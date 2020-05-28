By Topic – June 2020

May 28, 2020, 9 AM

Portugal issued this souvenir sheet showing the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception of Monte Sameiro Oct. 28, 2019, as part of its Archbishops of Braga series. This souvenir sheet with a single €1.50 stamp is included in five categories in

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 15, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Russia (8098, 8114)

Architecture

Benin (1460D); China (Taiwan) (4519, 4522); Hungary (4547); Latvia (1029); Luxembourg (1533); Monaco (2998, 3002, 3006); Nepal (1097, 1108, 1109); Netherlands (1582, 1582a, 1584, 1584a, 1585b, 1594c, 1595b, 1595c, 1595e, B772b); Nevis (1979); New Caledonia (1255, 1258, 1260, 1261, 1262); New Zealand (2847a, 2868j, 2900b, 2901, 2901a, 2913); Norway (1871, 1873, 1876-1877); Oman (627, 629, 630a, 640, 640a, 641, 642b, 644, 645, 646, 648a); Palau (1436); Paraguay (3026, 3083, 3103, 3108, 3109); Penrhyn (582, 584); Philippines (3804, 3810-3811, 3822, 3828, 3829, 3831-3832, 3841, 3846, 3847); Pitcairn Islands (864a); Poland (4465); Portugal (4117-4121, 4126, 4127, 4155, 4164, 4167b, 4173); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (375, 376, 378); Romania (6324-6327, 6324a-6327a, 6332-6333, 6332a-6333a, 6334, 6334a, 6335, 6335a, 6345-6346, 6345a); Russia (8027, 8042, 8055, 8058, 8070, 8071, 8073, 8075, 8077, 8081, 8087, 8093, 8094, 8098, 8099, 8100, 8104, 8110, 8112); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079, 1080); St. Vincent (4175, 4177, 4179); Salvador, El (1799, 1801c, 1801d)

Bridges

China (Taiwan) (4517-4518, 4519); Netherlands (1595d, B772e); New Zealand (2913); Philippines (3847); Russia (8058, 8075)

Castles

Penrhyn (584); Romania (6334, 6334a, 6336)

Lighthouses

Netherlands (1581-1585, 1581a-1585a, 1585b); Russia (8057); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1081)

Windmills

Netherlands (1594e)

Art

Latvia (1029); Netherlands (1593); Norfolk Island (1154-1155, 1155a); Palau (1414-1415); Romania (6352)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Philippines (3807); Russia (8090)

Children’s Art

Oman (620-621, 621a)

Paintings

Netherlands (1587); Norway (1876-1877); Papua New Guinea (1981-1986); Poland (4469); Portugal (4116b, 4116c, 4116g, 4116i, 4116m, 4174); Romania (6328-6331, 6328a-6331a); Russia (8075, 8076, 8077, 8079, 8081, 8086, 8101, 8116); St. Vincent (4177a, 4178)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Philippines (3809d, 3848a); Portugal (4116l, 4116m, 4120, 4128)

Nudes

St. Vincent (4178d)

Sculpture & Statues

Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585, 1585a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1256); Norway (1869-1870, 1871); Poland (4464, 4465); Portugal (4116b, 4116c, 4116f, 4116j, 4116k, 4116l, 4119, 4174); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6336); Russia (8042b, 8078, 8082, 8105-8108, 8122)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Namibia (1368); Netherlands (1589); Oman (621, 621a); Philippines (3841-3842); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Russia (8041, 8091, 8115)

Parachutes

Russia (8041)

Bicycles

Netherlands (1595f); Norway (1878-1881); Philippines (3839c)

Black Americans

Palau (1436c); St. Vincent (4176f)

Children

Netherlands (1595f, B772); New Caledonia (1256); Norway (1884, 1886, 1886a); Oman (621a); Palau (1434e, 1437); Papua New Guinea (1985a, 1985b); Penrhyn (584a); Philippines (3809g, 3822, 3824, 3838); Portugal (4143, 4144, 4145, 4149); Russia (8079, 8090a, 8090c); St. Vincent (4180); Salvador, El (1799)

Endangered Species

Russia (8040)

Europa

Netherlands (1590); Norway (1868, 1868d); Portugal (4124-4125); Russia (8110)

Explorers

Portugal (4148); Romania (6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8098, 8114)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

New Zealand (2898-2901, 2900b, 2901a); Norway (1871); Papua New Guinea (1959-1960); Paraguay (3101b); Penrhyn (586-587, 601-602); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3821); Poland (4466); Russia (8068, 8081, 8093, 8126); Samoa (1289)

Famous People

Nevis Mohandas K. Gandhi (1979); Palau Barack Obama (1434c); Palestinian Authority Xi Jinping (340-341, 340a); Paraguay Mohandas K. Gandhi (3104); Poland Woodrow Wilson (4464); Portugal Mohandas K. Gandhi (4161-4162); Russia Mohandas K. Gandhi (8069), Lenin (8093, 8094), Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill (8122); St. Vincent Donald Trump (4175a, 4175c), Emmanuel Macron (4175a), George H. W. Bush (4176, 4177a), George W. Bush (4176e), Barack Obama (4176f)

Royalty

Monaco (2995); New Zealand (2897); Norway (1884); Oman (641-642, 642b); Palau (1436, 1437); Penrhyn (584-585); Romania (6293-6296, 6293a-6296a, 6318, 6318a, 6318b, 6321, 6328-6331, 6328a-6331a, 6347-6351, 6347a-6350a); Russia (8064); St. Vincent (4176d, 4180)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Palau (1437c)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Botswana (1083, 1085a); Namibia (1367, 1375); Netherlands (1581, 1581a, 1585b, 1595f); New Zealand (2899, 2900, 2900b, 2901a); Palau (1435b, 1438-1439); Palestinian Authority (342e); Papua New Guinea (1959, 1960a, 1960b, 1960d, 1960h, 1960i, 1960l); Penrhyn (586-587, 589, 593a, 600b, 601-602); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3820b, 3821); Poland (4466); Portugal (4116d, 4145, 4152, 4153, 4155, 4177-4180); Romania (6293-6296, 6293a-6296a, 6319, 6319a, 6319b, 6321, 6339a, 6339c, 6339d, 6341, 6341a, 6342, 6342a); Russia (8040a, 8040c, 8060d, 8090b, 8090c, 8092, 8105, 8107); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1085); Trinidad & Tobago (950d, 951a, 951j, 951k, 952a, 952d, 952k)

Land Mammals: Bats

Botswana (1084, 1085a); Namibia (1377)

Land Mammals: Cats

Benin (1460D); Namibia (1375-1378); Nepal (1108); Norway (1883, 1883a); Papua New Guinea (1960c); Portugal (4144); Portugal (Madeira) (375); Romania (6321, 6343, 6343a); Russia (8092); Trinidad & Tobago (950e)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Monaco (3000); Netherlands (B772d); Norway (1882, 1883a. 1884); Papua New Guinea (1960k); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3821); Romania (6343, 6343a); Russia (8092); St. Vincent (4177)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Philippines (3820a); Romania (6344, 6344a)

Land Mammals: Horses

Hungary (4547); Monaco (2996); Netherlands (1584, 1584a, 1585b, B772b, B772c); New Caledonia (1260); Norway (1884); Palau (1418); Papua New Guinea (1960g); Paraguay (3105-3107); Penrhyn (585); Poland (4469); Portugal (4115, 4125, 4133, 4141, 4147, 4148, 4155, 4162, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4173, 4174-4176, 4180); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6339b, 6339c, 6339d, 6351); Russia (8041, 8068, 8079, 8081, 8092, 8093, 8110, 8126)

Sea Mammals

Portugal (4116g); Russia (8040b, 8040d); Trinidad & Tobago (950c)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Namibia (1379-1384)

Birds

Luxembourg (1536-1539); Namibia (1370-1374, 1376); Netherlands (1590, 1591, 1598, 1598c, B772c); New Caledonia (1254, 1260); New Zealand (2908-2912, 2912a); Norway (1868, 1868d); Oman (620-621, 621a); Palau (1412-1413, 1434); Palestinian Authority (342-344); Papua New Guinea (1960j, 1961-1966, 1967-1968); Paraguay (3103); Penrhyn (583, 588-600, 593a, 599a, 603-607, 607e, 608-612, 612e); Philippines (3821, 3823, 3834); Poland (4463); Portugal (4116d, 4120, 4124-4125, 4143, 4155); Romania (6273-6276A, 6273b, 6274b, 6275b, 6276b, 6291, 6291a, 6305-6310, 6305a-6310a, 6321); Russia (8106, 8114); St. Vincent (4179); Salvador, El (1800); Trinidad & Tobago (951f, 951g, 951k, 952e, 952f, 952k)

Insects

Namibia (1378)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Netherlands (1592); Nevis (1977-1978); New Zealand (2902-2907, 2907a); Penrhyn (582d); Philippines (3812, 3812c)

Fish & Fishing

Nevis (2000-2001); Oman (636); Palau (1432-1433, 1434); Papua New Guinea (1969-1974); Penrhyn (593, 593a, 600f); Philippines (3829); Romania (6321); Russia (8060a); St. Vincent (4173-4174); Trinidad & Tobago (952b, 952k)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Nevis (2000-2001); Oman (636); Palau (1427-1428, 1429-1431, 1434b); Papua New Guinea (1969-1974); Penrhyn (582d); Philippines (3837); Pitcairn Islands (865-868)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Nepal (1101); Palau (1427-1428); Penrhyn (582d, 594, 599a, 600g)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Nevis (1980-1981); Oman (631-636); Palau (1434g, 1434h); Papua New Guinea (1960f); Portugal (4146); Samoa (1289); Trinidad & Tobago (952g, 952k)

Other Terrestrial Life

Portugal (4147)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Portugal (4116a, 4116e)

Fire Fighting

Paraguay (3101)

Flags

Benin (1460D); Monaco (3001, 3006); Nepal (1108); Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1254); Oman (621a, 640, 640a); Palau (1437); Palestinian Authority (340-341, 340a, 342-344); Papua New Guinea (1961-1966); Paraguay (3026, 3083, 3103, 3108, 3110); Penrhyn (584); Philippines (3812, 3812c, 3820, 3847); Pitcairn Islands (860, 861); Poland (4469); Portugal (4142); Romania (6291, 6291a, 6322-6323, 6322a, 6332-6333, 6332a-6333a); Russia (8055, 8069, 8071, 8081, 8098, 8104); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1080); St. Vincent (4175, 4176-4177, 4180); Salvador, El (1799); Trinidad & Tobago (954)

Flora

Botswana (1082, 1085, 1085a); Luxembourg (1535); Nepal (1099, 1100); Netherlands (1594, 1596); Palestinian Authority (342d); Penrhyn (582); Philippines (3809f); Portugal (4121, 4130); Salvador, El (1801); Trinidad & Tobago (951h, 951k)

Flowers

Monaco (3005); Nepal (1098); Netherlands (1588, 1591, 1592); Nevis (1977-1978); New Caledonia (1262); New Zealand (2897c, 2897f, 2899, 2899a, 2900b, 2901a, 2908, 2912a); Norfolk Island (1154-1155, 1155a); Oman (621a); Palestinian Authority (342a); Paraguay (3111-3113); Penrhyn (582b, 587, 601-602); Philippines (3812a, 3812c, 3813-3818, 3819, 3819a, 3821); Portugal (4117, 4119, 4129); Portugal (Azores) (605); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6299-6304, 6299a-6304a, 6311-6316, 6311a-6316a, 6337, 6337a); Russia (8055, 8090c, 8118); St. Vincent (4175, 4177, 4179); Samoa (1288, 1290, 1291, 1292); Trinidad & Tobago (950a, 950b); United States (5460)

Flowers: Orchids

Trinidad & Tobago (951c, 951k, 952j, 952k)

Flowers: Roses

Poland (4458a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Benin (1460D); Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1257); Papua New Guinea (1975-1980, 1987-1992); Paraguay (3114c); Philippines (3810-3811); Portugal (4116d, 4129, 4130); Portugal (Azores) (605-608); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6324, 6324a, 6326, 6326a, 6327, 6327a); Russia (8111); Trinidad & Tobago (951f, 951i, 951k)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

China (Taiwan) (4513-4516); Netherlands (1593a); New Caledonia (1261); Russia (8064-8067, 8102, 8117-8120)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Benin (1460D); Philippines (3846); Portugal (4163, 4170-4173); Russia (8089, 8100)

Judaica

Poland (4467); Portugal (4131)

Maps & Globes

Netherlands (1581-1585, 1581a-1585a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1255, 1258); Norway (1875, 1875a); Oman (621, 621a, 639, 640a); Palau (1415, 1434, 1435c); Palestinian Authority (337-339, 342-344); Paraguay (3110); Philippines (3805, 3822, 3841-3842, 3843); Portugal (4116h, 4148, 4183-4184); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b, 6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8055, 8057, 8102, 8110, 8114); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1080); St. Vincent (4178); Sudan (679-681); Trinidad & Tobago (954); United States (5459, 5459a)

Masks

Papua New Guinea (1985d)

Military

Hungary (4547); Nepal (1096); New Caledonia (1256, 1260); New Zealand (2897b); Palau (1419); Paraguay (3026, 3109); Penrhyn (584b, 585); Philippines (3803-3804); Poland (4464, 4465, 4469); Portugal (4116c, 4175); Russia (8041, 8056, 8072, 8073, 8074, 8081, 8082, 8088, 8091, 8093, 8094, 8095-8097, 8115, 8119, 8124, 8125); Sudan (688-690)

Motor Vehicles

China (Taiwan) (4519); Namibia (1369); Netherlands (1594a, 1594e, 1595b); New Zealand (2913); Oman (641, 642b); Paraguay (3101); Portugal (4165); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Russia (8041, 8056, 8102, 8115, 8116); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079b)

Automobiles

Monaco (3003-3004, 3007); Netherlands (1595b); New Caledonia (1260); New Zealand (2913); Oman (641-642, 642b); Russia (8041); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079)

Motorcycles

Russia (8061-8063, 8063a)

Mushrooms

Philippines (3835); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1082)

Nobel Prize

Luxembourg (1534); Palau (1436c); Portugal (4131); Russia (8121, 8122); St. Vincent (4176f)

Performing Arts

Dance

Portugal (4138)

Music

Monaco (2997-2998); Nepal (1104, 1105); Norway (1872, 1886, 1886a); Oman (627-630, 630a); Palestinian Authority (337, 339); Paraguay (3075); Philippines (3838); Poland (4464); Portugal (4115, 4125, 4133, 4136, 4137, 4141, 4147, 4148, 4155, 4162, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4173, 4176, 4180); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (377, 378); Romania (6319, 6319a, 6319b, 6321); Russia (8043-8054, 8058, 8079, 8103, 8110)

Music: Rock Stars

Philippines (3833); St. Vincent (4181)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Palau (1416-1419)

Movies, Television & Stars

Hungary (4546); Monaco (3002); Norway (1873-1874); Palau (1437); Penrhyn (584a, 585); Philippines (3826-3827); Portugal (4143-4147); Russia (8068, 8090); St. Vincent (4180)

Entertainers

Monaco (2996); Paraguay (3090); Russia (8092)

Philately

Netherlands (1598, 1598c); New Zealand (2847a, 2868j, 2900b, 2913); Palau (1438-1439); Penrhyn (583); Philippines (3812c, 3819a); Romania (6318-6321, 6318a-6320a, 6318b-6320b); St. Vincent (4179)

Railroads

Netherlands (1594b, 1594c, 1594e, 1595); Palau (1435); Paraguay (3083); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Sudan (688-690)

Religion

Nepal (1097, 1102, 1107, 1109); Netherlands (1585, 1585a, 1585b); Nevis (1979); New Caledonia (1262b); Oman (637-640, 640a); Penrhyn (582, 584a); Philippines (3829, 3831-3832); Portugal (4116g, 4116i, 4118, 4119, 4127, 4170-4173, 4183-4184); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6326, 6326a); Russia (8027, 8058, 8068, 8071, 8081, 8093, 8110, 8112, 8126); Salvador, El (1799)

Christmas

Norway (1885-1886, 1886a); Philippines (3838); Pitcairn Islands (869); Portugal (4177-4180); Romania (6339-6340, 6339c, 6339d); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1085); Salvador, El (1800)

Science & Technology

Luxembourg (1534); Oman (644-648, 648a); Palau (1414-1415); Philippines (3822); Poland (4463); Portugal (4116a, 4116d, 4139-4141); Romania (6353-6359, 6353a-6358a, 6353b-6358b); Russia (8091)

Archaeology

Portugal (4116f, 4116j, 4116k); Russia (8060)

Astronomy

Pitcairn Islands (864); Portugal (4131-4133)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (816); Botswana (1082-1085, 1085a); China (Taiwan) (4520, 4521); Nepal (1106); New Caledonia (1262d); Palau (1434a); Philippines (3829, 3836); Pitcairn Islands (864, 869); Portugal (4116e); Romania (6337-6338, 6337a-6338a); Russia (8076, 8113); Salvador, El (1801); Trinidad & Tobago (951b, 951e, 951k, 952c, 952h, 952i, 952k)

Medicine

Monaco (3001); New Caledonia (1260); Portugal (4149-4151); Russia (8041)

Ships & Watercraft

Benin (1460D); China (Taiwan) (4519, 4520); Falkland Islands (1264-1267); Netherlands (1585b, 1594d, B772e); New Caledonia (1254); New Zealand (2847a, 2900, 2900b, 2901a, 2913); Norway (1884); Oman (621, 621a); Palau (1434f); Philippines (3809a, 3809h, 3836); Pitcairn Islands (860-863, 864, 865-868, 869); Poland (4469); Portugal (4116g, 4148); Portugal (Madeira) (376, 377, 378); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b, 6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8040d, 8041, 8110, 8113, 8114); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1075, 1076, 1079d, 1084, 1085)

Space

Papua New Guinea (1967-1968); Pitcairn Islands (860-863); Romania (6290-6291, 6290a-6291a); Russia (8042a)

Sports

Monaco (3001, 3003-3004, 3006, 3007); New Caledonia (1253); Norway (1875, 1875a); Papua New Guinea (1961-1966); Philippines (3839-3840); Romania (6297-6298); Russia (8041)

Basketball

Papua New Guinea (1962, 1965b); Philippines (3840)

Soccer

Papua New Guinea (1965a, 1965c); Portugal (4142)

Stamps On Stamps

Poland (4468); Portugal (4166); Romania (6318-6321, 6318a-6320a, 6318b-6320b)

Telecommunications

Nevis (1979c); Oman (630a, 640a, 648a); Palestinian Authority (337-339); Portugal (4168-4169); Russia (8088)

Textiles

Philippines (3809b, 3809c); Portugal (Madeira) (375)

Native Costumes

Nepal (1102); New Zealand (2897e); Oman (621a, 626a, 627, 629, 630, 630a, 638, 640, 640a, 641-642, 642b); Palau (1436); Papua New Guinea (1981, 1982, 1984); Philippines (3809e, 3823); Portugal (4134-4135); Russia (8107); Sudan (682-684, 688-690);

Toys & Games

Netherlands (1597); Palestinian Authority (339); Russia (8079)

United Nations

Luxembourg (1533); Oman (644-648, 648a); Paraguay (3102); Portugal (4122-4123, 4126)

Universal Postal Union

Paraguay (3110); Russia (8085); Trinidad & Tobago (954)

Wine

Romania (6324, 6324a)

Women

China (Taiwan) (4520); Monaco (2997, 3005); Netherlands (1593a, 1593c, 1593d, B772a); New Caledonia (1256, 1259, 1260); New Zealand (2897); Norway (1870, 1874, 1884); Palau (1436b, 1436d, 1437); Papua New Guinea (1961, 1962, 1965c, 1985a); Paraguay (3083, 3102); Penrhyn (584a, 585); Philippines (3800-3801, 3808, 3809, 3823, 3838, 3839b, 3840); Poland (4463); Portugal (4123, 4128, 4134-4135, 4136-4138, 4147b, 4150, 4175, 4176); Portugal (Azores) (605, 607, 608); Portugal (Madeira) (375); Romania (6297-6298, 6336); Russia (8042, 8060b, 8086, 8092, 8116); St. Vincent (4175a, 4175c, 4176b, 4176d, 4178, 4180, 4181d); Salvador, El (1799); Sudan (682-684)

Writers & Literature

Hungary (4547); Monaco (3002); Netherlands (B772); Philippines (3808); Russia (8070, 8078, 8121, 8123); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1077)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as New Caledonia (1219b, 1220b, 1221b, 1222d, 1222e), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in Dec. 16, 2019 Update, Romania (delete Nos. 6273-6276).