By Topic - January 2019

Jan 5, 2019, 12 PM

Liechtenstein celebrates the Year of the Boar on this stamp issued Nov. 12, 2018, in panes of four. The boar vignette was laser cut. This stamp is included in three categories in the January By Topic Listing: Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology; Land Mammal

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Jan. 21, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (575, 592, 593, 594-597)

Architecture

Andorra (French) (794, 795); Andorra (Spanish) (453); Armenia (1147, 1149); Aruba (600); Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a, 4863-4866, 4866a); Austria (2760, 2761); Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (882b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (800, 802, 803); Colombia (1443); Curaçao (326, 329, 331); Egypt (2176, 2187); Estonia (876, 877); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc, 674B, 674Bc); France (5449, 5452, 5455, 5456, 5457, 5458, 5459, 5460, 5462, 5463, 5467, 5468, 5469, 5469a, 5471, 2O81); French Polynesia (1214); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cr); Gibraltar (1677, 1680, 1681, 1682a); Great Britain (3748, 3749, 3750, 3751, 3754, 3755, 3756, 3756a, 3758, 3763b, 3776, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1450, 1451, 1452, 1453, 1454); Great Britain (Alderney) (613, 615); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1906-1911, 1936a, 1938e, 1940, 1947, 1948b, 1948g, 1948j, 1948l, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1963g, 1963h, 1963j, 1977, 1979, 1988, 1991); Hungary (4476, 4478-4480, 4482-4484, 4494); Iceland (1472); Iran (3190); Iraq (2049, 2051); Ireland (2194); Japan (4180-4181, 4182j); Nepal (1084-1086); Poland (4358, 4365); St. Helena (1149, 1154, 1155); San Marino (2025, 2026, 2027-2030, 2031, 2032); Trinidad & Tobago (929, 934); Virgin Islands (1200)

Bridges

Australia (4863, 4866, 4866a); Colombia (1443); Curaçao (327); Faroe Islands (710-711, 711a); France (5449d, 5452, 5461, 5969a, 5472); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1958, 1963b, 1963g, 1963j, 1993); Hungary (4492)

Castles

Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1449); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1987, 1992); Hungary (4484, 4492)

Lighthouses

France (5457); Gibraltar (1682, 1682a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1982-1985)

Windmills

Curaçao (329); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc); Poland (4362)

Art

Bangladesh (887); Great Britain (3758); Iceland (1478, 1479)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1986-1993); Japan (4182-4183)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

France (5458-5469, 5469a)

Children’s Art

Poland (4362)

Paintings

China (Taiwan) (4437-4440); Faroe Islands (719-720); France (5451); French Polynesia (1215, 1215a); Germany (B1147); Great Britain (3754b, 3754d, 3756, 3756a, 3757, 3759, 3761, 3762, 3775, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1937e, 1939e, 1970-1975); Hungary (4476); Iceland (1481); Iraq (2047-2051); Poland (4349, 4354-4357); San Marino (2027-2030, 2032)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Austria (2762); Bahamas (1482); Great Britain (3754a, 3755, 3756a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1460, 1460a); Guyana (4555); Ireland (2196); Virgin Islands (1200)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (French) (794, 795); Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a); Colombia (1443e, 1443m); Egypt (2185); France (5450f, 5456, 5467, 5469a); Germany (3065); Great Britain (3748, 3751, 3753); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938d, 1940, 1964-1969); Hungary (4476, 4478, 4480, 4482-4484, 4492); Iceland (1480); Iran (3186); San Marino (2031)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Faroe Islands (713b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1912-1920); St. Helena (1147-1151)

Bicycles

Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc); Poland (4362b)

Black Americans

Guyana (4565b)

Children

Armenia (1146); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (374); France (5450b, 5456); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467, 1469, 1470, 1472); Great Britain (Alderney) (605, 605a, 607, 607a, 610, 616); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938b, 1954, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993); Guyana (4565); Ireland (2197, 2201, 2201a); Nepal (1078, 1079); Nevis (1966-1967); Pakistan (1266c, 1266g, 1266j, 1266q); Poland (4362b); St. Helena (1155)

Coins & Currency

Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Nepal (1087-1089)

Endangered Species

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Hungary (4486-4489)

Europa

Faroe Islands (667A-667B, 667Bc, 710-711, 711a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1958, 1963b, 1963g, 1963j)

Explorers

Great Britain (3757-3763)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Australia (4856, 4857, 4861, 4861a, 4862, 4862a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (375); Curaçao (326-331); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1927-1928, 1976-1981); Guyana (4579); Liechtenstein (1774)

Famous People

Guyana Mao Zedong (4553-4554), Donald Trump (4561), George H. W. Bush (4570);

Royalty

Bahamas (1478-1482); Bahrain (746-748, 748a); France (5452, 5452c); Germany (3065); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1461-1466); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1935-1936, 1936a, 1970-1975); Guyana (4561, 4564-4566, 4570); Nepal (1087-1089); Nevis (1966-1967, 1968-1969); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Guyana (4566b, 4570a, 4570b)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Australia (4853, 4858, 4858a); Austria (2758); Bangladesh (882c); Canada (3129); Colombia (1443); Czech Republic (3765); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1470, 1471, 1472, 1473); Great Britain (Jersey) (2157); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1903, 1904h, 1905h, 1981, 1988, 1989); Guyana (4575-4576, 4579); Hungary (4486-4489); Iraq (2044); Kyrgyzstan (580); Liechtenstein (1770, 1771, 1773, 1774); Mongolia (2897, 2898, 2900, 2901, 2902, 2903); Nepal (1089); San Marino (2030)

Land Mammals: Cats

Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (886); Czech Republic (3765); Estonia (877); France (5450f); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a, 1457, 1457a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1988, 1991); Guyana (4557, 4562-4563, 4577-4578); Iran (3186); Kyrgyzstan (580); Nepal (1087); Virgin Islands (1200)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Curaçao (326-331); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1927-1928, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993); Liechtenstein (1772); Malta (1639); Nevis (1967)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Czech Republic (3765c); Guyana (4555); Hungary (4487)

Land Mammals: Horses

France (5450c, 5450d, 5452); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1463); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1967); Hungary (4476, 4494); Iraq (2050); Ireland (2195)

Sea Mammals

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cj)

Birds

Armenia (1149); Australia (4853, 4854, 4857, 4858, 4858a, 4859, 4859a, 4862, 4862a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L220, L222a); Bangladesh (885); Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Caribbean Netherlands (105); China (Taiwan) (4441); Colombia (1443); Czech Republic (3765); Egypt (O133-O137); Falkland Islands (1230-1231); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc, 713c, 713d, 719); France (5449d, 5453-5454, 5454d, 5454e, 5456, 5471); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cm, 575, 592, 593, 594-597); Gibraltar (1679, 1682a); Great Britain (3757, 3762); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904a, 1904b, 1904c, 1904d, 1904f, 1904g, 1905a, 1905b, 1905c, 1905d, 1905f, 1905g, 1978); Guyana (4552, 4555, 4556, 4559, 4560, 4562-4563); Iran (3189); Japan (4185c); Kyrgyzstan (580); Mongolia (2899); San Marino (2027, 2031); Trinidad & Tobago (918, 928, 929, 936)

Insects

Kyrgyzstan (576-579, 579a); Poland (4363-4364)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Caribbean Netherlands (104); Guyana (4549-4551); Japan (4184c); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (89-91, 91a)

Fish & Fishing

Aruba (602); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1980); Guyana (4571-4572); Iceland (1473); Ireland (2199, 2199a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a); Caribbean Netherlands (103); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ci); Iceland (1476-1477); Mongolia (B29)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Caribbean Netherlands (103); Japan (4182f)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (597); Czech Republic (3765); Guyana (4547-4548, 4558, 4573-4574); Trinidad & Tobago (932)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Hungary (4493)

Flags

Andorra (French) (795); Armenia (1146); Ascension (1209); Australia (4853, 4856, 4858, 4858a, 4861, 4861a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (803); Colombia (1443); Estonia (877); France (5450e, 5470, 5470a); Great Britain (3749, 3759, 3763c, 3763d); Great Britain (Alderney) (608, 608a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1912-1920, 1937c, 1938b, 1939c, 1942, 1943, 1990); Guyana (4553-4554, 4561, 4570); Hungary (4481); Iceland (1472); Iran (3187, 3190); Iraq (2044); Ireland (2194); Nevis (1968); Pakistan (1266h, 1266r); Poland (4360)

Flora

Aruba (600); Australia (4855, 4860, 4860a); Bolivia (1638); Caribbean Netherlands (103); Curaçao (328, 329, 330); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ch, 573Cl, 573Co); Germany (B1147); Great Britain (3752); Trinidad & Tobago (935)

Flowers

Aruba (597); Austria (2759); Bahamas (1481, 1482); Bangladesh (809j, 884); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (375); Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Caribbean Netherlands (103, 104); China (Taiwan) (4438); Curaçao (330); Faroe Islands (713d); France (5454, 5454d, 5454e, 2O81); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cm); Germany (3059, B1147); Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (3751, 3753, 3757, 3761, 3772, 3774a, 3777b, 3778, 3779, 3779a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1455-1460, 1455a-1460a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1927-1928, 1936a, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1981); Guyana (4549-4551, 4561, 4564-4666, 4570); Hungary (4493); Iran (3189); Japan (4182-4183, 4184c, 4184d, 4185); Liechtenstein (1774); Mongolia (2897-2903); Nevis (1968); Poland (4359); Virgin Islands (1200)

Flowers: Orchids

Aruba (596); Caribbean Netherlands (104); China (Taiwan) (4433-4436)

Flowers: Roses

Austria (2759)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Aruba (594, 602); Austria (2760); France (2O81); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904a, 1905a, 1966); Japan (4184b); Poland (4351)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904e, 1905e); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1909, 1911); Poland (4348a)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Egypt (O133-O137); Estonia (877); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a, 1457, 1457a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904l, 1905l, 1939, 1942); Guyana (4552, 4562-4563); Hungary (4477); Nepal (1088); San Marino (2025, 2026, 2027-2030, 2031, 2032); Trinidad & Tobago (929)

Holograms & 3-D

Japan (4186)

Maps & Globes

Armenia (1149); Bahrain (747, 748a); Bangladesh (883); Bolivia (1638); Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Falkland Islands (1230-1231); Faroe Islands (713a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (592, 594-597); Great Britain (3754, 3763a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1939); Guyana (4552d); Hungary (4478-4480, 4481); Iran (3187); Kyrgyzstan (580); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (88); Liechtenstein (1767-1769); Poland (4360, 4362b); Trinidad & Tobago (929)

Masks

France (5461, 5469a); Great Britain (3763); Great Britain (Alderney) (605, 605a)

Military

Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Faroe Islands (713); France (5450); French Polynesia (1214); Great Britain (3763c, 3772-3777, 3774a, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1455-1460, 1455a-1460a, 1462); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1912-1920, 1964-1969); Guyana (4564); Hungary (4476, 4481, 4495); Iran (3185); Nevis (1968-1969); Pakistan (1266d, 1266i, 1266s, 1266t); Poland (4350); St. Helena (1150); San Marino (2031); Virgin Islands (1198, 1199, 1200)

Motor Vehicles

Faroe Islands (713b); France (2O81); Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1941, 1988); Iceland (1475); Pakistan (1266h); Poland (4362b); St. Helena (1149)

Automobiles

Estonia (877); Great Britain (Alderney) (607, 607a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1991); Poland (4362b)

Motorcycles

Australia (4841-4852, 4841a, 4842a, 4843a, 4844a, 4844b, 4845a, 4846a, 4847a, 4848a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937b, 1939b, 1940-1947, 1948)

Performing Arts

Dance

Armenia (1148); Aruba (599); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904i, 1905i, 1938b)

Music

Argentina (2837); Australia (4854, 4855, 4859, 4859a, 4860, 4860a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (373); Faroe Islands (714); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (593); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904-1905, 1979); Iraq (2038-2039); Ireland (2194-2197); Nepal (1090)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Guyana (4567)

Movies, Television & Stars

Bahamas (1478-1482); Germany (3063); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1929-1934, 1935-1936, 1936a, 1949-1956); Guyana (4564-4566); Iraq (2036-2037); Nevis (1968-1969); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)

Theater

Estonia (877); Great Britain (3764-3771)

Personalized Stamps

Iran (3113-3113C)

Petroleum

Bahrain (746-748, 748a)

Philately

Bangladesh (809j, 884, 886); France (5449-5450); French Polynesia (1214); Germany (3056); Hungary (4482-4484); Japan (4182d)

Railroads

Austria (2761); Czech Republic (3763-3764, 3764a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1957-1963, 1963g, 1963h, 1963i, 1963j, 1986); Hungary (4490); Poland (4358)

Red Cross

Faroe Islands (713b)

Religion

Andorra (French) (794); Australia (4863, 4866, 4866a); Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (882b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (800, 802); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (376); Colombia (1443); Egypt (2176); Estonia (877); France (5449b, 5455, 5456, 5459, 5469, 5469a); French Polynesia (1215, 1215a); Germany (3064); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1451); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1936a, 1938d); Guyana (4565c, 4566); Hungary (4484, 4491); Iran (3187, 3190); Japan (4180-4181); Nepal (1078, 1079, 1084-1086); Pakistan (1266e); Poland (4349, 4352, 4353, 4354-4357, 4365); San Marino (2027-2030); Virgin Islands (1200)

Christmas

Bolivia (1638-1639); Canada (3132-3136, 3133a, 3134a, 3135a, 3136a); Faroe Islands (719-720); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467-1473); Great Britain (Alderney) (610-616); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904-1905, 1981, 1986-1993); Hungary (4496-4497); Iceland (1482-1483); Liechtenstein (1770-1773); St. Helena (1152-1155); San Marino (2032)

Science & Technology

Australia (4857, 4862, 4862a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); Estonia (876); Germany (3057); Great Britain (3757); Great Britain (Jersey) (2162); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ch, 573Ci, 573Cj, 573Ck, 573Cm, 573Cn, 573Co); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899); Ireland (2196, 2197-2201, 2197a-2201a)

Archaeology

Egypt (2176)

Astronomy

French Polynesia (1214); Great Britain (3760); Guyana (4568-4569); Japan (4186)

Computers & Mathematics

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1956)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Bolivia (1627-1630); China (Taiwan) (4437); Faroe Islands (674A-674B, 674Bc); France (5464, 5965, 5469a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cd, 573Ce, 573Cf, 573Cg); Gibraltar (1677-1682, 1682a); Great Britain (3763c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1452); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937c, 1938a 1939c); Guyana (4546); Iceland (1474); Mongolia (2897-2903); Nepal (1082-1083); Poland (4348b, 4362b)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Guyana (4545)

Medicine

Australia (4855, 4860, 4860a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (377); Faroe Islands (713b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2159); Hungary (4476, 4485); Ireland (2201, 2201a); Mongolia (B29-B30); Trinidad & Tobago (935)

Scouting

Armenia (1146)

Ships & Watercraft

Ascension (1208-1209); Australia (4856, 4861, 4861a, 4865); Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); Caribbean Netherlands (103); Curaçao (327); France (5449d, 5452, 5468. 5469a, 2O81); French Polynesia (1213); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ck, 573Cq, 591, 592); Gibraltar (1678, 1682a); Great Britain (3758, 3759, 3763); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1454); Great Britain (Alderney) (608, 608a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2161); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938c, 1938e); Guyana (4571-4572); Hungary (4481); Iceland (1473); Iran (3186); Ireland (2202); St. Helena (1153); Trinidad & Tobago (929)

Space

Bangladesh (888); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1949-1956)

Sports

Armenia (1146); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (596); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1463); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937d, 1939d, 1940-1947, 1948); Ireland (2195); Trinidad & Tobago (933)

Golf

France (5470, 5470a)

Soccer

Bangladesh (882); Bosnia & Herzegovina (803); Egypt (2187-2188); Iran (3190); Iraq (2040-2044); San Marino (2026); Trinidad & Tobago (934)

Stamps On Stamps

Egypt (2186); Germany (3056); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1993); San Marino (2031)

Telecommunications

Kyrgyzstan (580); San Marino (2025)

Textiles

Canada (3132, 3134, 3134a, 3135, 3135a, 3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1921-1926); Hungary (4477)

Native Costumes

Armenia (1148); Aruba (599, 601); Colombia (1443); Faroe Islands (670A-670B, 670Bc, 715-716); French Polynesia (1213); Great Britain (3758, 3761, 3763b); Iraq (2047, 2050, 2051); Nepal (1078, 1079, 1080-1081, 1092, 1095); Trinidad & Tobago (930)

Toys & Games

Australia (4855, 4856, 4860, 4860a, 4861, 4861a); Bolivia (1622); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467, 1468, 1469); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1976); Nevis (1966)

Chess

Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (88)

United Nations

Bangladesh (883); France (2O81); Guyana (4552d)

Wine

Aruba (598); Austria (2760)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (454, 456); Armenia (1148); Aruba (599, 601); Australia (4855, 4857, 4860, 4860a, 4861, 4861a); Bahamas (1478-1482); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (374); Egypt (2185); Faroe Islands (713b, 713d, 714); France (5450, 5452b, 5452c, 2O81); Germany (3063, 3065); Great Britain (3765, 3767, 3769, 3770); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1470, 1471); Great Britain (Alderney) (604, 604a, 605, 605a, 607, 607a, 609, 609a, 616); Great Britain (Jersey) (2152, 2155a, 2158); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904h, 1904i, 1904k, 1905h, 1905i, 1905k, 1921-1926, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1935-1936, 1936a, 1937a, 1937d, 1938b, 1939a, 1939d, 1945, 1947, 1978, 1980); Guyana (4561, 4564-4566, 4570); Hungary (4485, 4494); Iraq (2036-2037, 2038-2039, 2047, 2048, 2051); Ireland (2204); Liechtenstein (1769); Nepal (1080-1081); Nevis (1966-1967, 1968-1969); Pakistan (1266b, 1266f, 1266g, 1266h, 1266i, 1266o, 1266p, 1266t); St. Helena (1147, 1149, 1155); Trinidad & Tobago (931); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)

Writers & Literature

Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Faroe Islands (714); Great Britain (3773, 3774a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467-1473); Great Britain (Alderney) (610-616); Great Britain (Jersey) (2148-2156, 2155a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1950); Hungary (4484); Iran (3188); Iraq (2045-2046); Poland (4361)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3757a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.