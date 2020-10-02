By Topic – October 2020

Oct 2, 2020, 7 PM

Lebanon issued a stamp July 1 to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic caregivers. This stamp is included in a new category in the October By Topic Listing: Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic (under Science & Technology).

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Oct. 19, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Andorra (Spanish) (476); Antigua (3569); Australia (5162, 5164a); Belgium (2901c, 2901e, 2904, 2908, 2911, 2912, 2913, B1188); Bulgaria (4928); China (Taiwan) (4527-4530); Cuba (6175, 6192, 6206, 6207c); Curaçao (377); Cyprus (1331, 1332); France (5758c); Germany (3175); Gibraltar (1751-1754); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1532-1533, 1540a, 1550, 1553); Great Britain (Alderney) (673, 673a, 677, 677a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2314, 2324, 2325, 2326, 2330a, 2334, 2342); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081a, 2081b, 2081c, 2082b, 2082e, 2083a, 2083b, 2083c, 2083g, 2083j, 2084, 2086, 2089, 2095, 2111); Hong Kong (2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2046, 2047, 2050, 2051, 2052, 2053, 2054, 2084, 2084a, 2085, 2086); Hungary (4562, 4564); Korea (South) (2565g, 2567-2568); Kosovo (437, 439, 440, 441); Macao (1594, 1605); Malta (1685-1686); Monaco (3009, 3016); Serbia (901-902, 903, 905, 910-911, 914, 915); Sweden (2859d, 2859f, 2860); Tuvalu (1458c, 1459); Uzbekistan (909, 910, 913); Viet Nam (3652-3654, 3656)

Bridges

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2088); Hong Kong (2045, 2055); Sweden (2860); Tuvalu (1439)

Castles

Cuba (6208-6219); Gibraltar (1757-1766); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081e, 2083e, 2087); Hungary (4563); Monaco (3008)

Lighthouses

China (Taiwan) (4535c); Cuba (6186); Germany (3172-3173); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1535, 1537, 1540a, 1552); Great Britain (Jersey) (2311)

Art

Georgia (567); Great Britain (Jersey) (2296-2303); Tuvalu (1438-1440, 1458c); Viet Nam (3653)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Belgium (2907); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1554-1560); Hong Kong (2038-2055); Marshall Islands (1234)

Paintings

Andorra (Spanish) (479); Australia (5156-5160, 5160a); Belgium (2899, 2901, 2913); France (5829); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1532, 1548, 1549, 1550, 1551, 1552); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081-2080, 2084-2089); Hong Kong (2079-2086, 2084a); Malta (1685-1686); Monaco (3013); Sweden (2856-2858); Viet Nam (3655-3656)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Belgium (2905-2906, 2905a, 2906a); Hong Kong (2058)

Nudes

Belgium (2913)

Sculpture & Statues

Antigua (3564-3565); Belgium (2904b, 2908d); Cuba (6207a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1533, 1553); Great Britain (Jersey) (2307); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081d, 2083d, 2082a, 2109); Korea (South) (2567a, 2568a); Malta (1685); Serbia (902, 905); United States (5504-5513); Uzbekistan (913)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Cuba (6178); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1544); Great Britain (Alderney) (674, 674a, 676, 676a, 678, 678a); Honduras (C1425); Korea (South) (2566)

Bicycles

Cuba (6191); Kosovo (440)

Black Americans

St. Vincent (4169c); Tuvalu (1458d)

Children

Belgium (2904d, 2907); Croatia (RA137); Cyprus (RA37); Great Britain (Jersey) (2318, 2322a, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2326, 2327, 2329, 2330a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2089, 2095, 2098, 2099); Hong Kong (2064, 2068, 2068a, 2069, 2070, 2072a, 2073-2078, 2078a); Kosovo (439, 440); Macao (1593-1594, 1597, 1598, 1601, 1603); Malta (1686); Marshall Islands (1241a); Tuvalu (1458c); Uzbekistan (913)

Coins & Currency

Falkland Islands (1268-1272)

Endangered Species

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1547)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Thailand (3077-3080)

Europa

Andorra (Spanish) (477); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Faroe Islands (758-759, 759a); France (5842); Gibraltar (1755-1756, 1756a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1536, 1538, 1540a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2313, 2315, 2315a); Kosovo (440-442); Malta (1683-1684); Monaco (3009); Serbia (910-911); Sweden (2860)

Explorers

Australia (5147)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Bulgaria (4928); Cuba (6171); France (5753); Gibraltar (1757-1766); Hong Kong (2040, 2050, 2056-2062); Macao (1593c, 1594); Marshall Islands (1241); Viet Nam (3657-3658)

Famous People

Cuba Mohandas K. Gandhi (6194); Viet Nam Mohandas K. Gandhi (3651); Tuvalu Woodrow Wilson (1458e)

Royalty

Belgium (2902, 2908a, 2908b, 2908e, 2910); Great Britain (3946, 3946a, MH486, MH486a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2338-2344); Marshall Islands (1241-1242); Monaco (3008, 3010); Morocco (1200); Sweden (2855)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (Spanish) (478); Antigua (3570-3571); Belgium (2901e, 2905, 2905a, 2913); Bulgaria (4928); Cuba (6172, 6176, 6179, 6197, 6199, 6200, 6201); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1554, 1555, 1557, 1559, 1560); Grenada (4348d, 4348e, 4348f, 4349); Hong Kong (2056-2062, 2063, 2066, 2068a); Korea (South) (2565e); Nevis (2004-2005); Norfolk Island (1156-1157, 1157a); Thailand (3077-3080); Tuvalu (1439b, 1440a, 1442); Viet Nam (3655, 3657-3658)

Land Mammals: Bats

Cuba (6220-6226)

Land Mammals: Cats

Gibraltar (1757-1766); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1548); Marshall Islands (1241); Monaco (3015, 3016); Tuvalu (1438)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1558, 1560); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2089, 2093); Kosovo (440); Macao (1594)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1556, 1560)

Land Mammals: Horses

Belgium (2904d, 2913); Cuba (6207c); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); France (5842); Great Britain (Jersey) (2341, 2344); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2073, 2087, 2089); Kosovo (441); Serbia (905); Sweden (2860); Tuvalu (1439)

Sea Mammals

St. Vincent (4171-4172); Tuvalu (1435-1436)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Thailand (3077, 3078)

Birds

Antigua (3566-3567, 3568-3569); Belgium (2901e, 2912, F7, H2); Brunei (662); China (Taiwan) (4532); Cocos Islands (407-409, 409a); Cuba (6168, 6179-6185, 6195, 6196, 6198); Falkland Islands (1268-1272); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1552); Hong Kong (2045, 2055, 2063, 2065, 2066, 2067, 2068a); Kosovo (442); Macao (1593a, 1594); Marshall Islands (1235-1236, 1239-1240); Monaco (3013, 3016); Russia (8137, 8138); Serbia (910-911); Thailand (3065); Tuvalu (1434, 1440b); Uzbekistan (880, 881, 911)

Insects

Australia (5148, 5151, 5152, 5152a, 5155, 5155a); Grenada (4348c); Hong Kong (2066, 2068a); Serbia (909)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Australia (5148, 5150, 5152, 5152a, 5154, 5154a); Cyprus (1326-1328); Great Britain (Jersey) (2310); Hong Kong (2068a, 2081, 2084a)

Fish & Fishing

Australia (5149, 5153, 5153a); China (Taiwan) (4523-4526); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1552); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2085); Grenada Grenadines (3027-3028); Macao (1594); Monaco (3012); Nevis (2002a, 2003); Norfolk Island (1158-1159, 1159a); Thailand (3079); Tuvalu (1445, 1447)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Belgium (2909c); Curaçao (362-368); Marshall Islands (1237-1238); Monaco (3012); Nevis (2002-2003); Tuvalu (1445-1447)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

China (Taiwan) (4531); Curaçao (362, 364, 366, 367, 368b)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Antigua (3563); Australia (5148, 5149, 5152, 5153, 5152a, 5153a); Cuba (6167, 6169); Grenada (4348a, 4348b); Grenada Grenadines (3029-3030); Thailand (3080)

Other Terrestrial Life

Korea (South) (2565e); United States (5515)

Fire Fighting

Korea (South) (2566a)

Flags

Belgium (2903, 2911); China (Taiwan) (4536); Cuba (6193, 6194, 6207c, 6212); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Georgia (564); Gibraltar (1755-1756, 1756a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1535, 1537, 1539,1540, 1540a, 1542, 1544); Great Britain (Jersey) (2311, 2312, 2313, 2314, 2315, 2315a, 2317, 2318, 2319, 2320, 2322, 2322a, 2323, 2330a, 2331-2337, 2344); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2076, 2089, 2090); Guyana (4617); Marshall Islands (1235c, 1236); Monaco (3008, 3009); St. Vincent (4169c); Serbia (912, 913); Viet Nam (3652)

Flora

Belgium (2909c); China (Taiwan) (4534); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1550); Great Britain (Jersey) (2304); Serbia (903-904); Uzbekistan (910)

Flowers

Australia (5147d, 5147i, 5148, 5152, 5152a); Belgium (2907c, 2909b, 2909c); China (Taiwan) (4534, 4534); Cuba (6173, 6176); Cyprus (1330, 1333); France (5830-5841, 5841a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1551); Great Britain (Jersey) (2302); Guyana (4615-4616); Hong Kong (2039, 2049, 2056, 2057, 2059, 2060, 2061, 2062, 2064, 2068, 2068a, 2081, 2084a); Macao (1595-1596); Serbia (902, 909); Sweden (2856, 2858a, 2858b, 2858c, 2858d); Tuvalu (1434, 1439, 1442); United States (5519-5522); Uzbekistan (910, 911); Viet Nam (3657-3658)

Flowers: Orchids

Hong Kong (2058)

Flowers: Roses

Hong Kong (2011, 2014a); Marshall Islands (1241-1242)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Belgium (2909e); Cuba (6170, 6203, 6204, 6205); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2097b); Hong Kong (2065, 2067, 2068a); Korea (South) (2565a); Lebanon (821); Macao (1593d); Serbia (909); Uzbekistan (910)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Belgium (2909a, 2909c); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2109); Hong Kong (2014, 2014a); Uzbekistan (912);

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Andorra (Spanish) (478); Cuba (6208-6219); Gibraltar (1757-1766); Marshall Islands (1241); Monaco (3014, 3016); Russia (8137, 8138)

Holograms & 3-D

Hong Kong (2013, 2014, 2014a); United States (5514-5518)

Judaica

St. Vincent (4169c)

Maps & Globes

Andorra (Spanish) (477); Australia (5147); Belgium (2911, B1188); Cuba (6186, 6187); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Faroe Islands (758-759, 759a); France (5842); Great Britain (Jersey) (2315a); Hungary (4562-4564); Kosovo (442); Malta (1683-1684); Monaco (3010); Russia (8137); Sweden (2860b); Tuvalu (1440b)

Masks

Great Britain (Jersey) (2299); Hong Kong (2074, 2078a)

Military

Antigua (3564-3565); Belgium (2904, 2912c); China (Taiwan) (4530); Cuba (6206, 6207); Georgia (563); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1541-1546); Great Britain (Alderney) (673-678, 673a, 678a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2317-2322, 2322a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2094); Honduras (C1425); Serbia (912, 913, 914, 915); Sudan (703-705); Tuvalu (1437); Uzbekistan (913)

Motor Vehicles

Belgium (2904); Cuba (6178); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1540a, 1544); Great Britain (Jersey) (2319, 2322a); Hong Kong (2039, 2049); Macao (1605)

Automobiles

Australia (5162, 5164a); Belgium (2903); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1540a)

Motorcycles

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (622-626); Cuba (6166)

Nobel Prize

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1541); Russia (8135); Tuvalu (1458e)

Performing Arts

Dance

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1545); Guyana (4617b)

Music

Belgium (2913); Bulgaria (4931); Gibraltar (1757-1766); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1532-1533, 1543, 1545); Great Britain (Jersey) (2304-2310, 2321, 2322a); Marshall Islands (1241); Monaco (3011); Serbia (910-911); Sweden (2860); Tuvalu (1437)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Tuvalu (1441-1444)

Movies, Television & Stars

Marshall Islands (1234); Tuvalu (1442)

Theater

Uzbekistan (909)

Petroleum

Guyana (4617d)

Philately

Cuba (6170-6176); Serbia (914)

Railroads

China (Taiwan) (4529); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2106-2111); Hong Kong (2039, 2044, 2046, 2047, 2049, 2054); Kosovo (442)

Red Cross

Croatia (RA136, RA137); Lebanon (820); Macao (1602-1603)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (478); Belgium (2901d, 2901e, 2904a, 2913, B1188e); Bulgaria (4930); China (Taiwan) (4527); Cuba (6175); Cyprus (1331, 1332); France (5829); Georgia (566); Germany (3175); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1532-1533); Great Britain (Alderney) (673, 673a, 677, 677a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081a, 2082d, 2083a, 2083i, 2089, 2095); Hong Kong (2069-2072, 2072a); Hungary (4564); Malta (1686); Serbia (905); Uzbekistan (910a); Viet Nam (3656)

Christmas

Belgium (2905-2906, 2905a, 2906a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2330, 2330a); Marshall Islands (1217-1218B); Tuvalu (1437)

Science & Technology

Australia (5147i, 5148-5155, 5152a, 5153a, 5154a, 5155a); Cyprus (1324-1325); France (5740a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2097d); Korea (South) (2565); Russia (8135, 8136); Serbia (916-917); United States (5514-5518)

Archaeology

Antigua (3564-3565)

Astronomy

Australia (5147a); Great Britain (3938-3945, 3944a, 3945b)

Computers & Mathematics

Australia (5150, 5154, 5154a); Cuba (6187); Korea (South) (2565d); United States (5514)

Earth Science & Earth Features

China (Taiwan) (4531-4534); Croatia (1157-1162); Cuba (6167-6169); Cyprus (1331); Georgia (565); Hong Kong (2082, 2083, 2084, 2084a); Serbia (904); Tuvalu (1438)

Medicine

Croatia (RA137); Cyprus (1334); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2096c, 2098-2105); Korea (South) (2565e); Macao (1595-1596, 1603, 1604-1605, 1606-1607); United States (5515, 5516)

Medicine: COVID-19 Pandemic

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2096-2097); Lebanon (819); Macao (1604-1605); Monaco (3010)

Ships & Watercraft

Australia (5147b, 5164a); Belgium (2907d); Cuba (6174, 6178, 6192, 6212); Cyprus (1335-1336, 1336a); Faroe Islands (759, 759a); Gibraltar (1755-1756, 1756a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1535-1540, 1540a, 1552); Great Britain (Jersey) (2311-2316, 2315a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2073, 2082c, 2083h, 2085, 2087, 2090, 2091); Guyana (4617d); Hong Kong (2041, 2045, 2051, 2055, 2079, 2084a); Korea (South) (2565c); Kosovo (442); Malta (1683); Marshall Islands (1218B, 1237-1238); Monaco (3009); Serbia (910-911); Sweden (2859a, 2859f); Tuvalu (1439, 1440)

Space

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2073-2080); Korea (South) (2565f); Marshall Islands (1235-1236); St. Vincent (4169-4170)

Sports

Belgium (2903); Cuba (6188-6191); Cyprus (1329); Great Britain (Jersey) (2341, 2344); Kosovo (439); Serbia (RA46); Sweden (2859c, 2859f)

Baseball

Cuba (6207b)

Golf

Great Britain (Jersey) (2331-2337)

Olympics

Belgium (2908d); Cyprus (1330-1333); Great Britain (Jersey) (2340, 2341)

Soccer

Serbia (906-908)

Stamps On Stamps

Belgium (2908); Great Britain (3946, 3946a);

Telecommunications

Macao (1601); Russia (8136); Serbia (905)

Textiles

Hong Kong (2057)

Native Costumes

Brunei (662); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2093, 209); Hong Kong (2063, 2065, 2067, 2068a); Malta (1685); Thailand (3065); Uzbekistan (909)

Toys & Games

Great Britain (Jersey) (2327, 2330a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2099); Hong Kong (2073-2078, 2078a); Marshall Islands (1217, 1218, 1218B); Tuvalu (1442)

Chess

Hong Kong (2076, 2078a)

United Nations

Belgium (2911); Thailand (3066)

Women

Andorra (Spanish) (478); Australia (5161-5164, 5164a); Belgium (2900, 2901b, 2902, 2904, 2913b); Brunei (662); China (Taiwan) (4535-4536); Cuba (6187, 6188); Cyprus (1332, 1334); France (5778-5779, 5842); Great Britain (3946, 3946a, MH486, MH486a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1545, 1548, 1553); Great Britain (Jersey) (2296, 2298, 2299, 2301, 2303, 2319, 2321, 2322a, 2323, 2324, 2326, 2327, 2330a, 2338-2344); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2081a, 2083a, 2089, 2091, 2093, 2095, 2096, 2097c, 2097d, 2099, 2101, 2104, 2106); Guyana (4617); Hong Kong (2039, 2046, 2047, 2049, 2068, 2068a, 2071, 2072, 2072a); Korea (South) (2565); Macao (1593-1594, 1597-1601, 1603, 1605, 1607); Malta (1685); Marshall Islands (1241-1242); Monaco (3011, 3013); St. Vincent (4169c); Sweden (2855, 2859b, 2859d, 2859e, 2859f); Thailand (3065); Tuvalu (1444, 1458-1459); United States (5523); Uzbekistan (909); Viet Nam (3655)

Writers & Literature

Georgia (567); Great Britain (Alderney) (667-672); Great Britain (Jersey) (2323-2330, 2330a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (2084-2089)

Journalism

Thailand (3066); Tuvalu (1437)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as China (People’s Republic) (4597a, 4598b), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2021 Catalogue Morocco (1200, 1200a, 1200b become 1200a, 1200b, 1200c).