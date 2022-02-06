2023 Canada Stamp Program

Feb 3, 2023, 8 AM

*Jan. 30, Black History Month/Chloe Cooley. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in booklet of six.

*March 1, Flowers/Ranunculus. Two nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamps in booklet of 10, coils of 50 and souvenir sheet of two.

*April 3, Eid. Nondenominated permanent-rate (92¢) stamp in booklet of six.

*April, Women Who Made a Difference.

*May, King Charles. Definitive stamps.

*May, Community Foundation. Semipostal stamp.

?, Ferries.

?, A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words. Six stamps.

?, Quebec activists and trailblazers.

?, Hockey Pioneer.

June?, Indigenous Leaders.

September?, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

October?, Canadian in the Resistance during World War II.

?, Diwali.

?, Hanukkah.

?, Christmas/The Nativity.

?, Christmas/Beauty of Winter.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics. Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

PURCHASING CANADIAN STAMPS

Canadian stamps and first-day covers are available at the Canada Post website (www.canadapost.ca), and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.