POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – June 2020
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 15, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Russia (8098, 8114)
Architecture
Benin (1460D); China (Taiwan) (4519, 4522); Hungary (4547); Latvia (1029); Luxembourg (1533); Monaco (2998, 3002, 3006); Nepal (1097, 1108, 1109); Netherlands (1582, 1582a, 1584, 1584a, 1585b, 1594c, 1595b, 1595c, 1595e, B772b); Nevis (1979); New Caledonia (1255, 1258, 1260, 1261, 1262); New Zealand (2847a, 2868j, 2900b, 2901, 2901a, 2913); Norway (1871, 1873, 1876-1877); Oman (627, 629, 630a, 640, 640a, 641, 642b, 644, 645, 646, 648a); Palau (1436); Paraguay (3026, 3083, 3103, 3108, 3109); Penrhyn (582, 584); Philippines (3804, 3810-3811, 3822, 3828, 3829, 3831-3832, 3841, 3846, 3847); Pitcairn Islands (864a); Poland (4465); Portugal (4117-4121, 4126, 4127, 4155, 4164, 4167b, 4173); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (375, 376, 378); Romania (6324-6327, 6324a-6327a, 6332-6333, 6332a-6333a, 6334, 6334a, 6335, 6335a, 6345-6346, 6345a); Russia (8027, 8042, 8055, 8058, 8070, 8071, 8073, 8075, 8077, 8081, 8087, 8093, 8094, 8098, 8099, 8100, 8104, 8110, 8112); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079, 1080); St. Vincent (4175, 4177, 4179); Salvador, El (1799, 1801c, 1801d)
Bridges
China (Taiwan) (4517-4518, 4519); Netherlands (1595d, B772e); New Zealand (2913); Philippines (3847); Russia (8058, 8075)
Castles
Penrhyn (584); Romania (6334, 6334a, 6336)
Lighthouses
Netherlands (1581-1585, 1581a-1585a, 1585b); Russia (8057); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1081)
Windmills
Netherlands (1594e)
Art
Latvia (1029); Netherlands (1593); Norfolk Island (1154-1155, 1155a); Palau (1414-1415); Romania (6352)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Philippines (3807); Russia (8090)
Children’s Art
Oman (620-621, 621a)
Paintings
Netherlands (1587); Norway (1876-1877); Papua New Guinea (1981-1986); Poland (4469); Portugal (4116b, 4116c, 4116g, 4116i, 4116m, 4174); Romania (6328-6331, 6328a-6331a); Russia (8075, 8076, 8077, 8079, 8081, 8086, 8101, 8116); St. Vincent (4177a, 4178)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Philippines (3809d, 3848a); Portugal (4116l, 4116m, 4120, 4128)
Nudes
St. Vincent (4178d)
Sculpture & Statues
Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585, 1585a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1256); Norway (1869-1870, 1871); Poland (4464, 4465); Portugal (4116b, 4116c, 4116f, 4116j, 4116k, 4116l, 4119, 4174); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6336); Russia (8042b, 8078, 8082, 8105-8108, 8122)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Namibia (1368); Netherlands (1589); Oman (621, 621a); Philippines (3841-3842); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Russia (8041, 8091, 8115)
Parachutes
Russia (8041)
Bicycles
Netherlands (1595f); Norway (1878-1881); Philippines (3839c)
Black Americans
Palau (1436c); St. Vincent (4176f)
Children
Netherlands (1595f, B772); New Caledonia (1256); Norway (1884, 1886, 1886a); Oman (621a); Palau (1434e, 1437); Papua New Guinea (1985a, 1985b); Penrhyn (584a); Philippines (3809g, 3822, 3824, 3838); Portugal (4143, 4144, 4145, 4149); Russia (8079, 8090a, 8090c); St. Vincent (4180); Salvador, El (1799)
Endangered Species
Russia (8040)
Europa
Netherlands (1590); Norway (1868, 1868d); Portugal (4124-4125); Russia (8110)
Explorers
Portugal (4148); Romania (6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8098, 8114)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
New Zealand (2898-2901, 2900b, 2901a); Norway (1871); Papua New Guinea (1959-1960); Paraguay (3101b); Penrhyn (586-587, 601-602); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3821); Poland (4466); Russia (8068, 8081, 8093, 8126); Samoa (1289)
Famous People
Nevis Mohandas K. Gandhi (1979); Palau Barack Obama (1434c); Palestinian Authority Xi Jinping (340-341, 340a); Paraguay Mohandas K. Gandhi (3104); Poland Woodrow Wilson (4464); Portugal Mohandas K. Gandhi (4161-4162); Russia Mohandas K. Gandhi (8069), Lenin (8093, 8094), Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill (8122); St. Vincent Donald Trump (4175a, 4175c), Emmanuel Macron (4175a), George H. W. Bush (4176, 4177a), George W. Bush (4176e), Barack Obama (4176f)
Royalty
Monaco (2995); New Zealand (2897); Norway (1884); Oman (641-642, 642b); Palau (1436, 1437); Penrhyn (584-585); Romania (6293-6296, 6293a-6296a, 6318, 6318a, 6318b, 6321, 6328-6331, 6328a-6331a, 6347-6351, 6347a-6350a); Russia (8064); St. Vincent (4176d, 4180)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Palau (1437c)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Botswana (1083, 1085a); Namibia (1367, 1375); Netherlands (1581, 1581a, 1585b, 1595f); New Zealand (2899, 2900, 2900b, 2901a); Palau (1435b, 1438-1439); Palestinian Authority (342e); Papua New Guinea (1959, 1960a, 1960b, 1960d, 1960h, 1960i, 1960l); Penrhyn (586-587, 589, 593a, 600b, 601-602); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3820b, 3821); Poland (4466); Portugal (4116d, 4145, 4152, 4153, 4155, 4177-4180); Romania (6293-6296, 6293a-6296a, 6319, 6319a, 6319b, 6321, 6339a, 6339c, 6339d, 6341, 6341a, 6342, 6342a); Russia (8040a, 8040c, 8060d, 8090b, 8090c, 8092, 8105, 8107); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1085); Trinidad & Tobago (950d, 951a, 951j, 951k, 952a, 952d, 952k)
Land Mammals: Bats
Botswana (1084, 1085a); Namibia (1377)
Land Mammals: Cats
Benin (1460D); Namibia (1375-1378); Nepal (1108); Norway (1883, 1883a); Papua New Guinea (1960c); Portugal (4144); Portugal (Madeira) (375); Romania (6321, 6343, 6343a); Russia (8092); Trinidad & Tobago (950e)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Monaco (3000); Netherlands (B772d); Norway (1882, 1883a. 1884); Papua New Guinea (1960k); Philippines (3819, 3819a, 3821); Romania (6343, 6343a); Russia (8092); St. Vincent (4177)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Philippines (3820a); Romania (6344, 6344a)
Land Mammals: Horses
Hungary (4547); Monaco (2996); Netherlands (1584, 1584a, 1585b, B772b, B772c); New Caledonia (1260); Norway (1884); Palau (1418); Papua New Guinea (1960g); Paraguay (3105-3107); Penrhyn (585); Poland (4469); Portugal (4115, 4125, 4133, 4141, 4147, 4148, 4155, 4162, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4173, 4174-4176, 4180); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6339b, 6339c, 6339d, 6351); Russia (8041, 8068, 8079, 8081, 8092, 8093, 8110, 8126)
Sea Mammals
Portugal (4116g); Russia (8040b, 8040d); Trinidad & Tobago (950c)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Namibia (1379-1384)
Birds
Luxembourg (1536-1539); Namibia (1370-1374, 1376); Netherlands (1590, 1591, 1598, 1598c, B772c); New Caledonia (1254, 1260); New Zealand (2908-2912, 2912a); Norway (1868, 1868d); Oman (620-621, 621a); Palau (1412-1413, 1434); Palestinian Authority (342-344); Papua New Guinea (1960j, 1961-1966, 1967-1968); Paraguay (3103); Penrhyn (583, 588-600, 593a, 599a, 603-607, 607e, 608-612, 612e); Philippines (3821, 3823, 3834); Poland (4463); Portugal (4116d, 4120, 4124-4125, 4143, 4155); Romania (6273-6276A, 6273b, 6274b, 6275b, 6276b, 6291, 6291a, 6305-6310, 6305a-6310a, 6321); Russia (8106, 8114); St. Vincent (4179); Salvador, El (1800); Trinidad & Tobago (951f, 951g, 951k, 952e, 952f, 952k)
Insects
Namibia (1378)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Netherlands (1592); Nevis (1977-1978); New Zealand (2902-2907, 2907a); Penrhyn (582d); Philippines (3812, 3812c)
Fish & Fishing
Nevis (2000-2001); Oman (636); Palau (1432-1433, 1434); Papua New Guinea (1969-1974); Penrhyn (593, 593a, 600f); Philippines (3829); Romania (6321); Russia (8060a); St. Vincent (4173-4174); Trinidad & Tobago (952b, 952k)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Nevis (2000-2001); Oman (636); Palau (1427-1428, 1429-1431, 1434b); Papua New Guinea (1969-1974); Penrhyn (582d); Philippines (3837); Pitcairn Islands (865-868)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Nepal (1101); Palau (1427-1428); Penrhyn (582d, 594, 599a, 600g)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Nevis (1980-1981); Oman (631-636); Palau (1434g, 1434h); Papua New Guinea (1960f); Portugal (4146); Samoa (1289); Trinidad & Tobago (952g, 952k)
Other Terrestrial Life
Portugal (4147)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Portugal (4116a, 4116e)
Fire Fighting
Paraguay (3101)
Flags
Benin (1460D); Monaco (3001, 3006); Nepal (1108); Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1254); Oman (621a, 640, 640a); Palau (1437); Palestinian Authority (340-341, 340a, 342-344); Papua New Guinea (1961-1966); Paraguay (3026, 3083, 3103, 3108, 3110); Penrhyn (584); Philippines (3812, 3812c, 3820, 3847); Pitcairn Islands (860, 861); Poland (4469); Portugal (4142); Romania (6291, 6291a, 6322-6323, 6322a, 6332-6333, 6332a-6333a); Russia (8055, 8069, 8071, 8081, 8098, 8104); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1080); St. Vincent (4175, 4176-4177, 4180); Salvador, El (1799); Trinidad & Tobago (954)
Flora
Botswana (1082, 1085, 1085a); Luxembourg (1535); Nepal (1099, 1100); Netherlands (1594, 1596); Palestinian Authority (342d); Penrhyn (582); Philippines (3809f); Portugal (4121, 4130); Salvador, El (1801); Trinidad & Tobago (951h, 951k)
Flowers
Monaco (3005); Nepal (1098); Netherlands (1588, 1591, 1592); Nevis (1977-1978); New Caledonia (1262); New Zealand (2897c, 2897f, 2899, 2899a, 2900b, 2901a, 2908, 2912a); Norfolk Island (1154-1155, 1155a); Oman (621a); Palestinian Authority (342a); Paraguay (3111-3113); Penrhyn (582b, 587, 601-602); Philippines (3812a, 3812c, 3813-3818, 3819, 3819a, 3821); Portugal (4117, 4119, 4129); Portugal (Azores) (605); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6299-6304, 6299a-6304a, 6311-6316, 6311a-6316a, 6337, 6337a); Russia (8055, 8090c, 8118); St. Vincent (4175, 4177, 4179); Samoa (1288, 1290, 1291, 1292); Trinidad & Tobago (950a, 950b); United States (5460)
Flowers: Orchids
Trinidad & Tobago (951c, 951k, 952j, 952k)
Flowers: Roses
Poland (4458a)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Benin (1460D); Netherlands (1583, 1583a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1257); Papua New Guinea (1975-1980, 1987-1992); Paraguay (3114c); Philippines (3810-3811); Portugal (4116d, 4129, 4130); Portugal (Azores) (605-608); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6324, 6324a, 6326, 6326a, 6327, 6327a); Russia (8111); Trinidad & Tobago (951f, 951i, 951k)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
China (Taiwan) (4513-4516); Netherlands (1593a); New Caledonia (1261); Russia (8064-8067, 8102, 8117-8120)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Benin (1460D); Philippines (3846); Portugal (4163, 4170-4173); Russia (8089, 8100)
Judaica
Poland (4467); Portugal (4131)
Maps & Globes
Netherlands (1581-1585, 1581a-1585a, 1585b); New Caledonia (1255, 1258); Norway (1875, 1875a); Oman (621, 621a, 639, 640a); Palau (1415, 1434, 1435c); Palestinian Authority (337-339, 342-344); Paraguay (3110); Philippines (3805, 3822, 3841-3842, 3843); Portugal (4116h, 4148, 4183-4184); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b, 6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8055, 8057, 8102, 8110, 8114); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1080); St. Vincent (4178); Sudan (679-681); Trinidad & Tobago (954); United States (5459, 5459a)
Masks
Papua New Guinea (1985d)
Military
Hungary (4547); Nepal (1096); New Caledonia (1256, 1260); New Zealand (2897b); Palau (1419); Paraguay (3026, 3109); Penrhyn (584b, 585); Philippines (3803-3804); Poland (4464, 4465, 4469); Portugal (4116c, 4175); Russia (8041, 8056, 8072, 8073, 8074, 8081, 8082, 8088, 8091, 8093, 8094, 8095-8097, 8115, 8119, 8124, 8125); Sudan (688-690)
Motor Vehicles
China (Taiwan) (4519); Namibia (1369); Netherlands (1594a, 1594e, 1595b); New Zealand (2913); Oman (641, 642b); Paraguay (3101); Portugal (4165); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Russia (8041, 8056, 8102, 8115, 8116); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079b)
Automobiles
Monaco (3003-3004, 3007); Netherlands (1595b); New Caledonia (1260); New Zealand (2913); Oman (641-642, 642b); Russia (8041); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1079)
Motorcycles
Russia (8061-8063, 8063a)
Mushrooms
Philippines (3835); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1082)
Nobel Prize
Luxembourg (1534); Palau (1436c); Portugal (4131); Russia (8121, 8122); St. Vincent (4176f)
Performing Arts
Dance
Portugal (4138)
Music
Monaco (2997-2998); Nepal (1104, 1105); Norway (1872, 1886, 1886a); Oman (627-630, 630a); Palestinian Authority (337, 339); Paraguay (3075); Philippines (3838); Poland (4464); Portugal (4115, 4125, 4133, 4136, 4137, 4141, 4147, 4148, 4155, 4162, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4173, 4176, 4180); Portugal (Azores) (608); Portugal (Madeira) (377, 378); Romania (6319, 6319a, 6319b, 6321); Russia (8043-8054, 8058, 8079, 8103, 8110)
Music: Rock Stars
Philippines (3833); St. Vincent (4181)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Palau (1416-1419)
Movies, Television & Stars
Hungary (4546); Monaco (3002); Norway (1873-1874); Palau (1437); Penrhyn (584a, 585); Philippines (3826-3827); Portugal (4143-4147); Russia (8068, 8090); St. Vincent (4180)
Entertainers
Monaco (2996); Paraguay (3090); Russia (8092)
Philately
Netherlands (1598, 1598c); New Zealand (2847a, 2868j, 2900b, 2913); Palau (1438-1439); Penrhyn (583); Philippines (3812c, 3819a); Romania (6318-6321, 6318a-6320a, 6318b-6320b); St. Vincent (4179)
Railroads
Netherlands (1594b, 1594c, 1594e, 1595); Palau (1435); Paraguay (3083); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b); Sudan (688-690)
Religion
Nepal (1097, 1102, 1107, 1109); Netherlands (1585, 1585a, 1585b); Nevis (1979); New Caledonia (1262b); Oman (637-640, 640a); Penrhyn (582, 584a); Philippines (3829, 3831-3832); Portugal (4116g, 4116i, 4118, 4119, 4127, 4170-4173, 4183-4184); Portugal (Madeira) (378); Romania (6326, 6326a); Russia (8027, 8058, 8068, 8071, 8081, 8093, 8110, 8112, 8126); Salvador, El (1799)
Christmas
Norway (1885-1886, 1886a); Philippines (3838); Pitcairn Islands (869); Portugal (4177-4180); Romania (6339-6340, 6339c, 6339d); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1085); Salvador, El (1800)
Science & Technology
Luxembourg (1534); Oman (644-648, 648a); Palau (1414-1415); Philippines (3822); Poland (4463); Portugal (4116a, 4116d, 4139-4141); Romania (6353-6359, 6353a-6358a, 6353b-6358b); Russia (8091)
Archaeology
Portugal (4116f, 4116j, 4116k); Russia (8060)
Astronomy
Pitcairn Islands (864); Portugal (4131-4133)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (816); Botswana (1082-1085, 1085a); China (Taiwan) (4520, 4521); Nepal (1106); New Caledonia (1262d); Palau (1434a); Philippines (3829, 3836); Pitcairn Islands (864, 869); Portugal (4116e); Romania (6337-6338, 6337a-6338a); Russia (8076, 8113); Salvador, El (1801); Trinidad & Tobago (951b, 951e, 951k, 952c, 952h, 952i, 952k)
Medicine
Monaco (3001); New Caledonia (1260); Portugal (4149-4151); Russia (8041)
Ships & Watercraft
Benin (1460D); China (Taiwan) (4519, 4520); Falkland Islands (1264-1267); Netherlands (1585b, 1594d, B772e); New Caledonia (1254); New Zealand (2847a, 2900, 2900b, 2901a, 2913); Norway (1884); Oman (621, 621a); Palau (1434f); Philippines (3809a, 3809h, 3836); Pitcairn Islands (860-863, 864, 865-868, 869); Poland (4469); Portugal (4116g, 4148); Portugal (Madeira) (376, 377, 378); Romania (6320, 6320a, 6320b, 6322-6323, 6322a); Russia (8040d, 8041, 8110, 8113, 8114); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1075, 1076, 1079d, 1084, 1085)
Space
Papua New Guinea (1967-1968); Pitcairn Islands (860-863); Romania (6290-6291, 6290a-6291a); Russia (8042a)
Sports
Monaco (3001, 3003-3004, 3006, 3007); New Caledonia (1253); Norway (1875, 1875a); Papua New Guinea (1961-1966); Philippines (3839-3840); Romania (6297-6298); Russia (8041)
Basketball
Papua New Guinea (1962, 1965b); Philippines (3840)
Soccer
Papua New Guinea (1965a, 1965c); Portugal (4142)
Stamps On Stamps
Poland (4468); Portugal (4166); Romania (6318-6321, 6318a-6320a, 6318b-6320b)
Telecommunications
Nevis (1979c); Oman (630a, 640a, 648a); Palestinian Authority (337-339); Portugal (4168-4169); Russia (8088)
Textiles
Philippines (3809b, 3809c); Portugal (Madeira) (375)
Native Costumes
Nepal (1102); New Zealand (2897e); Oman (621a, 626a, 627, 629, 630, 630a, 638, 640, 640a, 641-642, 642b); Palau (1436); Papua New Guinea (1981, 1982, 1984); Philippines (3809e, 3823); Portugal (4134-4135); Russia (8107); Sudan (682-684, 688-690);
Toys & Games
Netherlands (1597); Palestinian Authority (339); Russia (8079)
United Nations
Luxembourg (1533); Oman (644-648, 648a); Paraguay (3102); Portugal (4122-4123, 4126)
Universal Postal Union
Paraguay (3110); Russia (8085); Trinidad & Tobago (954)
Wine
Romania (6324, 6324a)
Women
China (Taiwan) (4520); Monaco (2997, 3005); Netherlands (1593a, 1593c, 1593d, B772a); New Caledonia (1256, 1259, 1260); New Zealand (2897); Norway (1870, 1874, 1884); Palau (1436b, 1436d, 1437); Papua New Guinea (1961, 1962, 1965c, 1985a); Paraguay (3083, 3102); Penrhyn (584a, 585); Philippines (3800-3801, 3808, 3809, 3823, 3838, 3839b, 3840); Poland (4463); Portugal (4123, 4128, 4134-4135, 4136-4138, 4147b, 4150, 4175, 4176); Portugal (Azores) (605, 607, 608); Portugal (Madeira) (375); Romania (6297-6298, 6336); Russia (8042, 8060b, 8086, 8092, 8116); St. Vincent (4175a, 4175c, 4176b, 4176d, 4178, 4180, 4181d); Salvador, El (1799); Sudan (682-684)
Writers & Literature
Hungary (4547); Monaco (3002); Netherlands (B772); Philippines (3808); Russia (8070, 8078, 8121, 8123); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1077)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as New Caledonia (1219b, 1220b, 1221b, 1222d, 1222e), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in Dec. 16, 2019 Update, Romania (delete Nos. 6273-6276).
