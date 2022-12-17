By Topic – February 2023

Feb 3, 2023, 9 AM

An Andorra, Spanish Administration stamp issued July 22, 2022, in in four categories in the February By Topic Listing: Architecture, Dance (under Performing Arts), Native Costumes (Textiles), and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Feb. 20, 2023 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Argentina (2966c, 2966d); Greenland (888, 888a, 898)

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (510); Angola (1716-1717); Argentina (2966c, 2966d, 2967); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (848, 849, 851, 852, 860); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685b); Brazil (3488a, 3489c, 3489d, 3495); Bulgaria (5012, 5013, 5014); China (Taiwan) (4675-4678); Colombia (1607); France (6307, 6308, 6316, 2O85); Greece (2933, 2933a, 2969, 2971, 2972, 2973); Greenland (899); Ireland (2335-2336); Jordan (2444, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2476, 2478, 2481); Mongolia (2999, 3001); New Caledonia (1288, 1289c); Samoa (1342, 1343, 1346, 1348, 1351); San Marino (2140, 2141, 2142, 2143, 2144-2146); Slovakia (906); Spain (4604, 4609, 4613); United Nations (1304-1306, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (722-724); United Nations (Vienna) (700-702); United States (5740-5741); Uruguay (2724); Virgin Islands (1219)

Bridges

France (6316); Jordan (2470); New Caledonia (1289a)

Castles

Slovakia (908); Spain (4611); Uruguay (2761)

Windmills

Argentina (2967); China (Taiwan) (4678); France (6309)

Art

Angola (1827, 1828, 1829, 1830, 1862); Greenland (889-890, 901-903); Spain (4602)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Brazil (3482); Mongolia (3002-3008)

Children’s Art

Argentina (2964)

Paintings

Australia (5517-5518, 5518a); Brazil (3486); France (6294-6305, 6305a, 6306); Greece (2970); Jordan (2480); San Marino (2142); United Nations (1307i)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Greece (2968); Jordan (2480, 2481); Mongolia (3010-3013)

Nudes

France (6313); Uruguay (2762)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (French) (856); Angola (1862); Greece (2967, 2975-2978); Jordan (2477); Mongolia (3000); New Caledonia (1288, 1289c); San Marino (2142); Spain (4613); United Nations (1305, 1306d, 1306j); United Nations (Geneva) (724d, 724j); United Nations (Vienna) (702d, 702j)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Benin (1509); Brazil (3488); Samoa (1344); Spain (4608)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Argentina (2966a)

Children

Argentina (2964); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (851); Bulgaria (5012); France (6302, 6304, 6305a, 6306, 6309, B831a, B831b); Greece (2972, 2973, 2974); Greenland (905, 907, 907a); Jordan (2469); Mongolia (3004, 3006, 3007); San Marino (2140); United Nations (1307g, 1307h, 1307j)

Coins & Currency

Ireland (2315D, 2315Dg, 2315Dh); San Marino (2140)

Europa

Bosnia & Herzegovina (857, 857c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (681-683, 683c); Greenland (904-907, 907a); Spain (4607)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Angola (1831, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1863); Bosnia & Herzegovina (857, 857c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (681-683, 683c); Bulgaria (5008a, 5017); Greece (2970); Greenland (892-893, 904-907, 907a); Mongolia (3008); Spain (4607); United States (5744)

Famous People

Angola Mohandas K. Gandhi (1718); Mongolia Vladimir Lenin (3000); Samoa Franklin D. Roosevelt (1342, 1343, 1345)

Royalty

Ascension (1257); Brazil (3486); Bulgaria (5013); France (6301, 6305a); Greenland (888, 888a, B48, B48a); Mongolia (2990)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Angola (1719, 1720, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725, 1726, 1727, 1728, 1729, 1730, 1731, 1732, 1733, 1734, 1735, 1736, 1737, 1738, 1739, 1740, 1741, 1742, 1743, 1744, 1745, 1746, 1783, 1784, 1787, 1788, 1789, 1795, 1796, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1800, 1801, 1802, 1803, 1804, 1805, 1806, 1807, 1808, 1809, 1810, 1815, 1816, 1817, 1818, 1831, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1835, 1836, 1837, 1838, 1839, 1840, 1841, 1851, 1852, 1854, 1855, 1856, 1857, 1859, 1863); Argentina (2964a, 2964e); Bosnia & Herzegovina (856); Bulgaria (5017); Colombia (1606c, 1606d, 1607, 1608-1610); Greece (2933, 2933a); Greenland (890, 900); Jordan (2480); Mongolia (3000d, 3001, 3002, 3003, 3004, 3008, 3009, 3011); United States (5742-5743, 5744)

Land Mammals: Bats

Angola (1790)

Land Mammals: Cats

Angola (1747, 1748, 1749, 1750, 1751, 1752, 1753, 1754, 1755, 1756, 1757, 1758, 1785, 1842, , 1843, 1844, 1851); Bulgaria (5009, 5013); Colombia (1607a); Greece (2933, 2933a); Mongolia (3000a, 3007, 3008); Spain (4611)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Angola (1786, 1811, 1812, 1813, 1814, 1851, 1858); Colombia (1607k); France (6309, 6310); Mongolia (3007, 3008)

Land Mammals: Horses

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (684b); Brazil (3489d); Bulgaria (5008b); France (6307); Ireland (2339, 2343a); Jordan (2447-2454); Mongolia (2990, 2992, 3000, 3003, 3008, 3011); Uruguay (2763)

Sea Mammals

Angola (1759, 1760, 1761, 1762, 1763, 1764, 1765, 1766, 1845, 1846); French Polynesia (1289)

Sea Mammals: Whales

French Polynesia (1290)

Birds

Angola (1767, 1768, 1769, 1770, 1771, 1772, 1773, 1774, 1775, 1776, 1777, 1778, 1819, 1820, 1821, 1822, 1847, 1848, 1849, 1852, 1860); Argentina (2964b, 2964c, 2964d); Ascension (1258); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Brazil (3489a, 3489b); Bulgaria (5013, 5017); Colombia (1606, 1607e, 1608-1610); France (6285-6293, 6293a, 6313, 6315); Greenland (894); Mongolia (2990, 2992, 2999, 3008); New Caledonia (1290); Samoa (1339-1341); Spain (4602); United Nations (1308); United Nations (Vienna) (703)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Angola (1779, 1780, 1781, 1782, 1850); Mongolia (3009); Samoa (1355)

Fish & Fishing

Brazil (3487); Cambodia (2609); China (Taiwan) (4677); France (6309a); Greenland (894, 896-898); Uruguay (2760a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Colombia (1608a, 1608b, 1609a, 1609b)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Slovakia (911a)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Ascension (1258); Colombia (1607, 1609c, 1609e, 1609g, 1610d); France (6306); Mongolia (3008, 3009)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Mongolia (2993-2997)

Fire Fighting

Slovakia (910)

Flags

Angola (1716-1717, 1718, 1853); Argentina (2967); Ascension (1255, 1258); Bosnia & Herzegovina (848); Brazil (3488a, 3489c); Bulgaria (5013); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); France (6294, 6305a, B831c); French Polynesia (1289-1290); Jordan (2444, 2470-2473); Mongolia (2992, 3001, 3009); Samoa (1346); San Marino (2141); United States (5740-5741); Virgin Islands (1219)

Flora

Andorra (Spanish) (509); Brazil (3494); Colombia (1608-1610, 1611)

Flowers

Angola (1772, 1779, 1781, 1782, 1850); Bosnia & Herzegovina (855); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (679-680, 680a); Brazil (3491, 3492, 3493); Colombia (1607g, 1610e); France (6303, 6305a); French Polynesia (1286-1287, 1288); Greenland (B48a); Mongolia (2992, 2998, 3000c, 3010, 3013); Spain (4603, 4606, 4610); United Nations (1307d); United States (5744); Uruguay (2761)

Flowers: Roses

Australia (5509-5516, 5512a, 5516a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Andorra (Spanish) (509); Bolivia (1450B); Brazil (3489); Bulgaria (5013); France (6309d); French Polynesia (1288)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Angola (1823, 1824, 1825, 1826, 1861); France (6311); Jordan (2446)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1606, 1607a, 1608-1610)

Maps & Globes

Angola (1716-1717); Argentina (2966); Benin (1509, 1517); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); Greenland (889); Jordan (2481); New Caledonia (1289); Slovakia (905); Spain (4601); United Nations (1307)

Masks

Angola (1828, 1862); Bahamas (1552-1555); Benin (1517); Uruguay (2760b)

Military

Angola (1716a, 1717); Ascension (1255); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Brazil (3489c, 3489d); Bulgaria (5010); Colombia (1607a); Jordan (2443-2444, 2473); Samoa (1344); Spain (4611)

Motor Vehicles

Angola (1716c); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Jordan (2472); Mongolia (3001); United States (5740-5741)

Automobiles

Australia (5519-5528, 5523b, 5516a, 5524a, 5525a, 5526a, 5527a, 5528a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Greece (2971-2974); New Caledonia (1289); United Nations (1306b, 1306h); United Nations (Geneva) (722, 724b, 724h); United Nations (Vienna) (702b, 702h)

Motorcycles

Uruguay (2760a)

Nobel Prize

France (6313)

Performing Arts

Dance

Andorra (Spanish) (510); Colombia (1607f); French Polynesia (1286-1287)

Music

Angola (1716d, 1831); Bahamas (1555); Bosnia & Herzegovina (853, 854); Bulgaria (5017); Colombia (1607); France (6304, 6305a); Ireland (2347, 2347a); Jordan (2455-2464); Mongolia (2991)

Movies, Television & Stars

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); Bulgaria (5016); Ireland (2344-2347, 2347a); Mongolia (2991)

Theater

Bosnia & Herzegovina (852); Bulgaria (5016)

Personalized Stamps

United Nations (1307)

Philately

Samoa (1345)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Colombia (1607l)

Railroads

Angola (1791, 1792, 1793, 1794, 1853); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685); China (Taiwan) (4675); Slovakia (907)

Red Cross

France (B831)

Religion

Andorra (French) (855, 856); Angola (1716b); Bosnia & Herzegovina (849); Brazil (3488); Bulgaria (5014); China (Taiwan) (4676); Colombia (1607); France (6316, 2O85); Greece (2968); Jordan (2480); Mongolia (2998, 3000b, 3012, 3013); San Marino (2142); Slovakia (908)

Christmas

Australia (5535-5546, 5538a, 5540a, 5542a, 5543a, 5544a, 5545a, 5546a); Bahamas (1552-1555); Greece (2933, 2933a); New Caledonia (1290); San Marino (2144-2146)

Science & Technology

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (686-687); Colombia (1607d)

Archaeology

Australia (5517-5518, 5518a); Bulgaria (5008); Colombia (1606a); Greece (2967-2970); Jordan (2475)

Computers & Mathematics

Bulgaria (5015); France (6314); Mongolia (3001); Slovakia (905)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Angola (1783, 1784, 1785, 1786, 1787, 1788, 1789, 1790, 1851); Argentina (2966); Ascension (1258); Australia (5518a, 5531-5534); Bosnia & Herzegovina (850); Colombia (1606b, 1607, 1608d, 1608f, 1608h, 1609d, 1609f, 1609h, 1610b, 1610d, 1610f, 1610h, 1610j); France (6315); Jordan (2476, 2479); Mongolia (3009b); New Caledonia (1289d); Samoa (1347-1354); San Marino (2141, 2144-2146); Slovakia (905)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Angola (1852); Uruguay (2760a)

Medicine

Argentina (2964); Bosnia & Herzegovina (851, 858); Brazil (3489a, 3490b); Spain (4606)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Benin (1517); Uruguay (2760b)

Ships & Watercraft

Argentina (2967); Ascension (1255); Brazil (3487, 3488a); China (Taiwan) (4677); Colombia (1606, 1608-1610); Greenland (900); Jordan (2474e); Samoa (1344, 1354); Slovakia (908); Uruguay (2762)

Space

Argentina (2966)

Sports

Australia (5519-5528, 5523b, 5516a, 5524a, 5525a, 5526a, 5527a, 5528a); Bosnia & Herzegovina (856); Bulgaria (5011); Ireland (2338-2343, 2343a); Samoa (1335-1338)

Olympics

Bulgaria (5009); Slovakia (909)

Stamps On Stamps

Jordan (2465); Samoa (1345)

Telecommunications

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (687); Brazil (3490)

Textiles

Mongolia (3010-3013)

Native Costumes

Andorra (Spanish) (510); Angola (1716d); Bahamas (1552-1555); Brazil (3495); Bulgaria (5013); Colombia (1607c, 1607f, 1607g, 1607i, 1607j); French Polynesia (1286-1287); Jordan (2455, 2461, 2464); Mongolia (3001, 3010, 3011); Zambia (1156)

Toys & Games

Angola (1833); France (6296, 6305a, 6309b); Mongolia (3006)

United Nations

Angola (1716-1717); Benin (1509); France (2O85); Greece (2967-2970); Greenland (900); Spain (4609); United Nations (1304-1306, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (722-724); United Nations (Vienna) (700-702)

Universal Postal Union

Argentina (2967); Bosnia & Herzegovina (859)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (510); Andorra (French) (855); Argentina (2965); Australia (5529-5530); Bosnia & Herzegovina (852, 853b, 853c, 853d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (685b); Brazil (3486, 3489d); Bulgaria (5009, 5011, 5012, 5016); Colombia (1607f, 1607g); France (6294, 6295, 6297, 6299, 6302, 6305, 6305a, 6309, 6314, B831a, 1O83); French Polynesia (1286-1287); Greenland (888, 888a, 894-895, B48, B48a); Ireland (2335-2336, 2338-2343, 2343a, 2344, 2347, 2347a); Jordan (2455, 2467, 2469); Mongolia (2991, 3010); Samoa (1343, 1350, 1352); San Marino (2140); Slovakia (912); Spain (4603, 4606, 4608, 4610, 4613); United Nations (1304, 1306a, 1306e, 1306g, 1306k, 1307); United Nations (Geneva) (723, 724a, 724e, 724g, 724k); United Nations (Vienna) (702a, 702e, 702g, 702k); Uruguay (2760, 2763)

Writers & Literature

Brazil (3483); Bulgaria (5014); Ireland (2335-2336); Slovakia (908); Spain (4600, 4605, 4610, 4614); Uruguay (2762)

Journalism

Brazil (3489a, 3489b)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Benin (1411a, 1448a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in December 17, 2022 Update, British Indian Ocean Territory (521 becomes 523).