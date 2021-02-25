By Topic – March 2021

Feb 27, 2021, 6 AM

Lithuania issued a stamp Aug. 1, 2020, marking the 500th birth anniversary of Sigismund II Augustus. This stamp is three categories in the March By Topic Listing: Paintings (under Art), Royalty (under Famous People), and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Mar. 15, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (640); Greenland (846);

Architecture

China (People’s Republic) (4733); Curaçao (419); Cyprus (1338, 1342); Egypt (2227); Finland (1613d); Finland (Aland) (433, 439); France (5848, 5861, 5863, 5865, 5866, 5869, 5870, 5900, 5903, 5906, 5907, 5909, 5909a, 5912b, 5912d, 5916, 5918, 5930, 1O81); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (638, 639, 640); Great Britain (4065); Greece (2908-2912, 2913b, 2913e, 2913f, 2914, 2915, 2917, 2922a); Greenland (845, 847); Grenada (4350h, 4350i, 4350j, 4350k, 4351b, 4352a, 4357); Hong Kong (2095, 2096-2099, 2099a, 2099b, 2105); Lebanon (828); Lithuania (1171); Marshall Islands (1258e, 1258f); New Caledonia (1270, 1272); Russia (8210, 8213, 8214, 8215-8216, 8217);

Bridges

France (5863, 5908, 5909a, 5912b); Grenada (4350h, 4350j, 4350k);

Castles

France (5910);

Lighthouses

France (5884-5895, 5895a);

Windmills

Cyprus (1339); Finland (Aland) (439); France (5912b); Great Britain (4068);

Art

France (5814, 5859, 5860a, 5917); Lithuania (1170);

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Finland (1605); Hong Kong (2100-2107);

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Children’s Art

Finland (1603); Montenegro (464);

Paintings

Cyprus (1346); France (5782, 5862, B798-B807, B807a); Grenada (4352-4353); Lithuania (1168, 1171-1172); Russia (8212);

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Aruba (641, 643);

Nudes

Aruba (662);

Sculpture & Statues

France (5871, 5887, 5895a); Greece (2916, 2925, 2925a, 2927-2930, 2929a, 2930a); Russia (8215-8216);

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

France (5899, 5909a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (635, 637, 638, 640); Greenland (848-851, 851a); New Caledonia (1267); Russia (8213);

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Parachutes

Bicycles

Curaçao (410); Finland (Aland) (436c, 436d, 436e); France (5860, 5860a, 5900, 5909a, 5912d);

Black Americans

Curaçao (419f); Great Britain (4047, 4050b, 4055, 4057g, 4058);

Children

Bahamas (1523); Cyprus (1341); Finland (1598, 1598c, 1603, 1604f, 1622); France (5845, 5845a, 5855, 5859, 5860a, 5900, 5909a, 5912d, 5930); Greenland (845, 847); Russia (8217);

Coins & Currency

Endangered Species

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Europa

Finland (1611); Finland (Aland) (431); Greece (2913, 2913c, 2913f); Greenland (848-851, 851a);

Explorers

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Aruba (663); Finland (Aland) (439); France (5930); Great Britain (Jersey) (2361-2366, 2366a, 2375-2376); Greece (2904, 2906, 2906a, 2915);

Famous People

Curaçao George Washington (419a), Abraham Lincoln (419b), Franklin D. Roosevelt (419c), Barack Obama (419f), Donald Trump (419g); France Jacques Chirac (5913); Greenland Charles Lindbergh (848, 850, 851a); New Caledonia Jacques Chirac (1271);

Kennedy

Curaçao (419d);

Reagan

Curaçao (419e);

Royalty

France (5918); Great Britain (MH495-MH497); Lithuania (1168);

Royalty: Princess Diana

Fauna

Land Mammals

Bahamas (1521); Colombia (1548); Cyprus (1346); Finland (1602, 1611, 1612); Finland (Aland) (439); France (5863, 5865, 5872-5883, 5883a, 5896, 5912b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (638); Great Britain (Jersey) (2361, 2366a, 2375-2376); Greece (2903, 2905, 2905a, 2907, 2907a); Russia (8215-8216);

Land Mammals: Bats

Finland (Aland) (433);

Land Mammals: Cats

Finland (1601, 1601a); France (5855, 5860a); Montenegro (465);

Land Mammals: Dogs

Finland (1598, 1598c, 1601, 1601a); France (5852, 5860a);

Land Mammals: Elephants

Land Mammals: Horses

Finland (1604e); France (5863, 5897); Great Britain (4060, 4070a); Grenada (4350k); Russia (8212, 8216);

Sea Mammals

Marshall Islands (1264);

Sea Mammals: Whales

Finland (1605e);

Birds

Aruba (636-639); Bahamas (1523); Colombia (1546, 1548); Curaçao (413-418); Egypt (2226, 2228); Fiji (1421); Finland (1607, 1608, 1610a, 1623a); France (5851, 5855, 5860a, 5871, 5920-5928, 5928a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (636-640); Great Britain (Jersey) (2376); Greece (2902, 2905a, 2917); Grenada (4350c, 4350d, 4350e, 4350f, 4350g, 4350p, 4351); Hong Kong (2103, 2105); Marshall Islands (1259-1263); New Caledonia (1269, 1272); Russia (8215-8216, 8217);

Insects

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

France (5852, 5857, 5860a);

Fish & Fishing

Finland (1605b, 1605c, 1613c); France (5858, 5860a, 5867); Marshall Islands (1266); Russia (8216);

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (636, 640); Greece (2919, 2919a, 2921b); Marshall Islands (1265, 1267); New Caledonia (1264);

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Aruba (642); Finland (1605d); France (5856, 5860a);

Reptiles & Amphibians

Colombia (1548g); Marshall Islands (1269);

Other Terrestrial Life

Finland (1605c, 1605f); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (636); Grenada (4354); Marshall Islands (1269);

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Fire Fighting

Flags

Colombia (1546, 1548); Costa Rica (720); Curaçao (419); Cyprus (1337, 1338); Finland (1609); France (5843a, 5913, 1O80); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (639); Greece (2913, 2913c, 2913f); Greenland (845, 848-851, 851a); Lebanon (831); Russia (8211, 8216);

Flora

Bahamas (1518); Colombia (1548); Finland (1599, 1607b, 1610b, 1613f, 1623b); Finland (Aland) (436, 436e); France (5863); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (636); Great Britain (England) (43); Great Britain (Jersey) (2362, 2366a); Lebanon (824); Lithuania (1171); Russia (8217);

Flowers

Bahamas (1515, 1516, 1517, 1519, 1520); Colombia (1546b, 1546c); Curaçao (413, 414); Finland (1614-1621); Finland (Aland) (439); France (5846-5847, 5850, 5853, 5857, 5858, 5859, 5860a, 5863, 5867); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (637); Great Britain (Scotland) (57); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (57); Great Britain (Jersey) (2376); Greece (2902, 2905a); Grenada (4353b); Mauritius (1204); New Caledonia (1267, 1272); Russia (8215);

Flowers: Orchids

Colombia (1548c);

Flowers: Roses

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Bahamas (1523); Cyprus (1340, 1344, 1345); Finland (1602); France (5867, 5909, 5909a); Greece (2915, 2918-2921, 2921b);

Gastronomy

Cyprus (1340); Finland (Aland) (437-438); France (5867); Greece (2918-2921, 2921b);

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Aruba (642); Finland (1605d);

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1546, 1548); Grenada (4350c, 4350d, 4350e, 4350f, 4350g); Lithuania (1173); Monaco (2994, 2994a); Montenegro (465); Russia (8215-8216);

Holograms & 3-D

Judaica

Maps & Globes

Cyprus (1337); Finland (1597, 1598, 1598c, 1599, 1601, 1601a, 1603, 1604, 1605, 1606, 1607, 1608, 1609, 1610, 1612, 1613, 1614-1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625); France (5843, 5863, 5897, 5911, 5912, 5918); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (636-640); Hong Kong (2095); Lebanon (829); Montenegro (465); Russia (8211, 8217);

Masks

Bahamas (1521); France (5898, 5899, 5900, 5901, 5902, 5903, 5904, 5905, 5906, 5907, 5909, 5909a); Grenada (4354a, 4354b); Marshall Islands (1269);

Military

Cyprus (1337); Egypt (2226); France (5865); Greece (2917, 2923-2926, 2925a, 2926a, 2927-2930, 2929a, 2930a); Lithuania (1169); Russia (8208, 8211);

Motor Vehicles

Finland (1604b, 1613e); Finland (Aland) (435); France (5899, 5903, 5907, 5908, 5909a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (635b); Grenada (4354a); Marshall Islands (1269d); Russia (8213, 8215-8216);

Automobiles

Curaçao (420-428); Cyprus (1338); France (5906, 5909a, 5914-5916); Russia (8214b, 8215);

Motorcycles

France (5906, 5909a); Great Britain (3955c); Grenada (4357); Russia (8215);

Mushrooms

New Caledonia (1268);

Nobel Prize

Curaçao (419f); France (B808a);

Performing Arts

Dance

Music

Finland (1601, 1601a, 1604a, 1604d); France (5845, 5845a, 5868, 5929); Russia (8215);

Music: Rock Stars

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Grenada (4355-4358);

Movies, Television & Stars

Great Britain (4045-4058, 4050b, 4056b, 4057g, 4058g, 4058h, 4058i, MH441b); Russia (8208);

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Theater

France (5862); Greece (2908-2912);

Entertainers

Personalized Stamps

Petroleum

France (5916); Marshall Islands (1268);

Philately

France (5914-5916, 5930); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (635a); Grenada (4350-4351);

Printing

Railroads

France (5912b);

Red Cross

Bahamas (1521); France (B798-B807, B807a, B808);

Religion

France (5866, 5869, 5870, 5871, 5887, 5895a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2366, 2366a); Grenada (4350h, 4350i, 4350j, 4350k, 4352-4353); Grenada Grenadines (3031); Lebanon (826); Russia (8209, 8210, 8214, 8215);

Christmas

Armenia (1210); Bahamas (1521-1524); Cyprus (1344-1346); Finland (1600-1602, 1601a, 1611); Finland (Aland) (437-438); Greece (2902-2907, 2905a, 2906a, 2907a); New Caledonia (1272);

Popes

Lithuania (1173);

Science & Technology

China (People’s Republic) (4733, 4750, 4751, 4752); Finland (1613); Finland (Aland) (434); France (5919); New Caledonia (1270);

Archaeology

Aruba (640-643); Greece (2908-2912);

Astronomy

Computers & Mathematics

China (People’s Republic) (4753); Egypt (2228); Great Britain (3955c); New Caledonia (1270);

Earth Science & Earth Features

Colombia (1548); France (5863); Great Britain (4059-4070, 4070a); Marshall Islands (1258);

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Medicine

Aruba (656-659); Bahamas (1515-1520); Cyprus (1343); France (5848, 5898, 5899, 5904, 5905, 5909a);

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Bahamas (1521-1524); Egypt (2229); France (5898-5909, 5909a); Greenland (B46, B46a); Grenada (4354); Marshall Islands (1269); Russia (8213);

Scouting

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Ships & Watercraft

Curaçao (412); Finland (1605a, 1605e); Finland (Aland) (431); France (5843, 5858, 5860a, 5865, 5911); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (635, 638, 639, 640); Great Britain (Jersey) (2364, 2366a); Greece (2913, 2913c, 2913f, 2923, 2924, 2925a, 2926); Greenland (846, B46a); Grenada (4350h, 4350i, 4350j); Hong Kong (2096-2099, 2099a, 2099b); Marshall Islands (1268); New Caledonia (1265); Russia (8211, 8215);

Space

Sports

Aruba (660-663); Curaçao (410, 411, 412); Finland (Aland) (431); France (5859, 5860a, 5911); New Caledonia (1266);

Baseball

Curaçao (408);

Basketball

Curaçao (409);

Golf

Olympics

Soccer

Curaçao (407); France (5859, 5860a);

Stamps On Stamps

France (5872, 5875, 5877, 5880, 5883a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (635a); Grenada (4350-4351);

Telecommunications

Textiles

Colombia (1546b, 1546c); Finland (1597); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (54);

Native Costumes

Lithuania (1172);

Toys & Games

France (5855, 5860a, 5872-5883, 5883a, 5896);

Chess

United Nations

Lebanon (829); Montenegro (465); Russia (8217);

Universal Postal Union

Wine

Women

Bahamas (1521, 1522, 1523); Colombia (1546b, 1546c); Costa Rica (720b); Curaçao (411); Cyprus (1342); Egypt (2229); Finland (1597, 1604b, 1604c, 1604f, 1613a, 1613b); Finland (Aland) (436a, 436c, 436d, 436e, 439b); France (5782, 5849, 5850, 5851, 5852, 5853, 5856, 5859, 5860, 5860a, 5862, 5864, 5866, 5898, 5899, 5900, 5901, 5902, 5903, 5905, 5906, 5909a, 5911a, 5911b, 5911f, 5912, B808c); Germany (3176-3177); Great Britain (3955c, 4048, 4050b, 4052, 4055, 4056b. 4058, MH495-MH497); Grenada (4354c); Lithuania (1168, 1170); Marshall Islands (1269c); Russia (8217);

Writers & Literature

China (People’s Republic) (4749); Costa Rica (720a); Cyprus (1341); Finland (1625); France (5844, 5845, 5845a, 5862); Lebanon (822, 823); New Caledonia (1265);

Journalism

Costa Rica (720c); Cyprus (1343);

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Barbados (1248a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in Dec. 21, 2020 Update, Palau (1407-1408 are deleted).