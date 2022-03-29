POSTAL UPDATES
By Topic – April 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Apr. 18, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Greenland (874); Ireland (2305-2308); Russia (8323)
Architecture
Belarus (1261, 1261a, 1263-1264); China (People’s Republic) (4815, 4816-4820); Denmark (1884, 1884a); Gibraltar (18187); Great Britain (4192); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182, 2186, 2187, 2194, 2196, 2197, 2198, 2199, 2199a); Greece (2931, 2932a, 2946, 2957-2958, 2958a); Guatemala (741, 743); Hong Kong (2177, 2178, 2180, 2182a, 2185, 2186, 2189, 2191a, 2191d, 2191f, 2191i); Hungary (4612e, 4613, 4619); Iran (3223b, 3224); Ireland (2295, 2295a, 2297, 2297a, 2297b); Israel (2299); Japan (4493, 4510); Kazakhstan (952, 962, 967b); Korea (South) (2592a, 2594, 2596, 2597, 2608b, 2609b, 2609c, 2613c): Luxembourg (1582, 1586a); Malta (1719-1721); Monaco (3069, 3070); Montenegro (484); Netherlands (1636d); Paraguay (3135, 3138, 3141); Russia (8318, 8319, 8321, 8323a, 8329, 8331, 8332, 8333); San Marino (2110); Serbia (978, 987-988, 991); Slovakia (887); Sri Lanka (2270-2272, 2272a); United States (5667); Vatican City (1774, 1777, 1779)
Bridges
Great Britain (4192); Guatemala (740); Hong Kong (2182a, 2191g); Russia (8331a)
Castles
Germany (3248); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2187); Hungary (4612); Ireland (2333); Netherlands (B774c)
Lighthouses
Germany (3254); Monaco (3069)
Windmills
Korea (South) (2596c)
Art
Greece (2941, 2942, 2943, 2944a, 2952b, 2952e); Israel (2304); Luxembourg (1582-1586, 1586a); Malta (1722); Serbia (985-986); Slovakia (887)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Hong Kong (2183-2190); Hungary (4613); Netherlands (B774)
Children’s Art
Greece (2953-2956); Montenegro (481); Serbia (977); Slovakia (889)
Paintings
Belarus (1262); Bulgaria (4992); Greece (2944, 2944a); Greenland (872-873, 873b); Guatemala (745); Hong Kong (2191e); Ireland (2299); Japan (4493, 4509a, 4509b, 4509c, 4509d, 4509e); Korea (South) (2592); Russia (8318, 8320, 8324-8325, 8331); San Marino (2119-2120); Slovakia (893); Vatican City (1773, 1776)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
China (People’s Republic) (4812, 4813, 4814); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2186, 2207, 2210); Ireland (2298); Israel (2299); Japan (4509h, 4509i); Slovakia (890, 891, 891a)
Nudes
Greenland (873b)
Sculpture & Statues
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2187); Kazakhstan (962, 967-968); Korea (South) (2594); Malta (1722); Paraguay (3138); Russia (8329); Serbia (988); Sri Lanka (2268); Vatican City (1774)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Great Britain (4192); Russia (8322); Serbia (981)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Russia (8332); Serbia (981)
Parachutes
Serbia (981)
Bicycles
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175c, 2175e, 2175m, 2175o); Hong Kong (2177, 2182a, 2193e); Ireland (2303); Korea (South) (2609b)
Children
Denmark (1880, 1884a); Germany (3247); Greece (2957-2958, 2958a); Hong Kong (2178, 2182a); Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295a); Japan (4493a); Korea (South) (2609b, 2609c, 2609d, 2612); Montenegro (481); Paraguay (3138); Russia (8321); Serbia (977)
Coins & Currency
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2185); Guatemala (744); Monaco (3070)
Endangered Species
Greece (2945, 2945c, 2945f); Greenland (868-871, 871a); Ireland (2309-2310); Kazakhstan (966); Korea (South) (2593)
Europa
Greece (2945, 2945c, 2945f); Greenland (868-871, 871a); Ireland (2309-2310); Kazakhstan (966)
Explorers
Ireland (2305-2308)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
China (Taiwan) (4627, 4628); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2181, 2207-2210); Greece (2961); Greenland (879-880); Japan (4509j); Kazakhstan (960); Korea (South) (2594, 2613, 2613c); San Marino (2111); Serbia (983); United Nations (1290-1291)
Famous People
Serbia Mao Zedong (991b)
Royalty
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2183, 2185); Greenland (875); Monaco (3070); Montenegro (483); Russia (8320)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Belarus (1260, 1261a, 1264); China (Taiwan) (4630); Denmark (1883, 1884a); Gibraltar (1811a, 1812); Great Britain (4180, 4180a, 4181, 4181a, 4182, 4182a, 4182b, 4183, 4183a, 4183b, 4183c, 4183d, 4192); Greece (2931, 2932a, 2945a, 2945d, 2945f); Greenland (878); Hong Kong (2191c); Hungary (4615-4616); Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295, 2295a, 2328, 2329a, 2329b); Israel (2302); Japan (4491, 4497d, 4497f, 4497j, 4504); Kazakhstan (953-956, 960, 966, 967-968); Lithuania (1191); Malta (1722, 1723, 1725); Netherlands (1636, B774b); Russia (8329); San Marino (2111); Slovakia (893)
Land Mammals: Bats
Malta (1722)
Land Mammals: Cats
Bulgaria (4995); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175g, 2175h, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o, 2207-2210); Greece (2931, 2932a); Japan (4504); Kazakhstan (960, 964); Korea (South) (2591c, 2613, 2613c); Mali (1164); Netherlands (1635, B774b, B774d); Paraguay (3131); Sri Lanka (2268); United Nations (1290-1291)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2181); Greece (2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a); Greenland (876); Hungary (4615h); Ireland (2295); Japan (4493j, 4500j); Kazakhstan (960); Korea (South) (2609c, 2610); Netherlands (1636h, B774c)
Land Mammals: Horses
Germany (3247); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2200, 2209); Guatemala (750); Japan (4493); Kazakhstan (952, 960, 963, 965, 967-968); Malta (1722); Russia (8331c); Serbia (976, 983)
Sea Mammals
Greece (2945b, 2945e, 2945f); Greenland (867, 869, 871, 871a); Montenegro (486)
Birds
Belgium (2938); Germany (3248); Great Britain (4192b, 4192e); Greece (2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a, 2948, 2951a); Greenland (868, 870, 871a); Guatemala (739, 744, 748, 749); Hong Kong (2180, 2181, 2182, 2182a); Hungary (4613, 4615c, 4615d); Iran (3223-3224, 3224); Ireland (2305); Japan (4494-4496, 4497a, 4497b, 4497c, 4497i, 4500i, 4500j, 4502, 4503, 4504); Kazakhstan (960, 965, 967-968); Korea (South) (2608b, 2609b); Netherlands (1636b, 1636f, 1636h, B774a, B774e); Paraguay (3137); Russia (8323, 8329); San Marino (2118); Serbia (977, 979)
Insects
Hungary (4613); Ireland (2309); Japan (4508f); Kazakhstan (965b)
Fish & Fishing
Japan (4504, 4507h, 4508e); Korea (South) (2592b); Papua New Guinea (2018, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2273, 2274a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Japan (4507b, 4507e, 4507f); Papua New Guinea (2018, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2273, 2274a)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Bermuda (1177A); Ireland (2310); Japan (4507f); Kazakhstan (960)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Bulgaria (4994); Greece (2938); Kazakhstan (960, 965); Korea (South) (2593); Papua New Guinea (2018-2022, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2274a)
Flags
Belarus (1264); China (People’s Republic) (4815, 4820); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175m, 2175o, 2181, 2184, 2185, 2186, 2187); Greece (2941, 2943, 2944a, 2953, 2955, 2956, 2958a); Guatemala (739, 748); Hungary (4619); Iran (3219, 3220, 3221); Ireland (2311-2313, 2313a); Israel (2300); Kazakhstan (959a); Korea (South) (2597); Luxembourg (1585, 1586a); Malta (1722); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3134, 3137); San Marino (2111); Serbia (979)
Flora
Belgium (2945-2954); Denmark (1881, 1884a); Hungary (4617-4618); Ireland (2329, 2329a, 2329b); Japan (4495, 4497, 4502, 4503, 4505); Korea (South) (2592); Sri Lanka (2274, 2274a)
Flowers
Bulgaria (4993); Finland (1633); Germany (3247, 3260-3263); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182); Greenland (878); Hong Kong (2194-2199, 2199a); Iran (3225); Ireland (2302); Israel (2301, 2304); Japan (4484-4485, 4486-4490, 4494, 4496, 4497e, 4497g, 4498-4499, 4500-4501, 4504, 4506, 4507-4508, 4509b, 4509h); Kazakhstan (965); Korea (South) (2592c, 2611); Netherlands (1636i); Paraguay (3137, 3141b); Russia (8329)
Flowers: Roses
Hong Kong (2178, 2179, 2182a); Japan (4484-4485, 4498-4499)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Belgium (2945, 2951, 2953); Bulgaria (4992); Ireland (2296, 2297a, 2297b, 2325, 2327a, 2327b); Japan (4507a, 4507b, 4507c, 4507i, 4507j, 4508a, 4508d, 4508f, 4508g, 4508h, 4508j); Korea (South) (2592b); Paraguay (3140); Russia (8329); Serbia (989)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
China (Taiwan) (4627-4630); Greece (2948-2951, 2951a); Lebanon (838); Russia (8323b); San Marino (2118)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Guatemala (738, 739); Netherlands (1635); Russia (8320); Serbia (984); Slovakia (895b)
Holograms & 3-D
Ireland (2300, 2300a); Korea (South) (2613a, 2613c)
Maps & Globes
Germany (3267); Greenland (866, 878); Guatemala (750); Iran (3219, 3223b, 3224); Ireland (2304, 2305, 2308); Mauritania (860); Serbia (976); United Nations (1286-1289); United Nations (Geneva) (710-713); United Nations (Vienna) (687-690); Vatican City (1778, 1781, 1782)
Masks
Israel (2300); Luxembourg (1584, 1586a); Paraguay (3136)
Military
Bulgaria (4991); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182-2187); Greece (2942, 2943, 2944a, 2952d, 2952e, 2956); Guatemala (741); Iran (3221); Ireland (2332); Kazakhstan (963); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3134); Russia (8322, 8324-8325, 8332); Serbia (976, 984)
Motor Vehicles
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2177, 2181); Hong Kong (2180, 2182a); Malta (1719-1721)
Automobiles
Great Britain (4192, 4192e,); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2177, 2180, 2181); Monaco (3066); Netherlands (1636d); Slovakia (892)
Motorcycles
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2178, 2179, 2180)
Mushrooms
Netherlands (B774d)
Performing Arts
Dance
Guatemala (746); Ireland (2322); Monaco (3067)
Music
Gibraltar (1811c, 1814); Great Britain (4176, 4176a, 4177, 4177a, 4177b, 4177c, 4179c, 4183c, 4183d); Greece (2957-2958, 2958a); Iran (3222); Ireland (2297, 2297a, 2297b, 2316, 2318, 2319a, 2333); Kazakhstan (950); Korea (South) (2608b); Lebanon (839-840); Luxembourg (1584, 1586a); Netherlands (B774e)
Music: Rock Stars
Germany (3265); Great Britain (4184-4193, 4189a, 4191b, 4192e, 4193, 4193i); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2200-2206); Ireland (2317, 2319, 2319a)
Movies, Television & Stars
Germany (3247); Greenland (876-877); Hungary (4613); Lebanon (841); Monaco (3066-3069)
Theater
Ireland (2320-2323); Paraguay (3136)
Entertainers
Denmark (1883, 1884a); Korea (South) (2608)
Personalized Stamps
Iran (3223-3224); United Nations (1290-1291)
Petroleum
Korea (South) (2607a); Russia (8321)
Philately
Greece (2961); Greenland (874); Korea (South) (2609); Netherlands (1635); Slovakia (894)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295a, 2325, 2326, 2327a, 2327b); Japan (4507a, 4507b, 4507j, 4508a); Netherlands (1636a, 1636g); Paraguay (3140)
Railroads
Belarus (1263-1264); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Guatemala (740, 742); Japan (4493i)
Religion
Belarus (1260, 1261a, 1262); Greece (2941, 2944, 2944a, 2954); Greenland (872-873, 873b); Hungary (4611); Ireland (2298); Japan (4509c, 4509d, 4509f, 4509g, 4510); Korea (South) (2598); Malta (1722); Montenegro (483); Paraguay (3138, 3141); Russia (8329, 8331b, 8331c); Serbia (983); Slovakia (887, 894); Sri Lanka (2270-2272, 2272a); Vatican City (1773, 1774, 1775, 1776, 1777-1778, 1779, 1781, 1782)
Christmas
Belarus (1261, 1261a); Bulgaria (4991); Denmark (1881, 1884a); Gibraltar (1811-1817); Great Britain (4176-4183. 4177c, 4179c, 4183c, 4183d); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Greece (2931, 2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a, 2957-2958, 2958a); Hungary (4617-4618); Ireland (2292-2297, 2294a, 2295a, 2297a, 2297b, 2324-2329, 2327a, 2327b, 2329a, 2329b); Lithuania (1191-1192); Malta (1723-1725); Netherlands (1636); San Marino (2119-2120); Serbia (989-990); Slovakia (889-891, 891a, 893); Vatican City (1783-1784, 1784a)
Popes
Vatican City (1780)
Science & Technology
Guatemala (747); Hungary (4616, 4619); Iran (3220); Montenegro (482); Paraguay (3135); Russia (8329)
Archaeology
China (Taiwan) (4627-4630); China (People’s Republic) (4811-4814); Germany (3267); Hong Kong (2191e); Serbia (982)
Astronomy
Korea (South) (2591a, 2591d); Vatican City (1782)
Computers & Mathematics
Ireland (2296, 2297a, 2297b); Mauritania (860)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (846); Greece (2947); Greenland (874); Hong Kong (2191b, 2191c, 2191h, 2191i, 2191j, 2192); Japan (4490, 4497); Kazakhstan (965, 967); Korea (South) (2591b, 2591c, 2592a, 2595, 2596); United States (5666)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Israel (2301-2303); Japan (4497, 4501j); Korea (South) (2592f); Paraguay (3141)
Medicine
Bulgaria (4994); Germany (3249); Greece (2952d); Korea (South) (2611); San Marino (2112, 2115-2117)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Israel (2300)
Ships & Watercraft
Germany (3254); Great Britain (4192); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2184, 2185, 2186); Greece (2957, 2958a); Greenland (873, 873b); Hong Kong (2177, 2182a, 2189, 2190); Ireland (2305, 2306); Japan (4500a, 4500f, 4500g); Korea (South) (2607, 2609d); Malta (1722); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3141a); Serbia (991)
Space
Kazakhstan (957, 961)
Sports
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2178, 2180); Greece (2947); Kazakhstan (951); Monaco (3066); Russia (8330); Serbia (975, 980, 981); Slovakia (888); United Nations (1286-1289); United Nations (Geneva) (710-713); United Nations (Vienna) (687-690); United States (5668-5671, 5668a-5671a)
Olympics
Bermuda (1186-1187); China (People’s Republic) (4816-4820); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o); Greece (2946-2947); Hong Kong (2193); Paraguay (3131); Slovakia (895)
Soccer
Denmark (1884, 1884a); San Marino (2113, 2114)
Stamps On Stamps
Malta (1722); Monaco (3070); Serbia (978b)
Telecommunications
Iran (3223b, 3224); Kazakhstan (958, 961)
Textiles
Japan (4500-4501); Malta (1722); Papua New Guinea (2013-2017, 2016a)
Native Costumes
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2183); Greece (2941-2944, 2944a, 2947, 2953, 2955, 2956, 2957-2958, 2958a); Greenland (876); Japan (4500-4501, 4509a, 4509b, 4509e); Kazakhstan (950); Korea (South) (2592d, 2592e, 2592f, 2598, 2608, 2612)
Toys & Games
Gibraltar (1811a, 1812); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2188-2193, 2189b, 2191b, 2193b, 2193c); Greece (2957, 2958a); Japan (4491); Monaco (3068)
United Nations
Greenland (867, 881); Hong Kong (2191-2192); Kazakhstan (965); Korea (South) (2608); Paraguay (3140)
Women
Bermuda (1186-1187); Denmark (1881, 1883, 1884a); Germany (3264); Great Britain (4184, 4189a, 4193, 4193i); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175c. 2175i, 2175l, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o); Greece (2935, 2942, 2944a, 2947, 2951a, 2953, 2954, 2955, 2958a); Greenland (873, 873b, 875, 876); Guatemala (742, 743, 746, 750); Hong Kong (2178, 2181, 2182a, 2185, 2186, 2187, 2188, 2189, 2190, 2193); Ireland (2292, 2293, 2294a, 2295a, 2296, 2297a, 2297b, 2302, 2317, 2318, 2319a, 2320-2323, 2329, 2329a, 2329b); Israel (2304a); Japan (4493, 4509a, 4509b, 4509e); Korea (South) (2609c); Lebanon (841); Malta (1722); Monaco (3066, 3068); Paraguay (3131, 3134, 3136); Russia (8321, 8331c, 8332); San Marino (2112); Slovakia (888, 895b); United Nations (Geneva) (710, 711, 713); United States (5668-5671, 5668a-5671a)
Writers & Literature
Germany (3248, 3264); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Greece (2952a, 2952c); Hungary (4614, 4616); Ireland (2302); Korea (South) (2609); Lebanon (839); Russia (8318, 8319); Vatican City (1775)
AddendumUnaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (MH446d), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps
