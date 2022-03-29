POSTAL UPDATES

By Topic – April 2022

Mar 31, 2022, 9 AM
Great Britain issued this souvenir and eight other stamps Jan. 20 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones. The souvenir sheet of four stamps (Scott 4192) is in eight categories in the April By Topic Listing: Architecture; Bridges (under Architecture); Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters (under Aviation); Land Mammals (under Fauna); Birds (under Fauna); Automobiles (under Motor Vehicles); Music: Rock Stars (under Performing Arts); and Ships & Watercraft.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Apr. 18, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Greenland (874); Ireland (2305-2308); Russia (8323)

Architecture

Belarus (1261, 1261a, 1263-1264); China (People’s Republic) (4815, 4816-4820); Denmark (1884, 1884a); Gibraltar (18187); Great Britain (4192); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182, 2186, 2187, 2194, 2196, 2197, 2198, 2199, 2199a); Greece (2931, 2932a, 2946, 2957-2958, 2958a); Guatemala (741, 743); Hong Kong (2177, 2178, 2180, 2182a, 2185, 2186, 2189, 2191a, 2191d, 2191f, 2191i); Hungary (4612e, 4613, 4619); Iran (3223b, 3224); Ireland (2295, 2295a, 2297, 2297a, 2297b); Israel (2299); Japan (4493, 4510); Kazakhstan (952, 962, 967b); Korea (South) (2592a, 2594, 2596, 2597, 2608b, 2609b, 2609c, 2613c): Luxembourg (1582, 1586a); Malta (1719-1721); Monaco (3069, 3070); Montenegro (484); Netherlands (1636d); Paraguay (3135, 3138, 3141); Russia (8318, 8319, 8321, 8323a, 8329, 8331, 8332, 8333); San Marino (2110); Serbia (978, 987-988, 991); Slovakia (887); Sri Lanka (2270-2272, 2272a); United States (5667); Vatican City (1774, 1777, 1779)

Bridges

Great Britain (4192); Guatemala (740); Hong Kong (2182a, 2191g); Russia (8331a)

Castles

Germany (3248); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2187); Hungary (4612); Ireland (2333); Netherlands (B774c)

Lighthouses

Germany (3254); Monaco (3069)

Windmills

Korea (South) (2596c)

Art

Greece (2941, 2942, 2943, 2944a, 2952b, 2952e); Israel (2304); Luxembourg (1582-1586, 1586a); Malta (1722); Serbia (985-986); Slovakia (887)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Hong Kong (2183-2190); Hungary (4613); Netherlands (B774)

Children’s Art

Greece (2953-2956); Montenegro (481); Serbia (977); Slovakia (889)

Paintings

Belarus (1262); Bulgaria (4992); Greece (2944, 2944a); Greenland (872-873, 873b); Guatemala (745); Hong Kong (2191e); Ireland (2299); Japan (4493, 4509a, 4509b, 4509c, 4509d, 4509e); Korea (South) (2592); Russia (8318, 8320, 8324-8325, 8331); San Marino (2119-2120); Slovakia (893); Vatican City (1773, 1776)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

China (People’s Republic) (4812, 4813, 4814); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2186, 2207, 2210); Ireland (2298); Israel (2299); Japan (4509h, 4509i); Slovakia (890, 891, 891a)

Nudes

Greenland (873b)

Sculpture & Statues

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2187); Kazakhstan (962, 967-968); Korea (South) (2594); Malta (1722); Paraguay (3138); Russia (8329); Serbia (988); Sri Lanka (2268); Vatican City (1774)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Great Britain (4192); Russia (8322); Serbia (981)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Russia (8332); Serbia (981)

Parachutes

Serbia (981)

Bicycles

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175c, 2175e, 2175m, 2175o); Hong Kong (2177, 2182a, 2193e); Ireland (2303); Korea (South) (2609b)

Children

Denmark (1880, 1884a); Germany (3247); Greece (2957-2958, 2958a); Hong Kong (2178, 2182a); Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295a); Japan (4493a); Korea (South) (2609b, 2609c, 2609d, 2612); Montenegro (481); Paraguay (3138); Russia (8321); Serbia (977)

Coins & Currency

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2185); Guatemala (744); Monaco (3070)

Endangered Species

Greece (2945, 2945c, 2945f); Greenland (868-871, 871a); Ireland (2309-2310); Kazakhstan (966); Korea (South) (2593)

Europa

Greece (2945, 2945c, 2945f); Greenland (868-871, 871a); Ireland (2309-2310); Kazakhstan (966)

Explorers

Ireland (2305-2308)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

China (Taiwan) (4627, 4628); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2181, 2207-2210); Greece (2961); Greenland (879-880); Japan (4509j); Kazakhstan (960); Korea (South) (2594, 2613, 2613c); San Marino (2111); Serbia (983); United Nations (1290-1291)

Famous People

Serbia Mao Zedong (991b)

Royalty

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2183, 2185); Greenland (875); Monaco (3070); Montenegro (483); Russia (8320)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Belarus (1260, 1261a, 1264); China (Taiwan) (4630); Denmark (1883, 1884a); Gibraltar (1811a, 1812); Great Britain (4180, 4180a, 4181, 4181a, 4182, 4182a, 4182b, 4183, 4183a, 4183b, 4183c, 4183d, 4192); Greece (2931, 2932a, 2945a, 2945d, 2945f); Greenland (878); Hong Kong (2191c); Hungary (4615-4616); Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295, 2295a, 2328, 2329a, 2329b); Israel (2302); Japan (4491, 4497d, 4497f, 4497j, 4504); Kazakhstan (953-956, 960, 966, 967-968); Lithuania (1191); Malta (1722, 1723, 1725); Netherlands (1636, B774b); Russia (8329); San Marino (2111); Slovakia (893)

Land Mammals: Bats

Malta (1722)

Land Mammals: Cats

Bulgaria (4995); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175g, 2175h, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o, 2207-2210); Greece (2931, 2932a); Japan (4504); Kazakhstan (960, 964); Korea (South) (2591c, 2613, 2613c); Mali (1164); Netherlands (1635, B774b, B774d); Paraguay (3131); Sri Lanka (2268); United Nations (1290-1291)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2181); Greece (2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a); Greenland (876); Hungary (4615h); Ireland (2295); Japan (4493j, 4500j); Kazakhstan (960); Korea (South) (2609c, 2610); Netherlands (1636h, B774c)

Land Mammals: Horses

Germany (3247); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2200, 2209); Guatemala (750); Japan (4493); Kazakhstan (952, 960, 963, 965, 967-968); Malta (1722); Russia (8331c); Serbia (976, 983)

Sea Mammals

Greece (2945b, 2945e, 2945f); Greenland (867, 869, 871, 871a); Montenegro (486)

Birds

Belgium (2938); Germany (3248); Great Britain (4192b, 4192e); Greece (2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a, 2948, 2951a); Greenland (868, 870, 871a); Guatemala (739, 744, 748, 749); Hong Kong (2180, 2181, 2182, 2182a); Hungary (4613, 4615c, 4615d); Iran (3223-3224, 3224); Ireland (2305); Japan (4494-4496, 4497a, 4497b, 4497c, 4497i, 4500i, 4500j, 4502, 4503, 4504); Kazakhstan (960, 965, 967-968); Korea (South) (2608b, 2609b); Netherlands (1636b, 1636f, 1636h, B774a, B774e); Paraguay (3137); Russia (8323, 8329); San Marino (2118); Serbia (977, 979)

Insects

Hungary (4613); Ireland (2309); Japan (4508f); Kazakhstan (965b)

Fish & Fishing

Japan (4504, 4507h, 4508e); Korea (South) (2592b); Papua New Guinea (2018, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2273, 2274a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Japan (4507b, 4507e, 4507f); Papua New Guinea (2018, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2273, 2274a)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Bermuda (1177A); Ireland (2310); Japan (4507f); Kazakhstan (960)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Bulgaria (4994); Greece (2938); Kazakhstan (960, 965); Korea (South) (2593); Papua New Guinea (2018-2022, 2021a); Sri Lanka (2274a)

Flags

Belarus (1264); China (People’s Republic) (4815, 4820); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175a, 2175m, 2175o, 2181, 2184, 2185, 2186, 2187); Greece (2941, 2943, 2944a, 2953, 2955, 2956, 2958a); Guatemala (739, 748); Hungary (4619); Iran (3219, 3220, 3221); Ireland (2311-2313, 2313a); Israel (2300); Kazakhstan (959a); Korea (South) (2597); Luxembourg (1585, 1586a); Malta (1722); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3134, 3137); San Marino (2111); Serbia (979)

Flora

Belgium (2945-2954); Denmark (1881, 1884a); Hungary (4617-4618); Ireland (2329, 2329a, 2329b); Japan (4495, 4497, 4502, 4503, 4505); Korea (South) (2592); Sri Lanka (2274, 2274a)

Flowers

Bulgaria (4993); Finland (1633); Germany (3247, 3260-3263); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182); Greenland (878); Hong Kong (2194-2199, 2199a); Iran (3225); Ireland (2302); Israel (2301, 2304); Japan (4484-4485, 4486-4490, 4494, 4496, 4497e, 4497g, 4498-4499, 4500-4501, 4504, 4506, 4507-4508, 4509b, 4509h); Kazakhstan (965); Korea (South) (2592c, 2611); Netherlands (1636i); Paraguay (3137, 3141b); Russia (8329)

Flowers: Roses

Hong Kong (2178, 2179, 2182a); Japan (4484-4485, 4498-4499)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Belgium (2945, 2951, 2953); Bulgaria (4992); Ireland (2296, 2297a, 2297b, 2325, 2327a, 2327b); Japan (4507a, 4507b, 4507c, 4507i, 4507j, 4508a, 4508d, 4508f, 4508g, 4508h, 4508j); Korea (South) (2592b); Paraguay (3140); Russia (8329); Serbia (989)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

China (Taiwan) (4627-4630); Greece (2948-2951, 2951a); Lebanon (838); Russia (8323b); San Marino (2118)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Guatemala (738, 739); Netherlands (1635); Russia (8320); Serbia (984); Slovakia (895b)

Holograms & 3-D

Ireland (2300, 2300a); Korea (South) (2613a, 2613c)

Maps & Globes

Germany (3267); Greenland (866, 878); Guatemala (750); Iran (3219, 3223b, 3224); Ireland (2304, 2305, 2308); Mauritania (860); Serbia (976); United Nations (1286-1289); United Nations (Geneva) (710-713); United Nations (Vienna) (687-690); Vatican City (1778, 1781, 1782)

Masks

Israel (2300); Luxembourg (1584, 1586a); Paraguay (3136)

Military

Bulgaria (4991); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2182-2187); Greece (2942, 2943, 2944a, 2952d, 2952e, 2956); Guatemala (741); Iran (3221); Ireland (2332); Kazakhstan (963); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3134); Russia (8322, 8324-8325, 8332); Serbia (976, 984)

Motor Vehicles

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2177, 2181); Hong Kong (2180, 2182a); Malta (1719-1721)

Automobiles

Great Britain (4192, 4192e,); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2177, 2180, 2181); Monaco (3066); Netherlands (1636d); Slovakia (892)

Motorcycles

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2178, 2179, 2180)

Mushrooms

Netherlands (B774d)

Performing Arts

Dance

Guatemala (746); Ireland (2322); Monaco (3067)

Music

Gibraltar (1811c, 1814); Great Britain (4176, 4176a, 4177, 4177a, 4177b, 4177c, 4179c, 4183c, 4183d); Greece (2957-2958, 2958a); Iran (3222); Ireland (2297, 2297a, 2297b, 2316, 2318, 2319a, 2333); Kazakhstan (950); Korea (South) (2608b); Lebanon (839-840); Luxembourg (1584, 1586a); Netherlands (B774e)

Music: Rock Stars

Germany (3265); Great Britain (4184-4193, 4189a, 4191b, 4192e, 4193, 4193i); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2200-2206); Ireland (2317, 2319, 2319a)

Movies, Television & Stars

Germany (3247); Greenland (876-877); Hungary (4613); Lebanon (841); Monaco (3066-3069)

Theater

Ireland (2320-2323); Paraguay (3136)

Entertainers

Denmark (1883, 1884a); Korea (South) (2608)

Personalized Stamps

Iran (3223-3224); United Nations (1290-1291)

Petroleum

Korea (South) (2607a); Russia (8321)

Philately

Greece (2961); Greenland (874); Korea (South) (2609); Netherlands (1635); Slovakia (894)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Ireland (2293, 2294a, 2295a, 2325, 2326, 2327a, 2327b); Japan (4507a, 4507b, 4507j, 4508a); Netherlands (1636a, 1636g); Paraguay (3140)

Railroads

Belarus (1263-1264); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Guatemala (740, 742); Japan (4493i)

Religion

Belarus (1260, 1261a, 1262); Greece (2941, 2944, 2944a, 2954); Greenland (872-873, 873b); Hungary (4611); Ireland (2298); Japan (4509c, 4509d, 4509f, 4509g, 4510); Korea (South) (2598); Malta (1722); Montenegro (483); Paraguay (3138, 3141); Russia (8329, 8331b, 8331c); Serbia (983); Slovakia (887, 894); Sri Lanka (2270-2272, 2272a); Vatican City (1773, 1774, 1775, 1776, 1777-1778, 1779, 1781, 1782)

Christmas

Belarus (1261, 1261a); Bulgaria (4991); Denmark (1881, 1884a); Gibraltar (1811-1817); Great Britain (4176-4183. 4177c, 4179c, 4183c, 4183d); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Greece (2931, 2932, 2932a, 2934, 2934a, 2957-2958, 2958a); Hungary (4617-4618); Ireland (2292-2297, 2294a, 2295a, 2297a, 2297b, 2324-2329, 2327a, 2327b, 2329a, 2329b); Lithuania (1191-1192); Malta (1723-1725); Netherlands (1636); San Marino (2119-2120); Serbia (989-990); Slovakia (889-891, 891a, 893); Vatican City (1783-1784, 1784a)

Popes

Vatican City (1780)

Science & Technology

Guatemala (747); Hungary (4616, 4619); Iran (3220); Montenegro (482); Paraguay (3135); Russia (8329)

Archaeology

China (Taiwan) (4627-4630); China (People’s Republic) (4811-4814); Germany (3267); Hong Kong (2191e); Serbia (982)

Astronomy

Korea (South) (2591a, 2591d); Vatican City (1782)

Computers & Mathematics

Ireland (2296, 2297a, 2297b); Mauritania (860)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (846); Greece (2947); Greenland (874); Hong Kong (2191b, 2191c, 2191h, 2191i, 2191j, 2192); Japan (4490, 4497); Kazakhstan (965, 967); Korea (South) (2591b, 2591c, 2592a, 2595, 2596); United States (5666)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Israel (2301-2303); Japan (4497, 4501j); Korea (South) (2592f); Paraguay (3141)

Medicine

Bulgaria (4994); Germany (3249); Greece (2952d); Korea (South) (2611); San Marino (2112, 2115-2117)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Israel (2300)

Ships & Watercraft

Germany (3254); Great Britain (4192); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2184, 2185, 2186); Greece (2957, 2958a); Greenland (873, 873b); Hong Kong (2177, 2182a, 2189, 2190); Ireland (2305, 2306); Japan (4500a, 4500f, 4500g); Korea (South) (2607, 2609d); Malta (1722); Montenegro (485); Paraguay (3141a); Serbia (991)

Space

Kazakhstan (957, 961)

Sports

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2176, 2178, 2180); Greece (2947); Kazakhstan (951); Monaco (3066); Russia (8330); Serbia (975, 980, 981); Slovakia (888); United Nations (1286-1289); United Nations (Geneva) (710-713); United Nations (Vienna) (687-690); United States (5668-5671, 5668a-5671a)

Olympics

Bermuda (1186-1187); China (People’s Republic) (4816-4820); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o); Greece (2946-2947); Hong Kong (2193); Paraguay (3131); Slovakia (895)

Soccer

Denmark (1884, 1884a); San Marino (2113, 2114)

Stamps On Stamps

Malta (1722); Monaco (3070); Serbia (978b)

Telecommunications

Iran (3223b, 3224); Kazakhstan (958, 961)

Textiles

Japan (4500-4501); Malta (1722); Papua New Guinea (2013-2017, 2016a)

Native Costumes

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2183); Greece (2941-2944, 2944a, 2947, 2953, 2955, 2956, 2957-2958, 2958a); Greenland (876); Japan (4500-4501, 4509a, 4509b, 4509e); Kazakhstan (950); Korea (South) (2592d, 2592e, 2592f, 2598, 2608, 2612)

Toys & Games

Gibraltar (1811a, 1812); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2188-2193, 2189b, 2191b, 2193b, 2193c); Greece (2957, 2958a); Japan (4491); Monaco (3068)

United Nations

Greenland (867, 881); Hong Kong (2191-2192); Kazakhstan (965); Korea (South) (2608); Paraguay (3140)

Women

Bermuda (1186-1187); Denmark (1881, 1883, 1884a); Germany (3264); Great Britain (4184, 4189a, 4193, 4193i); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2175c. 2175i, 2175l, 2175m, 2175n, 2175o); Greece (2935, 2942, 2944a, 2947, 2951a, 2953, 2954, 2955, 2958a); Greenland (873, 873b, 875, 876); Guatemala (742, 743, 746, 750); Hong Kong (2178, 2181, 2182a, 2185, 2186, 2187, 2188, 2189, 2190, 2193); Ireland (2292, 2293, 2294a, 2295a, 2296, 2297a, 2297b, 2302, 2317, 2318, 2319a, 2320-2323, 2329, 2329a, 2329b); Israel (2304a); Japan (4493, 4509a, 4509b, 4509e); Korea (South) (2609c); Lebanon (841); Malta (1722); Monaco (3066, 3068); Paraguay (3131, 3134, 3136); Russia (8321, 8331c, 8332); San Marino (2112); Slovakia (888, 895b); United Nations (Geneva) (710, 711, 713); United States (5668-5671, 5668a-5671a)

Writers & Literature

Germany (3248, 3264); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2194-2199, 2199a); Greece (2952a, 2952c); Hungary (4614, 4616); Ireland (2302); Korea (South) (2609); Lebanon (839); Russia (8318, 8319); Vatican City (1775)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (MH446d), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps

