By Topic – July 2022

Jul 1, 2022, 6 AM

Spain issued this stamp Feb. 25, 2022, for the 50th anniversary of the transfer of Barcelona’s Central Fruit and Vegetable Market to Mercabarna. The stamp (Scott 4583) is in one category in the July By Topic Listing: Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops (under Flora).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the July 18, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

French Polynesia (1274); Singapore (2070, 2083-2088, 2097-2100, 2106, 2111); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Spain (4520-4521, 4564, 4565, 4566, 4569, 4574, 4577, 4580, 4585, 4588, 4594); Sri Lanka (2292, 2303, 2306); Switzerland (1820, 1822, 1823, 1823a, 1851, B813, B816); Tonga (1420, 1423, 1437, 1439, 1440, 1452d, 1457); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (448-452); Tunisia (1771); Turkey (3743, 3744, 3746, 3749-3750, 3767, O396-O397); Tuvalu (1515-1516, 1535); Ukraine (1237, 1265a, 1298, 1301, 1312, 1316, 1318, 1319, 1320, 1325, 1326, 1329, 1331b, 1331d); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1210b, 1211, 1212, 1213); United States (5698, 5698k); Uzbekistan (950, 952); Vanuatu (1125); Vatican City (1795-1797); Viet Nam (3712, 3716, 3716a, 3719b, 3724-3727); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)

Bridges

Spain (4561, 4565); Switzerland (1821, 1823a, 1844, 1847a); Turkey (3762-3763); Ukraine (1317, 1322); United States (5698, 5698k)

Castles

Spain (4562); Switzerland (B816b); Tuvalu (1536); Ukraine (1314a, 1331)

Lighthouses

Germany (3259, 3259a); Trinidad & Tobago (963)

Windmills

Ukraine (1318b)

Art

Spain (4561, 4581, 4594); Switzerland (1849); Tonga (1457c); Ukraine (1255-1256); Vanuatu (1125b)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Spain (4595)

Children’s Art

Spain (4582)

Paintings

French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Slovakia (897-898, 898a); Spain (4563, 4573, 4591, 4593); Turkey (3743-3746); Tuvalu (1520); Ukraine (1287-1288, 1313, 1314); Vatican City (1795-1797); Wallis & Futuna Islands (838)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Ukraine (1285)

Sculpture & Statues

Spain (4574, 4585, 4592, 4593); Sri Lanka (2269); Ukraine (1285, 1298d, 1311-1312, 1318, 1320, 1332); United Arab Emirates (1210-1211)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Tonga (1457d); United Arab Emirates (1213a); Vanuatu (1125a); Viet Nam (3712, 3734)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

United Arab Emirates (1213a)

Bicycles

Singapore (2070, 2111); Turkey (3763); Vanuatu (1125e)

Black Americans

Tuvalu (1536-1537)

Children

Singapore (2079); Switzerland (1829-1830, 1830a, 1835, 1838, 1838a, B814-B815, B815a, B815b); Tuvalu (1520); Ukraine (1237, 1265); Viet Nam (3714-3715, 3718, 3718a, 3719, 3719a, 3719b)

Coins & Currency

Slovakia (896); Spain (4589); Switzerland (1840-1842, 1842a); Tuvalu (1539)

Endangered Species

Turkey (3753-3754); Ukraine (1295-1296)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Tonga (1443-1445)

Europa

Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Turkey (3753-3754); Ukraine (1295-1296); Vatican City (1795-1797)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Tonga (1442); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (440); Tuvalu (1508); Viet Nam (3716-3719, 3719b, 3739-3740, 3740a); Vatican City (1795-1797)

Famous People

Turkey Kemal Ataturk (3767); Tuvalu Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (1515-1516); Viet Nam Ho Chi Minh (3710)

Royalty

French Polynesia (1276); Spain (4575); Tuvalu (1517-1518, 1519-1520, 1534-1535, 1536-1537)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a); Sri Lanka (2304-2305, 2305a); Switzerland (1815, 1820, 1823a, 1836, 1838, 1838a, 1859, 1859a); Tonga (1442, 1443-1445, 1446-1450); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (409, 440); Turkey (3753); Tuvalu (1508, 1521d); Ukraine (1237c, 1265d, 1265e, 1296, 1320a, 1320b, 1334); United Arab Emirates (1213b); Vanuatu (1117-1121, 1124b)

Land Mammals: Cats

Slovakia (899); Sri Lanka (2269); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (441-445); Ukraine (1237c, 1237d, 1320c); Uzbekistan (951); Viet Nam (3739-3740, 3740a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Ukraine (1237e)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Switzerland (1852, 1855a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447); Ukraine (1320a, 1320b)

Land Mammals: Horses

Spain (4561); Tonga (1435, 1456e); Turkey (3752, 3767, 3768); Ukraine (1290, 1313, 1321); Uzbekistan (931b); Vatican City (1795-1797)

Sea Mammals

Tonga (1388, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1395, 1396a, 1396c, 1396d, 1397a, 1397s, 1397e); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (410, 412, 413, 415, 416, 418a, 418c, 418d, 418e, 419b, 419c, 419e); Tuvalu (1530)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Tonga (1389, 1390, 1393, 1394,1396b, 1396c, 1396e, 1397b, 1397c, 1397e, 1433); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (411, 414, 417, 418b, 418e, 419a, 419d, 419e)

Birds

Singapore (2068, 2070, 2076, 2076c); Slovakia (899); Spain (4572); Sri Lanka (2285-2290, 2285a-2290a); Switzerland (1814, 1849, 1853, 1855a, 1857, 1859a, B816a); Tonga (1398-1402, 1402e, 1403-1407, 1407e, 1456); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (420-424, 424e, 425-429, 429e); Trinidad & Tobago (969); Turkey (3748, 3754, 3768); Tuvalu (1515-1516, 1523-1524); Ukraine (1237a, 1255-1256, 1298d, 1309, 1320c, 1331); Vanuatu (1124, 1125b, 1125c); Viet Nam (3715, 3717, 3717a, 3719b, 3724-3727); Wallis & Futuna Islands (833);

Insects

Switzerland (1852, 1855a, 1858, 1859a, ); Tuvalu (1525-1526)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Tonga (1408-1417, 1416e, 1417e, 1456d); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (430-439, 438e, 439e); Vanuatu (1124c, 1125b)

Fish & Fishing

Singapore (2069, 2071-2075, 2096, 2096a); Spain (4564, 4572); Tonga (1421, 1432, 1456c); Tuvalu (1509-1510, 1531b, 1540-1541, 1542); Ukraine (1265h, 1305); Vanuatu (1124f); Wallis & Futuna Islands (839)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Singapore (2066, 2069, 2096, 2096a); Tonga (1421, 1432); Trinidad & Tobago (974e); Tuvalu (1509-1510, 1511-1512, 1531, 1542-1543); Wallis & Futuna Islands (839a, 839c)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Switzerland (1856, 1859a); Tuvalu (1531)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Tonga (1436, 1443-1445); Tuvalu (1511-1512, 1531c, 1542); Ukraine (1320)

Other Terrestrial Life

Spain (4582); Sri Lanka (2291); Viet Nam (3711)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Vanuatu (1124a)

Flags

Singapore (2100); Spain (4562, 4584); Sri Lanka (2306); Switzerland (B813); Tonga (1386-1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408-409, 450); Tunisia (1770b, 1775, 1776); Turkey (3767, 3768); Tuvalu (1516, 1519, 1525, 1538); Ukraine (1289a, 1289c, 1289f, 1289h, 1313, 1321, 1327, 1331a, 1332, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1210b, 1211, 1213); Uzbekistan (930); Viet Nam (3710, 3713, 3715, 3733); Wallis & Futuna Islands (836)

Flora

Singapore (2084, 2086, 2095, 2096a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Switzerland (1816-1819); Tonga (1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408); Tuvalu (1526); Ukraine (1237b, 1265, 1295, 1302, 1309, 1331c); Wallis & Futuna Islands (833, 834, 835)

Flowers

French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a, 2081, 2083, 2085, 2087, 2088); Spain (4587); Switzerland (1859, 1859a, B814, B815a, B815b); Tonga (1408, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1412, 1414, 1416, 1416e, 1417a, 1417c, 1417e, 1419, 1425, 1426, 1438, 1442, 1445, 1456a, 1457f, 1458, 1459); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (421, 422, 423, 424b, 424c, 424d, 424e, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, 437, 438e, 439a, 439b, 439c, 439e, 440, 450); Tunisia (1777-1780, 1780a); Turkey (3747-3748, O396, O409-O412); Tuvalu (1508, 1515, 1517, 1519-1520, 1527-1528, 1534); Ukraine (1256, 1299, 1301-1306, 1314a, 1318, 1320); Uzbekistan (928); Vanuatu (1124c); Viet Nam (3739-3740, 3740a)

Flowers: Roses

Spain (4587); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (452); Tuvalu (1513-1514, 1517-1518); Vatican City (1794)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Singapore (2066, 2069, 2110); Spain (4573, 4577, 4583, 4584, 4590); Sri Lanka (2275-2284); Tonga (1428, 1460); Trinidad & Tobago (974); Tuvalu (1544-1545); Ukraine (1237, 1265, 1332); Viet Nam (3716-3719, 3719b)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Spain (4572, 4579, ); Sri Lanka (2293-2302); Tonga (1456b); Turkey (3761); Ukraine (1330); Vanuatu (1124e, 1125f)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Slovakia (899); Spain (4568); Switzerland (B816); Ukraine (1301-1306, 1318, 1331)

Holograms & 3-D

Ukraine (1285)

Judaica

Tunisia (1772); Ukraine (1310)

Maps & Globes

Singapore (2083-2088); Slovakia (899); Sri Lanka (2291); Switzerland (B816); Turkey (3747-3748, 3767); United Arab Emirates (1209, 1212, 1214); Uzbekistan (931, 932, 950); Vatican City (1799); Wallis & Futuna Islands (836)

Masks

Singapore (2101-2111); Tunisia (1770b); Tuvalu (1515c, 1519); Ukraine (1237c); Vanuatu (1125b, 1125c); Viet Nam (3711); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)

Military

Spain (4563); Tonga (1453); Turkey (3767, 3768); Tuvalu (1519); Ukraine (1289, 1313, 1321, 1324-1326, 1327, 1328, 1331b, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1213b); Uzbekistan (931a); Vanuatu (1125a); Viet Nam (3733)

Motor Vehicles

Singapore (2105); Switzerland (1824, B816); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447, 448, 451); Ukraine (1289g, 1323, 1325)

Automobiles

Spain (4588d); Switzerland (B816); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (448, 451); Tuvalu (1536); Vanuatu (1122); Viet Nam (3728, 3729)

Motorcycles

Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447); Viet Nam (3731)

Mushrooms

Spain (4595); Tuvalu (1525, 1532)

Nobel Prize

Ukraine (1310)

Performing Arts

Dance

Tonga (1431)

Music

Slovakia (899); Spain (4563, 4572); Tonga (1457a); Tunisia (1770); Turkey (3755); Ukraine (1237a, 1237d, 1255, 1313); Viet Nam (3715, 3732)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Tuvalu (1533)

Movies, Television & Stars

Spain (4571); Tuvalu (1536-1537)

Theater

Switzerland (1850); Ukraine (1255-1256)

Personalized Stamps

Slovakia (900); Ukraine (1284)

Petroleum

Trinidad & Tobago (971); Tunisia (1776); United Arab Emirates (1213d)

Philately

Spain (4569); Switzerland (B813, B816)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Singapore (2066, 2067-2070, 2109); Spain (4577-4578, 4584); Switzerland (1855, 1855a); Tonga (1419); Trinidad & Tobago (974); Ukraine (1265c)

Railroads

Slovakia (899); Tonga (1457b); Ukraine (1331c); Uzbekistan (931c)

Red Cross

Spain (4582); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)

Religion

Slovakia (897-898, 898a); Spain (4520-4521, 4569, 4580, 4585, 4588); Sri Lanka (2292, 2306); Switzerland (B813); Tonga (1420); Turkey (3743, 3746); Tuvalu (1529, 1535); Ukraine (1285, 1298c, 1305, 1312, 1318b, 1326); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1211); Vatican City (1794, 1795-1979, 1798, 1799)

Christmas

Spain (4573-4574); Sri Lanka (2304-2305, 2305a); Switzerland (1835-1838, 1838a); Tonga (1386-1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408-409); Ukraine (1237, 1329)

Science & Technology

Sri Lanka (2303); Ukraine (1290, 1317); United Arab Emirates (1212); Uzbekistan (952); Vanuatu (1125d)

Archaeology

Spain (4561); Turkey (3749-3750); Ukraine (1298c)

Astronomy

Tonga (1456f); Ukraine (1316, 1319)

Computers & Mathematics

Spain (4566); Uzbekistan (929)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Slovakia (899); Spain (4564, 4589, 4590); Switzerland (1827-1828, 1843-1847, 1847a); Tonga (1422, 1427, 1430, 1434, 1437, 1440); Trinidad & Tobago (962-973); Tunisia (1769, 1774); Tuvalu (1521-1522); United Arab Emirates (1214); United States (5698, 5698k); Viet Nam (3735-3738)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Trinidad & Tobago (965, 972); Tuvalu (1521a)

Medicine

Singapore (2077-2082, 2088, 2097-2100, 2101, 2102, 2103, 2111); Spain (4567, 4586); Switzerland (1825-1826)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Singapore (2101-2111); Spain (4582); Sri Lanka (2291); Viet Nam (3711-3712)

Ships & Watercraft

French Polynesia (1274); Spain (4563); Switzerland (1814. B816); Tonga (1418, 1425, 1429, 1437, 1439); Trinidad & Tobago (969, 970); Turkey (3744, O396); Ukraine (1298a, 1301, 1319, 1322, 1327, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1213d); United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a, 5698, 5698k); Viet Nam (3719, 3719a, 3719b)

Space

Switzerland (1815); Tonga (1451-1455); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (446-447); Turkey (3751); Ukraine (1319); United Arab Emirates (1209, 1213c); Uzbekistan (932); Vanuatu (1122-1123)

Sports

United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a)

Olympics

Singapore (2089-2094); Slovakia (900); Turkey (3762-3763); Tuvalu (1538); Ukraine (1300, 1334)

Soccer

Spain (4562); Turkey (3757-3760); Tuvalu (1538b); Ukraine (1297)

Stamps On Stamps

Switzerland (B813)

Telecommunications

Tonga (1457e); Uzbekistan (932); Viet Nam (3731)

Textiles

Spain (4570); Tonga (1423, 1457f); Turkey (O408-O412)

Native Costumes

French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Switzerland (1837, 1838a); Tonga (1431); Tunisia (1770); Turkey (3752, O396); Ukraine (1291-1294); United Arab Emirates (1213); Viet Nam (3715); Wallis & Futuna Islands (834, 836)

Toys & Games

Spain (4576); Switzerland (1831-1834, 1834a)

Chess

Spain (4575)

United Nations

Spain (4561); Switzerland (1829-1830, 1830a); Viet Nam (3735-3738)

Universal Postal Union

Viet Nam (3734)

Wine

Vatican City (1798)

Women

French Polynesia (1274, 1275, 1275a); Singapore (2067, 2068, 2070, 2077-2082, 2090, 2094, 2102, 2104, 2109, 2110, 2111); Slovakia (899, 901, 902); Spain (4560, 4576, 4587, 4590); Switzerland (1840-1842, 1842a, 1851, B815, B815a, B815b); Tonga (1419, 1423, 1457c); Tunisia (1770b, 1776); Turkey (37623763); Tuvalu (1517-1518, 1519a, 1519c, 1520, 1534, 1535a, 1536-1537, 1538a, 1538d); Ukraine (1255-1256, 1287-1288, 1289h, 1299, 1311-1312); United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a); Viet Nam (3715); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)

Writers & Literature

Slovakia (901); Tunisia (1772); Ukraine (1299, 1310, 1318); Uzbekistan (930)

Journalism

Slovakia (902)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Germany (3204b, 3204c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.