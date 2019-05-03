POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - May 2019
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 20, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Canada (3138c, 3141, 3146, 3154, 3157a); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156-L161, L161a); Norway (1865-1866)
Architecture
Armenia (1158, 1160); Bermuda (1152-1155); Canada (3138d, 3138i, 3142, 3147, 3157, 3157a, 3160, 3160a, 3165, 3165a); Croatia (1101b); Ecuador (2217, 2223a); French Polynesia (1223); Georgia (555); Germany (3077, 3087a, 3090, 3091); Hungary (4505); Iceland (1485, 1487-1490); Iraq (2054, 2055); Jordan (2377, 2378-2383, 2384); Korea (South) (2513d, 2514c, 2515, 2519, 2527, 2529, 2532); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1907-1908, 1910, 1912, 1915, 1916, 1918, 1918a, 1918b, 1919-1921, 1921c); Liberia (3193, 3195, 3200, 3201, 3202, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3211, 3212, 3213, 3216, 3217, 3218); Lithuania (1133, 1134); Macao (1533-1534, 1535-1536, 1541); Malaysia (1761, 1763, 1771, 1772-1775, 1781, 1783, 1784, 1787, 1788, 1789-1792); Maldive Islands (3647, 3647a, 3658, 3658a, 3661, 3661a, 3663, 3663a, 3664, 3664a, 3667, 3668, 3671a, 3671d, 3673, 3674b, 3674c, 3676, 3677, 3685-3686, 3707, 3708a, 3709, 3713c, 3728c, 3730, 3731, 3738, 3739, 3740, 3741, 3749, 3750, 3753, 3756, 3757, 3759, 3762, 3764, 3768, 3796a, 3796b, 3797a, 3797d, 3799, 3806, 3808); Mexico (3125, 3126, 3133); Moldova (998, 999-1000, 1004, 1005, 1008); Monaco (2949, 2954, 2958); Montenegro (433, 437); Montserrat (1408c, 1418a); Morocco (1176-1177, 1182, 1188-1189, 1193, 1194, 1204, 1207, 1213b, 1227, 1231a, 1242, 1243b, 1243d, 1243g, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1248a, 1249, 1253, 1256b, 1256d, 1257b, 1257d, 1257e); Netherlands (1559-1563, 1559b-1563b, 1563c, 1571b, 1571c, 1571d, 1571e, 1571h, 1571i, 1571j, 1571l, 1571m, 1571n, 1571o, 1571r, 1571s, 1571t, 1571v, 1571w, 1571x, 1571y, 1574, 1578a); New Zealand (2846, 2850a); Norfolk Island (1146-1147, 1147a); Norway (1864); Oman (607a); Pakistan (1271, 1272); Poland (4382); San Marino (2033, 2034-2035, 2036-2038, 2039-2041, 2042-2045, 2046); Slovenia (1322); United Nations (U42-U43); Uzbekistan (870)
Bridges
Laos (1914); Liberia (3212); Lithuania (1134); Macao (1542-1543); Malaysia (1764-1767, 1782); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3728a, 3730c, 3730d, 3740, 3754a, 3764); Montenegro (430, 430a); Morocco (1244); Netherlands (1566, 1566c-1566g); Poland (4383)
Castles
Croatia (1101d); Liberia (3206); Maldive Islands (3708c); Slovakia (808)
Lighthouses
Maldive Islands (3797, 3807); Netherlands (1573i, 1573s, 1573y); New Zealand (2845-2850, 2850a)
Windmills
Maldive Islands (3763); Morocco (1231a, 1238, 1243b)
Art
Hungary (4505); Korea (South) (2534); Maldive Islands (3707a); Morocco (1191, 1233); Palau (1385)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Maldive Islands (3794)
Children’s Art
Korea (South) (2513a, 2513b, 2513c); Montenegro (435); Morocco (1231, 1243, 1248); Netherlands (1564, 1578c); Slovakia (804)
Paintings
Armenia (1155-1156); Ecuador (2217c, 2222); Germany (3079); Hungary (4500); Korea (South) (2525); Liberia (3193a, 3215); Lithuania (1133); Macao (1545c); Macedonia (795-796, 798); Malaysia (1783-1785); Maldive Islands (3716, 3729, 3739, 3746-3765, 3808, 3815, 3816); Moldova (1003); Montenegro (436); Netherlands (1571, 1571k-1571y); San Marino (2039-2041); Uzbekistan (869-871)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Korea (South) (2526); Liberia (3215); Macao (1545e, 1546); Morocco (1125, 1217); Slovenia (1320)
Nudes
Maldive Islands (3747b)
Sculpture & Statues
Armenia (1160c, 1160d); Jordan (2377); Korea (South) (2536); Kyrgyzstan (591); Liberia (3214, 3218); Macao (1534, 1536, 1543, 1545a); Malaysia (1772, 1775); Maldive Islands (3685-3686, 3711a, 3720, 3739, 3756, 3761, 3768g, 3796); Mauritius (1189); Montserrat (1418-1419); Morocco (1223); Netherlands (1565, 1565k-1565y); San Marino (2038)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Bermuda (1148-1151); Canada (3171-3176, 3176a); Liberia (3205, 3217); Maldive Islands (3710, 3718, 3732, 3734a, 3742, 3766e, 3795, 3796, 3805, 3806, 3814); Mexico (3123); Montserrat (1410b, 1411, 1412a, 1412b, 1418-1419); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156-L161, L161a); Pakistan (1269); Poland (4380d); Salvador (1774-1777)
Bicycles
Korea (South) (2513e); Macao (1533a); Malaysia (1786, 1788); Maldive Islands (3707); Mexico (3126); San Marino (2042)
Black Americans
Maldive Islands (3686, 3726, 3728a, 3736, 3738, 3802, 3812); United States (5371)
Children
Korea (South) (2513a, 2513b, 2513d, 2519a); Laos (1910, 1917); Liberia (3195b, 3195c); Macao (1535a, 1536); Malaysia (1780, 1786-1788, 1793-1797); Maldive Islands (3727d, 3730, 3732d, 3740, 3741, 3748, 3749, 3752, 3754, 3758, 3763, 3766d, 3801b, 3801c, 3808, 3811); Montenegro (435); Morocco (1243c, 1248); Netherlands (1564, 1571bm 1571l, 1571v); Palau (1385, 1387); United Nations (Vienna) (633)
Coins & Currency
Armenia (1159); Netherlands (1573, 1573k-1573y)
Endangered Species
French Polynesia (1221-1222); Germany (3075-3076, 3076a); Korea (South) (2524); Maldive Islands (3691, 3696, 3701, 3706); Palau (1381)
Europa
Montenegro (430, 430a); Netherlands (1566, 1566c-1566g); San Marino (2034-2035)
Explorers
Maldive Islands (3711, 3720); Norway (1866)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Canada (3161-3164, 3162a, 3163a, 3164a); Ecuador (2224); French Polynesia (1223); Germany (B1150-B1153, B1152a, B1153a); Iceland (1484); Jordan (2377d); Korea (South) (2526, 2538, 2538c); Kyrgyzstan (592); Liberia (3202); Lithuania (1140); Macao (1534, 1535b, 1535c, 1545-1546); Maldive Islands (3725, 3739, 3747b, 3747d, 3752c, 3815-3817); Mongolia (2905); Netherlands (1565c, 1565i, 1565m, 1565s, 1565w, 1565x); New Zealand (2835-2838, 2838a); St. Martin (187); Slovenia (1321)
Famous People
Hungary Mohandas K. Gandhi (4499); Korea (South) Kim Jong Un (2531); Maldive Islands Donald Trump (3685-3686), Bill Clinton (3685d), Barack Obama (3686), Nikita Khrushchev (3715); Nevis Donald Trump (1971); Palau Kim Jong Un (1388), Donald Trump (1388, 1391), Vladimir Putin (1391a, 1391b)
Kennedy
Liberia (3193-3195)
Royalty
Canada (3137, 3137a); Germany (B1152, B1152a); Jordan (2377c); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (146-149, 150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Maldive Islands (3707c, 3711a, 3730, 3731, 3732a, 3735a, 3740, 3741, 3746c, 3751a); Moldova (1010); Monaco (2953-2954); Montenegro (438); Morocco (1054K-1054L, 1054Lm, 1124, 1124a, 1129, 1129a, 1171-1172, 1171a, 1172a, 1175, 1180, 1200, 1200a, 1201, 1201a, 1201b, 1201c, 1215, 1252, 1252a); Netherlands (1573d, 1573e, 1573f, 1573n, 1573o, 1573p, 1573v, 1573w); Nevis (1971); New Zealand (2824); Norfolk Island (1147, 1147a); Palau (1385, 1386-1387)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Canada (3161-3164, 3162a, 3163a, 3164a); Ecuador (2221a, 2221g, 2223b, 2223e, 2224); French Polynesia (1223); Georgia (555); Germany (3078, 3088-3089, 3089a, B1151, B1152, B1152a); Korea (South) (2523b, 2524c, 2524d, 2538, 2538c); Kyrgyzstan (592); Liberia (3200, 3207); Macao (1536, 1545-1546); Malaysia (1762, 1779, 1782, 1786, 1788); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Maldive Islands (3687, 3691, 3692, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3699, 3701, 3702, 3703, 3706, 3729a, 3735d, 3747d, 3748c, 3757, 3761, 3763); Moldova (1005); Monaco (2950, 2951); Mongolia (2905); Morocco (1232, 1254a); Netherlands (1580, B771); Nevis (1970); New Zealand (2836, 2837, 2838a); Norway (1862-1863, 1863a, 1864); Palau (1385); St. Martin (187); Slovenia (1321)
Land Mammals: Bats
Netherlands (1580b); New Caledonia (1249)
Land Mammals: Cats
Armenia (1154, 1160); Korea (South) (2536); Malaysia (1761, 1782); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3688, 3698, 3706, 3725, 3753); Monaco (2951, 2952); Montenegro (432, 432a); Morocco (1054K, 1054Lm, 1175); Netherlands (1564e, 1565a, 1565b, 1565k, 1565l, 1565u, 1565v, 1573b, 1573c, 1573d, 1573h, 1573l, 1573m, 1573n, 1573r, 1573u, 1573v, 1573x, 1578d, 1580a); Palau (1385, 1386-1387)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Croatia (1101); Maldive Islands (3709, 3729b, 3746, 3749, 3753, 3763); Morocco (1243c); Netherlands (1564)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Maldive Islands (3748, 3750); Monaco (2951)
Land Mammals: Horses
Liberia (3195c, 3209); Lithuania (1140, 1141, 1143a); Malaysia (1771); Maldive Islands (3716, 3730d, 3740, 3746d, 3747, 3748, 3749, 3751d, 3752a, 3752c, 3754d, 3756, 3762, 3764); Mexico (3125); Monaco (2951); Morocco (1236, 1243e); Oman (607a); Poland (4380b); San Marino (2045)
Sea Mammals
Germany (3075-3076, 3076a); Korea (South) (2524a, 2524b); Maldive Islands (3656, 3656a, 3767h, 3772, 3782, 3794d); Moldova (1001); Palau (1396e, 1397, 1400-1401); Tristan da Cunha (1152)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Maldive Islands (3777, 3787); Palau (1396); Tristan da Cunha (1149-1152)
Birds
Armenia (1154); Ecuador (2219, 2221c, 2222b, 2224b, 2224c); French Polynesia (1221-1222); Georgia (554); Germany (3088-3089, 3089a, B1150, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Korea (South) (2513a, 2525b, 2533); Liberia (3215); Macao (1537-1538); Malaysia (1762, 1775, 1782, 1783, 1784, 1786, 1788); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Maldive Islands (3689, 3691a, 3699, 3701, 3706, 3751b, 3751c, 3753, 3761, 3763, 3769, 3792, 3793, 3811, 3815-3817); Mexico (3123); Moldova (993-996); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1414-1415); Morocco (1186, 1190, 1243c, 1248a); Netherlands (1563c, 1578f, B771b, B771c, B771d); New Caledonia (1248, 1249a); Norway (1864); Palau (1382, 1391, 1398-1399, 1402-1403); Poland (4379, 4385); St. Martin (187); San Marino (2034-2035, 2043, 2044); Slovenia (1317)
Insects
Germany (B1150, B1152, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Netherlands (1572); New Caledonia (1247b, 1249)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Maldive Islands (3690, 3700); Netherlands (1572d, 1572e, 1572i, 1572j); New Caledonia (1249)
Fish & Fishing
Ecuador (2224a); Korea (South) (2537b); Malaysia (1795); Maldive Islands (3649, 3647a-3666a, 3689b, 3694, 3699, 3701, 3704, 3767, 3770, 3772-3791, 3793, 3794); Mexico (3129-3130); Montserrat (1416-1417); Morocco (1205, 1224, 1228); Netherlands (1573j, 1573t, 1573y); Norway (1864); Palau (1381); United States (5363-5370)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Malaysia (1762); Maldive Islands (3653, 3653a, 3694, 3704, 3767, 3771, 3772-3791, 3794); Mexico (3130); Montserrat (1416-1417); Morocco (1205i, 1205j); New Caledonia (1247a); Palau (1381, 1392, 1393-1394); United States (5363-5370)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Korea (South) (2537b); Maldive Islands (3747b, 3753a, 3771, 3772-3791); Morocco (1205f); New Caledonia (1247c); Palau (1383-1384, 1393-1394)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Ecuador (2220a, 2220d, 2221e, 2224g, 2224h); Germany (3088-3089, 3089a); Malaysia (1763); Maldive Islands (3659, 3659a, 3695, 3701, 3705, 3706, 3767e, 3781, 3791); Mexico (3128); Palau (1381b, 1392)
Other Terrestrial Life
Netherlands (1572h)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Maldive Islands (3712, 3721)
Fire Fighting
Korea (South) (2530); Maldive Islands (3709, 3718, 3798, 3808); Mauritius (1188)
Flags
Ecuador (2217); Georgia (555, 556); Iraq (2054, 2055); Korea (South) (2513c, 2527b, 2535); Laos (1909, 1910); Latvia (1006); Liberia (3193c, 3199, 3210); Lithuania (1140-1142); Macao (1533d, 1535c); Malaysia (1761-1763, 1773, 1775, 1780-1782, 1785); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Maldive Islands (3647a-3666a, 3673a, 3685-3686, 3707-3724, 3728a, 3728d, 3730c, 3730d, 3738, 3740, 3748, 3763, 3768, 3810, 3813); Moldova (1008); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1412-1413); Morocco (1177, 1180, 1192, 1193, 1201, 1201a, 1201b, 1201c, 1204, 1213, 1214, 1252, 1252a); Netherlands (1564d, 1574d); Oman (607a); Palau (1388, 1389, 1391a, 1391b); Poland (4380e); Salvador (1775)
Flora
Ecuador (2221d, 2224d); Germany (3079); Lebanon (801); Malaysia (1763, 1782); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Morocco (1231d, 1235, 1243f, 1243g); Nevis (1972-1976)
Flowers
Canada (3166-3170, 3170a); Ecuador (2219, 2224c); Germany (3085); Korea (South) (2522b, 2523a); Laos (1910, 1926); Liberia (3215, 3218); Luxembourg (B517); Macao (1537-1538, 1543); Malaysia (1770, 1782); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Maldive Islands (3687-3706, 3728c, 3746a, 3749a, 3753); Mexico (3125, 3131); Montserrat (1410d, 1414); Morocco (1243c, 1248a, 1254b); Netherlands (1567); New Caledonia (1249); New Zealand (2824d, 2824e, 2824f, 2825-2834, 2832a, 2833a, 2834a, 2834b, 2839-2844, 2844a); Palau (1395, 1402-1403); Uzbekistan (869)
Flowers: Orchids
Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Ecuador (2224f); Laos (1911); Lithuania (1138); Luxembourg (1504-1508, 1508a, B518-B521); Malaysia (1763); Maldive Islands (3727, 3737, 3749d, 3759); Mexico (3125, 3129-3130); Moldova (997); Morocco (J24); Netherlands (1576)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Croatia (1100); Kyrgyzstan (590); Maldive Islands (3690, 3700); Morocco (1210, 1230); Netherlands (1565d, 1565n, 1565x)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Iceland (1485); Laos (1910); Latvia (1007); Lithuania (1143a); Malaysia (1782); Malaysia (Johore) (213); Malaysia (Kedah) (146-149, 150); Malaysia (Kelantan) (137); Malaysia (Malacca) (101); Malaysia (Negri Sembilan) (120); Malaysia (Pahang) (129); Malaysia (Penang) (101); Malaysia (Perak) (186); Malaysia (Perlis) (83); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Malaysia (Sarawak) (275); Malaysia (Selangor) (158); Malaysia (Trengganu) (126); Malaysia (Wilayah Persekutuan) (21); Moldova (1005); Monaco (2954); Morocco (1054K, 1054Lm, 1175); Netherlands (1573d, 1573h, 1573n, 1574r, 1573v, 1573x); Palau (1385, 1386-1387); San Marino (2033, 2034-2035, 2036-2038, 2039-2041, 2042-2045, 2046)
Holograms & 3-D
Korea (South) (2538b, 2538c); Maldive Islands (3674, 3683); Poland (4379)
Judaica
Germany (3084); Maldive Islands (3714, 3723)
Maps & Globes
Ecuador (2224); Korea (South) (2514a, 2526); Liberia (3282); Macao (1533d, 1540, 1543); Malaysia (1763, 1775); Maldive Islands (3647a-3666a, 3707-3724, 3743, 3797d); Morocco (1173, 1174, 1176, 1187, 1212, 1215, 1227, 1231, 1238, 1243a, 1244, 1245, 1248); New Caledonia (1247); Norfolk Island (1147a); Salvador (1774); Slovakia (807, 809); United Nations (1209, 1210, U42-U43); United Nations (Geneva) (661); United Nations (Vienna) (632, 633)
Masks
Jordan (2377d); Korea (South) (2519a); Maldive Islands (3755b); Montserrat (1408d)
Military
Bermuda (1148-1151); Canada (3171, 3172, 3173, 3175, 3176a); Korea (South) (2523, 2535); Liberia (3194b, 3205); Malaysia (1772, 1775); Maldive Islands (3733, 3734, 3743, 3744, 3804, 3805, 3807, 3814); Mauritius (1189); Mexico (3123); Montenegro (437); Montserrat (1412-1413, 1418-1419); Morocco (1218b); Nevis (1971); New Zealand (2824d); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L156, L157, L158, L159, L161a); Pakistan (1269); Palau (1386-1387); Poland (4379b, 4379d, 4380, 4385); San Marino (2036-2038)
Motor Vehicles
Armenia (1160c); Kyrgyzstan (590); Liberia (3194b, 3212); Maldive Islands (3707d, 3709, 3718, 3732d, 3734d, 3743, 3744, 3804a, 3813); Montserrat (1412c, 1413); Morocco (1182a); Poland (4381a)
Automobiles
Armenia (1160c); Liberia (3205); Macao (1544); Monaco (2955, 2956-2957); Montserrat (1412d); Morocco (1180)
Motorcycles
Macao (1544e); Malaysia (1787, 1788)
Mushrooms
Malawi (863-869); Netherlands (1575)
Nobel Prize
Liberia (3282); Maldive Islands (3686, 3714, 3723, 3728, 3738, 3800, 3801, 3810, 3811)
Performing Arts
Dance
Maldive Islands (3729c, 3729d, 3735c, 3745, 3749b, 3749c, 3758, 3764); Moldova (1009)
Music
Ecuador (2223d); Germany (3090); Korea (South) (2516, 2519a); Macedonia (793-794); Malaysia (1794); Maldive Islands (3735, 3745, 3748b, 3748d, 3755c, 3758, 3762, 3763, 3765, 3810); Moldova (998, 1002); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1410d); Morocco (1186, 1257a, 1257c, 1257e); Nevis (1972-1976); Palau (1385, 1386-1387); Poland (4379a); United States (5371); Uzbekistan (869)
Music: Rock Stars
Maldive Islands (3726, 3732d, 3735d, 3736, 3800)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Palau (1380)
Movies, Television & Stars
Hungary (4502-4504); Maldive Islands (3707b, 3731, 3735a, 3741, 3745, 3794); Monaco (2953-2954); Morocco (1218d); Netherlands (B771)
Theater
Armenia (1160d); Macao (1531-1532); Maldive Islands (3764)
Entertainers
Monaco (2951, 2952); Salvador (1787)
Personalized Stamps
Maldive Islands (3643-3666, 3647a-3666a); Netherlands (1568-1570, 1579); United Nations (1209)
Philately
Latvia (1007); Lithuania (1139); Macao (1535-1536); Malaysia (1796); Maldive Islands (3685-3686); Morocco (1204, 1225); Netherlands (1577, 1577a); New Zealand (2822a)
Printing
Macao (1533b, 1533c, 1534)
Railroads
Armenia (1160c); Laos (1912); Malaysia (1761, 1773); Maldive Islands (3708, 3717); Morocco (1185, 1244); Poland (4383)
Religion
Canada (3138d, 3142, 3147, 3157, 3157a); Ecuador (2217); Georgia (554); Hungary (4500); Iraq (2054a, 2054b); Jordan (2379); Laos (1907-1908, 1910, 1911, 1915, 1918, 1918a, 1918b, 1919-1921, 1921c, 1924-1927); Liberia (3214); Macao (1535d); Macedonia (796); Malaysia (1761); Maldive Islands (3728a, 3738, 3747, 3750d, 3752b, 3752d, 3757, 3762, 3768a, 3798c, 3801, 3808, 3811); Moldova (1006-1007); Montserrat (1408c); Morocco (1176, 1256b, 1256d, 1257e); Norfolk Island (1146, 1147a); Oman (607a); Poland (4379e); Salvador (1784); San Marino (2039, 2040); Slovenia (1319)
Christmas
Ecuador (2223); Lithuania (1137-1138); Luxembourg (B516-B517); Macedonia (798); Mexico (3131-3132); Monaco (2950); Netherlands (1578d, 1578g, 1578h); Nevis (1972-1976); New Zealand (2825-2834, 2832a, 2833a, 2834a, 2834b); Norway (1862-1863, 1863a); Slovakia (804-806, 806a)
Popes
Lithuania (1134); Maldive Islands (3732c, 3747a)
Science & Technology
Ecuador (2219); Korea (South) (2514); Laos (1912); Maldive Islands (3712, 3713, 3714, 3721, 3722, 3723); Morocco (1193a); Pakistan (1271); Poland (4381, 4382)
Archaeology
Armenia (1160a); Jordan (2377, 2378-2383-2384); Mexico (3126); Montenegro (434); Netherlands (1565, 1565k-1565y)
Computers & Mathematics
Liberia (3211); Macao (1533c, 1533d, 1534)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Armenia (1156, 1157); Canada (3138b, 3140, 3145, 3156, 3157a); Ecuador (2217d, 2218, 2220-2221); French Polynesia (1220); Germany (3080-3083, 3083a); Hungary (4501); Korea (South) (2520); Kyrgyzstan (587, 588, 589, 589a); Malaysia (1761-1763, 1782); Malaysia (Sabah) (52); Maldive Islands (3649, 3649a, 3650, 3650a, 3651, 3651a, 3652, 3652a, 3653, 3653a, 3654, 3654a, 3655, 3655a, 3657, 3657a, 3660, 3660a, 3662, 3662a, 3665, 3665a, 3666, 3666a, 3708, 3764, 3766); Montenegro (431); Morocco (1190, 1208-1211, 1234, 1243h); New Zealand (2838, 2838a, 2844a, 2845-2850, 2850a); Norway (1865)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Canada (3138-3160, 3157a, 3158a, 3159a, 3160a); Kyrgyzstan (586, 589a)
Medicine
Mauritius (1187); Netherlands (1574b); Poland (4381d)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Morocco (1216)
Ships & Watercraft
Canada (3138i, 3160, 3160a); Iceland (1485); Laos (1914); Liberia (3195); Macao (1532, 1535c, 1543); Malaysia (1763, 1775); Maldive Islands (3648, 3648a, 3660, 3660a, 3707-3724, 3743, 3749, 3753, 3754, 3759, 3762, 3763, 3766c, 3792c, 3793b, 3793d, 3797a, 3807, 3808); Monaco (2949); Montserrat (1410c, 1417); Morocco (1177, 1182, 1206, 1241b); Netherlands (1571b, 1571l, 1571v); New Zealand (2848, 2850a); Norway (1866); Pakistan (1269); Poland (4380c)
Space
Liberia (3193b); Macao (1533d); Maldive Islands (3685-3686, 3715, 3724, 3803, 3813); Oman (607a); Palau (1389-1390)
Sports
Korea (South) (2530); Liberia (3209, 3210); Macao (1544); Maldive Islands (3667, 3669, 3672, 3673, 3676, 3678, 3681, 3682, 3754d, 3764, 3802, 3812); Monaco (2955, 2956-2957, 2958); Morocco (1188-1189); New Caledonia (1248); San Marino (2042-2045, 2046)
Baseball
Maldive Islands (3668, 3677); Mexico (3133)
Olympics
Latvia (1006); Maldive Islands (3677, 3684, 3799, 3809); Montenegro (432, 432a)
Soccer
Maldive Islands (3671, 3674, 3680, 3683); Morocco (1218e, 1245, 1246); Oman (607, 607a)
Stamps On Stamps
Canada (3165, 3165a); Lithuania (1139); Malaysia (1786-1788, 1796); Maldive Islands (3707c); Montenegro (438); Montserrat (1410d); Morocco (1204, 1215); Slovakia (808)
Telecommunications
Korea (South) (2528); Macao (1534); Malaysia (1768-1771)
Textiles
Germany (B1150, B1152a, B1153, B1153a); Korea (South) (2522b, 2522c); Laos (1913); Morocco (1094); Netherlands (1578b); Slovakia (805, 806, 806a)
Native Costumes
Korea (South) (2522d); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1913, 1917, 1924-1927, 1938-1941); Lithuania (1144); Macao (1531-1532); Malaysia (1771, 1776-1779, 1783, 1784, 1786-1788); Maldive Islands (3729b, 3746, 3756, 3759); Mexico (3126); Moldova (1009); Mongolia (2904); Montserrat (1408-1409); Morocco (1232, 1256a, 1256c, 1257e); United Nations (1210); United Nations (Geneva) (661); United Nations (Vienna) (632); Uzbekistan (869-871)
Toys & Games
Malaysia (1787, 1788, 1793, 1797); Maldive Islands (3730c, 3730d, 3740, 3751a, 3753, 3759); Mexico (3133); New Zealand (2824c)
Chess
Maldive Islands (3670, 3679)
United Nations
French Polynesia (1220); Korea (South) (2533, 2537); Laos (1913-1916); Maldive Islands (3727a); Morocco (1212, 1227); United Nations (1209, U42-U43)
Universal Postal Union
Malaysia (1786-1788)
Wine
Moldova (997)
Women
Armenia (1155); Canada (3137, 3137a, 3138a, 3139, 3144, 3153, 3157a, 3171a, 3172, 3176a); Germany (3077, 3084, 3087, 3087a); Hungary (4503); Iceland (1484); Korea (South) (2513e, 2519a, 2525a, 2528); Kyrgyzstan (591); Laos (1910, 1911, 1913, 1917, 1924-1927, 1938-1941); Lebanon (800); Liberia (3195d, 3203, 3204, 3210, 3213, 3215); Lithuania (1133, 1136); Luxembourg (B517); Macao (1531, 1534, 1536); Malaysia (1763, 1781, 1783, 1786-1788); Malaysia (Kedah) (149); Maldive Islands (3675c, 3685-3686, 3707c, 3711a, 3715, 3724, 3726b, 3728, 3729, 3730a, 3731, 3732a, 3732d, 3735c, 3738, 3740, 3741, 3745, 3747, 3748, 3749, 3750, 3751, 3752, 3753, 3754, 3757, 3758, 3759, 3761, 3762, 3763, 3764, 3796, 3799b, 3801, 3808, 3811); Moldova (1003, 1005, 1009); Monaco (2951, 2953-2954); Mongolia (2904); Montserrat (1408a, 1409, 1410d); Morocco (1173, 1221, 1222, 1233, 1256a, 1256c, 1257e); Netherlands (1564, 1565d, 1565j, 1565n, 1565t, 1565x, 1565y, 1571a, 1571e, 1571i, 1571k, 1571o, 1571s, 1571u, 1571x, 1571y, 1573e, 1573f, 1573o, 1573p, 1573w, 1578j); Nevis (1971); New Caledonia (1248); New Zealand (2824); Norfolk Island (1147, 1147a); Oman (607a); Palau (1385d, 1386-1387, 1391d); Poland (4380e, 4384a); San Marino (2046); Slovenia (1318); United Nations (1210, 1211); United Nations (Geneva) (661, 662); United Nations (Vienna) (632, 633); Uzbekistan (869, 870)
Writers & Literature
Germany (3084, 3088-3089, 3089a); Korea (South) (2532, 2533, 2537); Lebanon (800); Maldive Islands (3800, 3810); Moldova (1001); Norway (1860-1861); Poland (4382); Salvador (1782); Slovenia (1318)
Journalism
Armenia (1158); Macao (1533-1534); Maldive Islands (3715, 3755b)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Canada (3053b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
By Topic listings for Finland stamps appearing in the May 20, 2019 update are found in the April 15, 2019 By Topic because the catalogue listings for these stamps were inadvertently skipped in the April update.
