By Topic - January 2019
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Jan. 21, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (575, 592, 593, 594-597)
Architecture
Andorra (French) (794, 795); Andorra (Spanish) (453); Armenia (1147, 1149); Aruba (600); Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a, 4863-4866, 4866a); Austria (2760, 2761); Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (882b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (800, 802, 803); Colombia (1443); Curaçao (326, 329, 331); Egypt (2176, 2187); Estonia (876, 877); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc, 674B, 674Bc); France (5449, 5452, 5455, 5456, 5457, 5458, 5459, 5460, 5462, 5463, 5467, 5468, 5469, 5469a, 5471, 2O81); French Polynesia (1214); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cr); Gibraltar (1677, 1680, 1681, 1682a); Great Britain (3748, 3749, 3750, 3751, 3754, 3755, 3756, 3756a, 3758, 3763b, 3776, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1450, 1451, 1452, 1453, 1454); Great Britain (Alderney) (613, 615); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1906-1911, 1936a, 1938e, 1940, 1947, 1948b, 1948g, 1948j, 1948l, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1963g, 1963h, 1963j, 1977, 1979, 1988, 1991); Hungary (4476, 4478-4480, 4482-4484, 4494); Iceland (1472); Iran (3190); Iraq (2049, 2051); Ireland (2194); Japan (4180-4181, 4182j); Nepal (1084-1086); Poland (4358, 4365); St. Helena (1149, 1154, 1155); San Marino (2025, 2026, 2027-2030, 2031, 2032); Trinidad & Tobago (929, 934); Virgin Islands (1200)
Bridges
Australia (4863, 4866, 4866a); Colombia (1443); Curaçao (327); Faroe Islands (710-711, 711a); France (5449d, 5452, 5461, 5969a, 5472); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1958, 1963b, 1963g, 1963j, 1993); Hungary (4492)
Castles
Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1449); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1987, 1992); Hungary (4484, 4492)
Lighthouses
France (5457); Gibraltar (1682, 1682a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1982-1985)
Windmills
Curaçao (329); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc); Poland (4362)
Art
Bangladesh (887); Great Britain (3758); Iceland (1478, 1479)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1986-1993); Japan (4182-4183)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
France (5458-5469, 5469a)
Children’s Art
Poland (4362)
Paintings
China (Taiwan) (4437-4440); Faroe Islands (719-720); France (5451); French Polynesia (1215, 1215a); Germany (B1147); Great Britain (3754b, 3754d, 3756, 3756a, 3757, 3759, 3761, 3762, 3775, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1937e, 1939e, 1970-1975); Hungary (4476); Iceland (1481); Iraq (2047-2051); Poland (4349, 4354-4357); San Marino (2027-2030, 2032)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Austria (2762); Bahamas (1482); Great Britain (3754a, 3755, 3756a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1460, 1460a); Guyana (4555); Ireland (2196); Virgin Islands (1200)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (French) (794, 795); Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a); Colombia (1443e, 1443m); Egypt (2185); France (5450f, 5456, 5467, 5469a); Germany (3065); Great Britain (3748, 3751, 3753); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938d, 1940, 1964-1969); Hungary (4476, 4478, 4480, 4482-4484, 4492); Iceland (1480); Iran (3186); San Marino (2031)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Faroe Islands (713b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1912-1920); St. Helena (1147-1151)
Bicycles
Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc); Poland (4362b)
Black Americans
Guyana (4565b)
Children
Armenia (1146); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (374); France (5450b, 5456); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467, 1469, 1470, 1472); Great Britain (Alderney) (605, 605a, 607, 607a, 610, 616); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938b, 1954, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993); Guyana (4565); Ireland (2197, 2201, 2201a); Nepal (1078, 1079); Nevis (1966-1967); Pakistan (1266c, 1266g, 1266j, 1266q); Poland (4362b); St. Helena (1155)
Coins & Currency
Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Nepal (1087-1089)
Endangered Species
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Hungary (4486-4489)
Europa
Faroe Islands (667A-667B, 667Bc, 710-711, 711a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1958, 1963b, 1963g, 1963j)
Explorers
Great Britain (3757-3763)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Australia (4856, 4857, 4861, 4861a, 4862, 4862a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (375); Curaçao (326-331); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1927-1928, 1976-1981); Guyana (4579); Liechtenstein (1774)
Famous People
Guyana Mao Zedong (4553-4554), Donald Trump (4561), George H. W. Bush (4570);
Royalty
Bahamas (1478-1482); Bahrain (746-748, 748a); France (5452, 5452c); Germany (3065); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1461-1466); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1935-1936, 1936a, 1970-1975); Guyana (4561, 4564-4566, 4570); Nepal (1087-1089); Nevis (1966-1967, 1968-1969); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Guyana (4566b, 4570a, 4570b)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Australia (4853, 4858, 4858a); Austria (2758); Bangladesh (882c); Canada (3129); Colombia (1443); Czech Republic (3765); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1470, 1471, 1472, 1473); Great Britain (Jersey) (2157); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1903, 1904h, 1905h, 1981, 1988, 1989); Guyana (4575-4576, 4579); Hungary (4486-4489); Iraq (2044); Kyrgyzstan (580); Liechtenstein (1770, 1771, 1773, 1774); Mongolia (2897, 2898, 2900, 2901, 2902, 2903); Nepal (1089); San Marino (2030)
Land Mammals: Cats
Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (886); Czech Republic (3765); Estonia (877); France (5450f); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a, 1457, 1457a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1988, 1991); Guyana (4557, 4562-4563, 4577-4578); Iran (3186); Kyrgyzstan (580); Nepal (1087); Virgin Islands (1200)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Curaçao (326-331); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1927-1928, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993); Liechtenstein (1772); Malta (1639); Nevis (1967)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Czech Republic (3765c); Guyana (4555); Hungary (4487)
Land Mammals: Horses
France (5450c, 5450d, 5452); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1463); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1967); Hungary (4476, 4494); Iraq (2050); Ireland (2195)
Sea Mammals
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cj)
Birds
Armenia (1149); Australia (4853, 4854, 4857, 4858, 4858a, 4859, 4859a, 4862, 4862a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L220, L222a); Bangladesh (885); Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Caribbean Netherlands (105); China (Taiwan) (4441); Colombia (1443); Czech Republic (3765); Egypt (O133-O137); Falkland Islands (1230-1231); Faroe Islands (667B, 667Bc, 713c, 713d, 719); France (5449d, 5453-5454, 5454d, 5454e, 5456, 5471); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cm, 575, 592, 593, 594-597); Gibraltar (1679, 1682a); Great Britain (3757, 3762); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904a, 1904b, 1904c, 1904d, 1904f, 1904g, 1905a, 1905b, 1905c, 1905d, 1905f, 1905g, 1978); Guyana (4552, 4555, 4556, 4559, 4560, 4562-4563); Iran (3189); Japan (4185c); Kyrgyzstan (580); Mongolia (2899); San Marino (2027, 2031); Trinidad & Tobago (918, 928, 929, 936)
Insects
Kyrgyzstan (576-579, 579a); Poland (4363-4364)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Caribbean Netherlands (104); Guyana (4549-4551); Japan (4184c); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (89-91, 91a)
Fish & Fishing
Aruba (602); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1980); Guyana (4571-4572); Iceland (1473); Ireland (2199, 2199a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Australia (4854, 4859, 4859a); Caribbean Netherlands (103); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ci); Iceland (1476-1477); Mongolia (B29)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Caribbean Netherlands (103); Japan (4182f)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (597); Czech Republic (3765); Guyana (4547-4548, 4558, 4573-4574); Trinidad & Tobago (932)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Hungary (4493)
Flags
Andorra (French) (795); Armenia (1146); Ascension (1209); Australia (4853, 4856, 4858, 4858a, 4861, 4861a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (803); Colombia (1443); Estonia (877); France (5450e, 5470, 5470a); Great Britain (3749, 3759, 3763c, 3763d); Great Britain (Alderney) (608, 608a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1912-1920, 1937c, 1938b, 1939c, 1942, 1943, 1990); Guyana (4553-4554, 4561, 4570); Hungary (4481); Iceland (1472); Iran (3187, 3190); Iraq (2044); Ireland (2194); Nevis (1968); Pakistan (1266h, 1266r); Poland (4360)
Flora
Aruba (600); Australia (4855, 4860, 4860a); Bolivia (1638); Caribbean Netherlands (103); Curaçao (328, 329, 330); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ch, 573Cl, 573Co); Germany (B1147); Great Britain (3752); Trinidad & Tobago (935)
Flowers
Aruba (597); Austria (2759); Bahamas (1481, 1482); Bangladesh (809j, 884); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (375); Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Caribbean Netherlands (103, 104); China (Taiwan) (4438); Curaçao (330); Faroe Islands (713d); France (5454, 5454d, 5454e, 2O81); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cm); Germany (3059, B1147); Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (3751, 3753, 3757, 3761, 3772, 3774a, 3777b, 3778, 3779, 3779a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1455-1460, 1455a-1460a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1900-1903, 1927-1928, 1936a, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1981); Guyana (4549-4551, 4561, 4564-4666, 4570); Hungary (4493); Iran (3189); Japan (4182-4183, 4184c, 4184d, 4185); Liechtenstein (1774); Mongolia (2897-2903); Nevis (1968); Poland (4359); Virgin Islands (1200)
Flowers: Orchids
Aruba (596); Caribbean Netherlands (104); China (Taiwan) (4433-4436)
Flowers: Roses
Austria (2759)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Aruba (594, 602); Austria (2760); France (2O81); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904a, 1905a, 1966); Japan (4184b); Poland (4351)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904e, 1905e); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1909, 1911); Poland (4348a)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Egypt (O133-O137); Estonia (877); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1456, 1456a, 1457, 1457a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904l, 1905l, 1939, 1942); Guyana (4552, 4562-4563); Hungary (4477); Nepal (1088); San Marino (2025, 2026, 2027-2030, 2031, 2032); Trinidad & Tobago (929)
Holograms & 3-D
Japan (4186)
Maps & Globes
Armenia (1149); Bahrain (747, 748a); Bangladesh (883); Bolivia (1638); Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Falkland Islands (1230-1231); Faroe Islands (713a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (592, 594-597); Great Britain (3754, 3763a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1939); Guyana (4552d); Hungary (4478-4480, 4481); Iran (3187); Kyrgyzstan (580); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (88); Liechtenstein (1767-1769); Poland (4360, 4362b); Trinidad & Tobago (929)
Masks
France (5461, 5469a); Great Britain (3763); Great Britain (Alderney) (605, 605a)
Military
Canada (3130-3131, 3131a); Faroe Islands (713); France (5450); French Polynesia (1214); Great Britain (3763c, 3772-3777, 3774a, 3777a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1455-1460, 1455a-1460a, 1462); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1912-1920, 1964-1969); Guyana (4564); Hungary (4476, 4481, 4495); Iran (3185); Nevis (1968-1969); Pakistan (1266d, 1266i, 1266s, 1266t); Poland (4350); St. Helena (1150); San Marino (2031); Virgin Islands (1198, 1199, 1200)
Motor Vehicles
Faroe Islands (713b); France (2O81); Gibraltar (1677, 1682a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899, 1941, 1988); Iceland (1475); Pakistan (1266h); Poland (4362b); St. Helena (1149)
Automobiles
Estonia (877); Great Britain (Alderney) (607, 607a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1991); Poland (4362b)
Motorcycles
Australia (4841-4852, 4841a, 4842a, 4843a, 4844a, 4844b, 4845a, 4846a, 4847a, 4848a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937b, 1939b, 1940-1947, 1948)
Performing Arts
Dance
Armenia (1148); Aruba (599); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904i, 1905i, 1938b)
Music
Argentina (2837); Australia (4854, 4855, 4859, 4859a, 4860, 4860a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (373); Faroe Islands (714); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (593); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904-1905, 1979); Iraq (2038-2039); Ireland (2194-2197); Nepal (1090)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Guyana (4567)
Movies, Television & Stars
Bahamas (1478-1482); Germany (3063); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1929-1934, 1935-1936, 1936a, 1949-1956); Guyana (4564-4566); Iraq (2036-2037); Nevis (1968-1969); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)
Theater
Estonia (877); Great Britain (3764-3771)
Personalized Stamps
Iran (3113-3113C)
Petroleum
Bahrain (746-748, 748a)
Philately
Bangladesh (809j, 884, 886); France (5449-5450); French Polynesia (1214); Germany (3056); Hungary (4482-4484); Japan (4182d)
Railroads
Austria (2761); Czech Republic (3763-3764, 3764a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1957-1963, 1963g, 1963h, 1963i, 1963j, 1986); Hungary (4490); Poland (4358)
Red Cross
Faroe Islands (713b)
Religion
Andorra (French) (794); Australia (4863, 4866, 4866a); Bahamas (1482); Bangladesh (882b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (800, 802); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (376); Colombia (1443); Egypt (2176); Estonia (877); France (5449b, 5455, 5456, 5459, 5469, 5469a); French Polynesia (1215, 1215a); Germany (3064); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1451); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1936a, 1938d); Guyana (4565c, 4566); Hungary (4484, 4491); Iran (3187, 3190); Japan (4180-4181); Nepal (1078, 1079, 1084-1086); Pakistan (1266e); Poland (4349, 4352, 4353, 4354-4357, 4365); San Marino (2027-2030); Virgin Islands (1200)
Christmas
Bolivia (1638-1639); Canada (3132-3136, 3133a, 3134a, 3135a, 3136a); Faroe Islands (719-720); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467-1473); Great Britain (Alderney) (610-616); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904-1905, 1981, 1986-1993); Hungary (4496-4497); Iceland (1482-1483); Liechtenstein (1770-1773); St. Helena (1152-1155); San Marino (2032)
Science & Technology
Australia (4857, 4862, 4862a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); Estonia (876); Germany (3057); Great Britain (3757); Great Britain (Jersey) (2162); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ch, 573Ci, 573Cj, 573Ck, 573Cm, 573Cn, 573Co); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1899); Ireland (2196, 2197-2201, 2197a-2201a)
Archaeology
Egypt (2176)
Astronomy
French Polynesia (1214); Great Britain (3760); Guyana (4568-4569); Japan (4186)
Computers & Mathematics
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1956)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Bolivia (1627-1630); China (Taiwan) (4437); Faroe Islands (674A-674B, 674Bc); France (5464, 5965, 5469a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Cd, 573Ce, 573Cf, 573Cg); Gibraltar (1677-1682, 1682a); Great Britain (3763c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1452); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937c, 1938a 1939c); Guyana (4546); Iceland (1474); Mongolia (2897-2903); Nepal (1082-1083); Poland (4348b, 4362b)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Guyana (4545)
Medicine
Australia (4855, 4860, 4860a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (377); Faroe Islands (713b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2159); Hungary (4476, 4485); Ireland (2201, 2201a); Mongolia (B29-B30); Trinidad & Tobago (935)
Scouting
Armenia (1146)
Ships & Watercraft
Ascension (1208-1209); Australia (4856, 4861, 4861a, 4865); Australian Antarctic Territory (L219-L222, L222a); Caribbean Netherlands (103); Curaçao (327); France (5449d, 5452, 5468. 5469a, 2O81); French Polynesia (1213); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (573Ck, 573Cq, 591, 592); Gibraltar (1678, 1682a); Great Britain (3758, 3759, 3763); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1454); Great Britain (Alderney) (608, 608a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2161); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1938c, 1938e); Guyana (4571-4572); Hungary (4481); Iceland (1473); Iran (3186); Ireland (2202); St. Helena (1153); Trinidad & Tobago (929)
Space
Bangladesh (888); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1949-1956)
Sports
Armenia (1146); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (596); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1463); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1937d, 1939d, 1940-1947, 1948); Ireland (2195); Trinidad & Tobago (933)
Golf
France (5470, 5470a)
Soccer
Bangladesh (882); Bosnia & Herzegovina (803); Egypt (2187-2188); Iran (3190); Iraq (2040-2044); San Marino (2026); Trinidad & Tobago (934)
Stamps On Stamps
Egypt (2186); Germany (3056); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1993); San Marino (2031)
Telecommunications
Kyrgyzstan (580); San Marino (2025)
Textiles
Canada (3132, 3134, 3134a, 3135, 3135a, 3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1921-1926); Hungary (4477)
Native Costumes
Armenia (1148); Aruba (599, 601); Colombia (1443); Faroe Islands (670A-670B, 670Bc, 715-716); French Polynesia (1213); Great Britain (3758, 3761, 3763b); Iraq (2047, 2050, 2051); Nepal (1078, 1079, 1080-1081, 1092, 1095); Trinidad & Tobago (930)
Toys & Games
Australia (4855, 4856, 4860, 4860a, 4861, 4861a); Bolivia (1622); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467, 1468, 1469); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1976); Nevis (1966)
Chess
Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (88)
United Nations
Bangladesh (883); France (2O81); Guyana (4552d)
Wine
Aruba (598); Austria (2760)
Women
Andorra (Spanish) (454, 456); Armenia (1148); Aruba (599, 601); Australia (4855, 4857, 4860, 4860a, 4861, 4861a); Bahamas (1478-1482); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (374); Egypt (2185); Faroe Islands (713b, 713d, 714); France (5450, 5452b, 5452c, 2O81); Germany (3063, 3065); Great Britain (3765, 3767, 3769, 3770); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1470, 1471); Great Britain (Alderney) (604, 604a, 605, 605a, 607, 607a, 609, 609a, 616); Great Britain (Jersey) (2152, 2155a, 2158); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1904h, 1904i, 1904k, 1905h, 1905i, 1905k, 1921-1926, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1935-1936, 1936a, 1937a, 1937d, 1938b, 1939a, 1939d, 1945, 1947, 1978, 1980); Guyana (4561, 4564-4566, 4570); Hungary (4485, 4494); Iraq (2036-2037, 2038-2039, 2047, 2048, 2051); Ireland (2204); Liechtenstein (1769); Nepal (1080-1081); Nevis (1966-1967, 1968-1969); Pakistan (1266b, 1266f, 1266g, 1266h, 1266i, 1266o, 1266p, 1266t); St. Helena (1147, 1149, 1155); Trinidad & Tobago (931); Virgin Islands (1196-1200)
Writers & Literature
Bosnia & Herzegovina (801); Faroe Islands (714); Great Britain (3773, 3774a, 3777b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1467-1473); Great Britain (Alderney) (610-616); Great Britain (Jersey) (2148-2156, 2155a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1950); Hungary (4484); Iran (3188); Iraq (2045-2046); Poland (4361)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3757a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
