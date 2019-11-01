2020 Canada Stamp Program

Jan 29, 2021, 6 PM

Jan. 13, From Far and Wide/Part 3. Five nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in booklets of 10 and coils of 100 and 5,000 die cut perf 9¼ horizontal: Abraham Lake (Scott 3207, 3212, 3221), Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park (3208, 3213, 3224), Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park (3209, 3214, 3222), French River (3210, 3215, 3225) and Iles de la Madeleine (3211, 3216, 3223); coils of 50 $1.07 Carcajou Falls (3220); separate booklets of six and coils of 50: $1.30 Kootenay National Park (3217, 3226), $1.94 Swallowtail Lighthouse, Grand Manan Island (3218, 3227), and $2.71 Cabot Trail, Cape Breton Island (3219, 3228); perforated souvenir sheet, contains all nine stamps se-tenant (3206). Linn’s, Feb. 3, page 10.

Jan. 17, Year of the Rat. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in a perforated pane of 25 (Scott 3229) and booklet of 10 (3231), one $2.71 stamp in booklets of six (3232) and perforated souvenir sheet of one (3230); perforated souvenir sheet with $2.71 stamp and $2.65 Year of the Pig stamp from 2018 (souvenir sheet 3230a), perforated Year of the Pig stamp (3162b); and two nondenominated ($2.71) international rate postal cards. Linn’s, Feb. 10, page 14.

Jan. 24, Black History Month/Colored Hockey Championship. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3233). Linn’s, Feb. 10, page 1.

March 2, Dahlias. Two nondenominated (92¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10 and coils of 50 (dahlia without background Scott 3237, 3235, dahlias with light blue background 3238, 3236); and souvenir sheet of two (Scott 3234). Linn’s, March 2, page 12.

April 24, Eid. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in booklet of 10 (Scott 3239). Linn’s, May 11, page 20.

April 29, Victory in Europe 75th Anniversary. Se-tenant pair of nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in booklet of 10: Leo Major (Scott 3240); Veronica Foster (Scott 3241). Linn’s, May 11, page 8.

May 7, The Group of Seven 100th Anniversary. Seven nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps showing paintings In the Nickel Belt by Franklin Carmichael; Miners’ Houses, Glace Bay by Lawren S. Harris; Labrador Coast by A.Y. Jackson; Fire-swept, Algoma by Frank H. Johnston; Quebec Village by Arthur Lismer; Church by the Sea by J.E.H. MacDonald; Stormy Weather, Georgian Bay by F.H. Varley in booklet of seven (Scott 3243) and pane of seven (Scott 3242). Linn’s, May 25, page 14.

May 20, History of Radio in Canada. Se-tenant pair of nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in booklet of 10: microphone of radio station XWA and headphones (Scott 3244), and radio receiver, speaker and vacuum tubes (Scott 3245). Linn’s, June 1, page 22.

Sept. 10, Medical Groundbreakers. Five nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in a booklet of 10 honoring Dr. James Till and Dr. Ernest McCulloch (Scott 3246), Dr. M. Vera Peters (3247), Dr. Julio Montaner (3248), Dr. Balfour Mount (3249), Dr. Bruce Chown (3250). Linn’s, Sept. 28, page 16.

Sept. 21, Canada Post Community Foundation. Nondenominated (92¢)+10¢ permanent semipostal stamp in a booklet of 10 (Scott B30). Linn’s, Oct. 5, page 20.

Oct. 15, Diwali. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) in a booklet of 10 (Scott 3251). Linn’s, Oct. 26, page 23.

*Oct. 28, Mary Riter Hamilton. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp showing Hamilton’s World War I painting Trenches on the Somme in a booklet of 10. (Scott 3252). Linn’s, Nov. 9, page 20.

*Nov. 2, Christmas/Nativity. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in a booklet of 12. (Scott 3254). Linn’s, Nov. 9, page 8.

*Nov. 2, Christmas/Folk Art of Maud Lewis. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in a booklet of 12 (Scott 3255); $1.30 in booklet of six (3256); $2.71 in booklet of six (3257); souvenir sheet, contains all three stamps (3253). Linn’s, Nov. 23, page 12.

*Nov. 5, Hanukkah. Single nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in a booklet of 10. (Scott 3258). Linn’s, Nov. 23, page 10.

