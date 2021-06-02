By Topic – June 2021

Jun 4, 2021, 3 PM

A recent stamp from Spain is shaped like a record and plays a recording of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor. The stamp was issued Nov. 9, 2020. It is included in one category in the June By Topic Listing: Music (under Performing Arts).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 21, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Australian Antarctic Territory (L238-L241, L241a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3360-3364, 3365-3369, 3370-3374); Sierra Leone (4783, 4801, 4954a, 4961a, 4961d, 4963, 4972, 4979, 4981)

Architecture

Argentina (2912, 2915); Australia (5245a); Bangladesh (925, 936, 938); Bolivia (1607); Colombia (1550c, 1550f, 1550l, 1552b, 1552f, 1554d); Egypt (2135B); Faroe Islands (769b); Germany (3196-3199, 3199a); Italy (3653); Macao (1625); Mexico (3185, 3188); Netherlands (1611a, 1611c); Nicaragua (C970F, C971N-C971O, C972); Oman (630B, 630E, 630Ef, 659, 660a); Paraguay (3115, 3127); Philippines (3766a, 3766b, 3802, 3854, 3859, 3873a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1088, 1090a, 1090c, 1092b, 1095, 1098, 1102, 1104); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3284, 3285, 3287, 3291, 3298, 3319, 3320, 3322, 3324, 3331, 3340-3344, 3391, 3399, 3409, 3411); Salvador (1806, 1807, 1809, 1811, 1818); San Marino (2093); Senegal (1267F, 1267G); Serbia (RA87, RA88, RA90, RA91, RA92, RA95, RA96); Sierra Leone (4795, 4796c, 4821, 4829, 4843, 4849, 4867a, 4872a, 4872d, 4876b, 4877a, 4880d, 4882a, 4882d, 4890, 4891, 4892, 4916d, 4917b, 4922a, 4922d, 4925b, 4925d, 4942, 4943, 4979, 4985-4986, 4987-4988, 4992b, 4994b, 4994d, 4995, 4996, 5011, 5013, 5015, 5023); Spain (4405, 4406, 4407, 4408, 4409, 4458, 4461, 4463, 4466, 4467, 4469, 4472, 4475, 4477, 4483); Switzerland (1799, 1801, 1801a); Togo (2082A); Trinidad & Tobago (953); United Arab Emirates (1174, 1188, 1205, 1207); Uzbekistan (917a, 918); Zambia (1221, 1223)

Bridges

Bolivia (1282A); Colombia (1550c, 1552h); Italy (3653); Oman (630E, 630Ef); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3341); Sierra Leone (4849, 4996b); Zambia (1222)

Castles

Sierra Leone (4828d, 4998a, 5017); Spain (4409)

Lighthouses

Sierra Leone (4789, 4807)

Windmills

Mexico (3185b); Netherlands (1611a, 1611c)

Art

Australian Antarctic Territory (L241, L241a); Colombia (1550, 1553); Faroe Islands (769c, 771); Hungary (4586); Sierra Leone (4882b, 4997c)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Netherlands (B773); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3390, 3408); Sierra Leone (4863-4864)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3408)

Paintings

Australian Antarctic Territory (L239, L241a); Hungary (4583); San Marino (2092, 2096-2098); Sierra Leone (4794, 4809, 4812, 4825, 4845, 4876c, 4880, 4882d, 4900, 4902, 4916, 4934, 4955, 4956, 4973, 4974, 4992a, 4996, 4997b, 4998, 5015, 5017); Spain (4471); Switzerland (1792)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Nigeria (822B); Slovakia (871)

Nudes

Sierra Leone (4881, 4901)

Sculpture & Statues

Argentina (2911); Bangladesh (920); Bolivia (1607); Egypt (2135B, 2174-2175); Faroe Islands (770); Nicaragua (C971f, C971N-C971O, C972); Nigeria (822B); Philippines (3766d, 3851, 3859); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090d); Salvador (1807, 1818e); Sierra Leone (4794b, 4823c, 4824b, 4843, 4844, 4846, 4870, 4876, 4881, 4896, 4992b, 4992c, 5000a, 5011); Spain (4410, 4457, 4479-4480)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Australia (5244-5246, 5245a); Bangladesh (934); Chile (1665); Nicaragua (1102Q, C970J, C971Y-C971Z, C973A); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3340-3344); Salvador (1808); Sierra Leone (4787, 4788, 4805, 4806, 4829c, 4830, 4832b, 4832d, 4850, 4852, 4854, 4869, 4870, 4874, 4889, 4890, 4894, 4917b, 4921, 4938, 4939, 4966, 4984, 5003, 5022); Spain (4463)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Nicaragua (1102Q, C970J, C971Y-C971Z, C974-C974A); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3335-3339); Sierra Leone (4871, 4891, 5004, 5023)

Bicycles

Mexico (3185b); Netherlands (1613, 1613m, 1613n, 1613o); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3394, 3412); Sierra Leone (4793c, 4811, 5000, 5019)

Black Americans

Sierra Leone (4821-4822, 4847, 4865-4866, 4918, 4919, 4936, 4937, 4958b, 4958d, 4958f, 4976)

Children

Australia (5251, 5251b, 5256, 5256a); Bangladesh (930f, 937); Colombia (1550f, 1550g); Nicaragua (1104H, C970F, C971, C971Y-C971Z, C972b); Niue (1003, 1004, 1005, 1005a); Philippines (3851, 3854-3855, 3858, 3860); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3286, 3287, 3298, 3356, 3357, 3359); Salvador (1809); Serbia (RA89, RA93); Sierra Leone (4791, 4809, 4829, 4834c, 4834d, 4849, 4854, 4877b, 4877d, 4880b, 4898, 4919a, 4956c, 4956f, 4959, 4977, 4992d, 4996d); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (640); Virgin Islands (1208)

Endangered Species

San Marino (2094-2095)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3300-3304)

Europa

Netherlands (1611, 1611c); San Marino (2094-2095)

Explorers

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3360-3364); Sierra Leone (4826, 4846, 4961, 4979)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

China (Taiwan) (4568-4570); Hungary (4580); Philippines (3870, 3871-3872); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3319); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4810, 4881d, 4947-4948, 4947m-4947x, 4957c, 4987-4988)

Famous People

Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (921, 923, 925, 926, 927, 928, 929, 930b, 931, 932, 934, 936, 937, 938, 939, 941); Nicaragua Sir Rowland Hill (1102O, 1104H, C970I, C970J); Mohandas K. Gandhi (C970Fh), Abraham Lincoln (C971W); Nigeria Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (897-898); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Mao Zedong (3377a), Xi Jinping (3377d); Sierra Leone Mao Zedong (4823, 4843), Bill Clinton (4863-4864), Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un (4867-4868), Richard Nixon (4925d); Tanzania Mohandas K. Gandhi and Julius Nyerere (2842-2843); United Arab Emirates Xi Jinping (1179a); Zambia Xi Jinping (1218), Mao Zedong and Kenneth Kaunda (1219)

Kennedy

Sierra Leone (4925, 4943)

Reagan

Sierra Leone (4926b)

Royalty

Egypt (2174-2175); New Zealand (2958-2961, 2961a); Nicaragua (1102P); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3303); Sierra Leone (4821-4822, 4829, 4849, 4865-4866, 4877, 4897, 4956c, 4956f, 4957, 4958, 4975, 4976, 4992, 4995b, 5011); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (640-645); Spain (4466); United Arab Emirates (1179b); Virgin Islands (1208-1214)

Royalty: Princess Diana

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3285-3289)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Argentina (2912, 2917, 2922); Australia (5234, 5238a, 5239, 5239a); Bolivia (1299A); China (Taiwan) (4568-4570); Colombia (1550c, 1552, 1554); Hungary (4580, 4586, 4587); Netherlands (B773); Oman (661, 661e); Paraguay (3130a); Philippines (3870, 3871-3872); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3300-3304, 3347, 3370-3374, 3378d, 3396, 3408); San Marino (2100, 2101); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4786a, 4786d, 4794, 4816, 4818, 4835, 4855, 4856, 4907, 4917, 4935, 4945, 4947a, 4947b, 4947d, 4947h, 4947i, 4947l, 4947m-4947x, 4948a, 4948b, 4948d, 4948h, 4948i, 4948l, 4950, 4954, 4956e, 4968, 4972, 4985b, 4985c, 4987-4988, 4994a, 4997d, 5013, 5016, 5018); Spain (4477); Sudan (708, 710); Switzerland (1798-1801, 1801a); United Arab Emirates (1174)

Land Mammals: Bats

Sierra Leone (5005, 5024)

Land Mammals: Cats

Bolivia (1607); Colombia (1554g); Paraguay (3127); Philippines (3855a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3378, 3379, 3380, 3390a, 3396, 3397, 3398); San Marino (2099); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4786b, 4798, 4815, 4816, 4836, 4856, 4884, 4904, 4909, 4927, 4947c, 4947m-4947x, 4948c, 4949, 4958b, 4958c, 4967, 4985a, 4986, 4992d, 5011, 5032, 5033, 5034); Spain (4464, 4466); Tanzania (2843b)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Bolivia (1307A); Colombia (1550f); Philippines (3854d, 3855d); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3362, 3364, 3365-3369, 3381, 3399, 3408); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4849, 4877d, 4884, 4904, 4947k, 4947m-4947x, 4948k, 4956e, 4989-4990); Spain (4477); Switzerland (1792)

Land Mammals: Elephants

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3382, 3400); Sierra Leone (4885, 4905, 4961b, 4985-4986); United Arab Emirates (1174)

Land Mammals: Horses

Netherlands (1611, 1611c); Nicaragua (1102M); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3288, 3319); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4793b, 4810, 4814, 4876, 4880c, 4886, 4893, 4906, 4947g, 4947m-4947x, 4948g, 4956a, 4956b, 4957c, 4974, 4975, 4976); Spain (4457, 4463, 4483); Switzerland (1792); Virgin Islands (1211)

Sea Mammals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3383c); Sierra Leone (4910, 4928, 4946)

Sea Mammals: Whales

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3383, 3401)

Birds

Australia (5261a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L239, L241, L241a); Bangladesh (918, 934, 936); Bolivia (1335A, 1573A); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); China (Taiwan) (4577); Colombia (1550, 1552, 1554); Hungary (4587); Laos (1906, 1906a); Netherlands (1607, 1612, 1614); Nicaragua (1102L, 1104Hi, C970J, C971Pr); Paraguay (3130b, 3133); Philippines (3855); St. Martin (192); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1087, 1089, 1100); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3294, 3300, 3352, 3355, 3384, 3402, 3408); St. Vincent (4184-4185); Salvador (1812); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4789, 4799, 4807, 4813, 4817, 4837, 4844, 4857, 4860, 4887, 4896, 4907, 4911., 4911, 4912, 4929, 4930, 4943, 4945-4946, 4947j, 4947m-4947x, 4948j, 4951, 4954, 4959e, 4969, 4994b, 4995a, 4995d, 4997b, 5006, 5007, 5018, 5025, 5026, 5029, 5030, 5031, 5035, 5037, 5038, 5040, 5041, 5042); Slovakia (871); Spain (4477); Trinidad & Tobago (953); United Arab Emirates (1043B, 1174)

Insects

Hungary (4587b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3354); Sierra Leone (4842a, 4862)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Philippines (3855); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3354, 3385, 3403); Sierra Leone (4838, 4842, 4858, 4952, 4970); Tanzania (2844)

Fish & Fishing

Australia (5263a); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); Colombia (1550i, 1552e); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1089, 1090b, 1104); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3386, 3401, 3404); Sierra Leone (4800, 4818, 4819-4820, 4837a, 4839, 4859, 5026); Spain (4456)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

San Marino (2095); Sierra Leone (4819-4820, 4839d, 4859, 4997c)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Chile (1671); China (Taiwan) (4576); Oman (656, 658a); Philippines (3862-3869); Sierra Leone (4881, 4994a, 5013); Spain (4406, 4407)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Australia (5262a); China (Taiwan) (4575); Colombia (1550, 1554e); Hungary (4587a); Oman (630Ef); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3304, 3350, 3397); San Marino (2094); Serbia (938-939); Sierra Leone (4786c, 4837b, 4840, 4857, 4860, 4913, 4931, 4947f, 4947m-4947x, 4948f, 4953, 4971, 4985d, 4986, 5008, 5027)

Other Terrestrial Life

Kosovo (454); Mexico (3186); Philippines (3857); Sierra Leone (4834a)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3387, 3390b, 3405); Sierra Leone (4841, 4861, 4888, 4908, 4914, 4917d, 4932, 4935)

Fire Fighting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3330-3334); Sierra Leone (4785, 4803); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Flags

Bangladesh (918, 923, 925, 926, 927, 938); Bolivia (1607); Colombia (1550, 1552h, 1553, 1554); Laos (1906, 1906a, 1928-1937, 1937a); Netherlands (1602-1606); Nicaragua (C971a, C971g); Nigeria (898); Oman (660a); Paraguay (3115c); Philippines (3802, 3850b, 3850c); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1096); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3289, 3310-3314, 3334, 3345, 3347, 3349, 3375-3376, 3377, 3394, 3411, 3412); Salvador (1802); Seychelles (908); Sierra Leone (4783, 4786, 4787, 4788, 4791b, 4792, 4797, 4801, 4802, 4804, 4810, 4815, 4823, 4824b, 4826d, 4829a, 4829d, 4843, 4849, 4851, 4853, 4867-4868, 4875a, 4877a, 4883a, 4883d, 4892, 4893, 4894, 4896, 4897, 4923, 4924b, 4925b, 4925c, 4926b, 4941, 4943, 4947-4948, 4947m-4947x, 4958, 4959b, 4962c, 4962e, 4962f, 4966, 4976, 4980, 4984, 4995b, 4996b, 4998a, 4999, 5014, 5017, 5018); Spain (4466); Tanzania (2842-2843); United Arab Emirates (1174, 1178, 1179b); Uzbekistan (919)

Flora

Australia (5261a, 5263a); Colombia (1554); Philippines (3850a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3353); Sierra Leone (4797, 4804, 4812, 4916b, 4959f, 4997a, 4997d, 5018); Spain (4465); Sudan (706); United Arab Emirates (1208)

Flowers

Australia (5213-5214, 5214a, 5238, 5238a, 5243, 5243a, 5262a); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); China (Taiwan) (4578); Colombia (1551); Laos (1928-1937, 1937a); Macao (1625); New Zealand (2958-2961, 2961a); Paraguay (3130a, 3132); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3281, 3375-3376, 3386c, 3403); St. Vincent (4182-4183); Salvador (1818); Serbia (RA93); Sierra Leone (4794, 4821-4822, 4838a, 4838c, 4858, 4865-4866, 4867d, 4880b, 4897, 4916c, 4945-4946, 4955f, 4958b, 4958c, 4987-4988, 4996d, 4998d, 5016); Slovakia (871); Switzerland (1800, 1801a); Uzbekistan (916)

Flowers: Orchids

Laos (1931, 1932, 1937a); St. Martin (191); Sierra Leone (4791c, 4915, 4933)

Flowers: Roses

Sierra Leone (4797b, 4865-4866, 4877, 4897)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Australia (5250, 5251, 5251b, 5255, 5256, 5256a); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); Chile (1670-1671); Italy (3654); Mauritania (868); Netherlands (1603); Oman (630Ef, 658a, 661e); Salvador (1818e); Serbia (936-937); Sierra Leone (4934); Spain (4406, 4409, 4455); Sudan (707)

Gastronomy and Prepared Foods

Chile (1670-1671); Colombia (1552); Italy (3654); Mauritania (864-873); Netherlands (1602-1606); Spain (4408, 4410, 4455, 4456)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Colombia (1552c); Sierra Leone (4790, 4808, 5009, 5028, 5036, 5039, 5043, 5044, 5045)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Bolivia (1573A); Colombia (1550, 1552a, 1554); Nicaragua (C971c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3319, 3393a, 3393d); Sierra Leone (4792, 4810, 4957c, 4958b, 4958c, 4992d, 4994a, 5011, 5013, 5018); Spain (4466, 4477); Tanzania (2843b)

Holograms & 3-D

Nigeria (822B, 823B, 897)

Judaica

Bangladesh (938); Nicaragua (C970F)

Maps & Globes

Bangladesh (918, 927, 932, 936); Bolivia (1607); Colombia (1553); Italy (3630); Laos (1906a); Mali (1148); Netherlands (1608, 1608g, 1608h, 1608i); Nicaragua (C971Hj, C971Km, C971Y-C971Z, C973A, C974-C974A); Oman (660, 660a); Paraguay (3115, 3127, 3130, 3132); Philippines (3850b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3294, 3318, 3319); Salvador (1808); Sierra Leone (4826a, 4826b, 4846, 4867b, 4867c, 4896, 4961d, 4979, 4995a, 5014); Spain (4463, 4464, 4466c); Uzbekistan (917, 919)

Masks

Australia (5247-5256, 5251b, 5256a); Kosovo (454); Laos (1916a); Mexico (3186); Philippines (3856-3857, 3860); Sierra Leone (4797b); Spain (4470); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Military

Australia (5244-5246, 5245a, 5249, 5251b, 5254, 5256a, 5265); Bangladesh (930e, 930n, 934); Chile (1665); Mexico (3182); Oman (630B, 630Ef); Philippines (3851, 3856b, 3857); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3310-3314); Sierra Leone (4783, 4787, 4801, 4805, 4821-4822, 4830, 4832, 4833d, 4843, 4850, 4852, 4865-4866, 4871a, 4871d, 4873, 4874, 4876, 4891, 4896, 4920, 4921, 4938, 4939, 4958, 4962e, 4963a, 4966, 4976, 4984); Spain (4468, 4474); Switzerland (1792); United Arab Emirates (1205); Zambia (1218)

Motor Vehicles

Australia (5248, 5250, 5251b, 5253, 5255, 5256a); Colombia (1552h); Faroe Islands (769); Germany (3196-3199, 3199a); Mexico (3185e); Philippines (3802); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1088, 1102); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3330-3334, 3344, 3345-3349); Salvador (1808); Sierra Leone (4785, 4803, 4849, 4920b, 4920c); Spain (4454, 4454a); Trinidad & Tobago (953)

Automobiles

Australia (5249, 5251b, 5254, 5256a); Bangladesh (938); Faroe Islands (771); Netherlands (B773a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1091); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3284, 3325-3329); Sierra Leone (4784, 4802, 4923, 4924a, 4941. 4957a, 4964, 4982, 4993a, 4993d, 5012)

Motorcycles

Faroe Islands (769); Mexico (3185a, 3185d); Sierra Leone (4828, 4848, 4965, 4983); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Mushrooms

St. Pierre & Miquelon (1097, 1101); Sierra Leone (4842, 4862, 4959d)

Nobel Prize

Nicaragua (C970F); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3290-3294); Sierra Leone (4795, 4813, 4824, 4844, 4877a, 4926a, 4926c, 4995, 5014)

Performing Arts

Dance

Colombia (1552i); Netherlands (B773c, B773d); Oman (655, 657, 658a); Sierra Leone (4900)

Music

Australian Antarctic Territory (L238, L241a); Colombia (1552); Faroe Islands (769); Hungary (4587b); Netherlands (1611a, 1611c); Nigeria (899); Oman (655-658, 658a); Sierra Leone (4791b, 4797, 4815, 4882, 4902, 4918, 4919, 4936, 4937, 4958b, 4958c, 4992d, 5011); Spain (4481)

Movies, Television & Stars

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3283); Sierra Leone (4821-4822, 4865-4866, 4873b, 4883, 4903, 4917, 4935, 4958b, 4958d, 4958f, 4976, 4991, 5010); United Arab Emirates (1205); United States (5573-5582, 5573a-5582a)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3280-3284); Sierra Leone (4796, 4814, 4925c)

Theater

Mexico (3188); Philippines (3858b); Sierra Leone (4797, 4815, 4902)

Personalized Stamps

Philippines (3766, 3802)

Petroleum

Sudan (711)

Philately

Bangladesh (927); Netherlands (1616, 1616c); Nicaragua (1104H, C971Y-C971Z, C972); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3375-3376); Sierra Leone (4945-4946, 4985-4986); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (643); Spain (4471, 4477)

Printing

Macao (1624-1625)

Railroads

Italy (3630); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3315-3319, 3320-3324, 3389, 3407); Sierra Leone (4786, 4804, 4872, 4892, 4924c, 4924d, 4942, 5002, 5021); Switzerland (1792); United Arab Emirates (1207d); Zambia (1220)

Red Cross

Australia (5249, 5251b, 5254, 5256a); Serbia (RA88, RA92, RA96)

Religion

Argentina (2911); Bolivia (1607); Colombia (1550l, 1551b, 1552); Germany (3200); Hungary (4581, 4583, 4584); Mexico (3187); Nicaragua (C971N-C971O); Niue (1002-1005, 1005a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3290-3294, 3319); Salvador (1805-1806, 1818d, 1818e); San Marino (2092, 2093, 2096-2098); Serbia (RA90); Sierra Leone (4795, 4797d, 4810, 4812, 4813, 4821, 4882a, 4926c, 4955, 4957c, 4957d, 4958a, 4958d, 4973, 4979, 4985-4986, 4991c); Slovakia (869); Spain (4405, 4406, 4407, 4408, 4409, 4410, 4461, 4466, 4469, 4472, 4476); Sudan (709); Togo (2082A); Uzbekistan (918)

Christmas

Argentina (2912); Bolivia (1299A, 1368D); Paraguay (3133); Philippines (3860); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1099); Spain (4479-4480)

Popes

Nicaragua (C971b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3292); Sierra Leone (4795b, 4795c, 4926, 4944, 4955e, 4994, 4995d, 5013)

Science & Technology

Colombia (1549, 1551, 1553); Faroe Islands (771-772); Philippines (3858c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3350-3354); Sierra Leone (4824a, 4844, 4993, 4997, 5012); Spain (4459)

Archaeology

Salvador (1807)

Computers & Mathematics

Australia (5251, 5251b, 5256, 5256a); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Argentina (2913-2924); Australia (5257-5263, 5261a, 5262a, 5263a); China (Taiwan) (4575-4578); Colombia (1552, 1554); Faroe Islands (773-774); Nicaragua (1102Q, C970I, C970J, C971Y-C971Z, C972); Oman (630D, 630Ef, 663, 663e); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3377b, 3377c, 3388, 3406); Salvador (1813-1817); Sierra Leone (4812, 4879, 4899); Spain (4405, 4406, 4473)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Argentina (2913, 2921); Philippines (3766c); Salvador (1818d); Zambia (1204-1209, 1222)

Medicine

Australia (5247, 5248, 5251b, 5252, 5253, 5256a); Mali (1148); Philippines (3856a, 3856e, 3856g, 3857, 3860); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3357); Sierra Leone (4834, 4854, 4955d); Spain (4461); Switzerland (1795); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia (5247-5256, 5251b, 5256a); Kosovo (454); Mexico (3186); Philippines (3856-3857); Spain (4470, 4477); United Arab Emirates (1205)

Scouting

Sierra Leone (4791, 4809, 4859, 4977); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (640); Virgin Islands (1208)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Colombia (1541); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3355-3359)

Ships & Watercraft

Argentina (2912); Australia (5265); Bolivia (1607); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); Colombia (1550, 1552a, 1552e, 1554b); Faroe Islands (769); Italy (3630); Netherlands (1608, 1608g, 1608h, 1608i); Oman (630C, 630Ef); Paraguay (3115b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1089, 1092a, 1096, 1098, 1103, 1104); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3305-3309, 3310-3314, 3353, 3361, 3362, 3363, 3364); Seychelles (908); Sierra Leone (4783, 4791d, 4801, 4807, 4826b, 4826d, 4831, 4832, 4833d, 4851, 4852, 4873, 4882d, 4893, 4924b, 4959c, 4961a, 4962, 4963, 4980, 4981, 4996b, 4997b, 4998, 5001, 5017, 5020); Spain (4410)

Space

Bangladesh (926); Laos (1922-1923, 1922a); Nicaragua (1104Hm, C971Y-C971Z, C973A); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3295-3299, 3317); Salvador (1802); Sierra Leone (4833, 4853, 4874, 4875, 4894, 4895); Spain (4463)

Sports

Hungary (4588); Oman (661, 661e); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3329, 3375-3376, 3391, 3392, 3393, 3394, 3409, 3410, 3411, 3412); San Marino (2099-2101); Sierra Leone (4792, 4810, 4828, 4848, 4880c, 4922, 4923, 4940, 4941, 4999, 5000, 5018, 5019); Spain (4483)

Basketball

Philippines (3855, 3858d)

Golf

Sierra Leone (4827, 4847, 4999c)

Olympics

Nicaragua (1102L, 1102M, 1102N, C970F, C970I, C970J, C971P, C971W); Sierra Leone (4793, 4811); Uzbekistan (917a)

Soccer

Nicaragua (C971H, C971K, C971N-C971O); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1093); Sierra Leone (4870, 4890, 5018); Spain (4464, 4466)

Stamps On Stamps

Bangladesh (927); Nicaragua (1102O, 1102P, 1102Q, 1104Hn, C970I, C970J, C971Y-C971Z); Paraguay (3127); Philippines (3870); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3300-3304); Salvador (1811); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (643); Spain (4471)

Telecommunications

Colombia (1549); Oman (630Ef, 658a)

Textiles

Colombia (1552f); Philippines (3861); Sierra Leone (4893); Uzbekistan (917b)

Native Costumes

Colombia (1550a, 1550e, 1550f, 1550g); Laos (1906a); Nicaragua (1102L, C970J); Oman (655-658, 658a, 659, 661, 661e); Paraguay (3132); Salvador (1818a); Sierra Leone (4794, 4854); Sudan (709); Togo (2082A)

Toys & Games

Australia (5234, 5238a, 5239, 5239a); Botswana (1091-1092, 1092a); Philippines (3854-3855); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3395a); Serbia (RA93)

Chess

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3395, 3413); Sierra Leone (4878, 4898, 4960, 4978)

United Nations

Bangladesh (932, 938); Oman (660, 660a, 661, 661e); Paraguay (3130); Sierra Leone (4834, 4854, 4995, 5014); Spain (4469, 4472, 4473); Uzbekistan (919)

Universal Postal Union

Bangladesh (936); Salvador (1803-1804)

Wine

Colombia (1550e); Spain (4409)

Women

Australia (5247, 5248, 5249, 5251, 5251b, 5252, 5253, 5254, 5256, 5256a, 5264); Australian Antarctic Territory (L238, L241a); Bangladesh (924, 928, 930c, 930g, 930h, 930k, 930l, 933); Bolivia (1607); Chile (1670); Colombia (1550e, 1550f, 1550g, 1550i, 1552); Faroe Islands (777); Laos (1906a); Mexico (3186, 3187); Netherlands (1609a, 1609c, 1609e, 1609f); New Zealand (2958-2961, 2961a); Nicaragua (1102P); Niue (1005, 1005a); Oman (655, 657, 658a); Paraguay (3132); Philippines (3851, 3856c, 3857, 3858b, 3858c, 3860, 3861); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3280-3284, 3285-3289, 3290-3294, 3295-3299, 3303, 3307, 3357, 3358, 3390c, 3406); Salvador (1810, 1818a); Senegal (1267F, 1497A, 1502A); Sierra Leone (4794, 4795, 4796, 4806, 4812, 4813, 4814, 4825, 4827b, 4827d, 4829a, 4829b, 4834c, 4834d, 4845, 4854, 4863-4864, 4865-4866, 4877, 4880, 4881, 4897, 4900, 4901, 4917a, 4917c, 4918, 4925c, 4926c, 4934, 4935, 4936, 4956c, 4956d, 4956f, 4958, 4964b, 4974, 4976, 4991, 4992, 4995b, 4996, 4999a, 4999b, 5010, 5011, 5015, 5018); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (640-645); Spain (4454, 4454a, 4468, 4470, 4471, 4478); Switzerland (1792, 1794); Tanzania (2843b); Togo (2082A); United Arab Emirates (1205); Virgin Islands (1208-1214)

Writers & Literature

Hungary (4585); Italy (3654); Mexico (3187); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3351); Sierra Leone (4830, 4843, 4850, 4882c); Spain (4458, 4462); Switzerland (1793); United Arab Emirates (1190)

Journalism

Italy (3655); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1090); Spain (4460)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Bolivia (1587a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2021 Catalogue, Senegal (1497A becomes 1497B, 1502A-1502B become 1502B-1502C).