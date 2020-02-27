By Topic – March 2020

Feb 27, 2020, 12 PM

The Falkland Islands issued four stamps Dec. 20, 2019, featuring Land Rovers. The 32¢ stamp, which shows a Series 1 88-inch Land Rover, is included in two categories in the March By Topic Listing: Lighthouses (under Architecture) and Motor Vehicles.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 16, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Greenland (810-813, 814, 815, 816)

Architecture

Argentina (2886); China (Taiwan) (4503-4504); China (People’s Republic) (4603, 4639, 4641, 4643, 4643a, 4651, 4652, 4660); Colombia (1474); Costa Rica (711b, 714b); Curaçao (375); Cyprus (1317); Egypt (2212, 2213, 2216, 2217); Fiji (1417, 1418, 1419, 1420); Great Britain (3907, 3912, 3912a, 3914, 3914a, 3915b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061); Greece (2861-2864, 2875); Greenland (814, 816); Guyana (4595, 4603-4604, 4609); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 1994, 1995-1996, 2008, 2022, 2023-2027, 2026a, 2032, 2035, 2036, 2037a); Hungary (4523, 4528, 4535a); India (3050-3051, 3051a, 3077, 3084-3089, 3089a, 3090, 3092a, 3106, 3107, 3112, 3113, 3114a, 3115, 3121, 3121a, 3122, 3139, 3140, 3142, 3144a, 3147a, 3147c, 3147k, 3152, 3157a, 3164-3171, 3171b, 3173-3177, 3177a, 3181); Kazakhstan (789, 798, 895); Macedonia (825, 829, 831); Nicaragua (2549); Poland (4459, 4462); Tuvalu (1452)

Bridges

China (People’s Republic) (4650); Guyana (4603d); Hong Kong (2008, 2021, 2022); India (3106); Kazakhstan (895)

Castles

Guyana (4609); Hungary (4529)

Lighthouses

China (Taiwan) (4506-4509); Falkland Islands (1260)

Windmills

India (3103a); Kazakhstan (789b)

Art

Denmark (1834); Hungary (4538d)

Children’s Art

Greece (2883-2886); India (3178-3179, 3179b); Kazakhstan (893a)

Paintings

Caribbean Netherlands (106, 108); Cyprus (1323); Czech Republic (3811); Hong Kong (2021); Iceland (1503, 1504, 1506); Poland (4460); Tuvalu (1452a, 1452b, 1453)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

China (People’s Republic) (4601); Hong Kong (1982, 1984d); India (3098, 3102a); Nicaragua (2545)

Nudes

Czech Republic (3810)

Sculpture & Statues

China (People’s Republic) (4650); Cyprus (1316); Czech Republic (3810); Greece (2878-2882, 2878a-2882a, 2882c); Guyana (4609d, 4612); Hong Kong (1981, 1983, 2022); Hungary (4520); Iceland (1505); India (3100, 3102a, 3114, 3114a, 3120, 3121a, 3122, 3129-3130, 3141, 3143, 3144, 3144a); Kazakhstan (794b, 798); Macedonia (830); Nicaragua (2541, 2542); Poland (4453)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

China (People’s Republic) (4660); Cyprus (1318); Falkland Islands (1263); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2053, 2054, 2055, 2057, 2058); Hong Kong (1988-1994, 1993a, 2007); India (3108-3109, 3109a, 3135-3138, 3138a, 3159)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2056); Greece (2885)

Bicycles

Greece (2861); Kazakhstan (789b)

Black Americans

Great Britain (3917, 3919, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3927); India (3157a); United States (5432)

Children

Bolivia (1647); Fiji (1414, 1415, 1419); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a, 3137-3138); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Greece (2866, 2867, 2868, 2871, 2871a, 2885, 2886); Guyana (4609c, 4609d); Hong Kong (2003, 2007); India (3129, 3152, 3157a, 3178-3179, 3179b); Kazakhstan (893); Macedonia (830, RA179); Poland (4455); Tuvalu (1448, 1451d)

Coins & Currency

Greenland (810-813)

Endangered Species

Bolivia (1645, 1646)

Europa

Greece (2887, 2887c, 2887f); Greenland (817-820, 820a); Kazakhstan (789)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Caribbean Netherlands (107); China (Taiwan) (4510-4512); China (People’s Republic) (4644-4649); Great Britain (Jersey) (2294-2295); Greece (2863); Hong Kong (1980-1987); Hungary (4527); Iceland (1503); India (3083, 3123-3124, 3124b); United States (5428)

Famous People

Burma Mohandas K. Gandhi (457); Cyprus Mohandas K. Gandhi (1320); Guyana Mohandas K. Gandhi (4612); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (3120-3121, 3121a, 3129-3130, 3147a, 3152-3157, 3157a), Ho Chi Minh (3157a); Kazakhstan Charles de Gaulle, Leonid Brezhnev (774), Mohandas K. Gandhi (894); Sudan Mohandas K. Gandhi (676-678)

Royalty

Great Britain (MH486, MH486a); Greenland (809); Guyana (4609); Hungary (4519); India (3083, 31123, 3124, 3124b); Tuvalu (1448, 1452-1453)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Bolivia (1643); Caribbean Netherlands (107); China (Taiwan) (4510-4512); China (People’s Republic) (4648, 4651); Christmas Island (585, 585a, 586, 586a); Egypt (2211); Fiji (1415); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a, 3137); Great Britain (3907a, 3907c, 3907f, 3907g, 3908, 3908a, 3910, 3913, 3914, 3915b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2294-2295); Greece (2865, 2869, 2870, 2870a); Greenland (810, 812, 815); Guyana (4596-4597); Hong Kong (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984a, 1984d, 1985b, 1986, 1987, 2031, 2037a); Hungary (4535j); India (3051a, 3157, 3157a); Niue (995, 996, 997a); Uganda (2190-2194); United States (5428)

Land Mammals: Bats

Guyana (4596d)

Land Mammals: Cats

China (People’s Republic) (4649); Egypt (2211); Fiji (1412-1415); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2065); Guyana (4596f); Nicaragua (2549); Tuvalu (1449-1450)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Caribbean Netherlands (106o); Denmark (1829-1833, 1833a); Hong Kong (1984c, 1985a, 2007); Hungary (4526, 4535i, 4535j)

Land Mammals: Elephants

India (3102a)

Land Mammals: Horses

Bolivia (1643, 1649); Germany (3138); India (3105, 3132, 3134a); Nicaragua (2548, 2549); Poland (4462)

Sea Mammals

Hong Kong (2017, 2017a, 2020b)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Greenland (811, 813)

Birds

Bahamas (1507-1510); Bolivia (1644, 1645, 1646); Botswana (1078-1081, 1081a); Caribbean Netherlands (106n); China (People’s Republic) (4603, 4646); Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Colombia (1474); Egypt (2211, 2216, 2217); Fiji (1412-1415); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2059-2060); Greece (2887, 2887c, 2887f); Greenland (817-820, 820a); Guyana (4596, 4598a, 4599-4600, 4605-4606); Hong Kong (1984b); Hungary (4534); India (3090, 3092a, 3121, 3121a, 3147a); Kazakhstan (789b, 798); Macedonia (831, RA178); Nicaragua (2546); Poland (4461); Tuvalu (1456-1457); Uganda (2190-2194)

Insects

China (People’s Republic) (4647)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Macedonia (RA178)

Fish & Fishing

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (619); Hong Kong (2015-2020, 2015a-2020a, 2020b); Tuvalu (1451b, 1454, 1455)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Hong Kong (2015, 2015a, 2016, 2016a, 2018, 2018a, 2019, 2019a, 2020, 2020a, 2020b); Tuvalu (1455e, 1455f, 1456-1457)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Bahamas (1507-1510); Costa Rica (708b); Hong Kong (1984b, 1984c); Tuvalu (1456-1457)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Christmas Island (585a); Guyana (4596c, 4596f); Hong Kong (2017, 2017a, 2020b); India (3073, 3075a, 3151a); Tuvalu (1449-1450)

Other Terrestrial Life

Costa Rica (708a)

Fire Fighting

Hong Kong (1991, 1993a)

Flags

Burma (457); China (People’s Republic) (4651); Costa Rica (713); Cyprus (1317, 1319); Egypt (2209, 2214, 2216); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2053-2058); Greece (2877); Guyana (4609); Hong Kong (1993, 1993a, 2027); Hungary (4529, 4530, 4531-4533, 4535); India (3091, 3091a, 3092, 3092a, 3181); Kazakhstan (798, 893a); Poland (4459, 4462b, 4462c); Tuvalu (1448); Uganda (2190-2194)

Flora

China (People’s Republic) (4603); Greece (2884)

Flowers

Argentina (2887); Bolivia (1643); Burma (452, 453, 454); China (People’s Republic) (4646); Christmas Island (585a); Colombia (1474); Fiji (1414); Germany (3131); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2060b); Greece (2883); Guyana (4603, 4607-4608, 4609); Hong Kong (1980-1987, 1994, 2001-2007); Hungary (4530, 4535); India (3113-3114, 3114a, 3126, 3126b, 3127, 3128, 3128a, 3147f, 3162, 3163b); Macedonia (830)

Flowers: Roses

Guyana (4595)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Costa Rica (710); Germany (3139); Hong Kong (1984a); Hungary (4535); India (3162, 3163, 3163b); Nicaragua (2544); Tuvalu (1451)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Bolivia (1643); Costa Rica (713); Fiji (1412-1415); Nicaragua (2549); Uganda (2190-2194)

Holograms & 3-D

Greece (2856, 2856a)

Judaica

Germany (3134); India (3157a)

Maps & Globes

Bolivia (1648); Cyprus (1319); Egypt (2211, 2215); Falkland Islands (1258); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2063); Hong Kong (2022); Hungary (4520, 4527, 4534); Kazakhstan (798); Macedonia (RA182); Poland (4462); Tuvalu (1455)

Masks

Nicaragua (2548)

Military

Bolivia (1649); Caribbean Netherlands (106); Egypt (2214); Greece (2873-2877); India (3081, 3084-3089, 3089a, 3091, 3091a, 3092, 3092a, 3109, 3109a, 3131-3134, 3134a, 3135-3138, 3138a, 3139-3144, 3144a, 3145, 3145a, 3159); Kazakhstan (794); Macedonia (830); Poland (4459, 4462)

Motor Vehicles

China (People’s Republic) (4650-4651); Falkland Islands (1259, 1260-1263); Fiji (1417, 1419); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 2005, 2007); Hungary (4523, 4526a); Nicaragua (2549c); Poland (4459)

Automobiles

Curaçao (375); Fiji (1418); Hong Kong (1992, 1993a, 2006); Hungary (4523); Nicaragua (2549)

Motorcycles

Hong Kong (2006, 2007); Thailand (2284, 2284a)

Nobel Prize

India (3157a)

Performing Arts

Dance

Nicaragua (2547); Tuvalu (1451a)

Music

Caribbean Netherlands (106p); Curaçao (369-374); Czech Republic (3809); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2291); Guyana (4598); India (3051a, 3076, 3099, 3102a); Macedonia (832, 833); Poland (4454)

Music: Rock Stars

Germany (3133)

Movies, Television & Stars

Germany (3133); Great Britain (3916-3927, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3926g, 3926h, 3927k, 3927l, 3927m); Guyana (4609); Hungary (4530); India (3119, 3119a); Poland (4456-4458); Tuvalu (1448); United States (5432)

Theater

Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Hong Kong (1995-1996); Nicaragua (2548, 2549e, 2549f)

Personalized Stamps

Greece (2869)

Petroleum

Curaçao (375)

Philately

Bolivia (1643); Egypt (2210); Guyana (4603-4604); Hong Kong (2008); Hungary (4531-4533); Tuvalu (1449-1450)

Railroads

China (People’s Republic) (4660); Greece (2868); India (3156, 3157a); Kazakhstan (895)

Red Cross

Czech Republic (3808); Macedonia (RA178, RA179, RA180, RA181, RA182)

Religion

Burma (452); Egypt (2216); Hungary (4528); India (3078, 3082, 3106, 3173-3177, 3177a); Macedonia (825); Nicaragua (2541, 2542); Poland (4454, 4459, 4460)

Christmas

Christmas Island (584-587, 585a, 586a, 587a); Cyprus (1321-1323); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Great Britain (3907-3915, 3908a, 3909a, 3915b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286-2293); Greece (2865-2871, 2870a, 2871a); Hungary (4536-4537); Iceland (1507-1508); Niue (994-997, 997a)

Science & Technology

China (People’s Republic) (4654); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061-2066); Hungary (4520, 4521); India (3103, 3103a, 3107, 3110); Macedonia (828); Uganda (2190-2194)

Archaeology

Costa Rica (711a); Hungary (4527)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Argentina (2881, 2882, 2885, 2886, 2887, 2888, 2889, 2889A, 2889B); Bahamas (1509); Bolivia (1648); China (People’s Republic) (4639-4643, 4643a); Costa Rica (708-709, 710, 711c); Hong Kong (2028-2037, 2037a); Hungary (4535b); India (3172); Tuvalu (1451); United States (5429-5430, U699)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Uganda (2190-2194)

Medicine

Falkland Islands (1258-1259); Hong Kong (1988, 1993a, 1997-2000, 2000a); India (3147); Macedonia (827, RA178, RA180, RA181, RA182)

Ships & Watercraft

Bolivia (1643); Costa Rica (713); Curaçao (375); Egypt (2213); Fiji (1412-1415, 1416); Greenland (814); Hong Kong (1990, 1993, 1993a, 2001, 2007); Hungary (4522); India (3106, 3123, 3124b)

Space

Egypt (2211); Hungary (4525); Kazakhstan (774, 893)

Sports

Cyprus (1316); Egypt (2209); Hungary (4522, 4524); India (3071-3075, 3075a); Macedonia (831); Nicaragua (2549c, 2549d)

Baseball

China (Taiwan) (4505)

Stamps On Stamps

Bolivia (1643, 1644)

Telecommunications

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2061-2066); Greece (2864)

Textiles

China (People’s Republic) (4647); India (3045-3049, 3049a, 3101, 3102a, 3120, 3121a, 3155, 3157a); Sudan (676)

Native Costumes

Burma (453); Cyprus (1315); Fiji (1412-1415); Germany (3135-3136, 3136a); Greece (2862, 2888-2891, 2891b, 2891c); Hong Kong (1979, 1995-1996); Hungary (4535); India (3051a, 3077, 3078, 3082, 3104, 3106, 3112, 3116-3119, 3119a, 3148-3151, 3151a, 3154, 3156, 3157a); Nicaragua (2547); Poland (4455); Tuvalu (1451a)

Toys & Games

Fiji (1414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2286, 2292); Greece (2868)

United Nations

Fiji (1412-1415); Greenland (815); Hong Kong (2021); India (3084-3089, 3089a); Macedonia (826)

Universal Postal Union

Burma (458); Cyprus (1319); Egypt (2215)

Women

Bolivia (1643); Burma (452, 453); Caribbean Netherlands (106a, 106j, 106n); Costa Rica (712); Curaçao (373); Cyprus (1315); Czech Republic (3810); Fiji (1412, 1415, 1419); Great Britain (3919, 3925, 3924a, 3925b, 3925c, 3927, MH486, MH486a); Greece (2888-2891, 2891b, 2891c); Greenland (809); Guyana (4598, 4609); Hong Kong (1995-1996, 2002, 2003, 2007); Hungary (4535e, 4535f, 4538h); India (3051a, 3069b, 3092a, 3100, 3102, 3102a, 3106, 3108-3109, 3109a, 3116-3119, 3119a, 3130, 3147i, 3148-3151, 3151a, 3154, 3157a); Kazakhstan (893b); Macedonia (RA179); Nicaragua (2547, 2549b); Poland (4455, 4457); Tuvalu (1448, 1451a, 1451b); United States (5432)

Writers & Literature

Burma (454); Costa Rica (712); Czech Republic (3807); Germany (3137-3138, 3139); Greece (2878-2882, 2878a-2882a, 2882c); Hong Kong (1979); Hungary (4538); India (3111, 3115, 3180)

Journalism

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2065); Hungary (4538e); India (3158); Kazakhstan (895); United States (5432)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (Jersey) (2275b, 2277b, 2279b, 2279c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.