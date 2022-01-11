APS, APRL election results announced

Jun 20, 2022, 8 AM

The American Philatelic Society announced June 15 the results of the election to select board members for the APS and the American Philatelic Research Library.

A total of 3,846 APS members cast ballots in the election, a participation rate of 15 percent, according to the APS.

All candidates for this year’s APS and APRL election ran unopposed. However, voters were given the option to write in a candidate of their choice.

Bob Zeigler was elected to another term as APS president, with 3,793 votes.

Mark Banchik, Cheryl Ganz and Yamil Kouri ran as one slate for the APS board of vice presidents and received 3,799 votes.

APS secretary Peter McCann was re-elected with 3,775 votes, and APS treasurer Kathryn Johnson received 3,786 votes.

Michael Cortese (3,639 votes), Elizabeth Hisey (3,713), Matthew Kewriga (3,664) and Evan Siegling (3,622) were elected APS directors-at-large.

APRL trustees John Barwis and Charles Epting received 3,718 and 3,705 votes, respectively.

Rich Drews ran unopposed as the founder/patron/Vooys fellow representative.

“The elective officers of the Society — President, three Vice Presidents, Secretary, Treasurer, and four Directors-at-Large — are elected by the members of the society by ballot every three years. At the same time the APS membership also elects two members for the American Philatelic Research Library Board of Trustees,” the APS said

The newly elected officers will take the oath of office following the annual APS membership meeting on Aug. 27 during the Great American Stamp Show to be held Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The election results were certified by the 2022 APS board of elections comprised of APS members Rick Banks, Darlene Bloom, Leonard Bloom and Tom Horn. Woodycrest United Methodist Church members in State College, Pa., assisted in counting ballots.

