By Topic – April 2023

A Georgia souvenir sheet issued January 2022, is in one categories in the April By Topic Listing: Architecture: Lighthouses.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 17, 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

British Antarctic Territory (625-628); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (693, 697, 701, 702, 703, 704); Japan (4613a); Monaco (3120); Spain (4635)

Architecture

Bermuda (1191); British Antarctic Territory (626); Colombia (1616); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (691, 702a, 704b, 704d, 704e); Germany (3305, 3333); Gibraltar (1839-1842); Great Britain (4298a, 4298c, 4320); Greece (2987-2990); Greenland (913-916, 916a); Iran (3230c); Italy (3818, 3821, 3825, 3827, 3829, 3840, 3845, 3847, 3848, 3849, 3850, 3853, 3854, 3858); Japan (4514, 4566a, 4566b, 4566f, 4566g, 4567a, 4567c, 4567d, 4567f, 4567g, 4577, 4612b, 4612j, 4614, 4616a, 4616c, 4616d, 4619, 4620, 4622f, 4623h, 4623i, 4630b, 4630c, 4631); Kosovo (498, 499-501); Kyrgyzstan (664, 680-684, 693); Liechtenstein (1871-1872); Lithuania (1208); Luxembourg (1604, 1605); Monaco (3108, 3114, 3116); Montenegro (498, 499-501); Poland (4635, 4639, 4642, 4644, 4645, 4648); Spain (4625, 4630, 4632, 4637, 4639, 4640); United States (5758-5762, 5758a-5762a); Uruguay (2765)

Bridges

Argentina (2975a, 2975e); Gibraltar (1838); Iran (3232, 3233); Italy (3854); Japan (4566b, 4566f, 4566j, 4567, 4577j, 4588e, 4605g, 4606f, 4612j, 4614); Liechtenstein (1873, 1875)

Castles

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Japan (4566e, 4588c); Liechtenstein (1873, 1874); Poland (4642)

Lighthouses

Georgia (578)

Windmills

Colombia (1616); Germany (3278)

Art

Argentina (2972-2973); Colombia (1619h); Japan (4605g, 4606f, 4617-4621)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Great Britain (4320); Poland (4650)

Children’s Art

Montenegro (497)

Paintings

Gibraltar (1839-1842); Greenland (910-912); Hungary (4649); Iran (3230); Italy (3827, 3832, 3854); Japan (4587, 4605b, 4605c, 4605d, 4605f, 4605h, 4605i, 4605j, 4606b, 4606c, 4606d, 4606e, 4606f, 4606g, 4606h, 4606i, 4622f, 4622g, 4622h, 4622i, 4622j, 4623); Liechtenstein (1873-1875); Monaco (3109, 3122)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Greece (2985, 2985c, 2985d, 2985g, 2987); Italy (3831); Japan (4576e, 4577e, 4605a, 4605c, 4606a, 4608, 4622d); Spain (4626)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (French) (858); Great Britain (4303, 4305, 4310, 4311b, 4308b, 4310b, 4311e, MH521a); Italy (3849, 3851, 3859); Japan (4577, 4612g, 4622a); Kyrgyzstan (664, 680-684, 693); Poland (4639, 4640); Spain (4629, 4630, 4636)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Colombia (1616); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (690); Great Britain (4320b); Japan (4588e); Spain (4615)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Japan (4612)

Parachutes

Germany (3309, 3313, 3316, 3319)

Bicycles

Germany (3309, 3316); Japan (4567, 4612, 4616e)

Black Americans

United States (5757, 5757a)

Children

Gibraltar (1841); Greece (2987); Iran (3230f); Italy (3834); Japan (4577, 4604, 4606c, 4614, 4616c, 4630-4631); Kosovo (484); Liechtenstein (1873, 1875); Lithuania (1208); Monaco (3118, 3122); Nauru (606); Poland (4647); Uruguay (2775)

Coins & Currency

Japan (4616b); Spain (4630)

Endangered Species

Japan (4607)

Europa

Greece (2979, 2979c, 2979f); Kosovo (459D, 484-486)

Explorers

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (697); Monaco (3120)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Argentina (2970-2971); Greece (2979, 2979c, 2979f); Japan (4568, 4588c, 4626-4629); Kosovo (484-486); Kyrgyzstan (686); Spain (4623); Uruguay (2768)

Famous People

Argentina Juan Perón (2974); Spain Juan Perón (4633)

Royalty

Bermuda (1192); Georgia (581); Great Britain (4299-4302, 4303, 4305, 4308, 4308b, 4310b, MH519-MH521, MH521a); Liechtenstein (1869); Monaco (3109-3110, 3116, 3118, 3120, 3121, 3122)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Colombia (1617, 1619); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (694); Gibraltar (1837); Great Britain (4295, 4297, 4298a, 4298c); Greenland (908); Japan (4577c, 4586b, 4598, 4599, 4600f, 4601e, 4605e, 4606j, 4607, 4612-4613, 4615, 4616b, 4626-4629, 4631c); Kosovo (459D); Liechtenstein (1874); Lithuania (1209); Luxembourg (B544-B545)

Land Mammals: Cats

Argentina (2970-2971); Great Britain (4307, 4308b); Italy (3830, 3844); Japan (4567h, 4568, 4577, 4588b, 4605f, 4606e, 4607, 4630d); Kyrgyzstan (686); Uruguay (2768)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Greenland (909); Japan (4600j, 4601j, 4606c, 4630, 4631b, 4631d)

Land Mammals: Horses

Georgia (579); Greece (2998, 2998a, 3002, 3002a); Italy (3849, 3851); Japan (4598, 4606h, 4611, 4613e, 4614, 4621); Kyrgyzstan (627, 664, 672, 680-684, 693); Liechtenstein (1873, 1875); Monaco (3109)

Sea Mammals

Monaco (3119)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Greenland (911, 912)

Birds

Colombia (1618, 1619); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (692, 694, 699, 700, 704c); Germany (3279); Gibraltar (1843. 1844, 1845, 1848, 1849a, ); Great Britain (4306, 4308b); Greece (2986); Iran (3230a, 3230d); Japan (4569, 4570, 4577, 4584b, 4585b, 4588d, 4598b, 4602-4603, 4605b, 4606b, 4607, 4612h, 4613, 4617); Kosovo (485, 492); Kyrgyzstan (664, 668, 669-671, 671a, 685); Liechtenstein (1869); Luxembourg (B544-B545); Monaco (3120); Poland (4635, 4642, 4643, 4644); Spain (4635)

Insects

Colombia (1619e); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (696); Italy (3778); Japan (4607c, 4612); Kyrgyzstan (654)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Malawi (921-922)

Fish & Fishing

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (703b); Greece (2985, 2985c, 2985d, 2985g); Japan (4577, 4588a, 4588e, 4594g, 4595b, 4595c, 4598g); Kosovo (493-494)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (703); Germany (3277); Japan (4567e, 4588a, 4595b, 4595c); Uruguay (2766, 2774)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Germany (3277); Japan (4574e)

Reptiles & Amphibians

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Japan (4595f, 4607, 4626); Kyrgyzstan (673-675, 675a); Monaco (3119)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Japan (4598, 4600, 4601i)

Flags

Argentina (2975c, 2975e); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1616, 1618, 1619); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (690, 694); Great Britain (4320a); Italy (3827, 3845, 3846, 3847); Japan (4604, 4613); Kyrgyzstan (627, 680-684, 685, 693); Monaco (3109, 3113, 3115, 3120); Montenegro (502); Nauru (608, 609); Spain (4625, 4634, 4639); United States (5761, 5761a); Uruguay (2765, 2769, 2771a)

Flora

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (695); Germany (3279); Italy (3836); Japan (4589, 4590, 4591, 4593, 4602-4603, 4609a, 4610a, 4610b, 4611h, 4622g, 4622h, 4624)

Flowers

Andorra (French) (857); Bermuda (1190, 1192, 1196); Greenland (912); Iran (3230c, 3230e); Italy (3778, 3851); Japan (4567c, 4570-4571, 4572-4573, 4582-4583, 4584-4586, 4588, 4592, 4594a, 4594b, 4594c, 4594d, 4594e, 4594f, 4595d, 4595e, 4595h, 4595i, 4596-4597, 4598e, 4605a, 4605d, 4605j, 4606a, 4606d, 4606g, 4606i, 4607d, 4609c, 4609d, 4609e, 4610d, 4610e, 4612-4613, 4615, 4624-4625, 4627, 4628, 4630b); Kosovo (486); Kyrgyzstan (654, 662a, 665-667, 667a, 670, 671, 671a, 676-678, 678a); Monaco (3121); Nauru (605, 607); Spain (4616, 4622, 4627, 4640); United States (5755); Uruguay (2764b)

Flowers: Orchids

Colombia (1618); Luxembourg (B540-B543)

Flowers: Roses

Iran (3230e); Italy (3837); Japan (4570g, 4571e, 4582-4583, 4617, 4618, 4622i, 4622j, 4624-4625)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Bermuda (1188); Gibraltar (1843-1849); Iran (3224, 3230e); Italy (3836); Japan (4566c, 4566h, 4567e, 4567i, 4567j, 4571d, 4577, 4594h, 4600h, 4600i, 4601h, 4605c, 4609b, 4610c, 4611, 4625d); Kyrgyzstan (690-692); Luxembourg (B545); Spain (4616); Uruguay (2773)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (698); Germany (3277, 3334); Gibraltar (1847); Japan (4574-4575); Uruguay (2771b)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1618, 1619); Liechtenstein (1869); Nauru (605); Poland (4635, 4642)

Maps & Globes

Argentina (2975e); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (693, 701, 702); Italy (3816); Kosovo (492); Kyrgyzstan (663, 685); Lithuania (1207); Monaco (3119, 3120a); Spain (4624, 4635)

Masks

Great Britain (4305, 4308b); Japan (4588b)

Military

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (694); Georgia (579); Great Britain (4320b); Iran (3230b, 3234-3235); Italy (3845); Kosovo (488-491); Monaco (3121); Poland (4635); Russia (8282); Uruguay (2765, 2769, 2770)

Motor Vehicles

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (702)

Automobiles

Italy (3820, 3830, 3853); Japan (4616e); Luxembourg (1604); Monaco (3111, 3113)

Motorcycles

Japan (4616e)

Performing Arts

Dance

Greece (2997, 2998a, 3001, 3002a); Kosovo (496); Uruguay (2771a)

Music

Andorra (French) (860); Argentina (2969); Bermuda (1193); Germany (3335); Gibraltar (1843-1849); Greece (2979b, 2979e, 2979f, 2989, 2995, 2997, 2998a, 2999, 3000a, 3001, 3002a); Italy (3813, 3833, 3856); Japan (4588b, 4611, 4612-4613); Kosovo (495); Lithuania (1207); Poland (4634, 4640)

Music: Rock Stars

Great Britain (4312-4321)

Movies, Television & Stars

Argentina (2969); Greenland (908-909); Italy (3823, 3828, 3846); Japan (4600-4601); Kyrgyzstan (627); Liechtenstein (1870); Lithuania (1210); Monaco (3111-3114)

Theater

Italy (3849, 3856); Japan (4577b, 4587b)

Personalized Stamps

Japan (3010O, 3010S, 3010T, 3010Tu); Korea (South) (2454-2455)

Philately

Italy (3834); Japan (4587); Montenegro (504); Poland (4636); Spain (4637)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Gibraltar (1843-1849); Italy (3841); Japan (4566c, 4567b, 4567e, 4567i, 4576b, 4576f, 4576g, 4577, 4594h, 4594i, 4604d, 4611f, 4612i, 4613, 4630b); Spain (4618); Uruguay (2773)

Printing

Bermuda (1189); Georgia (580-582)

Railroads

Argentina (2975, 2975e); Germany (3305); Italy (3842, 3852); Japan (4566, 4611j, 4614); Liechtenstein (1876); United States (5758-5762, 5758a-5762a); Uruguay (2772)

Religion

Andorra (French) (860); Georgia (579, 580); Gibraltar (1850-1852); Italy (3821, 3825, 3829, 3832, 3837, 3849, 3851, 3858); Japan (4566a, 4567g, 4577d, 4623a, 4623b, 4623d, 4623g); Kyrgyzstan (684); Liechtenstein (1871); Montenegro (499-501); Poland (4636, 4638, 4638a, 4640, 4641, 4645); Spain (4623, 4628, 4630, 4637)

Christmas

Gibraltar (1843-1849); Great Britain (4293-4298, 4293a, 4294a, 4298a, 4298c); Greece (2995-3002, 2998a, 3000a, 3002a); Greenland (913-916, 916a); Hungary (4649); Lithuania (1208-1209); Luxembourg (B544-B545); Monaco (3117); Poland (4637); Uruguay (2767)

Science & Technology

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (695); Georgia (581); Liechtenstein (1877); Spain (4601)

Archaeology

Colombia (1619h); Great Britain (4303-4311, 4308b, 4310b, 4311e, MH521a); Greece (2985, 2985c, 2985d, 2985g); Japan (4608); Spain (4626, 4629)

Astronomy

Italy (3839)

Computers & Mathematics

Italy (3835); United States (5755)

Earth Science & Earth Features

British Antarctic Territory (625-628); Colombia (1619); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (692, 693, 702, 704); Gibraltar (1834, 1835, 1837); Greece (2980-2984); Iran (3223); Japan (4566d, 4595a, 4595g, 4598a, 4605h, 4611d, 4620, 4621); Kyrgyzstan (663, 676-678, 678a, 680-684, 693, 694); Liechtenstein (1868); Monaco (3110); Spain (4621, 4637, 4638)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Colombia (1619f); Iran (3225); Japan (4611b)

Medicine

Andorra (French) (859); Italy (3822, 3824); Spain (4619, 4622); Uruguay (2770)

Scouting

Japan (4604)

Ships & Watercraft

British Antarctic Territory (625-628); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (690, 693, 694, 699, 704); Germany (3333); Gibraltar (1839); Great Britain (4309, 4310b); Italy (3854); Japan (4566, 4577, 4614); Liechtenstein (1873); Monaco (3108, 3110, 3119, 3120, 3122); Montenegro (503); Nauru (612); Spain (4635); Uruguay (2765, 2772)

Space

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (691); Japan (4613); Kyrgyzstan (627); Montenegro (497); Poland (4646); Russia (8225, 8282)

Sports

Iran (3226); Italy (3840, 3850, 3853); Japan (4611); Kyrgyzstan (694); Monaco (3111, 3113); Montenegro (502); Spain (4631)

Olympics

Japan (4514); Kyrgyzstan (660-662, 662a, 679, 687-689)

Soccer

Italy (3843); Monaco (3115); United States (5754, 5754a)

Stamps On Stamps

Germany (3277, 3278, 3308, 3309, 3313, 3315, 3316, 3319); Spain (4615)

Telecommunications

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (691); Kyrgyzstan (627); Russia (8225)

Textiles

Nauru (611)

Native Costumes

Bermuda (1193-1196); Gibraltar (1841); Greece (2987, 2990); Greenland (910); Japan (4587, 4588b, 4598b, 4598h, 4605g, 4606f, 4614, 4619, 4620, 4621, 4623f, 4623j); Spain (4636); Uruguay (2771a)

Toys & Games

Greece (2996, 2998, 2998a, 3000, 3000a, 3002, 3002a); Japan (4576d, 4600-4601, 4612-4613); Monaco (3112)

Chess

Spain (4628)

United Nations

Georgia (580-582); Germany (3335); Japan (4607, 4608); Kyrgyzstan (685)

Universal Postal Union

Colombia (1616); Lithuania (1207); Nauru (607)

Wine

Italy (3844)

Women

Argentina (2969); Bermuda (1189, 1192, 1195); Gibraltar (1841, 1849b); Great Britain (4299-4302, MH519-MH521, MH521a); Greece (2990); Greenland (910, 911); Iran (3230c, 3230e, 3230f, 3231); Italy (3816, 3823, 3827, 3830, 3836, 3839, 3846, 3849, 3850, 3851); Japan (4571, 4577, 4587a, 4587c, 4598f, 4605i, 4606c, 4611e, 4614, 4616c); Kosovo (484, 486, 487, 495, 496); Kyrgyzstan (688); Liechtenstein (1869, 1873, 1875); Lithuania (1208); Monaco (3109, 3112, 3114, 3118, 3121, 3122); Nauru (606, 608); Poland (4642); Spain (4619, 4622, 4627, 4629, 4630, 4636); United States (5754, 5754a, 5757, 5757a); Uruguay (2764b, 2770, 2771a)

Writers & Literature

Georgia (580-582); Iran (3231); Italy (3819, 3838, 3839); Kyrgyzstan (668); Spain (4627, 4640); United States (5757, 5757a); Uruguay (2764)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Greece (2951c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2023 Catalogue, Iran (3233-3225 become 3227-3229); to stamps in Feb. 20, 2023 Update, Spain (4601 becomes 4617).