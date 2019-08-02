POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - August 2019
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 19, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Sierra Leone (4665, 4675, 4684, 4694, 4736)
Architecture
Armenia (1162, 1171, 1173, 1174, 1175); Croatia (1117); Faroe Islands (722, 723, 724, 725a, 731-732); France (5547, 5557a, 5587, 5589, 5592-5603, 5595a, 5596a, 5603a, 5605); Germany (3093-3094, 3096); Ghana (2908C); Italy (3510, 3520, 3521, 3522, 3524, 3533, 3535, 3541, 3543, 3547, 3551, 3557, 3559, 3560); Moldova (1011); Mozambique (1420D, 2826A); Poland (4396, 4398, 4401, 4407, 4408, 4409); Portugal (Azores) (597); Portugal (Madeira) (363); Russia (8006, 8007-8008, 8014, 8016); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1073); Sierra Leone (4628, 4630, 4631a, 4631b, 4632a, 4632b, 4633, 4639, 4642, 4653, 4657, 4672, 4676, 4679b, 4679c, 4691, 4695, 4699, 4703d, 4706b, 4707d, 4710a, 4729); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599); Thailand (3038-3042); Timor (371); Tristan da Cunha (1154); Tuvalu (1381-1382); Ukraine (1199-1200, 1205); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 797, 799, 805c)
Bridges
Croatia (1117); France (5605); Italy (3524, 3539); Portugal (Azores) (596-597); Portugal (Madeira) (366-367); Russia (8006); Sierra Leone (4676d, 4698); Thailand (3038-3042)
Castles
Croatia (1120-1123, 1123a); France (5593, 5595, 5595a, 5603a); Italy (3519)
Lighthouses
Sierra Leone (4627, 4647)
Windmills
Tuvalu (1381c)
Art
Croatia (1115); Faroe Islands (731-732); France (5618); Liechtenstein (1785); Moldova (1017)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Armenia (1171-1172); Italy (3525)
Children’s Art
Mozambique (1817A)
Paintings
Italy (3540, 3548, 3559); Poland (4391, 4395, 4400); Sierra Leone (4629, 4649, 4676, 4677d, 4695, 4707, 4708c, 4726); Ukraine (1206); Vatican City (1716, 1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (794)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Armenia (1183b); France (5544-5545); Portugal (4110)
Sculpture & Statues
Faroe Islands (736c); France (5587, 5589, 5621); Italy (3550, 3564); Poland (4401); Russia (8011); Sierra Leone (4631a, 4631d, 4690, 4706a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (600); Thailand (3037); Timor (371-372)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
France (C82); Italy (3538); Malawi (870a); Moldova (1012); Russia (8019); Sierra Leone (4638a, 4638b, 4639a, 4639d, 4659, 4673d, 4675b, 4683a, 4683b, 4692, 4725, 4729); Thailand (3032, 3048)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Sierra Leone (4694)
Parachutes
Sierra Leone (4659)
Bicycles
Italy (3528)
Black Americans
Sierra Leone (4704, 4723)
Children
Armenia (1172); Faroe Islands (730); France (4742B, 4742Bc, 4742Bd, 4742Be, 4742Bf, 5447); Ghana (2908D); Italy (3540, 3549, 3551, 3563, 3564b); Mozambique (1817A, 2826A); Poland (4406); Sierra Leone (4631c, 4634a, 4634d, 4635d, 4646, 4648, 4654, 4674, 4692, 4693, 4703a, 4703d, 4704a, 4705c, 4707b, 4711a, 4722, 4724, 4730); Thailand (3046-3049); Ukraine (1202, 1204); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796, 802)
Coins & Currency
Mozambique (1392B)
Endangered Species
Moldova (1027-1030); United Nations (1212-1215); United Nations (Geneva) (663-666); United Nations (Vienna) (634-637)
Europa
Andorra (French) (806); Croatia (1118-1119); Faroe Islands (733-735, 735a); Germany (3098); Portugal (Azores) (596-597); Portugal (Madeira) (366-367); Sweden (2843)
Explorers
French Polynesia (1226); Sierra Leone (4631, 4651, 4675); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (French) (801); Armenia (1176); France (5590-5591); Liechtenstein (1786); Russia (8018); Thailand (3045); Tuvalu (1381b); Uruguay (2657); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (795)
Famous People
Liechtenstein Leonardo da Vinci (1785b); Sierra Leone Mohandas K. Gandhi (4632, 4652); United States George Herbert Walker Bush (5393)
Royalty
Faroe Islands (721); Morocco (1126C, 1169, 1169a); Russia (8014); Sierra Leone (4634, 4654, 4671b); Wallis & Futuna Islands (801)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Sierra Leone (4703, 4705d, 4722)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Andorra (French) (800); Armenia (1171, 1176); Croatia (1113); France (5550, 5553, 5557, 5557a, 5590-5591); Malawi (883a, 883d, 883f, 884, 887, 889); Moldova (1029, 1030); Morocco (1237b); Portugal (3972); Russia (8006, 8010-8011); Sierra Leone (4621, 4641, 4661-4664, 4645, 4670a, 4670c, 4684, 4689, 4707c); Thailand (3045); Timor (372); Uruguay (2657)
Land Mammals: Cats
Croatia (1123a); Malawi (883, 885, 886); Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4622, 4631d, 4634, 4642, 4649, 4652, 4654, 4670d, 4671b, 4689, 4730); Ukraine (1202)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Sierra Leone (4666, 4671d, 4674a, 4685, 4690, 4715, 4734); Wallis & Futuna Islands (795)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Malawi (870-876, 883e, 888); Sierra Leone (4651, 4671, 4690, 4730)
Land Mammals: Horses
Andorra (French) (801); Armenia (1171); Germany (B1154); Italy (3554, 3555); Poland (4402); Portugal (Azores) (595, 597); Portugal (Madeira) (367); Russia (8011, 8018); Sierra Leone (4633b, 4653, 4673a); Thailand (3046); Timor (372)
Sea Mammals
Sierra Leone (4716, 4735); United Nations (Geneva) (664)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Sierra Leone (4667, 4686); United Nations (1215)
Birds
Andorra (French) (806); Armenia (1183a); Croatia (1118-1119, 1123a, 1183a); Faroe Islands (733-735, 735a); France (5580, 5581, 5582, 5583, 5584a); Germany (3098); Italy (3527, 3564); Liechtenstein (1786); Malawi (877-882); Morocco (1155); Poland (4399, 4401, 4404, 4408); Portugal (3972, 4109); Russia (8006); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059); Sierra Leone (4627, 4647, 4655, 4668, 4669, 4670b, 4671b, 4687, 4688, 4704d, 4717, 4724, 4736); Sweden (2843); United States (RW86-RW86A); Ukraine (1203); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 805a)
Insects
Botswana (1067, 1068, 1069, 1070, 1071); Croatia (1107-1109, 1107a-1109a); France (5544, 5576, 5576a, 5584a); Malawi (890-896); Moldova (1027, 1028)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Botswana (1072); Malawi (890c); Morocco (1255); Sierra Leone (4690, 4718, 4737); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777)
Fish & Fishing
Armenia (1167, 1183a); Croatia (C6d); Faroe Islands (723-725, 725a); France (5606-5617, 5617a); French Polynesia (1227); Italy (3512); Portugal (4110); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059, 1072); Sierra Leone (4623, 4643, 4671c, 4686, 4716, 4735); Tokelau (503, 504a); United Nations (Geneva) (663, 666); United Nations (Vienna) (634, 636); Wallis & Futuna Islands (790, 792b, 792d, 805b)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Croatia (C6); Faroe Islands (725a); French Polynesia (1227); Pitcairn Islands (848); Thailand (3032); Tristan da Cunha (1153-1156); United Nations (1214); United Nations (Geneva) (665); United Nations (Vienna) (636); Wallis & Futuna Islands (790, 792b, 792d, 805b)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Sierra Leone (4625d, 4645, 4719, 4738); United Nations (1213); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805b)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Mozambique (1389); Netherlands (1558); Sierra Leone (4624, 4644, 4671c); Timor (364-369, 369a, 371-372); United Nations (1212); United Nations (Vienna) (635); United States (5395-5398, 5398b); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805b)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Armenia (1164-1165, 1184); Sierra Leone (4671d, 4720, 4739); Thailand (3049)
Fire Fighting
Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4637d, 4639, 4659, 4691)
Flags
France (5594, 5603a); Ghana (2908C, 2908D, 2908E); Italy (3515-3517, 3533, 3538, 3546); Moldova (1011); Morocco (1155, 1158); Poland (4398, 4399, 4407); Russia (8010); Sierra Leone (4632c, 4632d, 4633c, 4634, 4635, 4640, 4653, 4654, 4657, 4660, 4675a, 4693, 4694, 4698, 4702, 4704c, 4704d, 4711, 4714, 4723, 4724, 4725, 4730, 4733, 4741-4742); Thailand (3036, 3044); Timor (364-369, 369a, 370); Ukraine (1199); United States (5392); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802)
Flora
France (5448, 5547, 5548, 5549, 5551, 5552, 5556, 5557a, 5586, 5586a, 5588); Italy (3564); Morocco (1237a); Sierra Leone (4644); Thailand (3035); Tokelau (501, 502, 503, 504a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805)
Flowers
Andorra (French) (806); Croatia (1113); France (5544-5545, 5574, 5576, 5576a, 5578, 5579, 5584, 5584a, 5618); French Polynesia (1224-1225); Germany (3086, 3086a, 3097); Liechtenstein (1786); Malawi (890c, 893); Moldova (1022, 1023-1026); Morocco (1255); Poland (4405); Portugal (3971); Portugal (Madeira) (362, 364); Sierra Leone (4632, 4652, 4654, 4655, 4737); Thailand (3033, 3039); Wallis & Futuna Islands (800, 803)
Flowers: Orchids
Sierra Leone (4721, 4740)
Flowers: Roses
Croatia (1113); Sweden (2842e, 2842f); Thailand (3050)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Armenia (1166); French Polynesia (1228); Italy (3514); Portugal (Madeira) (365); Russia (8009); Sierra Leone (4625a, 4625b, 4645); Thailand (3032, 3033); Tokelau (501, 502, 504, 504a)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Sierra Leone (4626, 4635c, 4646); Sweden (2840)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Andorra (French) (800); Croatia (1123a); Liechtenstein (1786); Poland (4408); Russia (8010-8011); Sierra Leone (4634, 4654, 4655)
Holograms & 3-D
South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599-602)
Judaica
Poland (4406)
Maps & Globes
Armenia (1161b); Faroe Islands (723-725, 725a); France (5570); Ghana (2908E); Morocco (1164); Portugal (Azores) (591-595); Russia (8010-8011); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1072); Sierra Leone (4631b, 4675, 4690, 4694, 4711c, 4730); Thailand (3032); Wallis & Futuna Islands (792, 799)
Masks
Sierra Leone (4711); Vatican City (1717)
Military
Croatia (1112); France (5587, 5589); Italy (3538, 3540); Poland (4395, 4399, 4402, 4408, 4409); Russia (8015, 8017, 8019, 8020); Sierra Leone (4633c, 4633d, 4653, 4666a, 4672d, 4673b, 4673c, 4681, 4683a, 4683b, 4685, 4700, 4706d, 4710, 4725, 4729); Timor (372); United States (5392); Uruguay (2649); Wallis & Futuna Islands (806)
Motor Vehicles
Armenia (1170); Malawi (870b, 870d, 870e, 872, 873, 874, 875, 876); Moldova (1012); Russia (8019); Sierra Leone (4628a, 4637a, 4637d, 4638, 4639b, 4639c, 4657, 4658, 4659, 4672b, 4673c, 4691, 4710, 4713d, 4732); Thailand (3032)
Automobiles
Andorra (French) (798); France (5619-5620); Moldova (1012); Poland (4398); Sierra Leone (4637b, 4637c, 4657, 4680, 4699, 4709b, 4709c, 4713, 4732)
Motorcycles
Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4714, 4733)
Mushrooms
Sierra Leone (4625, 4645)
Nobel Prize
Italy (3513); Sierra Leone (4692, 4704, 4705, 4723, 4724, 4730); Timor (362-363)
Performing Arts
Dance
Sierra Leone (4677b, 4696); Ukraine (1203); Uruguay (2659); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796)
Music
Croatia (1114); Italy (3545); Moldova (1011, 1014, 1022); Russia (8012); Sierra Leone (4629a, 4629d, 4630, 4649, 4650, 4677, 4696, 4704a, 4708, 4711, 4727); Thailand (3041, 3044); Ukraine (1201); Uruguay (2659c)
Music: Rock Stars
Sierra Leone (4678, 4697)
Movies, Television & Stars
Armenia (1171-1172); Italy (3528-3530); Moldova (1013); Sierra Leone (4709, 4728); United States (5394)
Theater
Italy (3510)
Personalized Stamps
France (3111C, 3255B, 3302N)
Philately
Faroe Islands (721); France (5619-5620, 5621); Italy (3554, 3564); Thailand (3038-3042)
Railroads
Morocco (1164a); Sierra Leone (4640, 4660, 4679, 4698); Wallis & Futuna Islands (806)
Red Cross
Sierra Leone (4637a, 4673, 4674, 4692, 4693, 4722)
Religion
Andorra (French) (799, 800); Armenia (1163, 1174); Croatia (1113); Faroe Islands (725a, 736); France (5592, 5596, 5596a, 5600, 5601, 5603, 5603a, 5605); Germany (3099); Italy (3518, 3520, 3522, 3527, 3532, 3535, 3540, 3557, 3559); Moldova (1011); Mozambique (1817A, 2521A, 2826A); Poland (4395, 4404-4405); Portugal (3971-3972); Portugal (Madeira) (363); Russia (8006, 8018); Sierra Leone (4676b, 4676c, 4704, 4723, 4729); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599); Thailand (3035, 3036, 3037, 3038-3042, 3043); Timor (363, 371-372); Ukraine (1204, 1205); Vatican City (1716, 1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (797, 802)
Christmas
Armenia (1175); Italy (3548-3549); Wallis & Futuna Islands (793)
Popes
Poland (4395, 4408); Sierra Leone (4635, 4655, 4705a)
Science & Technology
Armenia (1161); France (5585)
Archaeology
Armenia (1178-1181)
Astronomy
Italy (3518)
Computers & Mathematics
France (5585); Germany (3092); Russia (8013)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (805); Faroe Islands (726-729729a); Liechtenstein (1784); Portugal (Azores) (591-595); Portugal (Madeira) (361); Sierra Leone (4714, 4733); Sweden (2841); Thailand (3040, 3042); Wallis & Futuna Islands (792, 804)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Thailand (3034)
Medicine
Italy (3541, 3542, 3551, 3563); Liechtenstein (1785c); Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4637a, 4673a, 4673b, 4674d)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Sierra Leone (4628, 4648)
Ships & Watercraft
Falkland Islands (1244-1247); Faroe Islands (723, 724, 725a); French Polynesia (1226, 1227); Italy (3534, 3538, 3547); Pitcairn Islands (848); Poland (4407); Russia (8010); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059, 1072); Sierra Leone (4638a, 4647, 4651, 4675c, 4676d, 4681, 4692, 4694, 4700); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (601); Tristan da Cunha (1153, 1154, 1155); United States (5392); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789, 798, 799, 801)
Space
Faroe Islands (730); Liechtenstein (1782-1783); Morocco (1164b); Sierra Leone (4682, 4683c, 4683d, 4701, 4702, 4706, 4725); Sweden (2844)
Sports
Andorra (French) (804); Croatia (1111); Italy (3531, 3534, 3547, 3561); Poland (4403, 4410); Russia (8006); Sierra Leone (4711d, 4712, 4731)
Olympics
Germany (B1154-B1156); Sierra Leone (4741-4742)
Soccer
Armenia (1173); Croatia (1110); Italy (3523, 3526, 3531, 3537, 3543, 3544, 3552, 3555); Sierra Leone (4661-4664); Ukraine (1207); Wallis & Futuna Islands (788, 799)
Stamps On Stamps
Faroe Islands (721b); Sierra Leone (4628d, 4671)
Telecommunications
Moldova (1020-1021); Russia (8016); Wallis & Futuna Islands (798)
Textiles
France (5573-5584, 5584a); Timor (372); Ukraine (1202); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777)
Native Costumes
Andorra (French) (802, 803); French Polynesia (1224-1225, 1226); Italy (3533); Moldova (1016, 1019); Sierra Leone (4632, 4652, 4724, 4730); Timor (371-372); Ukraine (1202, 1203, 1204); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796, 802, 805c)
Toys & Games
Faroe Islands (730)
Chess
Sierra Leone (4636, 4656)
Wine
Italy (3514)
Women
Armenia (1168, 1171, 1177); Croatia (1115); France (3111C, 3255B, 3302N, 4742B, 4742Bc, 4742Bd, 4742Be, 4742Bf, 5447-5448, 5558-5562, 5559a, 5562a, 5563, 5572-5573, 5585, 5604, 5618); French Polynesia (1224-1225); Ghana (2908C); Italy (3512, 3527, 3540, 3541, 3543, 3547, 3549, 3551, 3561, 3564b); Moldova (1013, 1017, 1019); Mozambique (1392B, 2826A); Poland (4406); Russia (8007-8008, 8014); Sierra Leone (4629, 4630, 4631c, 4632c, 4632d, 4634a, 4648, 4649, 4652, 4654, 4673b, 4674b, 4674d, 4675a, 4677b, 4682a, 4682c, 4690, 4693, 4695, 4696, 4703, 4704a, 4705, 4708c, 4711b, 4722, 4723, 4724, 4726, 4727, 4730, 4731, 4738, 4742b); Timor (371); Tuvalu (1381); Ukraine (1202, 1204, 1206); Uruguay (2659a); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 796, 800, 802, 805c)
Writers & Literature
Armenia (1169, 1177, 1182); Croatia (1115, 1116); Faroe Islands (736); France (5585, 5604); Italy (3513); Moldova (1015, 1016, 1018); Poland (4391); Russia (8008)
Journalism
Armenia (1168); Italy (3525); Morocco (1160)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as France (3255Af), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2020 Catalogue, France (4941) is deleted; Morocco (1169) is deleted.
