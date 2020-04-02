POSTAL UPDATES
By Topic – April 2020
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 20, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Andorra (Spanish) (468); Austria (2830, 2834); Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4914, 4915, 4921, 4922); Burkina Faso (1323); Canada (3206c, 3206d, 3206h, 3209, 3210, 3214, 3215, 3218, 3222, 3225, 3225a, 3227, 3227a); Estonia (906, 910); Germany (3140-3143, 3143a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068b, 2068c); Greece (2901, 2901a); Greenland (827-830, 830a); Grenada (4330-4331, 4333, 4336, 4337); Hungary (4541); Indonesia (2489, 2496, 2498, 2500d, 2500e, 2500j, 2501, 2504c, 2507b, 2509); Iran (3191, 3194, 3198, 3206, 3209, 3211); Ireland (2232, 2235a, 2246, 2247-2250, 2256, 2258a); Israel (2231, 2241, 2248); Japan (4269h, 4270c, 4270d, 4270f, 4270g, 4270h, 4290a, 4290b, 4298e, 4299, 4301, 4302, 4303, 4306a, 4306c, 4306d, 4306e, 4308, 4323a, 4327b, 4329c, 4329g, 4329j, 4330, 4334, 4338, 4345, 4347a, 4348a, 4348b, 4348c, 4348d, 4348i, 4359, 4360d, B64c, B64h); Jordan (2409, 2410, 2411, 2412, 2413-2419); Korea (South) (2478, 2503e, 2506-2507, 2512a, 2518n, 2542c, 2542d, 2561); Kosovo (402-403, 404-407, 408b, 423, 433); Moldova (1058, 1060b); Monaco (2986-2987); Serbia (880c, 880d, 881); Slovenia (1345, 1347, 1352, 1356); Togo (2088)
Bridges
Grenada (4336); Indonesia (2487b); Ireland (2233, 2235a, 2246); Japan (4270d, 4270f, 4318, 4327j, 4330i, 4338); Kosovo (403, 421); Monaco (2987)
Castles
Germany (3141, 3143, 3143a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Ireland (2229, 2231a); Japan (4300, 4330h, 4338g); Monaco (2987)
Lighthouses
Canada (3206h, 3218, 3227, 3227a); Japan (4338b)
Windmills
Japan (4306a)
Art
Andorra (Spanish) (467); Ireland (2230, 2231a); Moldova (1055, 1055a)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Grenada (4332); Indonesia (2500-2501); Japan (4323-4324); Korea (South) (2547)
Children’s Art
Ireland (2253); Korea (South) (2539a, 2539b)
Paintings
Andorra (Spanish) (468); Austria (2829); Bulgaria (4923); Estonia (909); Gibraltar (1728-1731); Iran (3207); Ireland (2234, 2235a, 2246); Japan (4251-4252, 4284, 4289, 4334, 4341-4346, 4348f); Korea (South) (2553); Kosovo (409, 416-419); Moldova (1056-1059); Monaco (2992); Serbia (880)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Japan (4253-4256, 4329e); Jordan (2420a)
Nudes
Moldova (1058); Monaco (2992)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (Spanish) (471); Austria (2831); Germany (3149-3150, 3150a); Gibraltar (1732e, 1732f, 1737, 1738); Grenada (4330-4331); Indonesia (2495-2496, 2495d, 2504a); Iran (3195, 3204b); Japan (4308e, 4308f, 4348a); Jordan (2413, 2420f); Kosovo (401); Serbia (880b); Togo (2088); Zambia (599)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Greece (2892); Indonesia (2489); Ireland (2223, 2240); Israel (2247); Japan (4298, 4323c); Korea (South) (2542a, 2543, 2560)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Japan (4270f)
Parachutes
Grenada (4339c)
Bicycles
Ireland (2233, 2235a); Japan (4290f, 4290j, 4306d, 4309d, 4323b); Korea (South) (2547b)
Black Americans
Grenada (4332a)
Children
Austria (2833); Bulgaria (4924); Estonia (909); Grenada (4333, 4337); Indonesia (2508b); Ireland (2253); Israel (2243-2244, 2247); Japan (4290, 4309a, 4329-4330, 4340d, 4348j, 4360g); Jordan (2423d); Korea (South) (2539c, 2539d); Kosovo (426, 428-431); Pakistan (1278); Serbia (880a, 880b); Tokelau (515, 516a)
Coins & Currency
Japan (4357h)
Europa
Ireland (2226-2227, 2227a, 2233, 2235a); Kazakhstan (903); Kosovo (410-412)
Explorers
Monaco (2988)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (Spanish) (469); Canada (3229-3232, 3230a, 3231a, 3232a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525-1530, 1530a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2069-2072); Grenada (4333); Hungary (4540); Indonesia (2495-2496, 2495d, 2510); Israel (2245); Japan (4253-4256, 4271, 4290, 4331g, 4349, 4353-4356); Korea (South) (2555, 2564, 2564c); Kosovo (425); Moldova (1056)
Famous People
Grenada Grenadines Donald Trump (3024); Iran Mohandas K. Gandhi (3209); Kosovo Bill Clinton (415a), Tony Blair (415b); Moldova Louis Braille (1052, 1055a), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1054, 1055a); Monaco Mohandas K. Gandhi (2989); Slovenia Mohandas K. Gandhi (1346)
Royalty
Austria (2829); Grenada (4330-4331, 4333, 4337); Ireland (2234, 2235a); Korea (South) (2555); Serbia (876)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Grenada (4333a, 4333b, 4337b, 4337d)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Canada (3229-3232, 3230a, 3231a, 3232a); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Great Britain (3930b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525-1530, 1530a); Great Britain (Alderney) (661, 666a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067e, 2068b, 2068c, 2068d, 2069-2072); Greenland (823-824); Grenada (4333, 4334-4335, 4342-4343); Guyana (4601-4602); Hungary (4540); Indonesia (2490b, 2490c, 2495-2496, 2495d, 2499c, 2500o, 2501c, 2506); Iran (3194); Ireland (2262, 2262a, 2262b); Japan (4253-4256, 4269-4270, 4271, 4283c, 4283g, 4290d, 4290f, 4290g, 4290h, 4290j, 4306b, 4311-4312, 4323-4324, 4325-4326, 4331, 4332-4333, 4351, 4352d, 4352e, 4352i, 4352j, 4353-4356, 4357h, 4359a, 4359e, 4359g, 4360c, 4360e, 4361, B63g); Kazakhstan (902); Korea (South) (2511, 2547c, 2547h, 2554, 2564, 2564c); Kosovo (404-407, 430); Monaco (2990); Slovenia (1348-1351, 1354)
Land Mammals: Cats
Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4926); Grenada (4333); Iran (3195); Japan (4270g, 4271, 4310e, 4312c, 4312g, 4352j, 4357f, 4359, 4361b); Korea (South) (2506-2507, 2553); Monaco (2986)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Bulgaria (4924); Japan (4270g, 4290j, 4309a, 4311e, 4347i, 4347j, 4351g, 4360e); Korea (South) (2547d, 2547g)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Japan (4312j, 4323f)
Land Mammals: Horses
Grenada (4337); Iran (3210, 3211); Ireland (2232, 2235a); Japan (4327, 4334b, 4345, 4348a); Kazakhstan (900, 903)
Sea Mammals
Grenada (4325); Japan (4307)
Birds
Andorra (Spanish) (469); Cayman Islands (1220); Estonia (907); Great Britain (Alderney) (645-660, 663, 666a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067b, 2067c); Greenland (822, 825); Grenada (4334-4335, 4342, 4344-4345); Grenada Grenadines (3025-3026); Indonesia (2490a, 2491, 2498b, 2499c, 2509); Ireland (2226-2227, 2227a, 2259, 2262a, 2262b); Japan (4275b, 4277, 4280a, 4283a, 4283d, 4283j, 4290c, 4290e, 4290g, 4290i, 4306b, 4310b, 4311-4312, 4319-4321, 4323-4324, 4325, 4326b, 4332g, 4333d, 4337, 4339, 4341, 4343, 4347f, 4352j, 4347i, 4357j, 4361); Jordan (2420e); Kazakhstan (903); Korea (South) (2563); Kosovo (400, 410-412)
Insects
Ireland (2231, 2231a); Israel (2240); Japan (4275e, 4351c); Pakistan (1278)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Grenada (4334-4335); Guyana (4613-4614); Indonesia (2453); Iran (3184); Japan (4323); Kazakhstan (901)
Fish & Fishing
Cayman Islands (1219); Greenland (826); Israel (2250); Japan (4271, 4283i, 4290, 4296d, 4297e, 4306b, 4306f, 4311c, 4312g, 4330, 4339h, 4351j, 4357c); Tokelau (513-516, 516a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Great Britain (Alderney) (662, 664, 666. 666a); Grenada (4328-4329); Israel (2250); Japan (4296b, 4316, 4330j, 4347h, 4357g, 4360j); Korea (South) (2548)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Great Britain (Alderney) (665, 666a); Grenada (4328-4329); Japan (4280d, 4296b)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Cayman Islands (1218, 1219); Grenada (4326-4327); Japan (4277, 4279e, 4311, 4339i, 4352j, 4361); Korea (South) (2503a, 2503c, 2503e)
Fire Fighting
Japan (4306c)
Flags
Austria (2829); Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4927); Cayman Islands (1224); Estonia (910); Greece (2892, 2895); Grenada (4337, 4338-4340); Grenada Grenadines (3024); Indonesia (2492, 2493-2494, 2502b, 2508a); Iran (3197); Israel (2231, 2247); Japan (4331, 4332f, 4333d,
B64, B65); Jordan (2421); Korea (South) (2517a, 2541, 2557); Kosovo (401, 415d); Pakistan (1276, 1277); Salvador, El (1796); Zambia (599)
Flora
Benin (1460E); Indonesia (2490d, 2490e, 2490f, 2491, 2496, 2499c); Ireland (2264, 2264a, 2264b); Japan (4280j, 4283b, 4291, 4293, 4325, 4351-4352, 4357a, 4357d, 4758h, 4361); Korea (South) (2558a); Moldova (1060a); Norfolk Island (1148-1149, 1149a, 1151, 1151a, 1153, 1153a); Serbia (880d)
Flowers
Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525, 1528, 1529, 1530a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2069-2072); Grenada (4334-4335, 4342-4343); Guyana (4601-4602); Indonesia (2453, 2502d); Iran (3184); Ireland (2217, 2217a, 2217b, 2231, 2231a); Israel (2234-2239, 2239a, 2240); Japan (4275-4276, 4278, 4279, 4280b, 4280c, 4280g, 4280h, 4281-4282, 4283e, 4283f, 4283h, 4284, 4292, 4294, 4295, 4296e, 4297a, 4304-4305, 4306d, 4309b, 4309c, 4310c, 4313, 4314, 4315, 4322, 4323-4324, 4326, 4329i, 4334i, 4339e, 4339j, 4342-4343, 4347, 4348c, 4352c, 4358, 4359b, 4361); Korea (South) (2553, 2556d, 2558b); Kosovo (409c, 426); Pakistan (1277); Serbia (882); Slovenia (1353); Virgin Islands (1201-1207)
Flowers: Orchids
United States (5435-5454, 5454b)
Flowers: Roses
Iran (3193, 3208); Ireland (2257, 2258a); Israel (2251-2252, 2252a); Japan (4281-4282)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Andorra (Spanish) (471); Benin (1460E); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1526, 1530a); Ireland (2217, 2217a, 2217b); Japan (4269c, 4272h, 4272j, 4273b, 4273c, 4273h, 4276c, 4279i, 4280f, 4290e, 4296c, 4297d, 4306g, 4306i, 4309c, 4310d, 4326, 4333, 4347g, 4347h, 4351b, 4357e, 4358c, 4359d); Jordan (2423); Serbia (877); Slovenia (1355)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Greenland (823-824); Japan (4285-4287); Kosovo (427)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4926); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Greenland (823-824); Grenada (4333); Indonesia (2498b, 2499c); Monaco (2986-2987); Serbia (876)
Holograms & 3-D
Korea (South) (2564, 2564c)
Judaica
Israel (2231, 2233, 2241, 2242, 2247, 2248, 2249); Moldova (1053, 1055a); Salvador, El (1796)
Maps & Globes
Andorra (Spanish) (470); Grenada (4338d); Grenada Grenadines (3024a); Indonesia (2493-2494, 2499d, 2508b); Iran (3194); Ireland (2228, 2231a); Japan (4298); Jordan (2421); Kazakhstan (899); Korea (South) (2553); Kosovo (408d, 415, 430, 431); Monaco (2988, 2993)
Masks
Korea (South) (2505)
Military
Gibraltar (1739); Greece (2892-2895); Indonesia (2492c, 2492d); Korea (South) (2542b, 2543, 2560); Kosovo (397, 398, 408, 415d); Norfolk Island (1152-1153, 1153a)
Motor Vehicles
Indonesia (2487b); Japan (4306, 4330)
Automobiles
Indonesia (2500g, 2507b); Japan (4359, 4360); Kosovo (403)
Mushrooms
Japan (4290, 4326a, 4351a, 4352g); Kazakhstan (900)
Nobel Prize
Moldova (1053, 1055a)
Performing Arts
Dance
Ireland (2255); Israel (2233); Kosovo (395-396)
Music
Canada (3230); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Czech Republic (3805); Germany (3144-3145, 3144a, 3145a); Gibraltar (1732-1738); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1531); Greece (2899); Grenada (4333); Ireland (2237, 2239, 2256, 2261, 2262a, 2262b); Israel (2233); Japan (4327, 4329g, 4332i, 4334d, 4348e, 4348i, 4348j, 4358f); Jordan (2420j); Korea (South) (2505, 2539a, 2549-2550); Kosovo (420)
Music: Rock Stars
Ireland (2236, 2238, 2257-2258, 2258a)
Movies, Television & Stars
Czech Republic (3806); Grenada (4332, 4337a, 4337c); Korea (South) (2562); Serbia (879)
Theater
Czech Republic (3805); Korea (South) (2505); Kosovo (432-433); Slovenia (1347)
Entertainers
Ireland (2254)
Petroleum
Canada (3206b, 3208, 3213, 3224, 3225a); Iran (3204)
Philately
Grenada (4336); Indonesia (2506); Japan (4284); Monaco (2993); Serbia (876)
Printing
Israel (2250)
Railroads
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Indonesia (2487); Japan (4306d, 4306e)
Religion
Bulgaria (4915); Gibraltar (1728, 1729, 1730); Greece (2901, 2901a); Grenada (4341); Guyana (4611); Iran (3207, 3209); Israel (2231, 2241); Japan (4270d, 4308, 4330a, 4348b, 4348i); Jordan (2413, 2415); Korea (South) (2478); Moldova (1057, 1058); Serbia (881); Slovenia (1345)
Christmas
Andorra (Spanish) (471); Austria (2830-2834); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Estonia (908); Gibraltar (1732-1738); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067-2068); Greenland (827-830, 830a); Ireland (2259-2264, 2262a, 2262b, 2264a, 2264b); Monaco (2990); Serbia (877-878); Tokelau (513-516, 516a)
Science & Technology
Bulgaria (4914); Greece (2898); Israel (2242, 2248); Japan (4298, 4306e); Jordan (2422); Korea (South) (2540, 2545c, 2546); Moldova (1053, 1055a); Pakistan (1276, 1277)
Archaeology
Israel (2231); Jordan (2417, 2418, 2419); Monaco (2993)
Astronomy
Iran (3191); Japan (4274); Korea (South) (2545a)
Computers & Mathematics
Iran (3191); Japan (4298g); Korea (South) (2545b)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Canada (3206-3228, 3225a, 3226a, 3227a, 3228a); Germany (3140-3143, 3143a); Gibraltar (1740); Indonesia (2504b); Japan (4251-4252, 4280i, 4283, 4289, 4308b, 4308c, 4317, 4318, 4327d, 4327f, 4334c, 4347b, 4348h, 4358g, B63); Korea (South) (2556, 2558); Norfolk Island (1150-1151, 1151a); Slovenia (1352)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Canada (3206f, 3220); Guyana (4614); Indonesia (2505); Japan (4327h)
Medicine
Bulgaria (4921); Indonesia (2492a); Ireland (2225); Israel (2232); Japan (4306c, 4306h); Korea (South) (2540)
Scouting
Indonesia (2508)
Ships & Watercraft
Benin (1460E); Canada (3206d, 3210, 3215, 3225, 3225a); Cayman Islands (1219); Germany (3140, 3142, 3143a); Greece (2892, 2895); Indonesia (2502a, 2502b); Ireland (2224, 2235, 2235a); Japan (4270d, 4290d, 4290e, 4290f, 4306b, 4306c, 4308a, 4327, 4338); Korea (South) (2539e, 2555a, 2556a); Monaco (2988, 2993); Norfolk Island (1152, 1153a)
Space
Cayman Islands (1222-1225); Grenada (4332, 4338-4340); Ireland (2241-2244); Japan (4298); Jordan (2422); Kazakhstan (899); Pakistan (1274)
Sports
Canada (3233, 3233a); Hungary (4539); Iran (3210); Ireland (2218, 2218a, 2246, 2251-2252, 2252b); Japan (4327, 4331, B63); Korea (South) (2554, 2561); Kosovo (429); Slovenia (1344)
Basketball
Kosovo (421-423)
Golf
Japan (4327); United States (5455)
Olympics
Japan (B64, B65); Korea (South) (2506-2507, 2511, 2512, 2517-2518, 2521)
Soccer
Great Britain (3930a); Kosovo (394)
Stamps On Stamps
Iran (3192)
Textiles
Estonia (908); Iran (3194, 3209); Japan (4329i, 4359); Jordan (2420d); Pakistan (1277c)
Native Costumes
Estonia (909); Grenada (4341); Hungary (4541); Indonesia (2492a, 2492c, 2493, 2494a, 2502-2503, 2507a, 2509); Iran (3207, 3208, 3210); Israel (2233); Japan (4290h, 4340b, 4340d, 4344, 4345, 4346, 4347e, 4347f); Jordan (2408-2412, 2423b, 2423d); Korea (South) (2541, 2545a, 2545b, 2559, 2563a); Kosovo (395-396, 432-433); Slovenia (1345)
Toys & Games
Great Britain (3928-3937, 3937g); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068d); Israel (2243-2244); Japan (4269f, 4330f, 4330g, 4340, 4357f); Kosovo (430)
United Nations
Burkina Faso (1323); Japan (4306, 4308); Korea (South) (2478, 2505, 2563); Pakistan (1278)
Universal Postal Union
Greenland (822); Iran (3192); Jordan (2421)
Wine
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068a); Greece (2897); Japan (4306g)
Women
Andorra (Spanish) (467, 469); Czech Republic (3805, 3806); Estonia (909); Gibraltar (1731); Great Britain (3936, 3937, 3937g); Greece (2897); Greenland (823); Grenada (4330-4331, 4332a, 4332c, 4332e, 4333, 4337); Grenada Grenadines (3024); Indonesia (2492c, 2498, 2500b, 2500f, 2500g, 2500h, 2500i, 2500j, 2500k, 2501, 2502d, 2509); Iran (3208, 3211); Ireland (2228, 2230, 2231a, 2232, 2235a, 2242, 2243, 2245, 2246, 2254, 2255, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262a, 2262b); Israel (2232, 2233, 2246, 2247, 2248); Japan (4290b, 4290h, 4298g, 4306d, 4310a, 4327i, 4334d, 4334e, 4334g, 4334j, 4348f, 4360f, 4360g, 4360i); Jordan (2409, 2410, 2411, 2412, 2423b, 2423d); Korea (South) (2505, 2517a, 2517e, 2517f, 2517g, 2517h, 2517i, 2517j, 2517k, 2518a, 2518e, 2518g, 2518l, 2541, 2542, 2549, 2555, 2559); Kosovo (395-396, 408c, 409a, 409c, 415c, 420, 428, 433); Moldova (1059); Monaco (2991, 2992); Serbia (880e); Slovenia (1345, 1353)
Writers & Literature
Bulgaria (4915); Grenada (4333); Iran (3191); Ireland (2245); Japan (4269-4270, 4361); Kosovo (399)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Bulgaria (4916c, 4916d, 4917c, 4917d, 4917e), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in Mar. 16, 2020 Update, Great Britain (MH486a becomes No. MH471b, No. MH486 is deleted); to stamps in Feb. 17, 2020 Update, Togo (2088 becomes 2089).
