2023 U.N. Stamp Program

The United Nations Postal Administration is issuing a pane of 10 International Year of the Rabbit stamps Jan. 20. The $1.40 stamps are for use from the post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Jan. 20, Chinese Lunar Calendar Year of the Rabbit. Pane of 10 $1.40 stamps with se-tenant labels. Linn’s, Jan. 9, page 23.

March 3, Endangered Species. Three se-tenant blocks of four stamps each ($1.45, 1.50 francs, €1.20).

March 5, Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries. Souvenir sheet with three stamps in three different currencies ($1.45, 2.30fr and €1.90). Linn’s, March 13, page 25.

April 15, World Art Day. Six stamps (63¢, $1.45, 1.10fr, 2fr, €1, €1.90).

May 5, Postal Stationery. Small and large 63¢ envelopes; revalued €1.20 and €1.90 envelopes.

May 21, International Tea Day. Pane of 10 1.50fr stamps with se-tenant labels.

June 8, World Ocean Day/Coral Reefs. Six stamps (63¢, $1.45, 1.50fr, 2fr, €1.20, €1.90).

July, Don’t Choose Extinction. Three souvenir sheets, each with a single stamp ($1.45, 2fr, €1.90).

August, To be announced.

Sept. 9, World Heritage/Intangible Cultural Heritage/Food. Six stamps (63¢, $1.45, 1.10fr, 1.50fr, €1.20, €1.90) and three prestige booklets (48¢, 63¢, 30c, 50c, €0.35, €0.40).

Sept. 23, International Day of Sign Languages. Pane of 10 $1.45 stamps with se-tenant labels.

Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day. Three stamps ($1.45, 2fr, €1.90) and a souvenir card.

Nov. 6, United Nations Climate Change Conference/Climate Action Superheroes. Souvenir sheet with three stamps ($1.45, 2.30fr, €1.90).

Nov. 7, Definitive/Women in STEM/Marie Curie. €1.20 stamp.

United Nations stamps in U.S. denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Stamps in Swiss franc denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

Stamps in euro denominations are valid for postage only if mailed at the Vienna International Centre, Austria.

