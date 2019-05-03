By Topic - May 2019

May 3, 2019, 9 AM

Mexico celebrated the opening of a new building for the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame on a 7-peso stamp issued Dec. 20, 2018. This stamp is included in three categories in the May By Topic Listing: Architecture, Baseball (under Sports), and Toys & Games.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 20, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Canada (3138c, 3141, 3146, 3154, 3157a); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156-L161, L161a); Norway (1865-1866)

Architecture

Armenia (1158, 1160); Bermuda (1152-1155); Canada (3138d, 3138i, 3142, 3147, 3157, 3157a, 3160, 3160a, 3165, 3165a); Croatia (1101b); Ecuador (2217, 2223a); French Polynesia (1223); Georgia (555); Germany (3077, 3087a, 3090, 3091); Hungary (4505); Iceland (1485, 1487-1490); Iraq (2054, 2055); Jordan (2377, 2378-2383, 2384); Korea (South) (2513d, 2514c, 2515, 2519, 2527, 2529, 2532); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1907-1908, 1910, 1912, 1915, 1916, 1918, 1918a, 1918b, 1919-1921, 1921c); Liberia (3193, 3195, 3200, 3201, 3202, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3211, 3212, 3213, 3216, 3217, 3218); Lithuania (1133, 1134); Macao (1533-1534, 1535-1536, 1541); Malaysia (1761, 1763, 1771, 1772-1775, 1781, 1783, 1784, 1787, 1788, 1789-1792); Maldive Islands (3647, 3647a, 3658, 3658a, 3661, 3661a, 3663, 3663a, 3664, 3664a, 3667, 3668, 3671a, 3671d, 3673, 3674b, 3674c, 3676, 3677, 3685-3686, 3707, 3708a, 3709, 3713c, 3728c, 3730, 3731, 3738, 3739, 3740, 3741, 3749, 3750, 3753, 3756, 3757, 3759, 3762, 3764, 3768, 3796a, 3796b, 3797a, 3797d, 3799, 3806, 3808); Mexico (3125, 3126, 3133); Moldova (998, 999-1000, 1004, 1005, 1008); Monaco (2949, 2954, 2958); Montenegro (433, 437); Montserrat (1408c, 1418a); Morocco (1176-1177, 1182, 1188-1189, 1193, 1194, 1204, 1207, 1213b, 1227, 1231a, 1242, 1243b, 1243d, 1243g, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1248a, 1249, 1253, 1256b, 1256d, 1257b, 1257d, 1257e); Netherlands (1559-1563, 1559b-1563b, 1563c, 1571b, 1571c, 1571d, 1571e, 1571h, 1571i, 1571j, 1571l, 1571m, 1571n, 1571o, 1571r, 1571s, 1571t, 1571v, 1571w, 1571x, 1571y, 1574, 1578a); New Zealand (2846, 2850a); Norfolk Island (1146-1147, 1147a); Norway (1864); Oman (607a); Pakistan (1271, 1272); Poland (4382); San Marino (2033, 2034-2035, 2036-2038, 2039-2041, 2042-2045, 2046); Slovenia (1322); United Nations (U42-U43); Uzbekistan (870)

Bridges

Laos (1914); Liberia (3212); Lithuania (1134); Macao (1542-1543); Malaysia (1764-1767, 1782); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3728a, 3730c, 3730d, 3740, 3754a, 3764); Montenegro (430, 430a); Morocco (1244); Netherlands (1566, 1566c-1566g); Poland (4383)

Castles

Croatia (1101d); Liberia (3206); Maldive Islands (3708c); Slovakia (808)

Lighthouses

Maldive Islands (3797, 3807); Netherlands (1573i, 1573s, 1573y); New Zealand (2845-2850, 2850a)

Windmills

Maldive Islands (3763); Morocco (1231a, 1238, 1243b)

Art

Hungary (4505); Korea (South) (2534); Maldive Islands (3707a); Morocco (1191, 1233); Palau (1385)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Maldive Islands (3794)

Children’s Art

Korea (South) (2513a, 2513b, 2513c); Montenegro (435); Morocco (1231, 1243, 1248); Netherlands (1564, 1578c); Slovakia (804)

Paintings

Armenia (1155-1156); Ecuador (2217c, 2222); Germany (3079); Hungary (4500); Korea (South) (2525); Liberia (3193a, 3215); Lithuania (1133); Macao (1545c); Macedonia (795-796, 798); Malaysia (1783-1785); Maldive Islands (3716, 3729, 3739, 3746-3765, 3808, 3815, 3816); Moldova (1003); Montenegro (436); Netherlands (1571, 1571k-1571y); San Marino (2039-2041); Uzbekistan (869-871)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Korea (South) (2526); Liberia (3215); Macao (1545e, 1546); Morocco (1125, 1217); Slovenia (1320)

Nudes

Maldive Islands (3747b)

Sculpture & Statues

Armenia (1160c, 1160d); Jordan (2377); Korea (South) (2536); Kyrgyzstan (591); Liberia (3214, 3218); Macao (1534, 1536, 1543, 1545a); Malaysia (1772, 1775); Maldive Islands (3685-3686, 3711a, 3720, 3739, 3756, 3761, 3768g, 3796); Mauritius (1189); Montserrat (1418-1419); Morocco (1223); Netherlands (1565, 1565k-1565y); San Marino (2038)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Bermuda (1148-1151); Canada (3171-3176, 3176a); Liberia (3205, 3217); Maldive Islands (3710, 3718, 3732, 3734a, 3742, 3766e, 3795, 3796, 3805, 3806, 3814); Mexico (3123); Montserrat (1410b, 1411, 1412a, 1412b, 1418-1419); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156-L161, L161a); Pakistan (1269); Poland (4380d); Salvador (1774-1777)

Bicycles

Korea (South) (2513e); Macao (1533a); Malaysia (1786, 1788); Maldive Islands (3707); Mexico (3126); San Marino (2042)

Black Americans

Maldive Islands (3686, 3726, 3728a, 3736, 3738, 3802, 3812); United States (5371)

Children

Korea (South) (2513a, 2513b, 2513d, 2519a); Laos (1910, 1917); Liberia (3195b, 3195c); Macao (1535a, 1536); Malaysia (1780, 1786-1788, 1793-1797); Maldive Islands (3727d, 3730, 3732d, 3740, 3741, 3748, 3749, 3752, 3754, 3758, 3763, 3766d, 3801b, 3801c, 3808, 3811); Montenegro (435); Morocco (1243c, 1248); Netherlands (1564, 1571bm 1571l, 1571v); Palau (1385, 1387); United Nations (Vienna) (633)

Coins & Currency

Armenia (1159); Netherlands (1573, 1573k-1573y)

Endangered Species

French Polynesia (1221-1222); Germany (3075-3076, 3076a); Korea (South) (2524); Maldive Islands (3691, 3696, 3701, 3706); Palau (1381)

Europa

Montenegro (430, 430a); Netherlands (1566, 1566c-1566g); San Marino (2034-2035)

Explorers

Maldive Islands (3711, 3720); Norway (1866)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Canada (3161-3164, 3162a, 3163a, 3164a); Ecuador (2224); French Polynesia (1223); Germany (B1150-B1153, B1152a, B1153a); Iceland (1484); Jordan (2377d); Korea (South) (2526, 2538, 2538c); Kyrgyzstan (592); Liberia (3202); Lithuania (1140); Macao (1534, 1535b, 1535c, 1545-1546); Maldive Islands (3725, 3739, 3747b, 3747d, 3752c, 3815-3817); Mongolia (2905); Netherlands (1565c, 1565i, 1565m, 1565s, 1565w, 1565x); New Zealand (2835-2838, 2838a); St. Martin (187); Slovenia (1321)

Famous People

Hungary Mohandas K. Gandhi (4499); Korea (South) Kim Jong Un (2531); Maldive Islands Donald Trump (3685-3686), Bill Clinton (3685d), Barack Obama (3686), Nikita Khrushchev (3715); Nevis Donald Trump (1971); Palau Kim Jong Un (1388), Donald Trump (1388, 1391), Vladimir Putin (1391a, 1391b)

Kennedy

Liberia (3193-3195)

Royalty

Canada (3137, 3137a); Germany (B1152, B1152a); Jordan (2377c); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (146-149, 150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Maldive Islands (3707c, 3711a, 3730, 3731, 3732a, 3735a, 3740, 3741, 3746c, 3751a); Moldova (1010); Monaco (2953-2954); Montenegro (438); Morocco (1054K-1054L, 1054Lm, 1124, 1124a, 1129, 1129a, 1171-1172, 1171a, 1172a, 1175, 1180, 1200, 1200a, 1201, 1201a, 1201b, 1201c, 1215, 1252, 1252a); Netherlands (1573d, 1573e, 1573f, 1573n, 1573o, 1573p, 1573v, 1573w); Nevis (1971); New Zealand (2824); Norfolk Island (1147, 1147a); Palau (1385, 1386-1387)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Canada (3161-3164, 3162a, 3163a, 3164a); Ecuador (2221a, 2221g, 2223b, 2223e, 2224); French Polynesia (1223); Georgia (555); Germany (3078, 3088-3089, 3089a, B1151, B1152, B1152a); Korea (South) (2523b, 2524c, 2524d, 2538, 2538c); Kyrgyzstan (592); Liberia (3200, 3207); Macao (1536, 1545-1546); Malaysia (1762, 1779, 1782, 1786, 1788); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Maldive Islands (3687, 3691, 3692, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3699, 3701, 3702, 3703, 3706, 3729a, 3735d, 3747d, 3748c, 3757, 3761, 3763); Moldova (1005); Monaco (2950, 2951); Mongolia (2905); Morocco (1232, 1254a); Netherlands (1580, B771); Nevis (1970); New Zealand (2836, 2837, 2838a); Norway (1862-1863, 1863a, 1864); Palau (1385); St. Martin (187); Slovenia (1321)

Land Mammals: Bats

Netherlands (1580b); New Caledonia (1249)

Land Mammals: Cats

Armenia (1154, 1160); Korea (South) (2536); Malaysia (1761, 1782); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3688, 3698, 3706, 3725, 3753); Monaco (2951, 2952); Montenegro (432, 432a); Morocco (1054K, 1054Lm, 1175); Netherlands (1564e, 1565a, 1565b, 1565k, 1565l, 1565u, 1565v, 1573b, 1573c, 1573d, 1573h, 1573l, 1573m, 1573n, 1573r, 1573u, 1573v, 1573x, 1578d, 1580a); Palau (1385, 1386-1387)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Croatia (1101); Maldive Islands (3709, 3729b, 3746, 3749, 3753, 3763); Morocco (1243c); Netherlands (1564)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Maldive Islands (3748, 3750); Monaco (2951)

Land Mammals: Horses

Liberia (3195c, 3209); Lithuania (1140, 1141, 1143a); Malaysia (1771); Maldive Islands (3716, 3730d, 3740, 3746d, 3747, 3748, 3749, 3751d, 3752a, 3752c, 3754d, 3756, 3762, 3764); Mexico (3125); Monaco (2951); Morocco (1236, 1243e); Oman (607a); Poland (4380b); San Marino (2045)

Sea Mammals

Germany (3075-3076, 3076a); Korea (South) (2524a, 2524b); Maldive Islands (3656, 3656a, 3767h, 3772, 3782, 3794d); Moldova (1001); Palau (1396e, 1397, 1400-1401); Tristan da Cunha (1152)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Maldive Islands (3777, 3787); Palau (1396); Tristan da Cunha (1149-1152)

Birds

Armenia (1154); Ecuador (2219, 2221c, 2222b, 2224b, 2224c); French Polynesia (1221-1222); Georgia (554); Germany (3088-3089, 3089a, B1150, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Korea (South) (2513a, 2525b, 2533); Liberia (3215); Macao (1537-1538); Malaysia (1762, 1775, 1782, 1783, 1784, 1786, 1788); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Maldive Islands (3689, 3691a, 3699, 3701, 3706, 3751b, 3751c, 3753, 3761, 3763, 3769, 3792, 3793, 3811, 3815-3817); Mexico (3123); Moldova (993-996); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1414-1415); Morocco (1186, 1190, 1243c, 1248a); Netherlands (1563c, 1578f, B771b, B771c, B771d); New Caledonia (1248, 1249a); Norway (1864); Palau (1382, 1391, 1398-1399, 1402-1403); Poland (4379, 4385); St. Martin (187); San Marino (2034-2035, 2043, 2044); Slovenia (1317)

Insects

Germany (B1150, B1152, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Netherlands (1572); New Caledonia (1247b, 1249)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Maldive Islands (3690, 3700); Netherlands (1572d, 1572e, 1572i, 1572j); New Caledonia (1249)

Fish & Fishing

Ecuador (2224a); Korea (South) (2537b); Malaysia (1795); Maldive Islands (3649, 3647a-3666a, 3689b, 3694, 3699, 3701, 3704, 3767, 3770, 3772-3791, 3793, 3794); Mexico (3129-3130); Montserrat (1416-1417); Morocco (1205, 1224, 1228); Netherlands (1573j, 1573t, 1573y); Norway (1864); Palau (1381); United States (5363-5370)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Malaysia (1762); Maldive Islands (3653, 3653a, 3694, 3704, 3767, 3771, 3772-3791, 3794); Mexico (3130); Montserrat (1416-1417); Morocco (1205i, 1205j); New Caledonia (1247a); Palau (1381, 1392, 1393-1394); United States (5363-5370)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Korea (South) (2537b); Maldive Islands (3747b, 3753a, 3771, 3772-3791); Morocco (1205f); New Caledonia (1247c); Palau (1383-1384, 1393-1394)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Ecuador (2220a, 2220d, 2221e, 2224g, 2224h); Germany (3088-3089, 3089a); Malaysia (1763); Maldive Islands (3659, 3659a, 3695, 3701, 3705, 3706, 3767e, 3781, 3791); Mexico (3128); Palau (1381b, 1392)

Other Terrestrial Life

Netherlands (1572h)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Maldive Islands (3712, 3721)

Fire Fighting

Korea (South) (2530); Maldive Islands (3709, 3718, 3798, 3808); Mauritius (1188)

Flags

Ecuador (2217); Georgia (555, 556); Iraq (2054, 2055); Korea (South) (2513c, 2527b, 2535); Laos (1909, 1910); Latvia (1006); Liberia (3193c, 3199, 3210); Lithuania (1140-1142); Macao (1533d, 1535c); Malaysia (1761-1763, 1773, 1775, 1780-1782, 1785); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Maldive Islands (3647a-3666a, 3673a, 3685-3686, 3707-3724, 3728a, 3728d, 3730c, 3730d, 3738, 3740, 3748, 3763, 3768, 3810, 3813); Moldova (1008); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1412-1413); Morocco (1177, 1180, 1192, 1193, 1201, 1201a, 1201b, 1201c, 1204, 1213, 1214, 1252, 1252a); Netherlands (1564d, 1574d); Oman (607a); Palau (1388, 1389, 1391a, 1391b); Poland (4380e); Salvador (1775)

Flora

Ecuador (2221d, 2224d); Germany (3079); Lebanon (801); Malaysia (1763, 1782); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Morocco (1231d, 1235, 1243f, 1243g); Nevis (1972-1976)

Flowers

Canada (3166-3170, 3170a); Ecuador (2219, 2224c); Germany (3085); Korea (South) (2522b, 2523a); Laos (1910, 1926); Liberia (3215, 3218); Luxembourg (B517); Macao (1537-1538, 1543); Malaysia (1770, 1782); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3687-3706, 3728c, 3746a, 3749a, 3753); Mexico (3125, 3131); Montserrat (1410d, 1414); Morocco (1243c, 1248a, 1254b); Netherlands (1567); New Caledonia (1249); New Zealand (2824d, 2824e, 2824f, 2825-2834, 2832a, 2833a, 2834a, 2834b, 2839-2844, 2844a); Palau (1395, 1402-1403); Uzbekistan (869)

Flowers: Orchids

Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Ecuador (2224f); Laos (1911); Lithuania (1138); Luxembourg (1504-1508, 1508a, B518-B521); Malaysia (1763); Maldive Islands (3727, 3737, 3749d, 3759); Mexico (3125, 3129-3130); Moldova (997); Morocco (J24); Netherlands (1576)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Croatia (1100); Kyrgyzstan (590); Maldive Islands (3690, 3700); Morocco (1210, 1230); Netherlands (1565d, 1565n, 1565x)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Iceland (1485); Laos (1910); Latvia (1007); Lithuania (1143a); Malaysia (1782); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (146-149, 150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Moldova (1005); Monaco (2954); Morocco (1054K, 1054Lm, 1175); Netherlands (1573d, 1573h, 1573n, 1574r, 1573v, 1573x); Palau (1385, 1386-1387); San Marino (2033, 2034-2035, 2036-2038, 2039-2041, 2042-2045, 2046)

Holograms & 3-D

Korea (South) (2538b, 2538c); Maldive Islands (3674, 3683); Poland (4379)

Judaica

Germany (3084); Maldive Islands (3714, 3723)

Maps & Globes

Ecuador (2224); Korea (South) (2514a, 2526); Liberia (3282); Macao (1533d, 1540, 1543); Malaysia (1763, 1775); Maldive Islands (3647a-3666a, 3707-3724, 3743, 3797d); Morocco (1173, 1174, 1176, 1187, 1212, 1215, 1227, 1231, 1238, 1243a, 1244, 1245, 1248); New Caledonia (1247); Norfolk Island (1147a); Salvador (1774); Slovakia (807, 809); United Nations (1209, 1210, U42-U43); United Nations (Geneva) (661); United Nations (Vienna) (632, 633)

Masks

Jordan (2377d); Korea (South) (2519a); Maldive Islands (3755b); Montserrat (1408d)

Military

Bermuda (1148-1151); Canada (3171, 3172, 3173, 3175, 3176a); Korea (South) (2523, 2535); Liberia (3194b, 3205); Malaysia (1772, 1775); Maldive Islands (3733, 3734, 3743, 3744, 3804, 3805, 3807, 3814); Mauritius (1189); Mexico (3123); Montenegro (437); Montserrat (1412-1413, 1418-1419); Morocco (1218b); Nevis (1971); New Zealand (2824d); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156, L157, L158, L159, L161a); Pakistan (1269); Palau (1386-1387); Poland (4379b, 4379d, 4380, 4385); San Marino (2036-2038)

Motor Vehicles

Armenia (1160c); Kyrgyzstan (590); Liberia (3194b, 3212); Maldive Islands (3707d, 3709, 3718, 3732d, 3734d, 3743, 3744, 3804a, 3813); Montserrat (1412c, 1413); Morocco (1182a); Poland (4381a)

Automobiles

Armenia (1160c); Liberia (3205); Macao (1544); Monaco (2955, 2956-2957); Montserrat (1412d); Morocco (1180)

Motorcycles

Macao (1544e); Malaysia (1787, 1788)

Mushrooms

Malawi (863-869); Netherlands (1575)

Nobel Prize

Liberia (3282); Maldive Islands (3686, 3714, 3723, 3728, 3738, 3800, 3801, 3810, 3811)

Performing Arts

Dance

Maldive Islands (3729c, 3729d, 3735c, 3745, 3749b, 3749c, 3758, 3764); Moldova (1009)

Music

Ecuador (2223d); Germany (3090); Korea (South) (2516, 2519a); Macedonia (793-794); Malaysia (1794); Maldive Islands (3735, 3745, 3748b, 3748d, 3755c, 3758, 3762, 3763, 3765, 3810); Moldova (998, 1002); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1410d); Morocco (1186, 1257a, 1257c, 1257e); Nevis (1972-1976); Palau (1385, 1386-1387); Poland (4379a); United States (5371); Uzbekistan (869)

Music: Rock Stars

Maldive Islands (3726, 3732d, 3735d, 3736, 3800)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Palau (1380)

Movies, Television & Stars

Hungary (4502-4504); Maldive Islands (3707b, 3731, 3735a, 3741, 3745, 3794); Monaco (2953-2954); Morocco (1218d); Netherlands (B771)

Theater

Armenia (1160d); Macao (1531-1532); Maldive Islands (3764)

Entertainers

Monaco (2951, 2952); Salvador (1787)

Personalized Stamps

Maldive Islands (3643-3666, 3647a-3666a); Netherlands (1568-1570, 1579); United Nations (1209)

Philately

Latvia (1007); Lithuania (1139); Macao (1535-1536); Malaysia (1796); Maldive Islands (3685-3686); Morocco (1204, 1225); Netherlands (1577, 1577a); New Zealand (2822a)

Printing

Macao (1533b, 1533c, 1534)

Railroads

Armenia (1160c); Laos (1912); Malaysia (1761, 1773); Maldive Islands (3708, 3717); Morocco (1185, 1244); Poland (4383)

Religion

Canada (3138d, 3142, 3147, 3157, 3157a); Ecuador (2217); Georgia (554); Hungary (4500); Iraq (2054a, 2054b); Jordan (2379); Laos (1907-1908, 1910, 1911, 1915, 1918, 1918a, 1918b, 1919-1921, 1921c, 1924-1927); Liberia (3214); Macao (1535d); Macedonia (796); Malaysia (1761); Maldive Islands (3728a, 3738, 3747, 3750d, 3752b, 3752d, 3757, 3762, 3768a, 3798c, 3801, 3808, 3811); Moldova (1006-1007); Montserrat (1408c); Morocco (1176, 1256b, 1256d, 1257e); Norfolk Island (1146, 1147a); Oman (607a); Poland (4379e); Salvador (1784); San Marino (2039, 2040); Slovenia (1319)

Christmas

Ecuador (2223); Lithuania (1137-1138); Luxembourg (B516-B517); Macedonia (798); Mexico (3131-3132); Monaco (2950); Netherlands (1578d, 1578g, 1578h); Nevis (1972-1976); New Zealand (2825-2834, 2832a, 2833a, 2834a, 2834b); Norway (1862-1863, 1863a); Slovakia (804-806, 806a)

Popes

Lithuania (1134); Maldive Islands (3732c, 3747a)

Science & Technology

Ecuador (2219); Korea (South) (2514); Laos (1912); Maldive Islands (3712, 3713, 3714, 3721, 3722, 3723); Morocco (1193a); Pakistan (1271); Poland (4381, 4382)

Archaeology

Armenia (1160a); Jordan (2377, 2378-2383-2384); Mexico (3126); Montenegro (434); Netherlands (1565, 1565k-1565y)

Computers & Mathematics

Liberia (3211); Macao (1533c, 1533d, 1534)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Armenia (1156, 1157); Canada (3138b, 3140, 3145, 3156, 3157a); Ecuador (2217d, 2218, 2220-2221); French Polynesia (1220); Germany (3080-3083, 3083a); Hungary (4501); Korea (South) (2520); Kyrgyzstan (587, 588, 589, 589a); Malaysia (1761-1763, 1782); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Maldive Islands (3649, 3649a, 3650, 3650a, 3651, 3651a, 3652, 3652a, 3653, 3653a, 3654, 3654a, 3655, 3655a, 3657, 3657a, 3660, 3660a, 3662, 3662a, 3665, 3665a, 3666, 3666a, 3708, 3764, 3766); Montenegro (431); Morocco (1190, 1208-1211, 1234, 1243h); New Zealand (2838, 2838a, 2844a, 2845-2850, 2850a); Norway (1865)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Canada (3138-3160, 3157a, 3158a, 3159a, 3160a); Kyrgyzstan (586, 589a)

Medicine

Mauritius (1187); Netherlands (1574b); Poland (4381d)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Morocco (1216)

Ships & Watercraft

Canada (3138i, 3160, 3160a); Iceland (1485); Laos (1914); Liberia (3195); Macao (1532, 1535c, 1543); Malaysia (1763, 1775); Maldive Islands (3648, 3648a, 3660, 3660a, 3707-3724, 3743, 3749, 3753, 3754, 3759, 3762, 3763, 3766c, 3792c, 3793b, 3793d, 3797a, 3807, 3808); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1410c, 1417); Morocco (1177, 1182, 1206, 1241b); Netherlands (1571b, 1571l, 1571v); New Zealand (2848, 2850a); Norway (1866); Pakistan (1269); Poland (4380c)

Space

Liberia (3193b); Macao (1533d); Maldive Islands (3685-3686, 3715, 3724, 3803, 3813); Oman (607a); Palau (1389-1390)

Sports

Korea (South) (2530); Liberia (3209, 3210); Macao (1544); Maldive Islands (3667, 3669, 3672, 3673, 3676, 3678, 3681, 3682, 3754d, 3764, 3802, 3812); Monaco (2955, 2956-2957, 2958); Morocco (1188-1189); New Caledonia (1248); San Marino (2042-2045, 2046)

Baseball

Maldive Islands (3668, 3677); Mexico (3133)

Olympics

Latvia (1006); Maldive Islands (3677, 3684, 3799, 3809); Montenegro (432, 432a)

Soccer

Maldive Islands (3671, 3674, 3680, 3683); Morocco (1218e, 1245, 1246); Oman (607, 607a)

Stamps On Stamps

Canada (3165, 3165a); Lithuania (1139); Malaysia (1786-1788, 1796); Maldive Islands (3707c); Montenegro (438); Montserrat (1410d); Morocco (1204, 1215); Slovakia (808)

Telecommunications

Korea (South) (2528); Macao (1534); Malaysia (1768-1771)

Textiles

Germany (B1150, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Korea (South) (2522b, 2522c); Laos (1913); Morocco (1094); Netherlands (1578b); Slovakia (805, 806, 806a)

Native Costumes

Korea (South) (2522d); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1913, 1917, 1924-1927, 1938-1941); Lithuania (1144); Macao (1531-1532); Malaysia (1771, 1776-1779, 1783, 1784, 1786-1788); Maldive Islands (3729b, 3746, 3756, 3759); Mexico (3126); Moldova (1009); Mongolia (2904); Montserrat (1408-1409); Morocco (1232, 1256a, 1256c, 1257e); United Nations (1210); United Nations (Geneva) (661); United Nations (Vienna) (632); Uzbekistan (869-871)

Toys & Games

Malaysia (1787, 1788, 1793, 1797); Maldive Islands (3730c, 3730d, 3740, 3751a, 3753, 3759); Mexico (3133); New Zealand (2824c)

Chess

Maldive Islands (3670, 3679)

United Nations

French Polynesia (1220); Korea (South) (2533, 2537); Laos (1913-1916); Maldive Islands (3727a); Morocco (1212, 1227); United Nations (1209, U42-U43)

Universal Postal Union

Malaysia (1786-1788)

Wine

Moldova (997)

Women

Armenia (1155); Canada (3137, 3137a, 3138a, 3139, 3144, 3153, 3157a, 3171a, 3172, 3176a); Germany (3077, 3084, 3087, 3087a); Hungary (4503); Iceland (1484); Korea (South) (2513e, 2519a, 2525a, 2528); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1910, 1911, 1913, 1917, 1924-1927, 1938-1941); Lebanon (800); Liberia (3195d, 3203, 3204, 3210, 3213, 3215); Lithuania (1133, 1136); Luxembourg (B517); Macao (1531, 1534, 1536); Malaysia (1763, 1781, 1783, 1786-1788); Malaysia (Kedah) (149); Maldive Islands (3675c, 3685-3686, 3707c, 3711a, 3715, 3724, 3726b, 3728, 3729, 3730a, 3731, 3732a, 3732d, 3735c, 3738, 3740, 3741, 3745, 3747, 3748, 3749, 3750, 3751, 3752, 3753, 3754, 3757, 3758, 3759, 3761, 3762, 3763, 3764, 3796, 3799b, 3801, 3808, 3811); Moldova (1003, 1005, 1009); Monaco (2951, 2953-2954); Mongolia (2904); Montserrat (1408a, 1409, 1410d); Morocco (1173, 1221, 1222, 1233, 1256a, 1256c, 1257e); Netherlands (1564, 1565d, 1565j, 1565n, 1565t, 1565x, 1565y, 1571a, 1571e, 1571i, 1571k, 1571o, 1571s, 1571u, 1571x, 1571y, 1573e, 1573f, 1573o, 1573p, 1573w, 1578j); Nevis (1971); New Caledonia (1248); New Zealand (2824); Norfolk Island (1147, 1147a); Oman (607a); Palau (1385d, 1386-1387, 1391d); Poland (4380e, 4384a); San Marino (2046); Slovenia (1318); United Nations (1210, 1211); United Nations (Geneva) (661, 662); United Nations (Vienna) (632, 633); Uzbekistan (869, 870)

Writers & Literature

Germany (3084, 3088-3089, 3089a); Korea (South) (2532, 2533, 2537); Lebanon (800); Maldive Islands (3800, 3810); Moldova (1001); Norway (1860-1861); Poland (4382); Salvador (1782); Slovenia (1318)

Journalism

Armenia (1158); Macao (1533-1534); Maldive Islands (3715, 3755b)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Canada (3053b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

By Topic listings for Finland stamps appearing in the May 20, 2019 update are found in the April 15, 2019 By Topic because the catalogue listings for these stamps were inadvertently skipped in the April update.