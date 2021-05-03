Foreign Currency

May 3, 2021, 7 AM

This list gives the current names for the currency of stamp-issuing entities. This list is primarily intended to help the collector identify new stamps. Older values are not included because the names of the currency, value, country and territory are constantly changing. For guidance on older issues of countries, consult the section titled Stamp Issuing Entities.

Abbreviations included in the list are: EC for East Caribbean; CFA for the African Financial Community; CFP for the Pacific Financial Community; and NZ for New Zealand.

To better understand the following list, look at the second entry, "Aitutaki," as an example. The major currency unit of Aitutaki is the NZ (New Zealand) dollar, which indicates that the currency of that island is tied to that of New Zealand. Unless noted as a specific type or area of currency, each currency until will be unique to that country. In other words, entries marked simply "dollar" will not be related to other entries marked "dollar." In the Aitutaki listing, the equivalent figures indicate that one NZ dollar is equal to 100 cents.

For the most current information on exchange rates, consult banks or financial institutions or publications.

A

Afghanistan: 1 afghani (af) = 100 puls (p).

1 Finnish markka (mk) = 100 pennia (p).

1 French franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

1 Spanish peseta (pta) = 100 centimos (c).

1 Australian dollar ($) = 100 cents (¢). Austria: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 schilling (s) = 100 groschen (g).

1 manat (m) = 100 qepiq (q). Azores: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 Portuguese escudo (esc) = 100 centavos (c).

B

Bahamas: 1 dollar ($) = 100 cents (¢).

1 ruble (rub) = 100 kapeik (k). Belgium: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

C

Cambodia: 1 riel (r) = 100 cents (¢).

D

Dominican Republic: 1 peso (p) = 100 centavos (c).

E

Euro: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

F

1 dollar ($) = 100 cents (¢). Finland: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 markka (mk) = 100 pennia (p).

1 CFP franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c). French Southern & Antarctic Terr.: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 French franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

G

1 lari (l) = 100 tetri (t). Germany: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 Deutschemark (m) = 100 pfennigs (pf).

1 pound sterling (£) = 100 pence (p). Greece: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 drachma (dr) = 100 lepta (l).

Guyana: 1 dollar ($) = 100 cents.

H

Hungary: 1 forint (ft) = 100 filler (f).

I

1 dinar (d) = 1,000 fils (f). Ireland: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 pound (£) = 100 pence (p).

1 shekel (s) = 100 agorot (a). Italy: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 lira (l) = 100 centesimi (c).

J

Jordan: 1 dinar (d) = 100 piasters (pi).

K

Kyrgyzstan: 1 som (s) = 100 tyyn (t).

L

1 litas (l) = 100 centas (c). Luxembourg: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

M

1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c). Madeira: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 Portuguese escudo (esc) = 100 centavos (c).

1 rupee (re) = 100 cents (¢). Mayotte: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

1 leu (l) = 100 bani (b). Monaco: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 French franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

Myanmar: 1 kyat (k) = 100 pyas (p).

N

1 rupee (re) = 100 paisa (p). Netherlands: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 guilder (g) = 100 cents (¢).

Norway: 1 krone (kr) = 100 ore (o).

O

Oman (Sultanate of): 1 rial (ri) = 1,000 baizas (b).

P

Portugal: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 escudo (esc) = 100 centavos (c).

Q

Qatar: 1 riyal (ri) = 100 dirhams (d).

R

Rwanda: 1 franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

S

1 EC dollar ($) = 100 cents (¢). St. Pierre & Miquelon: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 French franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

San Marino: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 Italian lira (l) = 100 centesimi (c).

Spain: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 peseta (pta) = 100 centimi (c).

Syria: 1 pound (£) = 100 piastres (p).

T

Tuvalu: 1 Australian dollar ($) = 100 cents (¢).

U

United Nations: uses U.S. currency in New York, Swiss currency in Geneva, and Austrian currency in Vienna.

Uzbekistan: 1 sum (s) = 100 tyyn (t).

V

Vatican City: 1 euro (€) = 100 cents (¢).

1 Italian lira (l) = 100 centesimi (c).

Venezuela: 1 bolivar (b) = 100 centimos (c).

Vietnam: 1 dong (d) = 100 xu.

W

Wallis & Futuna: 1 CFP franc (fr) = 100 centimes (c).

Y

Yemen: 1 rial (ri) = 100 fils (f).

Z