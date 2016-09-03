By Topic - September 2016

Sep 3, 2016, 4 AM

This Macao Items in Maritime Museum block of four issued May 18, 2016, is included in three categories in the September By Topics listing: Architecture; Religion; and Ships and Watercraft.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Sept. 19, 2016 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Ascension (1164, 1165, 1166, 1168); China (Taiwan) (4284-4287, 4297, 4300); Curaçao (238, 239, 240, 242, 243); Ethiopia (1822, 1823-1826); Iceland (1395, 1409, 1411, 1411a); Iraq (1991); Italy (3291, 3293, 3294, 3324); Kazakhstan (748, 763, 764, 765); Latvia (887); Luxembourg (1429); Macao (1472-1473, 1474, 1476c, 1477, 1478-1479, 1480-1481); Maldive Islands (3163a, 3163c, 3182-3183, 3214, 3225a, 3225b, 3226c, 3227d, 3229, 3231, 3233, 3234, 3236, 3237, 3238); Malta (1560-1561, 1562-1563, 1564-1567); Mexico (2993, 2996, 2997, 2998); Monaco (2843, 2845, 2847); Poland (4222); Russia (7718, 7721, 7722, 7725); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2832, 2835b, 2835d, 2842a, 2842d, 2843a, 2843c, 2844, 2849, 2854c, 2860, 2861, 2862, 2864, 2865, 2867, 2868, 2872, 2913, 2914, 2915, 2919, 2927, 2928c, 2934, 2935, 2938, 2947, 2949, 2955a, 2974, 2993, 3002, 3003, 3016, 3020, 3022, 3023); Togo (2075-2077); Ukraine (1049, 1050c); United Arab Emirates (1142, 1144, 1145-1146, 1147); Uruguay (2550); Zimbabwe (1219-1222)

Bridges

China (Taiwan) (4297a); Italy (3339); Maldive Islands (3227b, 3229d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2836, 2866, 3005, 3025)

Castles

Luxembourg (1436); Ukraine (1050a)

Lighthouses

China (Taiwan) (4301b); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3249, 3259, 3269, 3279); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2872, 2922, 2942, 2999, 3000d, 3019); Uruguay (2548)

Windmills

Ascension (1167); Iceland (1409, 1411, 1411a); Luxembourg (1429); Maldive Islands (3228d); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)

Art

China (Taiwan) (4278-4279); Italy (3338); Latvia (887); Luxembourg (1432); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2961, 2980); Ukraine (1053)

Paintings

China (Taiwan) (4289-4296, 4298-4300); Curaçao (238-243); Ethiopia (1813-1816); Italy (3339); Macao (1478-1479); Maldive Islands (3162, 3163c, 3167, 3170, 3176, 3179, 3202-3219, 3223, 3233); Malta (1562-1563); Monaco (2844); Russia (7725); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846b, 2846c, 2847, 2864, 2865, 2925, 2926, 2927, 2928, 2929, 2930, 2945, 2946, 2947, 2948, 2949, 2950, 2962, 2981)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Iceland (1398-1401)

Nudes

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846c, 2997, 3017)

Sculpture & Statues

China (Taiwan) (4284, 4297d, 4301a, 4301c); Italy (3291, 3295); Kazakhstan (765b); Macao (1473, 148a); Poland (4225); Russia (7720); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835b, 2846a, 2846d, 2849c, 2867, 2873-2874, 2875, 3002, 3003, 3022, 3034); Uruguay (2547)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

China (Taiwan) (4288); Curaçao (237c); Greenland (727-728); Kazakhstan (766b); Maldive Islands (3168b, 3169b); Monaco (2846); Russia (7710, 7718, 7724); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2860, 2921, 2941, 2957, 2976, 3027); Vanuatu (1096, 1098)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

China (Taiwan) (4297b); Curaçao (237c); Maldive Islands (3225, 3235)

Bicycles

China (Taiwan) (4288a, 4297); Iceland (1409, 1411, 1411a); Luxembourg (1429); Maldive Islands (3229c); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)

Black Americans

Maldive Islands (3192, 3198, 3201, 3222, 3232); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843d, 2845d, 2871, 2914d, 2917, 2937, 2974b)

Children

China (Taiwan) (4297); Greenland (B41, B41a); Iceland (1394); Iraq (1993-1996); Macao (1474d); Maldive Islands (3208c, 3208d, 3209a, 3209d, 3211, 3226b, 3228b, 3228c, 3233, 3236); Malta (1565); Poland (4223-4224); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2853b, 2863, 2871, 2913c, 2916, 2917b, 2919b, 2920, 2928, 2933, 2940, 2948, 2962a, 2975b, 2975c, 2994, 2996)

Coins & Currency

Maldive Islands (3212)

Endangered Species

Maldive Islands (3165, 3174); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2963, 2982)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Malta (1559); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2998, 3018)

Europa

Iceland (1409-1412, 1411a, 1412a); Luxembourg (1428-1429); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)

Explorers

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2854qa, 2854b)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Italy (3324); Liechtenstein (1687); Maldive Islands (3163, 3202b, 3202d); Monaco (2844); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2915, 2926, 2945, 3014, 3034); Uruguay (2542)

Famous People

Maldive Islands Deng Xiaoping (3227, 3237), Mao Zedong (3227a, 3227d,, 3237); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Harry S. Truman (2853c), Lyndon B. Johnson (2871), Mahatma Gandhi (2916, 2936), Vladimir Putin (3003d, 3023)

Kennedy

Maldive Islands (3222b)

Royalty

Greenland (729-730); Maldive Islands (3208d, 3223b, 3226, 3236); Monaco (2844-2846); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2845c, 2861, 2914b, 2915, 2935, 3000d)

Royalty: Princess Diana

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2996, 3016)

Fauna

Land Mammals

China (Taiwan) (4301d); Curaçao (230, 231, 232, 233); Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); Iraq (1987, 1991); Kazakhstan (765, 767b, 768); Liechtenstein (1687); Macao (1476c); Maldive Islands (3165b, 3165d, 3174, 3182b, 3203a, 3219, 3233, 3238); Malta (1559); Russia (7723); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2882d, 2891c, 2895, 2914, 2926a, 2950, 2956, 2962, 2963, 2975b, 2975c, 2982, 2998, 3014, 3018, 3034); Uruguay (2542)

Land Mammals: Bats

Curaçao (235)

Land Mammals: Cats

Ethiopia (1813, 1825); Iraq (1989, 1991); Luxembourg (1427, 1433, 1435, 1436); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3163, 3215, 3236, 3240, 3250); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2876, 2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2896, 2915, 2945, 2963c, 2998d, 3008, 3028)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Greenland (715); Iraq (1989, 1991); Kazakhstan (768); Luxembourg (1434); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3208d, 3214, 3245, 3255); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2867, 2947, 2964, 2975c, 2983)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Ethiopia (1815); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2965, 2984)

Land Mammals: Horses

Ethiopia (1814, 1815); Kazakhstan (765, 767, 768); Luxembourg (1436); Macao (1475, 1476b, 1477); Maldive Islands (3163c, 3191, 3200, 3207b, 3219, 3233); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2852, 2861, 2870, 2924b, 2924d, 2925, 2926); Uruguay (2544, 2545b, 2927, 2945, 2947, 2980, 2994, 3003)

Sea Mammals

Curaçao (234); Maldive Islands (3241, 3251); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2897, 2898, 2995b, 3009, 3029)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Greenland (726, 726a, 726b); Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2966, 2985)

Birds

Canada (2929-2934, 2934a); China (Taiwan) (4288, 4290, 4292, 4296, 4301d); Iceland (1409-1412, 1411a, 1412a); Iraq (1988, 1990, 1991); Italy (3338); Kazakhstan (748, 765, 767); Luxembourg (1429); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3147, 3148, 3157, 3158, 3165a, 3182-3183, 3214, 3223b, 3224a, 3224d, 3227b, 3233, 3260-3279); Malta (1559, 1560); Mexico (2995); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222, 4225); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843, 2877, 2878, 2881, 2882, 2883, 2884, 2887, 2889, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2894, 2899, 2900, 2901, 2902, 2905, 2914, 2917, 2922, 2930, 2934, 2942, 2950, 2955, 2967, 2974, 2980, 2986, 2998, 2999, 3005d, 3006c, 3010, 3011, 3012, 3018, 3019, 3024, 3030, 3031, 3032); United Arab Emirates (1043A, 1043D); Uruguay (2547); Zambia (1177, 1182)

Insects

Maldive Islands (3264b, 3264c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2909); Zambia (1177)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

China (Taiwan) (4294, 4295); Iceland (1406); Maldive Islands (3149, 3159, 3242, 3252, 3261b, 3261c, 3264a, 3264d, 3267d, 3271, 3274); St. Martin (76-88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2885, 2888a, 2891a, 2903, 2909, 2920a, 2931, 2940, 2951, 2968, 2972, 2987, 3005a, 3005c, 3018)

Fish & Fishing

China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (725, 725a, 726b); Iceland (1397, 1410, 1412, 1412a); Macao (1479); Maldive Islands (3142, 3150b, 3150c, 3152, 3160, 3165c, 3209a, 3209d, 3260, 3270, 3275); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2873-2874, 2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2904, 2906, 2989, 2998, 3009, 3018); Surinam (1495)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); Maldive Islands (3143, 3144, 3150a, 3150d, 3151, 3153, 3154, 3160, 3161, 3263, 3273); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2897, 2898, 2904, 2906, 2988, 2989, 3009)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Liechtenstein (1688); Maldive Islands (3266, 3276); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2876, 2914, 2945, 2969, 2988, 2998)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Ascension (1167); Maldive Islands (3145, 3146, 3155, 3156, 3174, 3243, 3253); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2888, 2889, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2894, 2896, 2900, 2902, 2905, 2906, 2907, 2908, 2910, 2911, 2912, 2970, 2972, 2989, 2998b)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Maldive Islands (3246, 3256); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2932, 2952, 3013, 3018, 3033)

Fire Fighting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850c, 2923, 2943, 3007, 3027)

Flags

Ascension (1168); China (Taiwan) (4301c); Curaçao (236b); Ethiopia (1826); Iceland (1394); Italy (3338); Kazakhstan (748); Liechtenstein (1686); Macao (1474b, 1477); Maldive Islands (3168c, 3169, 3178, 3182-3183, 3186d, 3222, 3224b, 3224c, 3226, 3227b, 3227c, 3229, 3232, 3233, 3234, 3236, 3227, 3239); Mexico (2995); Monaco (2849); Poland (4122); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2842d, 2843b, 2843c, 2852a, 2852d, 2854, 2860, 2861, 2868, 2870, 2872, 2914c, 2914d, 2916, 2920, 2935, 2940, 2953, 2955a, 2979, 2995-3034); United Arab Emirates (1142, 1144); Uruguay (2547)

Flora

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2891, 2909)

Flowers

China (Taiwan) (4289-4296); Curaçao (237); Iceland (1405); Italy (3295); Kazakhstan (765, 767); Liechtenstein (1690); Macao (1475, 1477); Maldive Islands (3149, 3159, 3162, 3179, 3240, 3242, 3245, 3247, 3250, 3252, 3255, 3257, 3261b, 3261c); Mexico (2994, 2997); Monaco (2842); St. Martin (76b, 76h, 76i, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2865, 2876, 2885, 2889, 2894, 2896, 2903, 2907, 2912, 2915b, 2925b, 2925c, 2928, 2931, 2940, 2945, 2950, 2951, 2962, 2968, 2974, 2987, 2993, 2996b, 2996c, 3003c, 3005c, 3011, 3016, 3018, 3023, 3026)

Flowers: Orchids

Maldive Islands (3247, 3257, 3267, 3277); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2892, 2895, 2905, 2908, 2910, 2911, 2971, 2990)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

China (Taiwan) (4280-4283); Iceland (1397); Italy (3337); Liechtenstein (1690); Maldive Islands (3170a, 3170b, 3179, 3202d, 3262, 3272); St. Martin (77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 87, 88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2847c, 2975c, 3034)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Maldive Islands (3223b, 3248, 3258); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2894, 2912, 2973, 2992, 2996)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Luxembourg (1436); Maldive Islands (3163); Russia (7722); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843b, 2914, 2915, 2974, 2993)

Judaica

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2859)

Maps & Globes

China (Taiwan) (4301a); Kazakhstan (748, 769); Maldive Islands (3168c, 3169, 3178, 3231); Monaco (2849); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2869, 2872, 2955, 2978, 3002, 3023); Togo (2075-2077); Uruguay (2548)

Masks

Uruguay (2543)

Military

Curaçao (237); Italy (3338, 3339); Kazakhstan (765b, 766b); Latvia (919); Macao (1476-1477); Maldive Islands (3168, 3169, 3177, 3178, 3218, 3223d, 3226a, 3233); Monaco (2846); Russia (7710, 7715-7717, 7720, 7724); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2836, 2842, 2852, 2854d, 2856, 2860, 2870, 2921, 2941, 3000d); Ukraine (1051-1052); Uruguay (2545b)

Motor Vehicles

Ascension (1168); China (Taiwan) (4288); Curaçao (237c); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3168a, 3169, 3177, 3178, 3228c); Malta (1561); Russia (7710); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835, 2850b, 2850c, 2923, 2943, 2992, 3007, 3027); Ukraine (1051-1052); United States (5101-5104, 5104b)

Automobiles

Kazakhstan (764a); Macao (1478c); Maldive Islands (3171, 3180, 3188, 3197); Malta (1561); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850a, 2850d, 2868, 2974d, 2975a, 2993, 3007b); United Arab Emirates (1142-1144)

Motorcycles

China (Taiwan) (4288b); Macao (1474d); United Arab Emirates (1144)

Mushrooms

Maldive Islands (3244, 3254, 3268, 3278); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2911, 2914d, 2917d, 2920d, 2940, 2972, 2991)

Nobel Prize

Maldive Islands (3222, 3232); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2842, 2843d, 2845, 2859, 2860, 2863, 2913, 2919, 2933, 2939, 2974b)

Performing Arts

Dance

Uruguay (2540)

Music

Kazakhstan (765); Luxembourg (1436); Macao (1475, 1476-1477); Maldive Islands (3163, 3219, 3223c); Monaco (2847-2848); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2837, 2839, 2854d, 2855, 2857, 2915, 2925, 2929a, 2962b, 3000a); Uruguay (2540)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Maldive Islands (3172, 3181); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2838, 2856, 3015)

Movies, Television & Stars

Monaco (2845-2846); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2840, 2845d, 2858, 3015)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Maldive Islands (3164, 3173); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2995, 3015)

Theater

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2839, 2857, 2927c); Uruguay (2550)

Petroleum

Kazakhstan (765)

Philately

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2835-2836, 2873-2874, 2955-2956, 2966, 2970, 2985, 2989)

Railroads

Maldive Islands (3166, 3175, 3217c, 3237); Russia (7710b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835c, 2848, 2849, 2866, 2867, 2958, 2977, 3005, 3006, 3025, 3026); Ukraine (1049)

Red Cross

Maldive Islands (3228b)

Religion

China (Taiwan) (4284-4287); Curaçao (237d); Ethiopia (1820, 1821); Italy (3291); Macao (1478c, 1478d, 1480a); Maldive Islands (3202a, 3202c, 3203a, 3203c, 3204, 3205, 3206c, 3206d, 3207, 3208a, 3208b, 3210, 3211, 3213, 3215, 3216, 3217, 3219, 3221b, 3233); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846, 2864, 2865, 2875-2876, 2913, 2925, 2926c, 2927d, 2933, 2997b, 3002, 3022, 3023); Ukraine (1050c)

Christmas

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2975, 2994)

Popes

Mexico (2995); Poland (4223-4224); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843a, 2844, 2862, 2914, 2933, 2934, 2974, 2993)

Science & Technology

Iraq (1992); Maldive Islands (3228d); Mexico (2998); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2859, 2919, 2939, 3000b, 3000c, 3020)

Archaeology

Luxembourg (1431)

Astronomy

Maldive Islands (3221, 3231); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3020)

Computers & Mathematics

United States (5100)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Curaçao (241); Greenland (716); Iceland (1395, 1402, 1404); Kazakhstan (767); Liechtenstein (1689); Maldive Islands (3225d); Malta (1565); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2831, 3006)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Iceland (1403); Italy (3292); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2881, 2882, 2883, 2884, 2885, 2905, 2907); Ukraine (1050b)

Medicine

Ethiopia (1818); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850b, 2853, 2871, 2919c)

Scouting

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2920, 2940)

Ships & Watercraft

China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (733, 733a, 733b); Italy (3294, 3324, 3339); Liechtenstein (1686); Macao (1475, 1479, 1480c, 1480d, 1481); Maldive Islands (3229d); Monaco (2846, 2850); Russia (7710e, 7718); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2831b, 2854, 2928b, 2955a, 2962a, 3004, 3019, 3022, 3024); Uruguay (2550); Vanuatu (1097, 1098)

Space

Curaçao (236); Kazakhstan (762, 764, 769); Maldive Islands (3220, 3221c, 3221d, 3230, 3231, 3237); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2851, 2869, 2924, 2944, 2959, 2974, 3020)

Sports

Greenland (731-733, 731a-733a, 733b); Kazakhstan (766); Maldive Islands (3185, 3186, 3188, 3190, 3191, 3192, 3194, 3195, 3197, 3199, 3200, 3201, 3229, 3239); Russia (7723); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2918, 2938, 2960, 2979, 3001, 3021)

Baseball

Maldive Islands (3164, 3173)

Basketball

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3002c)

Golf

Maldive Islands (3189, 3198); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3022)

Olympics

Liechtenstein (1684-1685); Luxembourg (1427); Maldive Islands (3187, 3196); Monaco (2850); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3002, 3022); Vanuatu (1095-1098)

Soccer

Maldive Islands (3182-3183, 3224, 3234); Monaco (2849); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2845a, 3003, 3023)

Stamps On Stamps

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2998, 3018)

Telecommunications

Ascension (1163-1168); Kazakhstan (764, 769)

Textiles

Maldive Islands (3163); United States (5098-5099)

Native Costumes

China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (717-724, 724a); Kazakhstan (765); Maldive Islands (3228a); Malta (1564); Ukraine (1050d); Uruguay (2544)

Toys & Games

Iraq (1993-1996); Maldive Islands (3223a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2994)

Chess

Maldive Islands (3184, 3193); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2961, 2980)

United Nations

Iraq (1992); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3000, 3020)

Wine

Italy (3337)

Women

China (Taiwan) (4297); Greenland (717-724, 724a, 729-730); Iceland (1394); Kazakhstan (765b); Macao (1474a, 1474c, 1475, 1476-1477, 1478a); Maldive Islands (3164, 3170c, 3170d, 3173, 3187a, 3190d, 3199, 3202d, 3203b, 3203d, 3204d, 3205c, 3205d, 3206b, 3208c, 3209b, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3223, 3226, 3228a, 3228b, 3236, 3239); Malta (1564-1567); Monaco (2845-2846, 2847, 2850); Poland (4122); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2839, 2840, 2843, 2845, 2847a, 2847b, 2849a, 2849d, 2853c, 2853d, 2857, 2858, 2861, 2913, 2914b, 2915, 2916b, 2916c, 2919c, 2925, 2928, 2929, 2933, 2935, 2948, 2949, 2959d, 2960d, 2962, 2981, 2995, 2996, 2997, 3002, 3003c, 3015, 3016, 3017, 3023); Ukraine (1050d); Uruguay (2540, 2543, 2545, 2546, 2547); Vanuatu (1096)

Writers & Literature

Iceland (1396); Luxembourg (1430); Ukraine (1053); Uruguay (2550)

Journalism

St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2917a)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Latvia (850a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.