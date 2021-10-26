POSTAL UPDATES

insights

By Topic – November 2021

Oct 30, 2021, 7 AM
Kosovo issued a set of Europa stamps with the theme of endangered animals May 7, 2021. This stamp showing roe deer (Scott 460) is in three categories in the November By Topic Listing: Endangered Species, Europa, and Land Mammals (under Fauna).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Nov. 15, 2021 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 642, 649, 654, 659); Russia (8279)

Architecture

Albania (3045, 3047); Botswana (1108a); China (Taiwan) (4592, 4593-4596); Dominican Republic (1685, 1686); Finland (1628, 1629, 1635, 1637e); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 647, 654, 659); Great Britain (4084); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1605, 1619, 1625, 1625a, 1627, 1627a, 1629, 1630); Great Britain (Jersey) (2377, 2397, 2398, 2400, 2404a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145e, 2145f, 2146j, 2153, 2154, 2156, 2158, 2168, 2171, 2173); Grenada (4359h, 4359i, 4359j, 4959k, 4360h, 4360i, 4360j, 4360k, 4361b, 4367, 4370, 4375); Grenada Grenadines (3041-3042); Guatemala (732, 734, 737); Italy (3678, 3679, 3680, 3682, 3690, 3691, 3694); Kosovo (459, 467); Latvia (1060, 1066); Macedonia (839, 849, 850, 853, 854); Russia (8263, 8266, 8269, 8270, 8272, 8274, 8275, 8276, 8277, 8281, 8283, 8284); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3416c, 3416d, 3417c, 3417d, 3426a, 3426d, 3431a, 3435, 3436, 3438, 3447, 3477, 3486, 3487, 3493-3494); Slovakia (879, 880); Vatican City (1748, 1750, 1751, 1771, 1772); Wallis & Futuna Islands (827, 832)

Bridges

Finland (1637e); Grenada (4359h, 4359j, 4959k, 4360h, 4360j, 4360k); Grenada Grenadines (3042); Italy (3691); Kosovo (467); Macedonia (855); Russia (8280a, 8281, 8283)

Castles

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1630, 1631); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3478)

Lighthouses

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1623, 1623a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2403, 2404a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145b, 2146g); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3467, 3484)

Windmills

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1629, 1631); Great Britain (Alderney) (694, 696a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2378)

Art

Bulgaria (4977-4978); China (Taiwan) (4592); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2155); Grenada (4376b, 4376c)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

United States (5636-3639, 5636a-5639a)

Paintings

Great Britain (Jersey) (2383-2390); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2156, 2157); Italy (3681); Macedonia (841, 843); Russia (8269, 8270, 8272, 8273); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3419b, 3419c, 3424, 3425, 3426, 3427, 3428, 3429, 3443, 3444, 3445, 3446, 3447, 3448, 3465a); Vatican City (1759, 1771)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Albania (3045d); Kosovo (459b); Macedonia (871); Russia (8277); Vatican City (1764)

Nudes

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3429c)

Sculpture & Statues

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144c, 2146c, 2168, 2174); Grenada (4376a, 4376d, 4376e, 4377); Grenada Grenadines (3041); Macedonia (850, 852); Russia (8271, 8281, 8284); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3416c, 3419c, 3430, 3449, 3477, 3479); Vatican City (1765, 1770)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Dominican Republic (1682); French Polynesia (1265); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 654, 655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1599, 1600); Great Britain (Alderney) (714, 714a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2170); Grenada (4365); Russia (8267); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3420b, 3420d, 3459, 3460, 3476, 3477, 3483); Surinam (1626)

Bicycles

Italy (3675)

Black Americans

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3422c, 3423c)

Children

China (Taiwan) (4592b, 4603); Colombia (1559); Finland (1628); Finland (Aland) (444); French Polynesia (1265); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1613); Great Britain (Alderney) (705, 706, 707, 708, 709); Great Britain (Jersey) (2405, 2417); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2147, 2169); Italy (3683); Latvia (1062); Macedonia (841); Russia (8284); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3416a, 3420, 3427d, 3428d, 3435, 3439, 3443, 3461, 3462a, 3465b, 3465c, 3466, 3478, 3483, 3487); Vatican City (1748, 1772)

Coins & Currency

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1577, 1578, 1579, 1581, 1581a); Great Britain (Alderney) (691-696, 696a)

Endangered Species

Andorra (French) (835); Czech Republic (3867); Finland (Aland) (445); French Polynesia (1263-1264); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1605-1612, 1608a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2391-2396, 2395a); Kosovo (460-462); Latvia (1069-1070); Vatican City (1768-1769)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Finland (1636); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3414-3415)

Europa

Andorra (French) (835); Czech Republic (3867); Finland (1636); Finland (Aland) (445); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1607, 1608, 1608a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2391, 2395, 2395a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145a, 2145f, 2146f); Kosovo (460-462); Latvia (1069-1070); Macedonia (852-853); Vatican City (1768-1769)

Explorers

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (642)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Finland (1637d); Great Britain (4083-4092); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1576-1581, 1581a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2137, 2153); Macedonia (864); Russia (8274); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3428c, 3495-3496); United States (5640-3643, 5640a-5643a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (831d)

Famous People

Grenada Franklin D. Roosevelt (4367b), Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini (4367); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Mohandas K. Gandhi (3417, 3436), Jimmy Carter (3423b)

Royalty

Great Britain (MH498); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1613-1618); Great Britain (Alderney) (711-714, 714a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2405-2410, 2418-2423); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2147-2152); Guatemala (733); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3420, 3422b, 3439, 3461, 3478)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (French) (835); Colombia (1560); Finland (1632a, 1632d, 1632e, 1636); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 643i, 643o, 656, 659); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1576-1581, 1581a, 1619); Great Britain (Alderney) (692, 696a, 706, 708); Great Britain (Jersey) (2395a, 2396, 2402, 2404a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2137, 2144d, 2146d); Italy (3682); Kosovo (460-462); Latvia (1061); Russia (8273, 8274); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3414-3415, 3424b, 3436, 3446, 3454-3458); Vatican City (1758, 1772)

Land Mammals: Cats

Czech Republic (3867); Finland (1627, 1637d); Great Britain (Alderney) (691, 696, 696a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2429); Italy (3680); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3440, 3465b); Vatican City (1748, 1770)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1613); Russia (8266); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3418b, 3439, 3478, 3480, 3495-3496)

Land Mammals: Horses

China (Taiwan) (4592); Finland (1637b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1617); Great Britain (Alderney) (712, 714a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2419); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2153); Grenada (4359k, 4360k); Italy (3682); Macedonia (850, 852-853); Russia (8263, 8270, 8274); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3426a)

Sea Mammals

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1610); Great Britain (Jersey) (2393, 2394); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3465d, 3470, 3487)

Sea Mammals: Whales

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3414-3415, 3465d); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (646-648)

Birds

Botswana (1108, 1108a); Colombia (1560); Finland (1628, 1632c, 1636a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 642, 643b, 643c, 643e, 643f, 643j, 643k, 643l, 643m, 643n, 643o, 649, 650, 651, 655, 659); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1582-1598, 1605, 1621); Great Britain (Alderney) (695, 696a, 705, 706); Great Britain (Jersey) (2383-2390, 2391, 2395, 2395a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2137a, 2138-2143, 2145a, 2145e, 2145f, 2146f, 2146j); Grenada (4359c, 4359d, 4359e, 4359f, 4359g, 4359p, 4360c, 4360d, 4360e, 4360f, 4360g, 4360p, 4361, 4368-4369, 4370-4371, 4372-4373, 4375); Guatemala (737); Latvia (1061, 1064, 1065, 1070); Macedonia (856, 871); New Caledonia (1273-1274); Russia (8263); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3433, 3434c, 3435, 3442, 3452, 3482); Vatican City (1768-1769, 1772); Wallis & Futuna Islands (831, 832)

Insects

Finland (1632f); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1606, 1609); Grenada (4372)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Finland (1632b, 1636b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1608a, 1611); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145d, 2146i); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3471, 3488, 3491); Surinam (1627)

Fish & Fishing

Albania (3044c); Colombia (1560c, 1560d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (643g, 643n, 655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1607, 1608, 1608a, 1612); Grenada (4370b); Grenada Grenadines (3035-3036); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3489); Vatican City (1772)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Colombia (1560a, 1560d); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 653, 655, 657); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1620); Great Britain (Jersey) (2392); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144e, 2146e, 2155); Grenada Grenadines (3035b, 3037-3038); Latvia (1064); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3489)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Great Britain (Jersey) (2449, 2452a); Grenada Grenadines (3039-3040); Latvia (1069)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Colombia (1560e, 1560g); Finland (Aland) (445); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (655); Great Britain (Jersey) (2392); Macedonia (868); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3465d, 3472, 3489)

Other Terrestrial Life

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641); Grenada Grenadines (3032); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3423a); Wallis & Futuna Islands (826-827)

Fire Fighting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3468, 3485)

Flags

Albania (3047c); Bulgaria (4979); China (Taiwan) (4604); Colombia (1560); Dominican Republic (1683, 1687); Finland (1637b); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641d, 654, 656); Great Britain (Jersey) (2377, 2451a, 2452a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2167); Grenada (4366, 4367, 4374); Grenada Grenadines (3033b, 3033c, 3034a); Guatemala (736, 737); Italy (3678, 3680, 3687, 3690); Kosovo (466b); Macedonia (847, 850, 860, 863); Russia (8274, 8275, 8278); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3417a, 3418a, 3422a, 3423b, 3423c, 3426c, 3436, 3441, 3442, 3445, 3459c, 3467, 3478, 3484)

Flora

Colombia (1560); French Polynesia (1263-1264); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 658c); Great Britain (Jersey) (2399, 2404a); Grenada (4374c); Slovakia (882)

Flowers

China (Taiwan) (4597-4600); Finland (1631, 1632, 1637d); French Polynesia (1266, 1267); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (658); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1581a, 1599-1601, 1604, 1608a); Great Britain (Alderney) (693, 696a, 709); Great Britain (Jersey) (2387, 2388, 2389); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145c, 2146h, 2167-2174); Grenada (4374, 4375b); Italy (3685); Kosovo (464); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3420c, 3425a, 3436, 3446, 3471, 3488); United States (5640-3643, 5640a-5643a); Vatican City (1758, 1759, 1772); Wallis & Futuna Islands (827, 829)

Flowers: Orchids

Grenada (4375a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3473, 3490)

Flowers: Roses

Finland (1632e); Grenada (4377a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Albania (3044c, 3044d); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1580, 1581a); Great Britain (Alderney) (697-704); Italy (3682); Kosovo (463-464); Russia (8277)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (644); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3475, 3492)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1560); Finland (1637a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2145f); Guatemala (736, 737); Latvia (1063-1065); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3431b, 3479); Vatican City (1770); Wallis & Futuna Islands (832)

Maps & Globes

Bulgaria (4979); Colombia (1559); Czech Republic (3865); Dominican Republic (1682); Finland (1627, 1628, 1630, 1631, 1632, 1634, 1635, 1636, 1637); Finland (Aland) (443); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 654, 655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1628-1633); Great Britain (Jersey) (2377-2382); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144-2146, 2145f); Guatemala (737); Italy (3678, 3682); Kosovo (466b); Macedonia (849, 850, 853); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3437, 3441); Slovakia (880); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (646b, 647b, 648b); Vatican City (1772)

Masks

Grenada Grenadines (3032); Wallis & Futuna Islands (826-827)

Military

China (Taiwan) (4596); Dominican Republic (1688); Finland (1635, 1637c); Finland (Aland) (444); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (656); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1599-1601); Great Britain (Alderney) (712, 714, 714a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2421); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2167-2174); Grenada (4363-4364, 4365, 4366, 4367); Russia (8274, 8275, 8284); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3420b, 3420d, 3445, 3467a)

Motor Vehicles

Finland (1635); Finland (Aland) (440-441); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (654); Great Britain (Jersey) (2404, 2404a); Grenada (4363b, 4364); Macedonia (872); Russia (8281); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3468, 3485); Vatican City (1748)

Automobiles

Albania (3045a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2443-2454, 2451a, 2452a); Italy (3677)

Motorcycles

French Polynesia (1265)

Mushrooms

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3474, 3491)

Nobel Prize

Botswana (1107-1108, 1108a); Grenada (4367d); Macedonia (867); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3422, 3423, 3441, 3442, 3462c, 3462d, 3464, 3481); Surinam (1626a)

Performing Arts

Dance

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3425b, 3425c, 3444)

Music

Bulgaria (4976); Colombia (1557, 1559); Dominican Republic (1684); Great Britain (Alderney) (709); Great Britain (Jersey) (2425); Grenada (4376-4377); Guatemala (736); Italy (3693); Russia (8251); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3431, 3432, 3444, 3450, 3451)

Music: Rock Stars

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3422c, 3423d)

Movies, Television & Stars

Kosovo (458); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3421, 3440, 3463, 3480);

Theater

Latvia (1059)

Personalized Stamps

Czech Republic (3865); Finland (Aland) (432)

Philately

Dominican Republic (1682); Grenada (4359- 4361); Italy (3682)

Prepared Foods and Culinary Arts

Albania (3044); Great Britain (Jersey) (2428); Italy (3679, 3683); Russia (8273)

Railroads

China (Taiwan) (4602); Guatemala (737); Macedonia (848); Russia (8280); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3465c)

Red Cross

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3466, 3483)

Religion

Bulgaria (4977-4978); China (Taiwan) (4593); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1619); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144c, 2146c, 2153, 2156); Grenada (4359h, 4359i, 4359j, 4359k, 4360h, 4360i, 4360j, 4360k); Guatemala (737b); Macedonia (839, 854, 867); Russia (8274, 8276, 8283, 8284); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3417c, 3424, 3426a, 3426d, 3436, 3443, 3465a, 3493-3494); Vatican City (1748, 1750, 1751, 1758, 1759, 1760-1763, 1764, 1765, 1766, 1767, 1770, 1772); Wallis & Futuna Islands (832)

Christmas

Colombia (1557); Finland (1627-1629); Latvia (1060-1062); Macedonia (869); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3434, 3453, 3465a)

Popes

Macedonia (867); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3416, 3435, 3441, 3462, 3479); Vatican City (1760-1763, 1767, 1771)

Science & Technology

Albania (3046); Macedonia (844); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3442, 3464, 3481); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (646b, 647b, 648b)

Archaeology

Macedonia (871); Russia (8283)

Astronomy

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1622-1627, 1622a-1627a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3469); Slovakia (879)

Computers & Mathematics

Great Britain (Jersey) (2427); Italy (3682)

Earth Science & Earth Features

China (Taiwan) (4603); Colombia (1560); Czech Republic (3866); Finland (Aland) (442); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (643a, 643d, 643h, 643m, 643n, 649, 650, 652, 655, 657, 659); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1622, 1622a, 1624, 1624a, 1626, 1626a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2399, 2404a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144a, 2145f, 2146a); Italy (3690); Macedonia (855-856)

Medicine

Finland (1635a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2173); Italy (3691); Macedonia (866, 870); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3423a, 3466a, 3466d)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Grenada Grenadines (3032); Wallis & Futuna Islands (826-827)

Ships & Watercraft

Finland (1637e); Finland (Aland) (444); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (641, 645, 646, 650, 656); Great Britain (4085, 4092); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1605, 1620, 1621); Great Britain (Jersey) (2378, 2401, 2404, 2404a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2144b, 2146b, 2157, 2167); Grenada (4359h, 4359i, 4359j, 4360h, 4360i, 4360j, 4370, 4375); Latvia (1067); Macedonia (845); Russia (8269, 8272, 8278, 8279b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3426, 3445, 3448, 3467b, 3467c, 3477, 3484); Vatican City (1772); Wallis & Futuna Islands (827, 831)

Space

Finland (Aland) (442); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (649); Grenada Grenadines (3033-3034); Russia (8281); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3418, 3437, 3469, 3486)

Sports

Great Britain (Jersey) (2411-2417, 2443-2454, 2451a, 2452a); Italy (3675, 3676)

Olympics

Italy (3694); Kosovo (466-467)

Soccer

Italy (3689)

Stamps On Stamps

Dominican Republic (1682); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1619-1621); Grenada (4359-4961); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3465, 3482)

Telecommunications

Colombia (1559); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (648); Macedonia (862); Vatican City (1765a)

Textiles

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2153); Italy (3682); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3417d); Wallis & Futuna Islands (829)

Native Costumes

China (Taiwan) (4592); Colombia (1559); Kosovo (465b); Macedonia (841); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3427a, 3427b)

Toys & Games

Great Britain (Jersey) (2429); Kosovo (465); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3429d, 3439)

United Nations

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (643); Italy (3687)

Wine

Finland (1634)

Women

Andorra (French) (836); China (Taiwan) (4592); Colombia (1557, 1559); Dominican Republic (1683); Finland (1635, 1637d, 1637f); Finland (Aland) (444); French Polynesia (1265, 1266, 1267); Great Britain (MH498); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1613-1618); Great Britain (Alderney) (710, 713, 714a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2405-2410, 2423, 2426); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2147-2152, 2156, 2167, 2168, 2169, 2172, 2173); Grenada (4367); Guatemala (734); Italy (3678, 3681, 3682, 3691, 3692, 3694); Kosovo (458b); Macedonia (841, 861, 866, 867); Russia (8263, 8269); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3418d, 3420c, 3421, 3422b, 3425, 3427, 3428, 3429, 3440, 3443, 3444, 3446, 3447, 3459, 3461c, 3462c, 3463b, 3464c, 3466a, 3466b, 3476, 3477, 3478, 3480, 3487); Vatican City (1748); Wallis & Futuna Islands (826-827, 829a)

Writers & Literature

Great Britain (Alderney) (705-710); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2153-2158); Italy (3684, 3685, 3686); Latvia (1068); Macedonia (857, 858, 859, 864); Russia (8263, 8266); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3419, 3423d, 3438, 3445)

Journalism

Finland (1630); Vatican City (1765b)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3856a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Community Comments

Headlines