2021 U.N. Stamp Program

The United Nations Postal Administration issued a pane of 10 International Year of the Ox stamps Jan. 22. The $1.20 stamps are for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Jan. 22, International Year of the Ox. Pane of 10 $1.20 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Feb. 8, page 23.

March 19, United Against Racism and Discrimination. Three panes of 10 stamps each ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80) and a souvenir card.

April 7, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.20, 1.50fr, €0.90).

April 30, United Nations Postal Administration in New York 70th Anniversary. Pane of 10 $1.20 stamps and 10 labels.

May 17, U.N. Biodiversity Conference, COP 15. Souvenir sheet with three stamps ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80).

May 26, International Day of Vesak. Pane of 10 1fr stamps and 10 labels.

June 4, Sports for Peace/Tokyo Olympic Games. Six stamps (55¢, $1.20, 1fr, 1.50fr, €0.85, €1) and three souvenir sheets ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80).

Aug. 25, World Heritage. Six stamps (55¢, $1.20, 1fr, 1.50fr, €1, €1.80) and three prestige booklets.

Aug. 27, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty 25th Anniversary. Pane of 10 se-tenant €1 stamps and 10 labels.

Sept. 3, Mother Teresa. Single definitive stamp.

Oct. 1, Expo in Dubai. Souvenir sheet with three stamps ($1.20, 2fr, €1.80).

Oct. 8, Celebrations. Three panes of 10 se-tenant stamps and 10 labels.

Oct. 22, UN Expo 2021.

?, U.N. Crypto Stamps. Three souvenir sheets, each with a single stamp.

Nov. 19, World Toilet Day. Six stamps (55¢, $1.20, 1fr, 1.50fr, €0.85, €1) and a souvenir card.

INFORMATION FROM THE U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.