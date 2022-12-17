By Topic – February 2023

POSTAL UPDATES
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Feb. 20, 2023 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Argentina (2966c, 2966d); Greenland (888, 888a, 898)
Architecture
Andorra (Spanish) (510); Angola (1716-1717); Argentina (2966c, 2966d, 2967); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (848, 849, 851, 852, 860); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685b); Brazil (3488a, 3489c, 3489d, 3495); Bulgaria (5012, 5013, 5014); China (Taiwan) (4675-4678); Colombia (1607); France (6307, 6308, 6316, 2O85); Greece (2933, 2933a, 2969, 2971, 2972, 2973); Greenland (899); Ireland (2335-2336); Jordan (2444, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2476, 2478, 2481); Mongolia (2999, 3001); New Caledonia (1288, 1289c); Samoa (1342, 1343, 1346, 1348, 1351); San Marino (2140, 2141, 2142, 2143, 2144-2146); Slovakia (906); Spain (4604, 4609, 4613); United Nations (1304-1306, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (722-724); United Nations (Vienna) (700-702); United States (5740-5741); Uruguay (2724); Virgin Islands (1219)
Bridges
France (6316); Jordan (2470); New Caledonia (1289a)
Castles
Slovakia (908); Spain (4611); Uruguay (2761)
Windmills
Argentina (2967); China (Taiwan) (4678); France (6309)
Art
Angola (1827, 1828, 1829, 1830, 1862); Greenland (889-890, 901-903); Spain (4602)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Brazil (3482); Mongolia (3002-3008)
Children’s Art
Argentina (2964)
Paintings
Australia (5517-5518, 5518a); Brazil (3486); France (6294-6305, 6305a, 6306); Greece (2970); Jordan (2480); San Marino (2142); United Nations (1307i)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Greece (2968); Jordan (2480, 2481); Mongolia (3010-3013)
Nudes
France (6313); Uruguay (2762)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (French) (856); Angola (1862); Greece (2967, 2975-2978); Jordan (2477); Mongolia (3000); New Caledonia (1288, 1289c); San Marino (2142); Spain (4613); United Nations (1305, 1306d, 1306j); United Nations (Geneva) (724d, 724j); United Nations (Vienna) (702d, 702j)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Benin (1509); Brazil (3488); Samoa (1344); Spain (4608)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Argentina (2966a)
Children
Argentina (2964); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (851); Bulgaria (5012); France (6302, 6304, 6305a, 6306, 6309, B831a, B831b); Greece (2972, 2973, 2974); Greenland (905, 907, 907a); Jordan (2469); Mongolia (3004, 3006, 3007); San Marino (2140); United Nations (1307g, 1307h, 1307j)
Coins & Currency
Ireland (2315D, 2315Dg, 2315Dh); San Marino (2140)
Europa
Bosnia & Herzegovina (857, 857c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (681-683, 683c); Greenland (904-907, 907a); Spain (4607)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Angola (1831, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1863); Bosnia & Herzegovina (857, 857c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (681-683, 683c); Bulgaria (5008a, 5017); Greece (2970); Greenland (892-893, 904-907, 907a); Mongolia (3008); Spain (4607); United States (5744)
Famous People
Angola Mohandas K. Gandhi (1718); Mongolia Vladimir Lenin (3000); Samoa Franklin D. Roosevelt (1342, 1343, 1345)
Royalty
Ascension (1257); Brazil (3486); Bulgaria (5013); France (6301, 6305a); Greenland (888, 888a, B48, B48a); Mongolia (2990)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Angola (1719, 1720, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, 1726, 1727, 1728, 1729, 1730, 1731, 1732, 1733, 1734, 1735, 1736, 1737, 1738, 1739, 1740, 1741, 1742, 1743, 1744, 1745, 1746, 1783, 1784, 1787, 1788, 1789, 1795, 1796, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1800, 1801, 1802, 1803, 1804, 1805, 1806, 1807, 1808, 1809, 1810, 1815, 1816, 1817, 1818, 1831, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1835, 1836, 1837, 1838, 1839, 1840, 1841, 1851, 1852, 1854, 1855, 1856, 1857, 1859, 1863); Argentina (2964a, 2964e); Bosnia & Herzegovina (856); Bulgaria (5017); Colombia (1606c, 1606d, 1607, 1608-1610); Greece (2933, 2933a); Greenland (890, 900); Jordan (2480); Mongolia (3000d, 3001, 3002, 3003, 3004, 3008, 3009, 3011); United States (5742-5743, 5744)
Land Mammals: Bats
Angola (1790)
Land Mammals: Cats
Angola (1747, 1748, 1749, 1750, 1751, 1752, 1753, 1754, 1755, 1756, 1757, 1758, 1785, 1842, , 1843, 1844, 1851); Bulgaria (5009, 5013); Colombia (1607a); Greece (2933, 2933a); Mongolia (3000a, 3007, 3008); Spain (4611)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Angola (1786, 1811, 1812, 1813, 1814, 1851, 1858); Colombia (1607k); France (6309, 6310); Mongolia (3007, 3008)
Land Mammals: Horses
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (684b); Brazil (3489d); Bulgaria (5008b); France (6307); Ireland (2339, 2343a); Jordan (2447-2454); Mongolia (2990, 2992, 3000, 3003, 3008, 3011); Uruguay (2763)
Sea Mammals
Angola (1759, 1760, 1761, 1762, 1763, 1764, 1765, 1766, 1845, 1846); French Polynesia (1289)
Sea Mammals: Whales
French Polynesia (1290)
Birds
Angola (1767, 1768, 1769, 1770, 1771, 1772, 1773, 1774, 1775, 1776, 1777, 1778, 1819, 1820, 1821, 1822, 1847, 1848, 1849, 1852, 1860); Argentina (2964b, 2964c, 2964d); Ascension (1258); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Brazil (3489a, 3489b); Bulgaria (5013, 5017); Colombia (1606, 1607e, 1608-1610); France (6285-6293, 6293a, 6313, 6315); Greenland (894); Mongolia (2990, 2992, 2999, 3008); New Caledonia (1290); Samoa (1339-1341); Spain (4602); United Nations (1308); United Nations (Vienna) (703)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Angola (1779, 1780, 1781, 1782, 1850); Mongolia (3009); Samoa (1355)
Fish & Fishing
Brazil (3487); Cambodia (2609); China (Taiwan) (4677); France (6309a); Greenland (894, 896-898); Uruguay (2760a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Colombia (1608a, 1608b, 1609a, 1609b)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Slovakia (911a)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Ascension (1258); Colombia (1607, 1609c, 1609e, 1609g, 1610d); France (6306); Mongolia (3008, 3009)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Mongolia (2993-2997)
Fire Fighting
Slovakia (910)
Flags
Angola (1716-1717, 1718, 1853); Argentina (2967); Ascension (1255, 1258); Bosnia & Herzegovina (848); Brazil (3488a, 3489c); Bulgaria (5013); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); France (6294, 6305a, B831c); French Polynesia (1289-1290); Jordan (2444, 2470-2473); Mongolia (2992, 3001, 3009); Samoa (1346); San Marino (2141); United States (5740-5741); Virgin Islands (1219)
Flora
Andorra (Spanish) (509); Brazil (3494); Colombia (1608-1610, 1611)
Flowers
Angola (1772, 1779, 1781, 1782, 1850); Bosnia & Herzegovina (855); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (679-680, 680a); Brazil (3491, 3492, 3493); Colombia (1607g, 1610e); France (6303, 6305a); French Polynesia (1286-1287, 1288); Greenland (B48a); Mongolia (2992, 2998, 3000c, 3010, 3013); Spain (4603, 4606, 4610); United Nations (1307d); United States (5744); Uruguay (2761)
Flowers: Roses
Australia (5509-5516, 5512a, 5516a)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Andorra (Spanish) (509); Bolivia (1450B); Brazil (3489); Bulgaria (5013); France (6309d); French Polynesia (1288)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Angola (1823, 1824, 1825, 1826, 1861); France (6311); Jordan (2446)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Colombia (1606, 1607a, 1608-1610)
Maps & Globes
Angola (1716-1717); Argentina (2966); Benin (1509, 1517); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); Greenland (889); Jordan (2481); New Caledonia (1289); Slovakia (905); Spain (4601); United Nations (1307)
Masks
Angola (1828, 1862); Bahamas (1552-1555); Benin (1517); Uruguay (2760b)
Military
Angola (1716a, 1717); Ascension (1255); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Brazil (3489c, 3489d); Bulgaria (5010); Colombia (1607a); Jordan (2443-2444, 2473); Samoa (1344); Spain (4611)
Motor Vehicles
Angola (1716c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Jordan (2472); Mongolia (3001); United States (5740-5741)
Automobiles
Australia (5519-5528, 5523b, 5516a, 5524a, 5525a, 5526a, 5527a, 5528a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Greece (2971-2974); New Caledonia (1289); United Nations (1306b, 1306h); United Nations (Geneva) (722, 724b, 724h); United Nations (Vienna) (702b, 702h)
Motorcycles
Uruguay (2760a)
Nobel Prize
France (6313)
Performing Arts
Dance
Andorra (Spanish) (510); Colombia (1607f); French Polynesia (1286-1287)
Music
Angola (1716d, 1831); Bahamas (1555); Bosnia & Herzegovina (853, 854); Bulgaria (5017); Colombia (1607); France (6304, 6305a); Ireland (2347, 2347a); Jordan (2455-2464); Mongolia (2991)
Movies, Television & Stars
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Bulgaria (5016); Ireland (2344-2347, 2347a); Mongolia (2991)
Theater
Bosnia & Herzegovina (852); Bulgaria (5016)
Personalized Stamps
United Nations (1307)
Philately
Samoa (1345)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Colombia (1607l)
Railroads
Angola (1791, 1792, 1793, 1794, 1853); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); China (Taiwan) (4675); Slovakia (907)
Red Cross
France (B831)
Religion
Andorra (French) (855, 856); Angola (1716b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (849); Brazil (3488); Bulgaria (5014); China (Taiwan) (4676); Colombia (1607); France (6316, 2O85); Greece (2968); Jordan (2480); Mongolia (2998, 3000b, 3012, 3013); San Marino (2142); Slovakia (908)
Christmas
Australia (5535-5546, 5538a, 5540a, 5542a, 5543a, 5544a, 5545a, 5546a); Bahamas (1552-1555); Greece (2933, 2933a); New Caledonia (1290); San Marino (2144-2146)
Science & Technology
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (686-687); Colombia (1607d)
Archaeology
Australia (5517-5518, 5518a); Bulgaria (5008); Colombia (1606a); Greece (2967-2970); Jordan (2475)
Computers & Mathematics
Bulgaria (5015); France (6314); Mongolia (3001); Slovakia (905)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Angola (1783, 1784, 1785, 1786, 1787, 1788, 1789, 1790, 1851); Argentina (2966); Ascension (1258); Australia (5518a, 5531-5534); Bosnia & Herzegovina (850); Colombia (1606b, 1607, 1608d, 1608f, 1608h, 1609d, 1609f, 1609h, 1610b, 1610d, 1610f, 1610h, 1610j); France (6315); Jordan (2476, 2479); Mongolia (3009b); New Caledonia (1289d); Samoa (1347-1354); San Marino (2141, 2144-2146); Slovakia (905)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Angola (1852); Uruguay (2760a)
Medicine
Argentina (2964); Bosnia & Herzegovina (851, 858); Brazil (3489a, 3490b); Spain (4606)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Benin (1517); Uruguay (2760b)
Ships & Watercraft
Argentina (2967); Ascension (1255); Brazil (3487, 3488a); China (Taiwan) (4677); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); Greenland (900); Jordan (2474e); Samoa (1344, 1354); Slovakia (908); Uruguay (2762)
Space
Argentina (2966)
Sports
Australia (5519-5528, 5523b, 5516a, 5524a, 5525a, 5526a, 5527a, 5528a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (856); Bulgaria (5011); Ireland (2338-2343, 2343a); Samoa (1335-1338)
Olympics
Bulgaria (5009); Slovakia (909)
Stamps On Stamps
Jordan (2465); Samoa (1345)
Telecommunications
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (687); Brazil (3490)
Textiles
Mongolia (3010-3013)
Native Costumes
Andorra (Spanish) (510); Angola (1716d); Bahamas (1552-1555); Brazil (3495); Bulgaria (5013); Colombia (1607c, 1607f, 1607g, 1607i, 1607j); French Polynesia (1286-1287); Jordan (2455, 2461, 2464); Mongolia (3001, 3010, 3011); Zambia (1156)
Toys & Games
Angola (1833); France (6296, 6305a, 6309b); Mongolia (3006)
United Nations
Angola (1716-1717); Benin (1509); France (2O85); Greece (2967-2970); Greenland (900); Spain (4609); United Nations (1304-1306, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (722-724); United Nations (Vienna) (700-702)
Universal Postal Union
Argentina (2967); Bosnia & Herzegovina (859)
Women
Andorra (Spanish) (510); Andorra (French) (855); Argentina (2965); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (852, 853b, 853c, 853d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685b); Brazil (3486, 3489d); Bulgaria (5009, 5011, 5012, 5016); Colombia (1607f, 1607g); France (6294, 6295, 6297, 6299, 6302, 6305, 6305a, 6309, 6314, B831a, 1O83); French Polynesia (1286-1287); Greenland (888, 888a, 894-895, B48, B48a); Ireland (2335-2336, 2338-2343, 2343a, 2344, 2347, 2347a); Jordan (2455, 2467, 2469); Mongolia (2991, 3010); Samoa (1343, 1350, 1352); San Marino (2140); Slovakia (912); Spain (4603, 4606, 4608, 4610, 4613); United Nations (1304, 1306a, 1306e, 1306g, 1306k, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (723, 724a, 724e, 724g, 724k); United Nations (Vienna) (702a, 702e, 702g, 702k); Uruguay (2760, 2763)
Writers & Literature
Brazil (3483); Bulgaria (5014); Ireland (2335-2336); Slovakia (908); Spain (4600, 4605, 4610, 4614); Uruguay (2762)
Journalism
Brazil (3489a, 3489b)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Benin (1411a, 1448a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in December 17, 2022 Update, British Indian Ocean Territory (521 becomes 523).
