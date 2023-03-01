2023 Great Britain Stamp Program

Mar 3, 2023, 9 AM

Jan. 12, Iron Maiden. Four se-tenant nondenominated first-class stamps and four se-tenant £1.85 stamps in sheets of 48; souvenir sheet with two first-class stamps and two £1.85 stamps. Linn’s, Jan. 23, page 1.

Feb. 16, X-Men. Six se-tenant nondenominated second-class stamps and six se-tenant nondenominated first-class stamps in sheets of 60; souvenir sheet with four first-class stamps and one £1.85 stamp; prestige booklet includes the stamps from this issue, plus a pane of two second-class and two £1 Queen Elizabeth II definitives with barcodes. Linn’s, March 6, page 16.

March 9, The Flying Scotsman. Four nondenominated first-class stamps (two se-tenant pairs) and four £1.85 stamps (two se-tenant pairs) in sheets of 60; souvenir sheet with two first-class stamps and two £1.85 stamps; prestige booklet includes the stamps from this issue, plus a pane of one £2 and three 20-penny Queen Elizabeth II definitives with barcodes.

March 23, Flowers.

April 4, King Charles III definitives. Four nondenominated stamps showing the same portrait of the king with different background colors, first-class plum purple; second-class holly green; first-class large marine turquoise; second-class large dark pine green. Linn’s, Feb. 27, page 1.

April 13, The Legend of Robin Hood.

May 6, His Majesty King Charles III, A New Reign.

May 17, Blackadder.

June 8, Warhammer.

June 22, Windrush 75th Anniversary.

July 13, River Wildlife.

Aug. 10, Terry Pratchett’s Discworld.

Sept, 5, To be announced.

Sept. 21, Dame Shirley Bassey.

Oct. 19, Harry Potter.

Nov. 2, Christmas.

*Asterisks precede entries with new or changed information. New/changed information is presented in bold italics.

Stamp printing contractors are identified in the listings using the following abbreviations: AP (Ashton Potter USA Ltd.), and BCA (Banknote Corporation of America).

Details of each issue listed in this program are given in the cited issues of Linn’s. Stamps are self-adhesive unless otherwise noted.

PURCHASING GREAT BRITAIN STAMPS

Great Britain’s stamps and first-day covers are available at the Royal Mail website (www.royalmail.com/shop), and by mail order from Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9PB, Scotland.