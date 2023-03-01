By Topic – March 2023

Mar 4, 2023, 8 AM

A United States stamp issued Jan. 19, 2023, is in one categories in the March By Topic Listing: Land Mammals: Cats (under Fauna).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Mar. 20, 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

British Antarctic Territory (618-621); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (689)

Architecture

Antigua (3651-3652); Cambodia (2623); Cayman Islands (1231, 1235); Christmas Island (625, 625a, 626, 626a); Denmark (1907); Finland (Aland) (462, 464); France (6331, 6331c); Gambia (3945a, 3945b, 3945e, 3946, 3947d, 3957, 3962-3963); Germany (3323); Great Britain (4292a); Great Britain (Alderney) (747); Great Britain (Jersey) (2545, 2548, 2550a, 2567, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237d, 2238i, 2247a, 2249e); Grenada Grenadines (3073); Guatemala (757, 758); Guyana (4650, 4651d, 4652, 4653, 4655-4656, 4675, 4684-4685, 4702); Israel (2328-2329); Malaysia (1905); Malta (1727, 1729, 1730, 1733, 1738, 1741, 1742, 1743, 1745); Marshall Islands (1358, 1374); Nevis (2048-2049); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1118b, 1120, 1121, 1123, 1126); Slovenia (1516); Ukraine (B12b, B13a)

Bridges

Gambia (3963); Germany (3323); Grenada (4442); Malaysia (1905); Marshall Islands (1358); Ukraine (1351)

Castles

Germany (3320); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1686); Great Britain (Jersey) (2562, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236d, 2238d)

Lighthouses

Finland (Aland) (463); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1123, 1124); Ukraine (B13b)

Windmills

Germany (3269)

Art

Czech Republic (3919); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2248-2249)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Germany (3321-3322, 3324); Great Britain (4265-4274, 4268b, 4272b, 4273f, 4273g, 4284-4292, 4291b)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Gambia (3962)

Children’s Art

Ukraine (1342)

Paintings

Germany (B1200-B1201, B1201a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236d, 2238d, 2248a, 2248e); Guyana (4652b, 4653); Latvia (1113)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237c, 2238h, 2248b, 2249d); Malta (1737)

Sculpture & Statues

Cayman Islands (1230, 1236); Denmark (1907a, 1907b); Gambia (3946); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236c, 2238c, 2245h, 2249a); Guyana (4651b, 4651c, 4652c, 4652d); Malta (1739)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Antigua (3654-3655); Cambodia (2623); Christmas Island (624-627, 625a, 626a, 627a, 627b); France (C87); Gambia (3949-3950); Great Britain (4275); Grenada (4436d, 4437-4438, 4443); Guyana (4695b); Nevis (2044a); Ukraine (B13f); Viet Nam (M21)

Parachutes

Antigua (3641d); Guyana (4695c)

Black Americans

Antigua (3651b); Gambia (3955-3956); Guyana (4661-4662, 4684c); Marshall Islands (1385-1386); United States (5753)

Children

Algeria (1807); Antigua (3656c); Gambia (3947a, 3962-3963); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1683); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236c, 2236d, 2238c, 2238d); Grenada (4439a, 4442a); Guyana (4660, 4664); Israel (2331, 2332); Malta (1733, 1740); Marshall Islands (1361a); Nevis (2046d); Ukraine (1342, B13c)

Coins & Currency

Antigua (3653); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1692, 1694a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237b, 2238g); Marshall Islands (1359)

Endangered Species

Cambodia (2621-2622); Malaysia (1894-1898); Marshall Islands (1375-1376)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Denmark (1908-1912, 1912a)

Europa

Malta (1731-1732, 1731a)

Explorers

British Antarctic Territory (618-621); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (688, 689)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Antigua (3647); Christmas Island (623); Finland (Aland) (464); Gambia (3944, 3962-3963); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (59); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1682-1688, 1689-1694, 1694a); Great Britain (Alderney) (745-751); Great Britain (Jersey) (2559-2560); Grenada (4433, 4442-4443); Guyana (4649, 4699); Malta (1731-1732, 1731a); Marshall Islands (1360)

Famous People

Antigua Barack Obama (3651b); Gambia Theodore Roosevelt (3954); Guyana Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (4655-4656, 4684c)

Royalty

Antigua (3645-3646); Cayman Islands (1232, 1233, 1257-1260); France (6331, 6331c); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (689); Gambia (3945-3946, 3962-3963); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236b, 2237b, 2238b, 2238g, 2245h); Grenada (4434-4435, 4439a, 4439f, 4442-4443, 4659-4660, 4661-4662, 4663-4664, 4700-4701); Malta (1733, 1745); Marshall Islands (1361-1362); Nevis (2046-2047)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Antigua (3656-3657); Gambia (3947-3948, 3962); Grenada (4439-4440, 4442a)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Christmas Island (623a, 623c, 623e, 623g, 623j, 623l, 625, 625a, 626, 626a); Denmark (1908-1912, 1912a); Finland (Aland) (464); France (6318, 6319, 6320, 6321, 6323, 6324, 6326, 6327, 6328, 6329a); Gambia (3951-3952, 3962); Great Britain (4288, 4291, 4291b, 4292); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1689-1694, 1694a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2559-2560); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236e, 2238e, 2247b, 2249a); Grenada (4410-4411); Guyana (4649, 4665, 4686, 4697); Israel (2331); Malaysia (1894, 1896); Slovenia (1514); Ukraine (B13e)

Land Mammals: Bats

Guyana (4686a)

Land Mammals: Cats

Antigua (3647); Cambodia (2621-2622); Christmas Island (623d); Gambia (3944, 3946, 3962-3963); Great Britain (England) (44, 45); Great Britain (Scotland) (59); Grenada (4433, 4442-4443); Guyana (4661-4662, 4665d, 4666, 4667-4668, 4686c, 4697-4698, 4699); Malaysia (1898); Marshall Islands (1360); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1126); Slovenia (1514); United States (5745, 5745a, 5746c)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Christmas Island (623i); Great Britain (4286, 4291, 4291b, 4292); Ukraine (B12); United States (5746, 5746a, 5746c)

Land Mammals: Horses

Christmas Island (623b); Gambia (3954); Guyana (4652c); Nevis (2046)

Sea Mammals

Denmark (1912, 1912a); Grenada Grenadines (3071-3072)

Birds

Antigua (3648); Cayman Islands (1228, 1238B, 1238Be); Christmas Island (623f, 625, 625a, 626a, 627, 627a, 627b); Denmark (1907a, 1907b, 1908, 1910, 1912a); Finland (Aland) (462); France (6321, 6322, 6325, 6326, 6327, 6329, 6329a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (688, 689); Gambia (3957); Germany (3270, 3327); Great Britain (4284, 4285, 4290, 4291b, 4292c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1650a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2555); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245f, 2247b, 2248a, 2248d); Grenada Grenadines (3073, 3074-3075, 3076-3077); Guyana (4655-4656, 4669-4670, 4671-4672, 4676-4677, 4687, 4702); Israel (2332); Malaysia (1897); Malta (1739h); Marshall Islands (1354-1355, 1374, 1375-1376, 1384); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1123); Ukraine (B13a); United States (5751-5752)

Insects

Antigua (3649); Denmark (1911, 1912a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1650a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2560); Guyana (4678-4679); Marshall Islands (1356-1357)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Cayman Islands (1237); Christmas Island (624-627, 625a, 626a, 627a, 627b); Germany (3312); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1650, 1650a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237a, 2238f); Guyana (4673-4674)

Fish & Fishing

Antigua (3650); Denmark (1909, 1912a); France (6323, 6329a); Germany (3307); Great Britain (4292); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245k, 2247b); Malaysia (1899); Marshall Islands (1364-1373, 1377-1378, 1381-1382); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1118b); Turks & Caicos Islands (1542-1556); Ukraine (B12c)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Christmas Island (624-627, 625a, 626a, 627a, 627b); Grenada Grenadines (3075); Marshall Islands (1379-1380, 1381-1382)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Grenada Grenadines (3075); Malta (1731, 1731a)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Cayman Islands (1230, 1232); Christmas Island (623h, 625a); Gambia (3958-3959); Great Britain (4287, 4291b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245g); Guyana (4680-4681, 4682-4683); Malaysia (1895, 1901); Marshall Islands (1378, 1382)

Other Terrestrial Life

Algeria (1807); Malta (1732)

Fire Fighting

Algeria (1809)

Flags

Antigua (3642d, 3645-3646, 3657); Cambodia (2623); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (688, 689b); Gambia (3945-3946, 3947a, 3947e, 3953-3954); Great Britain (Scotland) (58); Great Britain (Jersey) (2567, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2246a, 2246c, 2247a); Grenada (4434-4435, 4436, 4441); Guyana (4650, 4652b, 4653a, 4654, 4656, 4663, 4680, 4689, 4691, 4695d, 4697-4698, 4700-4701, 4703); Israel (2327); Malta (1733, 1738); Marshall Islands (1358, 1361-1362); Nevis (2044c, 2044f, 2046-2047); Slovenia (1521); Ukraine (1344-1345, 1345a, B12)

Flora

Algeria (1809); Cayman Islands (1227, 1230, 1234, 1238); Finland (1680); Gambia (3944); Germany (3270, 3330-3331, 3331a); Great Britain (England) (46); Great Britain (Jersey) (2553, 2558); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245j); Malaysia (1900); Marshall Islands (1357)

Flowers

Antigua (3647, 3656); Cayman Islands (1226, 1236, 1238A, 1238Ad, 1257); Christmas Island (625a); France (6332-6343, 6343a); Gambia (3944a, 3944d, 3945-3946, 3947, 3953f); Germany (3327); Great Britain (Scotland) (60); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (60); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1650, 1650a, 1689,1692, 1693, 1694a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2559); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2246a, 2249c); Grenada (4434c, 4439-4440); Grenada Grenadines (3074-3075); Guyana (4649, 4659-4660, 4663-4664, 4669-4670, 4673-4674, 4678, 4700); Latvia (1113, 1115); Malta (1744); Marshall Islands (1356, 1361, 1383-1384); Nevis (2047); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1123); Slovenia (1518); Ukraine (1342)

Flowers: Orchids

Cayman Islands (1229, 1238, 1238C, 1238Cf); Gambia (3960-3961)

Flowers: Roses

Antigua (3651); Gambia (3947); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1687); Guyana (4684a, 4684c)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Great Britain (4292d); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (58); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1690, 1694a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2560, 2568, 2568a); Israel (2329, 2330); Malta (1741, 1742, 1743)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Algeria (1818-1819)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Gambia (3962-3963); Grenada (4442-4443); Grenada Grenadines (3073); Guyana (4702); Marshall Islands (1374)

Judaica

Israel (2326)

Maps & Globes

Algeria (1807a); Antigua (3654); British Antarctic Territory (619); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (689a); Gambia (3957); Germany (3327); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245d); Guyana (4651, 4653, 4680); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1120, 1125)

Masks

Algeria (1807b); Guyana (4655c)

Military

Antigua (3654-3655, 3656b); France (C87); Gambia (3949-3950, 3953-3954, 3962c, 3962e); Great Britain (4275-4283); Great Britain (Jersey) (2546, 2550a); Grenada (4437-4438, 4442b, 4443); Guyana (4652b, 4654, 4661-4662, 4663); Malta (1733, 1738, 1745); Nevis (2044a, 2046); Ukraine (1340-1341, 1344-1345, 1345a, 1351, B12, B13); Viet Nam (M21)

Motor Vehicles

Antigua (3644); Great Britain (4278); Great Britain (Jersey) (2568, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237a, 2238f); Guyana (4657-4658, 4696); Malta (1726-1729, 1733); Marshall Islands (1358); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1121); Ukraine (1344-1345, 1345a, B12a); Viet Nam (M21)

Automobiles

Antigua (3644); Cayman Islands (1236); Gambia (3945); Great Britain (Jersey) (2561, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2239-2244); Grenada (4439e); Guyana (4661a, 4684); Marshall Islands (1358); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1118b); Ukraine (1351)

Motorcycles

Great Britain (4292a)

Mushrooms

St. Pierre & Miquelon (1119)

Nobel Prize

Antigua (3651b); Gambia (3954); Malta (1740)

Performing Arts

Dance

Denmark (1907); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1688); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245b, 2247c)

Music

Denmark (1907a, 1907b); Gambia (3962-3963); Great Britain (4280); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245i, 2245j, 2247c, 2248d); Grenada (4442-4443); Slovenia (1514); Ukraine (B12d)

Music: Rock Stars

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2250-2257, 2255a, 2255b, 2257a, 2257b)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Guyana (4694)

Movies, Television & Stars

France (6330); Germany (3321-3322, 3329); Great Britain (4265-4274, 4268b, 4272b, 4273f, 4273g, 4284-4992, 4291b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245, 2250-2257, 2255a, 2255b, 2257a, 2257b); Guyana (4661-4662)

Theater

Denmark (1907); Germany (3332); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1682-1688); Great Britain (Alderney) (745-751)

Philately

Czech Republic (3919); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1120)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Finland (1679); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1684); Israel (2330-2332); Malta (1741-1744); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1127)

Railroads

Great Britain (4292c)

Religion

Gambia (3957); Germany (3306, 3323); Great Britain (Alderney) (745, 749, 751); Great Britain (Jersey) (2549, 2550a); Guyana (4702); Malta (1739, 1740); Marshall Islands (1358a, 1374); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1123); Slovenia (1517-1518)

Christmas

Christmas Island (624-627, 625a, 626a, 627a, 627b); Faroe Islands (819-820, 820a); Finland (1679-1681); Finland (Aland) (462-463); France (6318-6329, 6329a); Germany (3330-3331, 3331a, B1200-B1201, B1201a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1682-1688); Great Britain (Alderney) (745-751); Great Britain (Jersey) (2551-2558); Latvia (1117-1119); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1127)

Popes

Malta (1730)

Science & Technology

Great Britain (Jersey) (2566, 2568a); Latvia (1114); Slovenia (1513, 1515)

Archaeology

Great Britain (Jersey) (2563, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2246b); Israel (2326, 2327); Malta (1737)

Astronomy

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245l)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Finland (1680b); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (55, 56); Great Britain (Jersey) (2565, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2248a); Guyana (4657, 4676); Malta (1734-1736); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1123, 1125); United States (5751-5752)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Malaysia (1899-1901); Marshall Islands (1383)

Medicine

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2237d, 2238i); Grenada (4436)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Algeria (1807)

Ships & Watercraft

British Antarctic Territory (620); Canada (3371, 3371a); France (6323, 6329a, C87); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (688, 689); Gambia (3953); Great Britain (4281, 4283); Great Britain (Jersey) (2564, 2568a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245c, 2247c); Guyana (4652b); Malaysia (1902-1904); Malta (1731, 1731a, 1741, 1745); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1121, 1122, 1123); Ukraine (1340-1341, B13b); United States (5747-5750)

Space

Antigua (3641-3644); Guyana (4688-4691, 4695-4696); Nevis (2044-2045)

Sports

Gambia (3955-3956); Marshall Islands (1385-1386)

Olympics

Grenada (4441); Guyana (4675); Marshall Islands (1363)

Soccer

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2245e)

Stamps On Stamps

Germany (3269, 3314, 3325, 3325a, 3326); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1650, 1650a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236b, 2238b); Latvia (1117); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1120)

Textiles

Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (57); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1685); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2248c, 2249c)

Native Costumes

Malaysia (1907-1911)

Toys & Games

France (6332-6343, 6343a); Great Britain (4265-4274, 4268b, 4272b, 4273f, 4273g)

United Nations

Guyana (4653)

Universal Postal Union

Cambodia (2623)

Wine

Malta (1742)

Women

Algeria (1807); Antigua (3645-3646, 3652, 3656-3657); Canada (3371, 3371a); Cayman Islands (1233, 1257-1260); Denmark (1907b, 1907c); France (6331a, 6331c, 6332, 6333, 6334, 6335, 6343a); Gambia (3945-3946, 3947-3948, 3962-3963); Germany (3326); Great Britain (4292b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1682, 1683, 1684, 1685, 1687, 1688); Great Britain (Alderney) (745, 747, 750, 751); Great Britain (Jersey) (2547, 2548, 2550, 2550a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2236b, 2236d, 2237d, 2238b, 2238d, 2238i, 2245h, 2246c, 2247a, 2247c, 2249b); Grenada (4434-4435, 4436, 4439-4440, 4441a, 4441d, 4442a, 4442d, 4443); Guyana (4652, 4656, 4659-4660, 4661-4662, 4663c, 4663d, 4664, 4684c, 4700-4701); Latvia (1113, 1116); Malta (1733, 1740, 1745); Marshall Islands (1361-1362, 1363a, 1363d); Nevis (2046-2047); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1118a, 1122); Slovenia (1513); Ukraine (1351, B13d)

Writers & Literature

Germany (3332); Great Britain (Jersey) (2549, 2550a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2246a); Latvia (1116); United States (5753)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3901a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.