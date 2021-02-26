2022 U.N. Stamp Program

Feb 6, 2022, 5 PM

The United Nations Postal Administration is issuing a pane of 10 stamps Feb. 22 featuring characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls movie as part of a campaign to promote health and sustainability. The $1.30 stamps are for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

*Jan. 14, Sports for Peace/Beijing Olympic Games. Six stamps (58¢, $1.30, 1 franc, 2fr, €0.85, €1.80). Linn's, Feb. 7, page 1.

*Jan. 21, Chinese Lunar Calendar Year of the Tiger. Pane of 10 $1.30 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 10, page 12.

*Feb. 22, Trolls Food Heroes. Pane of 10 $1.30 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Feb. 14, page 13.

March 18, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.30, 1.50fr, €1).

April 1, Definitive/Wangari Maathai. €0.85 stamp.

April 29, Planet Mars. Six stamps (58¢, $1.30, 1fr, 1.50fr, €0.85, €1) and three souvenir sheets ($1.30, 2fr, €1.80).

June 3, World Bicycle Day. Pane of 10 1.50fr stamps with se-tenant labels.

July 20, World Chess Day. Pane of 10 €1 stamps with se-tenant labels.

Aug. 26, World Heritage/Intangible Cultural Heritage/Food. Six stamps (58¢, $1.30, 1fr, 1.50fr, €1, €1.80) and three prestige booklets (40¢, 58¢, 30 centimes, 50c, €0.35, €0.40).

Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day. Three souvenir sheets, each with a single stamp ($1.30+50¢, 2fr+50c, €1.80+50c); and a souvenir card.

Nov. 4, Crypto Stamps. Three souvenir sheets, each with a single stamp. (Postponed from 2020.)

Nov. 18, 70th Anniversary of Guided Tours at U.N. Headquarters. Pane of 10 $1.30 stamps with se-tenant labels.

•

INFORMATION FROM THE U.N. POSTAL ADMINISTRATION

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.

•

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.