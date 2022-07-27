POSTAL UPDATES
By Topic – August 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 15, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Algeria (1824, 1825, 1827, 1830, 1831); Canada (3333b, 3333f, 3335, 3335a); Cayman Islands (1245, 1251-1254); China (Taiwan) (4639, 4642, 4644, 4646); Denmark (1893, 1895a); Egypt (2244, 2247, 2251, 2255, 2256, 2262); Falkland Islands (1325, 1327); Hong Kong (2216-2226, 2226a); Iraq (2121, 2122, 2128, 2129, 2131-2132, 2137); Kosovo (482); Morocco (1308, 1312); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1860b. 1860f, 1860g, 1860h, 1860k, 1860l, 1860m, 1860p, 1860u, 1860v, 1866, 1868, 1871, 1871a); Syria (1694, 1705, 1715, 1726); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836, 839, 845); Uzbekistan (935a, 937, 939a, 940a, 942, 943a, 943b, 945); Viet Nam (3686)
Bridges
China (Taiwan) (4643); Iraq (2132); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860a, 1860b, 1860f, 1860r, 1860v); Syria (1696)
Castles
Cayman Islands (1250)
Lighthouses
Canada (3333e, 3333f, 3338, 3338a)
Windmills
Denmark (1888, 1890a); Falkland Islands (1327)
Art
Canada (3333-3338, 3333f, 3338a)
Paintings
Georgia (577); Morocco (1303, 1306); Viet Nam (3686)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Algeria (1828); Syria (1734)
Sculpture & Statues
Cayman Islands (1250); Egypt (2260); Falkland Islands (1327); Hong Kong (2220, 2224, 2226a); Iraq (2121, 2128, 2132, 2138); Syria (1714); Uzbekistan (933a, 933b, 946)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Egypt (2258); Falkland Islands (1325-1326); Hong Kong (2218, 2226a); Syria (1733); Uzbekistan (944c)
Bicycles
Hong Kong (226, 2226a); Switzerland (1860b)
Children
Algeria (1824); Canada (3333e, 3333f, 3338, 3338a, 3339); China (Taiwan) (4642); Egypt (2244, 2247); Falkland Islands (1327); Hong Kong (2220, 2226, 2226a); Switzerland (1861, 1867a); Syria (1700, 1713, 1723, 1727); Uzbekistan (943c)
Endangered Species
China (Taiwan) (4635-4638); Canada (3327-3332, 3332a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837-838, 838a)
Europa
Switzerland (1867); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834, 837-838, 838a)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Hong Kong (2205-2211); Philippines (3845); Switzerland (1867)
Famous People
Syria Bashar al-Assad (1726-1728); Zambia Dag Hammarskjold (1233)
Royalty
Ascension (1248-1250); Cayman Islands (1241-1245, 1246-1250); Denmark (1885); Egypt (2262); Falkland Islands (1322-1324); Iraq (2131-2132); Morocco (1283, 1283a, 1283b, 1283c)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Denmark (1885b, 1889, 1890a); Falkland Islands (1327, 1330); Hong Kong (2209a); Iraq (2131-2132); Philippines (3845); Switzerland (1860, 1870, 1871a, B817); Syria (1832); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (844); Zambia (1228, 1229, 1230, 1230a)
Land Mammals: Cats
China (Taiwan) (4640-4641); Denmark (1885b, 1889, 1890a); Egypt (2262); Hong Kong (2205-2211); Morocco (1314); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860, B819); Zambia (1225)
Land Mammals: Horses
Morocco (1306); Switzerland (1869, 1871a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834); Uzbekistan (946c)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Canada (3327-3332, 3332a)
Birds
Aruba (681-684); Canada (3333c, 3333e, 3333f, 3337, 3337a, 3338, 3338a); China (Taiwan) (4635-4638); Denmark (1886, 1890a); Egypt (2247, 2252, 2254, 2256, 2257, 2262); Falkland Islands (1327, 1329); Iraq (2124, 2131-2132); Morocco (1303); Russia (8109); St. Lucia (1303, 1304); Switzerland (1860); Syria (1706, 1724); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837-838, 838a); United States (RW89, RW89A); Zambia (1231, 1232, 1233)
Insects
Kyrgyzstan (655a)
Fish & Fishing
Ascension (1243-1247); Falkland Islands (1328); Switzerland (1860f)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Morocco (1303)
Other Terrestrial Life
Syria (1833b, 1834); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)
Flags
Algeria (1827, 1830); Cayman Islands (1245); Denmark (1894, 1895a); Egypt (2252, 2254, 2256, 2257, 2258); Falkland Islands (1327); Iraq (2125-2128, 2130, 2131-2132, 2137); Morocco (1310a); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1860b, 1860n, B817-B818, B819); Syria (1701, 1714, 1724, 1726, 1727, 1733); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834, 836, 846); Uzbekistan (933-949); Viet Nam (3683); Zambia (1225)
Flora
Bahamas (1540); Cayman Islands (1251-1254); China (Taiwan) (4647); Kyrgyzstan (655); St. Lucia (1301); Switzerland (1863); Syria (1685, 1698, 1721)
Flowers
China (Taiwan) (4650); Egypt (2245, 2247, 2252, 2255, 2263a); Hong Kong (2205, 2207, 2209, 2210, 2211); Kyrgyzstan (655); Philippines (3845); St. Lucia (1302); Switzerland (1860b); Syria (1691, 1701, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1727, 1821); Uzbekistan (933a, 933c)
Flowers: Orchids
Aruba (677-680); China (Taiwan) (4648)
Flowers: Roses
China (Taiwan) (4649); Egypt (2245); St. Lucia (1302)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Egypt (2245); Iraq (2131-2132); Kyrgyzstan (655); Morocco (1313); Switzerland (1867); Syria (1685, 1698, 1707, 1721)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Morocco (1304); Switzerland (1860q); Uzbekistan (941)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Denmark (1885b); Egypt (2247, 2256); Switzerland (1860)
Holograms & 3-D
Switzerland (1839)
Maps & Globes
Algeria (1829); Egypt (2250, 2253, 2255); Hong Kong (2226a); Iraq (2124); Morocco (1305, 1309, 1313); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1839, 1860, B817-B818); Syria (1692, 1695, 1706, 1712, 1715, 1724); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (832, 833-834, 838a); Zambia (1233)
Masks
Morocco (1310a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)
Military
Algeria (1827, 1830, 1831); Cayman Islands (1241); Egypt (2257, 2258, 2262); Switzerland (1860n); Syria (1714, 1727, 1733, 1821); Uzbekistan (944, 946a); Viet Nam (3683)
Motor Vehicles
Algeria (1831); Egypt (2257, 2258); Falkland Islands (1330); Russia (8109); Syria (1696, 1733); Uzbekistan (938a, 944b)
Automobiles
China (Taiwan) (4644); Russia (8109); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (841-842); Uzbekistan (936)
Performing Arts
Music
Algeria (1822-1823); Bahamas (1539); Morocco (1310); Switzerland (1861); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (846); Uzbekistan (934b, 949)
Movies, Television & Stars
Egypt (2261)
Philately
Morocco (1305); Switzerland (B819)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Kyrgyzstan (655d); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (843-844)
Railroads
Canada (3333d, 3333f, 3336, 3336a); China (Taiwan) (4642); Hong Kong (2223, 2226a); Russia (8109); Syria (1696); Uzbekistan (943)
Religion
Algeria (1821, 1825); China (Taiwan) (4639, 4644); Egypt (2244, 2255, 2262); Hong Kong (2217, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2122, 2123, 2129, 2132); Kosovo (482); Morocco (1308); Switzerland (1860, 1866, 1871, 1871a); Syria (1694, 1726); Uzbekistan (937)
Christmas
Bahamas (1537-1540); Cayman Islands (1251-1254)
Popes
Iraq (2121-2124)
Science & Technology
Algeria (1824); Hong Kong (2223, 2226a); Syria (1707, 1712, 1715); Uzbekistan (935, 938)
Archaeology
Egypt (2260); Iraq (2122, 2132)
Astronomy
Denmark (1891, 1892, 1893, 1895a)
Computers & Mathematics
Algeria (1824); Egypt (2251); Morocco (1305); United States (5700-5701); Uzbekistan (940c)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Algeria (1820, 1826); China (Taiwan) (4645); Switzerland (1839, 1860q, 1860v, 1860x, 1860aa, 1865-1866, 1868-1871, 1871a); Syria (1823); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837, 838a)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Hong Kong (2209)
Medicine
China (Taiwan) (4639); Syria (1690, 1727); Uzbekistan (939)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Syria (1833-1834); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)
Scouting
Switzerland (1861)
Ships & Watercraft
Algeria (1820); Canada (3333c, 3333f, 3337, 3337a); Egypt (2258); Falkland Islands (1327, 1328, 1329); Hong Kong (2216, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2132); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860g, 1864); Syria (1733); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834); United States (RW89, RW89A); Viet Nam (3683)
Space
Denmark (1894, 1895, 1895a); Egypt (2247); Kyrgyzstan (656-657); Russia (7719)
Sports
Egypt (2259); Switzerland (1860u); Uzbekistan (945)
Basketball
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (839)
Olympics
Algeria (1820-1821); Egypt (2249, 2252, 2254); Hong Kong (2212-2215, 2215a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (839-840)
Soccer
Algeria (1829); Iraq (2130); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (832); Zambia (1225)
Stamps On Stamps
Egypt (2262); Morocco (1309); Syria (1813); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (835)
Telecommunications
Egypt (2247)
Textiles
Morocco (1312)
Native Costumes
Hong Kong (2221, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2131-2132); Morocco (1310); Syria (1705); Uzbekistan (934, 947a)
Toys & Games
Denmark (1889, 1890a)
United Nations
Egypt (2250, 2253, 2255); Russia (7930); Zambia (1233)
Universal Postal Union
Syria (1695, 1706)
Wine
Denmark (1889, 1890a)
Women
Algeria (1824); Ascension (1248-1250); Canada (3333a, 3333c, 3333e, 3333f, 3334, 3334a, 3337, 3337a, 3338, 3338a, 3339a, 3340, 3340a); Cayman Islands (1243, 1244, 1245, 1246-1250); China (Taiwan) (4642); Denmark (1885); Egypt (2244, 2247, 2249, 2252, 2254, 2262); Falkland Islands (1322-1324); Hong Kong (2214, 2215a, 2219, 2220, 2224, 2226a); Iraq (2131-2132, 2134, 2138); Kyrgyzstan (657); Morocco (1310a); Switzerland (1860l, 1860m, 1860s, 1860w, B817, B819); Syria (1690, 1697, 1700, 1713, 1723, 1727); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836, 840); United States (5699, 5702); Uzbekistan (934a, 934b, 940b, 945c, 947a)
Writers & Literature
Georgia (577); Syria (1697b, 1697e, 1697f)
Journalism
United States (5699)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Burma (246Ab, 247a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
