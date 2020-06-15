Dec 7, 2020, 10 AM

Linn's 2021 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2021, including stamps showing lighthouses, barns and more.

The 2021 U.S. stamp program is tentative. Stamp subjects, issue dates, formats and locations might change.

*Jan. 14, Love. One (55¢) forever special stamp, pane of 20; AP; Loveland, CO 80538; USPS item No. 565104 (pane).

January?, Year of the Ox. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp; Lunar New Year series.

?, Chien-Shiung Wu. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp.

?, Garden Beauty. Ten (55¢) forever definitive stamps, double-sided pane of 20.

?, Mystery Message. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp.

?, Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly. One (70¢) nonmachineable-surcharge rate definitive stamp, pane of 20.

?, Barns. Four (36¢) postcard-rate definitive stamps; fall, spring, summer, winter.

?, Backyard Games. Eight (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 16; horseshoes, bocce, flying disc, croquet, baseball, tetherball, badminton and cornhole.

?, Day of the Dead. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps.

?, Brush Rabbit. Two (15¢) additional-ounce definitive stamps (single design), pane of 20 and coil of 100.

?, Heritage Breeds. Ten (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20; mulefoot hog, Wyandotte chicken, milking Devon cow, Narragansett turkey, American mammoth jackstock donkey, cotton patch goose, San Clemente Island goat, American cream draft horse, Cayuga duck, Barbados blackbelly sheep.

?, Raven Story. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp.

?, Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp.

?, Western Wear. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, double-sided pane of 20; cowboy hat, belt buckle, cowboy boot, Western-style shirt.

?, Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses. Five (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20; Montauk Point, N.Y.; Navesink, N.J.; Erie Harbor Pierhead, Pa.; Harbor of Refuge, Del.; Thomas Point Shoal, Md.

August?, Missouri Statehood. One (55¢) forever commemorative stamp.

?, Message Monsters. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20.

?, Espresso Drinks. Four (55¢) forever commemorative stamps, double-sided pane of 20; caffe latte, espresso, caffe mocha, cappuccino.

?, Happy Birthday. One (55¢) forever special stamp.

•

*Asterisks p­recede entries with new or changed information.

New/changed information is presented in bold italics.

Stamp printing contractors are identified in the listings using the following abbreviations: AP (Ashton Potter USA Ltd.), and BCA (Banknote Corporation of America).

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

HOW TO ORDER STAMPS OR COVERS

Mail orders for mint stamps, uncut press sheets, postal stationery, and the Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day covers (FDCs) should be sent to Stamp Fulfillment Services, Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19101-7097.

Postal Service supplied first-day covers are available only in certain formats. They usually cost the face value of the stamps affixed plus 44¢ per cover. The prices of some items, including first-day-canceled stationery, may vary. Orders should use USPS item numbers.

Stamp Fulfillment Services accepts credit card orders by telephone (800-782-6724) or fax (816-545-1212). Orders may be placed from countries other than the United States by calling 816-545-1000. An additional $5.25 shipping fee is added to standard shipping and handling charges for orders to be mailed to a foreign address.

New issues should be ordered no more than two weeks in advance of the date of issue.

Mail, phone or fax orders have a flat service charge of $1.30 for orders up to $50 if they include only prepackaged items, such as a full pane of stamps. The fee is $1.80 for standard orders totaling more than $50. A $2.25 fee is added for custom orders.

A detailed sales catalog called USA Philatelic lists the prepackaged formats. It is free on request from U.S. Postal Service, USA Philatelic Request, Box 219014, Kansas City, MO 64121-9014. USA Philatelic listings include formats and USPS item numbers other than those listed here.

HOW TO ORDER FIRST-DAY CANCELS

The grace period for collectors to send covers for first-day cancels ends 120 days after a stamp’s issue date, unless stated otherwise in the listing.

Within the grace period, buy the stamp (or stationery item) at your local post office or philatelic center, affix it to an addressed envelope (postage must make up at least the first-class rate) and send under cover to FDOI — (name of stamp issue), USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9900. No remittance is required.

•

Plate numbers. Multistamp issues require as a minimum a plate block with every stamp design represented at least once. Plate block formats are listed by the Scott editors in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

Stamp Fulfillment Services requires the purchase of a minimum number of stamps to obtain plate number markings. For stamps with face values of 1¢ to 55¢ the minimum purchase is a full pane.

For stamps with face values of 56¢ to $1.15 the minimum purchase is either a full pane or block per the catalog listing. For stamps with face values of $1.16 and up the minimum purchase is a block of four stamps. Plate numbers on most coil stamps may be obtained with a minimum purchase of 25 stamps.

Stamp Fulfillment Services does not guarantee specific plate numbers.