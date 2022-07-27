POSTAL UPDATES

By Topic – August 2022

Jul 29, 2022, 8 AM
Denmark issued this stamp Jan. 3, 2022, in an Astronomy set. The stamp (Scott 1892), which illustrates the 1676 observation of eclipses of Jupiter's moon Io and the first observation of the speed of light by Ole Romer, is in one category in the August By Topic Listing: Astronomy (under Science & Technology).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 15, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Algeria (1824, 1825, 1827, 1830, 1831); Canada (3333b, 3333f, 3335, 3335a); Cayman Islands (1245, 1251-1254); China (Taiwan) (4639, 4642, 4644, 4646); Denmark (1893, 1895a); Egypt (2244, 2247, 2251, 2255, 2256, 2262); Falkland Islands (1325, 1327); Hong Kong (2216-2226, 2226a); Iraq (2121, 2122, 2128, 2129, 2131-2132, 2137); Kosovo (482); Morocco (1308, 1312); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1860b. 1860f, 1860g, 1860h, 1860k, 1860l, 1860m, 1860p, 1860u, 1860v, 1866, 1868, 1871, 1871a); Syria (1694, 1705, 1715, 1726); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836, 839, 845); Uzbekistan (935a, 937, 939a, 940a, 942, 943a, 943b, 945); Viet Nam (3686)

Bridges

China (Taiwan) (4643); Iraq (2132); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860a, 1860b, 1860f, 1860r, 1860v); Syria (1696)

Castles

Cayman Islands (1250)

Lighthouses

Canada (3333e, 3333f, 3338, 3338a)

Windmills

Denmark (1888, 1890a); Falkland Islands (1327)

Art

Canada (3333-3338, 3333f, 3338a)

Paintings

Georgia (577); Morocco (1303, 1306); Viet Nam (3686)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Algeria (1828); Syria (1734)

Sculpture & Statues

Cayman Islands (1250); Egypt (2260); Falkland Islands (1327); Hong Kong (2220, 2224, 2226a); Iraq (2121, 2128, 2132, 2138); Syria (1714); Uzbekistan (933a, 933b, 946)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Egypt (2258); Falkland Islands (1325-1326); Hong Kong (2218, 2226a); Syria (1733); Uzbekistan (944c)

Bicycles

Hong Kong (226, 2226a); Switzerland (1860b)

Children

Algeria (1824); Canada (3333e, 3333f, 3338, 3338a, 3339); China (Taiwan) (4642); Egypt (2244, 2247); Falkland Islands (1327); Hong Kong (2220, 2226, 2226a); Switzerland (1861, 1867a); Syria (1700, 1713, 1723, 1727); Uzbekistan (943c)

Endangered Species

China (Taiwan) (4635-4638); Canada (3327-3332, 3332a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837-838, 838a)

Europa

Switzerland (1867); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834, 837-838, 838a)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Hong Kong (2205-2211); Philippines (3845); Switzerland (1867)

Famous People

Syria Bashar al-Assad (1726-1728); Zambia Dag Hammarskjold (1233)

Royalty

Ascension (1248-1250); Cayman Islands (1241-1245, 1246-1250); Denmark (1885); Egypt (2262); Falkland Islands (1322-1324); Iraq (2131-2132); Morocco (1283, 1283a, 1283b, 1283c)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Denmark (1885b, 1889, 1890a); Falkland Islands (1327, 1330); Hong Kong (2209a); Iraq (2131-2132); Philippines (3845); Switzerland (1860, 1870, 1871a, B817); Syria (1832); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (844); Zambia (1228, 1229, 1230, 1230a)

Land Mammals: Cats

China (Taiwan) (4640-4641); Denmark (1885b, 1889, 1890a); Egypt (2262); Hong Kong (2205-2211); Morocco (1314); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860, B819); Zambia (1225)

Land Mammals: Horses

Morocco (1306); Switzerland (1869, 1871a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834); Uzbekistan (946c)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Canada (3327-3332, 3332a)

Birds

Aruba (681-684); Canada (3333c, 3333e, 3333f, 3337, 3337a, 3338, 3338a); China (Taiwan) (4635-4638); Denmark (1886, 1890a); Egypt (2247, 2252, 2254, 2256, 2257, 2262); Falkland Islands (1327, 1329); Iraq (2124, 2131-2132); Morocco (1303); Russia (8109); St. Lucia (1303, 1304); Switzerland (1860); Syria (1706, 1724); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837-838, 838a); United States (RW89, RW89A); Zambia (1231, 1232, 1233)

Insects

Kyrgyzstan (655a)

Fish & Fishing

Ascension (1243-1247); Falkland Islands (1328); Switzerland (1860f)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Morocco (1303)

Other Terrestrial Life

Syria (1833b, 1834); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)

Flags

Algeria (1827, 1830); Cayman Islands (1245); Denmark (1894, 1895a); Egypt (2252, 2254, 2256, 2257, 2258); Falkland Islands (1327); Iraq (2125-2128, 2130, 2131-2132, 2137); Morocco (1310a); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1860b, 1860n, B817-B818, B819); Syria (1701, 1714, 1724, 1726, 1727, 1733); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834, 836, 846); Uzbekistan (933-949); Viet Nam (3683); Zambia (1225)

Flora

Bahamas (1540); Cayman Islands (1251-1254); China (Taiwan) (4647); Kyrgyzstan (655); St. Lucia (1301); Switzerland (1863); Syria (1685, 1698, 1721)

Flowers

China (Taiwan) (4650); Egypt (2245, 2247, 2252, 2255, 2263a); Hong Kong (2205, 2207, 2209, 2210, 2211); Kyrgyzstan (655); Philippines (3845); St. Lucia (1302); Switzerland (1860b); Syria (1691, 1701, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1727, 1821); Uzbekistan (933a, 933c)

Flowers: Orchids

Aruba (677-680); China (Taiwan) (4648)

Flowers: Roses

China (Taiwan) (4649); Egypt (2245); St. Lucia (1302)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Egypt (2245); Iraq (2131-2132); Kyrgyzstan (655); Morocco (1313); Switzerland (1867); Syria (1685, 1698, 1707, 1721)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Morocco (1304); Switzerland (1860q); Uzbekistan (941)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Denmark (1885b); Egypt (2247, 2256); Switzerland (1860)

Holograms & 3-D

Switzerland (1839)

Maps & Globes

Algeria (1829); Egypt (2250, 2253, 2255); Hong Kong (2226a); Iraq (2124); Morocco (1305, 1309, 1313); Russia (7930); Switzerland (1839, 1860, B817-B818); Syria (1692, 1695, 1706, 1712, 1715, 1724); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (832, 833-834, 838a); Zambia (1233)

Masks

Morocco (1310a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)

Military

Algeria (1827, 1830, 1831); Cayman Islands (1241); Egypt (2257, 2258, 2262); Switzerland (1860n); Syria (1714, 1727, 1733, 1821); Uzbekistan (944, 946a); Viet Nam (3683)

Motor Vehicles

Algeria (1831); Egypt (2257, 2258); Falkland Islands (1330); Russia (8109); Syria (1696, 1733); Uzbekistan (938a, 944b)

Automobiles

China (Taiwan) (4644); Russia (8109); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (841-842); Uzbekistan (936)

Performing Arts

Music

Algeria (1822-1823); Bahamas (1539); Morocco (1310); Switzerland (1861); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (846); Uzbekistan (934b, 949)

Movies, Television & Stars

Egypt (2261)

Philately

Morocco (1305); Switzerland (B819)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Kyrgyzstan (655d); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (843-844)

Railroads

Canada (3333d, 3333f, 3336, 3336a); China (Taiwan) (4642); Hong Kong (2223, 2226a); Russia (8109); Syria (1696); Uzbekistan (943)

Religion

Algeria (1821, 1825); China (Taiwan) (4639, 4644); Egypt (2244, 2255, 2262); Hong Kong (2217, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2122, 2123, 2129, 2132); Kosovo (482); Morocco (1308); Switzerland (1860, 1866, 1871, 1871a); Syria (1694, 1726); Uzbekistan (937)

Christmas

Bahamas (1537-1540); Cayman Islands (1251-1254)

Popes

Iraq (2121-2124)

Science & Technology

Algeria (1824); Hong Kong (2223, 2226a); Syria (1707, 1712, 1715); Uzbekistan (935, 938)

Archaeology

Egypt (2260); Iraq (2122, 2132)

Astronomy

Denmark (1891, 1892, 1893, 1895a)

Computers & Mathematics

Algeria (1824); Egypt (2251); Morocco (1305); United States (5700-5701); Uzbekistan (940c)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Algeria (1820, 1826); China (Taiwan) (4645); Switzerland (1839, 1860q, 1860v, 1860x, 1860aa, 1865-1866, 1868-1871, 1871a); Syria (1823); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (837, 838a)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Hong Kong (2209)

Medicine

China (Taiwan) (4639); Syria (1690, 1727); Uzbekistan (939)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Syria (1833-1834); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836)

Scouting

Switzerland (1861)

Ships & Watercraft

Algeria (1820); Canada (3333c, 3333f, 3337, 3337a); Egypt (2258); Falkland Islands (1327, 1328, 1329); Hong Kong (2216, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2132); Russia (8109); Switzerland (1860g, 1864); Syria (1733); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (833-834); United States (RW89, RW89A); Viet Nam (3683)

Space

Denmark (1894, 1895, 1895a); Egypt (2247); Kyrgyzstan (656-657); Russia (7719)

Sports

Egypt (2259); Switzerland (1860u); Uzbekistan (945)

Basketball

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (839)

Olympics

Algeria (1820-1821); Egypt (2249, 2252, 2254); Hong Kong (2212-2215, 2215a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (839-840)

Soccer

Algeria (1829); Iraq (2130); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (832); Zambia (1225)

Stamps On Stamps

Egypt (2262); Morocco (1309); Syria (1813); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (835)

Telecommunications

Egypt (2247)

Textiles

Morocco (1312)

Native Costumes

Hong Kong (2221, 2222, 2226a); Iraq (2131-2132); Morocco (1310); Syria (1705); Uzbekistan (934, 947a)

Toys & Games

Denmark (1889, 1890a)

United Nations

Egypt (2250, 2253, 2255); Russia (7930); Zambia (1233)

Universal Postal Union

Syria (1695, 1706)

Wine

Denmark (1889, 1890a)

Women

Algeria (1824); Ascension (1248-1250); Canada (3333a, 3333c, 3333e, 3333f, 3334, 3334a, 3337, 3337a, 3338, 3338a, 3339a, 3340, 3340a); Cayman Islands (1243, 1244, 1245, 1246-1250); China (Taiwan) (4642); Denmark (1885); Egypt (2244, 2247, 2249, 2252, 2254, 2262); Falkland Islands (1322-1324); Hong Kong (2214, 2215a, 2219, 2220, 2224, 2226a); Iraq (2131-2132, 2134, 2138); Kyrgyzstan (657); Morocco (1310a); Switzerland (1860l, 1860m, 1860s, 1860w, B817, B819); Syria (1690, 1697, 1700, 1713, 1723, 1727); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (836, 840); United States (5699, 5702); Uzbekistan (934a, 934b, 940b, 945c, 947a)

Writers & Literature

Georgia (577); Syria (1697b, 1697e, 1697f)

Journalism

United States (5699)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Burma (246Ab, 247a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

 

 

