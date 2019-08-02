By Topic - August 2019

Aug 2, 2019, 9 AM

Italy issued a stamp Jan. 25, 2019, to mark the 200th anniversary of the Cavallini postal stationery of the Kingdom of Sardinia. This nondenominated domestic-rate stamp is included in two categories in the August By Topic Listing: Land Mammals: Horses (un

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 19, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Sierra Leone (4665, 4675, 4684, 4694, 4736)

Architecture

Armenia (1162, 1171, 1173, 1174, 1175); Croatia (1117); Faroe Islands (722, 723, 724, 725a, 731-732); France (5547, 5557a, 5587, 5589, 5592-5603, 5595a, 5596a, 5603a, 5605); Germany (3093-3094, 3096); Ghana (2908C); Italy (3510, 3520, 3521, 3522, 3524, 3533, 3535, 3541, 3543, 3547, 3551, 3557, 3559, 3560); Moldova (1011); Mozambique (1420D, 2826A); Poland (4396, 4398, 4401, 4407, 4408, 4409); Portugal (Azores) (597); Portugal (Madeira) (363); Russia (8006, 8007-8008, 8014, 8016); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1073); Sierra Leone (4628, 4630, 4631a, 4631b, 4632a, 4632b, 4633, 4639, 4642, 4653, 4657, 4672, 4676, 4679b, 4679c, 4691, 4695, 4699, 4703d, 4706b, 4707d, 4710a, 4729); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599); Thailand (3038-3042); Timor (371); Tristan da Cunha (1154); Tuvalu (1381-1382); Ukraine (1199-1200, 1205); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 797, 799, 805c)

Bridges

Croatia (1117); France (5605); Italy (3524, 3539); Portugal (Azores) (596-597); Portugal (Madeira) (366-367); Russia (8006); Sierra Leone (4676d, 4698); Thailand (3038-3042)

Castles

Croatia (1120-1123, 1123a); France (5593, 5595, 5595a, 5603a); Italy (3519)

Lighthouses

Sierra Leone (4627, 4647)

Windmills

Tuvalu (1381c)

Art

Croatia (1115); Faroe Islands (731-732); France (5618); Liechtenstein (1785); Moldova (1017)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Armenia (1171-1172); Italy (3525)

Children’s Art

Mozambique (1817A)

Paintings

Italy (3540, 3548, 3559); Poland (4391, 4395, 4400); Sierra Leone (4629, 4649, 4676, 4677d, 4695, 4707, 4708c, 4726); Ukraine (1206); Vatican City (1716, 1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (794)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Armenia (1183b); France (5544-5545); Portugal (4110)

Sculpture & Statues

Faroe Islands (736c); France (5587, 5589, 5621); Italy (3550, 3564); Poland (4401); Russia (8011); Sierra Leone (4631a, 4631d, 4690, 4706a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (600); Thailand (3037); Timor (371-372)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

France (C82); Italy (3538); Malawi (870a); Moldova (1012); Russia (8019); Sierra Leone (4638a, 4638b, 4639a, 4639d, 4659, 4673d, 4675b, 4683a, 4683b, 4692, 4725, 4729); Thailand (3032, 3048)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Sierra Leone (4694)

Parachutes

Sierra Leone (4659)

Bicycles

Italy (3528)

Black Americans

Sierra Leone (4704, 4723)

Children

Armenia (1172); Faroe Islands (730); France (4742B, 4742Bc, 4742Bd, 4742Be, 4742Bf, 5447); Ghana (2908D); Italy (3540, 3549, 3551, 3563, 3564b); Mozambique (1817A, 2826A); Poland (4406); Sierra Leone (4631c, 4634a, 4634d, 4635d, 4646, 4648, 4654, 4674, 4692, 4693, 4703a, 4703d, 4704a, 4705c, 4707b, 4711a, 4722, 4724, 4730); Thailand (3046-3049); Ukraine (1202, 1204); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796, 802)

Coins & Currency

Mozambique (1392B)

Endangered Species

Moldova (1027-1030); United Nations (1212-1215); United Nations (Geneva) (663-666); United Nations (Vienna) (634-637)

Europa

Andorra (French) (806); Croatia (1118-1119); Faroe Islands (733-735, 735a); Germany (3098); Portugal (Azores) (596-597); Portugal (Madeira) (366-367); Sweden (2843)

Explorers

French Polynesia (1226); Sierra Leone (4631, 4651, 4675); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (French) (801); Armenia (1176); France (5590-5591); Liechtenstein (1786); Russia (8018); Thailand (3045); Tuvalu (1381b); Uruguay (2657); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (795)

Famous People

Liechtenstein Leonardo da Vinci (1785b); Sierra Leone Mohandas K. Gandhi (4632, 4652); United States George Herbert Walker Bush (5393)

Royalty

Faroe Islands (721); Morocco (1126C, 1169, 1169a); Russia (8014); Sierra Leone (4634, 4654, 4671b); Wallis & Futuna Islands (801)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Sierra Leone (4703, 4705d, 4722)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (French) (800); Armenia (1171, 1176); Croatia (1113); France (5550, 5553, 5557, 5557a, 5590-5591); Malawi (883a, 883d, 883f, 884, 887, 889); Moldova (1029, 1030); Morocco (1237b); Portugal (3972); Russia (8006, 8010-8011); Sierra Leone (4621, 4641, 4661-4664, 4645, 4670a, 4670c, 4684, 4689, 4707c); Thailand (3045); Timor (372); Uruguay (2657)

Land Mammals: Cats

Croatia (1123a); Malawi (883, 885, 886); Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4622, 4631d, 4634, 4642, 4649, 4652, 4654, 4670d, 4671b, 4689, 4730); Ukraine (1202)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Sierra Leone (4666, 4671d, 4674a, 4685, 4690, 4715, 4734); Wallis & Futuna Islands (795)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Malawi (870-876, 883e, 888); Sierra Leone (4651, 4671, 4690, 4730)

Land Mammals: Horses

Andorra (French) (801); Armenia (1171); Germany (B1154); Italy (3554, 3555); Poland (4402); Portugal (Azores) (595, 597); Portugal (Madeira) (367); Russia (8011, 8018); Sierra Leone (4633b, 4653, 4673a); Thailand (3046); Timor (372)

Sea Mammals

Sierra Leone (4716, 4735); United Nations (Geneva) (664)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Sierra Leone (4667, 4686); United Nations (1215)

Birds

Andorra (French) (806); Armenia (1183a); Croatia (1118-1119, 1123a, 1183a); Faroe Islands (733-735, 735a); France (5580, 5581, 5582, 5583, 5584a); Germany (3098); Italy (3527, 3564); Liechtenstein (1786); Malawi (877-882); Morocco (1155); Poland (4399, 4401, 4404, 4408); Portugal (3972, 4109); Russia (8006); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059); Sierra Leone (4627, 4647, 4655, 4668, 4669, 4670b, 4671b, 4687, 4688, 4704d, 4717, 4724, 4736); Sweden (2843); United States (RW86-RW86A); Ukraine (1203); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 805a)

Insects

Botswana (1067, 1068, 1069, 1070, 1071); Croatia (1107-1109, 1107a-1109a); France (5544, 5576, 5576a, 5584a); Malawi (890-896); Moldova (1027, 1028)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Botswana (1072); Malawi (890c); Morocco (1255); Sierra Leone (4690, 4718, 4737); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777)

Fish & Fishing

Armenia (1167, 1183a); Croatia (C6d); Faroe Islands (723-725, 725a); France (5606-5617, 5617a); French Polynesia (1227); Italy (3512); Portugal (4110); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059, 1072); Sierra Leone (4623, 4643, 4671c, 4686, 4716, 4735); Tokelau (503, 504a); United Nations (Geneva) (663, 666); United Nations (Vienna) (634, 636); Wallis & Futuna Islands (790, 792b, 792d, 805b)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Croatia (C6); Faroe Islands (725a); French Polynesia (1227); Pitcairn Islands (848); Thailand (3032); Tristan da Cunha (1153-1156); United Nations (1214); United Nations (Geneva) (665); United Nations (Vienna) (636); Wallis & Futuna Islands (790, 792b, 792d, 805b)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Sierra Leone (4625d, 4645, 4719, 4738); United Nations (1213); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805b)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Mozambique (1389); Netherlands (1558); Sierra Leone (4624, 4644, 4671c); Timor (364-369, 369a, 371-372); United Nations (1212); United Nations (Vienna) (635); United States (5395-5398, 5398b); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805b)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Armenia (1164-1165, 1184); Sierra Leone (4671d, 4720, 4739); Thailand (3049)

Fire Fighting

Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4637d, 4639, 4659, 4691)

Flags

France (5594, 5603a); Ghana (2908C, 2908D, 2908E); Italy (3515-3517, 3533, 3538, 3546); Moldova (1011); Morocco (1155, 1158); Poland (4398, 4399, 4407); Russia (8010); Sierra Leone (4632c, 4632d, 4633c, 4634, 4635, 4640, 4653, 4654, 4657, 4660, 4675a, 4693, 4694, 4698, 4702, 4704c, 4704d, 4711, 4714, 4723, 4724, 4725, 4730, 4733, 4741-4742); Thailand (3036, 3044); Timor (364-369, 369a, 370); Ukraine (1199); United States (5392); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802)

Flora

France (5448, 5547, 5548, 5549, 5551, 5552, 5556, 5557a, 5586, 5586a, 5588); Italy (3564); Morocco (1237a); Sierra Leone (4644); Thailand (3035); Tokelau (501, 502, 503, 504a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (805)

Flowers

Andorra (French) (806); Croatia (1113); France (5544-5545, 5574, 5576, 5576a, 5578, 5579, 5584, 5584a, 5618); French Polynesia (1224-1225); Germany (3086, 3086a, 3097); Liechtenstein (1786); Malawi (890c, 893); Moldova (1022, 1023-1026); Morocco (1255); Poland (4405); Portugal (3971); Portugal (Madeira) (362, 364); Sierra Leone (4632, 4652, 4654, 4655, 4737); Thailand (3033, 3039); Wallis & Futuna Islands (800, 803)

Flowers: Orchids

Sierra Leone (4721, 4740)

Flowers: Roses

Croatia (1113); Sweden (2842e, 2842f); Thailand (3050)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Armenia (1166); French Polynesia (1228); Italy (3514); Portugal (Madeira) (365); Russia (8009); Sierra Leone (4625a, 4625b, 4645); Thailand (3032, 3033); Tokelau (501, 502, 504, 504a)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Sierra Leone (4626, 4635c, 4646); Sweden (2840)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Andorra (French) (800); Croatia (1123a); Liechtenstein (1786); Poland (4408); Russia (8010-8011); Sierra Leone (4634, 4654, 4655)

Holograms & 3-D

South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599-602)

Judaica

Poland (4406)

Maps & Globes

Armenia (1161b); Faroe Islands (723-725, 725a); France (5570); Ghana (2908E); Morocco (1164); Portugal (Azores) (591-595); Russia (8010-8011); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1072); Sierra Leone (4631b, 4675, 4690, 4694, 4711c, 4730); Thailand (3032); Wallis & Futuna Islands (792, 799)

Masks

Sierra Leone (4711); Vatican City (1717)

Military

Croatia (1112); France (5587, 5589); Italy (3538, 3540); Poland (4395, 4399, 4402, 4408, 4409); Russia (8015, 8017, 8019, 8020); Sierra Leone (4633c, 4633d, 4653, 4666a, 4672d, 4673b, 4673c, 4681, 4683a, 4683b, 4685, 4700, 4706d, 4710, 4725, 4729); Timor (372); United States (5392); Uruguay (2649); Wallis & Futuna Islands (806)

Motor Vehicles

Armenia (1170); Malawi (870b, 870d, 870e, 872, 873, 874, 875, 876); Moldova (1012); Russia (8019); Sierra Leone (4628a, 4637a, 4637d, 4638, 4639b, 4639c, 4657, 4658, 4659, 4672b, 4673c, 4691, 4710, 4713d, 4732); Thailand (3032)

Automobiles

Andorra (French) (798); France (5619-5620); Moldova (1012); Poland (4398); Sierra Leone (4637b, 4637c, 4657, 4680, 4699, 4709b, 4709c, 4713, 4732)

Motorcycles

Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4714, 4733)

Mushrooms

Sierra Leone (4625, 4645)

Nobel Prize

Italy (3513); Sierra Leone (4692, 4704, 4705, 4723, 4724, 4730); Timor (362-363)

Performing Arts

Dance

Sierra Leone (4677b, 4696); Ukraine (1203); Uruguay (2659); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796)

Music

Croatia (1114); Italy (3545); Moldova (1011, 1014, 1022); Russia (8012); Sierra Leone (4629a, 4629d, 4630, 4649, 4650, 4677, 4696, 4704a, 4708, 4711, 4727); Thailand (3041, 3044); Ukraine (1201); Uruguay (2659c)

Music: Rock Stars

Sierra Leone (4678, 4697)

Movies, Television & Stars

Armenia (1171-1172); Italy (3528-3530); Moldova (1013); Sierra Leone (4709, 4728); United States (5394)

Theater

Italy (3510)

Personalized Stamps

France (3111C, 3255B, 3302N)

Philately

Faroe Islands (721); France (5619-5620, 5621); Italy (3554, 3564); Thailand (3038-3042)

Railroads

Morocco (1164a); Sierra Leone (4640, 4660, 4679, 4698); Wallis & Futuna Islands (806)

Red Cross

Sierra Leone (4637a, 4673, 4674, 4692, 4693, 4722)

Religion

Andorra (French) (799, 800); Armenia (1163, 1174); Croatia (1113); Faroe Islands (725a, 736); France (5592, 5596, 5596a, 5600, 5601, 5603, 5603a, 5605); Germany (3099); Italy (3518, 3520, 3522, 3527, 3532, 3535, 3540, 3557, 3559); Moldova (1011); Mozambique (1817A, 2521A, 2826A); Poland (4395, 4404-4405); Portugal (3971-3972); Portugal (Madeira) (363); Russia (8006, 8018); Sierra Leone (4676b, 4676c, 4704, 4723, 4729); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (599); Thailand (3035, 3036, 3037, 3038-3042, 3043); Timor (363, 371-372); Ukraine (1204, 1205); Vatican City (1716, 1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (797, 802)

Christmas

Armenia (1175); Italy (3548-3549); Wallis & Futuna Islands (793)

Popes

Poland (4395, 4408); Sierra Leone (4635, 4655, 4705a)

Science & Technology

Armenia (1161); France (5585)

Archaeology

Armenia (1178-1181)

Astronomy

Italy (3518)

Computers & Mathematics

France (5585); Germany (3092); Russia (8013)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (805); Faroe Islands (726-729729a); Liechtenstein (1784); Portugal (Azores) (591-595); Portugal (Madeira) (361); Sierra Leone (4714, 4733); Sweden (2841); Thailand (3040, 3042); Wallis & Futuna Islands (792, 804)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Thailand (3034)

Medicine

Italy (3541, 3542, 3551, 3563); Liechtenstein (1785c); Moldova (1012); Sierra Leone (4637a, 4673a, 4673b, 4674d)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Sierra Leone (4628, 4648)

Ships & Watercraft

Falkland Islands (1244-1247); Faroe Islands (723, 724, 725a); French Polynesia (1226, 1227); Italy (3534, 3538, 3547); Pitcairn Islands (848); Poland (4407); Russia (8010); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1059, 1072); Sierra Leone (4638a, 4647, 4651, 4675c, 4676d, 4681, 4692, 4694, 4700); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (601); Tristan da Cunha (1153, 1154, 1155); United States (5392); Wallis & Futuna Islands (789, 798, 799, 801)

Space

Faroe Islands (730); Liechtenstein (1782-1783); Morocco (1164b); Sierra Leone (4682, 4683c, 4683d, 4701, 4702, 4706, 4725); Sweden (2844)

Sports

Andorra (French) (804); Croatia (1111); Italy (3531, 3534, 3547, 3561); Poland (4403, 4410); Russia (8006); Sierra Leone (4711d, 4712, 4731)

Olympics

Germany (B1154-B1156); Sierra Leone (4741-4742)

Soccer

Armenia (1173); Croatia (1110); Italy (3523, 3526, 3531, 3537, 3543, 3544, 3552, 3555); Sierra Leone (4661-4664); Ukraine (1207); Wallis & Futuna Islands (788, 799)

Stamps On Stamps

Faroe Islands (721b); Sierra Leone (4628d, 4671)

Telecommunications

Moldova (1020-1021); Russia (8016); Wallis & Futuna Islands (798)

Textiles

France (5573-5584, 5584a); Timor (372); Ukraine (1202); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777)

Native Costumes

Andorra (French) (802, 803); French Polynesia (1224-1225, 1226); Italy (3533); Moldova (1016, 1019); Sierra Leone (4632, 4652, 4724, 4730); Timor (371-372); Ukraine (1202, 1203, 1204); Wallis & Futuna Islands (796, 802, 805c)

Toys & Games

Faroe Islands (730)

Chess

Sierra Leone (4636, 4656)

Wine

Italy (3514)

Women

Armenia (1168, 1171, 1177); Croatia (1115); France (3111C, 3255B, 3302N, 4742B, 4742Bc, 4742Bd, 4742Be, 4742Bf, 5447-5448, 5558-5562, 5559a, 5562a, 5563, 5572-5573, 5585, 5604, 5618); French Polynesia (1224-1225); Ghana (2908C); Italy (3512, 3527, 3540, 3541, 3543, 3547, 3549, 3551, 3561, 3564b); Moldova (1013, 1017, 1019); Mozambique (1392B, 2826A); Poland (4406); Russia (8007-8008, 8014); Sierra Leone (4629, 4630, 4631c, 4632c, 4632d, 4634a, 4648, 4649, 4652, 4654, 4673b, 4674b, 4674d, 4675a, 4677b, 4682a, 4682c, 4690, 4693, 4695, 4696, 4703, 4704a, 4705, 4708c, 4711b, 4722, 4723, 4724, 4726, 4727, 4730, 4731, 4738, 4742b); Timor (371); Tuvalu (1381); Ukraine (1202, 1204, 1206); Uruguay (2659a); Vatican City (1717); Wallis & Futuna Islands (777, 796, 800, 802, 805c)

Writers & Literature

Armenia (1169, 1177, 1182); Croatia (1115, 1116); Faroe Islands (736); France (5585, 5604); Italy (3513); Moldova (1015, 1016, 1018); Poland (4391); Russia (8008)

Journalism

Armenia (1168); Italy (3525); Morocco (1160)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as France (3255Af), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2020 Catalogue, France (4941) is deleted; Morocco (1169) is deleted.