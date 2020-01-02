By Topic - January 2020

Jan 2, 2020, 2 PM

Argentina issued two semipostal stamps Aug. 26, 2019, featuring the tango. This 50-peso+25p semipostal stamp showing tango dancers is included in two categories in the January By Topic Listing: Music (under Performing Ats), and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Jan. 20, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Djibouti (1705, 1714); United Nations (1226)

Architecture

Argentina (2894, B230-B231); Australia (5011-5013, 5013a, 5027, 5032a, 5033, 5033a); Austria (B404); Azerbaijan (1227b, 1227d, 1228, 1232); Bangladesh (899c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (819, 820); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (619); China (Taiwan) (4486-4489, 4499, 4501, 4502, 4502a); China (People’s Republic) (4624, 4628-4630, 4631, 4632, 4635, 4636, 4637); Cuba (6024, 6042, 6048, 6049, 6050, 6051, 6052, 6054, 6055, 6082, 6088, 6094, 6095, 6096, 6097, 6115, 6116, 6133, 6142, 6143, 6144, 6147b, 6147c, 6148, 6149, 6151, 6154, 6158); Curaçao (355, 358, 359); Czech Republic (3800, 3800a, 3804); Djibouti (1575M, 1742, 1749, 1750, 1756-1770, 1776, 1783, 1788, 1841c, 1851, 1854); Egypt (2189, 2193, 2200, 2201, 2205, 2207b, 2208); Finland (1584, 1588b, 1588c, 1588d); Finland (Aland) (418, 419, 421, 423); Georgia (561a); Great Britain (3852b, 3852e, 3859d, 3859f, 3879, 3883b, 3884b, 3886, 3886a, 3897c, 3898d); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1518, 1519, 1520, 1521, 1524); Great Britain (Alderney) (636, 637, 638, 639, 642, 643); Great Britain (Jersey) (2242, 2244, 2261, 2278, 2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2013b, 2014e, 2037, 2043); Italy (3582, 3586); Laos (1944, 1944a, 1966-1967, 1967a, 1970a); Mali (1114B); Poland (4441, 4447); Serbia (870, 872a, 873, 875); Thailand (3012a, 3012c, 3054, 3055, 3056-3059, 3073); United Nations (1230b, 1230c, 1230e, 1230h, 1230i, 1230k); United Nations (Geneva) (676, 677, 678, 679b, 679c, 679e, 679h, 679i, 679k); United Nations (Vienna) (644, 645, 648, 650, 652, 654b, 654c, 654e, 654h, 654i, 654k, U20)

Bridges

Austria (2819); Bangladesh (901); Djibouti (1741-1755, 1780b, 1839c, 1853); Finland (1588a, 1588b, 1588d); Great Britain (3852c, 3852e); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2003, 2013b)

Castles

Azerbaijan (1230); Great Britain (3852, 3852e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2281); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1999, 2028, 2035); United Nations (1228, 1230a, 1230f, 1230g, 1230l); United Nations (Geneva) (679a, 679f, 679g, 679l); United Nations (Vienna) (653, 654a, 654f, 654g, 654l)

Lighthouses

Cuba (6052); Great Britain (Jersey) (2263); Thailand (3068-3071, 3071a)

Art

Bangladesh (894); Bosnia & Herzegovina (818); Djibouti (1839d, 1849); Italy (3586)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Finland (1582, 1589)

Children’s Art

Azerbaijan (1227); Poland (4450); Serbia (872, 874)

Paintings

Andorra (French) (808); China (People’s Republic) (4628, 4629); Cuba (6147d); Djibouti (1707, 1716, 1780, 1787); Dominican Republic (1654); Great Britain (3846, 3847, 3848, 3848a, 3849, 3850, 3851, 3851b); Serbia (873); Thailand (3051-3054); United Nations (Geneva) (676d)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Argentina (B231); China (Taiwan) (4494-4498); Djibouti (1716); Germany (B1161-B1162, B1162a); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (51)

Sculpture & Statues

Argentina (2894d); Cuba (6044, 6048, 6053, 6054, 6092, 6093, 6098, 6120, 6122, 6125, 6147a, 6148, 6151, 6152, 6153, 6156, 6165); Djibouti (1575M); Egypt (2190); Faroe Islands (739); Finland (1584a, 1584b); Italy (3586); Thailand (3060); United Nations (Geneva) (676a, 676e)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Australia (5017-5020, 5017a, 5018a, 5018b, 5019a, 5020a); Austria (2823); Azerbaijan (1234); China (Taiwan) (4501, 4502, 4502a); Czech Republic (3799-3800, 3800a); Djibouti (1788, 1846, 1851, 1856); French Polynesia (1233); Great Britain (3845, 3857, 3888, 3896, 3896a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2258, 2258a, 2279); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2013, 2014e); Vanuatu (1109, 1110, 1111)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2011, 2014e)

Parachutes

Austria (2821, 2822); China (People’s Republic) (4635); Djibouti (1846b, 1856); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2013b, 2014e)

Bicycles

Andorra (Spanish) (466); Aruba (630, 631a); China (Taiwan) (4501, 4502a); Cuba (6051); Great Britain (3859d, 3859f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2278)

Black Americans

Djibouti (1778b, 1785)

Children

Australia (5028, 5032a, 5034, 5034a); Burma (449); China (People’s Republic) (4624-4627); Cuba (6018, 6021, 6076, 6099a, 6138, 6139, 6147d, 6150, 6152); Djibouti (1706, 1707a, 1715, 1841, 1842, 1844, 1851, 1852, 1854); Faroe Islands (737b); Finland (1578a, 1579e, 1580); Great Britain (3851, 3851b, 3852c, 3852d, 3852e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2260-2265, 2276, 2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2037, 2039); Italy (3586); Laos (1949, 1950); Serbia (866, 872, 874); Vanuatu (1108-1111)

Endangered Species

Australia (5021-5026, 5024a, 5025a, 5026a); Cuba (6026-6032); Djibouti (1798, 1810)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Djibouti (1771-1775, 1814-1821)

Europa

Finland (1585); Finland (Aland) (420); Georgia (560-561, 561a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005f)

Explorers

Djibouti (1705, 1714)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (393); Curaçao (361); Czech Republic (3801); Djibouti (1858-1859); Great Britain (3862, 3863, 3865, 3867, 3868); Laos (1953-1964, 1964a); Thailand (3072-3075)

Famous People

Azerbaijan Mohandas K. Gandhi (1229); Cuba Ernesto “Che” Guevara (6043, 6072, 6097, 6122, 6145), Fidel Castro (6098); Djibouti Mohandas K. Gandhi (1776, 1783); Dominican Republic Mohandas K. Gandhi (1653); Great Britain Benjamin Disraeli (3847, 3848a); Kiribati Mohandas K. Gandhi (1058-1062); Poland Mohandas K. Gandhi (4452); United Nations Mohandas K. Gandhi (1227)

Royalty

Bahrain (754); Djibouti (1706, 1715, 1842, 1852); Great Britain (3846-3852, 3848a, 3851b, 3852e, MH479-MH484, MH485, MH485a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2228-2234, 2233a, 2235-2241, 2248-2252); Niue (990-993, 993a); Thailand (3013-3024, 3024a, 3055)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Djibouti (1706d)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Australia (5010, 5010a, 5032, 5032a, 5038, 5038a); Azerbaijan (1230); Bangladesh (899a); China (People’s Republic) (4624, 4625, 4627); Cuba (6042, 6099); Curaçao (357, 361); Czech Republic (3802); Djibouti (1721, 1730c, 1730d, 1731, 1771-1775, 1798a, 1798d, 1800c, 1814-1821, 1854, 1858-1859); Finland (1580e, 1580f); Germany (3123, B1161-B1162, B1162a); Great Britain (3899-3906); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1518, 1519, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1524); Great Britain (Alderney) (636, 637, 639, 640, 641, 642, 643); Great Britain (Jersey) (2266, 2269, 2271, 2271a, 2271b, 2282); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005a, 2005g, 2005h, 2005j, 2006, 2010a, 2041-2046); Laos (1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1960, 1961, 1964, 1964a); Mali (1114B); Poland (4448b); Thailand (3051, 3062b); United Nations (1226)

Land Mammals: Cats

Argentina (2853A); Bangladesh (907); Bulgaria (4910); China (People’s Republic) (4627); Czech Republic (3802, 3804a); Djibouti (1722, 1732, 1790, 1798c, 1802, 1810, 1822, 1830); Finland (1579a, 1582a); Great Britain (3897-3898); Laos (1955, 1964a); Mali (1163, 1165, 1166); Serbia (872d)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Australia (5027, 5032a, 5033, 5033a); Cuba (6090, 6123, 6147d); Curaçao (357); Djibouti (1705c, 1723, 1733, 1838a); Finland (1579b, 1583a, 1583d); Laos (1963, 1964a); Serbia (872d)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Djibouti (1791, 1803); Finland (1580); Thailand (3062a, 3072)

Land Mammals: Horses

Argentina (B230); Burma (449); Cuba (6025, 6054, 6082-6088, 6093, 6099a, 6120, 6125, 6134); Czech Republic (3801); Djibouti (1707c, 1780b, 1823, 1831); Finland (1591); Great Britain (3848, 3848a, 3852d, 3852e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2001, 2035, 2037); Laos (1949-1952, 1959, 1964a); Poland (4448b); Serbia (867); United Nations (1230e, 1230k); United Nations (Geneva) (678, 679e, 679k); United Nations (Vienna) (644e, 644k)

Sea Mammals

Djibouti (1724, 1734)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Djibouti (1792, 1804); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2047-2052)

Birds

Argentina (2893); Armenia (1193); Australia (5030, 5032, 5032a, 5036, 5036a, 5038, 5038a); Cambodia (2445, 2525); China (People’s Republic) (4626, 4637, 4638); Cuba (6026-6032, 6100a, 6108-6114, 6138, 6139, 6147a, 6147d); Czech Republic (3802, 3804a); Djibouti (1704b, 1705a, 1714, 1725, 1726, 1727, 1730a, 1730b, 1735, 1736, 1737, 1740, 1771a, 1771d, 1772, 1775, 1789, 1793, 1794, 1795, 1798, 1805, 1806, 1807, 1814-1821, 1824, 1825, 1826, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1841a, 1844c, 1851, 1854); Egypt (2192); Finland (1581a, 1585); Finland (Aland) (420); Georgia (560-561, 561a); Germany (3123); Great Britain (3827-3838, 3838a, 3877, 3879, 3883, 3883b, 3885, 3886, 3886a, 3904, 3905, 3906a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1518, 1524); Great Britain (Alderney) (636, 642, 643); Great Britain (Jersey) (2267, 2268, 2270, 2271a, 2271b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005c, 2005d, 2005f, 2008, 2009, 2010a, 2025); Kiribati (1054-1057, 1058-1062); Laos (1943, 1962, 1964a, 1965); Mali (1114B); Poland (4448b, 4451); United Nations (Geneva) (676i)

Insects

Cuba (6100b); Czech Republic (3802); Djibouti (1827, 1835, 1844d, 1854); Poland (4450)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Bangladesh (894); Djibouti (1796, 1808); Finland (1590); Germany (3123); Great Britain (3905); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005b, 2005i, 2007, 2010a); Serbia (872d)

Fish & Fishing

Australia (5028, 5032a, 5034, 5034a); Cuba (6057, 6058, 6059, 6061, 6062, 6063); Czech Republic (3802); Djibouti (1728, 1738, 1809, 1844a, 1854); Egypt (2195); Finland (1578a, 1592); French Polynesia (1229, 1229a); Great Britain (3883, 3883b, 3886, 3886a); Thailand (3063e); United Nations (1225); United Nations (Vienna) (651); Vanuatu (1109, 1111)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Australia (5031, 5032a, 5037, 5037a); China (People’s Republic) (4625); Cuba (6060); Djibouti (1728, 1738); Vanuatu (1109, 1111)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Australia (5027, 5032, 5032a, 5033, 5033a, 5038, 5038a); Curaçao (355); Czech Republic (3802); Djibouti (1729, 1739, 1797, 1809, 1810); Great Britain (3883, 3883b, 3886, 3886a, 3899, 3905c, 3906c); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005e, 2010, 2010a); Laos (1958, 1964a); Mali (1114B); Vanuatu (1109)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Djibouti (1711, 1720, 1847, 1857); Serbia (872b)

Fire Fighting

Djibouti (1709, 1718)

Flags

Armenia (1192); Azerbaijan (1233j); Bahrain (754); Bangladesh (905, 908); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (620a); Bulgaria (4910); Burma (451); China (People’s Republic) (4628, 4629); Cuba (6022, 6024, 6034, 6035, 6036, 6037, 6038, 6039, 6040, 6041, 6048, 6075, 6091-6098, 6126-6131, 6147b, 6158); Curaçao (358); Czech Republic (3804); Djibouti (1704b, 1704c, 1712, 1713, 1771-1775, 1776c, 1776d, 1782a, 1783, 1789, 1801, 1813, 1842a, 1843, 1845, 1852, 1855); Dominican Republic (1653); Egypt (2199, 2205a); Faroe Islands (737a); Georgia (562); Great Britain (3852b, 3852c, 3852e, 3854, 3887, 3889, 3890, 3891, 3892, 3893, 3895, 3896a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2256, 2258a, 2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2016, 2016a, 2016b, 2018a, 2022b, 2023, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2038); Moldova (1050); Poland (4445, 4449); Serbia (871); Thailand (3062, 3063b); United Nations (Geneva) (676)

Flora

Andorra (Spanish) (465); Aruba (634, 635); Australia (5021-5026, 5024a, 5025a, 5026a, 5032, 5032a, 5038, 5038a); Cuba (6069, 6146, 6159-6165); Finland (1593); Great Britain (3870-3875); Great Britain (England) (39); Laos (1944, 1944a); Poland (4450); United Nations (Geneva) (673); United States (B7)

Flowers

Aruba (632, 633); Australia (5029, 5032a, 5035, 5035a); Azerbaijan (1227b, 1230); Bangladesh (899a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (393); Burma (448-451); Cambodia (2445); China (Taiwan) (4490, 4496, 4497, 4498); Cuba (6064, 6065, 6066, 6067, 6068, 6100b, 6147c); Curaçao (355); Djibouti (1575M, 1716, 1726b, 1736, 1739, 1796, 1827, 1835, 1842, 1844d, 1848, 1852, 1854, 1859); Dominican Republic (1654); Finland (1579f, 1581b, 1583, 1583d, 1587b, 1587c, 1587d); French Polynesia (1230, 1232); Germany (3123); Great Britain (3905); Great Britain (Scotland) (53); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (53); Great Britain (Alderney) (644); Great Britain (Jersey) (2228, 2230, 2233a, 2260); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2005b, 2007, 2010a); Kiribati (1058-1062); Laos (1943); Moldova (1046); New Zealand (2889, 2892a, 2894, 2894a, 2896b); Thailand (3012b, 3060, 3061, 3063, 3072, 3073, 3075); United Nations (Geneva) (674, 676)

Flowers: Orchids

Cuba (6070, 6071); Djibouti (1828, 1836)

Flowers: Roses

Finland (1587a, 1587e, 1587f); Great Britain (3879, 3883b, 3886, 3886a); Great Britain (England) (40); Great Britain (Jersey) (2230, 2233a); Niue (990-993, 993a); Thailand (3063h)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Aruba (632, 633); Australia (5032, 5032a, 5038, 5038a); Cuba (6153, 6154, 6160); Finland (1580); French Polynesia (1231); Moldova (1046-1048); Poland (4450); Thailand (3063c, 3063d)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Djibouti (1829, 1837); Finland (1583b, 1583d, 1594); United Nations (Vienna) (649)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Cuba (6148); Kiribati (1054-1057, 1058-1062); Poland (4448b)

Maps & Globes

Argentina (2890-2891, B230); Australia (5009, 5016, 5018, 5018a, 5018b, 5020, 5020a); Azerbaijan (1230); Bangladesh (905, 910); Cuba (6019, 6032, 6064-6071, 6081, 6124); Djibouti (1575M, 1705, 1841a, 1841b, 1851); Egypt (2192, 2194, 2200, 2203, 2204, 2205a, 2206); Finland (1578, 1579, 1580, 1581, 1583, 1583d, 1584, 1585, 1586, 1587, 1588, 1589, 1590-1594); Finland (Aland) (422); Gabon (1080, 1100); Germany (3123, 3124); Great Britain (3859, 3859f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2265); Poland (4441); Thailand (3011-3012); United Nations (1224-1226); United Nations (Geneva) (673-675, 676); United Nations (Vienna) (644-648, 649-651)

Masks

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2036)

Military

Australia (5027, 5032a, 5033, 5033a); Austria (B404); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (619); Bulgaria (4910); Central Africa (1503); China (People’s Republic) (4632-4635); Cuba (6033, 6044, 6047, 6072, 6091, 6092, 6093, 6096, 6097, 6120, 6121, 6122, 6125, 6129, 6135, 6145, 6147b, 6149, 6165); Czech Republic (3804); Djibouti (1781, 1788, 1846, 1856); Egypt (2190, 2200); French Polynesia (1234); Great Britain (3845, 3853-3861, 3859f, 3861a, 3887-3896, 3896a); Great Britain (Alderney) (644); Great Britain (Jersey) (2228, 2232, 2233a, 2258, 2258a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2011-2014, 2014e, 2038); Poland (4441, 4444, 4445, 4447)

Motor Vehicles

Argentina (2890-2891, B230); China (Taiwan) (4500, 4501, 4502, 4502a); Cuba (6052, 6054, 6122); Djibouti (1709, 1718, 1781, 1788); Finland (1584c); Great Britain (3859c, 3859f, 3860, 3861a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2258a, 2272, 2273, 2279); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1999-2004, 2011a, 2012, 2014, 2014e); Poland (4442)

Automobiles

Andorra (French) (811); China (Taiwan) (4499-4502, 4502a); Cuba (6050); Czech Republic (3803, 3083a); Djibouti (1777, 1784); Finland (1580, 1584b, 1584c); Great Britain (3883, 3883b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2229, 2233a); Italy (3588); United Nations (Geneva) (674)

Motorcycles

Cuba (6049, 6123); Djibouti (1710, 1719); Finland (1584b)

Mushrooms

Djibouti (1799, 1811); Great Britain (3905)

Nobel Prize

Djibouti (1779, 1786)

Performing Arts

Dance

Argentina (2894b, B232); Burma (455); Cuba (6045-6046, 6101-6107, 6156); Egypt (2207a); Great Britain (3868); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2036); Moldova (1049)

Music

Argentina (2892-2893, 2894, B233); Cuba (6025, 6141-6144, 6156); Djibouti (1844d, 1854); Egypt (2191); Finland (1582a); Finland (Aland) (423); French Polynesia (1232); Germany (3125); Moldova (1049); New Zealand (2891, 2892a, 2895, 2895a, 2896b); Poland (4443, 4445)

Music: Rock Stars

Great Britain (3876-3886, 3883b, 3886a)

Movies, Television & Stars

Argentina (2893); Cuba (6132, 6134-6139); Djibouti (1706a, 1706b, 1715, 1839, 1842a, 1842d, 1849, 1852); Egypt (2191); Great Britain (Jersey) (2228-2234, 2233a, 2259)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Djibouti (1838, 1848)

Personalized Stamps

Bhutan (1485, 1485D); Czech Republic (3801); United Nations (Geneva) (676); United Nations (Vienna) (644-648)

Petroleum

Azerbaijan (1232, 1233); Cuba (6026); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2033)

Philately

Argentina (2894c); Australia (5018, 5018a, 5018b, 5020, 5020a); Austria (B404); China (People’s Republic) (4628-4630); Cuba (6082-6088, 6108-6114); Germany (B1160); Great Britain (3802g, 3859f)

Railroads

Austria (2819); Bangladesh (901); China (Taiwan) (4501, 4502, 4502a); China (People’s Republic) (4631); Djibouti (1708, 1717, 1843, 1845, 1853, 1855); Finland (1584)

Religion

Bangladesh (899d, 907); Bosnia & Herzegovina (819, 820); Burma (448, 449, 450); China (Taiwan) (4486-4489); China (People’s Republic) (4636, 4637); Cuba (6042, 6051, 6088); Czech Republic (3804); Djibouti (1575M, 1776c, 1776d, 1783, 1841c, 1851); Egypt (2189, 2200, 2201, 2205, 2208); Faroe Islands (740-741); Finland (1581, 1588c, 1588d); Germany (3128); Serbia (873); Thailand (3012a, 3051-3054, 3056-3059, 3072)

Christmas

Germany (B1161-B1162, B1162a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1518-1524); Great Britain (Alderney) (636-643); New Zealand (2888-2896, 2892a, 2894a, 2895a, 2896a, 2896b)

Science & Technology

Azerbaijan (1230); Bangladesh (900, 901); Djibouti (1779d, 1786); Dominican Republic (1654); Egypt (2195); Germany (3123, 3124); Great Britain (3839-3844); Great Britain (Jersey) (2275, 2277); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2029-2034)

Archaeology

Egypt (2189, 2193, 2201)

Astronomy

Australia (5009); Finland (Aland) (419); French Polynesia (1234)

Computers & Mathematics

Azerbaijan (1230); Great Britain (3839); Serbia (866)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Argentina (2853A); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (617-618); China (Taiwan) (4490-4493); China (People’s Republic) (4636-4638); Djibouti (1800, 1812); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (618); Great Britain (3870-3875); Italy (3582); Serbia (868-869); Thailand (3063a, 3063g); United Nations (1224, 1229, 1230d, 1230j); United Nations (Geneva) (679d, 679j); United Nations (Vienna) (654d, 654j)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Bosnia & Herzegovina (85); Djibouti (1721); French Polynesia (1232); Great Britain (3874)

Medicine

Aruba (632-635); Bosnia & Herzegovina (818); Cuba (6072, 6073-6076, 6128, 6152); Djibouti (1779b, 1841c); Great Britain (3843, 3844); Italy (3583, 3584); Laos (1949, 1950); United States (B7)

Scouting

Bangladesh (895-897, 904); Djibouti (1844, 1854); Great Britain (Jersey) (2260-2265)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Djibouti (1841, 1851)

Ships & Watercraft

Aruba (628, 631a); Australia (5011, 5013a); Austria (2820); Burma (438, 451); China (Taiwan) (4492, 4501, 4502, 4502a); China (People’s Republic) (4628, 4629, 4634, 4637); Cuba (6024, 6028, 6053, 6147d, 6148); Curaçao (360); Djibouti (1704a, 1705d, 1713, 1714, 1716, 1742, 1744, 1780b, 1780c, 1801, 1813, 1843d, 1851, 1853, 1854); Egypt (2195); Faroe Islands (737, 738); Finland (1588a, 1588d); Finland (Aland) (415-416, 418, 423); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (618); Great Britain (3840, 3854, 3856, 3859b, 3859c, 3859d, 3859f, 3887-3896, 3896a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2283, 2284); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2002, 2003, 2011, 2012b, 2014a, 2014e, 2023-2028, 2033, 2035, 2038, 2050); Mali (1114B); Poland (4444); Thailand (3063b, 3063e, 3074); Vanuatu (1108, 1110)

Space

Azerbaijan (1227); Bangladesh (901, 910); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (620); Djibouti (1704, 1713, 1782, 1789); Great Britain (Jersey) (2253-2259, 2258a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2015-2022, 2016a, 2016b, 2018a, 2020a, 2020b, 2022a, 2022b, 2022c)

Sports

Andorra (Spanish) (466); Armenia (1193); Aruba (628-631, 631a); Australia (5014, 5028, 5030, 5032a, 5034, 5034a, 5036, 5036a); Bangladesh (899b, 911-912); China (People’s Republic) (4632-4635); Cuba (6077-6080, 6083, 6089); Djibouti (1777, 1784); Finland (Aland) (417); Great Britain (3897-3898); Serbia (867)

Baseball

Aruba (629, 631a); Cuba (6079); Great Britain (3884b)

Basketball

Cuba (6078)

Golf

Djibouti (1778, 1785)

Olympics

Bosnia & Herzegovina (813)

Soccer

Cuba (6034-6042); Egypt (2205-2206); Italy (3589); Thailand (3011-3012)

Stamps On Stamps

Djibouti (1771-1775); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2011-2014, 2014e)

Telecommunications

Bangladesh (909); China (Taiwan) (4502, 4502a); Cuba (6033); Egypt (2203); Great Britain (Jersey) (2259); Poland (4447)

Textiles

Djibouti (1776a); Faroe Islands (740-741); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (50); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2032)

Native Costumes

Austria (2824); Bahrain (754); Burma (437, 451, 455-456); Cambodia (2525); China (Taiwan) (4497); Cuba (6081); Curaçao (356); Egypt (2207); French Polynesia (1232); Great Britain (Scotland) (54); Laos (1942, 1945-1948, 1965)

Toys & Games

China (People’s Republic) (4624-4627); Cuba (6018); Finland (1580)

Chess

Cuba (6072, 6117-6119); Djibouti (1703, 1712, 1840, 1850)

United Nations

Azerbaijan (1234); Egypt (2203); United Nations (1228-1230); United Nations (Geneva) (676, 677-679); United Nations (Vienna) (644-648, 652-654, U20)

Universal Postal Union

Moldova (1051); Thailand (3076)

Women

Argentina (2893, 2894b, B232); Armenia (1193); Aruba (628, 630, 631, 631a); Australia (5029, 5032a, 5035, 5035a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (619d); Burma (437, 449, 450, 455-456); Cambodia (2525); China (Taiwan) (4499, 4501, 4502, 4502a); China (People’s Republic) (4625, 4632); Cuba (6021, 6022, 6046, 6049, 6074, 6075, 6076, 6078, 6081, 6089, 6090, 6092, 6097, 6099a, 6101-6107, 6126-6131, 6139, 6143, 6146, 6147d, 6150, 6152, 6154, 6155, 6156, 6158); Curaçao (356); Djibouti (1706, 1707, 1715, 1716, 1779a, 1779d, 1780b, 1780c, 1786, 1838, 1839c, 1839d, 1848, 1849, 1852); Egypt (2198, 2207); Faroe Islands (737b, 739); Finland (1579, 1581b, 1584b); French Polynesia (1230, 1232); Germany (3125, 3129); Great Britain (3846, 3847, 3848, 3848a, 3849, 3850, 3851b, 3852, 3852e, 3898, MH479-MH484, MH485, MH485a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2228-2234, 2233a, 2235-2241, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2276, 2277, 2280, 2283, 2284, 2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2036, 2037, 2039); Italy (3586); Laos (1942, 1945-1948, 1949, 1950, 1965); Niue (990-993, 993a); Serbia (866, 872c); Thailand (3012b, 3051, 3052, 3060); Vanuatu (1110)

Writers & Literature

Bangladesh (902); Cuba (6018-6023, 6093, 6125, 6128, 6148, 6165); Finland (1580d); Great Britain (3899-3906); Great Britain (Jersey) (2280-2285); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2047-2052)

Journalism

Australia (5027, 5032a, 5033, 5033a); Cuba (6145)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Cambodia (2442a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.