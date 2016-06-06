POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - June 2016
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 20, 2016 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Falkland Islands (1166); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L139-L144, L141a, L144a); Russia (7678)
Architecture
Falkland Islands (1166); Guatemala (720); Monaco (2838, 2839, 2840); Nepal (968, 969, 970, 971, 972, 976, 978, 988, 989, 990, 996, 1004); Netherlands (1500c, 1500d); Nevis (1801-1802, 1849, 1869-1870, 1889, 1890, 1894-1895); New Zealand (2582b, 2600, 2634, 2634a, 2638b, 2638d, 2640, 2640a, 2641, 2641a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); Niger (1288, 1294, 1299b, 1319, 1322, 1347a, 1350, 1370, 1373); Norway (1764, 1765, 1768, 1778, 1791, 1793, 1794, 1796a); Oman (552, 554, 555-559, 561); Palau (1258-1259, 1269b, 1271n, 1277-1278, 1283-1284, 1285e, 1285f, 1287d, 1289, 1295-1296); Palestinian Authority (214, 215, 225-228); Paraguay (3017, 3020, 3023, 3028, 3029, 3030); Penrhyn (553); Philippines (3587, 3588, 3593-3594, 3606a, 3609, 3610a, 3612b, 3616a, 3621, 3625, 3627a, 3629a, 3643, 3645); Poland (4203, 4208, 4211, 4212); Portugal (3683, 3684, 3703-3707, 3710-3713, 3718-3719, 3729, 3740, 3745-3747, 3750, 3760, 3761); Portugal (Azores) (579); Portugal (Madeira) (330, 332, 334, 335, 336, 337); Qatar (1108, 1110); Romania (5603-5608, 5603a-5608a, 5618, 5620, 5620a, 5621, 5621a, 5622, 5622a, 5623-5624, 5625-5626, 5625a-5626a, 5630-5631, 5630a, 5681, 5682-5684, 5682a-5683a, 5685, 5685a, 5685b, 5685c, 5689, 5689a, 5689b, 5694-5695, 5694a, 5704, 5704a, 5710-5713, 5710a-5713a, 5714, 5714a, 5715, 5715a, 5716, 5716a, 5719b, 5733-5736, 5733a-5736a, 5742, 5745-5748, 5745a-5748a); Russia (7676, 7677, 7682, 7683, 7684, 7685, 7691, 7697, 7698, 7699, 7700, 7701, 7706); St. Kitts (890-891, 916c, 916d, 929); St. Martin (68); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012, 1013, 1014, 1016, 1019, 1021, 1023); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2635c, 2635d, 2645a, 2646c, 2649, 2650, 2651, 2655, 2657, 2663, 2671-2672, 2683, 2689, 2701); Samoa (1208, 1214b, 1219a, 1219c); Zimbabwe (1215-1218)
Bridges
Canada (2902c, 2907, 2908a); Guatemala (720c); Nepal (979d); Netherlands (1487c, 1490, 1490u-1490y); Nevis (1869); Portugal (3705, 3706); St. Martin (69e); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2640, 2646c, 2660)
Castles
Oman (555a, 555d, 556, 559); Palau (1281-1282); Romania (5608, 5608a); Russia (7685b)
Lighthouses
Nevis (1875-1876); Niger (1306, 1340, 1363); Norway (1773-1776, 1774a, 1776a, 1776b); Portugal (3757b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1017); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2688, 2706)
Windmills
Netherlands (1494e, 1494o, 1494w); Niger (1341, 1364); Portugal (3743); Portugal (Azores) (580); Samoa (1218b, 1219c)
Art
Canada (2902-2910, 2908a, 2909a, 2910a); Guatemala (709-711); Netherlands (1498a, 1498b, 1498e, 1498f, 1498k, 1498l, 1498o, 1498p, 1498u, 1498w, 1499); Niger (1311, 1347, 1370)
Children’s Art
Philippines (3635-3636); St. Martin (69)
Paintings
Netherlands (1500e, 1505, 1505k-1505o); Nevis (1841-1844, 1845-1848, 1881-1884); New Zealand (2591-2592); Niger (1296, 1297, 1298, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1347c, 1349, 1372); Norway (1793); Palau (1289a, 1291-1294); Penrhyn (548, 554); Philippines (3617-3618); Poland (4200); Portugal (3674, 3679, 3703, 3711, 3738-3739); Romania (5522, 5646, 5646a, 5647, 5647a, 5696-5698, 5696a-5698a, 5703, 5703a, 5716, 5716a, 5745-5748, 5745a-5748a); Russia (7708); St. Kitts (886-889, 920-921, 930-933); St. Martin (75); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2642, 2643, 2644, 2645, 2646, 2647, 2662, 2663, 2664, 2665, 2666, 2667); Samoa (1207, 1221)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
New Zealand (2609-2617, 2615a, 2616a, 2617a); Portugal (3690-3693); Portugal (Azores) (568, 571); Portugal (Madeira) (338); Romania (5641, 5641a, 5710, 5710a, 5720-5723, 5720a-5723a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2643a, 2643d)
Nudes
Nevis (1842b)
Sculpture & Statues
Nepal (974, 975, 987); Nevis (1895); Niger (1370); Norway (1791, 1794); Palau (1289b); Palestinian Authority (225); Papua New Guinea (1810, 1811b); Philippines (3598-3599, 3610b, 3621); Portugal (3762); Romania (5619, 5619a, 5623, 5623a, 5628, 5648, 5648a, 5649, 5649a, 5687, 5687a, 5711, 5711a, 5712, 5712a, 5733, 5733a, 5743-5744, 5743a-5744a); Russia (7684, 7688); St. Kitts (908f); St. Martin (69d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2630c, 2701)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Nepal (991c); Niger (1287, 1288b, 1312, 1313); Palau (1267d, 1275-1276); Philippines (3629a); Portugal (3701-3702, 3712); Portugal (Azores) (570); Portugal (Madeira) (340); St. Kitts (908e, 909b, 909e); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2630, 2634b, 2641, 2650, 2654, 2661, 2707)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Philippines (3624); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2686, 2704)
Bicycles
Netherlands (B768a); Norway (1768); Oman (554); Paraguay (3018); Portugal (3689)
Black Americans
Netherlands (1500f); Nevis (1837); Niger (1293c); Palau (1284)
Children
Nepal (1005); Netherlands (1505a, 1505f, 1505g, 1505k, 1505l, B768c); Nevis (1841a, 1844); New Zealand (2639, 2639a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e, B217-B221); Niger (1285, 1297a, 1297d, 1298c, 1299, 1300c, 1310, 1321, 1324, 1325, 1346, 1369); Oman (551-552); Palau (1281-1282, 1285f); Papua New Guinea (1804-1808, 1807a); Paraguay (3029); Penrhyn (549); Philippines (3624, 3629a, 3633); Poland (4201); Portugal (3718, 3736); Portugal (Madeira) (334, 338); Qatar (1088); Romania (5618, 5719b); Russia (7688); St. Kitts (922-923); St. Martin (69); Samoa (1208); United States (5060)
Coins & Currency
Poland (4212); Romania (5613-5616, 5613a-5616a, 5685-5686, 5685a, 5685b, 5685c, 5715, 5715a, 5718-5719, 5718a-5719a, 5719b, 5737-5740, 5737a-5740a)
Endangered Species
Niger (1335, 1358); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2648, 2668)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Ascension (1153-1157); Palau (1256-1257); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2669-2670, 2669e, 2669f, 2689)
Europa
Netherlands (1493); Norway (1769-1770); Portugal (3701-3702); Portugal (Azores) (569-570, 577, 578); Portugal (Madeira) (329, 331, 339-340); Romania (5677-5678, 5677a-5678a, 5678b, 5678c)
Explorers
Falkland Islands (1166); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L139-L144, L141a, L144a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2707)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Kyrgyzstan (508); New Zealand (2618-2621, 2621b); Penrhyn (549, 550-552); Philippines (3558A-3558B, 3558Bc, 3605); Romania (5631, 5688, 5688a, 5689b, 5689b, 5746, 5746a); Russia (7712d, 7712e); St. Kitts (916-917); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2689); Samoa (1210, 1215-1217)
Famous People
Pakistan Mohammed Ali Jinnah (818A); Palau Dwight D. Eisenhower (1285-1286), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1287c), Abraham Lincoln (1288); Romania Rutherford B. Hayes (5727, 5727a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Jawaharlal Nehru (2635, 2655), Mahatma Gandhi (2635b, 2655), Deng Xiaoping (2683, 2701), Mao Zedong (2683b, 2683c), Jimmy Carter (2683d), Abraham Lincoln (2707); Samoa Xi Jinping (1214)
Kennedy
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2655)
Royalty
Monaco (2837, 2839); Netherlands (1496, 1503, 1503a); Nevis (1879-1880, 1885-1886); New Zealand (2602-2608, 2608a); Niger (1295, 1299, 1318, 1320, 1324); Norway (1786); Oman (560-561); Palau (1273-1274, 1276, 1281-1282); Papua New Guinea (1804-1808, 1807a); Penrhyn (549, 553); Philippines (3554-3555); Portugal (3710); Qatar (1090-1098, 1113-1115); Romania (5617-5618, 5617a, 5624, 5650-5653, 5650a-5653a, 5681, 5685c, 5686, 5711, 5711a, 5713, 5713a, 5727, 5727a, 5736, 5736a); Russia (7680, 7684, 7712f); St. Kitts (922-923, 928a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2635a, 2640b, 2689, 2707); Samoa (1208, 1209-1212, 1220)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Niger (1293a, 1299a, 1299d); Palau (1281b)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Ascension (1153-1157); Falkland Islands (1165); Kyrgyzstan (508); Namibia (1299); Nepal (993); Netherlands (1498c, 1504a, 1504b, 1504e, 1504f, 1504g, 1504j, 1505g, 1505l, B768); New Zealand (2593c, 2593j, 2593o, 2619, 2619a, 2620, 2620a, 2521b, 2637, 2637a, 2638b, 2638d, 2642e); Niger (1278, 1279, 1286a, 1286b, 1296a, 1302, 1303, 1311, 1323, 1329, 1335b, 1336, 1352, 1358, 1359); Norway (1763); Palau (1256-1257); Palestinian Authority (222); Paraguay (3020, 3024a, 3024c); Penrhyn (550-552, 554); Philippines (3558A-3558B, 3558Bc, 3591, 3611, 3634c, 3638-3639, 3639a); Poland (4197); Portugal (3690, 3691, 3693, 3698, 3711); Portugal (Azores) (577); Qatar (1101, 1111); Romania (5629, 5629a, 5642, 5645a, 5677, 5677a, 5678b, 5678c, 5681, 5710-5713, 5710a-5713a, 5720-5723, 5720a-5723a); St. Martin (74); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2648c, 2668, 2669-2670, 2669e, 2669f, 2673, 2689, 2691, 2707); Samoa (1209-1212, 1215-1217)
Land Mammals: Cats
Netherlands (1489a, 1498d, 1498j, B768); Nevis (1841c1878); Niger (1280, 1304, 1335d); Norway (1778); Palestinian Authority (218, 225); Paraguay (3024b); Penrhyn (549); Portugal (3696-3700); Romania (5609-5612, 5609a-5612a, 5615, 5615a, 5618, 5643, 5645, 5645a, 5689b, 5747, 5747a); St. Kitts (918-919); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2648d, 2658, 2689a, 2689d); Samoa (1212)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Netherlands (1499a, 1498e, 1498f, 1498g, 1504i, 1505h, 1505m, B768); Niger (1296c, 1321); Palau (1273c); Romania (5729-5732, 5729a-5732a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2643a, 2662); Samoa (1209-1212)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Nepal (995); Netherlands (B768); Niger (1335c)
Land Mammals: Horses
Netherlands (1488, 1498b, 1498h, 1498i); Nevis (1879b); New Zealand (2582b); Niger (1327-1328, 1349, 1372); Paraguay (3017a); Philippines (3591a, 3612a); Portugal (3702, 3703); Portugal (Azores) (569-570); Portugal (Madeira) (340); Qatar (1088a, 1102); Romania (5623-5624, 5623a, 5678, 5678a, 5678b, 5678c, 5685, 5685a, 5685b, 5685c, 5696-5698, 5696a-5698a, 5719b, 5733, 5733a, 5737, 5737a); Russia (7701, 7712d, 7712e, 7712g); St. Kitts (920-921); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2643a); Samoa (1209-1212)
Sea Mammals
Nevis (1853, 1855); Niger (1330, 1331, 1353, 1354); Romania (5614, 5614a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2674, 2692)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Netherlands (B768); Nevis (1853-1856); Niger (1281, 1306); Romania (5644, 5645a)
Birds
Ascension (1153-1157); Falkland Islands (1164); Latvia (929); Namibia (1294-1298, 1299c, 1302-1306, 1320-1323); Nepal (980-985, 992, 1006); Netherlands (1494b, 1494d, 1494h, 1494l, 1494n, 1494r, 1494v, 1494x, 1494y, 1504a, 1504c, 1504d, 1504e, 1504h, 1504j, 1505g, 1505l, B768); Nevis (1823-1826, 1865-1866, 1878, 1881, 1892-1893); New Zealand (2599a, 2610, 2614b, 2621, 2621a, 2621b); Niger (1283, 1293b, 1306, 1308, 1335, 1359); Norway (1779-1782); Palau (1279-1280, 1284, 1285-1286); Palestinian Authority (219, 224, 230-233); Papua New Guinea (1809, 1811a); Paraguay (3025, 3027); Penrhyn (549); Philippines (3587, 3607-3608, 3620c, 3634a, 3642); Portugal (3719, 3739, 3740, 3741, 3748, 3749); Portugal (Azores) (570, 573, 576, 577); Portugal (Madeira) (329); Qatar (1100); Romania (5613, 5614, 5613a, 5614a, 5618, 5619, 5619a, 5654-5657, 5654a-5657a, 5672-5676, 5672a-5675a, 5680, 5680a, 5681, 5689b, 5695, 5705-5709, 5705a-5708a, 5717, 5717a, 5742, 5746, 5746a, 5747, 5747a, 5748, 5748a); St. Kitts (896-899, 908e, 914-915, 924-927); St. Martin (68c, 68d, 69); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1008, 1011, 1017, 1022); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2624, 2640a, 2640d, 2648a, 2648b, 2660, 2669-2670, 2669e, 2669f, 2675, 2676, 2684, 2688, 2689, 2693, 2694, 2706); Samoa (1213); Surinam (1493)
Insects
Namibia (1299b); Niger (1282, 1285, 1307, 1310); Philippines (3596-3597); Portugal (Azores) (580)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Guatemala (717); Nepal (980-985); Niger (1300, 1325); Qatar (1088d); St. Martin (69, 71-72); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2677, 2695); Samoa (C11-C15, C14a); Surinam (1494)
Fish & Fishing
Aruba (472-476); Guatemala (713, 714, 715a); Namibia (1316-1319); Netherlands (1494j, 1494t, 1494u, 1502b, 1502l, 1502v, B768); New Zealand (2593l); Niger (1306, 1332, 1355); Norway (1767, 1791, 1796, 1796a); Philippines (3620a, 3620b); Portugal (3721, 3741); St. Kitts (900-903, 906a, 906c, 906d); St. Martin (73, 75a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1011, 1023, 1024); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2676c, 2696); Samoa (1206a, 1206c)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Guatemala (712-715, 715a); Monaco (2841); New Zealand (2593g); Niger (1332, 1355, 1372); Norway (1795, 1796a); Palau (1256-1257, 1299-1300, 1301-1302); Philippines (3634d); Portugal (3724); St. Kitts (900-903, 906b, 906e, 907); Samoa (1206)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
New Zealand (2586-2590, 2590b, 2593d); Portugal (3703-3707); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1017); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2689a)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Guatemala (715, 715a); Monaco (2841); Netherlands (1494f, 1494p, 1494w); Nevis (1867-1868); Niger (1284, 1309, 1333, 1335a, 1356); Palau (1301-1302); Palestinian Authority (221); Philippines (3587, 3634); Portugal (3760-3762); St. Kitts (906f); St. Martin (69f); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1018); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2660, 2668, 2678, 2689c, 2689d, 2696); Samoa (1206b)
Other Terrestrial Life
New Zealand (2628-2632, 2631a, 2632a); Niger (1300b, 1346)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Nepal (980-985); Nevis (1859-1862); Niger (1334, 1357); Palau (1260-1263); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2679, 2697)
Fire Fighting
Netherlands (B768); Niger (1288c, 1313, 1343, 1366); Norway (1770); Palestinian Authority (213-216); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1013); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2685, 2703)
Flags
Latvia (925); Monaco (2840); Namibia (1301); Nepal (979, 986); Netherlands (1495, 1502c,1502h, 1502j, 1502m, 1502r, 1502t, 1502u, 1502v, 1502x); Nevis (1878); New Zealand (2600, 2641, 2641a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L141a, L143, L144a); Niger (1278, 1285a, 1285d, 1302, 1324, 1351d, 1375); Norway (1778); Oman (551); Palau (1271a, 1271e, 1272c, 1272d, 1272i, 1275, 1281-1282, 1283, 1285f, 1287); Palestinian Authority (228, 229, 233); Paraguay (3020, 3027, 3030); Philippines (3609, 3611, 3619, 3624); Portugal (3711, 3713, 3747); Portugal (Azores) (578); Portugal (Madeira) (337); Qatar (1101, 1116); Romania (5619, 5619a, 5671, 5727, 5727a, 5741-5742, 5741a); Russia (7676, 7687, 7690, 7706, 7713); St. Kitts (908a, 908b, 908c, 909d, 909f); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012d, 1015b, 1019, 1020); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2629, 2634c, 2655, 2656, 2657, 2658, 2660, 2671-2672, 2683, 2701); Samoa (1214)
Flora
Nepal (998, 1002); Netherlands (1494a, 1494c, 1494k, 1494m, 1494x, 1494y, 11504b); Palau (1305a); Palestinian Authority (226); Portugal (3758, 3759); St. Kitts (912-913, 916a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1009)
Flowers
Kyrgyzstan (509, 510, 512a); Nepal (980-985, 999, 1000, 1001, 1003); Netherlands (1494g, 1494i, 1494q, 1494s, 1494u, 1494v, 1504d, 1504g, 1504h); Nevis (1801-1802, 1804, 1842a, 1879-1880, 1885b, 1885c, 1885e, 1887-1888); New Zealand (2599, 2599a, 2608, 2608a, 2612, 2614d, 2617, 2617a, 2617b, 2623, 2624, 2627a); Niger (1282, 1297b, 1300a, 1307); Palau (1273d, 1273f, 1277, 1283-1284, 1305-1306); Palestinian Authority (217, 220, 223); Papua New Guinea (1811); Penrhyn (549); Philippines (3607-3608, 3617-3618); Poland (4205); Portugal (3697, 3725-3726, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3735a, 3758b, 3760, 3762); Portugal (Azores) (571); Portugal (Madeira) (332-337); Romania (5659, 5659a, 5660, 5660a, 5661, 5661a, 5662, 5662a, 5663, 5663a, 5663b, 5690-5693, 5690a-5693a, 5699-5702, 5699a-5702a, 5702b, 5749-5752, 5749a-5752a); St. Kitts (892-895, 914-915, 917); St. Martin (68e, 69, 70, 72c, 72e); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1018); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2654, 2695)
Flowers: Orchids
Kyrgyzstan (511, 512, 512a); Netherlands (1494e, 1494o, 1494w); Nevis (1887e); Niger (1282d, 1337, 1360); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2677, 2680, 2695, 2698)
Flowers: Roses
Romania (5658, 5658a, 5663b)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Netherlands (1497c, B768b, B768d); Nevis (1842c, 1844); New Zealand (2593a, 2593b, 2593n, 2593p, 2619, 2619a, 2621b); Niger (1296b, 1297c); Norway (1796, 1796a); Palau (1305d, 1305e); Philippines (3569-3585, 3620, 3630); Portugal (3720, 3722, 3723, 3724, 3725-3726, 3730-3735, 3735a, 3758b); Romania (5522, 5746, 5746a, 5748, 5748a); Russia (7701, 7707); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2643a, 2643d, 2647d); Samoa (1215, 1217a)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Niger (1339, 1362); Philippines (3592, 3606, 3643); Romania (5666-5669, 5666a-5669a, 5669b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2682, 2700)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Latvia (926-928); Netherlands (1489a); Palau (1281-1282); Penrhyn (549); Portugal (3745-3747); Romania (5618, 5689b, 5710-5713, 5710a-5713a); Russia (7690); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2624, 2707); Samoa (1212)
Judaica
Romania (5638, 5638a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2635d)
Maps & Globes
Guatemala (717); Namibia (1301); Nepal (992); Netherlands (1489, 1501); Nevis (1878); New Zealand (2593); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L139-L144, L141a, L144a); Niger (1300, 1301, 1325); Paraguay (3023, 3027); Philippines (3621, 3624, 3629a); Portugal (3695, 3709, 3745, 3746, 3762); Romania (5670, 5670a, 5676, 5714-5717, 5714a-5717a, 5741-5742, 5741a); Russia (7681a, 7690, 7712q, 7713); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1012a, 1015, 1019); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2630c, 2650, 2661, 2683d, 2707)
Masks
Pitcairn Islands (813)
Military
Guatemala (720); Monaco (2838); Nepal (973); Netherlands (1483-1487, 1483a-1487a, 1483b-1487b, 1487c, 1496); Nevis (1879-1880); New Zealand (2622-2627, 2627a, 2633-2642, 2633a-2642a, 2638b, 2638d, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); Niger (1287, 1312); Norway (1792, 1793); Oman (555b, 555c, 557, 558); Palau (1267-1268, 1271-1272, 1275-1276, 1285f, 1287b, 1303-1304); Philippines (3626); Portugal (3713, 3761); Romania (5619, 5619a, 5680, 5680a, 5697, 5697a, 5711, 5711a, 5715, 5715a, 5733, 5733a); Russia (7692-7696, 7698, 7712); St. Kitts (908-911, 920-921); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1015, 1020); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2629, 2634b, 2641, 2649, 2654, 2661, 2686c, 2686d); Samoa (1214d)
Motor Vehicles
Guatemala (720); Nepal (979d); Netherlands (B768); Nevis (1879d); Niger (1288c, 1288d, 1313, 1343, 1363, 1366); Norway (1765, 1770); Palau (1267e, 1285f); Palestinian Authority (214, 215); Russia (7677a, 7687, 7693); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1019); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2660, 2685, 2703)
Automobiles
Netherlands (B768); New Zealand (2640, 2640a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); Niger (1344, 1363, 1367); Norway (1791); Oman (554); Palau (1272o, 1285f); Palestinian Authority (225); Portugal (3702, 3706, 3750); Portugal (Azores) (570); Portugal (Madeira) (335, 340); Qatar (1088b); Russia (7677a); St. Kitts (922c); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1014, 1019); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2636, 2637, 2656, 2657); Samoa (1220d)
Motorcycles
Niger (1288a); Palau (1285f); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2689)
Mushrooms
Niger (1338, 1361); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2681, 2699); Surinam (1492)
Nobel Prize
Niger (1293, 1318, 1351, 1374, 1375); Palau (1275b, 1276, 1284, 1287-1288); Romania (5638, 5638a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2627-2628, 2635c, 2635d)
Performing Arts
Dance
Netherlands (1500f); Nevis (1839); New Zealand (2625, 2627a); Portugal (3751-3756); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2664); Samoa (1234)
Music
Monaco (2838); Nepal (967); Nevis (1840); New Zealand (2582b); Niger (1291, 1292, 1299d, 1316, 1317, 1348, 1371); Norfolk Island (1110, 1111, 1112, 1113); Norway (1771, 1777, 1783); Oman (551-552); Paraguay (3019, 3021-3022, 3031); Portugal (3675-3678); Portugal (Azores) (568); Romania (5522a, 5647, 5647a, 5681); St. Kitts (908b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2631, 2645b, 2651)
Music: Rock Stars
Niger (1293c)
Movies, Television & Stars
Nevis (1801-1802, 1837); Niger (1295, 1320); Palau (1250-1251, 1297-1298); Philippines (3589, 3624, 3631); Poland (4194-4196, 4196a); Qatar (1088, 1100); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2632, 2633, 2634, 2652, 2653, 2654); United States (5060)
Theater
Niger (1291, 1292, 1316, 1317); Palau (1289d, 1289f); Pitcairn Islands (813); Poland (4200); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1013)
Entertainers
Nevis (1838); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2664)
Personalized Stamps
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2624-2626)
Petroleum
Netherlands (1502e, 1502o, 1502w); Portugal (3743); Russia (7678)
Philately
Netherlands (1503, 1503a); Nevis (1875-1876); New Zealand (2582b); Palau (1264-1265); Papua New Guinea (1809-1811); Philippines (3554-3555, 3605, 3633); Romania (5681); St. Kitts (916-917)
Printing
Netherlands (1503, 1503a)
Railroads
Canada (2902c, 2907, 2908a); Netherlands (1494c, 1494d, 1494m, 1494n, 1494x, 1500b, B768); Nevis (1849-1852); Niger (1276, 1301, 1342, 1365); Palau (1285e); St. Kitts (890-891); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2652, 2683b, 2687, 2701, 2705)
Red Cross
Niger (1285, 1310, 1346, 1369)
Religion
Nepal (968, 970, 972, 976, 987, 1004); Netherlands (1498g, 1498h, 1498q, 1498r, 1498x, 1505i, 1505j, 1505n, 1505o); Norway (1765, 1792, 1794); Palau (1269b); Palestinian Authority (225-228); Paraguay (3017b, 3023, 3029); Penrhyn (548); Philippines (3588, 3598-3599, 3610, 3625, 3641-3642); Poland (4203, 4204, 4208); Portugal (3690, 3703-3707, 3725, 3736-3737, 3738-3739, 3745); Portugal (Azores) (568); Romania (5616, 5616a, 5621, 5621a, 5622, 5622a, 5624, 5625-5626, 5625a-5626a, 5629, 5629a, 5646, 5646a, 5664-5665, 5664a, 5667, 5667a, 5669, 5669a, 5669b, 5694-5695, 5694a, 5703-5704, 5703a-5704a, 5712, 5712a, 5716, 5716a, 5735, 5735a, 5743-5744, 5743a-5744a, 5745, 5745a); Russia (7680, 7684, 7685a, 7689, 7697, 7701, 7706, 7712d, 7712e); St. Lucia (1293-1294); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2635c, 2642a, 2642d, 2645a, 2646c, 2662); Samoa (1207)
Christmas
Guatemala (718-719); Nevis (1845-1848, 1881-1884); New Zealand (2609-2617, 2615a, 2616a, 2617a); Norway (1784-1785, 1785a); Palau (1273f, 1291-1294); Penrhyn (554); Philippines (3635-3636); Poland (4197-4199); St. Kitts (886-889, 930-933); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1021); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2707); Samoa (1221)
Popes
Nevis (1869-1870, 1894-1895); Niger (1294, 1319, 1350, 1373); Palau (1258-1259, 1266, 1277-1278, 1283-1284); Paraguay (3027-3028); St. Kitts (928-929); St. Lucia (1294); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2684, 2702)
Science & Technology
Netherlands (1497, 1498i, 1498j, 1498s, 1498t, 1498y); Nevis (1873-1874); Portugal (3744, 3757); Romania (5636-5639, 5636a-5639a); Russia (7679); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2635d, 2697)
Archaeology
Niger (1286, 1311, 1347, 1370); Romania (5666-5669, 5666a-5669a, 5669b); Russia (7683, 7686)
Astronomy
Philippines (3625); Portugal (3757a)
Computers & Mathematics
Niger (1293d); Romania (5679, 5679a, 5687, 5687a)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Namibia (1299); Nepal (971, 977, 978, 986, 991, 994, 996, 997); Netherlands (1494, 1494u-1494y); Nevis (1843, 1863-1864); New Zealand (2594-2599, 2599a, 2621, 2621a, 2621b); Niger (1347d); Norway (1766); Palau (1269-1270); Philippines (3606b); St. Kitts (906-907); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1009); Samoa (1235, 1236)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Norway (1794); Oman (552)
Medicine
Guatemala (716); Nevis (1880); New Zealand (2624, 2627a); Niger (1285, 1288b, 1288d, 1300b, 1300c, 1310, 1346, 1369); Philippines (3587, 3624); Qatar (1109); Romania (5682-5684, 5682a-5682b, 5699-5702, 5699a-5702a, 5702b)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Niger (1300, 1325); Paraguay (3024-3025); Romania (5688-5689, 5688a-5689a, 5689b)
Ships & Watercraft
Canada (2902d, 2906, 2908a); Netherlands (1495, 1502, 1502u-1502y, B768); New Zealand (2641, 2641a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L139, L141, L141a, L142, L144, L144a); Niger (1313, 1363); Norway (1764, 1791, 1793, 1796a); Palau (1267a, 1267b, 1267c, 1271-1272, 1303-1304); Philippines (3629a); Pitcairn Islands (813); Portugal (3671, 3688, 3711, 3714-3717, 3740-3744, 3747); Portugal (Azores) (578); Portugal (Madeira) (331, 336); Romania (5717, 5717a); Russia (7678b, 7679, 7686, 7687, 7690); St. Kitts (908a, 908b, 908d); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1011, 1012d, 1015b, 1019, 1020, 1023, 1024); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2629, 2641, 2644c, 2647c, 2649, 2661, 2689, 2707)
Space
Nevis (1857-1858, 1871-1872); Niger (1277, 1305, 1326); Palau (1297-1298); Portugal (3757a); Russia (7682, 7707, 7714); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2707)
Sports
Canada (2903b, 2909, 2909a); Netherlands (1495); Nevis (1877-1878); New Zealand (2601); Niger (1289, 1314, 1327-1328); Norway (1789-1790); Oman (554); Philippines (3602-3602, 3624); Poland (4210); Portugal (3669-3671, 3685-3689, 3740); Qatar (1108); Romania (5724-5725, 5724a); Russia (7711); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2636, 2656); Samoa (1213, 1237)
Baseball
Netherlands (1500a); Palau (1285d); Philippines (3624)
Basketball
Philippines (3624)
Golf
Palau (1285b)
Olympics
Niger (1290, 1315); Norway (1787-1788, 1788a, 1788b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2690, 2708)
Soccer
Palestinian Authority (229); Qatar (1088c, 1111); Russia (7675, 7681, 7699, 7705); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2638, 2639, 2658, 2659, 2671-2672)
Stamps On Stamps
Guatemala (716); Netherlands (1503, 1503a); Philippines (3554-3555, 3591); Romania (5618, 5681, 5742); Russia (7681); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2630c, 2689, 2707)
Telecommunications
Philippines (3624, 3629); Portugal (3708-3709); Russia (7682, 7691, 7707, 7714); Samoa (1220a)
Textiles
Guatemala (709-711); Portugal (3668, 3761); Portugal (Azores) (572, 574, 576); Romania (5640-5641, 5640a-5641a)
Native Costumes
Norway (1768); Oman (551-552, 560-561); Papua New Guinea (1732T-1732U); Philippines (3616b); Portugal (3762); Qatar (1088, 1100); Romania (5522); Samoa (1234, 1238)
Toys & Games
Guatemala (718); Netherlands (1488, 1492-1493, B768a, B768c); Niger (1299a); Norway (1769-1770); Philippines (3614-3615, 3621); Portugal (3701-3702); Portugal (Azores) (569-570); Portugal (Madeira) (339-340); Romania (5677-5678, 5677a-5678a, 5678b, 5678c)
Chess
Niger (1345, 1368)
United Nations
Namibia (1299); Nevis (1873-1874); New Zealand (2594-2599, 2599a); Palau (1269-1270); Palestinian Authority (230-233); Poland (4208); Qatar (1112); Romania (5641, 5641a, 5676, 5741-5742, 5741a); Russia (7686); Samoa (1218-1219, 1219c)
Wine
Romania (5746, 5746a)
Women
Canada (2901, 2901a, 2902a, 2902b, 2904, 2905, 2908a); Guatemala (717); Nepal (1005, 1012); Netherlands (1503, 1503a, 1504b, 1504c, 1504i, 1505, 1505k-1505o); Nevis (1801-1802, 1838, 1839, 1841, 1842, 1844, 1851, 1885-1886); New Zealand (2582b, 2602-2608, 2608a, 2624, 2625, 2627a, 2639, 2639a, 2640, 2640a, 2642b, 2642d, 2642e); Niger (1277a, 1285a, 1285d, 1291, 1292, 1293a, 1295, 1296, 1297, 1298, 1299, 1300c, 1305, 1310, 1311, 1316, 1317, 1318, 1320, 1322, 1324, 1346, 1369); Norfolk Island (1111, 1114); Norway (1765, 1768, 1777, 1786); Palau (1250-1251, 1273-1274, 1276, 1281-1282, 1284, 1285e, 1285f, 1286); Palestinian Authority (228, 229); Papua New Guinea (1804-1808, 1807a); Paraguay (3023); Penrhyn (549a, 553); Philippines (3554-3555, 3586, 3616b, 3618, 3620, 3629, 3646); Pitcairn Islands (813); Poland (4195, 4196a, 4212); Portugal (3676, 3678, 3679, 3692, 3718, 3738-3739, 3740, 3749, 3750, 3752, 3754, 3755, 3760); Portugal (Azores) (568, 575); Portugal (Madeira) (335, 338); Qatar (1100); Romania (5522, 5618, 5624, 5631, 5647, 5647a, 5648, 5648a, 5649, 5649a, 5650-5653, 5650a-5653a, 5681, 5719b, 5725); Russia (7680, 7686, 7688, 7712f); St. Kitts (908a, 909f, 922a, 922b, 923, 923a); St. Martin (75a, 75d); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1016); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2634, 2635a, 2635c, 2640b, 2642b, 2642c, 2644, 2645b, 2646a, 2647b, 2652, 2654, 2655, 2662, 2663, 2664, 2666, 2689, 2690d, 2707); Samoa (1208, 1220, 1237, 1238)
Writers & Literature
Netherlands (1498c, 1498d, 1498g, 1498h, 1498m, 1498n, 1498q, 1498r, 1498v, 1498x, B768); Norfolk Island (1114); Norway (1772); Palau (1289-1290); Philippines (3623); Pitcairn Islands (813); Poland (4203); Portugal (3680, 3681, 3682, 3727-3729); Qatar (1110); Romania (5632-5635, 5632a-5635a); Russia (7709)
Journalism
New Zealand (2636, 2636a, 2638b, 2638d, 2642e); Norfolk Island (1113); Philippines (3624, 3640); Portugal (3672-3674)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Netherlands (1456d, 1456e, 1457d, 1457e, 1458d, 1458e), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
