By Topic – December 2021

Dec 3, 2021, 7 PM

San Marino issued this stamp June 1, 2021, in a set of two marking the 50th anniversary of Doctors Without Borders. The stamp (Scott 2104) is in two categories in the December By Topic Listing: Children, and Medicine (under Science & Technology).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 20, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L171-L174, L174a)

Architecture

Argentina (2928, 2935, 2942, 2943); Austria (2889, 2892, 2905, 2907, 2908, 2909, 2910, 2911, B405, B406); China (People’s Republic) (4781, 4784-4785); Colombia (1558, 1562b, 1563d, 1563e, 1563i, 1564, 1565, 1566); Denmark (1878c); Falkland Islands (1303); Faroe Islands (788, 790); Finland (1626); France (5947Bd, 6014); Germany (3226, 3228); Great Britain (4096, 4106, 4121, 4125e, 4142, 4143, 4143b, 4154, 4155, 4156, 4157, 4159b, 4165, 4165b, 4166, 4167, 4167m, 4167n, 4167o); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430, 2432, 2436, 2436a, 2440, 2442, 2442a); Guyana (4629, 4630-4631); Hong Kong (2124, 2140, 2142, 2154-2161, 2155a, 2156, 2156a, 2159, 2159a, 2168, 2169, 2170, 2172); India (3250, 3254); Israel (2298a, 2298b); Italy (3692, 3695, 3696, 3707, 3708, 3710); Korea (South) (2586d, 2587-2588); Macao (1633-1634, 1635-1636); Moldova (1069, 1070, 1077, 1078, 1098, 1100); Monaco (3033-3034, 3035, 3038, 3057, 3058, 3065); Mongolia (2969); Montenegro (471); Netherlands (1619g, 1621, 1621a, 1622, 1622a, 1623, 1623a, 1625, 1625a, 1632d, 1632e, 1632l, 1632m); New Caledonia (1278); New Zealand (2968, 2968a, 2969b, 2971); Romania (6520-6523, 6520a-6523a, 6524-6526, 6524a-6526a, 6526b, 6527, 6527a, 6542-6545, 6542a-6545a); San Marino (2109); Serbia (947-949, 951, 955); United States (5644, 5647b); Uzbekistan (924)

Bridges

Colombia (1564e, 1564f, 1564g); Hong Kong (2172); Macao (1635d); Moldova (1091); New Zealand (2969, 2969a, 2969b); Serbia (952)

Castles

Austria (2893); Great Britain (Jersey) (2433, 2436a, 2441, 2442a); Monaco (3060)

Lighthouses

Argentina (2943b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2439, 2442a); New Caledonia (1277)

Windmills

Argentina (2943); Netherlands (1632d, 1632l); Serbia (950)

Art

Austria (2889); Colombia (1564); Italy (3707); Monaco (3059, 3064); Montenegro (470)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Great Britain (4119-4125, 4125e, 4125f, 4125g, 4125h, 4154-4167, 4159b, 4165b, 4166g, 4166h, 4166i, 4166j, 4167m, 4167n, 4167o)

Paintings

Austria (2892, 2907, 2914, 2920, 2921); Colombia (1562, 1563); Faroe Islands (790-791); Hong Kong (2154-2161, 2155a, 2156a, 2159a); Italy (3711-3712); Korea (South) (2588, 2590); Lebanon (836); Monaco (3062); New Zealand (2962-2965, 2965a); Romania (6501-6503, 6501a-6502a, 6520-6523, 6520a-6523a, 6553-6556, 6553a-6556a); Serbia (956-957)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Hong Kong (2156, 2156a, 2157, 2159a)

Nudes

Monaco (3062); Romania (6508-6511, 6508a-6511a)

Sculpture & Statues

Austria (2902); Colombia (1562a); Great Britain (4164, 4165b, 4167k); Guyana (4633); Hong Kong (2169, 2172); India (3252, 3254); Italy (3705); Korea (South) (2586); Macao (1635-1636); Moldova (1068, 1091); Monaco (3031, 3046, 3056); Mongolia (2969); New Caledonia (1278); Romania (6520-6523, 6520a-6523a, 6542, 6542a, 6556, 6556a); San Marino (2109); Serbia (958)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Argentina (2934); China (People’s Republic) (4785); Colombia (1562b, 1567); France (C85); Great Britain (4153b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2436, 2436a); India (3245, 3246a); Korea (South) (2589); Monaco (3065); Romania (6530, 6530a)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Guyana (4645c, 4646); Monaco (3065)

Parachutes

Colombia (1562b); Romania (6547, 6547a)

Bicycles

Andorra (French) (838); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430); Hong Kong (2175, 2176a); Netherlands (1632f, 1632m); New Zealand (2971)

Children

Argentina (2943a, 2943g); Colombia (1558b, 1564h, 1566h); Great Britain (4119-4125, 4125e, 4125f, 4125g, 4125h); Hong Kong (2158, 2159a); Israel (2297, 2297a, 2298b); Macao (1633a); Moldova (1078); Monaco (3048); New Zealand (2980); Romania (6556, 6556a); San Marino (2104-2105); Serbia (959)

Coins & Currency

Colombia (1566g); France (6014); Monaco (3065); New Caledonia (1278)

Endangered Species

Austria (2926); France (6027); Guyana (4647-4648); Macedonia (881-883); Moldova (1092-1093, 1093a); Monaco (3050); Netherlands (1628); Serbia (953-954)

Europa

Austria (2925); France (6027); Macedonia (881-883); Moldova (1092-1093, 1093a); Monaco (3050); Netherlands (1628); Serbia (953-954)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Austria (2914, B406); China (People’s Republic) (4782-4783, 4783a, 4783b); Colombia (1567); Hong Kong (2126-2132, 2133-2138, 2136a); Moldova (1078); Monaco (3047, 3055, 3062); New Zealand (2975-2978, 2978a); Romania (6542-6545, 6542a-6545a); Serbia (955)

Famous People

Guyana Franklin D. Roosevelt (4629c); Hong Kong Mao Zedong (2169); India Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (3242), Mohandas K. Gandhi (3251)

Royalty

Austria (2915); Falkland Islands (1303-1306); Germany (B1186, B1186a); Great Britain (4118, MH499, MH499a); Moldova (1091); Monaco (3037-3040, 3046, 3048); Montenegro (466); Netherlands (1629); New Zealand (2980); Romania (6500, 6527-6530, 6527a-6530a)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Argentina (2936-2937, 2943); Austria (2906, 2925, B407); China (People’s Republic) (4782-4783, 4783a, 4783b); Colombia (1556, 1558b, 1564h, 1566d); France (6027); Germany (3229, 3229a); Great Britain (4103, 4106, 4108, 4110b, 4113, 4114b, 4114c, 4114d, 4122, 4125e, 4128, 4137c, 4137l, 4137m); Great Britain (Jersey) (2433, 2435, 2436a, 2438, 2442a); Guyana (4647b, 4647c, 4647f); Hong Kong (2117, 2119a, 2121, 2123a, 2126-2132, 2163, 2165, 2167a); Korea (South) (2586b, 2590f); Macedonia (842, 873, 882); Moldova (1099, 1100); Monaco (3055, 3062); Namibia (1395-1397); Netherlands (1620a, 1620g, 1620h, 1620j, 1626, 1630, 1631a); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L171, L174a); Romania (6502, 6502a, 6512-6515, 6512a-6515a. 6512b-6515b); United States (5647, 5647b, 5648-5651, 5651b)

Land Mammals: Bats

Great Britain (4154, 4158, 4159b, 4166, 4166g, 4167, 4167m, 4167o); Netherlands (1631)

Land Mammals: Cats

France (6027); Great Britain (4099, 4100, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105); Guyana (4647d, 4647e); Hong Kong (2133, 2136a, 2162-2167, 2167a); Korea (South) (2590g); Macedonia (881); Monaco (3060, 3063); Netherlands (1619i); Romania (6554, 6554a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Great Britain (4119, 4120, 4121, 4122, 4123, 4125c, 4125e, 4125g, 4125h, 4167); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430); Guyana (4648); Hong Kong (2162-2167, 2167a); Korea (South) (2590j); Moldova (1077c); Monaco (3045); Netherlands (1619e)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Austria (B407); Netherlands (1632a, 1632k)

Land Mammals: Horses

Andorra (French) (837); Argentina (2943); Austria (2891); Colombia (1563, 1564d, 1564k, 1566i); Falkland Islands (1304); Great Britain (4099); Great Britain (Jersey) (2431, 2436a); Hong Kong (2141, 2143, 2144, 2145, 2154, 2159a, 2172, 2176a); India (3254); Moldova (1078b, 1091); Monaco (3032, 3058); Mongolia (2969); Netherlands (1630, 1633, 1633k, 1633l, 1633m, 1633n, 1633o); Romania (6527, 6527a); Uzbekistan (925)

Sea Mammals

Colombia (1556i); Great Britain (4129, 4132, 4136d, 4137d, 4137g, 4137k, 4137m); Guyana (4647a); Monaco (3051)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Monaco (3038); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L172, L174a)

Birds

Argentina (2935); Austria (2907, 2909); Belize (1249-1262); Colombia (1556, 1562, 1563-1564, 1566, 1567); Great Britain (4126, 4137a, 4162, 4165b, 4166, 4166h, 4167h); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430, 2431, 2436a, 2438, 2440, 2442a); Guyana (4636-4637, 4638-4639, 4648); Hong Kong (2167, 2167a); Italy (3692); Korea (South) (2590); Macao (1636); Macedonia (882d, 883); Moldova (1078, 1092-1093, 1093a, 1099, 1100); Monaco (3055, 3065); Namibia (1398-1402); Netherlands (1619b, 1619j, 1620a, 1620b, 1620c, 1620d, 1620f, 1626a, 1626b, 1626c, 1630g, 1631, 1632e, 1632m); New Caledonia (1278); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L173, L174, L174a); Romania (6531-6537, 6531a-6537a, 6531b-6537b, 6538-6541, 6538a-6541a, 6538b-6541b); Serbia (953-954)

Insects

Austria (B407); Canada (B31, B31a); Guyana (4640-4641); Korea (South) (2590g); Netherlands (1620, 1626d, 1626e, 1626f, 1626g, 1626h, 1628, 1631)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

France (6027); Netherlands (1626j); Serbia (950)

Fish & Fishing

Faroe Islands (789a); Great Britain (4131, 4134, 4136c, 4137f, 4137i); Great Britain (Jersey) (2432, 2436a); Monaco (3038, 3050); Netherlands (1626, 1630a, 1630c, 1630d, 1630e, 1630f); New Caledonia (1278)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Great Britain (4127, 4130, 4133, 4135, 4136, 4137b, 4137e, 4137h, 4137j); Great Britain (Jersey) (2441, 2442a); Korea (South) (2590e); Monaco (3038); New Caledonia (1278)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Great Britain (Jersey) (2434, 2436a); Netherlands (1626, 1631e, 1631f)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Austria (B406); Colombia (1556c); France (6027); Guyana (4642-4643); Hong Kong (2164, 2167a); Korea (South) (2586a); Netherlands (1620, 1631); New Caledonia (1278); Romania (6504-6507, 6504a-6507a, 6504b-6507b); Surinam (1631)

Other Terrestrial Life

Austria (B407); Faroe Islands (789); India (3243-3246, 3246a); Macedonia (876)

Flags

Argentina (2943); China (People’s Republic) (4784); Colombia (1556, 1558, 1562, 1563-1564, 1565, 1566); France (5947Bd); Germany (3226); Great Britain (4100, 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105, 4106, 4125e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2439, 2442a); Guyana (4629, 4630, 4644); Hong Kong (2168, 2169, 2172); India (3240); Italy (3710); Kazakhstan (949); Macao (1635a, 1635b, 1636); Moldova (1070, 1077, 1091, 1098, 1099, 1100); Monaco (3035, 3047, 3048, 3057); Mongolia (2968, 2969); Netherlands (1621-1625, 1621a-1625a); Romania (6522, 6522a); San Marino (2109)

Flora

Colombia (1556); Great Britain (Jersey) (2439, 2442a); Israel (2295, 2295a); Italy (3697); Monaco (3056, 3057); Netherlands (1620h, 1630, 1631c, 1631f, 1631h, 1631j); Romania (6512, 6512a, 6512b)

Flowers

Argentina (2929, 2943); Austria (2909); China (People’s Republic) (4748); Colombia (1556b); Faroe Islands (793); France (6015-6026, 6026a); Great Britain (4114d, 4160, 4163, 4165b, 4167g, 4167j); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430); Guyana (4633); Hong Kong (2126-2132, 2172); Korea (South) (2590); Moldova (1071); Monaco (3036, 3044, 3048); Netherlands (1626, 1630, 1632g, 1632n); New Caledonia (1278); New Zealand (2962-2965, 2965a); Romania (6509, 6509a, 6516-6519, 6516a-6519a, 6528, 6528a, 6549-6552, 6549a-6552a, 6549b-6552b); San Marino (2102, 2105)

Flowers: Roses

Colombia (1562b); France (6016, 6017, 6019, 6023, 6026a); Romania (6556, 6556a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Austria (2893, 2909, 2921, 2922); Colombia (1566f); Denmark (1873, 1873a, 1875, 1875a, 1877b); Great Britain (4107, 4110b, 4114c, 4114d, 4116, 4117a, 4125e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2432, 2436a); Hong Kong (2149, 2152, 2152a); Moldova (1078); Netherlands (1630, 1631); New Caledonia (1279); New Zealand (2971); Romania (6508, 6508a, 6513, 6513a, 6513b, 6514, 6514a, 6514b, 6515, 6515a, 6515b, 6521, 6521a, 6553, 6553a)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Great Britain (4164, 4165b, 4167k); Macao (1633c, 1634)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Argentina (2943); Colombia (1556, 1562, 1563-1564, 1566); Moldova (1091, 1099); Monaco (3060, 3065); Romania (6542-6545, 6542a-6545a)

Judaica

Israel (2293, 2294, 2295-2297, 2295a-2297a)

Maps & Globes

Argentina (2943); Austria (2905); Colombia (1562d, 1566e); India (3240, 3249); Macedonia (876); Moldova (1077); Monaco (3037, 3061); Mongolia (2968); Netherlands (1627, 1627c, 1627f); Serbia (950, 958)

Masks

Colombia (1556e); Hong Kong (2124-2125, 2133, 2134, 2135, 2136, 2136a); India (3243-3246, 3246a); Macao (1637c); Macedonia (876)

Military

Andorra (French) (837); Argentina (2940, 2943); Austria (2891); Colombia (1563, 1567); Falkland Islands (1303); France (5947B); Great Britain (4099-4106, 4118b, 4118d, 4145-4153); Guyana (4629, 4630-4631, 4645-4646); Hong Kong (2124, 2144, 2145); India (3245, 3246a, 3248, 3252); Korea (South) (2589); Macao (1635-1636); Moldova (1094, 1100); New Zealand (2980)

Motor Vehicles

Germany (B1183-B1185, B1185a); Great Britain (4145-4153); Great Britain (Jersey) (2432, 2434, 2435, 2436a, 2440, 2442, 2442a); Guyana (4630c, 4631, 4646); Hong Kong (2172); India (3243, 3246, 3246a); Moldova (1078b); New Zealand (2974)

Automobiles

Austria (2912); Germany (3226); Great Britain (4114d, 4157, 4159b, 4167d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430); Hong Kong (2172); India (3244, 3246a); Macao (1634); Monaco (3041-3042, 3043); Netherlands (1619g, 1632a, 1632k)

Motorcycles

Austria (2888); India (3246, 3246a)

Mushrooms

Guyana (4641)

Nobel Prize

India (2807); Israel (2293)

Performing Arts

Dance

India (3254); Macao (1637c)

Music

Argentina (2943); Austria (2894, 2924); Guyana (4632-4633); Italy (3704); Lebanon (837); Liechtenstein (1822); Macao (1636, 1638); Moldova (1091); Monaco (3031-3032, 3033-3034, 3040, 3052); Netherlands (1617, 1629c); New Caledonia (1278); Romania (6526, 6526a, 6526b, 6555, 6555a)

Music: Rock Stars

Great Britain (4107-4117, MH441c); Uzbekistan (924)

Movies, Television & Stars

Denmark (1878); Monaco (3046); Montenegro (472)

Entertainers

Monaco (3031-3032)

Petroleum

Argentina (2943f)

Philately

Austria (B406); Faroe Islands (788); Germany (B1186, B1186a); Monaco (3059); Montenegro (469); Romania (6529, 6529a); Serbia (955)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Austria (2922); Denmark (1873-1877, 1873a, 1875a, 1877a, 1877b); Great Britain (4158, 4159b, 4167e); Hong Kong (2116, 2118, 2119, 2119a, 2120, 2122, 2123, 2123a, 2147-2153, 2152a, 2155, 2155a, 2159a); Macao (1633a, 1633d, 1634); Netherlands (1619d, 1619h)

Railroads

Argentina (2941, 2943d); Austria (2913); Colombia (1564); Germany (3230, 3230a); Great Britain (4113, 4114b, 4114c, 4114d, 4140, 4141b, 4143b); Hong Kong (2119, 2119a, 2123, 2123a, 2171); India (3245, 3246a); Serbia (952)

Religion

Argentina (2943); Austria (2902, 2921); Colombia (1558a, 1562b, 1566); Faroe Islands (792-793); Great Britain (Jersey) (2442, 2442a); India (3253); Italy (3695, 3696); Korea (South) (2586d, 2587-2588); Moldova (1068, 1091); Netherlands (1632d, 1632e, 1632l, 1632m); Romania (6523, 6523a, 6524-6526, 6524a-6526a, 6526b, 6544, 6544a); Serbia (947-949); Uzbekistan (924)

Christmas

Austria (2906-2910); Finland (1626); Hong Kong (2116-2123, 2119a, 2123a); Italy (3711-3712); Netherlands (1619); Romania (6501-6503, 6501a-6502a); United States (5644-5647, 5647b)

Popes

Austria (2908a)

Science & Technology

Great Britain (4138-4144, 4141b, 4143b, 4144e, MH499a); Korea (South) (2585); Netherlands (1632, 1632k, 1632l, 1632m, 1632n, 1632o); Serbia (950, 951)

Archaeology

Andorra (French) (840); France (6014); Great Britain (4113, 4114b, 4114c, 4114d)

Astronomy

Germany (3227, 3227a); Israel (2298)

Computers & Mathematics

China (People’s Republic) (4785); Israel (2298a); Italy (3706); Serbia (959)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (839); Argentina (2925-2933, 2938-2939); Colombia (1556); Faroe Islands (788); Guyana (4648); India (3249); New Zealand (2966, 2967, 2973)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Colombia (1556f, 1556h, 1564g)

Medicine

Argentina (2943); China (People’s Republic) (4748); Faroe Islands (789a); Hong Kong (2172); Macedonia (875); Monaco (3064); Netherlands (1632i, 1632o); San Marino (2104-2105)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Austria (B407); Faroe Islands (789b); Hong Kong (2124-2125); India (3243-3246, 3246a); Macedonia (876)

Ships & Watercraft

Argentina (2943); Austria (2892); Colombia (1556d, 1564a. 1564b, 1564c); Falkland Islands (1303); Faroe Islands (788); Great Britain (4142, 4143b, 4144b, 4144e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2437, 2442a); Guyana (4645-4646); Hong Kong (2119a, 2123a, 2146, 2161, 2168, 2174, 2176a); India (3245, 3246a); Macao (1635b); Moldova (1069, 1097); Monaco (3037, 3039, 3065); Netherlands (1624, 1624a, 1632h, 1632n); New Caledonia (1278); New Zealand (2970); Romania (6522, 6522a, 6523, 6523a)

Space

Colombia (1567); Hong Kong (2171); Korea (South) (2585); Macedonia (846); Mongolia (2968)

Sports

Andorra (French) (838); Austria (2899, 2900, 2904); Germany (3226); Great Britain (Jersey) (2436, 2436a); Hong Kong (2172); Monaco (3035, 3041-3042, 3043, 3058); New Zealand (2972)

Basketball

Austria (2901)

Olympics

Hong Kong (2173-2176, 2176a); Moldova (1096-1097)

Soccer

Argentina (2943g); Great Britain (4125e); Italy (3692, 3698); Monaco (3047)

Stamps On Stamps

Austria (2915); Germany (B1186, B1186a); Moldova (1099); Romania (6529, 6529a)

Telecommunications

France (5947Bc); Germany (3232); Great Britain (4144b, 4144e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430); India (3246, 3246a); Montenegro (469)

Textiles

France (6015-6026, 6026a); Great Britain (4141, 4141b, 4142, 4143b); Hong Kong (2159, 2159a)

Native Costumes

Austria (2923); China (People’s Republic) (4748); Colombia (1556e, 1564e, 1564h, 1564j, 1564k, 1566g, 1566i, 1566j, 1566k); Hong Kong (2133, 2134, 2135, 2136, 2136a, 2139-2146, 2154, 2158, 2159a, 2161); India (3251, 3254); Macao (1637-1638); New Zealand (2975, 2977, 2978a); Serbia (957)

Toys & Games

Netherlands (1632i, 1632o)

United Nations

Austria (2905); India (3240); Moldova (1077)

Wine

Austria (2893, 2909); Moldova (1078a)

Women

Argentina (2934, 2943); Austria (2911, 2920, 2922); China (People’s Republic) (4784-4786); Colombia (1558b, 1562a, 1562e, 1564d, 1564h, 1564j, 1566j, 1566k); Germany (3228, 3233, B1186, B1186a); Great Britain (4114d, 4125, 4125e, 4141, 4141b, 4143b, 4155, 4157, 4159b, 4161, 4163, 4164, 4165b, 4166b, 4166d, 4166f, 4166g, 4166h, 4166i, 4166j, 4167, MH 440f, MH499, MH499a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2430, 2431, 2434, 2436a, 2437, 2442a); Guyana (4644); Hong Kong (2124-2125, 2137, 2138, 2141, 2142, 2154, 2159, 2159a, 2176a); India (3240, 3243-3246, 3246a, 3251, 3253, 3254); Israel (2298c); Macao (1633a, 1633d, 1634, 1638); Monaco (3032, 3034, 3046, 3048, 3052, 3053); Montenegro (466, 471); Netherlands (1629, 1632c, 1632g, 1632i, 1632j, 1632l, 1632n, 1632o); Romania (6508-6511, 6508a-6511a, 6546-6548, 6546a-6548a, 6554, 6554a, 6555, 6555a, 6556, 6556a); San Marino (2102); Serbia (957, 959)

Writers & Literature

Argentina (2941); Austria (B405); Colombia (1562c, 1562d); France (C85); Great Britain (4093-4098); Guyana (4634-4635); Hong Kong (2139-2146); India (2807); Israel (2293); Macedonia (874); Moldova (1094, 1095); Monaco (3052, 3053, 3054, 3055, 3057); Romania (6524, 6524a, 6525, 6525a, 6526b, 6546, 6546a); San Marino (2106-2108); Uzbekistan (925)

Journalism

India (3247)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Finland (1631c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in October 18, 2021 Update, Antigua (3578-3583) are deleted.