2020 U.N. Stamp Program

The United Nations Postal Administration issued its 2020 Endangered Species stamps on Feb. 17. The $1.20 stamps for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City show a great hammerhead shark, Egyptian vulture, Andean flamingo and argali

Jan. 10, International Year of the Rat. Pane of 10 $1.20 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 13, page 13. Scott New York 1231.

Feb. 17, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.20, €1.50fr, €0.90). Linn’s, March 9, page 12. Scott New York 1232-1235; Geneva 680-683; Vienna 655-658.

March 19, Hello Kitty and Global Goals. Three stamps ($1.20, €2fr, €1.80), each available in two souvenir sheets with different selvage designs; three booklets, each with six different souvenir sheets all with the same stamp ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80). Linn’s, April 6, page 14. Scott New York 1236, 1236a; Geneva 684, 684a; Vienna 659, 659a.

March 27, Act Now Climate Action, pane of 10 $1.20 stamps and 10 labels. Linn’s, April 13, page 12. Scott New York 1237.

*April 22, International Mother Earth Day/International Year of Plant Health. Three panes of 10 stamps each (55¢, $1.20, 1fr, 2fr, €0.85, €1.35). Linn’s, May 4, page 8. Scott New York 1238-1239; Geneva 685-686; Vienna 660-661.

*May 8, Definitive/Eradication of Smallpox 40th Anniversary, 1.70fr stamp. Linn’s, June 1, page 14. Scott Geneva 687.

*May 12, Definitive/Florence Nightingale 200th Anniversary, €1.35 stamp. Linn’s, June 1, page 14. Scott Vienna 662.

*May 29, International Day of U.N. Peacekeepers, pane of 10 $1.20 stamps and 10 labels. Linn’s, June 22, page 1. Scott New York 1240-1244.

*Aug. 11, We Are All In This Together – COVID-19. Pane of six se-tenant semipostal stamps (55¢+50¢, $1.20+50¢, 1fr+50 centimes, 1.50fr+50c, €0.85+€0.50, €1+€0.50). Linn’s, Aug. 3, page 10. Scott New York B2.

*Aug. 20, Flags. Two se-tenant blocks of four $1.20 stamps each (flags of Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Dominica, Mauritania, Mongolia and Paraguay). Linn’s, Aug. 24, page 16. Scott New York 1245-1252.

*Sept. 11, World Heritage/Russia. Six stamps (55¢, $1.20, 1fr, 1.50fr, €1, €1.80) and three prestige booklets. Linn’s, Sept. 28, page 10. Scott New York 1253-1255; Geneva 688-690; Vienna 663-665.

*Oct. 2, Ovebria 2020. Pane of 10 €1 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Nov. 2, page 23. Scott Vienna 666.

*Oct. 24, United Nations 75th Anniversary. Three souvenir sheets of two stamps each ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80). Linn’s, Nov. 2, page 1. Scott New York 1256; Geneva 691; Vienna 667.

*Nov. 24, U.N. Crypto Stamps, three souvenir sheets, each with a single stamp ($7.75, 8fr, €7). Linn’s, Nov. 30, page 14. Scott New York 1257; Geneva 692; Vienna 668.

*Dec. 5, World Soil Day. Pane of 10 1.20 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Dec. 14, page 13. Scott New York 1258-1262.

INFORMATION FROM THE U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.