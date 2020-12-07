Nov 17, 2021, 9 PM

Linn's 2022 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2022, including stamps showing flags, cars, the Mississippi River and more.

The 2022 U.S. stamp program is tentative. Stamp subjects, issue dates, formats and locations might change.

Jan. 9?, Subject not announced. One $8.95 Priority Mail definitive stamp, pane of four; American Landmarks series.

Jan. 9?, Subject not announced. One $26.95 Priority Mail definitive stamp, pane of four; American Landmarks series.

?, Year of the Tiger. One (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; Lunar New Year series.

?, Blueberries. Possibly two 4¢ definitive stamps (single design), pane of 20, coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

?, U.S. Flags. Possibly six (58¢) forever definitive stamps (one design), pane of 20, double-sided pane of 20, coils of 100, 3,000 and 10,000.

?, Love. Two (58¢) forever special stamps, pane of 20.

?, Edmonia Lewis. One (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20; Black Heritage series.

?, Butterfly Garden Flowers. Two (5¢) nonprofit definitive coil stamps, coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

?, Mountain Flora. Possibly eight (58¢) forever definitive stamps (four designs), double-sided pane of 20, coils of 3,000 and 10,000; purple pasqueflower, orange-red wood lily, bright yellow alpine buttercup, dark pink Woods’ rose.

?, Title IX. Four (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20; runner, swimmer, gymnast, soccer player.

?, Tulips. Single (58¢) forever stamp, pane of 20.

?, Sunflower Bouquet. Single (78¢) 2-ounce stamp, pane of 20.

?, Katharine Graham. Single (78¢) 2-ounce stamp, pane of 20; Distinguished Americans series.

?, Pete Seeger. Single (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 16; Music Icons series.

?, Women’s Rowing. Four (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20.

June, Redheads. $25 federal migratory waterfowl hunting and conservation stamp issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior, pane of one and pane of 20.

?, Eugenie Clark. Single (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20.

?, National Marine Sanctuaries. Sixteen (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 16: balloon fish, red-footed boobies, humpback whale, Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, sea stacks, Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary at sunset, Farallon Islands in Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, elkhorn coral, Hawaiian monk seal, queen angelfish, sea otter, young rockfish explore the reef, Atlantic sea nettles, California sea lions, sand tiger shark, Rose Atoll American Samoa, icy shoreline in Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

?, Pony Cars. Five (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20; 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT, 1969 AMC Javelin SST.

?, Elephants. Single (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, double-sided pane of 20.

?, George Morrison. Five (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20.

?, Mighty Mississippi. Ten (58¢) forever commemorative stamps, pane of 20; Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi.

?, Women Cryptologists of World War II. Single (58¢) forever commemorative stamp, pane of 20.

