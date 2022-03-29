By Topic – April 2022

Great Britain issued this souvenir and eight other stamps Jan. 20 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones. The souvenir sheet of four stamps (Scott 4192) is in eight categories in the April By Topic Listing: Architecture; Bridges (under Architecture); Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters (under Aviation); Land Mammals (under Fauna); Birds (under Fauna); Automobiles (under Motor Vehicles); Music: Rock Stars (under Performing Arts); and Ships & Watercraft.