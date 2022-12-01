By Topic – December 2022

Dec 2, 2022, 11 AM

Australia issued this stamp Sept. 5, 2022, in a set featuring dinosaurs. The stamp (Scott 5499) is in one category in the December By Topic Listing: Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals (under Fauna).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 19, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Australian Antarctic Territory (L250-L253, L253a); Austria (3006); Monaco (3095, 3101); Uruguay (2747)

Architecture

Australia (2491a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L250, L253a); Austria (2995, 2996, 2997); Canada (B33, B33a); Colombia (1600, 1601d, 1603b, 1603c); Cyprus (1374); Falkland Islands (1335-1338, 1341, 1342, 1343, 1351, 1351a); Great Britain (4203, 4204, 4206, 4207, 4215, 4217, 4228, 4235a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1661, 1662, 1663a, 1676, 1677, 1678); Great Britain (Alderney) (729, 730, 733, 736, 743, 744a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2489, 2492, 2492a, 2510, 2518, 2522, 2523, 2524, 2525, 2526, 2527, 2528, 2529); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2220, 2222, 2223, 2225, 2226); Honduras (399, 400, 402a, 402b, 410, 411); Israel (2305, 2307, 2308, 2311); Italy (3746, 3747, 3753-3758, 3760, 3761, 3763, 3764-3768, 3773, 3776, 3789, 3790, 3793, 3798, 3807, 3811, 3815); Latvia (1104, 1105, 1110); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1306-1307, 1308-1309, 1310-1311, 1313, 1314a, 1324, 1332a, 1334, 1336, 1347, 1348, 1350e, 1352-1353); Monaco (3098, 3099, 3100); Nicaragua (2550-2553); Romania (6653, 6684-6685, 6684a, 6686-6689, 6686a-6689a, 6689b); Slovenia (1490, 1497, 1504, 1512); Uruguay (2744, 2745, 2753, 2754b, 2755-2756, 2757, 2758, 2759); Vatican City (1801)

Bridges

Falkland Islands (1345); Honduras (399, 407); Israel (2305); Marshall Islands (1310b, 1310d, 1314); Uruguay (2754b)

Castles

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Czech Republic (3912d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2492, 2492a); Monaco (3096)

Lighthouses

Falkland Islands (1335-1338); Great Britain (Jersey) (2540, 2543a, 2544)

Art

Austria (3004, 3008); Israel (2313, 2314); Montenegro (488, 491); Norfolk Island (1174-1175, 1175a)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Italy (3786)

Children’s Art

Great Britain (4210-4217)

Paintings

Austria (2998, 3013); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219n, 2219o, 2219p, 2219q, 2219r, 2220-2223, 2230-2235); Israel (2312); Italy (3747-3748, 3780, 3782, 3797, 3810); Lithuania (1201); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1347d); Monaco (3104, 3105); Romania (6691-6694, 6691a-6694a); Uruguay (2745, 2746)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Colombia (1600); Italy (3788)

Nudes

Lithuania (1201)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2992); Colombia (1601c, 1603d); Cyprus (1379); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1667, 1667a, 1668, 1668a, 1670, 1670a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2518-2523); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2224-2229); Honduras (402c, 402d); Italy (3755, 3757, 3766, 3773, 3789, 3793, 3817); Marshall Islands (1304b, 1308e, 1347a); Romania (6671, 6671a, 6674, 6674a, 6677, 6677a, 6685); Slovenia (1490); Uruguay (2754)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Australian Antarctic Territory (L253, L253a); Great Britain (4202f, 4202g, 4236, 4237b, 4238, 4238e); Malaysia (1883b); Marshall Islands (1342c); Monaco (3100); Slovenia (1495)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Slovenia (1502)

Bicycles

Cyprus (1374); Great Britain (4262); Malaysia (1883a); Marshall Islands (1324b); Romania (6689, 6689a, 6689b)

Black Americans

Marshall Islands (1335, 1350-1351); United States (5737)

Children

Cyprus (1372, 1373); Great Britain (4196, 4200a, 4249, 4256b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1676); Great Britain (Alderney) (738, 739); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219a, 2219d, 2219j, 2219n); Honduras (404, 407); Italy (3747, 3786, 3808); Marshall Islands (1347d, 1351); Slovenia (1490, 1500, 1502); United States (5737); Uruguay (2751); Vatican City (1800)

Coins & Currency

Christmas Island (621b, 622); Colombia (1599); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1646a); Honduras (398); Montenegro (496)

Endangered Species

Italy (3803-3804)

Europa

Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2990); Cyprus (1375-1376, 1376a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1662, 1663, 1663a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2490, 2492, 2492a); Italy (3803-3804); Montenegro (494, 494a); Slovenia (1491-1492)

Explorers

Austria (3006); French Polynesia (1283)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2990, 2999); Christmas Island (610, 619-622, 619a, 620a, 621a, 621b); Colombia (1599); Cyprus (1374, 1375-1376, 1376a); Czech Republic (3913a); Great Britain (4209c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641-1646, 1646a, 1660-1665, 1663a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2488-2493, 2492a, 2520); Malaysia (1884); Marshall Islands (1303, 1312-1313); Monaco (3104); Montenegro (494, 494a); Romania (6690, 6690c); Slovenia (1491-1492)

Famous People

Marshall Islands Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (1306-1307, 1337), Harry S Truman (1325), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1326), Richard M. Nixon (1328), Gerald R. Ford (1329), Jimmy Carter (1330), George H.H. Bush (1332), Bill Clinton (1333), George W. Bush (1334), Barack Obama (1335), Donald Trump (1336)

Kennedy

Marshall Islands (1327)

Reagan

Marshall Islands (1331)

Royalty

Austria (2992, B411); Great Britain (4194-4201, 4200a, 4201b, 4208, MH500-MH503, MH500a, MH501a, MH501b, MH502a, MH503a, MH504, MH504a, MH505-MH518, MH511a); Great Britain (Alderney) (722, 722a, 723, 723a, 724, 724a, 725, 725a, 726, 726a, 727, 727a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2517, 2519); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211-2219); Marshall Islands (1312-1313, 1325-1237, 1348-1349, 1350-1351, 1352-1353); Monaco (3095, 3101, 3103, 3105); Montenegro (496); Romania (6653, 6685); Slovenia (1492)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Australian Antarctic Territory (L253, L253a); Austria (2993); Canada (B33, B33a); Christmas Island (610a, 610c, 610e, 610f, 610g, 610j, 622a, 622c, 622e, 622g, 622j, 622l); Colombia (1600d); Great Britain (4209d); Great Britain (Alderney) (735, 736); Great Britain (Jersey) (2514); Honduras (400); Israel (2322-2324, 2322a-2324a); Italy (3785, 3804, 3814); Marshall Islands (1303, 1304); Monaco (3095); Romania (6610, 6653, 6682, 6682a, 6683, 6683a, 6683b, 6696, 6696a, 6697, 6697a); Slovenia (1508-1511); Uruguay (2744, 2752)

Land Mammals: Cats

Christmas Island (610d, 619-622, 619a, 620a, 621a, 622); Colombia (1599, 1604a, 1604d); Czech Republic (3913b); Great Britain (4209b, 4209c, 4239-4247); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641-1646, 1646a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2230, 2231, 2234); Malaysia (1887b); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Monaco (3097); Romania (6653, 6681, 6681a, 6683b, 6690, 6690c); Uruguay (2747)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Austria (3006a); Christmas Island (610i, 622i); Falkland Islands (1336, 1337); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2232); Honduras (407); Italy (3810); Romania (6689, 6689a, 6689b)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2231, 2235)

Land Mammals: Horses

Austria (3011); Christmas Island (610b, 622b); Colombia (1603d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2540, 2543a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219q, 2226); Israel (2311); Italy (3755, 3761, 3793); Marshall Islands (1331); Romania (6695, 6695a); Uruguay (2752)

Sea Mammals

Great Britain (Jersey) (2523)

Birds

Australia (5480-5485, 5482a, 5483a, 5484a, 5485a); Austria (2993, 3009); Canada (B33, B33a); Christmas Island (610l, 622f); Colombia (1599, 1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1370-1371, 1377); Czech Republic (3912); French Polynesia (1282a); Great Britain (4218-4227); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1647, 1672-1675, 1680); Great Britain (Alderney) (733, 737); Great Britain (Jersey) (2500, 2501a, 2544); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2230, 2231, 2232, 2233, 2235); Israel (2321); Italy (3774, 3779, 3780); Jamaica (1138-1139); Latvia (1107-1108); Marshall Islands (1306-1307, 1308e, 1317-1318, 1334, 1338-1339, 1340); Romania (6610, 6653, 6680, 6680a, 6683b, 6686, 6686a, 6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b); Slovenia (1502); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (671a, 672a, 673a); Tristan da Cunha (1254-1257); Uruguay (2744, 2747)

Insects

Australia (5488-5490, 5490a); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1649); Monaco (3099); Uruguay (2743)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Colombia (1593); Czech Republic (3912a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1648)

Fish & Fishing

Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1601b, 1601c); Falkland Islands (1335-1338); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1673); Great Britain (Alderney) (731, 734); Israel (2319a, 2320); Marshall Islands (1319-1320, 1322); Norfolk Island (1175, 1175a); Romania (6610, 6690c)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Australia (5495); Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Israel (2319-2320); Marshall Islands (1319-1320, 1321-1322)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Great Britain (Jersey) (2501a, 2543, 2543a); Israel (2325); Uruguay (2754)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (507-509, 521); Christmas Island (610h, 622h); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Jersey) (2522, 2542, 2543a); Italy (3803); Marshall Islands (1340-1341); Romania (6690c, 6698, 6698a)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Australia (5499-5508, 5503a, 5504a, 5505a, 5506a, 5507a, 5508a)

Fire Fighting

Slovenia (1503)

Flags

Australian Antarctic Territory (L250, L252, L253a); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); French Polynesia (1283); Great Britain (4199, 4200a, 4204, 4249, 4251, 4254, 4256b, 4256d, 4256g); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1669, 1669a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2215, 2218a); Honduras (408-411); Israel (2310, 2316); Italy (3747-3748, 3783, 3793, 3799, 3805); Latvia (1109, 1112); Marshall Islands (1306-1307, 1310, 1326, 1328, 1329, 1332, 1334, 1337, 1342); Monaco (3096, 3101); Romania (6685); Uruguay (2741, 2747, 2758, 2759a); Vatican City (1803)

Flora

Czech Republic (3908); Great Britain (4202c, 4202g, 4237, 4237b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1647-1649); Great Britain (Alderney) (737-740); Great Britain (Jersey) (2538, 2543a); Latvia (1105); Lithuania (1203); Marshall Islands (1303); Uruguay (2752)

Flowers

Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (3004); Canada (3350, 3353, 3353a, B33, B33a); Christmas Island (619, 619a, 620a, 621a, 621b, 622); Colombia (1603); Czech Republic (3912); French Polynesia (1284a); Great Britain (4198, 4199, 4200, 4200a, 4201b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1643, 1644, 1645, 1646a, 1651, 1667, 1667a, 1668, 1668a, 1669, 1669a, 1679); Great Britain (Jersey) (2542, 2543a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2215, 2216, 2218, 2218a, 2219a, 2219d, 2219f, 2219g); Israel (1966F-1966J, 2001A, 2309, 2309f, 2321); Italy (3777, 3785, 3808, 3814); Latvia (1106); Malaysia (1888-1890); Marshall Islands (1303a, 1303f, 1312c, 1334, 1348c, 1351); Monaco (3094); Montenegro (490); Romania (6610, 6684, 6684a, 6690, 6690c, 6692, 6692a); United States (5727-5736, 5736b); Uruguay (2743)

Flowers: Roses

Czech Republic (3909); Great Britain (4198, 4199, 4200, 4200a, 4201b); Marshall Islands (1310-1311, 1350)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Christmas Island (621, 621a, 621b); French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (4215); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641, 1642, 1646a, 1672); Great Britain (Jersey) (2496, 2501a, 2512, 2513, 2515, 2516, 2539, 2543a); Israel (2308); Italy (3785, 3806); Marshall Islands (1303); Monaco (3098); Nicaragua (2554l); Romania (6694, 6694a); Slovenia (1489); Uruguay (2752)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Great Britain (4202d, 4202g); Great Britain (Alderney) (722-728, 722a-727a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2541, 2543a); Marshall Islands (1312); Uruguay (2725)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219k, 2219l, 2219m); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Nicaragua (2550-2553, 2554); Romania (6653)

Judaica

Israel (2306, 2311, 2312-2314, 2315, 2317, 2318, 2322-2324, 2322a-2324a); United States (5739)

Maps & Globes

Australia (5491); Canada (3353, 3353a); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1377, 1378); Great Britain (4202a, 4202g, 4210); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1669, 1669a); Honduras (409); Israel (2312); Italy (3763, 3787, 3790, 3792); Lithuania (1203); Marshall Islands (1304); Monaco (3101); Nicaragua (2554); Norfolk Island (1174-1175, 1175a); Slovenia (1504); Uruguay (2747)

Masks

Great Britain (4210, 4212, 4213, 4214, 4215, 4216, 4217); Marshall Islands (1306c, 1306d)

Military

Australia (5479); Colombia (1603); French Polynesia (1285); Great Britain (4202e, 4202f, 4202g, 4211, 4228-4238, 4235a, 4237b, 4238e); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1666-1671, 1666a-1671a, 1679); Great Britain (Jersey) (2493); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2225, 2229); Israel (2310, 2320b); Italy (3748, 3755, 3793); Lithuania (1204, B56); Marshall Islands (1323, 1334, 1348c, 1349, 1350a, 1352-1353); Nicaragua (2554); Slovenia (1504); United States (5738, 5738a); Uruguay (2747, 2758)

Motor Vehicles

Australian Antarctic Territory (L251, L253, L253a); Austria (B411); Falkland Islands (1339); French Polynesia (1285); Great Britain (4217, 4234, 4235a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2494-2501, 2501a, 2539, 2543a); Israel (2308, 2311); Italy (3785, 3807); Marshall Islands (1347); Uruguay (2758)

Automobiles

Colombia (1603b); Falkland Islands (1336); Marshall Islands (1314-1315, 1325, 1347b, 1348a, 1352c)

Motorcycles

Great Britain (4253, 4256f); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1680); Italy (3779); Malaysia (1883b); Slovenia (1501)

Mushrooms

Austria (3007)

Nobel Prize

Italy (3784); Marshall Islands (1330, 1335)

Performing Arts

Dance

Marshall Islands (1329)

Music

Austria (3005); Great Britain (4209b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211, 2212, 2213, 2214, 2215, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2218a); Italy (3747, 3749, 3751, 3794-3796); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Romania (6673, 6673a. 6676, 6676a, 6679, 6679a); Slovenia (1498, 1505); Uruguay (2748)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Marshall Islands (1323)

Movies, Television & Stars

Austria (2991); Italy (3750, 3751, 3771-3772, 3797, 3800); Marshall Islands (1350-1351); Tristan da Cunha (1250-1253)

Theater

Italy (3750, 3770, 3794-3796); Romania (6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b); Uruguay (2748)

Personalized Stamps

Czech Republic (3909)

Philately

Australia (2491a); Austria (3009, B411); Great Britain (4202g)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Austria (2995); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1672, 1674, 1675); Great Britain (Jersey) (2511-2516); Lithuania (1205); Malaysia (1888-1890, 1891-1893); Marshall Islands (1347)

Printing

Lithuania (1202)

Railroads

Austria (2994, 3010); Colombia (1601d); Honduras (407); Italy (3761, 3781, 3783); Uruguay (2750)

Red Cross

Monaco (3103)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (507); Australia (5479); Austria (2995, 2996, 3013); Colombia (1600); Cyprus (1372); Falkland Islands (1335-1338, 1343); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1668, 1668a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2220a, 2226); Honduras (402d, 411); Israel (2316); Italy (3744, 3747, 3753, 3757, 3759, 3764, 3766, 3773, 3814); Latvia (1112); Marshall Islands (1313, 1316, 1348, 1352-1353); Nicaragua (2554a); Romania (6684-6685, 6684a, 6688, 6688a, 6689, 6689a, 6689b); Slovenia (1490); Uruguay (2754, 2759)

Christmas

Italy (3810-3811)

Popes

Vatican City (1800, 1801, 1802)

Science & Technology

French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (Alderney) (737); Great Britain (Jersey) (2531-2537); Honduras (403, 405); Israel (2308); Romania (6672, 6672a, 6675, 6675a, 6678, 6678a); Slovenia (1512)

Archaeology

Cyprus (1379); Czech Republic (3913); Marshall Islands (1347c); Montenegro (496); Slovenia (1504)

Astronomy

Marshall Islands (1343, 1344, 1345)

Computers & Mathematics

Italy (3807)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (Spanish) (508); Australia (5492-5498, 5496a, 5497a, 5498a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L250-L253, L253a); Austria (2993); Colombia (1601a, 1602b, 1602c, 1604b, 1604c); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2221); Italy (3760, 3785); Marshall Islands (1317, 1324); Montenegro (492); Romania (6683b); Slovenia (1493); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (671b, 672b, 673b); Tristan da Cunha (1250-1253)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Austria (2993b); Romania (6689b); Slovenia (1494)

Medicine

Cyprus (1373); Great Britain (4229, 4235a); Israel (2307); Italy (3808, 3812); Slovenia (1499); Uruguay (2751); Vatican City (1800)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Great Britain (4210-4217)

Ships & Watercraft

Austria (3006); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1374, 1376, 1376a, 1378); Czech Republic (3912d); Falkland Islands (1338, 1340); French Polynesia (1282a, 1283); Great Britain (4202b, 4202e, 4202g); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1664, 1666, 1666a); Great Britain (Alderney) (734, 737, 742, 743, 744a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2491, 2492a, 2495, 2501a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2224, 2227, 2232); Honduras (410); Israel (2320b); Italy (3748, 3757); Lithuania (1204); Marshall Islands (1304d, 1305); Monaco (3101, 3105); Montenegro (495); Romania (6610); Tristan da Cunha (1250, 1253); Uruguay (2741, 2747, 2754a)

Space

Italy (3785); Marshall Islands (1342-1346)

Sports

Canada (3349, 3349a); Czech Republic (3910); Great Britain (4257-4264); Great Britain (Jersey) (2524-2530); Israel (2318); Italy (3775, 3798); Montenegro (493, 493a, 495); Uruguay (2750)

Basketball

Great Britain (4264); Italy (3802); Marshall Islands (1324c)

Olympics

Czech Republic (3911); Latvia (1103); Marshall Islands (1324); Uruguay (2741)

Soccer

Australia (5486-5487, 5487a); Great Britain (4203-4209); Great Britain (Jersey) (2502-2510, 2506a, 2509a); Italy (3746, 3768, 3769); Malaysia (1887); Marshall Islands (1324a)

Stamps On Stamps

Austria (B411); Great Britain (4202, 4202g); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219a, 2219b, 2219e, 2219f, 2219g, 2219j, 2219k, 2219l, 2219m, 2219s, 2219t, 2219u, 2219w, 2219x); Romania (6653)

Telecommunications

Australia (5491); Cyprus (1377); Great Britain (Jersey) (2531, 2537); Honduras (406); Italy (3807); Romania (6686, 6686a, 6689b); Slovenia (1507)

Textiles

Marshall Islands (1304a); Romania (6691, 6691a)

Native Costumes

Canada (3351, 3353a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219s, 2219aa); Israel (2311); Malaysia (1883b); Nicaragua (2554g, 2554h)

Toys & Games

Austria (3012); Great Britain (4205); Slovenia (1500); Vatican City (1800)

United Nations

Romania (6610);

Women

Austria (2991, 3008); Canada (3350, 3351, 3353a); Colombia (1599); Cyprus (1372, 1374, 1377); Czech Republic (3910, 3911); French Polynesia (1284); Great Britain (4194-4201, 4200a, 4201b, 4202, 4202g, 4205, 4208, 4213, 4216, 4228-4238, 4235a, 4237b, 4238e, 4248, 4249, 4250, 4251, 4252, 4253, 4255, 4256, 4257, 4259, 4261, 4263, MH500-MH503, MH500a, MH501a, MH501b, MH502a, MH503a, MH504, MH504a, MH505-MH518, MH 511a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1653, 1657, 1658, 1660-1665, 1663a, 1677, 1678, 1679, 1681); Great Britain (Alderney) (722, 722a, 723, 723a, 724, 724a, 725, 725a, 726, 726a, 727, 727a, 729, 731, 740); Great Britain (Jersey) (2492, 2492a, 2517, 2526); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211-2219, 2230, 2232, 2233, 2234, 2235); Honduras (400); Israel (2307, 2311, 2317, 2320a); Italy (3747, 3776, 3780, 3784, 3785, 3789, 3792, 3812); Lithuania (1203, B55); Malaysia (1883b); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1306c, 1312-1313, 1325-1327, 1347, 1348-1349, 1350-1351, 1352-1353); Romania (6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b, 6693, 6693a); Slovenia (1490, 1498, 1499); United States (5738, 5738a); Uruguay (2740, 2752, 2754b); Vatican City (1800)

Writers & Literature

French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1676-1681); Honduras (404); Italy (3752, 3780-3782, 3784, 3791, 3801, 3809); Lithuania (1201); Malaysia (1886); Montenegro (489); Nicaragua (2554k); Uruguay (2749)

Journalism

Italy (3744, 3815)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3891a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.