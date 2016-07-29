Jul 29, 2016, 5 AM

This Bolivian Carnival Dancers stamp issued April 29, 2015, is included in four categories in the August By Topics listing: Flowers (Flora); Dance (Performing Arts); Native Costumes (Textiles); and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 15, 2016 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2727c, 2727d); Solomon Islands (1776, 1794); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548-551, 552-555)

Architecture

Bolivia (1592, 1593, 1617); Croatia (979, 990, 994); Czech Republic (3661, 3665, 3670); Estonia (808, 808e, 814-815); India (2693C, 2693D, 2693E, 2693F, 2693I, 2693K, 2719, 2776, 2778, 2790); Lithuania (1069, 1073, 1076); Montenegro (388); New Zealand (2643c, 2644, 2648); Philippines (3604); Poland (4218b, 4218d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2710, 2730c, 2750, 2795-2796, 2800b, 2800c, 2803, 2804, 2816, 2817, 2820); St. Vincent (3981, 3985, 3987, 3990b, 3990f, 3991, 3993o, 3994-3995, 4009-4012, 4013-4014, 4031-4032); Salvador (1745); Saudi Arabia (1436, 1437); Serbia (695, 698, 703-704, 705-706, 719, 720, 725, 726d, 728-731, 734, 738-739); Singapore (1735, 1736, 1737, 1738, 1739, 1741, 1743-1745, 1745a); Solomon Islands (1768-1769, 1770c, 1772c, 1774, 1777, 1778, 1781, 1783c, 1784, 1785b, 1786b, 1787, 1791, 1792, 1802, 1804, 1805, 1845, 1849c, 1851c, 1854b, 1855b, 1857c, 1858b, 1858d, 1859b, 1866, 1873, 1875, 1887b, 1887c, 1897a, 1897b, 1898, 1905b, 1918, 1923, 1937, 1938a, 1940, 1953c, 1954d, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1966, 1969a, 1970, 1981, 1988-1989, 1989a, 1994, 1997); Tajikistan (442); Trinidad & Tobago (904); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795, 796); United Nations (1131c, 1131d, 1131e, 1131i, 1131j, 1136); Zambia (1184c)

Bridges

India (2778); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2735, 2753b, 2816); St. Vincent (3985d, 3990d); Singapore (1738); Solomon Islands (1781, 1941a, 1941d)

Castles

Croatia (980d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2772); Serbia (717a, 717b, 721)

Lighthouses

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2802, 2819); Solomon Islands (1773c, 1822, 1837, 1842, 1902, 1922, 1923, 1999, 2024)

Windmills

Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814); India (2778); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796)

Art

Saudi Arabia (1433e); Serbia (719, 720)

Children’s Art

Montenegro (386); Serbia (711)

Paintings

Bolivia (1592, 1602); Croatia (979); Estonia (813); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2801, 2812, 2818, 2829); St. Vincent (3973-3976, 4003-4004, 4005-4008, 4013-4014, 4033-4036); Serbia (705-706, 714-715, 721, 724, 735-736); Solomon Islands (1788, 1857, 1858, 1859, 1877, 1878, 1879, 1946, 1947, 1965, 1966, 1972); Sri Lanka (1970); United Nations (1136d)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Saudi Arabia (1433b)

Sculpture & Statues

Croatia (995, 996-997); India (2693G, 2719); Moldova (897); St. Vincent (3981-3982, 3994c, 4012, 4013-4014, 4032); Salvador (1734); Serbia (695, 739); Solomon Islands (1768-1769, 1771b, 1771c, 1772, 1773b, 1781, 1917, 1961); Sri Lanka (1973-1976, 1976a); Tajikistan (441a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795); United Nations (1136)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Bermuda (1114); Croatia (980c); Estonia (815); India (2779); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729a, 2755b, 2805, 2822); St. Vincent (3990a, 3994); Singapore (1734); Solomon Islands (1773, 1777, 1782, 1785d, 1791, 1795, 1800, 1803, 1851a, 1898d, 1899, 1919)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

St. Vincent (3992-3993); Solomon Islands (1995, 2020)

Bicycles

Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2730); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796)

Black Americans

Solomon Islands (1774b, 1774d, 1786, 1792)

Children

Estonia (812); New Zealand (2643a, 2643b); Philippines (3604); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753, 2773, 2799c); St. Vincent (3972, 3990e, 4033a); Salvador (1731b, 1735, 1743); Saudi Arabia (1439d); Singapore (1734, 1735, 1737, 1740); Solomon Islands (1779, 1797, 1849, 1851d, 1852d, 1853a, 1853d, 1854, 1869, 1871, 1873, 1874, 1879, 1897a, 1899c, 1919, 1921, 1938d, 1939, 1945a, 1945b, 1958, 1964); Sri Lanka (1971); United Nations (Geneva) (614); United Nations (Vienna) (586)

Coins & Currency

Solomon Islands (1773a)

Endangered Species

Bolivia (1612-1615); Solomon Islands (1886, 1906, 1994, 2019)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Serbia (737); Solomon Islands (1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1995, 2020)

Europa

Croatia (993-994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814-815); Serbia (693-694); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796-797)

Explorers

Solomon Islands (1776, 1794); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (552-555)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Moldova (898-899); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2813, 2830); Serbia (717, 732-733, 739); Solomon Islands (1877, 1955, 1974)

Famous People

Bolivia Hugo Chávez (1594-1595); India Mahatma Gandhi (2719); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Harry S. Truman (2755c), Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin (2775), Charles de Gaulle (2800a, 2800c, 2817); Solomon Islands Abraham Lincoln (1774, 1792), Richard Nixon (1803), Mahatma Gandhi (1897, 1917), Helmut Kohl (1957)

Kennedy

Solomon Islands (1796)

Royalty

Ascension (1158-1162); New Zealand (2643); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2752, 2772, 2799b); St. Vincent (3990-3991, 3995, 4033a); Saudi Arabia (1435, 1439, 1440-1442); Serbia (695b, 703, 707, 724, 727); Solomon Islands (1770, 1788, 1853, 1872, 1873, 1874, 1945a, 1964); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543-547); Sri Lanka (1986); Trinidad & Tobago (903, 904)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Solomon Islands (1779b, 1853d, 1945, 1964);

Fauna

Land Mammals

Bolivia (1614); Croatia (981); Estonia (810, 815); India (2778); Namibia (1307-1310, 1313, 1314); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2711, 2712, 2725c, 2725d, 2727c, 2731, 2732, 2745, 2747, 2757, 2777, 2812a, 2812b, 2813, 2829, 2830); St. Vincent (3986, 3988); Serbia (691, 694, 700, 715, 732-733, 737); Singapore (1741b); Solomon Islands (1766-1767, 1806, 1819, 1826, 1834, 1835, 1839, 1886, 1906, 1917, 1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1953a, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1994a, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2019, 2020); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C10); Sri Lanka (2004, 2004a); United Nations (1131a, 1131h); Zambia (1137, 1140)

Land Mammals: Bats

Solomon Islands (1807, 1827, 1995b)

Land Mammals: Cats

Czech Republic (3663a, 3668); Namibia (1311, 1315); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2713, 2725, 2733, 2745, 2758, 2759, 2772, 2778, 2779); St. Vincent (3989, 4013-4014); Serbia (732); Solomon Islands (1766c, 1786b, 1804, 1808, 1828, 1873, 1947d, 1980, 1981, 2005, 2006); Sri Lanka (2003, 2004a); Zambia (1155, 1194, 1201)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Ascension (1160); Czech Republic (3662); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2714, 2734, 2751a, 2760, 2780); St. Vincent (4015-4018, 4033a); Serbia (732-733); Solomon Islands (1776d, 1794, 1809, 1829, 1849a, 1853c, 1869, 1887, 1907, 1982, 1983, 1994c, 2007, 2008); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (553)

Land Mammals: Elephants

India (2778); Namibia (1312); St. Vincent (3990f); Solomon Islands (1947b); Sri Lanka (1998-2004, 2004a)

Land Mammals: Horses

St. Vincent (3990b, 3994c, 4013, 4033c); Serbia (703, 721, 732-733); Solomon Islands (1802, 1810, 1830, 1856b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (547)

Sea Mammals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2806, 2823); Solomon Islands (1766, 1811, 1831, 1888, 1908)

Sea Mammals: Whales

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2715, 2735, 2761, 2781); Solomon Islands (1889, 1909, 1948, 1967); Sri Lanka (1998, 2004a)

Birds

Bolivia (1598, 1612, 1615, 1616); Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3668, 3670); Estonia (807, 814-815); India (2778); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2716, 2717, 2718, 2719, 2720, 2721, 2725a, 2727a, 2727d, 2736, 2737, 2738, 2739, 2740, 2741, 2747, 2762, 2763, 2764, 2782, 2783, 2784, 2795-2796, 2807, 2808, 2824, 2825); St. Vincent (3989, 4019-4022, 4023-4026, 4027-4030); Salvador (1746); Serbia (699, 702, 714, 724, 732-733); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1766, 1768a, 1775, 1780, 1781, 1793, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1800, 1802, 1812, 1813, 1814, 1822b, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1839, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1887d, 1890, 1891, 1910, 1911, 1937d, 1947b, 1956, 1963, 19831984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994d, 1995a, 1995d, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C7); Sri Lanka (2000, 2004a, 2005-2008, 2005a-2008a); Trinidad & Tobago (888A); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796); United Nations (1131); United States (RW83, RW83A, JDS24); Zambia (1178, 1179, 1185)

Insects

Bolivia (1613); Montserrat (881A, 881C); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2720); Solomon Islands (1939, 1958, 1971); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C6)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Czech Republic (3669); India (2693J); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753d, 2793-2794); Salvador (1747); Serbia (737); Solomon Islands (1768d, 1815, 1828, 1835, 1892, 1912, 1949, 1968, 1980, 1983, 1988, 2005, 2008, 2013); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (797)

Fish & Fishing

Croatia (980); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2763a, 2763d, 2765, 2783, 2785, 2826); St. Vincent (4038, 4039); Solomon Islands (1769, 1816, 1836, 1926-1934, 1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1937d, 1946c, 1950, 1967, 1969, 1989, 1993b, 2014, 2018); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C9); Sri Lanka (2005a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2766, 2786, 2827); St. Vincent (4037-4040); Solomon Islands (1816, 1836, 1966, 1979, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993b, 1993d, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C8)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2722, 2742, 2810d); Solomon Islands (1817, 1837, 1979, 1992, 2004, 2017)

Reptiles & Amphibians

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2723, 2724, 2743, 2744, 2767, 2787, 2809, 2810a, 2826); St. Vincent (4001-4002); Serbia (697, 717a, 733); Solomon Islands (1766, 1790, 1818, 1838, 1893, 1913, 1937d, 1983, 1993, 1994b, 2008, 2018); Sri Lanka (1999, 2001, 2004a); Zambia (1175)

Other Terrestrial Life

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2810b, 2810c); Solomon Islands (1983, 2008)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2726, 2746, 2768, 2788); Solomon Islands (1865, 1885, 1951, 1970)

Fire Fighting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729, 2804, 2821); Solomon Islands (1825, 1845, 1940, 1959)

Flags

Bermuda (1111, 1112); Bolivia (1593, 1594-1595, 1605-1606, 1611, 1616); Czech Republic (3665); Estonia (810); Philippines (3613); Poland (4217); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755, 2773, 2800a, 2800b, 2805, 2820, 2822); St. Vincent (3989, 3994-3995, 4013); Salvador (1731b, 1747); Serbia (695a, 710, 716, 717b, 722, 723, 724); Singapore (1734, 1740, 1742, 1743-1745, 1745a); Solomon Islands (1770, 1773, 1774, 1775, 1792, 1793, 1802, 1850, 1853b, 1854a, 1854d, 1855c, 1870, 1873, 1874, 1899d, 1901, 1917, 1919, 1921, 1937b, 1937d, 1938a, 1938b, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1962, 1963, 1964); Sri Lanka (1985a, 1988-1989, 1989a); Tajikistan (441d); United Nations (1136); Zambia (1155, 1185)

Flora

Croatia (993); Lithuania (1075, 1075a); New Zealand (2654b, 2654h); Poland (4213); St. Vincent (3996-3997); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C5); Trinidad & Tobago (905)

Flowers

Bermuda (1109-1114); Bolivia (1608); Croatia (983, 983a, 984, 984a); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3669); India (2693J); Japan (3802); Lithuania (1076); Moldova (898-899); Montenegro (386); New Zealand (2643b, 2643c, 2654f, 2654j); Poland (4206, 4207, 4215-4217); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2719, 2739); St. Vincent (4003d, 4003f); Salvador (1731); Serbia (701, 714, 717d, 722, 737); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1768a, 1808, 1815, 1828, 1859b, 1864, 1873, 1879, 1884, 1892, 1912, 1965, 1968, 1983, 1988, 2008, 2013); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (544); Trinidad & Tobago (906, 907); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (797); United Nations (1132); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583)

Flowers: Orchids

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2811, 2828); Solomon Islands (1768b, 1860, 1880, 1952, 1971, 1996, 2021)

Flowers: Roses

Serbia (717c); United Nations (Vienna) (583f)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Croatia (982-984, 982a-984a); New Zealand (2647, 2651, 2651a, 2651b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2721, 2741); Salvador (1748); Serbia (701, 717b); Singapore (1742, 1746, 1747a); Solomon Islands (1768c, 1807a, 1901b, 1947d); Trinidad & Tobago (903); United States (5092, 5095, 5095a, 5097, 5097c)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Croatia (980b); New Zealand (2654a, 2654j); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2770, 2790); St. Vincent (4034a); Solomon Islands (1821, 1841, 1895, 1915, 1917, 1998, 2023); Sri Lanka (1977-1980, 1980a)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Bolivia (1616b); Estonia (810); Montenegro (391); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2772); Serbia (695, 703); Solomon Islands (1798, 1937d)

Holograms & 3-D

New Zealand (2643)

Judaica

Solomon Islands (1898, 1918)

Maps & Globes

Bermuda (1110); Bolivia (1595, 1605-1606); Japan (3802); Moldova (897); Montenegro (390); St. Vincent (3989); Salvador (1747); Saudi Arabia (1436); Serbia (696, 722); Singapore (1735, 1737); Solomon Islands (1777a, 1898a, 1898c, 1899a, 1905a, 1905d, 1909, 1920, 1925, 1936, 1937, 1953a, 1956, 1963); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548-551); Sri Lanka (1986, 1987); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1132-1133, 1134-1135, 1136); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584, 585, 586-587); Zambia (1185)

Masks

Serbia (692); United Nations (1133b); United Nations (Geneva) (618)

Military

Bermuda (1109-1114); Croatia (991); India (2775, 2776, 2779); Lithuania (1069); Moldova (900); New Zealand (2643b); Poland (4214); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755, 2775, 2800, 2817); St. Vincent (3990c, 3992-3993, 3994-3995, 4013-4014, 4033c); Serbia (695, 712, 724, 726a, 727); Singapore (1734); Solomon Islands (1774b, 1782, 1783, 1784, 1785, 1792, 1800, 1801, 1802, 1803, 1898b, 1898d, 1899c, 1918, 1919, 1938c, 1956); Tajikistan (441); United Nations (1134-1135, 1136f); United Nations (Geneva) (619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (586-587)

Motor Vehicles

Bolivia (1604); Croatia (978); Lithuania (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729, 2730b, 2749, 2750, 2755a, 2800a, 2800d, 2804, 2821); Serbia (726f); Solomon Islands (1825, 1845, 1851c, 1853c, 1855a, 1856a, 1898b, 1899d, 1901c, 1915, 1919, 1940, 1943b, 1959, 1962); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543); Tajikistan (441d); United Nations (1131a, 1134); United Nations (Vienna) (586-587)

Automobiles

Estonia (815); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729b, 2730d, 2749, 2750); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1899d, 1904, 1919, 1924, 1938b)

Motorcycles

Poland (4218c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2798b); Solomon Islands (1876)

Mushrooms

Lithuania (1070-1071, 1071a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2769, 2789); Solomon Islands (1820, 1840, 1894, 1914, 1997, 2022)

Nobel Prize

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755a, 2775); St. Vincent (3994); Solomon Islands (1775, 1779, 1793, 1797, 1899, 1944, 1945c, 1945d, 1957, 1963)

Performing Arts

Dance

Ascension (1158); Bolivia (1608-1610); Croatia (987); India (2721); Singapore (1738); United Nations (1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584)

Music

Bolivia (1597); Croatia (985); Estonia (816-818); India (2778); Lithuania (1072); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2773); St. Vincent (3870a); Serbia (693, 718); Singapore (1738); Solomon Islands (1771, 1789, 1896, 1916); Tajikistan (443); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583d)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2798, 2815); St. Vincent (3969-3972); Solomon Islands (1856, 1876)

Movies, Television & Stars

Croatia (989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2751, 2771); Serbia (692)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2797, 2814); Solomon Islands (1778, 1796)

Theater

Serbia (692); Sri Lanka (1991)

Personalized Stamps

India (2693B, 2693C, 2693D, 2693E, 2693F, 2693G, 2693I, 2693J, 2693K, 2719-2721); New Zealand (2654); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1136); United Nations (Vienna) (585)

Petroleum

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2727)

Philately

Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3668); Montenegro (390); New Zealand (2600a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2795-2796); St. Vincent (3985-3988, 3996-3997); Salvador (1749); Serbia (727); Solomon Islands (1766-1767, 1768-1769, 1770, 1788, 1816, 1836); United Nations (1136)

Railroads

Czech Republic (3663a); India (2693B, 2778); New Zealand (2648); Poland (4218c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2728, 2730c, 2748, 2750, 2756, 2776, 2803, 2820); Saudi Arabia (1436); Serbia (699); Solomon Islands (1823, 1824, 1843, 1844, 1897c, 1898a, 1903, 1941, 1960); Tajikistan (442)

Red Cross

Serbia (726f); Solomon Islands (1782d, 1851, 1853c, 1871, 1939d, 1958)

Religion

Bolivia (1592, 1598); Croatia (979, 981, 990, 995); Czech Republic (3661); India (2693E, 2693G, 2693I, 2778); Montenegro (388, 391); New Zealand (2644); Poland (4215-4217, 4219, 4220); St. Vincent (3985b, 3985f, 4036); Salvador (1732-1735); Saudi Arabia (1437); Serbia (690-691, 695, 706, 719-721, 728-731, 735-736); Solomon Islands (1779, 1852a, 1857d, 1945d, 1953, 1961, 1972); Sri Lanka (1967-1969, 1969a, 1970, 1973-1976, 1976a, 1988-1989, 1989a, 1990, 1995); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795); United States (5092)

Christmas

Bolivia (1602); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2812, 2829); St. Vincent (3973-3976, 4005-4008, 4034); Serbia (714-715); Solomon Islands (1954, 1973); Sri Lanka (1992-1993, 1993a)

Popes

Bolivia (1617); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2799, 2816); St. Vincent (4009-4012, 4031-4032, 4033b); Solomon Islands (1779c, 1780, 1781, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1852, 1853b, 1872)

Science & Technology

Croatia (991-992); Czech Republic (3666); Lithuania (1073); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2730); Serbia (708-709, 713, 734); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1772, 1790, 1944a); Zambia (1184)

Archaeology

Montenegro (389); Solomon Islands (1855d, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1972, 1973-1976, 1976a); United Nations (1131j)

Astronomy

Bolivia (1603)

Computers & Mathematics

Serbia (738)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Bolivia (1593, 1599-1601); New Zealand (2645, 2646, 2649, 2650, 2650a, 2651, 2651a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2709, 2727b); Salvador (1749)

Medicine

Moldova (896); Philippines (3604); Poland (4213); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729c, 2749); Serbia (697, 726); Solomon Islands (1782d, 1785d, 1800, 1851, 1871, 1939, 1944d, 1958); Sri Lanka (1966); Trinidad & Tobago (905); United Nations (1136h)

Scouting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753, 2773); Solomon Islands (1849, 1869)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Solomon Islands (1901, 1921)

Ships & Watercraft

Bermuda (1109, 1111); Croatia (991); Czech Republic (3663b); India (2778, 2779); Montenegro (387); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755c, 2775, 2819); St. Vincent (4035); Salvador (1739); Serbia (705); Solomon Islands (1776, 1785c, 1794, 1849, 1850, 1858a, 1858b, 1870, 1909, 1942, 1946a, 1967, 1999); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548, 549, 551, 552, 553); Sri Lanka (1981)

Space

Solomon Islands (1900, 1920, 1943, 1962)

Sports

Bolivia (1604); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2734, 2754, 2774, 2791-2792); St. Vincent (3989); Serbia (722, 723); Singapore (1736); Solomon Islands (1846, 1847, 1866, 1867, 1904, 1924)

Baseball

Solomon Islands (1796)

Basketball

Serbia (723); Solomon Islands (1942d)

Golf

Solomon Islands (1786, 1804)

Olympics

Solomon Islands (1942, 1961); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795)

Soccer

Poland (4221); Serbia (710); Solomon Islands (1775d, 1787, 1805, 1899c, 1905, 1925); Zambia (1155)

Stamps On Stamps

Bermuda (1111); Czech Republic (3668); Serbia (703, 727); Solomon Islands (1770, 1788, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1986); United Nations (1136)

Telecommunications

Bolivia (1611); Croatia (989); Serbia (698, 702, 713); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1966)

Textiles

New Zealand (2652-2653)

Native Costumes

Bolivia (1608-1610); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a); Estonia (811-812); India (2721, 2778); Salvador (1741-1742, 1748); Saudi Arabia (1433a, 1433c); Serbia (711); Singapore (1738, 1740); Solomon Islands (1852b); Sri Lanka (1967, 1969, 1969a); Tajikistan (443); United Nations (1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584)

Toys & Games

India (2720); New Zealand (2643b, 2654e); Serbia (693-694); Solomon Islands (1954); United Nations (1131)

Chess

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2801, 2818); Solomon Islands (1848, 1868)

United Nations

India (2789, 2789a); Moldova (897); Serbia (728-731); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1899, 1919, 1937, 1956); Sri Lanka (1987); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1134-1135, 1136); United Nations (Geneva) (619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (585)

Wine

New Zealand (2654d); St. Vincent (4035); Solomon Islands (1965)

Women

Ascension (1158-1162); Bolivia (1608-1610, 1611); Croatia (985. 987); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3665); Estonia (811-812); India (2721, 2778, 2789, 2789a); Moldova (900); New Zealand (2643); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); Poland (4218a, 4218c, 4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2752, 2772, 2797, 2798a, 2798b, 2799b, 2800b, 2801a, 2814, 2818); St. Vincent (3870-3873, 3972, 3990-3991, 3995, 4003d, 4032, 4033a, 4034a, 4035); Salvador (1730, 1740, 1741-1742, 1743, 1747); Saudi Arabia (1433c); Serbia (692b, 711, 717, 723, 726); Singapore (1734-1740); Solomon Islands (1770, 1775a, 1778, 1779, 1782, 1785, 1788, 1797, 1800, 1851b, 1852, 1853, 1854, 1855, 1857a, 1857b, 1858c, 1858d, 1859c, 1871, 1872, 1873, 1874, 1875, 1878, 1879, 1898a, 1901b, 1917, 1921, 1938d, 1939, 1942b, 1944b, 1944d, 1945, 1946, 1958, 1963, 1964, 1965); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543-547); Sri Lanka (1966, 1968, 1969a, 1982-1985, 1985a, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993a); Tajikistan (443); Trinidad & Tobago (903, 904); United Nations (1127, 1128, 1130, 1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (613-614, 616, 617-618, 619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (582, 583-584, 586-587)

Writers & Literature

Bolivia (1596); Croatia (986, 988); India (2774); St. Vincent (3870-3873); Serbia (739); Solomon Islands (1855, 1875, 1944b); Sri Lanka (1991)

Journalism

Solomon Islands (1855a)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Japan (2485a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.