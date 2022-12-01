POSTAL UPDATES
By Topic – December 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 19, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Australian Antarctic Territory (L250-L253, L253a); Austria (3006); Monaco (3095, 3101); Uruguay (2747)
Architecture
Australia (2491a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L250, L253a); Austria (2995, 2996, 2997); Canada (B33, B33a); Colombia (1600, 1601d, 1603b, 1603c); Cyprus (1374); Falkland Islands (1335-1338, 1341, 1342, 1343, 1351, 1351a); Great Britain (4203, 4204, 4206, 4207, 4215, 4217, 4228, 4235a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1661, 1662, 1663a, 1676, 1677, 1678); Great Britain (Alderney) (729, 730, 733, 736, 743, 744a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2489, 2492, 2492a, 2510, 2518, 2522, 2523, 2524, 2525, 2526, 2527, 2528, 2529); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2220, 2222, 2223, 2225, 2226); Honduras (399, 400, 402a, 402b, 410, 411); Israel (2305, 2307, 2308, 2311); Italy (3746, 3747, 3753-3758, 3760, 3761, 3763, 3764-3768, 3773, 3776, 3789, 3790, 3793, 3798, 3807, 3811, 3815); Latvia (1104, 1105, 1110); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1306-1307, 1308-1309, 1310-1311, 1313, 1314a, 1324, 1332a, 1334, 1336, 1347, 1348, 1350e, 1352-1353); Monaco (3098, 3099, 3100); Nicaragua (2550-2553); Romania (6653, 6684-6685, 6684a, 6686-6689, 6686a-6689a, 6689b); Slovenia (1490, 1497, 1504, 1512); Uruguay (2744, 2745, 2753, 2754b, 2755-2756, 2757, 2758, 2759); Vatican City (1801)
Bridges
Falkland Islands (1345); Honduras (399, 407); Israel (2305); Marshall Islands (1310b, 1310d, 1314); Uruguay (2754b)
Castles
British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Czech Republic (3912d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2492, 2492a); Monaco (3096)
Lighthouses
Falkland Islands (1335-1338); Great Britain (Jersey) (2540, 2543a, 2544)
Art
Austria (3004, 3008); Israel (2313, 2314); Montenegro (488, 491); Norfolk Island (1174-1175, 1175a)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Italy (3786)
Children’s Art
Great Britain (4210-4217)
Paintings
Austria (2998, 3013); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219n, 2219o, 2219p, 2219q, 2219r, 2220-2223, 2230-2235); Israel (2312); Italy (3747-3748, 3780, 3782, 3797, 3810); Lithuania (1201); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1347d); Monaco (3104, 3105); Romania (6691-6694, 6691a-6694a); Uruguay (2745, 2746)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Colombia (1600); Italy (3788)
Nudes
Lithuania (1201)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2992); Colombia (1601c, 1603d); Cyprus (1379); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1667, 1667a, 1668, 1668a, 1670, 1670a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2518-2523); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2224-2229); Honduras (402c, 402d); Italy (3755, 3757, 3766, 3773, 3789, 3793, 3817); Marshall Islands (1304b, 1308e, 1347a); Romania (6671, 6671a, 6674, 6674a, 6677, 6677a, 6685); Slovenia (1490); Uruguay (2754)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Australian Antarctic Territory (L253, L253a); Great Britain (4202f, 4202g, 4236, 4237b, 4238, 4238e); Malaysia (1883b); Marshall Islands (1342c); Monaco (3100); Slovenia (1495)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Slovenia (1502)
Bicycles
Cyprus (1374); Great Britain (4262); Malaysia (1883a); Marshall Islands (1324b); Romania (6689, 6689a, 6689b)
Black Americans
Marshall Islands (1335, 1350-1351); United States (5737)
Children
Cyprus (1372, 1373); Great Britain (4196, 4200a, 4249, 4256b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1676); Great Britain (Alderney) (738, 739); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219a, 2219d, 2219j, 2219n); Honduras (404, 407); Italy (3747, 3786, 3808); Marshall Islands (1347d, 1351); Slovenia (1490, 1500, 1502); United States (5737); Uruguay (2751); Vatican City (1800)
Coins & Currency
Christmas Island (621b, 622); Colombia (1599); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1646a); Honduras (398); Montenegro (496)
Endangered Species
Italy (3803-3804)
Europa
Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2990); Cyprus (1375-1376, 1376a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1662, 1663, 1663a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2490, 2492, 2492a); Italy (3803-3804); Montenegro (494, 494a); Slovenia (1491-1492)
Explorers
Austria (3006); French Polynesia (1283)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (2990, 2999); Christmas Island (610, 619-622, 619a, 620a, 621a, 621b); Colombia (1599); Cyprus (1374, 1375-1376, 1376a); Czech Republic (3913a); Great Britain (4209c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641-1646, 1646a, 1660-1665, 1663a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2488-2493, 2492a, 2520); Malaysia (1884); Marshall Islands (1303, 1312-1313); Monaco (3104); Montenegro (494, 494a); Romania (6690, 6690c); Slovenia (1491-1492)
Famous People
Marshall Islands Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (1306-1307, 1337), Harry S Truman (1325), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1326), Richard M. Nixon (1328), Gerald R. Ford (1329), Jimmy Carter (1330), George H.H. Bush (1332), Bill Clinton (1333), George W. Bush (1334), Barack Obama (1335), Donald Trump (1336)
Kennedy
Marshall Islands (1327)
Reagan
Marshall Islands (1331)
Royalty
Austria (2992, B411); Great Britain (4194-4201, 4200a, 4201b, 4208, MH500-MH503, MH500a, MH501a, MH501b, MH502a, MH503a, MH504, MH504a, MH505-MH518, MH511a); Great Britain (Alderney) (722, 722a, 723, 723a, 724, 724a, 725, 725a, 726, 726a, 727, 727a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2517, 2519); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211-2219); Marshall Islands (1312-1313, 1325-1237, 1348-1349, 1350-1351, 1352-1353); Monaco (3095, 3101, 3103, 3105); Montenegro (496); Romania (6653, 6685); Slovenia (1492)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Australian Antarctic Territory (L253, L253a); Austria (2993); Canada (B33, B33a); Christmas Island (610a, 610c, 610e, 610f, 610g, 610j, 622a, 622c, 622e, 622g, 622j, 622l); Colombia (1600d); Great Britain (4209d); Great Britain (Alderney) (735, 736); Great Britain (Jersey) (2514); Honduras (400); Israel (2322-2324, 2322a-2324a); Italy (3785, 3804, 3814); Marshall Islands (1303, 1304); Monaco (3095); Romania (6610, 6653, 6682, 6682a, 6683, 6683a, 6683b, 6696, 6696a, 6697, 6697a); Slovenia (1508-1511); Uruguay (2744, 2752)
Land Mammals: Cats
Christmas Island (610d, 619-622, 619a, 620a, 621a, 622); Colombia (1599, 1604a, 1604d); Czech Republic (3913b); Great Britain (4209b, 4209c, 4239-4247); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641-1646, 1646a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2230, 2231, 2234); Malaysia (1887b); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Monaco (3097); Romania (6653, 6681, 6681a, 6683b, 6690, 6690c); Uruguay (2747)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Austria (3006a); Christmas Island (610i, 622i); Falkland Islands (1336, 1337); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2232); Honduras (407); Italy (3810); Romania (6689, 6689a, 6689b)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2231, 2235)
Land Mammals: Horses
Austria (3011); Christmas Island (610b, 622b); Colombia (1603d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2540, 2543a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219q, 2226); Israel (2311); Italy (3755, 3761, 3793); Marshall Islands (1331); Romania (6695, 6695a); Uruguay (2752)
Sea Mammals
Great Britain (Jersey) (2523)
Birds
Australia (5480-5485, 5482a, 5483a, 5484a, 5485a); Austria (2993, 3009); Canada (B33, B33a); Christmas Island (610l, 622f); Colombia (1599, 1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1370-1371, 1377); Czech Republic (3912); French Polynesia (1282a); Great Britain (4218-4227); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1647, 1672-1675, 1680); Great Britain (Alderney) (733, 737); Great Britain (Jersey) (2500, 2501a, 2544); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2230, 2231, 2232, 2233, 2235); Israel (2321); Italy (3774, 3779, 3780); Jamaica (1138-1139); Latvia (1107-1108); Marshall Islands (1306-1307, 1308e, 1317-1318, 1334, 1338-1339, 1340); Romania (6610, 6653, 6680, 6680a, 6683b, 6686, 6686a, 6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b); Slovenia (1502); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (671a, 672a, 673a); Tristan da Cunha (1254-1257); Uruguay (2744, 2747)
Insects
Australia (5488-5490, 5490a); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1649); Monaco (3099); Uruguay (2743)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Colombia (1593); Czech Republic (3912a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1648)
Fish & Fishing
Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1601b, 1601c); Falkland Islands (1335-1338); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1673); Great Britain (Alderney) (731, 734); Israel (2319a, 2320); Marshall Islands (1319-1320, 1322); Norfolk Island (1175, 1175a); Romania (6610, 6690c)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Australia (5495); Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Israel (2319-2320); Marshall Islands (1319-1320, 1321-1322)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Great Britain (Jersey) (2501a, 2543, 2543a); Israel (2325); Uruguay (2754)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Austria (2998); British Indian Ocean Territory (507-509, 521); Christmas Island (610h, 622h); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Jersey) (2522, 2542, 2543a); Italy (3803); Marshall Islands (1340-1341); Romania (6690c, 6698, 6698a)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Australia (5499-5508, 5503a, 5504a, 5505a, 5506a, 5507a, 5508a)
Fire Fighting
Slovenia (1503)
Flags
Australian Antarctic Territory (L250, L252, L253a); British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); French Polynesia (1283); Great Britain (4199, 4200a, 4204, 4249, 4251, 4254, 4256b, 4256d, 4256g); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1669, 1669a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2215, 2218a); Honduras (408-411); Israel (2310, 2316); Italy (3747-3748, 3783, 3793, 3799, 3805); Latvia (1109, 1112); Marshall Islands (1306-1307, 1310, 1326, 1328, 1329, 1332, 1334, 1337, 1342); Monaco (3096, 3101); Romania (6685); Uruguay (2741, 2747, 2758, 2759a); Vatican City (1803)
Flora
Czech Republic (3908); Great Britain (4202c, 4202g, 4237, 4237b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1647-1649); Great Britain (Alderney) (737-740); Great Britain (Jersey) (2538, 2543a); Latvia (1105); Lithuania (1203); Marshall Islands (1303); Uruguay (2752)
Flowers
Andorra (Spanish) (507); Austria (3004); Canada (3350, 3353, 3353a, B33, B33a); Christmas Island (619, 619a, 620a, 621a, 621b, 622); Colombia (1603); Czech Republic (3912); French Polynesia (1284a); Great Britain (4198, 4199, 4200, 4200a, 4201b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1643, 1644, 1645, 1646a, 1651, 1667, 1667a, 1668, 1668a, 1669, 1669a, 1679); Great Britain (Jersey) (2542, 2543a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2215, 2216, 2218, 2218a, 2219a, 2219d, 2219f, 2219g); Israel (1966F-1966J, 2001A, 2309, 2309f, 2321); Italy (3777, 3785, 3808, 3814); Latvia (1106); Malaysia (1888-1890); Marshall Islands (1303a, 1303f, 1312c, 1334, 1348c, 1351); Monaco (3094); Montenegro (490); Romania (6610, 6684, 6684a, 6690, 6690c, 6692, 6692a); United States (5727-5736, 5736b); Uruguay (2743)
Flowers: Roses
Czech Republic (3909); Great Britain (4198, 4199, 4200, 4200a, 4201b); Marshall Islands (1310-1311, 1350)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Christmas Island (621, 621a, 621b); French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (4215); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1641, 1642, 1646a, 1672); Great Britain (Jersey) (2496, 2501a, 2512, 2513, 2515, 2516, 2539, 2543a); Israel (2308); Italy (3785, 3806); Marshall Islands (1303); Monaco (3098); Nicaragua (2554l); Romania (6694, 6694a); Slovenia (1489); Uruguay (2752)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Great Britain (4202d, 4202g); Great Britain (Alderney) (722-728, 722a-727a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2541, 2543a); Marshall Islands (1312); Uruguay (2725)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
British Indian Ocean Territory (521); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219j, 2219k, 2219l, 2219m); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Nicaragua (2550-2553, 2554); Romania (6653)
Judaica
Israel (2306, 2311, 2312-2314, 2315, 2317, 2318, 2322-2324, 2322a-2324a); United States (5739)
Maps & Globes
Australia (5491); Canada (3353, 3353a); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1377, 1378); Great Britain (4202a, 4202g, 4210); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1669, 1669a); Honduras (409); Israel (2312); Italy (3763, 3787, 3790, 3792); Lithuania (1203); Marshall Islands (1304); Monaco (3101); Nicaragua (2554); Norfolk Island (1174-1175, 1175a); Slovenia (1504); Uruguay (2747)
Masks
Great Britain (4210, 4212, 4213, 4214, 4215, 4216, 4217); Marshall Islands (1306c, 1306d)
Military
Australia (5479); Colombia (1603); French Polynesia (1285); Great Britain (4202e, 4202f, 4202g, 4211, 4228-4238, 4235a, 4237b, 4238e); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1666-1671, 1666a-1671a, 1679); Great Britain (Jersey) (2493); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2225, 2229); Israel (2310, 2320b); Italy (3748, 3755, 3793); Lithuania (1204, B56); Marshall Islands (1323, 1334, 1348c, 1349, 1350a, 1352-1353); Nicaragua (2554); Slovenia (1504); United States (5738, 5738a); Uruguay (2747, 2758)
Motor Vehicles
Australian Antarctic Territory (L251, L253, L253a); Austria (B411); Falkland Islands (1339); French Polynesia (1285); Great Britain (4217, 4234, 4235a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2494-2501, 2501a, 2539, 2543a); Israel (2308, 2311); Italy (3785, 3807); Marshall Islands (1347); Uruguay (2758)
Automobiles
Colombia (1603b); Falkland Islands (1336); Marshall Islands (1314-1315, 1325, 1347b, 1348a, 1352c)
Motorcycles
Great Britain (4253, 4256f); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1680); Italy (3779); Malaysia (1883b); Slovenia (1501)
Mushrooms
Austria (3007)
Nobel Prize
Italy (3784); Marshall Islands (1330, 1335)
Performing Arts
Dance
Marshall Islands (1329)
Music
Austria (3005); Great Britain (4209b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211, 2212, 2213, 2214, 2215, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2218a); Italy (3747, 3749, 3751, 3794-3796); Marshall Islands (1312-1313); Romania (6673, 6673a. 6676, 6676a, 6679, 6679a); Slovenia (1498, 1505); Uruguay (2748)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Marshall Islands (1323)
Movies, Television & Stars
Austria (2991); Italy (3750, 3751, 3771-3772, 3797, 3800); Marshall Islands (1350-1351); Tristan da Cunha (1250-1253)
Theater
Italy (3750, 3770, 3794-3796); Romania (6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b); Uruguay (2748)
Personalized Stamps
Czech Republic (3909)
Philately
Australia (2491a); Austria (3009, B411); Great Britain (4202g)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Austria (2995); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1672, 1674, 1675); Great Britain (Jersey) (2511-2516); Lithuania (1205); Malaysia (1888-1890, 1891-1893); Marshall Islands (1347)
Printing
Lithuania (1202)
Railroads
Austria (2994, 3010); Colombia (1601d); Honduras (407); Italy (3761, 3781, 3783); Uruguay (2750)
Red Cross
Monaco (3103)
Religion
Andorra (Spanish) (507); Australia (5479); Austria (2995, 2996, 3013); Colombia (1600); Cyprus (1372); Falkland Islands (1335-1338, 1343); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1668, 1668a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2220a, 2226); Honduras (402d, 411); Israel (2316); Italy (3744, 3747, 3753, 3757, 3759, 3764, 3766, 3773, 3814); Latvia (1112); Marshall Islands (1313, 1316, 1348, 1352-1353); Nicaragua (2554a); Romania (6684-6685, 6684a, 6688, 6688a, 6689, 6689a, 6689b); Slovenia (1490); Uruguay (2754, 2759)
Christmas
Italy (3810-3811)
Popes
Vatican City (1800, 1801, 1802)
Science & Technology
French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (Alderney) (737); Great Britain (Jersey) (2531-2537); Honduras (403, 405); Israel (2308); Romania (6672, 6672a, 6675, 6675a, 6678, 6678a); Slovenia (1512)
Archaeology
Cyprus (1379); Czech Republic (3913); Marshall Islands (1347c); Montenegro (496); Slovenia (1504)
Astronomy
Marshall Islands (1343, 1344, 1345)
Computers & Mathematics
Italy (3807)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (Spanish) (508); Australia (5492-5498, 5496a, 5497a, 5498a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L250-L253, L253a); Austria (2993); Colombia (1601a, 1602b, 1602c, 1604b, 1604c); Czech Republic (3912); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2221); Italy (3760, 3785); Marshall Islands (1317, 1324); Montenegro (492); Romania (6683b); Slovenia (1493); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (671b, 672b, 673b); Tristan da Cunha (1250-1253)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Austria (2993b); Romania (6689b); Slovenia (1494)
Medicine
Cyprus (1373); Great Britain (4229, 4235a); Israel (2307); Italy (3808, 3812); Slovenia (1499); Uruguay (2751); Vatican City (1800)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Great Britain (4210-4217)
Ships & Watercraft
Austria (3006); Colombia (1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604); Cyprus (1374, 1376, 1376a, 1378); Czech Republic (3912d); Falkland Islands (1338, 1340); French Polynesia (1282a, 1283); Great Britain (4202b, 4202e, 4202g); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1664, 1666, 1666a); Great Britain (Alderney) (734, 737, 742, 743, 744a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2491, 2492a, 2495, 2501a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2224, 2227, 2232); Honduras (410); Israel (2320b); Italy (3748, 3757); Lithuania (1204); Marshall Islands (1304d, 1305); Monaco (3101, 3105); Montenegro (495); Romania (6610); Tristan da Cunha (1250, 1253); Uruguay (2741, 2747, 2754a)
Space
Italy (3785); Marshall Islands (1342-1346)
Sports
Canada (3349, 3349a); Czech Republic (3910); Great Britain (4257-4264); Great Britain (Jersey) (2524-2530); Israel (2318); Italy (3775, 3798); Montenegro (493, 493a, 495); Uruguay (2750)
Basketball
Great Britain (4264); Italy (3802); Marshall Islands (1324c)
Olympics
Czech Republic (3911); Latvia (1103); Marshall Islands (1324); Uruguay (2741)
Soccer
Australia (5486-5487, 5487a); Great Britain (4203-4209); Great Britain (Jersey) (2502-2510, 2506a, 2509a); Italy (3746, 3768, 3769); Malaysia (1887); Marshall Islands (1324a)
Stamps On Stamps
Austria (B411); Great Britain (4202, 4202g); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219a, 2219b, 2219e, 2219f, 2219g, 2219j, 2219k, 2219l, 2219m, 2219s, 2219t, 2219u, 2219w, 2219x); Romania (6653)
Telecommunications
Australia (5491); Cyprus (1377); Great Britain (Jersey) (2531, 2537); Honduras (406); Italy (3807); Romania (6686, 6686a, 6689b); Slovenia (1507)
Textiles
Marshall Islands (1304a); Romania (6691, 6691a)
Native Costumes
Canada (3351, 3353a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2219s, 2219aa); Israel (2311); Malaysia (1883b); Nicaragua (2554g, 2554h)
Toys & Games
Austria (3012); Great Britain (4205); Slovenia (1500); Vatican City (1800)
United Nations
Romania (6610);
Women
Austria (2991, 3008); Canada (3350, 3351, 3353a); Colombia (1599); Cyprus (1372, 1374, 1377); Czech Republic (3910, 3911); French Polynesia (1284); Great Britain (4194-4201, 4200a, 4201b, 4202, 4202g, 4205, 4208, 4213, 4216, 4228-4238, 4235a, 4237b, 4238e, 4248, 4249, 4250, 4251, 4252, 4253, 4255, 4256, 4257, 4259, 4261, 4263, MH500-MH503, MH500a, MH501a, MH501b, MH502a, MH503a, MH504, MH504a, MH505-MH518, MH 511a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1653, 1657, 1658, 1660-1665, 1663a, 1677, 1678, 1679, 1681); Great Britain (Alderney) (722, 722a, 723, 723a, 724, 724a, 725, 725a, 726, 726a, 727, 727a, 729, 731, 740); Great Britain (Jersey) (2492, 2492a, 2517, 2526); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2211-2219, 2230, 2232, 2233, 2234, 2235); Honduras (400); Israel (2307, 2311, 2317, 2320a); Italy (3747, 3776, 3780, 3784, 3785, 3789, 3792, 3812); Lithuania (1203, B55); Malaysia (1883b); Marshall Islands (1304a, 1306c, 1312-1313, 1325-1327, 1347, 1348-1349, 1350-1351, 1352-1353); Romania (6687, 6687a, 6688, 6688a, 6689b, 6693, 6693a); Slovenia (1490, 1498, 1499); United States (5738, 5738a); Uruguay (2740, 2752, 2754b); Vatican City (1800)
Writers & Literature
French Polynesia (1282, 1282a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1676-1681); Honduras (404); Italy (3752, 3780-3782, 3784, 3791, 3801, 3809); Lithuania (1201); Malaysia (1886); Montenegro (489); Nicaragua (2554k); Uruguay (2749)
Journalism
Italy (3744, 3815)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3891a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
