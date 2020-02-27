POSTAL UPDATES

2021 Canada Stamp Program

Feb 26, 2021, 2 PM
Canada's two Black History Month stamps issued Jan. 22 tell the stories of two Black communities established in the Canadian wilderness: Willow Grove in New Brunswick and Amber Valley in Alberta.

Jan. 15, Lunar New Year. Pane of 12 nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps showing previous designs in the Lunar New Year series, and a booklet pane of 12 $2.71 stamps showing previous designs in the series. Linn’s, Jan. 11, page 12.

Jan. 22, Black History Month/Pioneering Settlements. Two nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in booklet of 10 honoring Amber Valley, Alberta; Willow Grove, New Brunswick. Linn’s, Feb. 8, page 12.

*Feb. 16, Snow Mammals. Five nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in a booklet of 10 and souvenir sheet of five. Linn’s, March 8, page 12.

*March 1, Crabapple Blossoms. Two nondenominated (92¢) permanent-rate stamps in booklets of 10, coils of 50 and souvenir sheet of two.

April 8, Award-winning Stamp.

April 15, Discovery of Insulin 100th Anniversary.

*April 22, Eid.

?, Canadian Ballet Legends. Two stamps.

?, Launch of the Schooner Bluenose 100th Anniversary.

?, World War I Heroes of Winnipeg’s Valour Road.

Fall, Canada Post Community Foundation. One semipostal stamp.

Fall, Diwali.

Fall, Hanukkah.

Fall, Christmas/Classic Characters.

Fall, Christmas/Angel.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics. Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

PURCHASING CANADIAN STAMPS

Canadian stamps and first-day covers are available at the Canada Post website (www.canadapost.ca), and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

Canada’s stamps and stamp products also are available from many new-issue stamp dealers, and from Canada Post’s agent in the United States: Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

