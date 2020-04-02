By Topic – April 2020

Apr 2, 2020, 11 AM

Ireland issued a stamp June 13, 2019, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first nonstop transatlantic flight by John Alcock and Arthur Brown. The nondenominated international-rate stamp, which shows the Vickers Vimy biplane over the Atlantic, is i

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 20, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (468); Austria (2830, 2834); Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4914, 4915, 4921, 4922); Burkina Faso (1323); Canada (3206c, 3206d, 3206h, 3209, 3210, 3214, 3215, 3218, 3222, 3225, 3225a, 3227, 3227a); Estonia (906, 910); Germany (3140-3143, 3143a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068b, 2068c); Greece (2901, 2901a); Greenland (827-830, 830a); Grenada (4330-4331, 4333, 4336, 4337); Hungary (4541); Indonesia (2489, 2496, 2498, 2500d, 2500e, 2500j, 2501, 2504c, 2507b, 2509); Iran (3191, 3194, 3198, 3206, 3209, 3211); Ireland (2232, 2235a, 2246, 2247-2250, 2256, 2258a); Israel (2231, 2241, 2248); Japan (4269h, 4270c, 4270d, 4270f, 4270g, 4270h, 4290a, 4290b, 4298e, 4299, 4301, 4302, 4303, 4306a, 4306c, 4306d, 4306e, 4308, 4323a, 4327b, 4329c, 4329g, 4329j, 4330, 4334, 4338, 4345, 4347a, 4348a, 4348b, 4348c, 4348d, 4348i, 4359, 4360d, B64c, B64h); Jordan (2409, 2410, 2411, 2412, 2413-2419); Korea (South) (2478, 2503e, 2506-2507, 2512a, 2518n, 2542c, 2542d, 2561); Kosovo (402-403, 404-407, 408b, 423, 433); Moldova (1058, 1060b); Monaco (2986-2987); Serbia (880c, 880d, 881); Slovenia (1345, 1347, 1352, 1356); Togo (2088)

Bridges

Grenada (4336); Indonesia (2487b); Ireland (2233, 2235a, 2246); Japan (4270d, 4270f, 4318, 4327j, 4330i, 4338); Kosovo (403, 421); Monaco (2987)

Castles

Germany (3141, 3143, 3143a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Ireland (2229, 2231a); Japan (4300, 4330h, 4338g); Monaco (2987)

Lighthouses

Canada (3206h, 3218, 3227, 3227a); Japan (4338b)

Windmills

Japan (4306a)

Art

Andorra (Spanish) (467); Ireland (2230, 2231a); Moldova (1055, 1055a)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Grenada (4332); Indonesia (2500-2501); Japan (4323-4324); Korea (South) (2547)

Children’s Art

Ireland (2253); Korea (South) (2539a, 2539b)

Paintings

Andorra (Spanish) (468); Austria (2829); Bulgaria (4923); Estonia (909); Gibraltar (1728-1731); Iran (3207); Ireland (2234, 2235a, 2246); Japan (4251-4252, 4284, 4289, 4334, 4341-4346, 4348f); Korea (South) (2553); Kosovo (409, 416-419); Moldova (1056-1059); Monaco (2992); Serbia (880)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Japan (4253-4256, 4329e); Jordan (2420a)

Nudes

Moldova (1058); Monaco (2992)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (Spanish) (471); Austria (2831); Germany (3149-3150, 3150a); Gibraltar (1732e, 1732f, 1737, 1738); Grenada (4330-4331); Indonesia (2495-2496, 2495d, 2504a); Iran (3195, 3204b); Japan (4308e, 4308f, 4348a); Jordan (2413, 2420f); Kosovo (401); Serbia (880b); Togo (2088); Zambia (599)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Greece (2892); Indonesia (2489); Ireland (2223, 2240); Israel (2247); Japan (4298, 4323c); Korea (South) (2542a, 2543, 2560)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Japan (4270f)

Parachutes

Grenada (4339c)

Bicycles

Ireland (2233, 2235a); Japan (4290f, 4290j, 4306d, 4309d, 4323b); Korea (South) (2547b)

Black Americans

Grenada (4332a)

Children

Austria (2833); Bulgaria (4924); Estonia (909); Grenada (4333, 4337); Indonesia (2508b); Ireland (2253); Israel (2243-2244, 2247); Japan (4290, 4309a, 4329-4330, 4340d, 4348j, 4360g); Jordan (2423d); Korea (South) (2539c, 2539d); Kosovo (426, 428-431); Pakistan (1278); Serbia (880a, 880b); Tokelau (515, 516a)

Coins & Currency

Japan (4357h)

Europa

Ireland (2226-2227, 2227a, 2233, 2235a); Kazakhstan (903); Kosovo (410-412)

Explorers

Monaco (2988)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (Spanish) (469); Canada (3229-3232, 3230a, 3231a, 3232a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525-1530, 1530a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2069-2072); Grenada (4333); Hungary (4540); Indonesia (2495-2496, 2495d, 2510); Israel (2245); Japan (4253-4256, 4271, 4290, 4331g, 4349, 4353-4356); Korea (South) (2555, 2564, 2564c); Kosovo (425); Moldova (1056)

Famous People

Grenada Grenadines Donald Trump (3024); Iran Mohandas K. Gandhi (3209); Kosovo Bill Clinton (415a), Tony Blair (415b); Moldova Louis Braille (1052, 1055a), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1054, 1055a); Monaco Mohandas K. Gandhi (2989); Slovenia Mohandas K. Gandhi (1346)

Royalty

Austria (2829); Grenada (4330-4331, 4333, 4337); Ireland (2234, 2235a); Korea (South) (2555); Serbia (876)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Grenada (4333a, 4333b, 4337b, 4337d)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Canada (3229-3232, 3230a, 3231a, 3232a); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Great Britain (3930b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525-1530, 1530a); Great Britain (Alderney) (661, 666a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067e, 2068b, 2068c, 2068d, 2069-2072); Greenland (823-824); Grenada (4333, 4334-4335, 4342-4343); Guyana (4601-4602); Hungary (4540); Indonesia (2490b, 2490c, 2495-2496, 2495d, 2499c, 2500o, 2501c, 2506); Iran (3194); Ireland (2262, 2262a, 2262b); Japan (4253-4256, 4269-4270, 4271, 4283c, 4283g, 4290d, 4290f, 4290g, 4290h, 4290j, 4306b, 4311-4312, 4323-4324, 4325-4326, 4331, 4332-4333, 4351, 4352d, 4352e, 4352i, 4352j, 4353-4356, 4357h, 4359a, 4359e, 4359g, 4360c, 4360e, 4361, B63g); Kazakhstan (902); Korea (South) (2511, 2547c, 2547h, 2554, 2564, 2564c); Kosovo (404-407, 430); Monaco (2990); Slovenia (1348-1351, 1354)

Land Mammals: Cats

Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4926); Grenada (4333); Iran (3195); Japan (4270g, 4271, 4310e, 4312c, 4312g, 4352j, 4357f, 4359, 4361b); Korea (South) (2506-2507, 2553); Monaco (2986)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Bulgaria (4924); Japan (4270g, 4290j, 4309a, 4311e, 4347i, 4347j, 4351g, 4360e); Korea (South) (2547d, 2547g)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Japan (4312j, 4323f)

Land Mammals: Horses

Grenada (4337); Iran (3210, 3211); Ireland (2232, 2235a); Japan (4327, 4334b, 4345, 4348a); Kazakhstan (900, 903)

Sea Mammals

Grenada (4325); Japan (4307)

Birds

Andorra (Spanish) (469); Cayman Islands (1220); Estonia (907); Great Britain (Alderney) (645-660, 663, 666a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067b, 2067c); Greenland (822, 825); Grenada (4334-4335, 4342, 4344-4345); Grenada Grenadines (3025-3026); Indonesia (2490a, 2491, 2498b, 2499c, 2509); Ireland (2226-2227, 2227a, 2259, 2262a, 2262b); Japan (4275b, 4277, 4280a, 4283a, 4283d, 4283j, 4290c, 4290e, 4290g, 4290i, 4306b, 4310b, 4311-4312, 4319-4321, 4323-4324, 4325, 4326b, 4332g, 4333d, 4337, 4339, 4341, 4343, 4347f, 4352j, 4347i, 4357j, 4361); Jordan (2420e); Kazakhstan (903); Korea (South) (2563); Kosovo (400, 410-412)

Insects

Ireland (2231, 2231a); Israel (2240); Japan (4275e, 4351c); Pakistan (1278)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Grenada (4334-4335); Guyana (4613-4614); Indonesia (2453); Iran (3184); Japan (4323); Kazakhstan (901)

Fish & Fishing

Cayman Islands (1219); Greenland (826); Israel (2250); Japan (4271, 4283i, 4290, 4296d, 4297e, 4306b, 4306f, 4311c, 4312g, 4330, 4339h, 4351j, 4357c); Tokelau (513-516, 516a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Great Britain (Alderney) (662, 664, 666. 666a); Grenada (4328-4329); Israel (2250); Japan (4296b, 4316, 4330j, 4347h, 4357g, 4360j); Korea (South) (2548)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Great Britain (Alderney) (665, 666a); Grenada (4328-4329); Japan (4280d, 4296b)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Cayman Islands (1218, 1219); Grenada (4326-4327); Japan (4277, 4279e, 4311, 4339i, 4352j, 4361); Korea (South) (2503a, 2503c, 2503e)

Fire Fighting

Japan (4306c)

Flags

Austria (2829); Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4927); Cayman Islands (1224); Estonia (910); Greece (2892, 2895); Grenada (4337, 4338-4340); Grenada Grenadines (3024); Indonesia (2492, 2493-2494, 2502b, 2508a); Iran (3197); Israel (2231, 2247); Japan (4331, 4332f, 4333d,

B64, B65); Jordan (2421); Korea (South) (2517a, 2541, 2557); Kosovo (401, 415d); Pakistan (1276, 1277); Salvador, El (1796); Zambia (599)

Flora

Benin (1460E); Indonesia (2490d, 2490e, 2490f, 2491, 2496, 2499c); Ireland (2264, 2264a, 2264b); Japan (4280j, 4283b, 4291, 4293, 4325, 4351-4352, 4357a, 4357d, 4758h, 4361); Korea (South) (2558a); Moldova (1060a); Norfolk Island (1148-1149, 1149a, 1151, 1151a, 1153, 1153a); Serbia (880d)

Flowers

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1525, 1528, 1529, 1530a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2069-2072); Grenada (4334-4335, 4342-4343); Guyana (4601-4602); Indonesia (2453, 2502d); Iran (3184); Ireland (2217, 2217a, 2217b, 2231, 2231a); Israel (2234-2239, 2239a, 2240); Japan (4275-4276, 4278, 4279, 4280b, 4280c, 4280g, 4280h, 4281-4282, 4283e, 4283f, 4283h, 4284, 4292, 4294, 4295, 4296e, 4297a, 4304-4305, 4306d, 4309b, 4309c, 4310c, 4313, 4314, 4315, 4322, 4323-4324, 4326, 4329i, 4334i, 4339e, 4339j, 4342-4343, 4347, 4348c, 4352c, 4358, 4359b, 4361); Korea (South) (2553, 2556d, 2558b); Kosovo (409c, 426); Pakistan (1277); Serbia (882); Slovenia (1353); Virgin Islands (1201-1207)

Flowers: Orchids

United States (5435-5454, 5454b)

Flowers: Roses

Iran (3193, 3208); Ireland (2257, 2258a); Israel (2251-2252, 2252a); Japan (4281-4282)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Andorra (Spanish) (471); Benin (1460E); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1526, 1530a); Ireland (2217, 2217a, 2217b); Japan (4269c, 4272h, 4272j, 4273b, 4273c, 4273h, 4276c, 4279i, 4280f, 4290e, 4296c, 4297d, 4306g, 4306i, 4309c, 4310d, 4326, 4333, 4347g, 4347h, 4351b, 4357e, 4358c, 4359d); Jordan (2423); Serbia (877); Slovenia (1355)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Greenland (823-824); Japan (4285-4287); Kosovo (427)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Benin (1460E); Bulgaria (4926); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Greenland (823-824); Grenada (4333); Indonesia (2498b, 2499c); Monaco (2986-2987); Serbia (876)

Holograms & 3-D

Korea (South) (2564, 2564c)

Judaica

Israel (2231, 2233, 2241, 2242, 2247, 2248, 2249); Moldova (1053, 1055a); Salvador, El (1796)

Maps & Globes

Andorra (Spanish) (470); Grenada (4338d); Grenada Grenadines (3024a); Indonesia (2493-2494, 2499d, 2508b); Iran (3194); Ireland (2228, 2231a); Japan (4298); Jordan (2421); Kazakhstan (899); Korea (South) (2553); Kosovo (408d, 415, 430, 431); Monaco (2988, 2993)

Masks

Korea (South) (2505)

Military

Gibraltar (1739); Greece (2892-2895); Indonesia (2492c, 2492d); Korea (South) (2542b, 2543, 2560); Kosovo (397, 398, 408, 415d); Norfolk Island (1152-1153, 1153a)

Motor Vehicles

Indonesia (2487b); Japan (4306, 4330)

Automobiles

Indonesia (2500g, 2507b); Japan (4359, 4360); Kosovo (403)

Mushrooms

Japan (4290, 4326a, 4351a, 4352g); Kazakhstan (900)

Nobel Prize

Moldova (1053, 1055a)

Performing Arts

Dance

Ireland (2255); Israel (2233); Kosovo (395-396)

Music

Canada (3230); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Czech Republic (3805); Germany (3144-3145, 3144a, 3145a); Gibraltar (1732-1738); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1531); Greece (2899); Grenada (4333); Ireland (2237, 2239, 2256, 2261, 2262a, 2262b); Israel (2233); Japan (4327, 4329g, 4332i, 4334d, 4348e, 4348i, 4348j, 4358f); Jordan (2420j); Korea (South) (2505, 2539a, 2549-2550); Kosovo (420)

Music: Rock Stars

Ireland (2236, 2238, 2257-2258, 2258a)

Movies, Television & Stars

Czech Republic (3806); Grenada (4332, 4337a, 4337c); Korea (South) (2562); Serbia (879)

Theater

Czech Republic (3805); Korea (South) (2505); Kosovo (432-433); Slovenia (1347)

Entertainers

Ireland (2254)

Petroleum

Canada (3206b, 3208, 3213, 3224, 3225a); Iran (3204)

Philately

Grenada (4336); Indonesia (2506); Japan (4284); Monaco (2993); Serbia (876)

Printing

Israel (2250)

Railroads

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067d); Indonesia (2487); Japan (4306d, 4306e)

Religion

Bulgaria (4915); Gibraltar (1728, 1729, 1730); Greece (2901, 2901a); Grenada (4341); Guyana (4611); Iran (3207, 3209); Israel (2231, 2241); Japan (4270d, 4308, 4330a, 4348b, 4348i); Jordan (2413, 2415); Korea (South) (2478); Moldova (1057, 1058); Serbia (881); Slovenia (1345)

Christmas

Andorra (Spanish) (471); Austria (2830-2834); Cayman Islands (1217-1221, 1221a); Estonia (908); Gibraltar (1732-1738); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2067-2068); Greenland (827-830, 830a); Ireland (2259-2264, 2262a, 2262b, 2264a, 2264b); Monaco (2990); Serbia (877-878); Tokelau (513-516, 516a)

Science & Technology

Bulgaria (4914); Greece (2898); Israel (2242, 2248); Japan (4298, 4306e); Jordan (2422); Korea (South) (2540, 2545c, 2546); Moldova (1053, 1055a); Pakistan (1276, 1277)

Archaeology

Israel (2231); Jordan (2417, 2418, 2419); Monaco (2993)

Astronomy

Iran (3191); Japan (4274); Korea (South) (2545a)

Computers & Mathematics

Iran (3191); Japan (4298g); Korea (South) (2545b)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Canada (3206-3228, 3225a, 3226a, 3227a, 3228a); Germany (3140-3143, 3143a); Gibraltar (1740); Indonesia (2504b); Japan (4251-4252, 4280i, 4283, 4289, 4308b, 4308c, 4317, 4318, 4327d, 4327f, 4334c, 4347b, 4348h, 4358g, B63); Korea (South) (2556, 2558); Norfolk Island (1150-1151, 1151a); Slovenia (1352)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Canada (3206f, 3220); Guyana (4614); Indonesia (2505); Japan (4327h)

Medicine

Bulgaria (4921); Indonesia (2492a); Ireland (2225); Israel (2232); Japan (4306c, 4306h); Korea (South) (2540)

Scouting

Indonesia (2508)

Ships & Watercraft

Benin (1460E); Canada (3206d, 3210, 3215, 3225, 3225a); Cayman Islands (1219); Germany (3140, 3142, 3143a); Greece (2892, 2895); Indonesia (2502a, 2502b); Ireland (2224, 2235, 2235a); Japan (4270d, 4290d, 4290e, 4290f, 4306b, 4306c, 4308a, 4327, 4338); Korea (South) (2539e, 2555a, 2556a); Monaco (2988, 2993); Norfolk Island (1152, 1153a)

Space

Cayman Islands (1222-1225); Grenada (4332, 4338-4340); Ireland (2241-2244); Japan (4298); Jordan (2422); Kazakhstan (899); Pakistan (1274)

Sports

Canada (3233, 3233a); Hungary (4539); Iran (3210); Ireland (2218, 2218a, 2246, 2251-2252, 2252b); Japan (4327, 4331, B63); Korea (South) (2554, 2561); Kosovo (429); Slovenia (1344)

Basketball

Kosovo (421-423)

Golf

Japan (4327); United States (5455)

Olympics

Japan (B64, B65); Korea (South) (2506-2507, 2511, 2512, 2517-2518, 2521)

Soccer

Great Britain (3930a); Kosovo (394)

Stamps On Stamps

Iran (3192)

Textiles

Estonia (908); Iran (3194, 3209); Japan (4329i, 4359); Jordan (2420d); Pakistan (1277c)

Native Costumes

Estonia (909); Grenada (4341); Hungary (4541); Indonesia (2492a, 2492c, 2493, 2494a, 2502-2503, 2507a, 2509); Iran (3207, 3208, 3210); Israel (2233); Japan (4290h, 4340b, 4340d, 4344, 4345, 4346, 4347e, 4347f); Jordan (2408-2412, 2423b, 2423d); Korea (South) (2541, 2545a, 2545b, 2559, 2563a); Kosovo (395-396, 432-433); Slovenia (1345)

Toys & Games

Great Britain (3928-3937, 3937g); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068d); Israel (2243-2244); Japan (4269f, 4330f, 4330g, 4340, 4357f); Kosovo (430)

United Nations

Burkina Faso (1323); Japan (4306, 4308); Korea (South) (2478, 2505, 2563); Pakistan (1278)

Universal Postal Union

Greenland (822); Iran (3192); Jordan (2421)

Wine

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2068a); Greece (2897); Japan (4306g)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (467, 469); Czech Republic (3805, 3806); Estonia (909); Gibraltar (1731); Great Britain (3936, 3937, 3937g); Greece (2897); Greenland (823); Grenada (4330-4331, 4332a, 4332c, 4332e, 4333, 4337); Grenada Grenadines (3024); Indonesia (2492c, 2498, 2500b, 2500f, 2500g, 2500h, 2500i, 2500j, 2500k, 2501, 2502d, 2509); Iran (3208, 3211); Ireland (2228, 2230, 2231a, 2232, 2235a, 2242, 2243, 2245, 2246, 2254, 2255, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262a, 2262b); Israel (2232, 2233, 2246, 2247, 2248); Japan (4290b, 4290h, 4298g, 4306d, 4310a, 4327i, 4334d, 4334e, 4334g, 4334j, 4348f, 4360f, 4360g, 4360i); Jordan (2409, 2410, 2411, 2412, 2423b, 2423d); Korea (South) (2505, 2517a, 2517e, 2517f, 2517g, 2517h, 2517i, 2517j, 2517k, 2518a, 2518e, 2518g, 2518l, 2541, 2542, 2549, 2555, 2559); Kosovo (395-396, 408c, 409a, 409c, 415c, 420, 428, 433); Moldova (1059); Monaco (2991, 2992); Serbia (880e); Slovenia (1345, 1353)

Writers & Literature

Bulgaria (4915); Grenada (4333); Iran (3191); Ireland (2245); Japan (4269-4270, 4361); Kosovo (399)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Bulgaria (4916c, 4916d, 4917c, 4917d, 4917e), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in Mar. 16, 2020 Update, Great Britain (MH486a becomes No. MH471b, No. MH486 is deleted); to stamps in Feb. 17, 2020 Update, Togo (2088 becomes 2089).