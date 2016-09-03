POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - September 2016
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Sept. 19, 2016 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Ascension (1164, 1165, 1166, 1168); China (Taiwan) (4284-4287, 4297, 4300); Curaçao (238, 239, 240, 242, 243); Ethiopia (1822, 1823-1826); Iceland (1395, 1409, 1411, 1411a); Iraq (1991); Italy (3291, 3293, 3294, 3324); Kazakhstan (748, 763, 764, 765); Latvia (887); Luxembourg (1429); Macao (1472-1473, 1474, 1476c, 1477, 1478-1479, 1480-1481); Maldive Islands (3163a, 3163c, 3182-3183, 3214, 3225a, 3225b, 3226c, 3227d, 3229, 3231, 3233, 3234, 3236, 3237, 3238); Malta (1560-1561, 1562-1563, 1564-1567); Mexico (2993, 2996, 2997, 2998); Monaco (2843, 2845, 2847); Poland (4222); Russia (7718, 7721, 7722, 7725); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2832, 2835b, 2835d, 2842a, 2842d, 2843a, 2843c, 2844, 2849, 2854c, 2860, 2861, 2862, 2864, 2865, 2867, 2868, 2872, 2913, 2914, 2915, 2919, 2927, 2928c, 2934, 2935, 2938, 2947, 2949, 2955a, 2974, 2993, 3002, 3003, 3016, 3020, 3022, 3023); Togo (2075-2077); Ukraine (1049, 1050c); United Arab Emirates (1142, 1144, 1145-1146, 1147); Uruguay (2550); Zimbabwe (1219-1222)
Bridges
China (Taiwan) (4297a); Italy (3339); Maldive Islands (3227b, 3229d); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2836, 2866, 3005, 3025)
Castles
Luxembourg (1436); Ukraine (1050a)
Lighthouses
China (Taiwan) (4301b); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3249, 3259, 3269, 3279); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2872, 2922, 2942, 2999, 3000d, 3019); Uruguay (2548)
Windmills
Ascension (1167); Iceland (1409, 1411, 1411a); Luxembourg (1429); Maldive Islands (3228d); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)
Art
China (Taiwan) (4278-4279); Italy (3338); Latvia (887); Luxembourg (1432); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2961, 2980); Ukraine (1053)
Paintings
China (Taiwan) (4289-4296, 4298-4300); Curaçao (238-243); Ethiopia (1813-1816); Italy (3339); Macao (1478-1479); Maldive Islands (3162, 3163c, 3167, 3170, 3176, 3179, 3202-3219, 3223, 3233); Malta (1562-1563); Monaco (2844); Russia (7725); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846b, 2846c, 2847, 2864, 2865, 2925, 2926, 2927, 2928, 2929, 2930, 2945, 2946, 2947, 2948, 2949, 2950, 2962, 2981)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Iceland (1398-1401)
Nudes
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846c, 2997, 3017)
Sculpture & Statues
China (Taiwan) (4284, 4297d, 4301a, 4301c); Italy (3291, 3295); Kazakhstan (765b); Macao (1473, 148a); Poland (4225); Russia (7720); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835b, 2846a, 2846d, 2849c, 2867, 2873-2874, 2875, 3002, 3003, 3022, 3034); Uruguay (2547)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
China (Taiwan) (4288); Curaçao (237c); Greenland (727-728); Kazakhstan (766b); Maldive Islands (3168b, 3169b); Monaco (2846); Russia (7710, 7718, 7724); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2860, 2921, 2941, 2957, 2976, 3027); Vanuatu (1096, 1098)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
China (Taiwan) (4297b); Curaçao (237c); Maldive Islands (3225, 3235)
Bicycles
China (Taiwan) (4288a, 4297); Iceland (1409, 1411, 1411a); Luxembourg (1429); Maldive Islands (3229c); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)
Black Americans
Maldive Islands (3192, 3198, 3201, 3222, 3232); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843d, 2845d, 2871, 2914d, 2917, 2937, 2974b)
Children
China (Taiwan) (4297); Greenland (B41, B41a); Iceland (1394); Iraq (1993-1996); Macao (1474d); Maldive Islands (3208c, 3208d, 3209a, 3209d, 3211, 3226b, 3228b, 3228c, 3233, 3236); Malta (1565); Poland (4223-4224); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2853b, 2863, 2871, 2913c, 2916, 2917b, 2919b, 2920, 2928, 2933, 2940, 2948, 2962a, 2975b, 2975c, 2994, 2996)
Coins & Currency
Maldive Islands (3212)
Endangered Species
Maldive Islands (3165, 3174); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2963, 2982)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Malta (1559); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2998, 3018)
Europa
Iceland (1409-1412, 1411a, 1412a); Luxembourg (1428-1429); Malta (1560-1561); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222)
Explorers
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2854qa, 2854b)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Italy (3324); Liechtenstein (1687); Maldive Islands (3163, 3202b, 3202d); Monaco (2844); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2915, 2926, 2945, 3014, 3034); Uruguay (2542)
Famous People
Maldive Islands Deng Xiaoping (3227, 3237), Mao Zedong (3227a, 3227d,, 3237); St. Thomas & Prince Islands Harry S. Truman (2853c), Lyndon B. Johnson (2871), Mahatma Gandhi (2916, 2936), Vladimir Putin (3003d, 3023)
Kennedy
Maldive Islands (3222b)
Royalty
Greenland (729-730); Maldive Islands (3208d, 3223b, 3226, 3236); Monaco (2844-2846); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2845c, 2861, 2914b, 2915, 2935, 3000d)
Royalty: Princess Diana
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2996, 3016)
Fauna
Land Mammals
China (Taiwan) (4301d); Curaçao (230, 231, 232, 233); Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); Iraq (1987, 1991); Kazakhstan (765, 767b, 768); Liechtenstein (1687); Macao (1476c); Maldive Islands (3165b, 3165d, 3174, 3182b, 3203a, 3219, 3233, 3238); Malta (1559); Russia (7723); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2882d, 2891c, 2895, 2914, 2926a, 2950, 2956, 2962, 2963, 2975b, 2975c, 2982, 2998, 3014, 3018, 3034); Uruguay (2542)
Land Mammals: Bats
Curaçao (235)
Land Mammals: Cats
Ethiopia (1813, 1825); Iraq (1989, 1991); Luxembourg (1427, 1433, 1435, 1436); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3163, 3215, 3236, 3240, 3250); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2876, 2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2896, 2915, 2945, 2963c, 2998d, 3008, 3028)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Greenland (715); Iraq (1989, 1991); Kazakhstan (768); Luxembourg (1434); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3208d, 3214, 3245, 3255); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2867, 2947, 2964, 2975c, 2983)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Ethiopia (1815); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2965, 2984)
Land Mammals: Horses
Ethiopia (1814, 1815); Kazakhstan (765, 767, 768); Luxembourg (1436); Macao (1475, 1476b, 1477); Maldive Islands (3163c, 3191, 3200, 3207b, 3219, 3233); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2852, 2861, 2870, 2924b, 2924d, 2925, 2926); Uruguay (2544, 2545b, 2927, 2945, 2947, 2980, 2994, 3003)
Sea Mammals
Curaçao (234); Maldive Islands (3241, 3251); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2897, 2898, 2995b, 3009, 3029)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Greenland (726, 726a, 726b); Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2966, 2985)
Birds
Canada (2929-2934, 2934a); China (Taiwan) (4288, 4290, 4292, 4296, 4301d); Iceland (1409-1412, 1411a, 1412a); Iraq (1988, 1990, 1991); Italy (3338); Kazakhstan (748, 765, 767); Luxembourg (1429); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3147, 3148, 3157, 3158, 3165a, 3182-3183, 3214, 3223b, 3224a, 3224d, 3227b, 3233, 3260-3279); Malta (1559, 1560); Mexico (2995); Monaco (2843); Poland (4222, 4225); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843, 2877, 2878, 2881, 2882, 2883, 2884, 2887, 2889, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2894, 2899, 2900, 2901, 2902, 2905, 2914, 2917, 2922, 2930, 2934, 2942, 2950, 2955, 2967, 2974, 2980, 2986, 2998, 2999, 3005d, 3006c, 3010, 3011, 3012, 3018, 3019, 3024, 3030, 3031, 3032); United Arab Emirates (1043A, 1043D); Uruguay (2547); Zambia (1177, 1182)
Insects
Maldive Islands (3264b, 3264c); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2909); Zambia (1177)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
China (Taiwan) (4294, 4295); Iceland (1406); Maldive Islands (3149, 3159, 3242, 3252, 3261b, 3261c, 3264a, 3264d, 3267d, 3271, 3274); St. Martin (76-88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2885, 2888a, 2891a, 2903, 2909, 2920a, 2931, 2940, 2951, 2968, 2972, 2987, 3005a, 3005c, 3018)
Fish & Fishing
China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (725, 725a, 726b); Iceland (1397, 1410, 1412, 1412a); Macao (1479); Maldive Islands (3142, 3150b, 3150c, 3152, 3160, 3165c, 3209a, 3209d, 3260, 3270, 3275); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2873-2874, 2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2904, 2906, 2989, 2998, 3009, 3018); Surinam (1495)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Iceland (1410, 1412, 1412a); Maldive Islands (3143, 3144, 3150a, 3150d, 3151, 3153, 3154, 3160, 3161, 3263, 3273); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2879, 2880, 2886, 2888, 2897, 2898, 2904, 2906, 2988, 2989, 3009)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Liechtenstein (1688); Maldive Islands (3266, 3276); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2876, 2914, 2945, 2969, 2988, 2998)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Ascension (1167); Maldive Islands (3145, 3146, 3155, 3156, 3174, 3243, 3253); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2888, 2889, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2894, 2896, 2900, 2902, 2905, 2906, 2907, 2908, 2910, 2911, 2912, 2970, 2972, 2989, 2998b)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Maldive Islands (3246, 3256); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2932, 2952, 3013, 3018, 3033)
Fire Fighting
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850c, 2923, 2943, 3007, 3027)
Flags
Ascension (1168); China (Taiwan) (4301c); Curaçao (236b); Ethiopia (1826); Iceland (1394); Italy (3338); Kazakhstan (748); Liechtenstein (1686); Macao (1474b, 1477); Maldive Islands (3168c, 3169, 3178, 3182-3183, 3186d, 3222, 3224b, 3224c, 3226, 3227b, 3227c, 3229, 3232, 3233, 3234, 3236, 3227, 3239); Mexico (2995); Monaco (2849); Poland (4122); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2842d, 2843b, 2843c, 2852a, 2852d, 2854, 2860, 2861, 2868, 2870, 2872, 2914c, 2914d, 2916, 2920, 2935, 2940, 2953, 2955a, 2979, 2995-3034); United Arab Emirates (1142, 1144); Uruguay (2547)
Flora
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2891, 2909)
Flowers
China (Taiwan) (4289-4296); Curaçao (237); Iceland (1405); Italy (3295); Kazakhstan (765, 767); Liechtenstein (1690); Macao (1475, 1477); Maldive Islands (3149, 3159, 3162, 3179, 3240, 3242, 3245, 3247, 3250, 3252, 3255, 3257, 3261b, 3261c); Mexico (2994, 2997); Monaco (2842); St. Martin (76b, 76h, 76i, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2865, 2876, 2885, 2889, 2894, 2896, 2903, 2907, 2912, 2915b, 2925b, 2925c, 2928, 2931, 2940, 2945, 2950, 2951, 2962, 2968, 2974, 2987, 2993, 2996b, 2996c, 3003c, 3005c, 3011, 3016, 3018, 3023, 3026)
Flowers: Orchids
Maldive Islands (3247, 3257, 3267, 3277); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2892, 2895, 2905, 2908, 2910, 2911, 2971, 2990)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
China (Taiwan) (4280-4283); Iceland (1397); Italy (3337); Liechtenstein (1690); Maldive Islands (3170a, 3170b, 3179, 3202d, 3262, 3272); St. Martin (77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 87, 88); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2847c, 2975c, 3034)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Maldive Islands (3223b, 3248, 3258); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2894, 2912, 2973, 2992, 2996)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Luxembourg (1436); Maldive Islands (3163); Russia (7722); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843b, 2914, 2915, 2974, 2993)
Judaica
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2859)
Maps & Globes
China (Taiwan) (4301a); Kazakhstan (748, 769); Maldive Islands (3168c, 3169, 3178, 3231); Monaco (2849); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2869, 2872, 2955, 2978, 3002, 3023); Togo (2075-2077); Uruguay (2548)
Masks
Uruguay (2543)
Military
Curaçao (237); Italy (3338, 3339); Kazakhstan (765b, 766b); Latvia (919); Macao (1476-1477); Maldive Islands (3168, 3169, 3177, 3178, 3218, 3223d, 3226a, 3233); Monaco (2846); Russia (7710, 7715-7717, 7720, 7724); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2836, 2842, 2852, 2854d, 2856, 2860, 2870, 2921, 2941, 3000d); Ukraine (1051-1052); Uruguay (2545b)
Motor Vehicles
Ascension (1168); China (Taiwan) (4288); Curaçao (237c); Macao (1475); Maldive Islands (3168a, 3169, 3177, 3178, 3228c); Malta (1561); Russia (7710); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835, 2850b, 2850c, 2923, 2943, 2992, 3007, 3027); Ukraine (1051-1052); United States (5101-5104, 5104b)
Automobiles
Kazakhstan (764a); Macao (1478c); Maldive Islands (3171, 3180, 3188, 3197); Malta (1561); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850a, 2850d, 2868, 2974d, 2975a, 2993, 3007b); United Arab Emirates (1142-1144)
Motorcycles
China (Taiwan) (4288b); Macao (1474d); United Arab Emirates (1144)
Mushrooms
Maldive Islands (3244, 3254, 3268, 3278); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2877, 2878, 2887, 2890, 2891, 2892, 2893, 2911, 2914d, 2917d, 2920d, 2940, 2972, 2991)
Nobel Prize
Maldive Islands (3222, 3232); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2842, 2843d, 2845, 2859, 2860, 2863, 2913, 2919, 2933, 2939, 2974b)
Performing Arts
Dance
Uruguay (2540)
Music
Kazakhstan (765); Luxembourg (1436); Macao (1475, 1476-1477); Maldive Islands (3163, 3219, 3223c); Monaco (2847-2848); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2837, 2839, 2854d, 2855, 2857, 2915, 2925, 2929a, 2962b, 3000a); Uruguay (2540)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Maldive Islands (3172, 3181); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2838, 2856, 3015)
Movies, Television & Stars
Monaco (2845-2846); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2840, 2845d, 2858, 3015)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
Maldive Islands (3164, 3173); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2995, 3015)
Theater
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2839, 2857, 2927c); Uruguay (2550)
Petroleum
Kazakhstan (765)
Philately
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2833-2834, 2835-2836, 2873-2874, 2955-2956, 2966, 2970, 2985, 2989)
Railroads
Maldive Islands (3166, 3175, 3217c, 3237); Russia (7710b); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835c, 2848, 2849, 2866, 2867, 2958, 2977, 3005, 3006, 3025, 3026); Ukraine (1049)
Red Cross
Maldive Islands (3228b)
Religion
China (Taiwan) (4284-4287); Curaçao (237d); Ethiopia (1820, 1821); Italy (3291); Macao (1478c, 1478d, 1480a); Maldive Islands (3202a, 3202c, 3203a, 3203c, 3204, 3205, 3206c, 3206d, 3207, 3208a, 3208b, 3210, 3211, 3213, 3215, 3216, 3217, 3219, 3221b, 3233); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2846, 2864, 2865, 2875-2876, 2913, 2925, 2926c, 2927d, 2933, 2997b, 3002, 3022, 3023); Ukraine (1050c)
Christmas
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2975, 2994)
Popes
Mexico (2995); Poland (4223-4224); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2843a, 2844, 2862, 2914, 2933, 2934, 2974, 2993)
Science & Technology
Iraq (1992); Maldive Islands (3228d); Mexico (2998); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2841, 2859, 2919, 2939, 3000b, 3000c, 3020)
Archaeology
Luxembourg (1431)
Astronomy
Maldive Islands (3221, 3231); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3020)
Computers & Mathematics
United States (5100)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Curaçao (241); Greenland (716); Iceland (1395, 1402, 1404); Kazakhstan (767); Liechtenstein (1689); Maldive Islands (3225d); Malta (1565); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2831, 3006)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Iceland (1403); Italy (3292); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2881, 2882, 2883, 2884, 2885, 2905, 2907); Ukraine (1050b)
Medicine
Ethiopia (1818); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2850b, 2853, 2871, 2919c)
Scouting
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2920, 2940)
Ships & Watercraft
China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (733, 733a, 733b); Italy (3294, 3324, 3339); Liechtenstein (1686); Macao (1475, 1479, 1480c, 1480d, 1481); Maldive Islands (3229d); Monaco (2846, 2850); Russia (7710e, 7718); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2831b, 2854, 2928b, 2955a, 2962a, 3004, 3019, 3022, 3024); Uruguay (2550); Vanuatu (1097, 1098)
Space
Curaçao (236); Kazakhstan (762, 764, 769); Maldive Islands (3220, 3221c, 3221d, 3230, 3231, 3237); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2851, 2869, 2924, 2944, 2959, 2974, 3020)
Sports
Greenland (731-733, 731a-733a, 733b); Kazakhstan (766); Maldive Islands (3185, 3186, 3188, 3190, 3191, 3192, 3194, 3195, 3197, 3199, 3200, 3201, 3229, 3239); Russia (7723); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2918, 2938, 2960, 2979, 3001, 3021)
Baseball
Maldive Islands (3164, 3173)
Basketball
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3002c)
Golf
Maldive Islands (3189, 3198); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3022)
Olympics
Liechtenstein (1684-1685); Luxembourg (1427); Maldive Islands (3187, 3196); Monaco (2850); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3002, 3022); Vanuatu (1095-1098)
Soccer
Maldive Islands (3182-3183, 3224, 3234); Monaco (2849); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2845a, 3003, 3023)
Stamps On Stamps
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2998, 3018)
Telecommunications
Ascension (1163-1168); Kazakhstan (764, 769)
Textiles
Maldive Islands (3163); United States (5098-5099)
Native Costumes
China (Taiwan) (4297c); Greenland (717-724, 724a); Kazakhstan (765); Maldive Islands (3228a); Malta (1564); Ukraine (1050d); Uruguay (2544)
Toys & Games
Iraq (1993-1996); Maldive Islands (3223a); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2994)
Chess
Maldive Islands (3184, 3193); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2961, 2980)
United Nations
Iraq (1992); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (3000, 3020)
Wine
Italy (3337)
Women
China (Taiwan) (4297); Greenland (717-724, 724a, 729-730); Iceland (1394); Kazakhstan (765b); Macao (1474a, 1474c, 1475, 1476-1477, 1478a); Maldive Islands (3164, 3170c, 3170d, 3173, 3187a, 3190d, 3199, 3202d, 3203b, 3203d, 3204d, 3205c, 3205d, 3206b, 3208c, 3209b, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3223, 3226, 3228a, 3228b, 3236, 3239); Malta (1564-1567); Monaco (2845-2846, 2847, 2850); Poland (4122); St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2835-2836, 2839, 2840, 2843, 2845, 2847a, 2847b, 2849a, 2849d, 2853c, 2853d, 2857, 2858, 2861, 2913, 2914b, 2915, 2916b, 2916c, 2919c, 2925, 2928, 2929, 2933, 2935, 2948, 2949, 2959d, 2960d, 2962, 2981, 2995, 2996, 2997, 3002, 3003c, 3015, 3016, 3017, 3023); Ukraine (1050d); Uruguay (2540, 2543, 2545, 2546, 2547); Vanuatu (1096)
Writers & Literature
Iceland (1396); Luxembourg (1430); Ukraine (1053); Uruguay (2550)
Journalism
St. Thomas & Prince Islands (2917a)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Latvia (850a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
