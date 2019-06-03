POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - June 2019
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 17, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (600, 603, 604); Greenland (803, 804, 806b, 807-808); New Zealand (2855, 2856a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596, 597-598)
Architecture
Andorra (Spanish) (455, 460, 461); Aruba (618, 620); Bhutan (1601); China (Taiwan) (4464, 4465, 4466); Czech Republic (3780, 3782, 3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (601, 604, 610a); Guyana (4580-4581); Latvia (1010); Lithuania (1145); Monaco (2961, 2965, 2966, 2969); New Zealand (2855, 2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (324-326, 327, 331, 335); Papua New Guinea (1934b, 1958); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3078, 3082, 3088-3089); Philippines (3748, 3763, 3764a, 3765, 3769, 3770, 3777-3778, 3789-3790, 3794, 3795, 3796, 3797d, 3798); Pitcairn Islands (849c, 849d, 849e); Poland (4393); Portugal (3961, 3964, 3966, 3967-3770, 4001, 4006, 4007-4008, 4016, 4022, 4026b, 4029, 4032, 4041-4042, 4043, 4060, 4080, 4100, 4101, 4103, 4104); Portugal (Azores) (598, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (357); Romania (6142, 6142a, 6168, 6168a, 6196, 6196a, 6202, 6202a, 6203-6204, 6203a, 6205, 6205a, 6207, 6207a, 6212, 6212a, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7971, 7973, 7979, 7981, 7982, 7983, 7984, 7994, 7997, 7998, 7999-8002, 8002a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064, 1068); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3206d, 3209a, 3209c, 3213c, 3213d, 3221, 3224, 3227, 3236, 3237-3241, 3257a, 3257c, 3258c, 3259, 3278); Serbia (827, 829, 830b, 835, 837e, 839); United States (5374); Zaire (1416J, 1416K)
Bridges
Guyana (4581); Portugal (3968, 4020-4021); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)
Castles
Latvia (1012); Palestinian Authority (332-334); Portugal (4033, 4108)
Lighthouses
Latvia (1005); Portugal (3964); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1066); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3255, 3274)
Windmills
Aruba (615); Portugal (4002)
Art
Czech Republic (3781); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (600); Papua New Guinea (1948); Paraguay (3084); Romania (6138, 6138a, 6139, 6139a, 6140, 6140a, 6194); Zaire (1416Kr)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Portugal (4064-4067)
Children’s Art
Gibraltar (1702-1704); Romania (6170-6173, 6170a-6173a); Serbia (831)
Paintings
Latvia (1014); Palestinian Authority (336); Paraguay (3087); Pitcairn Islands (854-857); Portugal (3960, 3961, 3963, 4024, 4025, 4026a, 4027, 4029, 4047, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 369, 370, 371); Romania (6156, 6156a, 6157a, 6198-6199, 6199a, 6199b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3208c, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212, 3213, 3215, 3221, 3226, 3227, 3228, 3229, 3230, 3231, 3233, 3259a, 3259c, 3278); Serbia (833-834, 838, 841-842, 846-847); United States (5372-5376)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Philippines (3764b); Portugal (4022, 4023, 4025, 4046, 4062, 4063, 4073, 4092); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3259d)
Nudes
Monaco (2962-2963); Romania (6222-6225, 6222a-6225a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3212c, 3214, 3230, 3232)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (Spanish) (457); Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4581); New Zealand (2851, 2852, 2853, 2856a); Philippines (3764d, 3797c); Pitcairn Islands (849c); Portugal (3962, 3965-3966, 4012, 4018, 4024, 4025, 4026, 4049, 4075); Portugal (Azores) (602); Romania (6188-6192, 6188a-6192a, 6211, 6211a, 6216b); Russia (8000, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3240, 3256a, 3259b, 3273, 3278)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Poland (4394); Portugal (4095); Romania (6119, 6119a, 6121, 6121a, 6191, 6191b, 6213, 6213a, 6216b); Russia (7974); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203c, 3257b); United States (5372)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Greenland (803)
Bicycles
Aruba (619); Portugal (4008); Russia (8001, 8002a)
Black Americans
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3224); Zaire (1416F, 1416K)
Children
Andorra (Spanish) (459); Czech Republic (3781, 3783); Iceland (1491); Latvia (1009, 1010); Palestinian Authority (335a); Papua New Guinea (1918, 1923, 1930, 1934a, 1948, 1952); Paraguay (3084); Philippines (3784, 3786); Portugal (4007, 4049, 4060, 4100); Portugal (Azores) (602); Romania (6183, 6183a, 6188, 6188a, 6205-6208, 6205a-6208a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3210c, 3225, 3228, 3232, 3256, 3275); Serbia (831, 840, 843f); Zaire (1416G, 1416I, 1416K)
Coins & Currency
Palestinian Authority (327, 328)
Europa
Iceland (1494-1495); Lithuania (1147-1148); Portugal (4020-4021); Russia (7996)
Explorers
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (603); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (597a, 598a)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (Spanish) (459); Bhutan (1601, 1604-1605); Gibraltar (1699); Philippines (3792-3793); Portugal (3962, 4019); Romania (6208, 6208a); Russia (7982, 7989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3215, 3228, 3229, 3233, 3260, 3279); Serbia (844-845)
Famous People
Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas (336); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Donald Trump (3236); St. Vincent Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump (4154), Emmanuel Macron (4154b, 4154c), Mohandas K. Gandhi (4166); Singapore Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump (1899); Zaire Charles de Gaulle (1416Kl), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1416Kp)
Kennedy
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3257, 3276); Zaire (1416Ko)
Reagan
Royalty
Monaco (2961); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Portugal (3965, 4016, 4024, 4049, 4100-4104, 4106, 4107); Romania (6135, 6135a, 6135b, 6136, 6136a, 6136b, 6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6182, 6200, 6217); Russia (7979); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3256d); St. Vincent (4149, 4150); Serbia (836b, 836e); Zaire (1416Ku)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Papua New Guinea (1952)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Andorra (Spanish) (458); Bhutan (1602-1603, 1604-1605); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Croatia (1105); Czech Republic (3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (601); Gibraltar (1699); Greenland (802); Palestinian Authority (335); Paraguay (3077); Philippines (3786b, 3792-3793); Poland (4386-4389); Portugal (4008, 4029, 4064-4067, 4085, 4087, 4088, 4089, 4090, 4090a); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 369, 371); Romania (6132, 6132a, 6132b, 6133, 6133a, 6133b, 6134, 6134a, 6134b, 6153, 6153a, 6155, 6182, 6194, 6200, 6217, 6219, 6219a, 6221, 6221a); Russia (7972); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1068); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208c, 3226, 3230, 3242, 3251, 3253, 3258, 3261, 3265, 3270, 3272, 3277); Serbia (844-845); Tanzania (2831, 2832); United States (5373); Zaire (1416C, 1416K)
Land Mammals: Cats
Bhutan (1602-1603, 1604c, 1605); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Croatia (1106); Czech Republic (3780); Latvia (1008-1010); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Portugal (4011); Romania (6182, 6192, 6192a, 6200, 6220, 6220a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3243, 3251b, 3262); Serbia (845)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Bhutan (1604k, 1605); Czech Republic (3781); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (603); Greenland (802-803); Iceland (1492); Latvia (1008-1010); Monaco (2960); Papua New Guinea (1922a); Paraguay (3092-3093); Portugal (4008); Romania (6205, 6205a); Russia (8005); St. Vincent (4163-4164); Serbia (844-845)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Bhutan (1602-1603); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Romania (6218, 6218a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3262)
Land Mammals: Horses
Bhutan (1604g, 1605); Czech Republic (3783); Iceland (1493); New Zealand (2854, 2856a); Paraguay (3076); Pitcairn Islands (849c); Portugal (3964, 4001, 4006, 4008, 4016, 4019, 4021, 4026, 4044, 4049, 4058, 4060, 4066, 4071, 4079, 4080, 4090a, 4101, 4103, 4104, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (602); Portugal (Madeira) (360, 372); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7979, 7982, 7989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3213d, 3229, 3240, 3259d, 3278); St. Vincent (4163b, 4163d); Serbia (828, 836b, 836d, 844); United States (5375)
Sea Mammals
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3244, 3263)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Portugal (Azores) (598-602); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596)
Birds
Aruba (615, 616, 618, 619); Bhutan (1604j, 1605); China (Taiwan) (4462, 4465); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (602, 613, 614); Iceland (1494-1495); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1015); Lithuania (1147-1148); Monaco (2963); Palestinian Authority (323, 326, 327, 328, 331, 334, 335, 336); Papua New Guinea (1880, 1914-1915, 1924-1929, 1930-1935, 1942-1947, 1951-1952); Paraguay (3091); Poland (4394); Portugal (4008, 4022, 4023, 4086, 4090a); Romania (6122, 6122a, 6125, 6125a, 6127b, 6174-6177, 6174a-6177a, 6182, 6184-6187, 6184a-6187a, 6194, 6200, 6204, 6209, 6212, 6212a, 6214, 6214a, 6216, 6216a, 6216b, 6217); Russia (7978, 7990, 7996); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1070); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3197, 3206a, 3215, 3224, 3233, 3234-3235, 3236, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3255, 3260, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3279); St. Vincent (4156, 4161, 4164a, 4167-4168); Serbia (844)
Insects
Latvia (1015); Romania (6161, 6161a); St. Vincent (4159); Zimbabwe (1249-1252, 1252a)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
China (Taiwan) (4466); Papua New Guinea (1948); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3220, 3248, 3267); St. Vincent (4165)
Fish & Fishing
China (Taiwan) (4455-4458, 4459, 4460, 4461); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (606); Greenland (805-806, 806b); Guyana (4593-4594); Monaco (2968); Papua New Guinea (1931); Philippines (3791, 3797a, 3797b); Portugal (3961); Russia (7972); St. Vincent (4041-4044, 4157-4158)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
China (Taiwan) (4460); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (606); Monaco (2967); Philippines (3767b); St. Vincent (4157-4158)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (615); Papua New Guinea (1923); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3255b, 3255c, 3258, 3274, 3277)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Bhutan (1604f, 1605); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (614); Romania (6160, 6160a, 6162); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3197f, 3249, 3268); Serbia (844-845); Tanzania (2833)
Other Terrestrial Life
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (605)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3250, 3269)
Flags
Andorra (Spanish) (458); Czech Republic (3783); Greenland (803); Kiribati (1053); Monaco (2966); New Zealand (2851, 2853, 2854, 2855, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (335a); Papua New Guinea (1930-1935, 1942-1947); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3077, 3079b, 3084, 3085, 3089); Philippines (3763, 3779, 3782d, 3782e, 3783a, 3783d, 3783e, 3794, 3797d); Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4390); Portugal (4033, 4050-4051, 4060, 4068, 4071, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (599); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6182, 6210, 6210a); Russia (7971, 7982); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3200, 3206b, 3206c, 3207, 3213, 3218, 3224, 3225, 3231, 3236, 3237-3241, 3257, 3275, 3276); St. Vincent (4155, 4166c); Serbia (838); Singapore (1899); Zaire (1416A, 1416K)
Flora
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (612); Palestinian Authority (328); Portugal (4012-4016, 4028); Portugal (Madeira) (370, 372)
Flowers
Kiribati (1053); Latvia (1011); Monaco (2959, 2962); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Paraguay (3074, 3085, 3088); Philippines (3742, 3772-3776, 3793); Pitcairn Islands (849a, 849f); Poland (4393); Portugal (4049); Romania (6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6155, 6158, 6158a, 6159, 6159a, 6192, 6192a, 6194, 6200); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3206c, 3210c, 3211c, 3220, 3228, 3231, 3248b, 3267); St. Vincent (4149, 4159, 4163-4164); Serbia (843b, 843d); Zimbabwe (1249, 1251, 1252a)
Flowers: Orchids
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202c, 3202d, 3220, 3252, 3271)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Latvia (1008); Papua New Guinea (1936-1941); Paraguay (3079b); Philippines (3786); Portugal (4045-4049, 4050); Portugal (Madeira) (369, 372); Tanzania (2829); Zaire (1416C, 1416K)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (609); Portugal (4023); Romania (6128-6131, 6128a-6131a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3254, 3273); St. Vincent (4160-4162); Zaire (1416Km)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Croatia (1103); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1011-1013); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1951-1952); Romania (6182, 6200, 6212, 6212a, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7972, 7982); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3258, 3277)
Holograms & 3-D
Bhutan (1601)
Judaica
Serbia (835); Zaire (1416Kn)
Maps & Globes
Czech Republic (3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (610); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1005); Monaco (2967); Papua New Guinea (1953-1958); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3077, 3078, 3079a, 3084, 3085, 3089, 3091, 3093); Poland (4392); Portugal (4009-4010, 4049, 4095); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6172, 6172a, 6183, 6183a, 6218-6221, 6218a-6221a); Russia (7972); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3198, 3216, 3224, 3225); Serbia (840); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596); Zaire (1416I, 1416K)
Masks
Latvia (1009); Paraguay (3084); Portugal (4026a)
Military
Croatia (1103-1106); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (608); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Greenland (807-808); Kiribati (1051-1053); Lithuania (1145, 1146); Monaco (2966); New Zealand (2851-2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (336); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Philippines (3767a, 3794, 3797c); Pitcairn Islands (849, 854-857); Portugal (4009-4010, 4026b, 4059-4060, 4104); Romania (6190, 6190a, 6191, 6191a, 6192, 6192a, 6201-6202, 6201a-6202a, 6209, 6217); Russia (7970, 7971, 7973, 7980, 7982, 7985-7986, 7987-7988, 7997, 7999-8002, 8002a, 8003-8004); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3221, 3257b); St. Vincent (4149, 4163-4164); Serbia (836, 837, 843); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (597-598)
Motor Vehicles
Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4580d); New Zealand (2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (335b); Philippines (3748); Pitcairn Islands (849c, 849e); Portugal (4079); Russia (7973); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203a, 3203b)
Automobiles
Aruba (616); Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4580d); Monaco (2969); Palestinian Authority (331, 335); Papua New Guinea (1951d); Philippines (3782-3783); Pitcairn Islands (849d); Russia (8002, 8002a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064b, 1064d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3200, 3204b, 3204c, 3218, 3222, 3257c)
Motorcycles
Paraguay (3089); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064)
Mushrooms
St. Pierre & Miquelon (1067); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3253, 3272)
Nobel Prize
Palestinian Authority (333); Paraguay (3080); Russia (7981); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3206, 3224); Zaire (1416E, 1416F, 1416K)
Performing Arts
Dance
Aruba (620, 622, 623); Latvia (1009); Papua New Guinea (1921, 1922b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208a, 3226); Zaire (1416Kq)
Music
Aruba (620, 621); Czech Republic (3779); Monaco (2964-2965); Papua New Guinea (1918, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1948, 1951-1952); Philippines (3768, 3785); Poland (4393); Portugal (3967, 4010, 4026b, 4030, 4098); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6137, 6155, 6207, 6207a, 6212, 6212a, 6216b); Russia (7999-8002, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208, 3210c, 3212, 3226, 3231); Serbia (843); Zaire (1416D, 1416K)
Movies, Television & Stars
Czech Republic (3783); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Romania (6141, 6141a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208b, 3226); St. Vincent (4149)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3257d)
Theater
Paraguay (3076)
Personalized Stamps
Philippines (3763, 3771)
Petroleum
Norway (1867)
Philately
Guyana (4580-4581); Palestinian Authority (322-323); Papua New Guinea (1924-1929); Philippines (3788c); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6153, 6153a, 6154, 6154a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3234-3235); Serbia (832)
Printing
Portugal (4084)
Railroads
Aruba (618); Paraguay (3073); Pitcairn Islands (849a); Portugal (4026b, 4099); Romania (6155, 6163-6167, 6163a-6166a, 6188, 6188a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209c, 3227); Serbia (837b); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)
Red Cross
Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4392); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3225)
Religion
Andorra (Spanish) (458); Czech Republic (3780, 3782, 3783); Greenland (B45, B45a); Guyana (4580a); Lithuania (1145, 1146a); Palestinian Authority (321, 324-326); Papua New Guinea (1953-1958); Paraguay (3085); Philippines (3765b, 3769, 3777-3778); Portugal (3966, 3997-4001, 4018, 4022, 4024, 4025, 4027, 4031, 4043-4044, 4081-4083, 4106-4108); Romania (6182, 6193-6194, 6193a, 6203-6204, 6203a, 6207, 6207a); Russia (7979, 7982, 7983, 7989, 7994, 7999, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3206a, 3206d, 3211d, 3224, 3229, 3237, 3239, 3241, 3259d); Serbia (829, 839, 841-842, 846-847); Zaire (1416E, 1416F, 1416K)
Christmas
Andorra (Spanish) (457); Latvia (1008-1010); Paraguay (3077); Philippines (3786); Romania (6198-6199, 6199a, 6199b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1068); Serbia (833-834)
Popes
Palestinian Authority (336); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3258, 3277); Zaire (1416Kt)
Science & Technology
Aruba (617); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (614); Monaco (2967); Paraguay (3080); Portugal (4002-4006, 4028, 4031, 4050-4051); Romania (6123, 6123a, 6155); Russia (7974, 7991); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3204, 3222); Serbia (830a); Zaire (1416Kn)
Archaeology
Portugal (4072-4075)
Computers & Mathematics
Romania (6122, 6122a)
Earth Science & Earth Features
China (Taiwan) (4459, 4462); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (602, 610, 611); Greenland (803, 804); Iceland (1496-1497); Philippines (3787-3788, 3788c); Pitcairn Islands (850-853); Portugal (4072-4075); Portugal (Madeira) (356-360); Romania (6162); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209b, 3209d, 3227); St. Vincent (4160-4162); United States (5374, 5376)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Philippines (3764c)
Medicine
Czech Republic (3782); Iceland (1491); Philippines (3795); Pitcairn Islands (849d); Portugal (4028); Romania (6115, 6115a, 6117, 6117a, 6189, 6189a, 6195-6196, 6195a-6196a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3225); Serbia (837); Zaire (1416E, 1416G, 1416K)
Scouting
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3256, 3275)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Croatia (1102); Philippines (3780-3781); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3220)
Ships & Watercraft
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (607, 608, 611a, 611b); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Monaco (2967); Papua New Guinea (1931); Philippines (3791); Pitcairn Islands (849, 850-853, 854-857); Portugal (3968, 3969, 4008, 4026, 4033, 4068-4071, 4107, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (601, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6194); Russia (7970, 7979, 7986); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1071); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209a, 3210a, 3257b, 3268, 3278); Serbia (827); Tanzania (2830); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)
Space
Bhutan (1601); Paraguay (3089); Russia (7982); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3205, 3223, 3276); St. Vincent (4155-4156); Zaire (1416B, 1416K)
Sports
Monaco (2969); Philippines (3771); Poland (4390); Romania (6168-6169, 6168a); Russia (7998); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3198, 3199, 3200, 3216, 3217, 3218, 3230); Serbia (828); United States (5377)
Basketball
Philippines (3771d)
Olympics
Romania (6170-6173, 6170a-6173a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3201, 3219); St. Vincent (4151-4153)
Soccer
Portugal (4011); Romania (6111-6114, 6111a-6114a, 6114b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3237-3241); Zaire (1416Ks)
Stamps On Stamps
Palestinian Authority (322-323); Paraguay (3084); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6153, 6153a, 6155)
Telecommunications
Greenland (802, 807-808); Paraguay (3082); Romania (6155, 6197); Russia (7969); Serbia (832); Zaire (1416D, 1416K)
Textiles
St. Vincent (4166)
Native Costumes
Aruba (620-623); China (Taiwan) (4463-4466); Czech Republic (3783); Latvia (1008-1010); Pakistan (1273); Papua New Guinea (1918-1923, 1942-1947); Paraguay (3082); Portugal (4017, 4019); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 372); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6124-6127, 6124a-6127a, 6127b); Russia (7978); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3262); Serbia (843f); United States (5375); Zaire (1416Kq)
Toys & Games
Philippines (3799)
United Nations
Portugal (4061-4063); Romania (6183, 6183a, 6214, 6214a, 6216, 6216a, 6216b)
Women
Andorra (Spanish) (461); Aruba (620, 622, 623); Czech Republic (3783); Gibraltar (1702-1704); Greenland (802, B45, B45a); Iceland (1491); Latvia (1008-1010, 1014a); Monaco (2962-2963, 2965); New Zealand (2851, 2853, 2856a); Papua New Guinea (1922d, 1934c, 1934d, 19351942, 1943, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1948a, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Paraguay (3080, 3081, 3084, 3085, 3086-3087, 3089); Philippines (3768, 3771b, 3771c, 3779, 3784, 3785, 3786c, 3799b); Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4394); Portugal (3997, 4006, 4008, 4026a, 4029, 4040, 4047, 4048, 4049, 4053, 4056, 4058, 4062, 4097, 4100-4104, 4105a); Portugal (Azores) (598, 599, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (359, 370); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6115, 6115a, 6137, 6137a, 6141, 6141a, 6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6156, 6156a, 6157a, 6168-6169, 6168a, 6170-6173, 6170a-6173a, 6182, 6183, 6183a, 6188, 6188a, 6189, 6189a, 6197, 6200, 6217, 6222-6225, 6222a-6225a); Russia (7978, 7979, 7982); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064b, 1064d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3199, 3201a, 3206a, 3207, 3208a, 3209, 3210, 3211a, 3212, 3213a, 3213b, 3214, 3225, 3226, 3227, 3228, 3229, 3230, 3231, 3232, 3236, 3241, 3256d, 3257a, 3257d, 3259a, 3262, 3275, 3278); St. Vincent (4149, 4150, 4154); Serbia (837d, 838, 840, 843b, 843f); United States (5377); Zaire (1416G, 1416K)
Writers & Literature
Czech Republic (3783); Pakistan (1273); Paraguay (3084); Portugal (4033, 4052-4058, 4093, 4094, 4096, 4097); Romania (6116, 6116a, 6118, 6118a, 6120, 6120a, 6143, 6143a, 6149-6151, 6149a-6151a); Russia (7981, 7995); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3206c)
Journalism
Greenland (802)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3769a, 3769b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
