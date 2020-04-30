By Topic – May 2020

Apr 30, 2020, 9 AM

Luxembourg issued a souvenir sheet with a single stamp Sept. 17, 2019, to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Federation of Luxembourg Philatelic Societies. This souvenir sheet is included in eight categories in the May By Topic Listing: Architecture,

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the May 18, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Chile (1672); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (627, 631); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)

Architecture

Albania (3036-3037); Argentina (2901); Chile (1666, 1668, 1672a, 1672c); Croatia (1143, 1144, 1145, 1146, 1149, 1150, 1153); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (620, 627a, 629, 631); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1255, 1256); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (908); Kyrgyzstan (595a, 600, 602, 604, 608, 613, 620); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115, 131); Latvia (1031-1032, 1033, 1034, 1035); Lebanon (810, 815, 816, 817); Liberia (3336-3337); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1522, 1527, 1528, 1531, B522-B525); Macao (1547-1549, 1554-1555, 1558a, 1558b, 1559, 1560-1561, 1562-1564, 1565-1566, 1567, 1569b, 1569c, 1570, 1571b, 1572, 1573, 1574, 1575, 1576, 1577, 1578, 1579, 1584-1585, 1587b, 1587c, 1588, 1591a, 1591b, 1592); Malaysia (1747A, 1798, 1803, 1808-1810, 1815-1819, 1824); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3856, 3858a, 3858b, 3860c, 3860d, 3861d, 3862b, 3862c, 3864, 3866c, 3872, 3873, 3874, 3876, 3898a, 3901b, 3905, 3906b, 3906d, 3907b, 3907d, 3909, 3910, 3915, 3923, 3925b, 3926, 3930, 3931, 3934-3935); Malta (1672); Marshall Islands (1245, 1246, 1247-1248); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3136, 3138, 3141, 3142, 3149, 3153); Mongolia (2936); Montenegro (449, 453); Montserrat (1427); Panama (1001-1004, 1005, 1005a, 1006, 1006a, 1007, 1007a, 1008b, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1034a, 1036, 1036a, 1038, 1038a, 1040, 1042); Tunisia (1713, 1713a, 1719, 1720, 1721)

Bridges

Kyrgyzstan (601); Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1527, 1528); Macao (1561, 1566, 1567c, 1568, 1569a, 1574, 1580, 1583, 1584b, 1584d, 1585, 1588, 1592); Malaysia (1747A); Maldive Islands (3905a, 3905c, 3909, 3915, 3926); Panama (1027)

Lighthouses

Macao (1560c, 1567a); Maldive Islands (3902b); Montenegro (454)

Windmills

Maldive Islands (3911)

Art

Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (130, 131); Liechtenstein (1794-1796); Macao (1552-1553); Marshall Islands (1249); Tunisia (1711-1712)

Children’s Art

Bangladesh (914); Montenegro (450); Tunisia (1715)

Paintings

Croatia (1149-1151); Germany (3147-3148); Kyrgyzstan (613); Liberia (3331); Malaysia (1839); Maldive Islands (3842d, 3862, 3864b, 3867, 3872, 3877, 3898-3917, 3925b, 3933); Marshall Islands (1223-1224); Mexico (3136); Panama (1005, 1005a, 1007, 1007a, 1008b); United States (5456)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Macao (1555); Malaysia (1808b, 1809b, 1847); Mexico (2501J)

Sculpture & Statues

Kyrgyzstan (608, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Liberia (3299); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1561, 1565a, 1565c, 1566, 1588); Malaysia (1845); Maldive Islands (3863c, 3873); Malta (1663); Marshall Islands (1247-1248); Mexico (3145, 3149); Moldova (1061); Montserrat (1426b, 1426c, 1427); Panama (1001, 1002, 1004, 1006, 1006a, 1008b)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Chile (1672d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (631); Ivory Coast (1259); Kyrgyzstan (620); Maldive Islands (3845d, 3854, 3865, 3875, 3876, 3921a, 3921b, 3925, 3933); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3142)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Maldive Islands (3845c, 3846, 3856, 3860, 3870)

Parachutes

Maldive Islands (3929)

Bicycles

Chile (1674); Croatia (1146); Mexico (3143, 3152); Panama (1036, 1036a, 1040)

Children

Bangladesh (914); Croatia (1151); Kosovo (434); Kyrgyzstan (612); Latvia (1038); Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1523); Macao (1554b, 1558d, 1564, 1571-1572, 1587a, 1587f, 1591-1592); Malaysia (1802); Maldive Islands (3864, 3873, 3898b, 3898d, 3899a, 3903, 3908, 3913, 3916, 3917); Marshall Islands (1221, 1246c, 1246d); Mexico (3136, 3143); Panama (1003, 1005, 1005a, 1008b, 1032, 1034a, 1035-1042, 1035a, 1036a, 1037a, 1038a); Tunisia (1709)

Explorers

Ecuador (2236c); Hungary (4543); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (105, 132); Liberia (3303-3304); Liechtenstein (1801); Macao (1589-1590); Malaysia (1802); Maldive Islands (3934-3935); Mongolia (2937)

Famous People

Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (915); Ivory Coast Xi Jinping (1258), Mohandas K. Gandhi (1263-1264); Kyrgyzstan Mohandas K. Gandhi (621); Lebanon Mohandas K. Gandhi (814); Liberia Mohandas K. Gandhi (3299); Maldive Islands Xi Jinping (3847c), Herbert Hoover (3865a), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3925, 3933); Malta Mohandas K. Gandhi (1671); Marshall Islands Mohandas K. Gandhi (1222), Donald Trump (1245c, 1256-1257); Montserrat Mohandas K. Gandhi (1426-1427)

Kennedy

Maldive Islands (3866, 3876, 3929)

Royalty

Liberia (3338); Luxembourg (1524, 1530); Malaysia (1703, 1824); Maldive Islands (3864, 3874); Marshall Islands (1245, 1256-1257)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Liberia (3338b); Maldive Islands (3864, 3874)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Croatia (1145); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625); Kazakhstan (907a, 908); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (105, 132); Latvia (1036); Liberia (3303-3304, 3309-3310 3312, 3322-3323, 3324-3325, 3328-3329, 3334-3335); Liechtenstein (1801); Macao (1558c, 1574, 1589-1590); Malaysia (1586, 1806, 1825, 1826, 1828, 1830-1833, 1845); Maldive Islands (3859b); Mexico (3134, 3155); Mongolia (2922, 2927, 2929, 2936, 2937); Panama (999)

Land Mammals: Bats

Maldive Islands (3823, 3833)

Land Mammals: Cats

Ireland (2266, 2266a); Kyrgyzstan (602, 608, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (110-112, 112a); Latvia (1030); Liberia (3309a, 3338); Malaysia (1703, 1829, 1830-1833); Maldive Islands (3863c); Mexico (3139, 3153); Mongolia (2923)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Croatia (1145, 1151); Macao (1564); Maldive Islands (3838, 3848, 3859c, 3925b, 3934-3935); Panama (1038, 1038a, 1042)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Ivory Coast (1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252); Liberia (3324); Malaysia (1827); Montserrat (1427)

Land Mammals: Horses

Kazakhstan (907, 908); Latvia (1030); Liechtenstein (1799); Maldive Islands (3839, 3849, 3858a, 3917); Marshall Islands (1246); Mongolia (2924, 2929)

Sea Mammals

Bangladesh (898); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (632); Liberia (3320-3321); Maldive Islands (3818, 3828); Marshall Islands (1230)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Marshall Islands (1233)

Birds

Chile (1672d); Croatia (1145); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (624, 628, 629); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1263-1264); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (905, 907, 908); Kyrgyzstan (603, 617-619, 619a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (114, 115, 128); Lebanon (807-809, 815); Liberia (3303b, 3308, 3309, 3311, 3312, 3313, 3314, 3321, 3322-3323, 3332-3333); Liechtenstein (1802); Macao (1567a, 1567c); Malaysia (1809, 1810, 1824, 1834-1835, 1837); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3866d, 3876, 3878, 3879, 3880, 3881, 3883, 3884, 3885, 3888, 3889, 3890, 3891, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3902b, 3925a); Marshall Islands (1219, 1225-1226, 1253); Mexico (3134, 3145); Mongolia (2921, 2926, 2929); Montserrat (1424-1425); Panama (1008b, 1029); Pitcairn Islands (859); Tunisia (1713, 1713a, 1715)

Insects

Kyrgyzstan (596-598, 598a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (125-127); Liberia (3316, 3317, 3318, 3319); Malaysia (1805, 1811-1814); Malta (1673); Marshall Islands (1247)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Malaysia (1824); Maldive Islands (3818-3837)

Fish & Fishing

Croatia (1150); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (621); Ireland (2266, 2266a); Kazakhstan (905); Lebanon (804); Liberia (3320a, 3320d); Macao (1574, 1577); Malaysia (1836); Maldive Islands (3818-3837, 3900d, 3910); Marshall Islands (1227-1228, 1232, 1254-1255); Mongolia (2925)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (633a, 634); Malaysia (1804, 1807); Maldive Islands (3821, 3828, 3831); Marshall Islands (1227-1228, 1229, 1231, 1254-1255)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Macao (1571b); Maldive Islands (3818, 3819, 3820, 3821, 3822, 3823, 3824, 3825, 3826, 3827); Panama (999)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Kazakhstan (907); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (117-120, 120a); Liberia (3305, 3311, 3326-3327); Maldive Islands (3826, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3834, 3835, 3836, 3837)

Other Terrestrial Life

Liberia (3315); Malaysia (1838); Maldive Islands (3827, 3837)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Hungary (4545); Maldive Islands (3882, 3886, 3887, 3892, 3896, 3897)

Fire Fighting

Maldive Islands (3844, 3845d, 3854)

Flags

Albania (3036, 3037b, 3037d); Argentina (2901); Chile (1667, 1668b, 1668c, 1669); Croatia (1143); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625, 627, 631b, 634); Ivory Coast (1265-1267); Jordan (2424); Kazakhstan (904); Kosovo (435); Kyrgyzstan (600, 603, 604, 620e, 621); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (128); Lebanon (813, 815); Liberia (3330-3331, 3338); Liechtenstein (1803); Luxembourg (1523, 1530); Macao (1562, 1563, 1567-1568, 1575, 1587a, 1587c, 1587d, 1588, 1591b, 1592); Malaysia (1808-1810, 1824, 1833, 1835, 1840-1843); Maldive Islands (3847a, 3847b, 3862a, 3862d, 3863b, 3863d, 3866, 3871, 3873, 3876, 3901d, 3902c, 3918c, 3919, 3925a, 3925d, 3926, 3927, 3929, 3933); Malta (1672a); Marshall Islands (1220b, 1220c, 1221e, 1246, 1256-1257); Mexico (3138b, 3142); Montserrat (1427); Panama (995, 1008b, 1031, 1034, C476); Tunisia (1708, 1713, 1713a, 1715)

Flora

Kyrgyzstan (614); Macao (1550b); Malaysia (1824); Maldive Islands (3822a, 3831, 3832); Mongolia (2922, 2925)

Flowers

Ecuador (2236c); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (628); Germany (3130, 3132, 3147-3148); Hungary (4545); Kazakhstan (905, 907, 908); Kyrgyzstan (604, 609-611, 611a, 615, 616); Lebanon (803); Liberia (3306-3307, 3314, 3334); Liechtenstein (1801, 1802); Luxembourg (1532); Macao (1550a, 1551, 1554-1555, 1556-1557, 1558d, 1584-1585, 1588, 1590, 1591c); Malaysia (1803, 1811, 1812, 1813, 1814b); Maldive Islands (3822, 3830, 3832, 3898c, 3899c, 3899d, 3900c, 3900d, 3903c, 3903d, 3904b, 3908, 3909, 3914, 3933); Malta (1671d, 1673a, 1673b, 1673d, 1673e); Marshall Islands (1250-1251, 1252-1253); Mexico (3154); Mongolia (2921, 2923, 2924, 2926, 2927, 2936); Morocco (1034A); Panama (1000, 1001, 1037, 1037a, 1041); Pitcairn Islands (858); United States (5457-5458)

Flowers: Orchids

Ecuador (2236); Malaysia (1824); Morocco (1034Ak); United States (5457)

Flowers: Roses

Maldive Islands (3874, 3876); United States (5458)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Lebanon (804); Liberia (3303a, 3306-3307); Macao (1589); Malaysia (1799, 1803, 1804, 1807, 1820-1823, 1840, 1842, 1843); Panama (1009-1022, 1009a, 1010a, 1011a, 1012a, 1013a, 1014a, 1015a); Tunisia (1709-1710)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (626); Kazakhstan (906a); Kyrgyzstan (622-624); Malaysia (1849); Morocco (1034L)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Albania (3036-3037); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Liberia (3308); Malaysia (1703, 1824, 1830-1833, 1844); Malta (1663); Panama (998-1000, 1008b, 1029)

Holograms & 3-D

Ireland (2267, 2267a)

Judaica

Moldova (1061)

Maps & Globes

Bangladesh (898); Chile (1669, 1672, 1673); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (621, 627b, 631b, 632, 634); Ivory Coast (1260-1262, 1262a, 1263, 1265-1267); Kazakhstan (904); Kosovo (435); Kyrgyzstan (603, 604, 620); Lebanon (813); Luxembourg (1530); Macao (1566, 1568, 1587d); Malaysia (1810, 1824, 1845); Maldive Islands (3865a, 3875, 3925c, 3925d); Senegal (1725); Tunisia (1708, 1716-1718)

Masks

Ireland (2265); Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Maldive Islands (3818-3837); Mexico (3138c)

Military

Chile (1672); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625); Latvia (1035, 1039); Liberia (3330-3331); Luxembourg (1523, 1528, 1531); Macao (1567a, 1587-1588); Maldive Islands (3842c, 3862d, 3863, 3866b, 3873, 3902c, 3902d, 3921, 3925, 3933); Marshall Islands (1220-1221, 1243-1244); Mexico (3140, 3142)

Motor Vehicles

Ireland (2266a); Kazakhstan (906e, 908); Kyrgyzstan (620a); Luxembourg (1523, 1531); Macao (1580); Maldive Islands (3844, 3845a, 3845b, 3854, 3855, 3863b, 3873); Marshall Islands (1220); Mexico (3152)

Automobiles

Albania (3037d); Croatia (1143); Lebanon (810); Macao (1562, 1565a, 1572); Maldive Islands (3843, 3844b, 3846d, 3853, 3860a, 3876); Marshall Islands (1256-1257); Mauritius (1202); Mexico (3151)

Motorcycles

Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (121-124); Maldive Islands (3841, 3851, 3876)

Mushrooms

Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (106-109, 109a); Macao (1554b); Maldive Islands (3825, 3835)

Nobel Prize

Maldive Islands (3842, 3852, 3925c); Marshall Islands (1245d)

Performing Arts

Dance

Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Macao (1558d, 1567b); Malaysia (1809a); Mongolia (2931)

Music

Bahamas (1511-1514); Chile (1667); Hungary (4544); Ireland (2266, 2266a); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (607); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (129); Latvia (1038); Lithuania (1152); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1558a, 1567b, 1572); Malaysia (1800); Maldive Islands (3858, 3868, 3906c); Mexico (3147, 3149); Mongolia (2932, 2933, 2934); Panama (1038, 1038a, 1042)

Music: Rock Stars

Maldive Islands (3852)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Maldive Islands (3841b)

Movies, Television & Stars

Kyrgyzstan (605, 606); Liberia (3338d); Maldive Islands (3841, 3851, 3859, 3869); Marshall Islands (1246); Mexico (3137, 3146)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Maldive Islands (3866a)

Entertainers

Maldive Islands (3917); Malta (1665-1670)

Petroleum

Kazakhstan (906d)

Philately

Bangladesh (914); Kyrgyzstan (600-601, 602); Liberia (3336-3337); Luxembourg (1522, 1527); Malaysia (1747A, 1824); Marshall Islands (1247-1248); Montenegro (456)

Railroads

Kazakhstan (906e, 908b); Macao (1568, 1581-1583); Malaysia (1747A); Maldive Islands (3840, 3850, 3909); Morocco (1262)

Red Cross

Marshall Islands (1220)

Religion

Croatia (1146); Hungary (4542); Ivory Coast (1255); Jordan (2424); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (115); Latvia (1033); Lebanon (815, 816, 817); Macao (1550-1551, 1554-1555, 1558c, 1558d, 1559, 1560b, 1560d, 1561, 1565c, 1566, 1569b, 1571-1572, 1573, 1578, 1584-1585, 1588); Malaysia (1798-1803, 1815-1819); Maldive Islands (3862b, 3867c, 3872); Malta (1663); Marshall Islands (1223, 1249); Mexico (3134, 3150); Mongolia (2936); Panama (1001-1004, 1005-1008, 1005a-1008a, 1008b, 1023, 1024, 1025, 1026); Tunisia (1713, 1713a)

Christmas

Bahamas (1511-1514); Chile (1674); Croatia (1147-1148, 1148a); Kosovo (434-435); Latvia (1036-1038); Liechtenstein (1797-1800); Luxembourg (B526-B527); Malta (1674-1676); Mexico (3154-3155)

Popes

Panama (998-1000); Tunisia (1716-1718);

Science & Technology

Croatia (1152); Ecuador (2236c); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (622, 633); Ivory Coast (1253-1254, 1257); Kazakhstan (906); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (113); Malaysia (1811-1814); Maldive Islands (3842a, 3852)

Archaeology

Tunisia (1719-1722)

Astronomy

Chile (1666); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (629)

Computers & Mathematics

Argentina (2903); Bangladesh (917); Luxembourg (1527); Macao (1553c, 1591d)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Chile (1672b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (620, 623, 630); Macao (1569-1570); Malaysia (1836-1839, 1844-1845); Maldive Islands (3901c, 3907c); Mongolia (2921-2927); Tunisia (1722); United States (5456)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Liberia (3300-3302); Macao (1569a)

Medicine

Croatia (1145, 1153); Lebanon (806); Luxembourg (1526); Macao (1591b, 1591c); Maldive Islands (3842b)

Ships & Watercraft

Bangladesh (898); Croatia (1150); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (625, 632, 634); Hungary (4543); Ireland (2265-2266, 2266a); Liberia (3308, 3330-3331); Macao (1558b, 1565b, 1567c, 1568, 1573, 1576, 1577, 1580, 1588); Malaysia (1810); Maldive Islands (3845b, 3862, 3866b, 3872, 3898c, 3899b, 3901a, 3901d, 3902, 3903a, 3906a, 3906d, 3907b, 3907d, 3911, 3912, 3915, 3916, 3925, 3933); Marshall Islands (1220-1221, 1243a, 1243d, 1244, 1247d); Panama (1029, C476); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (612)

Space

Argentina (2903); Kyrgyzstan (599); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (116); Luxembourg (1529); Macao (1567d, 1568); Maldive Islands (3847, 3855, 3857, 3861, 3866d, 3871, 3921, 3929); Mexico (3142)

Sports

Ivory Coast (1247-1252); Macao (1592); Maldive Islands (3839c, 3918, 3919, 3922, 3923, 3924, 3927, 3930, 3931, 3932)

Baseball

Mexico (3138)

Basketball

Ivory Coast (1252); Macao (1571c)

Olympics

Maldive Islands (3918c, 3926)

Soccer

Argentina (2903); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (593-595, 595a); Panama (1030-1034)

Stamps On Stamps

Luxembourg (1527); Malaysia (1824); Mexico (3147, 3150)

Telecommunications

Macao (1547-1549); Mexico (3137, 3146)

Textiles

Liberia (3299); Libya (1842); Malaysia (1809b); Marshall Islands (1222); Montserrat (1426-1426)

Native Costumes

Ivory Coast (1250, 1251); Kyrgyzstan (605-607, 608); Lebanon (811-812); Macao (1558c, 1559, 1567b); Malaysia (1798-1803, 1809, 1830-1833, 1834-1835); Mexico (3147); Mongolia (2929, 2930, 2931, 2932, 2933, 2934, 2935, 2936); Panama (1037, 1037a, 1041); Tunisia (1706-1707)

Toys & Games

Croatia (1151); Kyrgyzstan (612); Latvia (1030); Liechtenstein (1799); Mexico (3143)

Chess

Maldive Islands (3920, 3928)

United Nations

Kyrgyzstan (620); Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Express Post) (113); Maldive Islands (3925d); Mongolia (2928-2933)

Universal Postal Union

Bangladesh (916); Chile (1669); Ivory Coast (1260-1262, 1262a, 1265-1267); Kazakhstan (904); Lebanon (813); Malaysia (1824); Mexico (3147-3148); Tunisia (1708)

Wine

Luxembourg (B523, B524, B525)

Women

Bangladesh (914); Croatia (1143, 1144, 1150); Ivory Coast (1252); Kyrgyzstan (605, 606, 608); Latvia (1034); Lebanon (812); Liberia (3299, 3338); Liechtenstein (1802-1803); Luxembourg (1524, 1525, 1526); Macao (1554, 1558-1559, 1563, 1564, 1567a, 1567b, 1571a, 1572, 1575, 1578, 1581, 1587a, 1587b, 1587c, 1591b, 1591c, 1592); Malaysia (1798, 1799, 1800, 1801, 1803, 1809, 1824, 1831, 1834-1835); Maldive Islands (3851, 3853, 3856, 3858b, 3858c, 3860a, 3861, 3864, 3865, 3866a, 3866c, 3867b, 3867d, 3868, 3871, 3874, 3875, 3876, 3877, 3898, 3899a, 3899c, 3900b, 3900c, 3903, 3905b, 3906b, 3906c, 3908, 3910, 3913, 3914, 3916, 3917, 3925b, 3927); Marshall Islands (1221, 1224, 1245d, 1246, 1256); Mexico (3136, 3144, 3149, 3152); Mongolia (2931, 2933, 2934); Panama (995, 1006, 1006a, 1008b, 1035, 1035a, 1036, 1036a, 1038, 1038a, 1039, 1040, 1042); Tunisia (1706)

Writers & Literature

Latvia (1034); Maldive Islands (3852); Mexico (3135); Montenegro (452); Panama (995)

Journalism

Argentina (2903); Germany (3146); Luxembourg (1527); Malta (1667); Marshall Islands (1222a, 1222d, 1244); Montenegro (451)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Argentina (2784z), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2020 Catalogue, Mexico (2488l becomes 2488L).