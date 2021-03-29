By Topic – April 2021

Apr 1, 2021, 9 AM

Argentina issued a stamp Oct. 26, 2020, celebrating the 250th birth anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven. This stamp is included in one category in the April By Topic Listing: Music (under Performing Arts).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Apr. 19, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Liberia (3418, 3433)

Architecture

Ascension (1222, 1224); China (Taiwan) (4560-4561, 4562); Costa Rica (721); French Polynesia (1256); Gambia (3788, 3792a, 3793b, 3848-3849, 3850, 3851); Great Britain (4071c, 4071d, 4075b, 4079b, 4080, 4080e, MH440e); Guyana (4627-4628); Hungary (4578); India (3219b, 3220, 3221, 3222, 3224-3230, 3230a, 3231-3235, 3235a); Iran (3215); Ireland (2290); Korea (South) (2578); Kosovo (450); Lebanon (832); Liberia (3378a, 3378d, 3381, 3386, 3392a, 3395b, 3400, 3434, 3439, 3441, 3452, 3459); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a, 2952); Norway (1909-1910, 1910a); Oman (653, 653a); Pakistan (1283a, 1288, 1290); Poland (4473b, 4476, 4477, 4478, 4480, 4504, 4507, 4516, 4521); Serbia (928a, 928d, 929, 930); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (613, 617); Switzerland (1771, 1773, 1783, 1784a, 1785b); Trinidad & Tobago (959, 960)

Bridges

Liberia (3441, 3444b); Luxembourg (B533); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a, 2952h)

Castles

Liberia (3383d); Slovakia (855)

Lighthouses

China (Taiwan) (4563-4567); Liberia (3408, 3423); New Zealand (2952f)

Windmills

Liberia (3405, 3420); Switzerland (1785a)

Art

Ireland (2278); Italy (3639); Korea (South) (2579b, 2581); Malaysia (1850-1853)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

China (People’s Republic) (4727-4732); Gambia (3841); Switzerland (1779-1780, 1780a)

Children’s Art

Great Britain (4071c); Poland (4505); Slovakia (861)

Paintings

Argentina (2906); China (Taiwan) (4562); Gambia (3848a, 3863-3864, 3874-3875); Greenland (844); Guyana (4627-4628); Iran (3212); Ireland (2268, 2273, 2279); Kosovo (446); Liberia (3444, 3448); Poland (4482, 4493, 4494-4498, 4502, 4517); Serbia (930, 931-934); Switzerland (1773-1776)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Canada (3260b, 3262, 3272a); Gambia (3869-3870, 3872-3873); India (3239, 3239a); Israel (2276, 2277, 2278); Luxembourg (1554, 1556a); Poland (4525)

Sculpture & Statues

Ascension (1220); Costa Rica (RA139); Gambia (3789, 3848); India (3230a, 3233, 3235a); Korea (South) (2577); Liberia (3378d); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a); Norway (1903); Poland (4504, 4509, 4521)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Gambia (3780-3781, 3788a); Ireland (2276); Liberia (3385, 3386, 3388, 3399, 3400, 3402a, 3460); Poland (4494, 4498, 4514)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

French Polynesia (1258, 1258a);

Bicycles

Liberia (3440c); Switzerland (1772)

Children

Costa Rica (RA139a, RA139d); Gambia (3792, 3798, 3851d); Greenland (844); Guyana (4628); India (3239, 3239a); Italy (3639); Korea (South) (2581); Kosovo (449); Liberia (3392b, 3436o, 3444a, 3456d); Luxembourg (B532-B533); New Zealand (2947-2950, 2950a); Norway (1910, 1910a); Pakistan (1283d, 1286, 1287); Poland (4477, 4505); Switzerland (1776, 1786, B809-B810, B810a, B810b); Trinidad & Tobago (958)

Coins & Currency

Gambia (3871b, 3871c, 3872b); Great Britain (4072, 4075b)

Endangered Species

Liberia (3406, 3421)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Cook Islands (1690-1692); Liberia (3464-3470)

Europa

Georgia (572); Ireland (2280-2281); Poland (4478)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Argentina (2908-2909); Canada (3259-3272, 3272a); Gambia (3792, 3804a, 3806-3807, 3848-3849, 3871); Guyana (4618-4619); Italy (3638); Kazakhstan (927); Liberia (3369, 3442, 3444b, 3446, 3448); New Zealand (2947-2950, 2950a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (820)

Famous People

Gambia Donald Trump (3773, 3788, 3867-3868), Justin Trudeau (3867), Emmanuel Macron (3867-3868), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3878c), Dwight D. Eisenhower (3878d); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (3236-3239, 3239a); Ireland George Washington (2273); Kosovo Woodrow Wilson (413); Liberia Mohandas K. Gandhi (3379a, 3393b); Wallis & Futuna Islands Charles de Gaulle (824)

Royalty

Gambia (3780b, 3788b, 3792, 3793-3794, 3804c, 3805, 3848-3849, 3851, 3867); Israel (2275-2278); Liberia (3374-3375, 3437, 3441, 3456d); Luxembourg (1550); Oman (651, 652, 652a); Poland (4493, 4521)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Liberia (3456, 3463)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Argentina (2908-2909); Ascension (1227); Botswana (1093-1096, 1096a); Canada (3259a, 3259b, 3259d, 3259h, 3259i, 3259l, 3260a, 3260b, 3260d, 3260h, 3260i, 3260l, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3268, 3269, 3272, 3272a); Cook Islands (1690-1692); Croatia (RA138, RA139); Gambia (3771, 3772, 3774-3775, 3786-3787, 3792, 3806-3807, 3808, 3809-3810, 3813, 3815-3816, 3817-3818, 3819-3820, 3827, 3828-3829, 3830-3831, 3834-3835, 3854-3855, 3859-3860, 3871, 3879, 3883, 3884); Grenada (4346-4347); Guyana (4618-4619, 4624-4625); India (3213, 3213a, 3214, 3214a, 3216, 3216a, 3217, 3217a, 3217b, 3218b); Indonesia (2514c); Israel (2272, 2275, 2276, 2278); Kazakhstan (927, 932); Liberia (3343, 3350, 3369, 3389, 3403, 3417, 3418b, 3418c, 3421, 3432, 3433, 3442, 3446, 3464-3470); New Zealand (2947-2950, 2950a); Poland (4487, 4488, 4489, 4502, 4525c); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (614, 616); Switzerland (1780, 1780a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (820)

Land Mammals: Bats

Wallis & Futuna Islands (825)

Land Mammals: Cats

Argentina (2908-2909); Canada (3259c, 3260c, 3263, 3272a); Gambia (3766-3767, 3786a, 3792, 3804a, 3804b, 3814, 3844-3845, 3848-3849, 3852-3853, 3872-3873, 3880); Guyana (4622-4623); India (3214, 3214a, 3217, 3217b); Israel (2274); Kazakhstan (927); Korea (South) (2581b); Liberia (3346, 3352, 3358, 3365, 3383d, 3406a, 3416, 3431, 3444d, 3444f, 3464c, 3467); Malaysia (1852, 1853); Poland (4486, 4505b)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Argentina (2908-2909); Canada (3259k, 3260k, 3271, 3272a); Great Britain (4073, 4075b); Ireland (2281); Kazakhstan (927); Liberia (3355, 3362, 3444e); Luxembourg (B533); Poland (4505a, 4505b)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Liberia (3359, 3366, 3406c)

Land Mammals: Horses

Argentina (2908-2909); Canada (3259g, 3260g, 3267, 3272a); China (Taiwan) (4562); China (People’s Republic) (4734); Gambia (3849, 3863a, 3863c, 3869d); Georgia (572); Ireland (2281); Israel (2277); Kazakhstan (927. 932); Liberia (3378d, 3389b, 3403, 3444d, 3448, 3456c); Poland (4478, 4495, 4498, 4502, 4521)

Sea Mammals

Cook Islands (1680, 1681, 1684, 1685, 1687, 1688a, 1688b, 1688e, 1689a, 1689b, 1689d, 1689e); Costa Rica (RA139b); Gambia (3811-3812); Liberia (3356b, 3356e, 3407, 3418d, 3422); New Zealand (2952d); Penrhyn (634, 635, 637, 638, 639, 641e, 642e)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Cook Islands (1682, 1683, 1686, 1688c, 1688d, 1688e, 1689c, 1689e); Liberia (3356b,3 356c, 3356d); Penrhyn (633, 636, 638, 640, 641e, 642e)

Birds

Aitutaki (710-714, 714e, 715-179, 719e); Argentina (2908-2909); Ascension (1229, 1230, 1231); Canada (3259j, 3260j, 3270, 3272a); China (Taiwan) (4571-4574); Cook Islands (1670-1674, 1674e, 1675-1679, 1679e, 1690-1692); Gambia (3770-3771, 3776-3777, 3778-3779, 3784-3785, 3788a, 3803, 3804b, 3808, 3825, 3826, 3832-3833, 3836-3840D, 3846-3847, 3855, 3856, 3881, 3882); Guyana (4620-4621); India (3214, 3214a, 3217b); Indonesia (2511, 2514b); Iran (3217); Israel (2272, 2274); Italy (3638); Kazakhstan (927, 932a); Korea (South) (2581c, 2581d); Liberia (3341-3342, 3345, 3347, 3351, 3353, 3381a, 3408, 3411, 3412, 3413, 3418a, 3421b, 3423, 3426, 3427, 3428, 3433, 3451b, 3464a, 3464f, 3465, 3470); Luxembourg (1554, 1556a); Malaysia (1851, 1853); New Zealand (2952b); Pakistan (1285); Penrhyn (623-627, 627e, 628-632, 632e); Poland (4484, 4485, 4511, 4512, 4515, 4517, 4522, 4525a); Serbia (934); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (616); Switzerland (1779-1780, 1780a, 1781-1784, 1784a, 1788, 1791a, B808); Wallis & Futuna Islands (823)

Insects

Gambia (3865-3866); Israel (2273, 2278); Liberia (3414, 3415, 3429, 3430); Luxembourg (1551); Switzerland (1780, 1780a, 1781, 1784a)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Aitutaki (720-729, 728e, 729e); Cook Islands (1660-1669, 1668e, 1669e); Gambia (3817-3818, 3821-3824); Liberia (3361, 3368, 3443, 3447); Malawi (911-914); Penrhyn (613-622, 621e, 622e); Poland (4508); Switzerland (1775, 1782, 1784a); United States (5568)

Fish & Fishing

Aitutaki (704, 709a, 709e); Ascension (1226); Cook Islands (1671, 1674b, 1674e); Gambia (3768-3769); Indonesia (2514a); Liberia (3356, 3363, 3389, 3403b, 3404, 3419, 3464d, 3466); New Zealand (2952i)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Aitutaki (704, 709a, 709e); Ascension (1221); Indonesia (2515); Liberia (3356, 3381d); Switzerland (1780, 1780a)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Kazakhstan (927)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Aitutaki (700-709, 708e, 709e); Argentina (2908-2909); Ascension (1225); Canada (3259f, 3260f, 3266, 3272a); China (People’s Republic) (4731); Gambia (3790-3791, 3861, 3876-3877); Kazakhstan (927); Liberia (3356f, 3357, 3363, 3364, 3389, 3403a, 3406b, 3409, 3410, 3424, 3425, 3439)

Other Terrestrial Life

Gambia (3862); Guyana (4626); Iran (3214); Liberia (3436a, 3436b, 33436f, 3436h, 3436l, 3436m, 3438-3439); Oman (653, 653a)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Liberia (3360, 3367, 3389, 3403); Poland (4520)

Fire Fighting

Liberia (3387, 3401, 3453, 3460)

Flags

Aitutaki (598a-598b); Argentina (2910); Gambia (3773, 3788, 3793-3794, 3802a, 3804-3805, 3851, 3867-3868, 3878); Great Britain (4071); Indonesia (2511); Korea (South) (2577-2578, 2580); Kosovo (449b); Liberia (3370, 3376c, 3378, 3381c, 3383, 3385, 3390a, 3392, 3395, 3397, 3437, 3451c, 3451d, 3458, 3463, 3464-3470); New Zealand (2951); Pakistan (1282, 1284, 1290); Poland (4473e, 4476, 4491, 4497, 4498, 4501, 4514, 4519, 4521); Wallis & Futuna Islands (824)

Flora

Gambia (3774-3775, 3785, 3833); India (3237, 3239a); Indonesia (2513a); Ireland (2291c, 2291e); Korea (South) (2581a); Luxembourg (1553, 1556a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (823)

Flowers

Aitutaki (720-729, 728e, 729e); Ascension (1228); Canada (3259b, 3259h, 3260d, 3260h, 3264, 3268, 3272a); Cook Islands (1663, 1665, 1666, 1667, 1668d, 1668e, 1669, 1669e); French Polynesia (1257); Gambia (3804b, 3804c, 3805, 3806-3807, 3821, 3822, 3824, 3832, 3846-3847, 3848-3849, 3871, 3874-3875); Great Britain (4074, 4075b); India (3215, 3215a, 3217b, 3239a); Indonesia (2513b, 2513c, 2515a); Iran (3216); Kazakhstan (932); Kosovo (451, 453); Liberia (3339-3340, 3361, 3368, 3369, 3405, 3414, 3415b, 3420, 3429, 3430, 3442, 3443, 3446, 3447, 3448, 3456, 3463); Luxembourg (1551, 1551c, 1551d); New Zealand (2947, 2948, 2949, 2950a, 2952c, 2952g); Penrhyn (613, 614, 616, 618, 619, 620, 621, 621e, 622, 622e); Poland (4479, 4506, 4525a); Switzerland (1775, 1780, 1780a, 1781, 1782, 1784, 1784a, 1785a); United States (5558, 5559, 5560, 5562, 5564, 5565, 5566, 5567, 5567b); Wallis & Futuna Islands (821, 822, 823)

Flowers: Orchids

Gambia (3823); Liberia (3339c, 3348, 3354); Montserrat (1428-1429); United States (5561, 5563, 5567a)

Flowers: Roses

Gambia (3793); Kosovo (452); Liberia (3340d)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Argentina (2908-2909); China (People’s Republic) (4727); India (3239a); Kazakhstan (932c); Liberia (3440e, 3440g, 3440j); Luxembourg (1555, 1556a); New Zealand (2950, 2950a); Slovakia (843a); Switzerland (1774, 1778, 1791, 1791a)

Gastronomy and Prepared Foods

Iran (3219); Switzerland (1777, 1786b, 1786c, 1790, 1791a); Trinidad & Tobago (955, 958)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Liberia (3343, 3349); Luxembourg (1552, 1556a); Poland (4516)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Argentina (2910); Gambia (3792, 3804a, 3804b, 3848-3849); Georgia (572); Liberia (3383d, 3452, 3459)

Judaica

Israel (2275-2278); Liberia (3379d, 3380, 3394); Poland (4474)

Maps & Globes

Gambia (3800); Georgia (572); Ireland (2272); Kazakhstan (926); Kosovo (449b); Liberia (3392b, 3436, 3438-3439); Oman (653a); Pakistan (1282, 1287, 1290); Poland (4478, 4499, 4512); Switzerland (1774); Wallis & Futuna Islands (821)

Masks

French Polynesia (1259); Gambia (3862); Iran (3214); Liberia (3436, 3437)

Military

Argentina (2906); Ascension (1222); Gambia (3804c, 3805, 3842-3843, 3868, 3878); Ireland (2268); Italy (3638); Korea (South) (2580); Oman (653, 653a); Pakistan (1287); Poland (4473h, 4475, 4491, 4494-4498, 4502, 4513, 4513a, 4514)

Motor Vehicles

China (Taiwan) (4560); Gambia (3842a); Great Britain (4076, 4079b); Liberia (3387, 3388, 3401, 3402, 3436d, 3453, 3460); Pakistan (1283b); Poland (4473e, 4473h)

Automobiles

China (Taiwan) (4560-4561); Great Britain (4071a, 4079, 4079b, 4080, 4080e, MH440e); Liberia (3376b, 3390); New Zealand (2952g)

Mushrooms

Kazakhstan (932); Liberia (3347, 3353, 3445, 3449)

Nobel Prize

Gambia (3800, 3878b); Kosovo (413); Liberia (3378, 3379, 3380, 3382, 3392, 3393, 3394, 3396, 3452c)

Performing Arts

Dance

Trinidad & Tobago (957); Wallis & Futuna Islands (822)

Music

Argentina (2907, 2908); Gambia (3792, 3804a, 3804b, 3848-3849); India (3218-3223); Indonesia (2516-2530); Ireland (2270); Israel (2271, 2278); Kazakhstan (931, 933); Liberia (3376a, 3434); Macao (1620-1621); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a); Norway (1906-1908); Poland (4524); Serbia (935); Switzerland (1784, 1784a); Trinidad & Tobago (956, 960b)

Music: Rock Stars

Ireland (2290-2291, 2291e); Liberia (3377, 3391)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Gambia (3795, 3796-3799); Liberia (3376, 3390)

Movies, Television & Stars

China (People’s Republic) (4727-4732); Gambia (3793, 3794b, 3797, 3799, 3804c, 3805, 3841, 3851); Great Britain (4071b, 4072-4082, 4075b, 4079b, 4080e, 4081a, 4082a, 4082b); Hong Kong (2108-2115, 2113a); Ireland (2270, 2275, 2282-2287, 2287a); Italy (3640); Switzerland (1786)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Liberia (3450, 3457)

Personalized Stamps

Aitutaki (598a-598b); Cook Islands (1422a-1422b); Liberia (3370-3373); Penrhyn (515a-515b)

Philately

China (People’s Republic) (4734); Gambia (3789, 3850, 3852-3853); Indonesia (2511); Korea (South) (2581); Liberia (3374-3375); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a); Switzerland (B808)

Railroads

Liberia (3383, 3384, 3397, 3398, 3454, 3461); Luxembourg (1552, 1556a); Poland (4483, 4516); Switzerland (1771, 1785)

Red Cross

Croatia (RA138, RA139); Liberia (3436)

Religion

Ascension (1224); Costa Rica (RA139d); Gambia (3788, 3850, 3858, 3863-3864, 3869-3870); Guyana (4627-4628); India (3224-3230, 3230a, 3231-3235, 3235a); Iran (3215, 3216); Ireland (2271, 2280-2281, 2282-2287, 2287a); Italy (3638); Kosovo (450); Liberia (3435, 3444f, 3448); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a, 2952c); Oman (653, 653a); Pakistan (1283c); Poland (4473b, 4482, 4494, 4498, 4500, 4503, 4504, 4507, 4509); Serbia (929, 930); Switzerland (1785b); Trinidad & Tobago (959, 960)

Christmas

Luxembourg (B532-B533); Norway (1909-1910, 1910a); Poland (4518); Slovakia (861-862); Switzerland (1787-1791, 1791a, B810, B810a, B810b)

Popes

Liberia (3452, 3459); Poland (4473f, 4480, 4510)

Science & Technology

Great Britain (4071d); Iran (3218); Ireland (2270); Israel (2272-2274); Liberia (3379d, 3380, 3394); Macao (1618-1619); Serbia (928); Switzerland (1779, 1780a, 1785, 1787); United States (5557)

Astronomy

China (Taiwan) (4562f); China (People’s Republic) (4735-4739); Gambia (3782-3783)

Computers & Mathematics

Macao (1618-1619); Poland (4500)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Ascension (1223, 1230); Gambia (3789, 3856-3857); India (3213-3217, 3217b); Kosovo (448); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a, 2952a); Poland (4490); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (613, 614, 615, 616)

Medicine

Costa Rica (721b); Liberia (3388a, 3388d, 3402); Norway (1904-1905, 1905a); Pakistan (1282d, 1285, 1288); Poland (4499, 4506)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Gambia (3862); Guyana (4626); Iran (3214); Liberia (3436, 3437, 3438-3439); Oman (653, 653a)

Ships & Watercraft

Gambia (3768a, 3769, 3789, 3842, 3856); Guyana (4627c); India (3223); Indonesia (2511); Ireland (2280); Liberia (3381c, 3395); New Zealand (2952h, 2952i); Poland (4478); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (618); Switzerland (1785a)

Space

Gambia (3802-3803); Liberia (3381b, 3395, 3451, 3455, 3458, 3462)

Sports

Great Britain (4071a); Korea (South) (2579); Switzerland (1772)

Olympics

Ireland (2277)

Soccer

Gambia (3801); Great Britain (4071a); Hungary (4578); Italy (3642); Poland (4477, 4484)

Stamps On Stamps

Gambia (3780-3781); Georgia (572); Ireland (2273); Italy (3641); Liberia (3374-3375, 3437, 3441, 3464-3470)

Telecommunications

Oman (650-652, 652a)

Textiles

India (3238, 3239a); Luxembourg (1556, 1556a); Serbia (928c); Slovakia (862)

Native Costumes

Gambia (3858); Greenland (844); India (3218b, 3219b, 3220b, 3221b, 3222b, 3223b); Indonesia (2512b, 2516-2530); Korea (South) (2575, 2577-2578); Pakistan (1283, 1286); Trinidad & Tobago (956, 957, 960); Wallis & Futuna Islands (822)

Toys & Games

Great Britain (4072, 4075b); Kosovo (449); New Zealand (2949, 2950a); Switzerland (1776)

United Nations

India (3213-3217, 3217b, 3231-3235, 3235a); Iran (3218); Kazakhstan (926); Liberia (3436, 3439, 3440); Pakistan (1290); Poland (4512)

Wine

Luxembourg (B528-B531); Switzerland (1791, 1791a)

Women

China (People’s Republic) (4731); French Polynesia (1257); Gambia (3773, 3780-3781, 3788, 3792, 3793, 3794b, 3798, 3804c, 3805, 3841a, 3841f, 3848-3849, 3851, 3862, 3867-3868); Great Britain (4073, 4075b, 4077, 40784079b); Greenland (844); Guyana (4626); India (3238, 3239a); Ireland (2269, 2270, 2271, 2274-2278, 2281, 2282, 2287a, 2291b, 2291e); Korea (South) (2577-2578); Liberia (3374-3375, 3385b, 3385d, 3399, 3436, 3437, 3441, 3444a, 3444e, 3450, 3452c, 3456, 3457, 3463); Luxembourg (B528, B529, B532-B533); New Zealand (2808b, 2814a, 2952g); Norway (1906, 1909-1910, 1910a); Oman (653, 653a); Pakistan (1283a, 1283b, 1286); Poland (4473a, 4473e, 4493, 4496, 4498, 4501, 4504); Serbia (934); Switzerland (1773, 1786); Trinidad & Tobago (960); United States (5557); Wallis & Futuna Islands (821, 823)

Writers & Literature

Gambia (3792); Indonesia (2512); Ireland (2271); Italy (3643); Korea (South) (2581); Liberia (3379, 3381, 3382, 3393, 3395, 3396); Poland (4481, 4492, 4500)

Journalism

Ireland (2274, 2276, 2289); Kazakhstan (924); Poland (4485)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain – Isle of Man (1312b, 1315a, 1317a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.