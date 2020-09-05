By Topic – September 2020

Sep 5, 2020, 6 AM

Lithuania issued a set of three stamps Jan. 17, 2020, featuring historical banknotes. This €0.10 stamp from that issue is included in three categories in the September By Topic Listing: Coins & Currency, Land Mammals: Horses (under Fauna), and Heraldry &

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Sept. 21, 2020 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Romania (6375-6378, 6375a-6378a)

Architecture

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (627, 628); Colombia (1518, 1519d, 1526, 1530, 1532, 1533f, 1533k, 1534c, 1535b, 1535c); Finland (1595); Finland (Aland) (427); France (5709, 5710, 5714, 5715, 5717, 5718, 5720a, 5721, 5728, 5737a, 5760, 5762, 5811, 5813); Iceland (1509); India (2200, 2200Ab, 2200Ac, 3182-3185, 3185a, 3207, 3210a, 3210c, 3212); Israel (2254); Italy (3591, 3596, 3597, 3604, 3605-3608, 3609, 3610, 3611, 3614); Japan (4362, 4374); Kazakhstan (913, 914); Kenya (917, 918, 924, 925-927); Kosovo (436); Lithuania (1159, 1162); Mexico (3156, 3159); New Zealand (2914e, 2914i, 2914l, 2914t, 2914x, 2914aa, 2921, B225); Norway (1889, 1890-1891); Pakistan (1279, 1280); Romania (6369-6372, 6369a-6372a, 6386-6387, 6386a, 6401); Russia (8127, 8129, 8130a); Slovakia (840); Spain (4399-4404, 4413-4414, 4415, 4421, 4424, 4428, 4429, 4430, 4432-4433, 4433a, 4436, 4438, 4442, 4453); Sudan (694-696); Thailand (3085); Vatican City (1742-1743)

Bridges

Colombia (1532e, 1534b); France (5716, 5720a, 5762a, 5811b); Japan (4372c, 434); New Zealand (2914h, 2914w)

Castles

France (5711, 5712, 5719, 5720, 5720a, 5811d); Spain (4399, 4413)

Lighthouses

Japan (4375)

Windmills

Spain (4403)

Art

Colombia (1519); France (5741-5752, 5752a, 5763, 5799, 5802, 5808, 5809, 5810a); Iceland (1512); Italy (3591); Kazakhstan (911); Spain (4418)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Kazakhstan (898); Spain (4445); United States (5494-5503)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Italy (3612-3613)

Children’s Art

Kazakhstan (896); Spain (4419)

Paintings

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (630a); Colombia (1534); Finland (Aland) (430); France (5740, 5761, 5804, 5805, 5810a); Italy (3625, 3627); Romania (6399-6401, 6399a-6400a); Spain (4402, 4427, 4449); Vatican City (1744)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

France (5726-5737, 5737a); Kosovo (390-391); Spain (4427)

Sculpture & Statues

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (633); Colombia (1528, 1530, 1532c, 1532k, 1535a, 1535d); France (5762, 5811); Kazakhstan (914a); Romania (6369, 6369a, 6372, 6372a, 6386, 6386a); Slovakia (840); Spain (4414, 4416, 4427, 4429)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Egypt (2219, 2221); Italy (3613a); New Zealand (2914, 2914r, 2914z); Spain (4441, 4452); Vanuatu (1113, 1114, 1115)

Bicycles

Colombia (1527); France (5811b); Italy (3595); Norway (1892)

Children

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (627); Colombia (1519d, 1529); Finland (Aland) (424a, 424d); France (5798, B797b); Italy (3610, 3629); Kenya (920-923); New Zealand (2914a, 2914l, 2914p, 2914aa); Spain (4434, 4441)

Coins & Currency

Colombia (1529); India (3199); Kosovo (390-391); Lithuania (1157-1159); Spain (4424)

Endangered Species

Kenya (910-913); Lithuania (1160)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Spain (4435)

Europa

Iceland (1518-1519); Italy (3602-3603); Liechtenstein (1809); Spain (4436); Vatican City (1742-1743)

Explorers

Spain (4420, 4448)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Azerbaijan (1274); Bhutan (1609-1610); Finland (Aland) (427); France (5730, 5737a, 5754, 5754a, 5755, 5756a, 5758, 5780-5781); Iceland (1510); Italy (3614); New Zealand (2917-2920, 2920a); Romania (6373-6374, 6373a)

Famous People

Bhutan Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1611); Egypt Mohandas K. Gandhi (2218); France Mohandas K. Gandhi (5723)

Royalty

France (5758); Liechtenstein (1810); Romania (6387, 6403, 6402a, 6403b, 6403c); Spain (4411-4412); Thailand (3064, 3067, 3081, 3085)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Azerbaijan (1274); Bhutan (1609-1610); Colombia (1519e, 1530, 1531, 1532-1533); Finland (Aland) (424b, 424d, 427); France (5739, 5740, 5741, 5743, 5744, 5745, 5746, 5747, 5749, 5750, 5751, 5752, 5752a, 5780-5781, 5783, 5786, 5787, 5790, 5794a, 5808, 5809, 5810a, 5811); Iceland (1510, 1515); Japan (4364-4365, 4372); Kazakhstan (898b, 914); Kenya (910-913); New Zealand (B225); Romania (6373-6374, 6373a, 6375, 6375a, 6377, 6377a, 6378, 6378a, 6380, 6380a, 6401, 6402, 6402a, 6403b, 6403c); Spain (4402, 4435, 4445); Tristan da Cunha (1166); United States (5494-5503)

Land Mammals: Bats

Japan (4372)

Land Mammals: Cats

Bhutan (1609c); Colombia (1533); France (5784, 5785 5794a); India (3210, 3210c); Italy (3623); Japan (4375a, 4376, 4377a); Romania (6374, 6379-6384, 6379a-6384a); Russia (8132); Spain (4442)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Bhutan (1609k); Kazakhstan (915); New Zealand (2921c); Romania (6374); Spain (4418)

Land Mammals: Elephants

India (3196, 3198b, 3210, 3210c); Japan (43652); Sri Lanka (2213)

Land Mammals: Horses

Bhutan (1609g); Bulgaria (4925); Colombia (1534, 1535a); France (5762d, 5801, 5810a); India (2200-2200A, 2200Ab, 2200Ac, 3186); Italy (3614); Kazakhstan (914); Liechtenstein (1809); Lithuania (1157, 1163); Romania (6374); Russia (8130, 8130a); Spain (4444)

Sea Mammals

Japan (4372g)

Sea Mammals: Whales

France (5794, 5794a); Iceland (1517)

Birds

Bhutan (1609j); Colombia (1516, 1519, 1527, 1529, 1530, 1532-1533, 1535); Egypt (2221); Finland (Aland) (427); France (5729, 5731, 5733, 5737a, 5742, 5748, 5752a, 5760, 5788, 5789, 5792, 5793, 5794a, 5803, 5810a, 5811a, 5811c); Iceland (1510, 1514); India (3197, 3198b, 3208, 3209); Italy (3602-3603, 3612-3613); Japan (4365d, 4372, 4375b, 4377); Kazakhstan (896, 914); Lithuania (1160); Norway (1891); Romania (6369-6372, 6369a-6372a, 6374, 6376, 6376a, 6382, 6382a, 6402, 6402a, 6403b, 6403c); Spain (4445); Surinam (1598); Tristan da Cunha (1165, 1168); Vanuatu (1112-1115)

Insects

Colombia (1530); Israel (2256); Japan (4376e, 4376f); Liechtenstein (1804-1807)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Colombia (1533); France (5737, 5737a, 5764-5775, 5775a, 5802, 5810a)

Fish & Fishing

Bhutan (1610); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (631); France (5804, 5810a); Japan (4366a, 4366g, 4372j, 4374, 4375d); Romania (6379, 6379a); Spain (4401)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Japan (4374); Spain (4404)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

France (5801, 5806, 5810a); Spain (4399)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Bhutan (1609f); France (5760, 5791, 5794a); India (3199); Japan (4372, 4375e); Romania (6374); Thailand (3081); Tristan da Cunha (1167)

Fire Fighting

Italy (3622)

Flags

Bhutan (1611); Bulgaria (4926a); Colombia (1516, 1519, 1527, 1533f, 1534c, 1535); France (5725, 5760, 5804, 5810a); Iceland (1509); India (3196, 3198b); Italy (3594, 3598, 3611); New Zealand (2914b, 2914m, 2914q, 2914ab); Romania (6370, 6370a); Spain (4404, 4415, 4416, 4444, 4447, 4453); Sri Lanka (2212); Sudan (694-696, 700-702); United States (5503)

Flora

Colombia (1526, 1532-1533); France (5811); Lithuania (1161); Vatican City (1740)

Flowers

Bhutan (1610); Colombia (1519i, 1531, 1532e, 1533); Finland (1596); France (5726, 5727, 5729, 5733, 5734, 5735, 5736, 5737, 5737a, 5777, 5780-5781, 5799, 5802, 5810a); India (3192, 3193, 3194, 3198, 3198b, 3208, 3210c); Israel (2253, 2253a, 2256); Italy (3603); Japan (4364-4365, 4367, 4370, 4371, 4375c, 4376-4377, 4378-4379); Kazakhstan (897); Kenya (920, 922); Kosovo (385-389); New Zealand (2921a); Romania (6369, 6369a, 6371, 6371a, 6372, 6372a, 6373-6374, 6373a, 6395-6398, 6395a-6398a); Russia (8132); Spain (4402); Sri Lanka (2210, 2211)

Flowers: Orchids

Japan (4371); Sri Lanka (2209)

Flowers: Roses

Azerbaijan (1274b); Japan (4369)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Colombia (1516, 1519a, 1519e, 1530, 1533); Finland (Aland) (424b, 424c, 424d, 427); Italy (3626); Japan (4366-4367, 4376c); Kazakhstan (914); Kenya (919); Mexico (2503N); New Zealand (2921b, 2921o); Spain (4402, 4404, 4417, 4423, 4426); United States (5484-5493, 5493a, 5496, 5501)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Colombia (1519g); India (3199); Spain (4439)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1516, 1519, 1527, 1532a, 1533a, 1535); France (5758); Iceland (1510); Lithuania (1157, 1163); Norway (1891); Romania (6369-6372, 6369a-6372a, 6403b, 6403c); Russia (8130, 8130a); Spain (4401, 4415, 4442)

Holograms & 3-D

Japan (4373); Spain (4453)

Judaica

Israel (2254, 2255, 2257)

Maps & Globes

Colombia (1533a); Egypt (2219); Finland (1595, 1596); France (5724, 5738, 5810, 5810a); Iceland (1511, 1518-1519); Italy (3612-3613); Kenya (916-919); New Zealand (2914f, 2914u); Norway (1888-1889); Spain (4420, 4431, 4436, 4438, 4448); Vatican City (1742-1743)

Masks

Colombia (1533d, 1533h)

Military

Colombia (1534, 1535a); France (5715, 5720a); India (2200-2200A, 2200Ab, 2200Ac, 3186, 3211); Israel (2257c); Italy (3604); Lithuania (1161); New Zealand (2914, 2914p-2914ad); Romania (6402, 6402a, 6403b, 6403c); Spain (4430, 4441); Sudan (694-696, 697-699, 700-702); United States (5503)

Motor Vehicles

Colombia (1526, 1531); Israel (2254); Japan (4374); Kazakhstan (914); Kenya (925); New Zealand (2914e, 2914h, 2914n, 2914t, 2914w, 2914ac); Spain (4414)

Automobiles

France (5811d); Italy (3612-3613); Japan (4374); Kenya (925, 926); Romania (6387); Spain (4421)

Motorcycles

New Zealand (2914m, 2914ab); Spain (4413)

Performing Arts

Dance

Colombia (1532e); France (5739); New Zealand (2921b)

Music

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (632); Colombia (1530, 1531); France (5739, 5797, 5798, 5811); India (2174c); Italy (3592, 3599-3601); Japan (4362-4363); Lithuania (1162a); United States (5500)

Movies, Television & Stars

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (634); France (5759); Kazakhstan (898, 910)

Theater

France (5721, 5762b); Slovakia (840)

Personalized Stamps

Israel (2253a); Norway (1887)

Petroleum

Kazakhstan (914)

Philately

France (5813); Italy (3624)

Printing

France (5722)

Railroads

Japan (4374c); Kazakhstan (914b); New Zealand (2914g, 2914v)

Red Cross

France (B797); New Zealand (B225)

Religion

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (630); Colombia (1519j, 1530, 1532c, 1532h, 1532i, 1533k); France (5709, 5710, 5717, 5718, 5720a, 5721, 5740, 5758, 5811); Germany (3170); India (3199); Italy (3605, 3608, 3609, 3623, 3625); Japan (4374); Mexico (3156); Norway (1890-1891); Pakistan (1279, 1280); Romania (6369, 6369a, 6385, 6385a, 6399-6401, 6399a-6400a); Russia (8130, 8130a); Spain (4399, 4400, 4401, 4403, 4404, 4413-4414, 4432-4433, 4433a, 4446); Sri Lanka (2212); Vatican City (1740, 1741, 1744)

Christmas

Bulgaria (4925); Colombia (1531); Finland (Aland) (425-426); Italy (3627-3628)

Popes

Vatican City (1740)

Science & Technology

France (5713, 5720a, 5724)

Archaeology

Colombia (1535a, 1535d); Kazakhstan (914); Kosovo (390-391); Spain (4402, 4416, 4428)

Astronomy

Japan (4373); Spain (4429)

Computers & Mathematics

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (628); Israel (2254); Spain (4451)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Colombia (1532, 1533b, 1533l); France (5760); Iceland (1511, 1516); Japan (4372, 4375); New Zealand (2915-2916); Norway (1888-1889); Spain (4438)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Colombia (1530, 1533g)

Medicine

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (621); Colombia (1529); France (B797b); Italy (3614); Kenya (916, 920-923, 925-927); Pakistan (1281); Spain (4423, 4434, 4441, 4442); Thailand (3081, 3085)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Colombia (1529)

Ships & Watercraft

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (621); Colombia (1519, 1530, 1532); Finland (Aland) (428-429); France (5724, 5728, 5737a, 5804, 5810a); Iceland (1516); Israel (2257a); Japan (4374); Kazakhstan (914); Mexico (3156); New Zealand (2914b, 2914d, 2914j, 2914q, 2914s, 2914y); Norway (1891); Spain (4404, 4453)

Space

Kazakhstan (909, 913, 914a); Mexico (3158)

Sports

Colombia (1527); France (5811); Italy (3593, 3595, 3615)

Baseball

United States (5502)

Basketball

United States (5495)

Olympics

Spain (4450)

Soccer

Italy (3629)

Stamps On Stamps

France (5762)

Telecommunications

Andorra (French) (817); Colombia (1518); Kazakhstan (913); Spain (4442)

Textiles

Colombia (1519c, 1519f, 1533c); India (3187-3198, 3198b, 3200-3208); Romania (6379-6384, 6379a-6384a); Spain (4427); Tokelau (517-520, 520a)

Native Costumes

Colombia (1519, 1530, 1533d); India (3192, 3198b); Japan (4372); Kazakhstan (896); Lithuania (1159); Tokelau (520, 520a)

Toys & Games

Bulgaria (4925); France (5798); Italy (3613a); New Zealand (B225); Spain (4444)

United Nations

Colombia (1535); Egypt (2219); Germany (3171); India (3209); Spain (4424)

Wine

Italy (3597, 3621, 3626); Spain (4400, 4403)

Women

Andorra (French) (817); Colombia (1519, 1527, 1532e, 1532k, 1533c); Finland (Aland) (424c, 424d); France (5739, 5754a, 5756, 5756a, 5758, 5759, 5776-5777, 5776a, 5795, 5805, 5810a, 5812, B797b); Germany (3170); Iceland (1509); India (3195, 3198b, 3200, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209); Israel (2254); Italy (3616, 3618); Japan (4362b, 4363, 4372); Kazakhstan (896, 898c, 910, 911); Kenya (920, 922); Kosovo (414); Lithuania (1159, 1162a); Mexico (3160); New Zealand (2914a, 2914b, 2914f, 2914i, 2914o, 2914p, 2914q, 2914u, 2914x, 2914ad, 2921b); Norway (1893); Romania (6366-6368, 6366a, 6367a); Russia (8129, 8130, 8130a); Slovakia (840); Spain (4423, 4427, 4431, 4437, 4441, 4442, 4444, 4450, 4451); Thailand (3067, 3085); Vatican City (1741)

Writers & Literature

Azerbaijan (1271); Finland (1595); France (5795, 5796, 5798, 5812); Japan (4364-4365); Kazakhstan (912); Liechtenstein (1810a); Mexico (3160); Norway (1892-1894); Romania (6366-6368, 6366a, 6367a); Russia (8131, 8133)

Journalism

France (5725); Italy (3593)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as France (5488a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2021 Catalogue, India (2200 is deleted).