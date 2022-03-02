By Topic – March 2022

Mar 4, 2022, 1 PM

Aland issued a souvenir sheet of one stamp Oct. 20, 2021, for the Year of the Tiger. This souvenir sheet (Scott 452) is in three categories in the March By Topic Listing: Architecture, Land Mammals: Cats (under Fauna), and Flowers (under Flora).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Mar. 21, 2022 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Falkland Islands (1318-1321)

Architecture

Austria (2916, 2917, 2954, 2938, 2941); China (Taiwan) (4606a, 4607, 4608, 4613, 4614, 4615, 4621); China (People’s Republic) (4788, 4797, 4803, 4804-4807, 4809, 4810); Colombia (1585); Costa Rica (727); Croatia (1229, 1230, 1233-1234, 1237, 1238, 1238a, 1245); Cyprus (1355); Djibouti (2485a, 2488, 2493, 2520-2521, 2522, 2526, 2531, 2552); Ecuador (2250a, 2250b, 2250c); Estonia (958, 959); Falkland Islands (1317); Fiji (1427, 1428, 1437, 1438, 1442, 1445); Finland (1640a, 1640b); Finland (Aland) (449, 452); France (6033, 6063, 6064, 6066, 6096-6097); French Polynesia (1270e, 1271); Gambia (3889-3890); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1634, 1637); Great Britain (Jersey) (2461, 2467, 2472, 2474, 2478); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2159-2166); India (3255, 3257, 3259); Poland (4575); Tristan da Cunha (1230); Tunisia (1741); Uzbekistan (914, 915a, 915d)

Bridges

Djibouti (2520-2521); Ecuador (2250a); Macao (1653, 1654)

Castles

Great Britain (Jersey) (2460, 2466)

Lighthouses

Djibouti (2506, 2518)

Windmills

China (Taiwan) (4606e, 4615); France (6082, 6092a)

Art

Djibouti (2486a); France (6029, 6053, 6055, 6060a, 6093); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470)

Children’s Art

Austria (2952); China (People’s Republic) (4810); Uzbekistan (915)

Paintings

Andorra (French) (845); China (Taiwan) (4611); China (People’s Republic) (4786-4787); Croatia (1231); Cyprus (1354, 1368); Djibouti (2483-2484, 2485, 2523-2524); Finland (1641-1648); France (6030, 6052, 6054, 6060a); Gambia (3891c, 3891e, 3892); Poland (4578, 4585); Sweden (2879)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

China (People’s Republic) (4796, 4810b); Costa Rica (726b); Djibouti (2484); Finland (1638); France (6060, 6060a, 6065, 6066); Great Britain (Alderney) (715-721)

Sculpture & Statues

China (Taiwan) (4623); China (People’s Republic) (4788); Colombia (1582a, 1583a); Croatia (1232, 1241); Cyprus (1352, 1353, 1361); Djibouti (2490, 2527, 2552c); Ecuador (2250d, 2250e); Fiji (1446); France (6055, 6057, 6060a); French Polynesia (1269); Gambia (3893b, 3893d, 3893e, 3894); India (3258); Poland (4584); United States (5663, 5663a)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

China (Taiwan) (4606d, 4614); China (People’s Republic) (4789-4792, 4810c); Cyprus (1347-1349); Estonia (960); France (6062); Gambia (3895-3896); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1602a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2481-2487, 2486a); Sweden (2876)

Parachutes

Costa Rica (726b)

Bicycles

Colombia (1585); France (6031); Poland (4575)

Black Americans

United States (5663, 5663a)

Children

China (Taiwan) (4605, 4613, 4615, 4622); China (People’s Republic) (4810); Costa Rica (726b); Croatia (1236, 1238a); Cyprus (RA38); Djibouti (2483d, 2528); Falkland Islands (1318); Fiji (1427, 1428, 1444); Finland (1642, 1644, 1647); France (6081, 6085, 6092a, 2O84); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470, 2472, 2474, 2476); Kosovo (470b, 470c); New Caledonia (1283); Poland (4575); Tristan da Cunha (1227, 1230)

Coins & Currency

Djibouti (2552a); French Polynesia (1270)

Endangered Species

Cyprus (1356-1357)

Europa

Cyprus (1356-1357)

Explorers

Djibouti (2552, 2558); Falkland Islands (1318-1321)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

China (Taiwan) (4620-4623, 4624-4626); China (People’s Republic) (4810b); Fiji (1426, 1430-1433, 1440-1443); France (6081-6092, 6092a); French Polynesia (1268); Great Britain (Jersey) (2479-2480); Sweden (2882); United States (5662, 5662a)

Famous People

Djibouti Mohandas K. Gandhi (2525); Gambia Donald Trump (3889-3890)

Royalty

Djibouti (2485b); Tristan da Cunha (1223-1226)

Fauna

Land Mammals

China (Taiwan) (4605); China (People’s Republic) (4786-4787, 4793, 4794, 4795, 4799, 4810b); Colombia (1561); Cyprus (1357, 1359b, 1368); Djibouti (2522, 2529c, 2541, 2554); Ecuador (2250h); Estonia (957); Fiji (1426, 1429, 1430-1433, 1440-1443); Finland (1647); France (6038, 6039, 6047, 6048, 6048a, 6066, 6081, 6084, 6088, 6092a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1634, 1637, 1638, 1639); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470, 2472, 2473, 2474, 2478, 2479-2480); Sweden (2882h, 2882i, 2882j); Uzbekistan (915)

Land Mammals: Cats

China (Taiwan) (4624-4626); Cyprus (1362-1365); Djibouti (2495, 2507, 2529, 2540, 2560); Fiji (1426); Finland (Aland) (452); France (6066, 6082, 6084, 6092a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470, 2471, 2474, 2476, 2478); Sweden (2879); United States (5662, 5662a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Djibouti (2496, 2508, 2560); Fiji (1426); France (6066, 6084, 6092a)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Djibouti (2554)

Land Mammals: Horses

Cyprus (1368); Estonia (958); Fiji (1426); France (6066, 6092, 6092a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2466); India (3257); Poland (4578)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Austria (2934); Colombia (1561e); Djibouti (2530, 2541)

Birds

China (Taiwan) (4619); Christmas Island (616a, 617a, 618a); Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585); Cook Islands (1703-1707, 1707e, 1708-1712, 1712e); Costa Rica (726a); Croatia (1244); Cyprus (1350, 1359); Djibouti (2497, 2506, 2509, 2518, 2527, 2531, 2532, 2541, 2542, 2543, 2552, 2556, 2559); Fiji (1313D, 1313E, 1356A, !356Ab, 1426); Finland (1648); Finland (Aland) (446); France (6066, 6084, 6086, 6092a); French Polynesia (1270); Gambia (3885, 3886, 3887-3888); Germany (3251, 3256, 3256a); Ghana (2908B); Kosovo (468); New Caledonia (1283); Sweden (2881, 2882b, 2882d); Uzbekistan (915, 926-927)

Insects

Colombia (1582c); Cyprus (1356); Djibouti (2498, 2510); France (6066, 6094)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Cook Islands (1713-1722, 1721e, 1722e); Djibouti (2499, 2511, 2533, 2544); Ecuador (2250g); France (6094); Uzbekistan (915)

Fish & Fishing

China (Taiwan) (4616); Christmas Island (616a,); Cook Islands (1693, 1694, 1695, 1697, 1699, 1701a, 1701b, 1701c, 1701e, 1702a, 1702c, 1702e); Djibouti (2500, 2512, 2514); Fiji (1422-1425); Finland (1646); France (6093); French Polynesia (1270c); Tristan da Cunha (1219-1222, 1231, 1233, 1235)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Christmas Island (615-618, 616a, 617a, 618a); Cook Islands (1693, 1694, 1695, 1700, 1701a, 1701b, 1701c, 1701e, 1702d, 1702e); Djibouti (2512, 2514); French Polynesia (1270c); New Caledonia (1282); Tristan da Cunha (1231, 1234, 1235)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Colombia (1561c); Djibouti (2501, 1513); French Polynesia (1270b)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Christmas Island (615-618, 616a, 617a, 618a); Colombia (1561g); Cook Islands (1693-1702, 1701e, 1702e); Costa Rica (726b); Cyprus (1359d); Djibouti (2502, 2514); Ecuador (2250g); Estonia (958); France (6066a); French Polynesia (1270c)

Other Terrestrial Life

Djibouti (2519); France (6094c)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Djibouti (2503, 2515, 2534, 2536, 2537, 2545, 2547, 2548)

Fire Fighting

Djibouti (2489, 2494); Sweden (2876)

Flags

China (Taiwan) (4623); China (People’s Republic) (4810a); Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585); Costa Rica (728); Cyprus (1352-1354); Djibouti (2488, 2493, 2496, 2508, 2520-2521, 2526a, 2526b, 2550, 2552b, 2553c, 2555, 2556, 2557, 2558, 2559, 2561); Estonia (954); Falkland Islands (1317); Fiji (1434); Finland (Aland) (446, 448); France (6082, 6092a); Gambia (3889-3890); Ghana (2908B); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2159-2166); Peru (1998); Poland (4579)

Flora

Andorra (French) (844); China (Taiwan) (4609, 4611, 4617); Colombia (1561, 1582d); Costa Rica (725b); Fiji (1433, 1440); Finland (1638a, 1640c, 1640d, 1640e, 1643, 1645); France (6070, 6079a, 6083, 6092a); French Polynesia (1270e); Sweden (2881-2882)

Flowers

China (Taiwan) (4605); China (People’s Republic) (4810b); Colombia (1561a, 1585); Cook Islands (1713-1722, 1721e, 1722e); Costa Rica (725a, 728); Croatia (1236, 1238a); Djibouti (2484, 2499, 2510, 2511, 2533, 2544); Estonia (951); Finland (Aland) (446, 452); France (6032, 6063, 6065, 6085, 6092a, 6094); French Polynesia (1270a, 1270d); Gambia (3894a); Germany (3250, 3255, 3255a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1602, 1602a, 1635); Great Britain (Jersey) (2480); Sweden (2877-2878, 2878f); United States (5660-5661, 5660a-5661a, 5664-5665); Uzbekistan (915)

Flowers: Orchids

Djibouti (2504, 2516)

Flowers: Roses

China (Taiwan) (4605); France (6040, 6048a); Gambia (3893); Great Britain (4168)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

China (Taiwan) (4618); China (People’s Republic) (4795); Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585); Costa Rica (725c, 726b, 728); Djibouti (2483b, 2535, 2546); Fiji (1430, 1431, 1432, 1443); Finland (1639a, 1639c, 1640a); France (6091, 6092, 6092a, 6094); Great Britain (Jersey) (2455, 2456, 2457, 2460); Sweden (2881-2882)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Colombia (1583c, 1583d); Croatia (1238a, 1239); Cyprus (1358); Djibouti (2483c, 2485, 2490, 2536, 2537, 2538, 2547, 2548, 2549); France (6032, 6067); French Polynesia (1270b); Malta (1712-1714); Poland (4583)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585)

Judaica

Gambia (3889-3890); Poland (4579)

Maps & Globes

China (Taiwan) (4606c, 4606d, 4612, 4615); Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585); Croatia (1238a); Cyprus (1351); Djibouti (2493, 2519, 2526, 2539, 2552, 2558); Finland (1638, 1639, 1640, 1641-1648); Gambia (3889c); India (3256); Kosovo (469); Peru (1998); Poland (4577); Tristan da Cunha (1231-1235); Tunisia (1741)

Masks

Cyprus (1360)

Military

China (Taiwan) (4606d); China (People’s Republic) (4789, 4790); Cyprus (1349, 1352-1354); Gambia (3895-3896); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1602, 1602a); India (3257); Poland (4578, 4580, 4580a); Tristan da Cunha (1223, 1224)

Motor Vehicles

China (Taiwan) (4613); China (People’s Republic) (4809); Djibouti (2489, 2494, 2539); France (6031); Great Britain (Jersey) (2461)

Automobiles

China (Taiwan) (4606a, 4615); Croatia (1243); France (6031, 6096-6097); Great Britain (Jersey) (2462, 2468)

Motorcycles

France (6031)

Mushrooms

Djibouti (2505, 2517); Sweden (2882h)

Performing Arts

Dance

Djibouti (2523d, 2524); France (6061a)

Music

Austria (2919); Colombia (1582a); Costa Rica (726a, 728); Croatia (1235, 1238a); Finland (Aland) (450); France (6084, 6092a); French Polynesia (1270f); Gambia (3893-3894)

Movies, Television & Stars

Estonia (958); Great Britain (Jersey) (2462-2469)

Theater

Austria (2941); Cyprus (1360)

Philately

Denmark (1879); France (6096-6097); Poland (4578); Sweden (2879)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Austria (2938, 2953); Colombia (1580, 1582b, 1583e, 1583f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2455-2461); New Caledonia (1282)

Railroads

Austria (2952); China (Taiwan) (4614); China (People’s Republic) (4810a, 4810b); Djibouti (2488, 2493, 2522, 2554, 2560)

Religion

Andorra (French) (845); Austria (2916); Colombia (1585); Croatia (1229-1232, 1233, 1236, 1238, 1238a); Estonia (959); Falkland Islands (1321); Faroe Islands (794-795, 795a); Fiji (1426, 1427, 1428, 1438, 1439, 1444-1447); France (6063, 6064, 6067); French Polynesia (1269); India (3255); Poland (4576, 4582, 4585)

Christmas

Christmas Island (615-618, 616a, 617a, 618a); Cyprus (1366-1368); Fiji (1429); Finland (Aland) (450-451); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1634-1640); Great Britain (Alderney) (715-721); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470-2478); Sweden (2881-2882)

Popes

Poland (4584)

Science & Technology

China (Taiwan) (4606, 4615); Djibouti (2485, 2490); Falkland Islands (1317); France (6062); Gibraltar (1798)

Archaeology

Cyprus (1358)

Astronomy

Djibouti (2485c)

Computers & Mathematics

China (Taiwan) (4606a, 4606b); Ghana (2908B)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Austria (2917, 2939, 29402955); China (Taiwan) (4610); China (People’s Republic) (4798-4803); Colombia (1561); Ecuador (2250f); Fiji (1441); Finland (1640c, 1640d, 1640e, 1645); France (6028, 6068, 6069, 6070, 6071, 6073, 6074, 6075, 6076, 6077, 6078, 6079, 6079a, 6080); French Polynesia (1271-1273); Tristan da Cunha (1228); Uzbekistan (915b, 915c)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Austria (2918); China (Taiwan) (4611); France (6072, 6079a)

Medicine

China (Taiwan) (4606c, 4613); Croatia (1245); Cyprus (1350, 1355)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

China (Taiwan) (4605); Djibouti (2519, 2526); Kosovo (470)

Scouting

Djibouti (2528, 2539)

Ships & Watercraft

China (Taiwan) (4606d, 4614, 4616); China (People’s Republic) (4809); Colombia (1561, 1580, 1582, 1583, 1585); Costa Rica (726a); Croatia (1234); Djibouti (2493, 2530, 2541, 2552, 2553, 2558, 2559); Falkland Islands (1317, 1319, 1320); Finland (1642); Finland (Aland) (448-449); France (6030); French Polynesia (1270b); Germany (3252, 3257, 3257a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1602, 1602a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2460, 2467); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2164); Tristan da Cunha (1227, 1228, 1229, 1232, 1235b)

Space

China (Taiwan) (4612); China (People’s Republic) (4810a, 4810b); Djibouti (2487, 2492, 2550, 2551, 2556, 2557); Tristan da Cunha (1235)

Sports

Costa Rica (726b); Estonia (954); Fiji (1435, 1436); Finland (Aland) (448-449); France (6061); Great Britain (4168-4175); Macao (1652-1654); New Caledonia (1283)

Olympics

Croatia (1240); Estonia (952)

Soccer

Estonia (956); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2159-2166); Poland (4581)

Stamps On Stamps

Germany (3250, 3255, 3255a); Poland (4578); Sweden (2879)

Telecommunications

China (Taiwan) (4606a, 4612); Cyprus (1351); Poland (4584)

Textiles

Colombia (1582c, 1583a, 1583b); Cyprus (1366, 1367); French Polynesia (1270e, 1270f)

Native Costumes

China (Taiwan) (4616-4619); China (People’s Republic) (4810b); Colombia (1582d); Croatia (1235, 1236, 1238a); Fiji (1427, 1428, 1437, 1438); French Polynesia (1268)

Toys & Games

Finland (1642); Germany (3253, 3258, 3258a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2470)

Chess

Djibouti (2486, 2491, 2555, 2561); France (6049-6060, 6060a)

United Nations

Croatia (1235-1239, 1238a); France (2O84); Tunisia (1741)

Universal Postal Union

Djibouti (2520-2521); Peru (1998)

Wine

Austria (2953)

Women

Austria (2938, 2939, 2952); China (Taiwan) (4613, 4615, 4622); China (People’s Republic) (4794, 4796); Colombia (1582b, 1583a, 1585); Costa Rica (726, 728); Croatia (1235, 1238a); Cyprus (1354, 1355); Djibouti (2484, 2485b, 2519, 2523-2524); Estonia (955); Fiji (1427, 1428, 1437, 1438); Finland (1641); Finland (Aland) (446, 447, 447e, 448, 450); France (6029, 6031, 6032, 6034-6036, 6034a, 6034b, 6036a, 6050, 6060a, 6061c, 6061d, 6066, 6088, 6089, 6090, 6091, 6092, 6092a, 6093, 6094d, 2O84); Great Britain (4168, 4170, 4172, 4174); Great Britain (Jersey) (2468, 2470); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2130a); Kosovo (470); Macao (1652-1654); New Caledonia (1282); Tristan da Cunha (1227, 1229, 1230); United States (5663, 5663a); Uzbekistan (914)

Writers & Literature

China (Taiwan) (4616-4619); China (People’s Republic) (4793-4796); Croatia (1241); France (6032. 6037-6048, 6048a, 6066, 6081-6092, 6092a); Gambia (3891-3892); Uzbekistan (914)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as France (5478c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in the Dec. 20, 2021 Update, New Zealand (2967 is deleted).