POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – July 2022
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the July 18, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
French Polynesia (1274); Singapore (2070, 2083-2088, 2097-2100, 2106, 2111); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Spain (4520-4521, 4564, 4565, 4566, 4569, 4574, 4577, 4580, 4585, 4588, 4594); Sri Lanka (2292, 2303, 2306); Switzerland (1820, 1822, 1823, 1823a, 1851, B813, B816); Tonga (1420, 1423, 1437, 1439, 1440, 1452d, 1457); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (448-452); Tunisia (1771); Turkey (3743, 3744, 3746, 3749-3750, 3767, O396-O397); Tuvalu (1515-1516, 1535); Ukraine (1237, 1265a, 1298, 1301, 1312, 1316, 1318, 1319, 1320, 1325, 1326, 1329, 1331b, 1331d); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1210b, 1211, 1212, 1213); United States (5698, 5698k); Uzbekistan (950, 952); Vanuatu (1125); Vatican City (1795-1797); Viet Nam (3712, 3716, 3716a, 3719b, 3724-3727); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)
Bridges
Spain (4561, 4565); Switzerland (1821, 1823a, 1844, 1847a); Turkey (3762-3763); Ukraine (1317, 1322); United States (5698, 5698k)
Castles
Spain (4562); Switzerland (B816b); Tuvalu (1536); Ukraine (1314a, 1331)
Lighthouses
Germany (3259, 3259a); Trinidad & Tobago (963)
Windmills
Ukraine (1318b)
Art
Spain (4561, 4581, 4594); Switzerland (1849); Tonga (1457c); Ukraine (1255-1256); Vanuatu (1125b)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Spain (4595)
Children’s Art
Spain (4582)
Paintings
French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Slovakia (897-898, 898a); Spain (4563, 4573, 4591, 4593); Turkey (3743-3746); Tuvalu (1520); Ukraine (1287-1288, 1313, 1314); Vatican City (1795-1797); Wallis & Futuna Islands (838)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Ukraine (1285)
Sculpture & Statues
Spain (4574, 4585, 4592, 4593); Sri Lanka (2269); Ukraine (1285, 1298d, 1311-1312, 1318, 1320, 1332); United Arab Emirates (1210-1211)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Tonga (1457d); United Arab Emirates (1213a); Vanuatu (1125a); Viet Nam (3712, 3734)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
United Arab Emirates (1213a)
Bicycles
Singapore (2070, 2111); Turkey (3763); Vanuatu (1125e)
Black Americans
Tuvalu (1536-1537)
Children
Singapore (2079); Switzerland (1829-1830, 1830a, 1835, 1838, 1838a, B814-B815, B815a, B815b); Tuvalu (1520); Ukraine (1237, 1265); Viet Nam (3714-3715, 3718, 3718a, 3719, 3719a, 3719b)
Coins & Currency
Slovakia (896); Spain (4589); Switzerland (1840-1842, 1842a); Tuvalu (1539)
Endangered Species
Turkey (3753-3754); Ukraine (1295-1296)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Tonga (1443-1445)
Europa
Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Turkey (3753-3754); Ukraine (1295-1296); Vatican City (1795-1797)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Tonga (1442); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (440); Tuvalu (1508); Viet Nam (3716-3719, 3719b, 3739-3740, 3740a); Vatican City (1795-1797)
Famous People
Turkey Kemal Ataturk (3767); Tuvalu Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (1515-1516); Viet Nam Ho Chi Minh (3710)
Royalty
French Polynesia (1276); Spain (4575); Tuvalu (1517-1518, 1519-1520, 1534-1535, 1536-1537)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a); Sri Lanka (2304-2305, 2305a); Switzerland (1815, 1820, 1823a, 1836, 1838, 1838a, 1859, 1859a); Tonga (1442, 1443-1445, 1446-1450); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (409, 440); Turkey (3753); Tuvalu (1508, 1521d); Ukraine (1237c, 1265d, 1265e, 1296, 1320a, 1320b, 1334); United Arab Emirates (1213b); Vanuatu (1117-1121, 1124b)
Land Mammals: Cats
Slovakia (899); Sri Lanka (2269); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (441-445); Ukraine (1237c, 1237d, 1320c); Uzbekistan (951); Viet Nam (3739-3740, 3740a)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Ukraine (1237e)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Switzerland (1852, 1855a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447); Ukraine (1320a, 1320b)
Land Mammals: Horses
Spain (4561); Tonga (1435, 1456e); Turkey (3752, 3767, 3768); Ukraine (1290, 1313, 1321); Uzbekistan (931b); Vatican City (1795-1797)
Sea Mammals
Tonga (1388, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1395, 1396a, 1396c, 1396d, 1397a, 1397s, 1397e); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (410, 412, 413, 415, 416, 418a, 418c, 418d, 418e, 419b, 419c, 419e); Tuvalu (1530)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Tonga (1389, 1390, 1393, 1394,1396b, 1396c, 1396e, 1397b, 1397c, 1397e, 1433); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (411, 414, 417, 418b, 418e, 419a, 419d, 419e)
Birds
Singapore (2068, 2070, 2076, 2076c); Slovakia (899); Spain (4572); Sri Lanka (2285-2290, 2285a-2290a); Switzerland (1814, 1849, 1853, 1855a, 1857, 1859a, B816a); Tonga (1398-1402, 1402e, 1403-1407, 1407e, 1456); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (420-424, 424e, 425-429, 429e); Trinidad & Tobago (969); Turkey (3748, 3754, 3768); Tuvalu (1515-1516, 1523-1524); Ukraine (1237a, 1255-1256, 1298d, 1309, 1320c, 1331); Vanuatu (1124, 1125b, 1125c); Viet Nam (3715, 3717, 3717a, 3719b, 3724-3727); Wallis & Futuna Islands (833);
Insects
Switzerland (1852, 1855a, 1858, 1859a, ); Tuvalu (1525-1526)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Tonga (1408-1417, 1416e, 1417e, 1456d); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (430-439, 438e, 439e); Vanuatu (1124c, 1125b)
Fish & Fishing
Singapore (2069, 2071-2075, 2096, 2096a); Spain (4564, 4572); Tonga (1421, 1432, 1456c); Tuvalu (1509-1510, 1531b, 1540-1541, 1542); Ukraine (1265h, 1305); Vanuatu (1124f); Wallis & Futuna Islands (839)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Singapore (2066, 2069, 2096, 2096a); Tonga (1421, 1432); Trinidad & Tobago (974e); Tuvalu (1509-1510, 1511-1512, 1531, 1542-1543); Wallis & Futuna Islands (839a, 839c)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Switzerland (1856, 1859a); Tuvalu (1531)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Tonga (1436, 1443-1445); Tuvalu (1511-1512, 1531c, 1542); Ukraine (1320)
Other Terrestrial Life
Spain (4582); Sri Lanka (2291); Viet Nam (3711)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Vanuatu (1124a)
Flags
Singapore (2100); Spain (4562, 4584); Sri Lanka (2306); Switzerland (B813); Tonga (1386-1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408-409, 450); Tunisia (1770b, 1775, 1776); Turkey (3767, 3768); Tuvalu (1516, 1519, 1525, 1538); Ukraine (1289a, 1289c, 1289f, 1289h, 1313, 1321, 1327, 1331a, 1332, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1210b, 1211, 1213); Uzbekistan (930); Viet Nam (3710, 3713, 3715, 3733); Wallis & Futuna Islands (836)
Flora
Singapore (2084, 2086, 2095, 2096a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Switzerland (1816-1819); Tonga (1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408); Tuvalu (1526); Ukraine (1237b, 1265, 1295, 1302, 1309, 1331c); Wallis & Futuna Islands (833, 834, 835)
Flowers
French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Singapore (2062-2065, 2063a, 2065a, 2081, 2083, 2085, 2087, 2088); Spain (4587); Switzerland (1859, 1859a, B814, B815a, B815b); Tonga (1408, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1412, 1414, 1416, 1416e, 1417a, 1417c, 1417e, 1419, 1425, 1426, 1438, 1442, 1445, 1456a, 1457f, 1458, 1459); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (421, 422, 423, 424b, 424c, 424d, 424e, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, 437, 438e, 439a, 439b, 439c, 439e, 440, 450); Tunisia (1777-1780, 1780a); Turkey (3747-3748, O396, O409-O412); Tuvalu (1508, 1515, 1517, 1519-1520, 1527-1528, 1534); Ukraine (1256, 1299, 1301-1306, 1314a, 1318, 1320); Uzbekistan (928); Vanuatu (1124c); Viet Nam (3739-3740, 3740a)
Flowers: Roses
Spain (4587); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (452); Tuvalu (1513-1514, 1517-1518); Vatican City (1794)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Singapore (2066, 2069, 2110); Spain (4573, 4577, 4583, 4584, 4590); Sri Lanka (2275-2284); Tonga (1428, 1460); Trinidad & Tobago (974); Tuvalu (1544-1545); Ukraine (1237, 1265, 1332); Viet Nam (3716-3719, 3719b)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Spain (4572, 4579, ); Sri Lanka (2293-2302); Tonga (1456b); Turkey (3761); Ukraine (1330); Vanuatu (1124e, 1125f)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Slovakia (899); Spain (4568); Switzerland (B816); Ukraine (1301-1306, 1318, 1331)
Holograms & 3-D
Ukraine (1285)
Judaica
Tunisia (1772); Ukraine (1310)
Maps & Globes
Singapore (2083-2088); Slovakia (899); Sri Lanka (2291); Switzerland (B816); Turkey (3747-3748, 3767); United Arab Emirates (1209, 1212, 1214); Uzbekistan (931, 932, 950); Vatican City (1799); Wallis & Futuna Islands (836)
Masks
Singapore (2101-2111); Tunisia (1770b); Tuvalu (1515c, 1519); Ukraine (1237c); Vanuatu (1125b, 1125c); Viet Nam (3711); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)
Military
Spain (4563); Tonga (1453); Turkey (3767, 3768); Tuvalu (1519); Ukraine (1289, 1313, 1321, 1324-1326, 1327, 1328, 1331b, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1213b); Uzbekistan (931a); Vanuatu (1125a); Viet Nam (3733)
Motor Vehicles
Singapore (2105); Switzerland (1824, B816); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447, 448, 451); Ukraine (1289g, 1323, 1325)
Automobiles
Spain (4588d); Switzerland (B816); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (448, 451); Tuvalu (1536); Vanuatu (1122); Viet Nam (3728, 3729)
Motorcycles
Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (447); Viet Nam (3731)
Mushrooms
Spain (4595); Tuvalu (1525, 1532)
Nobel Prize
Ukraine (1310)
Performing Arts
Dance
Tonga (1431)
Music
Slovakia (899); Spain (4563, 4572); Tonga (1457a); Tunisia (1770); Turkey (3755); Ukraine (1237a, 1237d, 1255, 1313); Viet Nam (3715, 3732)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Tuvalu (1533)
Movies, Television & Stars
Spain (4571); Tuvalu (1536-1537)
Theater
Switzerland (1850); Ukraine (1255-1256)
Personalized Stamps
Slovakia (900); Ukraine (1284)
Petroleum
Trinidad & Tobago (971); Tunisia (1776); United Arab Emirates (1213d)
Philately
Spain (4569); Switzerland (B813, B816)
Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts
Singapore (2066, 2067-2070, 2109); Spain (4577-4578, 4584); Switzerland (1855, 1855a); Tonga (1419); Trinidad & Tobago (974); Ukraine (1265c)
Railroads
Slovakia (899); Tonga (1457b); Ukraine (1331c); Uzbekistan (931c)
Red Cross
Spain (4582); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)
Religion
Slovakia (897-898, 898a); Spain (4520-4521, 4569, 4580, 4585, 4588); Sri Lanka (2292, 2306); Switzerland (B813); Tonga (1420); Turkey (3743, 3746); Tuvalu (1529, 1535); Ukraine (1285, 1298c, 1305, 1312, 1318b, 1326); United Arab Emirates (1210a, 1211); Vatican City (1794, 1795-1979, 1798, 1799)
Christmas
Spain (4573-4574); Sri Lanka (2304-2305, 2305a); Switzerland (1835-1838, 1838a); Tonga (1386-1387); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (408-409); Ukraine (1237, 1329)
Science & Technology
Sri Lanka (2303); Ukraine (1290, 1317); United Arab Emirates (1212); Uzbekistan (952); Vanuatu (1125d)
Archaeology
Spain (4561); Turkey (3749-3750); Ukraine (1298c)
Astronomy
Tonga (1456f); Ukraine (1316, 1319)
Computers & Mathematics
Spain (4566); Uzbekistan (929)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Slovakia (899); Spain (4564, 4589, 4590); Switzerland (1827-1828, 1843-1847, 1847a); Tonga (1422, 1427, 1430, 1434, 1437, 1440); Trinidad & Tobago (962-973); Tunisia (1769, 1774); Tuvalu (1521-1522); United Arab Emirates (1214); United States (5698, 5698k); Viet Nam (3735-3738)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Trinidad & Tobago (965, 972); Tuvalu (1521a)
Medicine
Singapore (2077-2082, 2088, 2097-2100, 2101, 2102, 2103, 2111); Spain (4567, 4586); Switzerland (1825-1826)
Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic
Singapore (2101-2111); Spain (4582); Sri Lanka (2291); Viet Nam (3711-3712)
Ships & Watercraft
French Polynesia (1274); Spain (4563); Switzerland (1814. B816); Tonga (1418, 1425, 1429, 1437, 1439); Trinidad & Tobago (969, 970); Turkey (3744, O396); Ukraine (1298a, 1301, 1319, 1322, 1327, 1338-1339); United Arab Emirates (1213d); United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a, 5698, 5698k); Viet Nam (3719, 3719a, 3719b)
Space
Switzerland (1815); Tonga (1451-1455); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (446-447); Turkey (3751); Ukraine (1319); United Arab Emirates (1209, 1213c); Uzbekistan (932); Vanuatu (1122-1123)
Sports
United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a)
Olympics
Singapore (2089-2094); Slovakia (900); Turkey (3762-3763); Tuvalu (1538); Ukraine (1300, 1334)
Soccer
Spain (4562); Turkey (3757-3760); Tuvalu (1538b); Ukraine (1297)
Stamps On Stamps
Switzerland (B813)
Telecommunications
Tonga (1457e); Uzbekistan (932); Viet Nam (3731)
Textiles
Spain (4570); Tonga (1423, 1457f); Turkey (O408-O412)
Native Costumes
French Polynesia (1275, 1275a); Slovakia (903-904, 904a); Switzerland (1837, 1838a); Tonga (1431); Tunisia (1770); Turkey (3752, O396); Ukraine (1291-1294); United Arab Emirates (1213); Viet Nam (3715); Wallis & Futuna Islands (834, 836)
Toys & Games
Spain (4576); Switzerland (1831-1834, 1834a)
Chess
Spain (4575)
United Nations
Spain (4561); Switzerland (1829-1830, 1830a); Viet Nam (3735-3738)
Universal Postal Union
Viet Nam (3734)
Wine
Vatican City (1798)
Women
French Polynesia (1274, 1275, 1275a); Singapore (2067, 2068, 2070, 2077-2082, 2090, 2094, 2102, 2104, 2109, 2110, 2111); Slovakia (899, 901, 902); Spain (4560, 4576, 4587, 4590); Switzerland (1840-1842, 1842a, 1851, B815, B815a, B815b); Tonga (1419, 1423, 1457c); Tunisia (1770b, 1776); Turkey (37623763); Tuvalu (1517-1518, 1519a, 1519c, 1520, 1534, 1535a, 1536-1537, 1538a, 1538d); Ukraine (1255-1256, 1287-1288, 1289h, 1299, 1311-1312); United States (5694-5697, 5694a-5697a); Viet Nam (3715); Wallis & Futuna Islands (837)
Writers & Literature
Slovakia (901); Tunisia (1772); Ukraine (1299, 1310, 1318); Uzbekistan (930)
Journalism
Slovakia (902)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Germany (3204b, 3204c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
