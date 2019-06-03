By Topic - June 2019

Jun 3, 2019, 5 PM

This Russian stamp featuring courier service uniforms was issued Feb. 12, 2019. It is included in four categories in the June By Topic Listing: Architecture, Military, Music (under Performing Arts), and Religion.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 17, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (600, 603, 604); Greenland (803, 804, 806b, 807-808); New Zealand (2855, 2856a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596, 597-598)

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (455, 460, 461); Aruba (618, 620); Bhutan (1601); China (Taiwan) (4464, 4465, 4466); Czech Republic (3780, 3782, 3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (601, 604, 610a); Guyana (4580-4581); Latvia (1010); Lithuania (1145); Monaco (2961, 2965, 2966, 2969); New Zealand (2855, 2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (324-326, 327, 331, 335); Papua New Guinea (1934b, 1958); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3078, 3082, 3088-3089); Philippines (3748, 3763, 3764a, 3765, 3769, 3770, 3777-3778, 3789-3790, 3794, 3795, 3796, 3797d, 3798); Pitcairn Islands (849c, 849d, 849e); Poland (4393); Portugal (3961, 3964, 3966, 3967-3770, 4001, 4006, 4007-4008, 4016, 4022, 4026b, 4029, 4032, 4041-4042, 4043, 4060, 4080, 4100, 4101, 4103, 4104); Portugal (Azores) (598, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (357); Romania (6142, 6142a, 6168, 6168a, 6196, 6196a, 6202, 6202a, 6203-6204, 6203a, 6205, 6205a, 6207, 6207a, 6212, 6212a, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7971, 7973, 7979, 7981, 7982, 7983, 7984, 7994, 7997, 7998, 7999-8002, 8002a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064, 1068); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3206d, 3209a, 3209c, 3213c, 3213d, 3221, 3224, 3227, 3236, 3237-3241, 3257a, 3257c, 3258c, 3259, 3278); Serbia (827, 829, 830b, 835, 837e, 839); United States (5374); Zaire (1416J, 1416K)

Bridges

Guyana (4581); Portugal (3968, 4020-4021); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)

Castles

Latvia (1012); Palestinian Authority (332-334); Portugal (4033, 4108)

Lighthouses

Latvia (1005); Portugal (3964); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1066); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3255, 3274)

Windmills

Aruba (615); Portugal (4002)

Art

Czech Republic (3781); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (600); Papua New Guinea (1948); Paraguay (3084); Romania (6138, 6138a, 6139, 6139a, 6140, 6140a, 6194); Zaire (1416Kr)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Portugal (4064-4067)

Children’s Art

Gibraltar (1702-1704); Romania (6170-6173, 6170a-6173a); Serbia (831)

Paintings

Latvia (1014); Palestinian Authority (336); Paraguay (3087); Pitcairn Islands (854-857); Portugal (3960, 3961, 3963, 4024, 4025, 4026a, 4027, 4029, 4047, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 369, 370, 371); Romania (6156, 6156a, 6157a, 6198-6199, 6199a, 6199b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3208c, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212, 3213, 3215, 3221, 3226, 3227, 3228, 3229, 3230, 3231, 3233, 3259a, 3259c, 3278); Serbia (833-834, 838, 841-842, 846-847); United States (5372-5376)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Philippines (3764b); Portugal (4022, 4023, 4025, 4046, 4062, 4063, 4073, 4092); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3259d)

Nudes

Monaco (2962-2963); Romania (6222-6225, 6222a-6225a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3212c, 3214, 3230, 3232)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (Spanish) (457); Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4581); New Zealand (2851, 2852, 2853, 2856a); Philippines (3764d, 3797c); Pitcairn Islands (849c); Portugal (3962, 3965-3966, 4012, 4018, 4024, 4025, 4026, 4049, 4075); Portugal (Azores) (602); Romania (6188-6192, 6188a-6192a, 6211, 6211a, 6216b); Russia (8000, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3240, 3256a, 3259b, 3273, 3278)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Poland (4394); Portugal (4095); Romania (6119, 6119a, 6121, 6121a, 6191, 6191b, 6213, 6213a, 6216b); Russia (7974); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203c, 3257b); United States (5372)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Greenland (803)

Bicycles

Aruba (619); Portugal (4008); Russia (8001, 8002a)

Black Americans

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3224); Zaire (1416F, 1416K)

Children

Andorra (Spanish) (459); Czech Republic (3781, 3783); Iceland (1491); Latvia (1009, 1010); Palestinian Authority (335a); Papua New Guinea (1918, 1923, 1930, 1934a, 1948, 1952); Paraguay (3084); Philippines (3784, 3786); Portugal (4007, 4049, 4060, 4100); Portugal (Azores) (602); Romania (6183, 6183a, 6188, 6188a, 6205-6208, 6205a-6208a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3210c, 3225, 3228, 3232, 3256, 3275); Serbia (831, 840, 843f); Zaire (1416G, 1416I, 1416K)

Coins & Currency

Palestinian Authority (327, 328)

Europa

Iceland (1494-1495); Lithuania (1147-1148); Portugal (4020-4021); Russia (7996)

Explorers

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (603); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (597a, 598a)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (Spanish) (459); Bhutan (1601, 1604-1605); Gibraltar (1699); Philippines (3792-3793); Portugal (3962, 4019); Romania (6208, 6208a); Russia (7982, 7989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3215, 3228, 3229, 3233, 3260, 3279); Serbia (844-845)

Famous People

Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas (336); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Donald Trump (3236); St. Vincent Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump (4154), Emmanuel Macron (4154b, 4154c), Mohandas K. Gandhi (4166); Singapore Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump (1899); Zaire Charles de Gaulle (1416Kl), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1416Kp)

Kennedy

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3257, 3276); Zaire (1416Ko)

Reagan

Royalty

Monaco (2961); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Portugal (3965, 4016, 4024, 4049, 4100-4104, 4106, 4107); Romania (6135, 6135a, 6135b, 6136, 6136a, 6136b, 6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6182, 6200, 6217); Russia (7979); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3256d); St. Vincent (4149, 4150); Serbia (836b, 836e); Zaire (1416Ku)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Papua New Guinea (1952)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (Spanish) (458); Bhutan (1602-1603, 1604-1605); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Croatia (1105); Czech Republic (3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (601); Gibraltar (1699); Greenland (802); Palestinian Authority (335); Paraguay (3077); Philippines (3786b, 3792-3793); Poland (4386-4389); Portugal (4008, 4029, 4064-4067, 4085, 4087, 4088, 4089, 4090, 4090a); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 369, 371); Romania (6132, 6132a, 6132b, 6133, 6133a, 6133b, 6134, 6134a, 6134b, 6153, 6153a, 6155, 6182, 6194, 6200, 6217, 6219, 6219a, 6221, 6221a); Russia (7972); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1068); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208c, 3226, 3230, 3242, 3251, 3253, 3258, 3261, 3265, 3270, 3272, 3277); Serbia (844-845); Tanzania (2831, 2832); United States (5373); Zaire (1416C, 1416K)

Land Mammals: Cats

Bhutan (1602-1603, 1604c, 1605); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Croatia (1106); Czech Republic (3780); Latvia (1008-1010); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Portugal (4011); Romania (6182, 6192, 6192a, 6200, 6220, 6220a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3243, 3251b, 3262); Serbia (845)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Bhutan (1604k, 1605); Czech Republic (3781); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (603); Greenland (802-803); Iceland (1492); Latvia (1008-1010); Monaco (2960); Papua New Guinea (1922a); Paraguay (3092-3093); Portugal (4008); Romania (6205, 6205a); Russia (8005); St. Vincent (4163-4164); Serbia (844-845)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Bhutan (1602-1603); Botswana (1062-1066, 1066a); Romania (6218, 6218a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3262)

Land Mammals: Horses

Bhutan (1604g, 1605); Czech Republic (3783); Iceland (1493); New Zealand (2854, 2856a); Paraguay (3076); Pitcairn Islands (849c); Portugal (3964, 4001, 4006, 4008, 4016, 4019, 4021, 4026, 4044, 4049, 4058, 4060, 4066, 4071, 4079, 4080, 4090a, 4101, 4103, 4104, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (602); Portugal (Madeira) (360, 372); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7979, 7982, 7989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3213d, 3229, 3240, 3259d, 3278); St. Vincent (4163b, 4163d); Serbia (828, 836b, 836d, 844); United States (5375)

Sea Mammals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3244, 3263)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Portugal (Azores) (598-602); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596)

Birds

Aruba (615, 616, 618, 619); Bhutan (1604j, 1605); China (Taiwan) (4462, 4465); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (602, 613, 614); Iceland (1494-1495); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1015); Lithuania (1147-1148); Monaco (2963); Palestinian Authority (323, 326, 327, 328, 331, 334, 335, 336); Papua New Guinea (1880, 1914-1915, 1924-1929, 1930-1935, 1942-1947, 1951-1952); Paraguay (3091); Poland (4394); Portugal (4008, 4022, 4023, 4086, 4090a); Romania (6122, 6122a, 6125, 6125a, 6127b, 6174-6177, 6174a-6177a, 6182, 6184-6187, 6184a-6187a, 6194, 6200, 6204, 6209, 6212, 6212a, 6214, 6214a, 6216, 6216a, 6216b, 6217); Russia (7978, 7990, 7996); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1070); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3197, 3206a, 3215, 3224, 3233, 3234-3235, 3236, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3255, 3260, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3279); St. Vincent (4156, 4161, 4164a, 4167-4168); Serbia (844)

Insects

Latvia (1015); Romania (6161, 6161a); St. Vincent (4159); Zimbabwe (1249-1252, 1252a)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

China (Taiwan) (4466); Papua New Guinea (1948); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3220, 3248, 3267); St. Vincent (4165)

Fish & Fishing

China (Taiwan) (4455-4458, 4459, 4460, 4461); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (606); Greenland (805-806, 806b); Guyana (4593-4594); Monaco (2968); Papua New Guinea (1931); Philippines (3791, 3797a, 3797b); Portugal (3961); Russia (7972); St. Vincent (4041-4044, 4157-4158)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

China (Taiwan) (4460); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (606); Monaco (2967); Philippines (3767b); St. Vincent (4157-4158)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (615); Papua New Guinea (1923); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3255b, 3255c, 3258, 3274, 3277)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Bhutan (1604f, 1605); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (614); Romania (6160, 6160a, 6162); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3197f, 3249, 3268); Serbia (844-845); Tanzania (2833)

Other Terrestrial Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (605)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3250, 3269)

Flags

Andorra (Spanish) (458); Czech Republic (3783); Greenland (803); Kiribati (1053); Monaco (2966); New Zealand (2851, 2853, 2854, 2855, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (335a); Papua New Guinea (1930-1935, 1942-1947); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3077, 3079b, 3084, 3085, 3089); Philippines (3763, 3779, 3782d, 3782e, 3783a, 3783d, 3783e, 3794, 3797d); Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4390); Portugal (4033, 4050-4051, 4060, 4068, 4071, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (599); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6182, 6210, 6210a); Russia (7971, 7982); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3200, 3206b, 3206c, 3207, 3213, 3218, 3224, 3225, 3231, 3236, 3237-3241, 3257, 3275, 3276); St. Vincent (4155, 4166c); Serbia (838); Singapore (1899); Zaire (1416A, 1416K)

Flora

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (612); Palestinian Authority (328); Portugal (4012-4016, 4028); Portugal (Madeira) (370, 372)

Flowers

Kiribati (1053); Latvia (1011); Monaco (2959, 2962); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Paraguay (3074, 3085, 3088); Philippines (3742, 3772-3776, 3793); Pitcairn Islands (849a, 849f); Poland (4393); Portugal (4049); Romania (6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6155, 6158, 6158a, 6159, 6159a, 6192, 6192a, 6194, 6200); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3206c, 3210c, 3211c, 3220, 3228, 3231, 3248b, 3267); St. Vincent (4149, 4159, 4163-4164); Serbia (843b, 843d); Zimbabwe (1249, 1251, 1252a)

Flowers: Orchids

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202c, 3202d, 3220, 3252, 3271)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Latvia (1008); Papua New Guinea (1936-1941); Paraguay (3079b); Philippines (3786); Portugal (4045-4049, 4050); Portugal (Madeira) (369, 372); Tanzania (2829); Zaire (1416C, 1416K)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (609); Portugal (4023); Romania (6128-6131, 6128a-6131a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3254, 3273); St. Vincent (4160-4162); Zaire (1416Km)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Croatia (1103); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1011-1013); Papua New Guinea (1948, 1951-1952); Romania (6182, 6200, 6212, 6212a, 6215, 6215a, 6216b); Russia (7972, 7982); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3258, 3277)

Holograms & 3-D

Bhutan (1601)

Judaica

Serbia (835); Zaire (1416Kn)

Maps & Globes

Czech Republic (3783); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (610); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Kiribati (1051-1053); Latvia (1005); Monaco (2967); Papua New Guinea (1953-1958); Paraguay (3073, 3074, 3076, 3077, 3078, 3079a, 3084, 3085, 3089, 3091, 3093); Poland (4392); Portugal (4009-4010, 4049, 4095); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6172, 6172a, 6183, 6183a, 6218-6221, 6218a-6221a); Russia (7972); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3198, 3216, 3224, 3225); Serbia (840); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (595-596); Zaire (1416I, 1416K)

Masks

Latvia (1009); Paraguay (3084); Portugal (4026a)

Military

Croatia (1103-1106); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (608); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Greenland (807-808); Kiribati (1051-1053); Lithuania (1145, 1146); Monaco (2966); New Zealand (2851-2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (336); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Philippines (3767a, 3794, 3797c); Pitcairn Islands (849, 854-857); Portugal (4009-4010, 4026b, 4059-4060, 4104); Romania (6190, 6190a, 6191, 6191a, 6192, 6192a, 6201-6202, 6201a-6202a, 6209, 6217); Russia (7970, 7971, 7973, 7980, 7982, 7985-7986, 7987-7988, 7997, 7999-8002, 8002a, 8003-8004); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3221, 3257b); St. Vincent (4149, 4163-4164); Serbia (836, 837, 843); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (597-598)

Motor Vehicles

Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4580d); New Zealand (2856, 2856a); Palestinian Authority (335b); Philippines (3748); Pitcairn Islands (849c, 849e); Portugal (4079); Russia (7973); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203a, 3203b)

Automobiles

Aruba (616); Czech Republic (3783); Guyana (4580d); Monaco (2969); Palestinian Authority (331, 335); Papua New Guinea (1951d); Philippines (3782-3783); Pitcairn Islands (849d); Russia (8002, 8002a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064b, 1064d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3200, 3204b, 3204c, 3218, 3222, 3257c)

Motorcycles

Paraguay (3089); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064)

Mushrooms

St. Pierre & Miquelon (1067); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3253, 3272)

Nobel Prize

Palestinian Authority (333); Paraguay (3080); Russia (7981); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3206, 3224); Zaire (1416E, 1416F, 1416K)

Performing Arts

Dance

Aruba (620, 622, 623); Latvia (1009); Papua New Guinea (1921, 1922b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208a, 3226); Zaire (1416Kq)

Music

Aruba (620, 621); Czech Republic (3779); Monaco (2964-2965); Papua New Guinea (1918, 1919, 1920, 1921, 1948, 1951-1952); Philippines (3768, 3785); Poland (4393); Portugal (3967, 4010, 4026b, 4030, 4098); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6137, 6155, 6207, 6207a, 6212, 6212a, 6216b); Russia (7999-8002, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208, 3210c, 3212, 3226, 3231); Serbia (843); Zaire (1416D, 1416K)

Movies, Television & Stars

Czech Republic (3783); Papua New Guinea (1951-1952); Romania (6141, 6141a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3208b, 3226); St. Vincent (4149)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3257d)

Theater

Paraguay (3076)

Personalized Stamps

Philippines (3763, 3771)

Petroleum

Norway (1867)

Philately

Guyana (4580-4581); Palestinian Authority (322-323); Papua New Guinea (1924-1929); Philippines (3788c); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6153, 6153a, 6154, 6154a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3234-3235); Serbia (832)

Printing

Portugal (4084)

Railroads

Aruba (618); Paraguay (3073); Pitcairn Islands (849a); Portugal (4026b, 4099); Romania (6155, 6163-6167, 6163a-6166a, 6188, 6188a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209c, 3227); Serbia (837b); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)

Red Cross

Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4392); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3225)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (458); Czech Republic (3780, 3782, 3783); Greenland (B45, B45a); Guyana (4580a); Lithuania (1145, 1146a); Palestinian Authority (321, 324-326); Papua New Guinea (1953-1958); Paraguay (3085); Philippines (3765b, 3769, 3777-3778); Portugal (3966, 3997-4001, 4018, 4022, 4024, 4025, 4027, 4031, 4043-4044, 4081-4083, 4106-4108); Romania (6182, 6193-6194, 6193a, 6203-6204, 6203a, 6207, 6207a); Russia (7979, 7982, 7983, 7989, 7994, 7999, 8002a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3203, 3206a, 3206d, 3211d, 3224, 3229, 3237, 3239, 3241, 3259d); Serbia (829, 839, 841-842, 846-847); Zaire (1416E, 1416F, 1416K)

Christmas

Andorra (Spanish) (457); Latvia (1008-1010); Paraguay (3077); Philippines (3786); Romania (6198-6199, 6199a, 6199b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1068); Serbia (833-834)

Popes

Palestinian Authority (336); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3258, 3277); Zaire (1416Kt)

Science & Technology

Aruba (617); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (614); Monaco (2967); Paraguay (3080); Portugal (4002-4006, 4028, 4031, 4050-4051); Romania (6123, 6123a, 6155); Russia (7974, 7991); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3204, 3222); Serbia (830a); Zaire (1416Kn)

Archaeology

Portugal (4072-4075)

Computers & Mathematics

Romania (6122, 6122a)

Earth Science & Earth Features

China (Taiwan) (4459, 4462); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (602, 610, 611); Greenland (803, 804); Iceland (1496-1497); Philippines (3787-3788, 3788c); Pitcairn Islands (850-853); Portugal (4072-4075); Portugal (Madeira) (356-360); Romania (6162); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209b, 3209d, 3227); St. Vincent (4160-4162); United States (5374, 5376)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Philippines (3764c)

Medicine

Czech Republic (3782); Iceland (1491); Philippines (3795); Pitcairn Islands (849d); Portugal (4028); Romania (6115, 6115a, 6117, 6117a, 6189, 6189a, 6195-6196, 6195a-6196a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3207, 3225); Serbia (837); Zaire (1416E, 1416G, 1416K)

Scouting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3256, 3275)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Croatia (1102); Philippines (3780-3781); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3202, 3220)

Ships & Watercraft

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (607, 608, 611a, 611b); Gibraltar (1705-1708); Monaco (2967); Papua New Guinea (1931); Philippines (3791); Pitcairn Islands (849, 850-853, 854-857); Portugal (3968, 3969, 4008, 4026, 4033, 4068-4071, 4107, 4108); Portugal (Azores) (601, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (372); Romania (6194); Russia (7970, 7979, 7986); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1071); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3209a, 3210a, 3257b, 3268, 3278); Serbia (827); Tanzania (2830); Zaire (1416H, 1416K)

Space

Bhutan (1601); Paraguay (3089); Russia (7982); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3205, 3223, 3276); St. Vincent (4155-4156); Zaire (1416B, 1416K)

Sports

Monaco (2969); Philippines (3771); Poland (4390); Romania (6168-6169, 6168a); Russia (7998); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3198, 3199, 3200, 3216, 3217, 3218, 3230); Serbia (828); United States (5377)

Basketball

Philippines (3771d)

Olympics

Romania (6170-6173, 6170a-6173a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3201, 3219); St. Vincent (4151-4153)

Soccer

Portugal (4011); Romania (6111-6114, 6111a-6114a, 6114b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3237-3241); Zaire (1416Ks)

Stamps On Stamps

Palestinian Authority (322-323); Paraguay (3084); Romania (6132-6136, 6132a-6136a, 6132b-6136b, 6153, 6153a, 6155)

Telecommunications

Greenland (802, 807-808); Paraguay (3082); Romania (6155, 6197); Russia (7969); Serbia (832); Zaire (1416D, 1416K)

Textiles

St. Vincent (4166)

Native Costumes

Aruba (620-623); China (Taiwan) (4463-4466); Czech Republic (3783); Latvia (1008-1010); Pakistan (1273); Papua New Guinea (1918-1923, 1942-1947); Paraguay (3082); Portugal (4017, 4019); Portugal (Madeira) (368, 372); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6124-6127, 6124a-6127a, 6127b); Russia (7978); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3262); Serbia (843f); United States (5375); Zaire (1416Kq)

Toys & Games

Philippines (3799)

United Nations

Portugal (4061-4063); Romania (6183, 6183a, 6214, 6214a, 6216, 6216a, 6216b)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (461); Aruba (620, 622, 623); Czech Republic (3783); Gibraltar (1702-1704); Greenland (802, B45, B45a); Iceland (1491); Latvia (1008-1010, 1014a); Monaco (2962-2963, 2965); New Zealand (2851, 2853, 2856a); Papua New Guinea (1922d, 1934c, 1934d, 19351942, 1943, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1948a, 1949-1950, 1951-1952); Paraguay (3080, 3081, 3084, 3085, 3086-3087, 3089); Philippines (3768, 3771b, 3771c, 3779, 3784, 3785, 3786c, 3799b); Pitcairn Islands (849d, 849e); Poland (4394); Portugal (3997, 4006, 4008, 4026a, 4029, 4040, 4047, 4048, 4049, 4053, 4056, 4058, 4062, 4097, 4100-4104, 4105a); Portugal (Azores) (598, 599, 602); Portugal (Madeira) (359, 370); Romania (6110, 6110c, 6115, 6115a, 6137, 6137a, 6141, 6141a, 6146-6148, 6146a-6147a, 6156, 6156a, 6157a, 6168-6169, 6168a, 6170-6173, 6170a-6173a, 6182, 6183, 6183a, 6188, 6188a, 6189, 6189a, 6197, 6200, 6217, 6222-6225, 6222a-6225a); Russia (7978, 7979, 7982); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1064b, 1064d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3199, 3201a, 3206a, 3207, 3208a, 3209, 3210, 3211a, 3212, 3213a, 3213b, 3214, 3225, 3226, 3227, 3228, 3229, 3230, 3231, 3232, 3236, 3241, 3256d, 3257a, 3257d, 3259a, 3262, 3275, 3278); St. Vincent (4149, 4150, 4154); Serbia (837d, 838, 840, 843b, 843f); United States (5377); Zaire (1416G, 1416K)

Writers & Literature

Czech Republic (3783); Pakistan (1273); Paraguay (3084); Portugal (4033, 4052-4058, 4093, 4094, 4096, 4097); Romania (6116, 6116a, 6118, 6118a, 6120, 6120a, 6143, 6143a, 6149-6151, 6149a-6151a); Russia (7981, 7995); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3206c)

Journalism

Greenland (802)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3769a, 3769b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.