large Wall (5383), Blue Red Rocker (5384), Spectrum I (5385), South Ferry (5386), Blue Green (5387), Orange Red Relief (for Delphine Seyrig) (5388), Meschers (5389), Red Blue (5390), Gaza (5391); BCA; Spencertown, NY 12165; Linn’s, May 27, page 1; USPS item No. 478604 (pane), 478616 (FDC set of 10 at $9.90), 478621 (color postmark FDC set of 10 at $17), 478606 (press sheet at $66).

June 11, USS Missouri. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Honolulu, HI 96818; Linn’s, June 10, page 8; USPS item No. 478704 (pane), 478716 (FDC at 99¢), 478721 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 478706 (press sheet at $99); Scott 5392.

June 12, George H.W. Bush. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20, BCA; College Station, TX 77840; Linn’s, Dec. 24, 2018, page 1; June 10, page 1; USPS item No. 478204 (pane), 478216 (FDC at 99¢), 478221 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 478206 (press sheet at $66); Scott 5393.

June 22, Sesame Street. Sixteen (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 16 (Scott 5394); showing Big Bird (Scott 5394a), Ernie (b), Bert (c), Cookie Monster (d), Rosita (e), The Count (f), Oscar the Grouch (g), Abby Cadabby (h), Herry Monster (i), Julia (j), Guy Smiley (k), Snuffleupagus (l), Elmo (m), Telly (n), Grover (o), Zoe (p); AP; Detroit, MI 48233; Linn’s, June 17, page 34; USPS item No. 479504 (pane), 479516 (FDC set of 16 at $15.84), 479521 (color postmark FDC set of 16 at $27.20), 479506 (press sheet at $88).

June 28, Wood Duck and Decoy. $25 federal migratory waterfowl hunting and conservation stamp issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior; self-adhesive pane of 20 (Scott RW86), self-adhesive pane of one (RW86A); AP; Springfield, MO 65807; Linn’s, June 24, page 12; USPS item No. 336104 (pane of one), 336204 (pane of 20), 336106 (pane of one press sheet at $1,170), 336206 (pane of 20 press sheet at $5,850).

July 9, Frogs. Four (55¢) forever definitive stamps, double-sided pane of 20; Pacific tree frog (Scott 5395), northern leopard frog (5396), American green tree frog (5397), squirrel tree frog (5398); BCA; Boise, ID 83708; Linn’s, July 1, page 1; USPS item No. 680104 (pane), 680116 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 680121 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80).

July 19, Moon Landing Anniversary. Two (55¢) commemorative stamps, pane of 24; Astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Scott 5399), moon with location dot (5400); BCA; Cape Canaveral, FL 32920; Linn’s, July 15, page 10; USPS item No. 479104 (pane), 479116 (FDC set of two at $1.98), 479121 (color postmark FDC set of two at $3.40), 479106 (press sheet at $118.80).

July 25, State and County Fairs. Four (55¢) forever stamps, pane of 20; unloading produce (Scott 5401), girl holding chicken (5402), mother and child with balloons (5403), food vendor with children (5404); AP; Minot, ND 58701; Linn’s, July 22, page 1; USPS item No. 479304 (pane), 479316 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 479321 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80), 479306 (press sheet at $99).

Aug. 1, Military Working Dogs. Four (55¢) definitive forever stamps; German shepherd (Scott 5405), Labrador retriever, (5406) Belgian Malinois (5407), Dutch shepherd (5408); double-sided pane of 20; BCA; Omaha, NE 68108; Linn’s, July 29, page 1; USPS item No. 680304 (pane), 680316 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 680321 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80), 680306 (press sheet at $66).

Aug. 8, Woodstock. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; BCA; New York, NY 10199; Linn’s, Aug. 5, page 1; USPS item No. 479404 (pane), 479416 (FDC at 99¢), 479421 (color postmark FDC at $1.70), 479406 (press sheet at $66); Scott 5409.

Aug. 29, Tyrannosaurus Rex. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps showing tyrannosaur hatchling (Scott 5410), T. rex in clearing (5411), T. rex skeleton and juvenile triceratops (5412), T. rex pursuing mammal (5413); pane of 16; BCA; Washington DC 20066; Linn’s, Aug. 26, page 1; USPS item No. 479204 (pane), 479216 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 479221 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80), 479206 (press sheet at $52.80).

Sept. 12, Walt Whitman. One (85¢) 3-ounce rate forever commemorative stamp; pane of 20; Literary Arts series; AP; Huntington Station, NY 11746; Linn’s, Sept. 9, page 12; USPS item No. 120304 (pane), 120316 (FDC at $1.29), 120321 (color postmark FDC at $2); Scott 5414.

Sept. 17, Winter Berries. Four (55¢) forever definitive stamps, double-sided pane of 20; winterberry (Scott 5415), juniper berry (5416), beautyberry (5417), soapberry (5418); AP; Tulsa, OK 74103; Linn’s, Sept. 16, page 26; USPS item No. 681604 (pane); 681616 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 681621 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80).

Oct. 4, Purple Heart Medal. One (55¢) forever definitive stamp, pane of 20; BCA; Noblesville, IN 46060; Linn’s, Aug. 26, page 13; Sept. 30, page 12; USPS item No. 120704 (pane); 120716 (FDC at 99¢); Scott 5419.

Oct. 11, Spooky Silhouettes. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20, showing scenes through windows: cat and raven (Scott 5420), two ghosts (5421), spider and web (5422), three bats (5423); AP; Milford, NH 03055; Linn’s, Oct. 7, page 1; USPS item No. 572204 (pane), 572216 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 572221 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80), 572206 (press sheet at $88).

Oct. 25, Holiday Wreaths. Four (55¢) forever special stamps, double-sided pane of 20; green leaf wreath (no berries) (Scott 5424), pine cone wreath with red ribbon (5425), hydrangea and berry wreath with red and gold ribbon (5426), green ivy and winterberry wreath (5427); BCA; Freeport, ME 04032; Linn’s, Oct. 28, page 1; USPS item No. 682404 (pane), 682416 (FDC set of four at $3.96), 682421 (color postmark FDC set of four at $6.80).

*Dec. 2, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. One (55¢+10¢) semipostal stamp; AP; Charlotte, N.C.; Linn’s, Dec. 2, page 1; USPS item No. 572104 (pane), 572116 (FDC at $1.09), 572121 (color postmark FDC at $1.80); Scott B7.

Stamp printing contractors are identified in the listings using the following abbreviations: AP (Ashton Potter USA Ltd.), and BCA (Banknote Corporation of America).

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.



HOW TO ORDER STAMPS OR COVERS

Mail orders for mint stamps, uncut press sheets, postal stationery, and the Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day covers (FDCs) should be sent to Stamp Fulfillment Services, Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19101-7097.

Postal Service supplied first-day covers are available only in certain formats. They usually cost the face value of the stamps affixed plus 44¢ per cover. The prices of some items, including first-day-canceled stationery, may vary. Orders should use USPS item numbers.

Stamp Fulfillment Services accepts credit card orders by telephone (800-782-6724) or fax (816-545-1212). Orders may be placed from countries other than the United States by calling 816-545-1000. An additional $5.25 shipping fee is added to standard shipping and handling charges for orders to be mailed to a foreign address.

New issues should be ordered no more than two weeks in advance of the date of issue.

Mail, phone or fax orders have a flat service charge of $1.30 for orders up to $50 if they include only prepackaged items, such as a full pane of stamps. The fee is $1.80 for standard orders totaling more than $50. A $2.25 fee is added for custom orders.

A detailed sales catalog called USA Philatelic lists the prepackaged formats. It is free on request from U.S. Postal Service, USA Philatelic Request, Box 219014, Kansas City, MO 64121-9014. USA Philatelic listings include formats and USPS item numbers other than those listed here.

HOW TO ORDER FIRST-DAY CANCELS

The grace period for collectors to send covers for first-day cancels ends 120 days after a stamp’s issue date, unless stated otherwise in the listing.

Within the grace period, buy the stamp (or stationery item) at your local post office or philatelic center, affix it to an addressed envelope (postage must make up at least the first-class rate) and send under cover to FDOI — (name of stamp issue), USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9900. No remittance is required.

•

Plate numbers. Multistamp issues require as a minimum a plate block with every stamp design represented at least once. Plate block formats are listed by the Scott editors in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

Stamp Fulfillment Services requires the purchase of a minimum number of stamps to obtain plate number markings. For stamps with face values of 1¢ to 55¢ the minimum purchase is a full pane.

For stamps with face values of 56¢ to $1.15 the minimum purchase is either a full pane or block per the catalog listing. For stamps with face values of $1.16 and up the minimum purchase is a block of four stamps. Plate numbers on most coil stamps may be obtained with a minimum purchase of 25 stamps.

Stamp Fulfillment Services does not guarantee specific plate numbers.