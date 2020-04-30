POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic – May 2020
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 18, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Chile (1672); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (627, 631); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)
Architecture
Albania (3036-3037); Argentina (2901); Chile (1666, 1668, 1672a, 1672c); Croatia (1143, 1144, 1145, 1146, 1149, 1150, 1153); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (620, 627a, 629, 631); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1255, 1256); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (908); Kyrgyzstan (595a, 600, 602, 604, 608, 613, 620); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115, 131); Latvia (1031-1032, 1033, 1034, 1035); Lebanon (810, 815, 816, 817); Liberia (3336-3337); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1522, 1527, 1528, 1531, B522-B525); Macao (1547-1549, 1554-1555, 1558a, 1558b, 1559, 1560-1561, 1562-1564, 1565-1566, 1567, 1569b, 1569c, 1570, 1571b, 1572, 1573, 1574, 1575, 1576, 1577, 1578, 1579, 1584-1585, 1587b, 1587c, 1588, 1591a, 1591b, 1592); Malaysia (1747A, 1798, 1803, 1808-1810, 1815-1819, 1824); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3856, 3858a, 3858b, 3860c, 3860d, 3861d, 3862b, 3862c, 3864, 3866c, 3872, 3873, 3874, 3876, 3898a, 3901b, 3905, 3906b, 3906d, 3907b, 3907d, 3909, 3910, 3915, 3923, 3925b, 3926, 3930, 3931, 3934-3935); Malta (1672); Marshall Islands (1245, 1246, 1247-1248); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3136, 3138, 3141, 3142, 3149, 3153); Mongolia (2936); Montenegro (449, 453); Montserrat (1427); Panama (1001-1004, 1005, 1005a, 1006, 1006a, 1007, 1007a, 1008b, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1034a, 1036, 1036a, 1038, 1038a, 1040, 1042); Tunisia (1713, 1713a, 1719, 1720, 1721)
Bridges
Kyrgyzstan (601); Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1527, 1528); Macao (1561, 1566, 1567c, 1568, 1569a, 1574, 1580, 1583, 1584b, 1584d, 1585, 1588, 1592); Malaysia (1747A); Maldive Islands (3905a, 3905c, 3909, 3915, 3926); Panama (1027)
Lighthouses
Macao (1560c, 1567a); Maldive Islands (3902b); Montenegro (454)
Windmills
Maldive Islands (3911)
Art
Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (130, 131); Liechtenstein (1794-1796); Macao (1552-1553); Marshall Islands (1249); Tunisia (1711-1712)
Children’s Art
Bangladesh (914); Montenegro (450); Tunisia (1715)
Paintings
Croatia (1149-1151); Germany (3147-3148); Kyrgyzstan (613); Liberia (3331); Malaysia (1839); Maldive Islands (3842d, 3862, 3864b, 3867, 3872, 3877, 3898-3917, 3925b, 3933); Marshall Islands (1223-1224); Mexico (3136); Panama (1005, 1005a, 1007, 1007a, 1008b); United States (5456)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Macao (1555); Malaysia (1808b, 1809b, 1847); Mexico (2501J)
Sculpture & Statues
Kyrgyzstan (608, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Liberia (3299); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1561, 1565a, 1565c, 1566, 1588); Malaysia (1845); Maldive Islands (3863c, 3873); Malta (1663); Marshall Islands (1247-1248); Mexico (3145, 3149); Moldova (1061); Montserrat (1426b, 1426c, 1427); Panama (1001, 1002, 1004, 1006, 1006a, 1008b)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Chile (1672d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (631); Ivory Coast (1259); Kyrgyzstan (620); Maldive Islands (3845d, 3854, 3865, 3875, 3876, 3921a, 3921b, 3925, 3933); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3142)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Maldive Islands (3845c, 3846, 3856, 3860, 3870)
Parachutes
Maldive Islands (3929)
Bicycles
Chile (1674); Croatia (1146); Mexico (3143, 3152); Panama (1036, 1036a, 1040)
Children
Bangladesh (914); Croatia (1151); Kosovo (434); Kyrgyzstan (612); Latvia (1038); Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1523); Macao (1554b, 1558d, 1564, 1571-1572, 1587a, 1587f, 1591-1592); Malaysia (1802); Maldive Islands (3864, 3873, 3898b, 3898d, 3899a, 3903, 3908, 3913, 3916, 3917); Marshall Islands (1221, 1246c, 1246d); Mexico (3136, 3143); Panama (1003, 1005, 1005a, 1008b, 1032, 1034a, 1035-1042, 1035a, 1036a, 1037a, 1038a); Tunisia (1709)
Explorers
Ecuador (2236c); Hungary (4543); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (105, 132); Liberia (3303-3304); Liechtenstein (1801); Macao (1589-1590); Malaysia (1802); Maldive Islands (3934-3935); Mongolia (2937)
Famous People
Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (915); Ivory Coast Xi Jinping (1258), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1263-1264); Kyrgyzstan Mohandas K. Gandhi (621); Lebanon Mohandas K. Gandhi (814); Liberia Mohandas K. Gandhi (3299); Maldive Islands Xi Jinping (3847c), Herbert Hoover (3865a), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3925, 3933); Malta Mohandas K. Gandhi (1671); Marshall Islands Mohandas K. Gandhi (1222), Donald Trump (1245c, 1256-1257); Montserrat Mohandas K. Gandhi (1426-1427)
Kennedy
Maldive Islands (3866, 3876, 3929)
Royalty
Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1524, 1530); Malaysia (1703, 1824); Maldive Islands (3864, 3874); Marshall Islands (1245, 1256-1257)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Liberia (3338b); Maldive Islands (3864, 3874)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Croatia (1145); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625); Kazakhstan (907a, 908); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (105, 132); Latvia (1036); Liberia (3303-3304, 3309-3310 3312, 3322-3323, 3324-3325, 3328-3329, 3334-3335); Liechtenstein (1801); Macao (1558c, 1574, 1589-1590); Malaysia (1586, 1806, 1825, 1826, 1828, 1830-1833, 1845); Maldive Islands (3859b); Mexico (3134, 3155); Mongolia (2922, 2927, 2929, 2936, 2937); Panama (999)
Land Mammals: Bats
Maldive Islands (3823, 3833)
Land Mammals: Cats
Ireland (2266, 2266a); Kyrgyzstan (602, 608, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (110-112, 112a); Latvia (1030); Liberia (3309a, 3338); Malaysia (1703, 1829, 1830-1833); Maldive Islands (3863c); Mexico (3139, 3153); Mongolia (2923)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Croatia (1145, 1151); Macao (1564); Maldive Islands (3838, 3848, 3859c, 3925b, 3934-3935); Panama (1038, 1038a, 1042)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Ivory Coast (1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252); Liberia (3324); Malaysia (1827); Montserrat (1427)
Land Mammals: Horses
Kazakhstan (907, 908); Latvia (1030); Liechtenstein (1799); Maldive Islands (3839, 3849, 3858a, 3917); Marshall Islands (1246); Mongolia (2924, 2929)
Sea Mammals
Bangladesh (898); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (632); Liberia (3320-3321); Maldive Islands (3818, 3828); Marshall Islands (1230)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Marshall Islands (1233)
Birds
Chile (1672d); Croatia (1145); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (624, 628, 629); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1263-1264); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (905, 907, 908); Kyrgyzstan (603, 617-619, 619a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (114, 115, 128); Lebanon (807-809, 815); Liberia (3303b, 3308, 3309, 3311, 3312, 3313, 3314, 3321, 3322-3323, 3332-3333); Liechtenstein (1802); Macao (1567a, 1567c); Malaysia (1809, 1810, 1824, 1834-1835, 1837); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3866d, 3876, 3878, 3879, 3880, 3881, 3883, 3884, 3885, 3888, 3889, 3890, 3891, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3902b, 3925a); Marshall Islands (1219, 1225-1226, 1253); Mexico (3134, 3145); Mongolia (2921, 2926, 2929); Montserrat (1424-1425); Panama (1008b, 1029); Pitcairn Islands (859); Tunisia (1713, 1713a, 1715)
Insects
Kyrgyzstan (596-598, 598a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (125-127); Liberia (3316, 3317, 3318, 3319); Malaysia (1805, 1811-1814); Malta (1673); Marshall Islands (1247)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Malaysia (1824); Maldive Islands (3818-3837)
Fish & Fishing
Croatia (1150); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (621); Ireland (2266, 2266a); Kazakhstan (905); Lebanon (804); Liberia (3320a, 3320d); Macao (1574, 1577); Malaysia (1836); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3900d, 3910); Marshall Islands (1227-1228, 1232, 1254-1255); Mongolia (2925)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (633a, 634); Malaysia (1804, 1807); Maldive Islands (3821, 3828, 3831); Marshall Islands (1227-1228, 1229, 1231, 1254-1255)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Macao (1571b); Maldive Islands (3818, 3819, 3820, 3821, 3822, 3823, 3824, 3825, 3826, 3827); Panama (999)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Kazakhstan (907); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (117-120, 120a); Liberia (3305, 3311, 3326-3327); Maldive Islands (3826, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3834, 3835, 3836, 3837)
Other Terrestrial Life
Liberia (3315); Malaysia (1838); Maldive Islands (3827, 3837)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Hungary (4545); Maldive Islands (3882, 3886, 3887, 3892, 3896, 3897)
Fire Fighting
Maldive Islands (3844, 3845d, 3854)
Flags
Albania (3036, 3037b, 3037d); Argentina (2901); Chile (1667, 1668b, 1668c, 1669); Croatia (1143); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625, 627, 631b, 634); Ivory Coast (1265-1267); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (904); Kosovo (435); Kyrgyzstan (600, 603, 604, 620e, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (128); Lebanon (813, 815); Liberia (3330-3331, 3338); Liechtenstein (1803); Luxembourg (1523, 1530); Macao (1562, 1563, 1567-1568, 1575, 1587a, 1587c, 1587d, 1588, 1591b, 1592); Malaysia (1808-1810, 1824, 1833, 1835, 1840-1843); Maldive Islands (3847a, 3847b, 3862a, 3862d, 3863b, 3863d, 3866, 3871, 3873, 3876, 3901d, 3902c, 3918c, 3919, 3925a, 3925d, 3926, 3927, 3929, 3933); Malta (1672a); Marshall Islands (1220b, 1220c, 1221e, 1246, 1256-1257); Mexico (3138b, 3142); Montserrat (1427); Panama (995, 1008b, 1031, 1034, C476); Tunisia (1708, 1713, 1713a, 1715)
Flora
Kyrgyzstan (614); Macao (1550b); Malaysia (1824); Maldive Islands (3822a, 3831, 3832); Mongolia (2922, 2925)
Flowers
Ecuador (2236c); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (628); Germany (3130, 3132, 3147-3148); Hungary (4545); Kazakhstan (905, 907, 908); Kyrgyzstan (604, 609-611, 611a, 615, 616); Lebanon (803); Liberia (3306-3307, 3314, 3334); Liechtenstein (1801, 1802); Luxembourg (1532); Macao (1550a, 1551, 1554-1555, 1556-1557, 1558d, 1584-1585, 1588, 1590, 1591c); Malaysia (1803, 1811, 1812, 1813, 1814b); Maldive Islands (3822, 3830, 3832, 3898c, 3899c, 3899d, 3900c, 3900d, 3903c, 3903d, 3904b, 3908, 3909, 3914, 3933); Malta (1671d, 1673a, 1673b, 1673d, 1673e); Marshall Islands (1250-1251, 1252-1253); Mexico (3154); Mongolia (2921, 2923, 2924, 2926, 2927, 2936); Morocco (1034A); Panama (1000, 1001, 1037, 1037a, 1041); Pitcairn Islands (858); United States (5457-5458)
Flowers: Orchids
Ecuador (2236); Malaysia (1824); Morocco (1034Ak); United States (5457)
Flowers: Roses
Maldive Islands (3874, 3876); United States (5458)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Lebanon (804); Liberia (3303a, 3306-3307); Macao (1589); Malaysia (1799, 1803, 1804, 1807, 1820-1823, 1840, 1842, 1843); Panama (1009-1022, 1009a, 1010a, 1011a, 1012a, 1013a, 1014a, 1015a); Tunisia (1709-1710)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (626); Kazakhstan (906a); Kyrgyzstan (622-624); Malaysia (1849); Morocco (1034L)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Albania (3036-3037); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Liberia (3308); Malaysia (1703, 1824, 1830-1833, 1844); Malta (1663); Panama (998-1000, 1008b, 1029)
Holograms & 3-D
Ireland (2267, 2267a)
Judaica
Moldova (1061)
Maps & Globes
Bangladesh (898); Chile (1669, 1672, 1673); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (621, 627b, 631b, 632, 634); Ivory Coast (1260-1262, 1262a, 1263, 1265-1267); Kazakhstan (904); Kosovo (435); Kyrgyzstan (603, 604, 620); Lebanon (813); Luxembourg (1530); Macao (1566, 1568, 1587d); Malaysia (1810, 1824, 1845); Maldive Islands (3865a, 3875, 3925c, 3925d); Senegal (1725); Tunisia (1708, 1716-1718)
Masks
Ireland (2265); Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Maldive Islands (3818-3837); Mexico (3138c)
Military
Chile (1672); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625); Latvia (1035, 1039); Liberia (3330-3331); Luxembourg (1523, 1528, 1531); Macao (1567a, 1587-1588); Maldive Islands (3842c, 3862d, 3863, 3866b, 3873, 3902c, 3902d, 3921, 3925, 3933); Marshall Islands (1220-1221, 1243-1244); Mexico (3140, 3142)
Motor Vehicles
Ireland (2266a); Kazakhstan (906e, 908); Kyrgyzstan (620a); Luxembourg (1523, 1531); Macao (1580); Maldive Islands (3844, 3845a, 3845b, 3854, 3855, 3863b, 3873); Marshall Islands (1220); Mexico (3152)
Automobiles
Albania (3037d); Croatia (1143); Lebanon (810); Macao (1562, 1565a, 1572); Maldive Islands (3843, 3844b, 3846d, 3853, 3860a, 3876); Marshall Islands (1256-1257); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3151)
Motorcycles
Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (121-124); Maldive Islands (3841, 3851, 3876)
Mushrooms
Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (106-109, 109a); Macao (1554b); Maldive Islands (3825, 3835)
Nobel Prize
Maldive Islands (3842, 3852, 3925c); Marshall Islands (1245d)
Performing Arts
Dance
Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Macao (1558d, 1567b); Malaysia (1809a); Mongolia (2931)
Music
Bahamas (1511-1514); Chile (1667); Hungary (4544); Ireland (2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (607); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (129); Latvia (1038); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1558a, 1567b, 1572); Malaysia (1800); Maldive Islands (3858, 3868, 3906c); Mexico (3147, 3149); Mongolia (2932, 2933, 2934); Panama (1038, 1038a, 1042)
Music: Rock Stars
Maldive Islands (3852)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Maldive Islands (3841b)
Movies, Television & Stars
Kyrgyzstan (605, 606); Liberia (3338d); Maldive Islands (3841, 3851, 3859, 3869); Marshall Islands (1246); Mexico (3137, 3146)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
Maldive Islands (3866a)
Entertainers
Maldive Islands (3917); Malta (1665-1670)
Petroleum
Kazakhstan (906d)
Philately
Bangladesh (914); Kyrgyzstan (600-601, 602); Liberia (3336-3337); Luxembourg (1522, 1527); Malaysia (1747A, 1824); Marshall Islands (1247-1248); Montenegro (456)
Railroads
Kazakhstan (906e, 908b); Macao (1568, 1581-1583); Malaysia (1747A); Maldive Islands (3840, 3850, 3909); Morocco (1262)
Red Cross
Marshall Islands (1220)
Religion
Croatia (1146); Hungary (4542); Ivory Coast (1255); Jordan (2424); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Latvia (1033); Lebanon (815, 816, 817); Macao (1550-1551, 1554-1555, 1558c, 1558d, 1559, 1560b, 1560d, 1561, 1565c, 1566, 1569b, 1571-1572, 1573, 1578, 1584-1585, 1588); Malaysia (1798-1803, 1815-1819); Maldive Islands (3862b, 3867c, 3872); Malta (1663); Marshall Islands (1223, 1249); Mexico (3134, 3150); Mongolia (2936); Panama (1001-1004, 1005-1008, 1005a-1008a, 1008b, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026); Tunisia (1713, 1713a)
Christmas
Bahamas (1511-1514); Chile (1674); Croatia (1147-1148, 1148a); Kosovo (434-435); Latvia (1036-1038); Liechtenstein (1797-1800); Luxembourg (B526-B527); Malta (1674-1676); Mexico (3154-3155)
Popes
Panama (998-1000); Tunisia (1716-1718);
Science & Technology
Croatia (1152); Ecuador (2236c); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (622, 633); Ivory Coast (1253-1254, 1257); Kazakhstan (906); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (113); Malaysia (1811-1814); Maldive Islands (3842a, 3852)
Archaeology
Tunisia (1719-1722)
Astronomy
Chile (1666); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (629)
Computers & Mathematics
Argentina (2903); Bangladesh (917); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1553c, 1591d)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Chile (1672b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (620, 623, 630); Macao (1569-1570); Malaysia (1836-1839, 1844-1845); Maldive Islands (3901c, 3907c); Mongolia (2921-2927); Tunisia (1722); United States (5456)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Liberia (3300-3302); Macao (1569a)
Medicine
Croatia (1145, 1153); Lebanon (806); Luxembourg (1526); Macao (1591b, 1591c); Maldive Islands (3842b)
Ships & Watercraft
Bangladesh (898); Croatia (1150); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625, 632, 634); Hungary (4543); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Liberia (3308, 3330-3331); Macao (1558b, 1565b, 1567c, 1568, 1573, 1576, 1577, 1580, 1588); Malaysia (1810); Maldive Islands (3845b, 3862, 3866b, 3872, 3898c, 3899b, 3901a, 3901d, 3902, 3903a, 3906a, 3906d, 3907b, 3907d, 3911, 3912, 3915, 3916, 3925, 3933); Marshall Islands (1220-1221, 1243a, 1243d, 1244, 1247d); Panama (1029, C476); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)
Space
Argentina (2903); Kyrgyzstan (599); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (116); Luxembourg (1529); Macao (1567d, 1568); Maldive Islands (3847, 3855, 3857, 3861, 3866d, 3871, 3921, 3929); Mexico (3142)
Sports
Ivory Coast (1247-1252); Macao (1592); Maldive Islands (3839c, 3918, 3919, 3922, 3923, 3924, 3927, 3930, 3931, 3932)
Baseball
Mexico (3138)
Basketball
Ivory Coast (1252); Macao (1571c)
Olympics
Maldive Islands (3918c, 3926)
Soccer
Argentina (2903); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (593-595, 595a); Panama (1030-1034)
Stamps On Stamps
Luxembourg (1527); Malaysia (1824); Mexico (3147, 3150)
Telecommunications
Macao (1547-1549); Mexico (3137, 3146)
Textiles
Liberia (3299); Libya (1842); Malaysia (1809b); Marshall Islands (1222); Montserrat (1426-1426)
Native Costumes
Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Kyrgyzstan (605-607, 608); Lebanon (811-812); Macao (1558c, 1559, 1567b); Malaysia (1798-1803, 1809, 1830-1833, 1834-1835); Mexico (3147); Mongolia (2929, 2930, 2931, 2932, 2933, 2934, 2935, 2936); Panama (1037, 1037a, 1041); Tunisia (1706-1707)
Toys & Games
Croatia (1151); Kyrgyzstan (612); Latvia (1030); Liechtenstein (1799); Mexico (3143)
Chess
Maldive Islands (3920, 3928)
United Nations
Kyrgyzstan (620); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (113); Maldive Islands (3925d); Mongolia (2928-2933)
Universal Postal Union
Bangladesh (916); Chile (1669); Ivory Coast (1260-1262, 1262a, 1265-1267); Kazakhstan (904); Lebanon (813); Malaysia (1824); Mexico (3147-3148); Tunisia (1708)
Wine
Luxembourg (B523, B524, B525)
Women
Bangladesh (914); Croatia (1143, 1144, 1150); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (605, 606, 608); Latvia (1034); Lebanon (812); Liberia (3299, 3338); Liechtenstein (1802-1803); Luxembourg (1524, 1525, 1526); Macao (1554, 1558-1559, 1563, 1564, 1567a, 1567b, 1571a, 1572, 1575, 1578, 1581, 1587a, 1587b, 1587c, 1591b, 1591c, 1592); Malaysia (1798, 1799, 1800, 1801, 1803, 1809, 1824, 1831, 1834-1835); Maldive Islands (3851, 3853, 3856, 3858b, 3858c, 3860a, 3861, 3864, 3865, 3866a, 3866c, 3867b, 3867d, 3868, 3871, 3874, 3875, 3876, 3877, 3898, 3899a, 3899c, 3900b, 3900c, 3903, 3905b, 3906b, 3906c, 3908, 3910, 3913, 3914, 3916, 3917, 3925b, 3927); Marshall Islands (1221, 1224, 1245d, 1246, 1256); Mexico (3136, 3144, 3149, 3152); Mongolia (2931, 2933, 2934); Panama (995, 1006, 1006a, 1008b, 1035, 1035a, 1036, 1036a, 1038, 1038a, 1039, 1040, 1042); Tunisia (1706)
Writers & Literature
Latvia (1034); Maldive Islands (3852); Mexico (3135); Montenegro (452); Panama (995)
Journalism
Argentina (2903); Germany (3146); Luxembourg (1527); Malta (1667); Marshall Islands (1222a, 1222d, 1244); Montenegro (451)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Argentina (2784z), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2020 Catalogue, Mexico (2488l becomes 2488L).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?