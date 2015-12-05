By Topic - December 2015

POSTAL UPDATES
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 21, 2015 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
British Antarctic Territory (487, 489); Monaco (2809a, 2811)
Architecture
Armenia (1034, 1036, 1037); Austria (2574, 2577, 2579, 2582); Bangladesh (832, 833); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (312); British Antarctic Territory (486); Bulgaria (4724, 4725, 4727, 4728); Canada (2860e, 2865, 2865a); Cayman Islands (1159, 1159a, 1160, 1160a); Czech Republic (3640, 3640a); Egypt (2081D, 2127, 2128, 2130, 2132, 2134, 2136, 2140, 2142, 2143, 2146-2147); Equatorial Guinea (314); Estonia (792d, 794); Ethiopia (1805-1808); Falkland Islands (1140); Faroe Islands (637, 637a, 638a, 638b, 648, 650); Finland (1493); Finland (Aland) (363, 366); France (4672, 4673, 4681, 4681a, 4694, 4697, 4776, 4777, 4778-4779, 4779a, 4782-4793, 4793a, 4794, 4795, 4800, 4802, 4817, 4818, 4822, 4824, 4835, 4836, 4836a, B750, B753, B755, B756a, 1O73); French Polynesia (1147, 1148a); Georgia (493-495, 499, 501, 503, 506); Great Britain (3380); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1295, 1295a, 1296, 1296a, 1310); Great Britain (Alderney) (525-530); Great Britain (Jersey) (1852, 1853a, 1865, 1867a, 1873, 1873b, 1889, 1890); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1710c, 1711, 1713c, 1713e, 1714c, 1714e, 1714f, 1717, 1719, 1719a, 1728a, 1729a, 1746-1751, 1752, 1754, 1755, 1756, 1758c, 1758d, 1748i); Korea (North) (5050, 5160, 5161a, 5180); Monaco (2807, 2808, 2809b, 2809c, 2810, 2812, 2814); Russia (7611, 7618, 7619, 7631, 7635, 7637, 7644, 7661, 7663-7664, 7666, 7669, 7674); San Marino (1954); Tunisia (1591)
Bridges
Austria (2582); France (4681, 4681a, 4791, 4793a, 4802c); Great Britain (3371-3380); Russia (7644)
Castles
Aruba (464); Czech Republic (3643); Gibraltar (1528, 1531); Great Britain (Jersey) (1867, 1867b, 1871, 1873b); Russia (7639); Tristan da Cunha (1048)
Lighthouses
Finland (1493); Finland (Aland) (364); Tunisia (1580-1581)
Windmills
Egypt (2140)
Art
Austria (2578); Bulgaria (4726); Faroe Islands (647); France (4750-4761, 4761a); San Marino (1948-1949, 1949a)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Czech Republic (3638-3639, 3639a); France (4676, 4680, 4681a)
Children’s Art
Russia (7638)
Paintings
Armenia (1033); Aruba (461-465); Czech Republic (3642); Egypt (2145); Equatorial Guinea (315); Faroe Islands (638); Finland (Aland) (366); France (4681, 4681a, 4743, 4804-4815, 4815a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1281, 1301-1306); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1726, 1758a, 1758e); Russia (7641-7642)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Finland (1497d); France (4735, 4742a, 4775, 4775c, 4776b); Russia (7653-7656)
Nudes
Finland (Aland) (366); France (4775a, 4775c)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (French) (746); Egypt (1677A, 1677Ab, 1754A, 2081D, 2108A, 2109A, 2130, 2135); Finland (Aland) (366); France (4740, 4742a, 4776a, 4779a, 4780, 4795, 4802); French Polynesia (1142); Georgia (491, 499a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1852, 1853a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1708, 1758); Korea (North) (5050, 5159, 5161a); Russia (7644, 7661)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Armenia (1038); Ascension (1143); Austria (2583); Ethiopia (1809-1812, 1812a); Faroe Islands (636, 637a); France (4729, 4803, C78); Great Britain (Jersey) (1887, 1888a, 1889); Russia (7636, 7665, 7673); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (541); Tunisia (1596)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
San Marino (1946); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (538)
Parachutes
Great Britain (Jersey) (1887, 1888a)
Bicycles
Finland (1492c); Georgia (511a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1871, 1873b)
Children
Armenia (1034, 1035, 1037); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316, 316c); Bulgaria (4725, 4731); Canada (B22, B22a); Cayman Islands (1157, 1157a, 1160, 1160a); Egypt (2130); France (4692, 4693a, 4794, 4797b, 4816, 4827, 4830, 4831, 4832, 4836a, B750, B756a); French Polynesia (1140); Georgia (489); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1294, 1294a, 1298, 1298a); Great Britain (Alderney) (512, 518); Great Britain (Jersey) (1808, 1814); Korea (North) (5142, 5200); San Marino (1936-1937, 1945)
Coins & Currency
Monaco (2812); Russia (7637b)
Europa
Andorra (French) (745); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316, 316c); Czech Republic (3641); Faroe Islands (645-646); Finland (1491); Finland (Aland) (368); France (4803); Georgia (493-495, 507-508, 512-513, 513a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1290, 1291, 1293a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1714b, 1714f)
Explorers
French Polynesia (1148, 1148a)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Aruba (461); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (319); British Antarctic Territory (486); Canada (2860-2865, 2865a); Falkland Islands (1146); France (4749, 4775, 4775c); French Polynesia (1140); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1282-1287, 1287a, 1307); Great Britain (Jersey) (1816-1821, 1821a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1755, 1756, 1757); Russia (7667); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539)
Famous People
Korea (North) Kim Jong Il (5049-5051, 5180), Kim Il Sung (5195), Kim Jong Un (5200)
Royalty
Ascension (1141-1144, 1145, 1148); British Antarctic Territory (486-489); Bulgaria (4725); Canada (2859, 2859a); Cayman Islands (1157, 1157a); Egypt (1677A, 1677Ab, 2108A, 2109A, C205A); Falkland Islands (1138, 1141, 1146-1149); Finland (Aland) (366); France (4797); Georgia (500); Great Britain (3393-3396, 3396a, MH447-MH448, MH448a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1299, 1299a, 1300, 1312); Great Britain (Alderney) (531); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1704, 1705, 1706, 1706a, 1707, 1709, 1731-1739, 1739i, 1739j, 1739k, 1739l); Monaco (2809a, 2812); Russia (7619, 7645); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539-542); Thailand (2789, 2805); Tristan da Cunha (1046-1049)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Bulgaria (4726, 4731); Canada (2860b, 2864, 2865a, B22, B22a); Czech Republic (3638-3639, 3639a); Estonia (793); Falkland Islands (1141); Faroe Islands (651-652); Finland (1493, 1497a); Finland (Aland) (368); France (4676, 4680, 4681a, 4685, 4689, 4693a, 4749, 4763-4774, 4774a, 4803, 4825, 4836a); Georgia (497d); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1282-1287, 1287a, 1291, 1293a); Great Britain (Alderney) (513, 515, 518, 520, 522, 524, 524a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1890); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1708, 1741, 1742); Pakistan (1219c); Russia (7638, 7640); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (537)
Land Mammals: Bats
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1745)
Land Mammals: Cats
Austria (2581); British Antarctic Territory (486); Bulgaria (4726); Falkland Islands (1146); Finland (1487a, 1493); Finland (Aland) (366); France (4823, 4827, 4836a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1822-1832, 1850, 1853a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1708, 1744, 1755, 1756, 1757); Russia (7667); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539)
Land Mammals: Dogs
France (4683, 4693a, 4729, 4781, B754, B756, B756a); Russia (7634, 7641)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Finland (1493); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1708)
Land Mammals: Horses
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316b, 316c); Bulgaria (4726); Egypt (2136); Ethiopia (1805); Faroe Islands (634, 650); Finland (1493d, 1494a); Finland (Aland) (367); France (4794, 4803, 4817); Georgia (493, 495a, 497, 499a, 504, 512, 513a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1288, 1293a, 1300, 1301); Great Britain (Jersey) (1883, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1727a, 1728, 1729, 1730, 1735, 1739e, 1739j, 1739l, 1758e); Russia (7611, 7644); Tunisia (1595)
Sea Mammals
French Polynesia (1146)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Monaco (2809a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (536)
Birds
Ascension (1146, 1147); Austria (2581); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (321); Bulgaria (4726, 4730, 4733); Canada (2860, 2864, 2865a); Egypt (2133); Estonia (792a); Falkland Islands (1136a, 1137a, 1142, 1144, 1145); Faroe Islands (638c); Finland (1485, 1487c, 1490, 1493, 1497a); France (4676, 4680, 4681a, 4690, 4693a, 4775a, 4775c, 4827, 4836a); Georgia (492, 496b, 496c, 501, 510, 511a, 515); Great Britain (Alderney) (512); Great Britain (Jersey) (1858, 1867, 1867b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1740, 1743, 1761); Korea (North) (5161, 5161a, 5179, 5179e); Pakistan (1218); Russia (7662); San Marino (1952); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (534); Tunisia (1594)
Insects
Bulgaria (4733); Finland (1492a)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Aruba (466); Finland (1487b); Georgia (496a, 496b, 496d); Great Britain (Alderney) (513, 514); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1744); Korea (North) (5181)
Fish & Fishing
Falkland Islands (1143); France (4688, 4693a, 4826, 4836a); French Polynesia (1140, 1141, 1146); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1713d, 1718, 1719a, 1758f); Monaco (2807); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (534-538)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
French Polynesia (1146); Monaco (2807)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
France (4803); French Polynesia (1146)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Ascension (1146, 1147); France (4803); Georgia (492); Monaco (2807)
Flags
Ascension (1142, 1144-1148); Bangladesh (833); British Antarctic Territory (486); Bulgaria (4726); Canada (2860c, 2863, 2865a); Cayman Islands (1158, 1158a, 1159, 1159a); Falkland Islands (1138, 1140, 1141); Faroe Islands (643-644); Finland (1493); France (4778, 4779a, 4794, 4816, 4823, 4828, 4836a); French Polynesia (1148, 1148a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1294-1299, 1294a-1299a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1868, 1870b, 1873, 1873b, 1884, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1714c, 1714e, 1728b, 1729b, 1752); Korea (North) (4692-4693, 5049-5051, 5158, 5161a, 5180); Monaco (2808, 2809, 2812); Russia (7618, 7623, 7623a, 7624, 7631, 7637c, 7638, 7645, 7674); San Marino (1946); Thailand (2811); Tristan da Cunha (1047); Tunisia (1596)
Flora
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (319); Falkland Islands (1136b); Georgia (498); Monaco (2809a); Russia (7617)
Flowers
Aruba (466); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316a, 316c); Bulgaria (4727a, 4731); Equatorial Guinea (315b); Falkland Islands (1137b); Faroe Islands (631e); Finland (1484, 1485, 1487c, 1489a, 1493); Finland (Aland) (365); France (4688, 4693a, 4746, 4748, 4760, 4761a, 4775b, 4775c, 4776b, 4785, 4793a, 4804-4815, 4813, 4815, 4815a, 4825, 4836a); Georgia (492, 496, 515); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1299, 1299a); Great Britain (Alderney) (513, 518, 519-524, 524a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1896-1901, 1901a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1741, 1742, 1743, 1744); Korea (North) (5171-5174, 5174a, 5180, 5181); Russia (7639)
Flowers: Orchids
Finland (1489b)
Flowers: Roses
Canada (2860c, 2863, 2865a); France (4691, 4693a, 4740, 4742a, 4809, 4815a, 4819-4820); Gibraltar (1529, 1532); Great Britain (Alderney) (517); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1720-1725)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Austria (2574); Bulgaria (4728); Finland (1492a, 1497d); France (4693, 4693a); French Polynesia (1149); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1713d, 1718, 1719a, 1745, 1756); Korea (North) (5158, 5161a); San Marino (1953); Thailand (2811); Tunisia (1598)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Austria (2581); Finland (1487d); France (4730, 4742, 4742a); Georgia (497); Gibraltar (1529, 1532); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1311); Pakistan (1217); Russia (7636)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Ascension (1147); British Antarctic Territory (486); Estonia (794); Falkland Islands (1141, 1146); France (4823); Great Britain (Jersey) (1822-1832, 1850, 1853a, 1890); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1755, 1756, 1757); Russia (7639-7640, 7667); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539)
Holograms & 3-D
Canada (2860-2865, 2865a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1832)
Judaica
Austria (2579); France (4801); Monaco (2819); Russia (7633); Thailand (2811)
Maps & Globes
Ascension (1145-1148); Bangladesh (834); British Antarctic Territory (489); Bulgaria (4728); Cayman Islands (1157a, 1158a, 1159a, 1160a); Egypt (2128, 2140, 2141, 2142); Estonia (792); Falkland Islands (1149); Faroe Islands (644, 650); France (4821, 4832, 4836a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1850, 1851, 1853a, 1859, 1888, 1888a); Korea (North) (5161, 5161a); Monaco (2809a, 2812, 2818); Russia (7632, 7647, 7667)
Military
Andorra (French) (744); Armenia (1038); Ascension (1143); Canada (2860c, 2863, 2865a); Egypt (2128, 2144); Faroe Islands (634); France (4762, 4781, 4796, 4816, 4817, 4823); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1295, 1295a, 1296, 1296a, 1297, 1297a, 1298, 1298a, 1309, 1312a); Great Britain (Alderney) (525-530); Great Britain (Jersey) (1848-1854, 1853a, 1883-1889, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1710-1711, 1710c, 1712, 1726b, 1726c, 1727-1730); Korea (North) (5158, 5159, 5160, 5161a, 5195); Russia (7612-7614, 7620-7623, 7623a, 7624, 7625-7628, 7645, 7649-7652, 7657, 7660a, 7661, 7665, 7666, 7668, 7670-7673); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (538, 541); Tristan da Cunha (1049); Tunisia (1596)
Motor Vehicles
Bulgaria (4726); Falkland Islands (1147); France (4781, 4822f, B751, B753, B756a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1883, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1713c, 1714b, 1714f, 1717, 1719a, 1746-1751, 1756); Korea (North) (5158, 5161a, 5195); Russia (7619, 7636); Tunisia (1596)
Automobiles
France (4678, 4681a, 4803, 4822d, 4822f, 4830, 4836a); Georgia (494, 495b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1290, 1293a); Korea (North) (5195)
Motorcycles
Andorra (French) (744); Finland (1497f); France (4729); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1714a)
Mushrooms
Estonia (795); Guyana (2687A, 2687G, 2687H, 2687I, 2687J); Korea (North) (5181)
Nobel Prize
Armenia (1035); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1281); Great Britain (Jersey) (1854); Monaco (2819); Russia (7633)
Performing Arts
Dance
Bulgaria (4728c); France (4697, 4822b)
Music
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316a, 316c); Bulgaria (4726, 4727b); Falkland Islands (1146); Finland (1488, 1495); Finland (Aland) (366, 368); France (4677, 4681a, 4756, 4761a, 4822c); Georgia (506, 507-508); Great Britain (3390); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1295, 1295a); Korea (North) (5160, 5161a, 5195); Monaco (2815, 2816-2817); Russia (7635, 7642); San Marino (1945)
Music: Rock Stars
Finland (1496)
Movies, Television & Stars
Egypt (2139); France (4822c); Great Britain (3381-3392, 3392a)
Theater
Egypt (2134); France (4795d); Georgia (506)
Personalized Stamps
Finland (Aland) (369)
Philately
Austria (2576); Bulgaria (4726); France (4681a, 4697, 4777, 4818); Great Britain (3393-3396, 3396a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1300); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1704-1709, 1706a); Monaco (2811, 2812); Russia (7619)
Printing
Faroe Islands (649); Great Britain (3393)
Railroads
Austria (2582); Bulgaria (4726); Czech Republic (3640, 3640a); Georgia (502); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1714b, 1714f); Korea (North) (5158, 5161a); Russia (7620-7623, 7623a, 7657-7660, 7660a)
Red Cross
France (B749-B756, B756a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1851, 1853a)
Religion
Andorra (French) (746); Aruba (462, 464, 465); Austria (2575); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (312, 314, 320); Egypt (1754A, 2081D, 2135, 2143, 2145); Faroe Islands (650); Finland (1485); France (4776, 4794, 4795, 4797, 4800, 4802, 4818, 4824); French Polynesia (1147, 1148a); Georgia (499a, 505); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1307); Great Britain (Jersey) (1817, 1821a); Russia (7611, 7663-7664, 7669); San Marino (1950-1951)
Christmas
Faroe Islands (651-652); Great Britain (Jersey) (1808-1815); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1759-1763, 1759a); San Marino (1952-1954)
Popes
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (321); San Marino (1941-1943)
Science & Technology
Estonia (792); Ethiopia (1808); Great Britain (3363-3370, 3363a, 3369a, 3370b); Korea (North) (5051, 5142); Monaco (2819); San Marino (1946-1947)
Archaeology
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (318); Bulgaria (4728); Faroe Islands (650); France (4674, 4681a); Georgia (497)
Astronomy
Faroe Islands (639-642, 640a, 641a, 642a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1839-1847)
Computers & Mathematics
Great Britain (3363, 3364, 3363a, 3370b); Korea (North) (5142)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (747); Armenia (1033b); British Antarctic Territory (487); Faroe Islands (638c, 638d, 639-642, 640a, 641a, 642a, 643); Gibraltar (1527, 1530); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1301-1306); Korea (North) (5181)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Faroe Islands (638c); Monaco (2807)
Medicine
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (314); Bulgaria (4724, 4725); Ethiopia (1805, 1808); France (4781, B752, B756a, 1O72); Great Britain (3369, 3370, 3369a, 3370b); Russia (7616); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (541); Tunisia (1598, 1599)
Scouting
Cayman Islands (1157, 1157a); Egypt (2130); Pakistan (1218)
Ships & Watercraft
Ascension (1144, 1146, 1147); British Antarctic Territory (488); Bulgaria (4726); Cayman Islands (1158, 1158a); Czech Republic (3639, 3639a); Egypt (2146-2147); Falkland Islands (1141); Faroe Islands (638b, 638d); Finland (1492b, 1493c); Finland (Aland) (363-364); France (4681, 4681a, 4743, 4794, 4800, 4822e, B750, B753, B756, B756a); French Polynesia (1141, 1148, 1148a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1298, 1298a, 1301, 1308); Great Britain (Jersey) (1849, 1851, 1853a, 1865, 1867, 1867b, 1885, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1713a, 1713e, 1715, 1719, 1719a, 1726, 1753, 1757); Monaco (2809c, 2812, 2813); Russia (7669, 7672); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (534-538, 541); Tristan da Cunha (1047); Tunisia (1597)
Space
Ascension (1142); British Antarctic Territory (487); Canada (2866-2878, 2872a); France (4798-4799); Great Britain (Jersey) (1847); Russia (7615)
Sports
Bangladesh (832); Czech Republic (3638-3639, 3639a); Estonia (791); Finland (Aland) (367); Great Britain (Jersey) (1862-1875, 1864b, 1867b, 1870b, 1873b, 1875b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1714a, 1754); Monaco (2810); Russia (7648); Tunisia (1599)
Basketball
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (317); Great Britain (Jersey) (1863, 1864b)
Golf
Great Britain (Jersey) (1873, 1873b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1757)
Olympics
Georgia (510-511, 511a); Korea (North) (4692-4693)
Soccer
France (4836, 4836a); Georgia (488, 511a, 514); Great Britain (Jersey) (1864, 1864b); Korea (North) (5142, 5160, 5161a); San Marino (1944)
Stamps On Stamps
Bulgaria (4726); French Polynesia (1146); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1300); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1704-1709, 1706a); Russia (7611, 7619)
Telecommunications
Bangladesh (834); Egypt (2142); Estonia (792c); France (4822a); Georgia (509); Great Britain (Jersey) (1853, 1853a, 1884, 1888a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1752); Russia (7630, 7631)
Textiles
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (319); Faroe Islands (647); Finland (1497a); France (4734, 4737, 4738, 4742a); French Polynesia (1144); Georgia (502, 506); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1713-1719, 1714f, 1719a)
Native Costumes
Austria (2580); Bulgaria (4727, 4728c); Faroe Islands (650); France (B751, B756a); French Polynesia (1142, 1148, 1148a); Georgia (490, 502)
Toys & Games
Andorra (French) (745); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (316, 316c); Bulgaria (4731); Canada (B22, B22a); Czech Republic (3641); Faroe Islands (645-646); Finland (1491); Finland (Aland) (368); France (4803); Georgia (504, 512-513, 513a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1288-1293, 1293a); Great Britain (Jersey) (1815)
Chess
Bulgaria (4726)
United Nations
Monaco (2818); Russia (7674)
Universal Postal Union
Egypt (2129)
Wine
Austria (2574); Bulgaria (4728d)
Women
Armenia (1035, 1037); Aruba (463); Ascension (1141-1144, 1148); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (319); British Antarctic Territory (486-489); Bulgaria (4725, 4727a, 4727c, 4728c, 4731); Canada (2859, 2859a, 2860); Cayman Islands (1157, 1157a, 1158, 1158a, 1160, 1160a); Czech Republic (3642); Egypt (2139, 2145); Equatorial Guinea (315); Estonia (792c); Falkland Islands (1146-1149); Faroe Islands (635, 650); Finland (1487, 1492b, 1492d, 1492e, 1493a, 1493b, 1494, 1496b, 1496f); Finland (Aland) (366); France (4682, 4691, 4692, 4693a, 4744-4748, 4779a, 4781, 4795, 4816, 4821, 4822, 4826, 4829, 4830, 4834, 4835, 4836a, B749, B750, B751, B752, B756, B756a); French Polynesia (1143, 1144); Georgia (491, 502, 506); Gibraltar (1529, 1532); Great Britain (3389, 3390, 3393-3396, 3396a, MH447-MH448, MH448a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1289, 1293a, 1296, 1296a, 1297, 1297a, 1298, 1298a, 1299, 1299a, 1300, 1312); Great Britain (Alderney) (517, 531); Great Britain (Jersey) (1862, 1864b, 1870, 1870b, 1875, 1875b); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1704-1709, 1706a, 1710-1711, 1713b, 1714d, 1716, 1719a, 1720-1725, 1731-1739, 1739i, 1739j, 1739k, 1739l); Korea (North) (4692-4693, 5159, 5160, 5161a, 5200); Monaco (2812, 2813, 2817); Russia (7611, 7616, 7619, 7642, 7643, 7659, 7660, 7660a); San Marino (1935b, 1935c, 1937, 1949, 1949a); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539-542); Thailand (2805); Tristan da Cunha (1046-1049)
Writers & Literature
Armenia (1035); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (313); Faroe Islands (649); France (4828, 4836a); Georgia (505, 506, 515); Great Britain (Alderney) (512-518); Russia (7633, 7643)
Journalism
Armenia (1035); Ascension (1141); British Antarctic Territory (486); Falkland Islands (1146); France (4816); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1707, 1710-1711); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (539); Tristan da Cunha (1046)
