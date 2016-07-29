POSTAL UPDATES
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 15, 2016 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2727c, 2727d); Solomon Islands (1776, 1794); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548-551, 552-555)
Architecture
Bolivia (1592, 1593, 1617); Croatia (979, 990, 994); Czech Republic (3661, 3665, 3670); Estonia (808, 808e, 814-815); India (2693C, 2693D, 2693E, 2693F, 2693I, 2693K, 2719, 2776, 2778, 2790); Lithuania (1069, 1073, 1076); Montenegro (388); New Zealand (2643c, 2644, 2648); Philippines (3604); Poland (4218b, 4218d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2710, 2730c, 2750, 2795-2796, 2800b, 2800c, 2803, 2804, 2816, 2817, 2820); St. Vincent (3981, 3985, 3987, 3990b, 3990f, 3991, 3993o, 3994-3995, 4009-4012, 4013-4014, 4031-4032); Salvador (1745); Saudi Arabia (1436, 1437); Serbia (695, 698, 703-704, 705-706, 719, 720, 725, 726d, 728-731, 734, 738-739); Singapore (1735, 1736, 1737, 1738, 1739, 1741, 1743-1745, 1745a); Solomon Islands (1768-1769, 1770c, 1772c, 1774, 1777, 1778, 1781, 1783c, 1784, 1785b, 1786b, 1787, 1791, 1792, 1802, 1804, 1805, 1845, 1849c, 1851c, 1854b, 1855b, 1857c, 1858b, 1858d, 1859b, 1866, 1873, 1875, 1887b, 1887c, 1897a, 1897b, 1898, 1905b, 1918, 1923, 1937, 1938a, 1940, 1953c, 1954d, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1966, 1969a, 1970, 1981, 1988-1989, 1989a, 1994, 1997); Tajikistan (442); Trinidad & Tobago (904); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795, 796); United Nations (1131c, 1131d, 1131e, 1131i, 1131j, 1136); Zambia (1184c)
Bridges
India (2778); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2735, 2753b, 2816); St. Vincent (3985d, 3990d); Singapore (1738); Solomon Islands (1781, 1941a, 1941d)
Castles
Croatia (980d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2772); Serbia (717a, 717b, 721)
Lighthouses
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2802, 2819); Solomon Islands (1773c, 1822, 1837, 1842, 1902, 1922, 1923, 1999, 2024)
Windmills
Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814); India (2778); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796)
Art
Saudi Arabia (1433e); Serbia (719, 720)
Children’s Art
Montenegro (386); Serbia (711)
Paintings
Bolivia (1592, 1602); Croatia (979); Estonia (813); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2801, 2812, 2818, 2829); St. Vincent (3973-3976, 4003-4004, 4005-4008, 4013-4014, 4033-4036); Serbia (705-706, 714-715, 721, 724, 735-736); Solomon Islands (1788, 1857, 1858, 1859, 1877, 1878, 1879, 1946, 1947, 1965, 1966, 1972); Sri Lanka (1970); United Nations (1136d)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Saudi Arabia (1433b)
Sculpture & Statues
Croatia (995, 996-997); India (2693G, 2719); Moldova (897); St. Vincent (3981-3982, 3994c, 4012, 4013-4014, 4032); Salvador (1734); Serbia (695, 739); Solomon Islands (1768-1769, 1771b, 1771c, 1772, 1773b, 1781, 1917, 1961); Sri Lanka (1973-1976, 1976a); Tajikistan (441a); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795); United Nations (1136)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Bermuda (1114); Croatia (980c); Estonia (815); India (2779); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729a, 2755b, 2805, 2822); St. Vincent (3990a, 3994); Singapore (1734); Solomon Islands (1773, 1777, 1782, 1785d, 1791, 1795, 1800, 1803, 1851a, 1898d, 1899, 1919)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
St. Vincent (3992-3993); Solomon Islands (1995, 2020)
Bicycles
Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2730); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796)
Black Americans
Solomon Islands (1774b, 1774d, 1786, 1792)
Children
Estonia (812); New Zealand (2643a, 2643b); Philippines (3604); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753, 2773, 2799c); St. Vincent (3972, 3990e, 4033a); Salvador (1731b, 1735, 1743); Saudi Arabia (1439d); Singapore (1734, 1735, 1737, 1740); Solomon Islands (1779, 1797, 1849, 1851d, 1852d, 1853a, 1853d, 1854, 1869, 1871, 1873, 1874, 1879, 1897a, 1899c, 1919, 1921, 1938d, 1939, 1945a, 1945b, 1958, 1964); Sri Lanka (1971); United Nations (Geneva) (614); United Nations (Vienna) (586)
Coins & Currency
Solomon Islands (1773a)
Endangered Species
Bolivia (1612-1615); Solomon Islands (1886, 1906, 1994, 2019)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Serbia (737); Solomon Islands (1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1995, 2020)
Europa
Croatia (993-994); Czech Republic (3670); Estonia (814-815); Serbia (693-694); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796-797)
Explorers
Solomon Islands (1776, 1794); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (552-555)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Moldova (898-899); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2813, 2830); Serbia (717, 732-733, 739); Solomon Islands (1877, 1955, 1974)
Famous People
Bolivia Hugo Chávez (1594-1595); India Mahatma Gandhi (2719); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Harry S. Truman (2755c), Franklin D. Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin (2775), Charles de Gaulle (2800a, 2800c, 2817); Solomon Islands Abraham Lincoln (1774, 1792), Richard Nixon (1803), Mahatma Gandhi (1897, 1917), Helmut Kohl (1957)
Kennedy
Solomon Islands (1796)
Royalty
Ascension (1158-1162); New Zealand (2643); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2752, 2772, 2799b); St. Vincent (3990-3991, 3995, 4033a); Saudi Arabia (1435, 1439, 1440-1442); Serbia (695b, 703, 707, 724, 727); Solomon Islands (1770, 1788, 1853, 1872, 1873, 1874, 1945a, 1964); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543-547); Sri Lanka (1986); Trinidad & Tobago (903, 904)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Solomon Islands (1779b, 1853d, 1945, 1964);
Fauna
Land Mammals
Bolivia (1614); Croatia (981); Estonia (810, 815); India (2778); Namibia (1307-1310, 1313, 1314); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2711, 2712, 2725c, 2725d, 2727c, 2731, 2732, 2745, 2747, 2757, 2777, 2812a, 2812b, 2813, 2829, 2830); St. Vincent (3986, 3988); Serbia (691, 694, 700, 715, 732-733, 737); Singapore (1741b); Solomon Islands (1766-1767, 1806, 1819, 1826, 1834, 1835, 1839, 1886, 1906, 1917, 1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1953a, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1994a, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2019, 2020); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C10); Sri Lanka (2004, 2004a); United Nations (1131a, 1131h); Zambia (1137, 1140)
Land Mammals: Bats
Solomon Islands (1807, 1827, 1995b)
Land Mammals: Cats
Czech Republic (3663a, 3668); Namibia (1311, 1315); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2713, 2725, 2733, 2745, 2758, 2759, 2772, 2778, 2779); St. Vincent (3989, 4013-4014); Serbia (732); Solomon Islands (1766c, 1786b, 1804, 1808, 1828, 1873, 1947d, 1980, 1981, 2005, 2006); Sri Lanka (2003, 2004a); Zambia (1155, 1194, 1201)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Ascension (1160); Czech Republic (3662); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2714, 2734, 2751a, 2760, 2780); St. Vincent (4015-4018, 4033a); Serbia (732-733); Solomon Islands (1776d, 1794, 1809, 1829, 1849a, 1853c, 1869, 1887, 1907, 1982, 1983, 1994c, 2007, 2008); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (553)
Land Mammals: Elephants
India (2778); Namibia (1312); St. Vincent (3990f); Solomon Islands (1947b); Sri Lanka (1998-2004, 2004a)
Land Mammals: Horses
St. Vincent (3990b, 3994c, 4013, 4033c); Serbia (703, 721, 732-733); Solomon Islands (1802, 1810, 1830, 1856b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (547)
Sea Mammals
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2806, 2823); Solomon Islands (1766, 1811, 1831, 1888, 1908)
Sea Mammals: Whales
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2715, 2735, 2761, 2781); Solomon Islands (1889, 1909, 1948, 1967); Sri Lanka (1998, 2004a)
Birds
Bolivia (1598, 1612, 1615, 1616); Croatia (994); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3668, 3670); Estonia (807, 814-815); India (2778); Poland (4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2716, 2717, 2718, 2719, 2720, 2721, 2725a, 2727a, 2727d, 2736, 2737, 2738, 2739, 2740, 2741, 2747, 2762, 2763, 2764, 2782, 2783, 2784, 2795-2796, 2807, 2808, 2824, 2825); St. Vincent (3989, 4019-4022, 4023-4026, 4027-4030); Salvador (1746); Serbia (699, 702, 714, 724, 732-733); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1766, 1768a, 1775, 1780, 1781, 1793, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1800, 1802, 1812, 1813, 1814, 1822b, 1832, 1833, 1834, 1839, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1887d, 1890, 1891, 1910, 1911, 1937d, 1947b, 1956, 1963, 19831984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994d, 1995a, 1995d, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C7); Sri Lanka (2000, 2004a, 2005-2008, 2005a-2008a); Trinidad & Tobago (888A); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (796); United Nations (1131); United States (RW83, RW83A, JDS24); Zambia (1178, 1179, 1185)
Insects
Bolivia (1613); Montserrat (881A, 881C); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2720); Solomon Islands (1939, 1958, 1971); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C6)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Czech Republic (3669); India (2693J); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753d, 2793-2794); Salvador (1747); Serbia (737); Solomon Islands (1768d, 1815, 1828, 1835, 1892, 1912, 1949, 1968, 1980, 1983, 1988, 2005, 2008, 2013); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (797)
Fish & Fishing
Croatia (980); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2763a, 2763d, 2765, 2783, 2785, 2826); St. Vincent (4038, 4039); Solomon Islands (1769, 1816, 1836, 1926-1934, 1935-1936, 1935e, 1935f, 1937d, 1946c, 1950, 1967, 1969, 1989, 1993b, 2014, 2018); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C9); Sri Lanka (2005a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2766, 2786, 2827); St. Vincent (4037-4040); Solomon Islands (1816, 1836, 1966, 1979, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993b, 1993d, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C8)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2722, 2742, 2810d); Solomon Islands (1817, 1837, 1979, 1992, 2004, 2017)
Reptiles & Amphibians
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2723, 2724, 2743, 2744, 2767, 2787, 2809, 2810a, 2826); St. Vincent (4001-4002); Serbia (697, 717a, 733); Solomon Islands (1766, 1790, 1818, 1838, 1893, 1913, 1937d, 1983, 1993, 1994b, 2008, 2018); Sri Lanka (1999, 2001, 2004a); Zambia (1175)
Other Terrestrial Life
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2810b, 2810c); Solomon Islands (1983, 2008)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2726, 2746, 2768, 2788); Solomon Islands (1865, 1885, 1951, 1970)
Fire Fighting
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729, 2804, 2821); Solomon Islands (1825, 1845, 1940, 1959)
Flags
Bermuda (1111, 1112); Bolivia (1593, 1594-1595, 1605-1606, 1611, 1616); Czech Republic (3665); Estonia (810); Philippines (3613); Poland (4217); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755, 2773, 2800a, 2800b, 2805, 2820, 2822); St. Vincent (3989, 3994-3995, 4013); Salvador (1731b, 1747); Serbia (695a, 710, 716, 717b, 722, 723, 724); Singapore (1734, 1740, 1742, 1743-1745, 1745a); Solomon Islands (1770, 1773, 1774, 1775, 1792, 1793, 1802, 1850, 1853b, 1854a, 1854d, 1855c, 1870, 1873, 1874, 1899d, 1901, 1917, 1919, 1921, 1937b, 1937d, 1938a, 1938b, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1962, 1963, 1964); Sri Lanka (1985a, 1988-1989, 1989a); Tajikistan (441d); United Nations (1136); Zambia (1155, 1185)
Flora
Croatia (993); Lithuania (1075, 1075a); New Zealand (2654b, 2654h); Poland (4213); St. Vincent (3996-3997); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (C5); Trinidad & Tobago (905)
Flowers
Bermuda (1109-1114); Bolivia (1608); Croatia (983, 983a, 984, 984a); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3669); India (2693J); Japan (3802); Lithuania (1076); Moldova (898-899); Montenegro (386); New Zealand (2643b, 2643c, 2654f, 2654j); Poland (4206, 4207, 4215-4217); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2719, 2739); St. Vincent (4003d, 4003f); Salvador (1731); Serbia (701, 714, 717d, 722, 737); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1768a, 1808, 1815, 1828, 1859b, 1864, 1873, 1879, 1884, 1892, 1912, 1965, 1968, 1983, 1988, 2008, 2013); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (544); Trinidad & Tobago (906, 907); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (797); United Nations (1132); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583)
Flowers: Orchids
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2811, 2828); Solomon Islands (1768b, 1860, 1880, 1952, 1971, 1996, 2021)
Flowers: Roses
Serbia (717c); United Nations (Vienna) (583f)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Croatia (982-984, 982a-984a); New Zealand (2647, 2651, 2651a, 2651b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2721, 2741); Salvador (1748); Serbia (701, 717b); Singapore (1742, 1746, 1747a); Solomon Islands (1768c, 1807a, 1901b, 1947d); Trinidad & Tobago (903); United States (5092, 5095, 5095a, 5097, 5097c)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Croatia (980b); New Zealand (2654a, 2654j); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2770, 2790); St. Vincent (4034a); Solomon Islands (1821, 1841, 1895, 1915, 1917, 1998, 2023); Sri Lanka (1977-1980, 1980a)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Bolivia (1616b); Estonia (810); Montenegro (391); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2772); Serbia (695, 703); Solomon Islands (1798, 1937d)
Holograms & 3-D
New Zealand (2643)
Judaica
Solomon Islands (1898, 1918)
Maps & Globes
Bermuda (1110); Bolivia (1595, 1605-1606); Japan (3802); Moldova (897); Montenegro (390); St. Vincent (3989); Salvador (1747); Saudi Arabia (1436); Serbia (696, 722); Singapore (1735, 1737); Solomon Islands (1777a, 1898a, 1898c, 1899a, 1905a, 1905d, 1909, 1920, 1925, 1936, 1937, 1953a, 1956, 1963); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548-551); Sri Lanka (1986, 1987); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1132-1133, 1134-1135, 1136); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584, 585, 586-587); Zambia (1185)
Masks
Serbia (692); United Nations (1133b); United Nations (Geneva) (618)
Military
Bermuda (1109-1114); Croatia (991); India (2775, 2776, 2779); Lithuania (1069); Moldova (900); New Zealand (2643b); Poland (4214); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755, 2775, 2800, 2817); St. Vincent (3990c, 3992-3993, 3994-3995, 4013-4014, 4033c); Serbia (695, 712, 724, 726a, 727); Singapore (1734); Solomon Islands (1774b, 1782, 1783, 1784, 1785, 1792, 1800, 1801, 1802, 1803, 1898b, 1898d, 1899c, 1918, 1919, 1938c, 1956); Tajikistan (441); United Nations (1134-1135, 1136f); United Nations (Geneva) (619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (586-587)
Motor Vehicles
Bolivia (1604); Croatia (978); Lithuania (1069); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729, 2730b, 2749, 2750, 2755a, 2800a, 2800d, 2804, 2821); Serbia (726f); Solomon Islands (1825, 1845, 1851c, 1853c, 1855a, 1856a, 1898b, 1899d, 1901c, 1915, 1919, 1940, 1943b, 1959, 1962); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543); Tajikistan (441d); United Nations (1131a, 1134); United Nations (Vienna) (586-587)
Automobiles
Estonia (815); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729b, 2730d, 2749, 2750); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1899d, 1904, 1919, 1924, 1938b)
Motorcycles
Poland (4218c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2798b); Solomon Islands (1876)
Mushrooms
Lithuania (1070-1071, 1071a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2769, 2789); Solomon Islands (1820, 1840, 1894, 1914, 1997, 2022)
Nobel Prize
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755a, 2775); St. Vincent (3994); Solomon Islands (1775, 1779, 1793, 1797, 1899, 1944, 1945c, 1945d, 1957, 1963)
Performing Arts
Dance
Ascension (1158); Bolivia (1608-1610); Croatia (987); India (2721); Singapore (1738); United Nations (1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584)
Music
Bolivia (1597); Croatia (985); Estonia (816-818); India (2778); Lithuania (1072); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2773); St. Vincent (3870a); Serbia (693, 718); Singapore (1738); Solomon Islands (1771, 1789, 1896, 1916); Tajikistan (443); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583d)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2798, 2815); St. Vincent (3969-3972); Solomon Islands (1856, 1876)
Movies, Television & Stars
Croatia (989); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2751, 2771); Serbia (692)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2797, 2814); Solomon Islands (1778, 1796)
Theater
Serbia (692); Sri Lanka (1991)
Personalized Stamps
India (2693B, 2693C, 2693D, 2693E, 2693F, 2693G, 2693I, 2693J, 2693K, 2719-2721); New Zealand (2654); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1136); United Nations (Vienna) (585)
Petroleum
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2727)
Philately
Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3668); Montenegro (390); New Zealand (2600a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2795-2796); St. Vincent (3985-3988, 3996-3997); Salvador (1749); Serbia (727); Solomon Islands (1766-1767, 1768-1769, 1770, 1788, 1816, 1836); United Nations (1136)
Railroads
Czech Republic (3663a); India (2693B, 2778); New Zealand (2648); Poland (4218c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2728, 2730c, 2748, 2750, 2756, 2776, 2803, 2820); Saudi Arabia (1436); Serbia (699); Solomon Islands (1823, 1824, 1843, 1844, 1897c, 1898a, 1903, 1941, 1960); Tajikistan (442)
Red Cross
Serbia (726f); Solomon Islands (1782d, 1851, 1853c, 1871, 1939d, 1958)
Religion
Bolivia (1592, 1598); Croatia (979, 981, 990, 995); Czech Republic (3661); India (2693E, 2693G, 2693I, 2778); Montenegro (388, 391); New Zealand (2644); Poland (4215-4217, 4219, 4220); St. Vincent (3985b, 3985f, 4036); Salvador (1732-1735); Saudi Arabia (1437); Serbia (690-691, 695, 706, 719-721, 728-731, 735-736); Solomon Islands (1779, 1852a, 1857d, 1945d, 1953, 1961, 1972); Sri Lanka (1967-1969, 1969a, 1970, 1973-1976, 1976a, 1988-1989, 1989a, 1990, 1995); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795); United States (5092)
Christmas
Bolivia (1602); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2812, 2829); St. Vincent (3973-3976, 4005-4008, 4034); Serbia (714-715); Solomon Islands (1954, 1973); Sri Lanka (1992-1993, 1993a)
Popes
Bolivia (1617); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2799, 2816); St. Vincent (4009-4012, 4031-4032, 4033b); Solomon Islands (1779c, 1780, 1781, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1852, 1853b, 1872)
Science & Technology
Croatia (991-992); Czech Republic (3666); Lithuania (1073); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2730); Serbia (708-709, 713, 734); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1772, 1790, 1944a); Zambia (1184)
Archaeology
Montenegro (389); Solomon Islands (1855d, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1972, 1973-1976, 1976a); United Nations (1131j)
Astronomy
Bolivia (1603)
Computers & Mathematics
Serbia (738)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Bolivia (1593, 1599-1601); New Zealand (2645, 2646, 2649, 2650, 2650a, 2651, 2651a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2709, 2727b); Salvador (1749)
Medicine
Moldova (896); Philippines (3604); Poland (4213); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2729c, 2749); Serbia (697, 726); Solomon Islands (1782d, 1785d, 1800, 1851, 1871, 1939, 1944d, 1958); Sri Lanka (1966); Trinidad & Tobago (905); United Nations (1136h)
Scouting
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2753, 2773); Solomon Islands (1849, 1869)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Solomon Islands (1901, 1921)
Ships & Watercraft
Bermuda (1109, 1111); Croatia (991); Czech Republic (3663b); India (2778, 2779); Montenegro (387); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2755c, 2775, 2819); St. Vincent (4035); Salvador (1739); Serbia (705); Solomon Islands (1776, 1785c, 1794, 1849, 1850, 1858a, 1858b, 1870, 1909, 1942, 1946a, 1967, 1999); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (548, 549, 551, 552, 553); Sri Lanka (1981)
Space
Solomon Islands (1900, 1920, 1943, 1962)
Sports
Bolivia (1604); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2734, 2754, 2774, 2791-2792); St. Vincent (3989); Serbia (722, 723); Singapore (1736); Solomon Islands (1846, 1847, 1866, 1867, 1904, 1924)
Baseball
Solomon Islands (1796)
Basketball
Serbia (723); Solomon Islands (1942d)
Golf
Solomon Islands (1786, 1804)
Olympics
Solomon Islands (1942, 1961); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (793-795)
Soccer
Poland (4221); Serbia (710); Solomon Islands (1775d, 1787, 1805, 1899c, 1905, 1925); Zambia (1155)
Stamps On Stamps
Bermuda (1111); Czech Republic (3668); Serbia (703, 727); Solomon Islands (1770, 1788, 1995, 2020); Sri Lanka (1986); United Nations (1136)
Telecommunications
Bolivia (1611); Croatia (989); Serbia (698, 702, 713); Singapore (1735); Solomon Islands (1966)
Textiles
New Zealand (2652-2653)
Native Costumes
Bolivia (1608-1610); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a); Estonia (811-812); India (2721, 2778); Salvador (1741-1742, 1748); Saudi Arabia (1433a, 1433c); Serbia (711); Singapore (1738, 1740); Solomon Islands (1852b); Sri Lanka (1967, 1969, 1969a); Tajikistan (443); United Nations (1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (617-618); United Nations (Vienna) (583-584)
Toys & Games
India (2720); New Zealand (2643b, 2654e); Serbia (693-694); Solomon Islands (1954); United Nations (1131)
Chess
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2801, 2818); Solomon Islands (1848, 1868)
United Nations
India (2789, 2789a); Moldova (897); Serbia (728-731); Singapore (1741); Solomon Islands (1899, 1919, 1937, 1956); Sri Lanka (1987); United Nations (1126, 1131, 1134-1135, 1136); United Nations (Geneva) (619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (585)
Wine
New Zealand (2654d); St. Vincent (4035); Solomon Islands (1965)
Women
Ascension (1158-1162); Bolivia (1608-1610, 1611); Croatia (985. 987); Czech Republic (3660, 3660a, 3665); Estonia (811-812); India (2721, 2778, 2789, 2789a); Moldova (900); New Zealand (2643); Pitcairn Islands (814-817); Poland (4218a, 4218c, 4219); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2752, 2772, 2797, 2798a, 2798b, 2799b, 2800b, 2801a, 2814, 2818); St. Vincent (3870-3873, 3972, 3990-3991, 3995, 4003d, 4032, 4033a, 4034a, 4035); Salvador (1730, 1740, 1741-1742, 1743, 1747); Saudi Arabia (1433c); Serbia (692b, 711, 717, 723, 726); Singapore (1734-1740); Solomon Islands (1770, 1775a, 1778, 1779, 1782, 1785, 1788, 1797, 1800, 1851b, 1852, 1853, 1854, 1855, 1857a, 1857b, 1858c, 1858d, 1859c, 1871, 1872, 1873, 1874, 1875, 1878, 1879, 1898a, 1901b, 1917, 1921, 1938d, 1939, 1942b, 1944b, 1944d, 1945, 1946, 1958, 1963, 1964, 1965); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (543-547); Sri Lanka (1966, 1968, 1969a, 1982-1985, 1985a, 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993a); Tajikistan (443); Trinidad & Tobago (903, 904); United Nations (1127, 1128, 1130, 1132-1133); United Nations (Geneva) (613-614, 616, 617-618, 619-620); United Nations (Vienna) (582, 583-584, 586-587)
Writers & Literature
Bolivia (1596); Croatia (986, 988); India (2774); St. Vincent (3870-3873); Serbia (739); Solomon Islands (1855, 1875, 1944b); Sri Lanka (1991)
Journalism
Solomon Islands (1855a)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Japan (2485a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
