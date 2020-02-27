POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – March 2020
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 16, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Greenland (810-813, 814, 815, 816)
Architecture
Argentina (2886); China (Taiwan) (4503-4504); China (People’s Republic) (4603, 4639, 4641, 4643, 4643a, 4651, 4652, 4660); Colombia (1474); Costa Rica (711b, 714b); Curaçao (375); Cyprus (1317); Egypt (2212, 2213, 2216, 2217); Fiji (1417, 1418, 1419, 1420); Great Britain (3907, 3912, 3912a, 3914, 3914a, 3915b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061); Greece (2861-2864, 2875); Greenland (814, 816); Guyana (4595, 4603-4604, 4609); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 1994, 1995-1996, 2008, 2022, 2023-2027, 2026a, 2032, 2035, 2036, 2037a); Hungary (4523, 4528, 4535a); India (3050-3051, 3051a, 3077, 3084-3089, 3089a, 3090, 3092a, 3106, 3107, 3112, 3113, 3114a, 3115, 3121, 3121a, 3122, 3139, 3140, 3142, 3144a, 3147a, 3147c, 3147k, 3152, 3157a, 3164-3171, 3171b, 3173-3177, 3177a, 3181); Kazakhstan (789, 798, 895); Macedonia (825, 829, 831); Nicaragua (2549); Poland (4459, 4462); Tuvalu (1452)
Bridges
China (People’s Republic) (4650); Guyana (4603d); Hong Kong (2008, 2021, 2022); India (3106); Kazakhstan (895)
Castles
Guyana (4609); Hungary (4529)
Lighthouses
China (Taiwan) (4506-4509); Falkland Islands (1260)
Windmills
India (3103a); Kazakhstan (789b)
Art
Denmark (1834); Hungary (4538d)
Children’s Art
Greece (2883-2886); India (3178-3179, 3179b); Kazakhstan (893a)
Paintings
Caribbean Netherlands (106, 108); Cyprus (1323); Czech Republic (3811); Hong Kong (2021); Iceland (1503, 1504, 1506); Poland (4460); Tuvalu (1452a, 1452b, 1453)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
China (People’s Republic) (4601); Hong Kong (1982, 1984d); India (3098, 3102a); Nicaragua (2545)
Nudes
Czech Republic (3810)
Sculpture & Statues
China (People’s Republic) (4650); Cyprus (1316); Czech Republic (3810); Greece (2878-2882, 2878a-2882a, 2882c); Guyana (4609d, 4612); Hong Kong (1981, 1983, 2022); Hungary (4520); Iceland (1505); India (3100, 3102a, 3114, 3114a, 3120, 3121a, 3122, 3129-3130, 3141, 3143, 3144, 3144a); Kazakhstan (794b, 798); Macedonia (830); Nicaragua (2541, 2542); Poland (4453)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
China (People’s Republic) (4660); Cyprus (1318); Falkland Islands (1263); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2053, 2054, 2055, 2057, 2058); Hong Kong (1988-1994, 1993a, 2007); India (3108-3109, 3109a, 3135-3138, 3138a, 3159)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2056); Greece (2885)
Bicycles
Greece (2861); Kazakhstan (789b)
Black Americans
Great Britain (3917, 3919, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3927); India (3157a); United States (5432)
Children
Bolivia (1647); Fiji (1414, 1415, 1419); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a, 3137-3138); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Greece (2866, 2867, 2868, 2871, 2871a, 2885, 2886); Guyana (4609c, 4609d); Hong Kong (2003, 2007); India (3129, 3152, 3157a, 3178-3179, 3179b); Kazakhstan (893); Macedonia (830, RA179); Poland (4455); Tuvalu (1448, 1451d)
Coins & Currency
Greenland (810-813)
Endangered Species
Bolivia (1645, 1646)
Europa
Greece (2887, 2887c, 2887f); Greenland (817-820, 820a); Kazakhstan (789)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Caribbean Netherlands (107); China (Taiwan) (4510-4512); China (People’s Republic) (4644-4649); Great Britain (Jersey) (2294-2295); Greece (2863); Hong Kong (1980-1987); Hungary (4527); Iceland (1503); India (3083, 3123-3124, 3124b); United States (5428)
Famous People
Burma Mohandas K. Gandhi (457); Cyprus Mohandas K. Gandhi (1320); Guyana Mohandas K. Gandhi (4612); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (3120-3121, 3121a, 3129-3130, 3147a, 3152-3157, 3157a), Ho Chi Minh (3157a); Kazakhstan Charles de Gaulle, Leonid Brezhnev (774), Mohandas K. Gandhi (894); Sudan Mohandas K. Gandhi (676-678)
Royalty
Great Britain (MH486, MH486a); Greenland (809); Guyana (4609); Hungary (4519); India (3083, 31123, 3124, 3124b); Tuvalu (1448, 1452-1453)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Bolivia (1643); Caribbean Netherlands (107); China (Taiwan) (4510-4512); China (People’s Republic) (4648, 4651); Christmas Island (585, 585a, 586, 586a); Egypt (2211); Fiji (1415); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a, 3137); Great Britain (3907a, 3907c, 3907f, 3907g, 3908, 3908a, 3910, 3913, 3914, 3915b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2294-2295); Greece (2865, 2869, 2870, 2870a); Greenland (810, 812, 815); Guyana (4596-4597); Hong Kong (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984a, 1984d, 1985b, 1986, 1987, 2031, 2037a); Hungary (4535j); India (3051a, 3157, 3157a); Niue (995, 996, 997a); Uganda (2190-2194); United States (5428)
Land Mammals: Bats
Guyana (4596d)
Land Mammals: Cats
China (People’s Republic) (4649); Egypt (2211); Fiji (1412-1415); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2065); Guyana (4596f); Nicaragua (2549); Tuvalu (1449-1450)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Caribbean Netherlands (106o); Denmark (1829-1833, 1833a); Hong Kong (1984c, 1985a, 2007); Hungary (4526, 4535i, 4535j)
Land Mammals: Elephants
India (3102a)
Land Mammals: Horses
Bolivia (1643, 1649); Germany (3138); India (3105, 3132, 3134a); Nicaragua (2548, 2549); Poland (4462)
Sea Mammals
Hong Kong (2017, 2017a, 2020b)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Greenland (811, 813)
Birds
Bahamas (1507-1510); Bolivia (1644, 1645, 1646); Botswana (1078-1081, 1081a); Caribbean Netherlands (106n); China (People’s Republic) (4603, 4646); Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Colombia (1474); Egypt (2211, 2216, 2217); Fiji (1412-1415); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2059-2060); Greece (2887, 2887c, 2887f); Greenland (817-820, 820a); Guyana (4596, 4598a, 4599-4600, 4605-4606); Hong Kong (1984b); Hungary (4534); India (3090, 3092a, 3121, 3121a, 3147a); Kazakhstan (789b, 798); Macedonia (831, RA178); Nicaragua (2546); Poland (4461); Tuvalu (1456-1457); Uganda (2190-2194)
Insects
China (People’s Republic) (4647)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Macedonia (RA178)
Fish & Fishing
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Hong Kong (2015-2020, 2015a-2020a, 2020b); Tuvalu (1451b, 1454, 1455)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Hong Kong (2015, 2015a, 2016, 2016a, 2018, 2018a, 2019, 2019a, 2020, 2020a, 2020b); Tuvalu (1455e, 1455f, 1456-1457)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Bahamas (1507-1510); Costa Rica (708b); Hong Kong (1984b, 1984c); Tuvalu (1456-1457)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Christmas Island (585a); Guyana (4596c, 4596f); Hong Kong (2017, 2017a, 2020b); India (3073, 3075a, 3151a); Tuvalu (1449-1450)
Other Terrestrial Life
Costa Rica (708a)
Fire Fighting
Hong Kong (1991, 1993a)
Flags
Burma (457); China (People’s Republic) (4651); Costa Rica (713); Cyprus (1317, 1319); Egypt (2209, 2214, 2216); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2053-2058); Greece (2877); Guyana (4609); Hong Kong (1993, 1993a, 2027); Hungary (4529, 4530, 4531-4533, 4535); India (3091, 3091a, 3092, 3092a, 3181); Kazakhstan (798, 893a); Poland (4459, 4462b, 4462c); Tuvalu (1448); Uganda (2190-2194)
Flora
China (People’s Republic) (4603); Greece (2884)
Flowers
Argentina (2887); Bolivia (1643); Burma (452, 453, 454); China (People’s Republic) (4646); Christmas Island (585a); Colombia (1474); Fiji (1414); Germany (3131); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2060b); Greece (2883); Guyana (4603, 4607-4608, 4609); Hong Kong (1980-1987, 1994, 2001-2007); Hungary (4530, 4535); India (3113-3114, 3114a, 3126, 3126b, 3127, 3128, 3128a, 3147f, 3162, 3163b); Macedonia (830)
Flowers: Roses
Guyana (4595)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Costa Rica (710); Germany (3139); Hong Kong (1984a); Hungary (4535); India (3162, 3163, 3163b); Nicaragua (2544); Tuvalu (1451)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Bolivia (1643); Costa Rica (713); Fiji (1412-1415); Nicaragua (2549); Uganda (2190-2194)
Holograms & 3-D
Greece (2856, 2856a)
Judaica
Germany (3134); India (3157a)
Maps & Globes
Bolivia (1648); Cyprus (1319); Egypt (2211, 2215); Falkland Islands (1258); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2063); Hong Kong (2022); Hungary (4520, 4527, 4534); Kazakhstan (798); Macedonia (RA182); Poland (4462); Tuvalu (1455)
Masks
Nicaragua (2548)
Military
Bolivia (1649); Caribbean Netherlands (106); Egypt (2214); Greece (2873-2877); India (3081, 3084-3089, 3089a, 3091, 3091a, 3092, 3092a, 3109, 3109a, 3131-3134, 3134a, 3135-3138, 3138a, 3139-3144, 3144a, 3145, 3145a, 3159); Kazakhstan (794); Macedonia (830); Poland (4459, 4462)
Motor Vehicles
China (People’s Republic) (4650-4651); Falkland Islands (1259, 1260-1263); Fiji (1417, 1419); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 2005, 2007); Hungary (4523, 4526a); Nicaragua (2549c); Poland (4459)
Automobiles
Curaçao (375); Fiji (1418); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 2006); Hungary (4523); Nicaragua (2549)
Motorcycles
Hong Kong (2006, 2007); Thailand (2284, 2284a)
Nobel Prize
India (3157a)
Performing Arts
Dance
Nicaragua (2547); Tuvalu (1451a)
Music
Caribbean Netherlands (106p); Curaçao (369-374); Czech Republic (3809); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2291); Guyana (4598); India (3051a, 3076, 3099, 3102a); Macedonia (832, 833); Poland (4454)
Music: Rock Stars
Germany (3133)
Movies, Television & Stars
Germany (3133); Great Britain (3916-3927, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3926g, 3926h, 3927k, 3927l, 3927m); Guyana (4609); Hungary (4530); India (3119, 3119a); Poland (4456-4458); Tuvalu (1448); United States (5432)
Theater
Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Hong Kong (1995-1996); Nicaragua (2548, 2549e, 2549f)
Personalized Stamps
Greece (2869)
Petroleum
Curaçao (375)
Philately
Bolivia (1643); Egypt (2210); Guyana (4603-4604); Hong Kong (2008); Hungary (4531-4533); Tuvalu (1449-1450)
Railroads
China (People’s Republic) (4660); Greece (2868); India (3156, 3157a); Kazakhstan (895)
Red Cross
Czech Republic (3808); Macedonia (RA178, RA179, RA180, RA181, RA182)
Religion
Burma (452); Egypt (2216); Hungary (4528); India (3078, 3082, 3106, 3173-3177, 3177a); Macedonia (825); Nicaragua (2541, 2542); Poland (4454, 4459, 4460)
Christmas
Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Cyprus (1321-1323); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (3907-3915, 3908a, 3909a, 3915b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Greece (2865-2871, 2870a, 2871a); Hungary (4536-4537); Iceland (1507-1508); Niue (994-997, 997a)
Science & Technology
China (People’s Republic) (4654); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061-2066); Hungary (4520, 4521); India (3103, 3103a, 3107, 3110); Macedonia (828); Uganda (2190-2194)
Archaeology
Costa Rica (711a); Hungary (4527)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Argentina (2881, 2882, 2885, 2886, 2887, 2888, 2889, 2889A, 2889B); Bahamas (1509); Bolivia (1648); China (People’s Republic) (4639-4643, 4643a); Costa Rica (708-709, 710, 711c); Hong Kong (2028-2037, 2037a); Hungary (4535b); India (3172); Tuvalu (1451); United States (5429-5430, U699)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Uganda (2190-2194)
Medicine
Falkland Islands (1258-1259); Hong Kong (1988, 1993a, 1997-2000, 2000a); India (3147); Macedonia (827, RA178, RA180, RA181, RA182)
Ships & Watercraft
Bolivia (1643); Costa Rica (713); Curaçao (375); Egypt (2213); Fiji (1412-1415, 1416); Greenland (814); Hong Kong (1990, 1993, 1993a, 2001, 2007); Hungary (4522); India (3106, 3123, 3124b)
Space
Egypt (2211); Hungary (4525); Kazakhstan (774, 893)
Sports
Cyprus (1316); Egypt (2209); Hungary (4522, 4524); India (3071-3075, 3075a); Macedonia (831); Nicaragua (2549c, 2549d)
Baseball
China (Taiwan) (4505)
Stamps On Stamps
Bolivia (1643, 1644)
Telecommunications
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061-2066); Greece (2864)
Textiles
China (People’s Republic) (4647); India (3045-3049, 3049a, 3101, 3102a, 3120, 3121a, 3155, 3157a); Sudan (676)
Native Costumes
Burma (453); Cyprus (1315); Fiji (1412-1415); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Greece (2862, 2888-2891, 2891b, 2891c); Hong Kong (1979, 1995-1996); Hungary (4535); India (3051a, 3077, 3078, 3082, 3104, 3106, 3112, 3116-3119, 3119a, 3148-3151, 3151a, 3154, 3156, 3157a); Nicaragua (2547); Poland (4455); Tuvalu (1451a)
Toys & Games
Fiji (1414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286, 2292); Greece (2868)
United Nations
Fiji (1412-1415); Greenland (815); Hong Kong (2021); India (3084-3089, 3089a); Macedonia (826)
Universal Postal Union
Burma (458); Cyprus (1319); Egypt (2215)
Women
Bolivia (1643); Burma (452, 453); Caribbean Netherlands (106a, 106j, 106n); Costa Rica (712); Curaçao (373); Cyprus (1315); Czech Republic (3810); Fiji (1412, 1415, 1419); Great Britain (3919, 3925, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3927, MH486, MH486a); Greece (2888-2891, 2891b, 2891c); Greenland (809); Guyana (4598, 4609); Hong Kong (1995-1996, 2002, 2003, 2007); Hungary (4535e, 4535f, 4538h); India (3051a, 3069b, 3092a, 3100, 3102, 3102a, 3106, 3108-3109, 3109a, 3116-3119, 3119a, 3130, 3147i, 3148-3151, 3151a, 3154, 3157a); Kazakhstan (893b); Macedonia (RA179); Nicaragua (2547, 2549b); Poland (4455, 4457); Tuvalu (1448, 1451a, 1451b); United States (5432)
Writers & Literature
Burma (454); Costa Rica (712); Czech Republic (3807); Germany (3137-3138, 3139); Greece (2878-2882, 2878a-2882a, 2882c); Hong Kong (1979); Hungary (4538); India (3111, 3115, 3180)
Journalism
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2065); Hungary (4538e); India (3158); Kazakhstan (895); United States (5432)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (Jersey) (2275b, 2277b, 2279b, 2279c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?