POSTAL UPDATES
Community
APS, APRL election results announced
By Linn’s Staff
The American Philatelic Society announced June 15 the results of the election to select board members for the APS and the American Philatelic Research Library.
A total of 3,846 APS members cast ballots in the election, a participation rate of 15 percent, according to the APS.
All candidates for this year’s APS and APRL election ran unopposed. However, voters were given the option to write in a candidate of their choice.
Bob Zeigler was elected to another term as APS president, with 3,793 votes.
Mark Banchik, Cheryl Ganz and Yamil Kouri ran as one slate for the APS board of vice presidents and received 3,799 votes.
APS secretary Peter McCann was re-elected with 3,775 votes, and APS treasurer Kathryn Johnson received 3,786 votes.
Michael Cortese (3,639 votes), Elizabeth Hisey (3,713), Matthew Kewriga (3,664) and Evan Siegling (3,622) were elected APS directors-at-large.
APRL trustees John Barwis and Charles Epting received 3,718 and 3,705 votes, respectively.
Rich Drews ran unopposed as the founder/patron/Vooys fellow representative.
“The elective officers of the Society — President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary, Treasurer, and four Directors-at-Large — are elected by the members of the society by ballot every three years. At the same time the APS membership also elects two members for the American Philatelic Research Library Board of Trustees,” the APS said
The newly elected officers will take the oath of office following the annual APS membership meeting on Aug. 27 during the Great American Stamp Show to be held Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.
The election results were certified by the 2022 APS board of elections comprised of APS members Rick Banks, Darlene Bloom, Leonard Bloom and Tom Horn. Woodycrest United Methodist Church members in State College, Pa., assisted in counting ballots.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsJun 16, 2022, 1 PM
George Brett Cup awarded at Rocky Mountain Stamp Show
-
US StampsJun 16, 2022, 12 PM
Inside Linn’s: Collecting stamps by U.S. state
-
World StampsJun 15, 2022, 9 PM
Stamp unveiled for Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier
-
Postal UpdatesJun 15, 2022, 5 PM
Postmark for sesquicentennial of Pennsylvania coal, lumber town